UTSA rallies in 4th quarter, tops Old Dominion 24-23

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Lowell Narcisse threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Strickland to tie, and Hunter Duplessis knocked in the winning extra point as UTSA rallied past Old Dominion 24-23 on Saturday.

Narcisse and the Roadrunners (4-5, 3-2 Conference USA) entered the fourth quarter down by 13 points but put together a pair of scoring drives that consumed 11 minutes off the clock. UTSA quashed Old Dominion hopes for an answering score when Clarence Hicks forced a fumble on a sack with 1:13 left to play.

Narcisse was 18-of-23 passing for 240 yards and a TD. Sincere McCormick rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns - his first 100-yard game since racking up 189 against UTEP October 5.

Old Dominion's freshman Hayden Wolff was 17 of 29 for 247 yards and a TD. He was also intercepted late in the first half.

Wolff was sacked from behind on the Monarchs' final drive by Hicks, who also knocked away the ball. Jarrod Carter-McLin recovered.

Zakhari Franklin caught six passes for 134 yards, including a 65-yard catch that is UTSA's longest play from scrimmage this season.

TXSA Roadrunners
- TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 98-N.Rice kicks 59 yards from ODU 35. 13-J.Sam to UTSA 29 for 23 yards (12-T.Jones24-J.Headen).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 29
(15:00 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 43 for 14 yards (23-G.Hall7-H.Blackmon).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 43
(14:54 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 49 for 6 yards (3-J.Young4-C.Brewton).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 49
(14:15 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to ODU 48 for 3 yards (3-J.Young18-T.Moss).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 48
(13:50 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to ODU 46 for 2 yards (34-L.Garner).
+46 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 46
(13:25 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:15 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.

ODU Monarchs
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:04 - 1st) 43-M.Cluck kicks 54 yards from UTSA 35 out of bounds at the ODU 11.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 35
(13:04 - 1st) 12-L.Davis to ODU 39 for 4 yards (25-C.Austin99-B.Baker).
No Gain
2 & 6 - ODU 39
(13:04 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 6 - ODU 39
(12:30 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Fitzgerald.
Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 39
(12:26 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 45 yards from ODU 39 to UTSA 16 fair catch by 2-S.Jones.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - TXSA 16
(12:24 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse sacked at UTSA 6 for -10 yards (6-K.White).
+8 YD
2 & 20 - TXSA 6
(12:13 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 14 for 8 yards (4-C.Brewton).
+6 YD
3 & 12 - TXSA 14
(11:32 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles to UTSA 20 for 6 yards (34-L.Garner).
Punt
4 & 6 - TXSA 20
(10:52 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 30 yards from UTSA 20 out of bounds at the UTSA 50.

ODU Monarchs
- FG (6 plays, 38 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - ODU 50
(10:07 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff sacked at ODU 48 for -2 yards (95-J.Haynes).
+26 YD
2 & 12 - ODU 48
(10:01 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff complete to 88-N.Fitzgerald. 88-N.Fitzgerald runs ob at UTSA 26 for 26 yards.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 26
(9:22 - 1st) 12-L.Davis pushed ob at UTSA 3 for 23 yards (27-T.McGhee).
-1 YD
1 & 3 - ODU 3
(9:01 - 1st) 1-K.Strong to UTSA 4 for -1 yard (25-C.Austin).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - ODU 4
(8:22 - 1st) 24-R.Washington to UTSA 1 for 3 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
-11 YD
3 & 1 - ODU 1
(7:40 - 1st) to UTSA 12 FUMBLES. 11-H.Wolff to UTSA 12 for no gain.
Field Goal
4 & 12 - ODU 12
(7:01 - 1st) 98-N.Rice 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- FG (4 plays, 70 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:22 - 1st) 98-N.Rice kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
+65 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(6:22 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to ODU 10 for 65 yards (4-C.Brewton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 10
(6:22 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse runs ob at ODU 10 for no gain.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 10
(5:55 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to ODU 6 for 4 yards (7-H.Blackmon42-D.Wilder).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 6
(5:31 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles pushed ob at ODU 5 for 1 yard (34-L.Garner).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - TXSA 5
(4:52 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

ODU Monarchs
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:12 - 1st) 43-M.Cluck kicks 62 yards from UTSA 35. 44-M.Geiger to ODU 20 for 17 yards (37-M.Benning).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 20
(4:12 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff complete to 12-L.Davis. 12-L.Davis to ODU 30 for 10 yards (98-L.Dantzler).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 30
(3:42 - 1st) 12-L.Davis to ODU 34 for 4 yards (1-K.Nwachuku50-B.Matterson).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 34
(3:20 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff to ODU 38 for 4 yards (59-C.Hicks).
Penalty
3 & 2 - ODU 38
(2:40 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore. Penalty on UTSA 26-C.Mayfield Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ODU 38. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 47
(2:05 - 1st) 12-L.Davis to UTSA 42 for 5 yards (12-A.Martel).
+42 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 42
(1:59 - 1st) 5-S.Williams complete to 36-I.Spencer. 36-I.Spencer runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:18 - 1st) 98-N.Rice extra point is good. Team penalty on UTSA Offside declined.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:18 - 1st) 98-N.Rice kicks 58 yards from ODU 35. 13-J.Sam to UTSA 26 for 19 yards (36-I.Spencer).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 26
(1:11 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 27 for 1 yard (18-T.Moss).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 27
(1:05 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse runs ob at UTSA 33 for 6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 3 - TXSA 33
(0:51 - 1st) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Jones.
Punt
4 & 3 - TXSA 33
(0:18 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 36 yards from UTSA 33 to ODU 31 fair catch by 19-C.Hendrick.

ODU Monarchs
- TD (3 plays, 69 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 31
(0:13 - 1st) 12-L.Davis to ODU 29 for -2 yards (85-C.Strickland).
+13 YD
2 & 12 - ODU 29
(0:07 - 1st) 11-H.Wolff complete to 1-K.Strong. 1-K.Strong to ODU 42 for 13 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
+58 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 42
(15:00 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:38 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice extra point is good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Fumble (15 plays, 79 yards, 5:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:28 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice kicks 61 yards from ODU 35. 13-J.Sam to UTSA 21 for 17 yards (1-L.Boykin99-J.Valle).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 21
(14:28 - 2nd) Penalty on UTSA 45-D.Henry Unsportsmanlike conduct 10 yards enforced at UTSA 21. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - TXSA 11
(14:23 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 13 for 2 yards (69-T.McCullers99-J.Valle).
+5 YD
2 & 18 - TXSA 13
(14:23 - 2nd) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 18 for 5 yards (3-J.Young4-C.Brewton).
+18 YD
3 & 13 - TXSA 18
(13:45 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 36 for 18 yards (4-C.Brewton23-G.Hall). Team penalty on ODU Offside declined.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 36
(13:10 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 39 for 3 yards (24-J.Headen).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 39
(12:45 - 2nd) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 42 for 3 yards (3-J.Young4-C.Brewton).
+12 YD
3 & 4 - TXSA 42
(12:10 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to ODU 46 for 12 yards (23-G.Hall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 46
(11:45 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 46
(11:25 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 22-B.Brady. 22-B.Brady to ODU 23 for 23 yards (34-L.Garner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 23
(11:19 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Griffin.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 23
(10:52 - 2nd) 22-B.Brady to ODU 18 for 5 yards (18-T.Moss).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 18
(10:47 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 22-B.Brady. 22-B.Brady to ODU 13 for 5 yards (1-L.Boykin).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 13
(10:07 - 2nd) 22-B.Brady to ODU 2 for 11 yards (18-T.Moss4-C.Brewton).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - TXSA 2
(9:49 - 2nd) 22-B.Brady to ODU 1 for 1 yard (57-M.Taiwo3-J.Young).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 1
(9:26 - 2nd) 22-B.Brady to ODU 1 FUMBLES (23-G.Hall). to the ODU End Zone downed by 7-H.Blackmon 7-H.Blackmon touchback.

ODU Monarchs
- FG (9 plays, 60 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 20
(8:38 - 2nd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 22 for 2 yards (25-C.Austin50-B.Matterson).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 22
(8:32 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 3-C.Cunningham. 3-C.Cunningham to ODU 33 for 11 yards (29-C.Johnson).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 33
(7:57 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to UTSA 36 for 31 yards (29-C.Johnson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 36
(7:19 - 2nd) 24-R.Washington to UTSA 32 for 4 yards (95-J.Haynes).
No Gain
2 & 6 - ODU 32
(7:00 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Fitzgerald.
+14 YD
3 & 6 - ODU 32
(6:23 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 89-M.Joyner. 89-M.Joyner to UTSA 18 for 14 yards (46-T.Harmanson29-C.Johnson).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 18
(6:18 - 2nd) 12-L.Davis to UTSA 21 for -3 yards (46-T.Harmanson).
No Gain
2 & 13 - ODU 21
(5:50 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Savedge.
+1 YD
3 & 13 - ODU 21
(5:09 - 2nd) 12-L.Davis to UTSA 20 for 1 yard (39-R.Wisdom).
Field Goal
4 & 12 - ODU 20
(5:02 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice 38 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:38 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice kicks 60 yards from ODU 35. 13-J.Sam to UTSA 21 for 16 yards (99-J.Valle32-J.Burdsall).
-6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 21
(4:34 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 15 for -6 yards (6-K.White).
+14 YD
2 & 16 - TXSA 15
(4:28 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 22-B.Brady. 22-B.Brady to UTSA 29 for 14 yards (13-T.Dickerson23-G.Hall).
No Gain
3 & 2 - TXSA 29
(3:50 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 29 for no gain (6-K.White34-L.Garner).
Punt
4 & 2 - TXSA 29
(3:09 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 36 yards from UTSA 29. 19-C.Hendrick to ODU 41 for 6 yards (39-R.Wisdom42-L.McFarland).

ODU Monarchs
- Interception (8 plays, -25 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 41
(2:31 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 88-N.Fitzgerald. 88-N.Fitzgerald to UTSA 48 for 11 yards (59-C.Hicks).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 48
(2:21 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong to UTSA 39 for 9 yards (6-S.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 1 - ODU 39
(2:04 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Strong.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - ODU 39
(1:44 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong to UTSA 38 for 1 yard (12-A.Martel).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 38
(1:39 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 19-C.Hendrick. 19-C.Hendrick to UTSA 31 for 7 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - ODU 31
(1:10 - 2nd) 1-K.Strong to UTSA 22 for 9 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 22
(1:10 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete.
Int
2 & 10 - ODU 22
(0:52 - 2nd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 28-C.Grady at UTSA 19. 28-C.Grady to UTSA 16 for -3 yards (83-J.Herslow).

TXSA Roadrunners
- Halftime (6 plays, 20 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 16
(0:40 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse sacked at UTSA 8 for -8 yards. Penalty on ODU 6-K.White Facemasking 15 yards enforced at UTSA 16. No Play. (6-K.White).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 31
(0:35 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 23-S.McCormick. 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 37 for 6 yards (97-M.Haynes22-K.Ford-Dement).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 37
(0:26 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles runs ob at UTSA 40 for 3 yards.
+12 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 40
(0:22 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to ODU 48 for 12 yards (34-L.Garner4-C.Brewton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 48
(0:15 - 2nd) incomplete.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TXSA 48
(0:15 - 2nd) Penalty on UTSA 67-A.Maka Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ODU 48. No Play.
Sack
2 & 25 - TXSA 37
(0:15 - 2nd) 10-L.Narcisse sacked at UTSA 36 for -1 yard (97-M.Haynes57-M.Taiwo).

ODU Monarchs
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:01 - 2nd) 43-M.Cluck kicks 54 yards from UTSA 35. 28-B.Watson to ODU 22 for 11 yards (43-M.Cluck). Penalty on ODU 84-D.Anthony Holding 10 yards enforced at ODU 22.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 12
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 10 FUMBLES (25-C.Austin). 12-L.Davis to ODU 10 for no gain.
+4 YD
2 & 12 - ODU 10
(14:40 - 3rd) 1-K.Strong to ODU 14 for 4 yards (59-C.Hicks).
+10 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 14
(14:15 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to ODU 24 for 10 yards (29-C.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 24
(13:34 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 24
(13:08 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff to ODU 22 for -2 yards (59-C.Hicks).
-1 YD
3 & 12 - ODU 22
(13:03 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 1-K.Strong. 1-K.Strong to ODU 21 for -1 yard (28-C.Grady).
Punt
4 & 13 - ODU 21
(12:22 - 3rd) 96-B.Cate punts 32 yards from ODU 21. 2-S.Jones to ODU 49 for 4 yards (34-L.Garner7-H.Blackmon).

TXSA Roadrunners
- Fumble (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49
(11:45 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to ODU 45 for 4 yards (5-W.Brocchini).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSA 45
(11:36 - 3rd) 22-B.Brady pushed ob at ODU 45 for no gain (34-L.Garner).
Sack
3 & 6 - TXSA 45
(11:06 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse sacked at UTSA 49 for -6 yards (42-D.Wilder).
Punt
4 & 12 - TXSA 49
(10:28 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 45 yards from UTSA 49. 19-C.Hendrick to ODU 6 FUMBLES. 19-C.Hendrick to ODU 6 for no gain.

ODU Monarchs
- FG (13 plays, 75 yards, 6:19 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 6
(9:43 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 5-S.Williams. 5-S.Williams to ODU 12 for 6 yards (28-C.Grady).
Penalty
2 & 4 - ODU 12
(9:33 - 3rd) Penalty on ODU 64-N.Saldiveri False start 5 yards enforced at ODU 12. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 7
(8:59 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 5-S.Williams. 5-S.Williams to ODU 14 for 7 yards (28-C.Grady).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - ODU 14
(8:43 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 84-D.Anthony. 84-D.Anthony to ODU 22 for 8 yards (12-A.Martel).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 22
(8:01 - 3rd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 32 for 10 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 32
(7:22 - 3rd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 37 for 5 yards (12-A.Martel).
Sack
2 & 5 - ODU 37
(6:46 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff sacked at ODU 34 for -3 yards (91-J.Carter-McLin).
+10 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 34
(6:06 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to ODU 44 for 10 yards (28-C.Grady). Penalty on UTSA 77-C.Clayton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ODU 44.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 41
(5:38 - 3rd) 1-K.Strong to UTSA 33 for 8 yards (29-C.Johnson).
Penalty
2 & 2 - ODU 33
(5:00 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Williams. Penalty on UTSA 29-C.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTSA 33. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 18
(4:30 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 18
(4:00 - 3rd) 1-K.Strong to UTSA 19 for -1 yard (25-C.Austin95-J.Haynes).
No Gain
3 & 11 - ODU 19
(3:46 - 3rd) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Herslow.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - ODU 19
(3:24 - 3rd) 98-N.Rice 36 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXSA Roadrunners
- TD (12 plays, 85 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:01 - 3rd) 98-N.Rice kicks 59 yards from ODU 35. 13-J.Sam to UTSA 25 for 19 yards (24-J.Headen). Penalty on UTSA 4-A.Parks Holding 10 yards enforced at UTSA 25.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 15
(2:46 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 80-J.Cephus. 80-J.Cephus to UTSA 34 for 19 yards (24-J.Headen).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 34
(2:35 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 23-S.McCormick. 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 36 for 2 yards (5-W.Brocchini55-C.Washington).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSA 36
(2:15 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Griffin.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 36
(2:05 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to UTSA 43 for 7 yards (23-G.Hall).
+8 YD
4 & 1 - TXSA 43
(2:00 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse to ODU 49 for 8 yards (1-L.Boykin).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49
(1:42 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to ODU 38 for 11 yards (5-W.Brocchini).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38
(1:26 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to ODU 30 for 8 yards (4-C.Brewton6-K.White).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 30
(1:00 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to ODU 28 for 2 yards (97-M.Haynes57-M.Taiwo).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 28
(0:30 - 3rd) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to ODU 7 for 21 yards (5-W.Brocchini).
+1 YD
1 & 7 - TXSA 7
(15:00 - 4th) 23-S.McCormick to ODU 6 for 1 yard (57-M.Taiwo42-D.Wilder).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 6
(14:35 - 4th) 22-B.Brady to ODU 2 for 4 yards (34-L.Garner4-C.Brewton).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 2
(14:15 - 4th) 23-S.McCormick runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:59 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.

ODU Monarchs
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:59 - 4th) 43-M.Cluck kicks 40 yards from UTSA 35 to ODU 25 fair catch by 28-B.Watson.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(12:54 - 4th) 1-K.Strong to ODU 28 for 3 yards (45-D.Henry29-C.Johnson).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - ODU 28
(12:50 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff complete to 1-K.Strong. 1-K.Strong to ODU 42 for 14 yards (12-A.Martel).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 42
(12:20 - 4th) 12-L.Davis to ODU 50 for 8 yards (12-A.Martel).
No Gain
2 & 2 - ODU 50
(11:46 - 4th) 24-R.Washington to ODU 50 for no gain (12-A.Martel).
-2 YD
3 & 2 - ODU 50
(11:00 - 4th) 24-R.Washington to ODU 48 for -2 yards (12-A.Martel91-J.Carter-McLin).
Punt
4 & 4 - ODU 48
(10:15 - 4th) 96-B.Cate punts 34 yards from ODU 48. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 22 for 4 yards (91-B.Hatcher).

TXSA Roadrunners
- TD (14 plays, 78 yards, 6:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 22
(9:40 - 4th) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 22 for no gain (97-M.Haynes).
+19 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 22
(9:31 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 41 for 19 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 41
(8:57 - 4th) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 42 for 1 yard (4-C.Brewton24-J.Headen).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 42
(8:37 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles pushed ob at UTSA 50 for 8 yards (1-L.Boykin).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 50
(7:56 - 4th) 23-S.McCormick to ODU 47 for 3 yards (3-J.Young).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 47
(7:24 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to ODU 32 for 15 yards (24-J.Headen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 32
(7:05 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 32
(6:27 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to ODU 29 for 3 yards (34-L.Garner).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - TXSA 29
(6:22 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse scrambles to ODU 22 for 7 yards (34-L.Garner6-K.White).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 22
(5:38 - 4th) 23-S.McCormick to ODU 20 for 2 yards (34-L.Garner42-D.Wilder).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 20
(5:05 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 23-S.McCormick. 23-S.McCormick to ODU 17 for 3 yards (1-L.Boykin).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 17
(4:28 - 4th) 23-S.McCormick to ODU 11 for 6 yards (23-G.Hall24-J.Headen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 11
(3:57 - 4th) 23-S.McCormick to ODU 11 for no gain (3-J.Young57-M.Taiwo).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 11
(3:31 - 4th) 10-L.Narcisse complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:47 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.

ODU Monarchs
- Fumble (6 plays, 34 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:41 - 4th) 43-M.Cluck kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(2:41 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff scrambles to ODU 27 for 2 yards (91-J.Carter-McLin).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ODU 27
(2:41 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Anthony.
+2 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 27
(2:20 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff scrambles to ODU 29 for 2 yards (98-L.Dantzler).
+12 YD
4 & 6 - ODU 29
(2:14 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore to ODU 41 for 12 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 41
(1:55 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff incomplete.
Sack
2 & 10 - ODU 41
(1:38 - 4th) 11-H.Wolff sacked at ODU 43 for 2 yards FUMBLES (59-C.Hicks). 91-J.Carter-McLin to ODU 41 for no gain.

TXSA Roadrunners
- End of Game (3 plays, -11 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 41
(1:35 - 4th) 23-S.McCormick to ODU 39 for 2 yards (3-J.Young4-C.Brewton).
-8 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 39
(1:28 - 4th) kneels at ODU 47 for -8 yards.
-5 YD
3 & 16 - TXSA 47
(1:23 - 4th) kneels at UTSA 48 for -5 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:41
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
23
Touchdown 2:47
10-L.Narcisse complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
78
yds
06:53
pos
23
23
Point After TD 12:59
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
23
Touchdown 12:59
23-S.McCormick runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
85
yds
02:31
pos
16
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:01
98-N.Rice 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
50
yds
06:19
pos
10
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:38
98-N.Rice 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
60
yds
03:36
pos
10
20
Point After TD 14:28
98-N.Rice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 14:38
11-H.Wolff complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
69
yds
00:06
pos
10
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:18
98-N.Rice extra point is good. Team penalty on UTSA Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 1:18
5-S.Williams complete to 36-I.Spencer. 36-I.Spencer runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:54
pos
10
9
Field Goal 4:12
48-H.Duplessis 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
70
yds
01:30
pos
10
3
Field Goal 6:22
98-N.Rice 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
38
yds
03:06
pos
7
3
Point After TD 13:04
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:15
23-S.McCormick runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
71
yds
01:45
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 21
Rushing 11 4
Passing 10 14
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 8-15 5-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 403 366
Total Plays 68 62
Avg Gain 5.9 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 179 82
Rush Attempts 44 32
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 2.6
Net Yards Passing 224 284
Comp. - Att. 18-24 18-30
Yards Per Pass 9.3 9.5
Penalties - Yards 6-80 3-30
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 4-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-36.8 3-37.0
Return Yards 99 34
Punts - Returns 2-8 2-6
Kickoffs - Returns 5-94 2-28
Int. - Returns 1--3 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UTSA 4-5 10001424
Old Dominion 1-9 10103023
Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium Norfolk, Virginia
 224 PASS YDS 284
179 RUSH YDS 82
403 TOTAL YDS 366
UTSA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Narcisse 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 240 1 0 180.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 240 1 0 180.3
L. Narcisse 18/23 240 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. McCormick 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 137 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 137 2
S. McCormick 23 137 2 46
L. Narcisse 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 29 0
L. Narcisse 12 29 0 8
B. Brady 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
B. Brady 7 26 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Z. Franklin 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 134 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 134 0
Z. Franklin 6 134 0 65
B. Brady 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
B. Brady 3 42 0 23
C. Strickland II 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 1
C. Strickland II 2 26 1 15
J. Cephus 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Cephus 1 19 0 19
S. McCormick 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
S. McCormick 3 11 0 6
S. Jones 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 8 0
S. Jones 3 8 0 4
D. Griffin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Griffin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Martel 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
A. Martel 8-0 0.0 0
C. Austin III 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Austin III 5-0 0.0 0
C. Hicks 59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
C. Hicks 5-0 1.0 0
C. Johnson 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. Johnson 4-2 0.0 0
C. Grady 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
C. Grady 4-0 0.0 1
J. Carter-McLin 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Carter-McLin 3-0 1.0 0
T. Harmanson 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Harmanson 3-0 0.0 0
K. Nwachuku 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Nwachuku 3-0 0.0 0
L. Dantzler 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Dantzler 2-0 0.0 0
J. Haynes 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Haynes 2-1 1.0 0
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Mayfield Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
C. Strickland II 85 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Strickland II 1-0 0.0 0
S. Harris 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
T. McGhee 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. McGhee 1-0 0.0 0
R. Wisdom 39 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Wisdom 1-0 0.0 0
D. Henry 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Henry 1-0 0.0 0
B. Matterson 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Matterson 0-2 0.0 0
B. Baker 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Baker 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Duplessis 48 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
H. Duplessis 1/1 22 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Dean 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 36.8 1
L. Dean 4 36.8 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Sam 13 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 18.8 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 18.8 23 0
J. Sam 5 18.8 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Jones 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 4 0
S. Jones 2 4.0 4 0
Old Dominion
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Wolff 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 247 1 1 134.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 247 1 1 134.6
H. Wolff 17/29 247 1 1
S. Williams 5 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 42 1 0 782.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 42 1 0 782.8
S. Williams 1/1 42 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Davis 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 55 0
L. Davis 12 55 0 23
K. Strong 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 32 0
K. Strong 8 32 0 9
R. Washington 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
R. Washington 4 5 0 4
H. Wolff 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 1 0
H. Wolff 7 1 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Moore 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 80 1
A. Moore 3 80 1 58
I. Spencer 36 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 42 1
I. Spencer 1 42 1 42
D. Savedge 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 41 0
D. Savedge 2 41 0 31
N. Fitzgerald 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
N. Fitzgerald 2 37 0 26
K. Strong 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
K. Strong 3 26 0 14
M. Joyner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
M. Joyner 1 14 0 14
S. Williams 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
S. Williams 2 13 0 7
C. Cunningham 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Cunningham 1 11 0 11
L. Davis 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
L. Davis 1 10 0 10
D. Anthony Jr. 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Anthony Jr. 1 8 0 8
C. Hendrick Jr. 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Hendrick Jr. 1 7 0 7
J. Herslow 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Herslow 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Garner 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
L. Garner 9-1 0.0 0
J. Young 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Young 7-1 0.0 0
G. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
G. Hall 5-2 0.0 0
C. Brewton 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
C. Brewton 5-6 0.0 0
L. Boykin 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Boykin 4-0 0.0 0
W. Brocchini 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Brocchini 4-0 0.0 0
J. Headen 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Headen 3-2 0.0 0
M. Haynes 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
M. Haynes 3-1 0.5 0
K. White 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
K. White 3-2 1.0 0
T. Moss 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Moss 3-1 0.0 0
M. Taiwo 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
M. Taiwo 2-3 0.5 0
T. Dickerson 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dickerson 1-0 0.0 0
T. McCullers 69 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. McCullers 1-0 0.0 0
D. Wilder 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
D. Wilder 1-3 1.0 0
H. Blackmon 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
H. Blackmon 1-1 0.0 0
C. Washington 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Washington 0-1 0.0 0
K. Ford-Dement 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Ford-Dement 0-1 0.0 0
J. Valle III 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Valle III 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Rice 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/3 2/2
N. Rice 3/3 37 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cate 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 37.0 1
B. Cate 3 37.0 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Geiger 44 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
M. Geiger 1 17.0 17 0
B. Watson 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
B. Watson 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Hendrick Jr. 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 6 0
C. Hendrick Jr. 2 3.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSA 29 1:45 5 71 TD
12:24 TXSA 16 1:32 3 4 Punt
6:22 TXSA 25 1:30 4 70 FG
1:18 TXSA 26 1:00 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:28 TXSA 21 5:02 15 79 Fumble
4:38 TXSA 21 1:29 3 8 Punt
0:40 TXSA 16 0:25 6 20 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:45 ODU 49 1:17 3 -2 Fumble
3:01 TXSA 15 2:31 12 85 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:40 TXSA 22 6:53 14 78 TD
1:35 ODU 41 0:12 3 -11 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 ODU 35 0:38 3 4 Punt
10:07 TXSA 50 3:06 6 38 FG
4:12 ODU 20 2:54 6 80 TD
0:13 ODU 31 0:06 3 69 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:38 ODU 20 3:36 9 60 FG
2:31 ODU 41 1:39 8 -25 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 ODU 12 0:00 6 9 Punt
9:43 ODU 6 6:19 13 75 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 ODU 25 2:44 5 23 Punt
2:41 ODU 25 1:03 6 34 Fumble
