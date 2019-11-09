|
|
|BAYLOR
|TCU
No. 11 Baylor needs 3 OTs against TCU to stay undefeated
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Denzel Mims made a leaping 4-yard touchdown catch in the third overtime for Baylor, capping another comeback win for the No. 11 Bears and keeping them undefeated with a 29-23 win over TCU on Saturday.
Mims also made a lunging and reaching catch for a 20-yard touchdown on fourth down in the second overtime to extend the game. Charlie Brewer, who threw both TD throws, ran for a 3-yard score in the first overtime.
''I knew it was crunch time and it was time for like grown-man football,'' said Mims, whose three catches in overtime matched his three in regulation.
The Bears (9-0, 6-0 Big 12, No. 12 CFP) finally had the win on Grayland Arnold's game-ending interception of Max Duggan's fourth-down pass in the end zone. That came six plays, and a facemask penalty that put the ball at the 1, after Duggan's scramble and spinning move along the sideline on what was initially ruled a 20-yard touchdown before replay review showed he stepped out at the 3.
''There were a lot of times in that game where a lot of the world probably thought we were going to lose just from the situations we were in,'' Arnold said. ''Once we got that second chance, we were like we've got another opportunity to play football.''
Baylor forced overtime when John Mayers kicked a 51-yard field goal with 36 seconds left in regulation. The ball just cleared the crossbar to tie the game at 9-9.
''This is probably the most disappointed I've ever been, but I'm also real proud of our kids because it hurts more when you do something like we have a ballgame like this,'' TCU coach Gary Patterson said.
This is the seventh time in two seasons that Baylor has won after a fourth-quarter comeback. This was the fourth this season - all in Big 12 games. They Bears have won 11 games in a row since losing to TCU last November.
All the scoring in regulation came on six field goals. The teams combined for five touchdowns in overtime.
''Winning is never ugly,'' Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. ''I've lost a lot, and I'll take this any day of the week.''
TCU (4-5, 2-4) led 9-0 after Jonathan Song had field goals at the end of the first half. He kicked a 37-yarder with 29 seconds in the first half left before TCU squib kicked and the ball bounced off Baylor freshman linebacker Trystan Slinker. Derius Davis recovered at the Baylor 24, setting up Song's 31-yard kick on the last play.
THE TAKEAWAY
Baylor: The offensive struggles continued for the Bears, the Big 12's last undefeated team. They managed only 294 total yards - 90 of those coming in the in overtime only 10 days after winning a game with fewer than 20 points for the first time in 13 years.
TCU: Duggan played with tip of his injured middle finger on his throwing (right) hand heavily taped up for protection. He was 14 of 32 passing for 140 yards with two interceptions - one of a floater and the other through the hands of a receiver. He also ran 14 times for 46 yards.
UP NEXT
Baylor is home next Saturday for a huge Big 12 game against No. 9 Oklahoma, the four-time defending conference champion.
TCU is back on the road to play Saturday at Texas Tech.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- FG (6 plays, 50 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35. 24-D.Barlow to TCU 20 for 20 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 20(15:00 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 20 for no gain.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 20(14:54 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells to TCU 29 for 9 yards.
|
+35 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 29(14:34 - 1st) 33-S.Olonilua to BAY 36 for 35 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 36(13:50 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 33-S.Olonilua. 33-S.Olonilua to BAY 30 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TCU 30(13:30 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TCU 30(12:51 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TCU 30(12:46 - 1st) 39-G.Kell 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (7 plays, 5 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:39 - 1st) 37-C.Bunce kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(12:34 - 1st) Penalty on BAY 55-X.Newman False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 25. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 20(12:34 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to BAY 23 for 3 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 12 - BAYLOR 23(12:34 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 14 for -9 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 21 - BAYLOR 14(11:55 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Platt. Penalty on TCU 32-O.Mathis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAY 14. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(11:15 - 1st) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 30 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 30(11:05 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Sneed.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 30(10:33 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - BAYLOR 30(10:26 - 1st) 95-J.Mayers punts 23 yards from BAY 30 Downed at the TCU 47.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 47(10:21 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to BAY 37 for 16 yards. Penalty on TCU 68-A.McKinney Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 47. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 20 - TCU 37(10:12 - 1st) 1-J.Reagor to TCU 35 for -2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 22 - TCU 35(9:50 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells to TCU 41 for 6 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 16 - TCU 41(9:14 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 33-S.Olonilua. 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 49 for 8 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TCU 49(8:47 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 38 yards from TCU 49 Downed at the BAY 13.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Interception (3 plays, 14 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 13(8:10 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 16 for 3 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 16(8:02 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 23 for 7 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(7:21 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-L.Van Zandt at TCU 45. 20-L.Van Zandt to BAY 43 for 12 yards. Penalty on TCU 32-O.Mathis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAY 43.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Interception (6 plays, -28 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 42(6:53 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 42 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 42(6:41 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 46 for 4 yards. Penalty on BAY 38-J.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TCU 46.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 39(6:00 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to BAY 30 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TCU 30(5:35 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to BAY 30 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - TCU 30(5:00 - 1st) 33-S.Olonilua to BAY 24 for 6 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - TCU 24(4:29 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor INTERCEPTED by 1-G.Arnold at BAY 14. 1-G.Arnold runs ob at BAY 14 for no gain.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(3:54 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 15 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 15(3:46 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 15(3:05 - 1st) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 17 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAYLOR 17(3:00 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 43 yards from BAY 17 to TCU 40 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (8 plays, 15 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 40(2:20 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 42 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 42(2:12 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 33-S.Olonilua. 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 46 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - TCU 46(1:28 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 47-C.Ware. 47-C.Ware to BAY 47 for 7 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 47(0:40 - 1st) 33-S.Olonilua to BAY 40 for 7 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TCU 40(0:10 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to BAY 36 for 4 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 36(15:00 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to BAY 37 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TCU 37(14:21 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - TCU 37(13:41 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at BAY 45 for -8 yards (2-B.Lynch99-B.Roy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - TCU 45(13:36 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 40 yards from BAY 45 out of bounds at the BAY 5.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Missed FG (14 plays, 95 yards, 6:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 5(12:59 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims pushed ob at BAY 16 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 16(12:49 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 20 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 20(12:27 - 2nd) 6-J.Hasty to BAY 20 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 20(11:58 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to BAY 24 for 4 yards. Penalty on BAY 52-S.Tecklenburg Facemask Incidental declined.
|
+16 YD
|
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 24(11:19 - 2nd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 40 for 16 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(10:48 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 14-C.Platt. 14-C.Platt to TCU 49 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(10:11 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed to TCU 45 for 4 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 45(9:51 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer sacked at TCU 47 for -2 yards. Penalty on TCU 95-T.Cooper Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at TCU 47. (95-T.Cooper).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(9:26 - 2nd) 6-J.Hasty to TCU 28 for 4 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 28(8:55 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer to TCU 30 for -2 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 30(8:28 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to TCU 22 for 8 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 22(7:47 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to TCU 17 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 17(7:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to TCU 17 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 17(6:53 - 2nd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to TCU 15 for 2 yards.
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 15(6:15 - 2nd) 95-J.Mayers 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- FG (11 plays, 60 yards, 5:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 20(5:54 - 2nd) Penalty on TCU 62-D.Bolisomi False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 20. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - TCU 15(5:36 - 2nd) 4-T.Barber to TCU 20 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 20(5:36 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 23 for 3 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - TCU 23(4:51 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-J.Reagor. 1-J.Reagor to TCU 31 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 31(4:12 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 34 for 3 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 34(3:34 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 48 for 14 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 48(2:54 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to BAY 47 for 5 yards.
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 5 - TCU 47(2:44 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells to BAY 18 for 29 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 18(2:21 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to BAY 19 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - TCU 19(2:08 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to BAY 20 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TCU 20(1:21 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - TCU 20(0:40 - 2nd) 46-J.Song 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- FG (11 plays, 56 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:34 - 2nd) 37-C.Bunce kicks 37 yards from TCU 35. 35-T.Slinker to BAY 28 FUMBLES. 12-D.Davis to BAY 24 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 24(0:29 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to BAY 17 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 17(0:25 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 33-S.Olonilua.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 17(0:18 - 2nd) 33-S.Olonilua to BAY 14 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(0:12 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete.
|
Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(0:08 - 2nd) 46-J.Song 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (8 plays, 24 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 37-C.Bunce kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks pushed ob at BAY 37 for 12 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 7-J.Lovett. 7-J.Lovett to BAY 40 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 40(14:28 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton to BAY 45 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - TCU 45(13:52 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to TCU 50 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 50(13:19 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 50(12:50 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 6-J.Hasty. 6-J.Hasty to TCU 38 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 38(12:44 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton. Penalty on TCU 2-K.Stewart Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TCU 38. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 23(12:19 - 3rd) Penalty on BAY 55-X.Newman False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 23. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - TCU 28(12:13 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to TCU 25 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - TCU 25(12:13 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to TCU 20 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - TCU 20(11:28 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 6-J.Hasty. 6-J.Hasty to TCU 19 for 1 yard.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TCU 19(10:48 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (8 plays, 33 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:04 - 3rd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35. 6-D.Anderson to TCU 10 for 10 yards. Penalty on TCU 15-J.Foster Illegal block in the back 5 yards enforced at TCU 10.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 5(9:58 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 5(9:53 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells to TCU 19 for 14 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 19(9:48 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 21 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 21(9:17 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Anderson.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 21(8:47 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles pushed ob at TCU 31 for 10 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(8:42 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to TCU 29 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BAYLOR 29(8:05 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson to TCU 29 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - BAYLOR 29(7:23 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - BAYLOR 29(6:43 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 54 yards from TCU 29 Downed at the BAY 17.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Interception (4 plays, 83 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 17(6:38 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 20 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 20(6:26 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton pushed ob at BAY 25 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - TCU 25(5:53 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer to BAY 31 for 6 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 31(5:14 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 40 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 40(4:48 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 43 for 3 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 43(4:21 - 3rd) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 41 for -2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - TCU 41(3:45 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer complete to 81-T.Thornton. 81-T.Thornton to BAY 50 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TCU 50(3:01 - 3rd) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Hasty.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - TCU 50(2:24 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 41 yards from BAY 50 Downed at the TCU 9.
BAYLOR
Bears
- FG (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 9(2:19 - 3rd) 33-S.Olonilua pushed ob at TCU 16 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 16(2:08 - 3rd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 17 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 17(1:31 - 3rd) 33-S.Olonilua to TCU 19 for 2 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 19(0:46 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 33-S.Olonilua INTERCEPTED by 26-T.Bernard at TCU 27. 26-T.Bernard to TCU 8 for 19 yards.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Fumble (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - TCU 8(0:36 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to TCU 9 for -1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 9(0:25 - 3rd) 6-J.Hasty to TCU 7 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TCU 7(15:00 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TCU 7(14:43 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:38 - 4th) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(14:34 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 6-D.Anderson. 6-D.Anderson pushed ob at TCU 24 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 24(14:34 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 24(14:02 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells. Penalty on TCU 68-A.McKinney Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 24(13:59 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 51 yards from TCU 24. 1-G.Arnold to BAY 25 FUMBLES. 1-G.Arnold to BAY 21 for no gain.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (8 plays, 17 yards, 4:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 21(13:53 - 4th) 25-T.Ebner to BAY 20 for -1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - TCU 20(13:44 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 25-T.Ebner. 25-T.Ebner to BAY 22 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TCU 22(13:14 - 4th) Penalty on BAY 79-C.Phillips False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 22. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 14 - TCU 17(12:36 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 28 for 11 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - TCU 28(12:17 - 4th) 43-I.Power punts 37 yards from BAY 28 to TCU 35 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor.
BAYLOR
Bears
- Punt (6 plays, -5 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(11:38 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to BAY 50 for 15 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(11:30 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to BAY 49 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 49(10:55 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 49(10:10 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 33-S.Olonilua. 33-S.Olonilua to BAY 37 for 12 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(10:01 - 4th) 33-S.Olonilua to BAY 35 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 35(9:24 - 4th) 33-S.Olonilua to BAY 35 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 35(8:42 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan sacked at BAY 43 for -8 yards (26-T.Bernard).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 16 - BAYLOR 43(7:58 - 4th) Team penalty on TCU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BAY 43. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - BAYLOR 48(7:09 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 38 yards from BAY 48 to BAY 10 fair catch by 1-G.Arnold.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 10(7:09 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton. Penalty on TCU 2-K.Stewart Pass interference declined. Penalty on TCU 90-R.Blacklock Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BAY 10. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(7:01 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 15 for -10 yards (32-O.Mathis94-C.Bethley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - TCU 15(6:56 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 20 - TCU 15(6:08 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks pushed ob at BAY 43 for 28 yards. Penalty on BAY 79-C.Phillips Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BAY 15. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 25 - TCU 10(6:03 - 4th) Penalty on BAY 79-C.Phillips False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 10. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 30 - TCU 5(5:33 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Sneed.
|
Punt
|
4 & 30 - TCU 5(5:20 - 4th) 43-I.Power punts 40 yards from BAY 5 to BAY 45 fair catch by 1-J.Reagor.
BAYLOR
Bears
- FG (12 plays, 54 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(5:14 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to BAY 39 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 39(5:07 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to BAY 39 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 39(4:24 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Hunt.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 39(3:41 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 27 yards from BAY 39 Downed at the BAY 12.
TCU
Horned Frogs
|Result
|Play
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 12(3:36 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer pushed ob at BAY 38 for 26 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 38(3:23 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 38(3:04 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to BAY 41 for 3 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - TCU 41(2:58 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 16-J.Atkinson. 16-J.Atkinson to BAY 50 for 9 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 50(2:18 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to TCU 41 for 9 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 41(1:49 - 4th) 6-J.Hasty to TCU 40 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 40(1:40 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton. Penalty on TCU 12-J.Gladney Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TCU 40. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(1:26 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer to TCU 22 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TCU 22(1:23 - 4th) Penalty on BAY 52-S.Tecklenburg False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 22. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - TCU 27(0:53 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer complete to 25-T.Ebner. 25-T.Ebner pushed ob at TCU 29 for -2 yards. Penalty on BAY 12-C.Brewer Illegal formation declined.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 14 - TCU 29(0:53 - 4th) Penalty on BAY 79-C.Phillips False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 29. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 19 - TCU 34(0:47 - 4th) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - TCU 34(0:47 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- End of Quarter (5 plays, 24 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(0:36 - 4th) 6-J.Hasty to TCU 22 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TCU 22( - 5) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - TCU 22( - 5) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims to TCU 10 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 10( - 5) Penalty on BAY 13-R.Sneed Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TCU 10. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25( - 5) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Thornton.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 25( - 5) 12-C.Brewer scrambles to TCU 21 for 4 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - TCU 21( - 5) 12-C.Brewer complete to 13-R.Sneed. 13-R.Sneed to TCU 10 for 11 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 10( - 5) 6-J.Hasty to TCU 3 for 7 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TCU 3( - 5) 12-C.Brewer runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|( - 5) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25( - 5) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 25( - 5) 33-S.Olonilua to BAY 20 for 5 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - TCU 20( - 5) 15-M.Duggan sacked at BAY 24 for -4 yards (2-B.Lynch).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 9 - TCU 24( - 5) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Hunt.
|
+24 YD
|
4 & 9 - TCU 24( - 5) 15-M.Duggan complete to 9-T.Hunt. 9-T.Hunt runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|( - 5) 46-J.Song extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- End of Quarter (4 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25( - 5) 6-D.Anderson to BAY 17 for 8 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 17( - 6) 6-D.Anderson to BAY 8 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - BAYLOR 8( - 6) 15-M.Duggan to BAY 8 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 8( - 6) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to BAY 2 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 2( - 6) 33-S.Olonilua runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|( - 6) 46-J.Song extra point is good.
BAYLOR
Bears
- TD (2 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25( - 6) 7-J.Lovett to TCU 20 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 20( - 6) 7-J.Lovett to TCU 20 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 20( - 6) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Hasty.
|
+20 YD
|
4 & 5 - BAYLOR 20( - 6) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|( - 6) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- End of Game (10 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25( - 6) 12-C.Brewer complete to 14-C.Platt. 14-C.Platt pushed ob at TCU 4 for 21 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - TCU 4( - 7) 12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|( - 7) 12-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Mims.
TCU
Horned Frogs
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25( - 7) 1-J.Reagor to BAY 19 for 6 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TCU 19( - 7) 6-D.Anderson to BAY 20 for -1 yard.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - TCU 20( - 7) 15-M.Duggan runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - TCU 20( - 7) 15-M.Duggan pushed ob at BAY 3 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 3 - TCU 3( - 7) 33-S.Olonilua to BAY 3 for no gain.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TCU 3( - 7) 33-S.Olonilua to BAY 4 for -1 yard. Penalty on BAY 99-B.Roy Facemask Incidental 3 yards enforced at BAY 4.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 1 - TCU 1( - 7) 33-S.Olonilua to BAY 4 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TCU 4( - 7) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Reagor.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - TCU 4( - 7) 6-D.Anderson to BAY 2 for 2 yards. Penalty on TCU 62-D.Bolisomi Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 4. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 14 - TCU 14( - 7) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to BAY 13 for 1 yard.
|
Int
|
4 & 13 - TCU 13( - 7) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-G.Arnold at BAY End Zone. 1-G.Arnold touchback.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|18
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|10-20
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|273
|292
|Total Plays
|74
|81
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|168
|Rush Attempts
|33
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|174
|124
|Comp. - Att.
|27-41
|14-32
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|10-67
|11-125
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.8
|6-41.3
|Return Yards
|12
|42
|Punts - Returns
|1--4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1--4
|2-30
|Int. - Returns
|3-20
|1-12
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|174
|PASS YDS
|124
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|168
|
|
|273
|TOTAL YDS
|292
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brewer 12 QB
|C. Brewer
|27/41
|195
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brewer 12 QB
|C. Brewer
|15
|41
|1
|26
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|8
|37
|0
|16
|
J. Hasty 6 RB
|J. Hasty
|9
|22
|0
|7
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mims 5 WR
|D. Mims
|6
|57
|2
|20
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|6
|42
|0
|12
|
C. Platt 14 WR
|C. Platt
|2
|32
|0
|21
|
T. Thornton 81 WR
|T. Thornton
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
R. Sneed 13 WR
|R. Sneed
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
J. Hasty 6 RB
|J. Hasty
|2
|13
|0
|12
|
J. Atkinson 16 WR
|J. Atkinson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Sims 86 TE
|B. Sims
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Bernard 26 LB
|T. Bernard
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
B. Lynch 2 LB
|B. Lynch
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
B. Roy 99 DT
|B. Roy
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
G. Arnold 1 CB
|G. Arnold
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|3/4
|51
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Slinker 35 LB
|T. Slinker
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Arnold 1 CB
|G. Arnold
|1
|-4.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|14/32
|140
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|19
|79
|1
|35
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|14
|46
|0
|17
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|12
|31
|0
|9
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|2
|4
|0
|6
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Wells 81 TE
|P. Wells
|4
|58
|0
|29
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|4
|30
|0
|12
|
T. Hunt 9 WR
|T. Hunt
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Ware 47 TE
|C. Ware
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Cooper 95 DT
|T. Cooper
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 DE
|O. Mathis
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
C. Bethley 94 DT
|C. Bethley
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. Van Zandt 20 LB
|L. Van Zandt
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|6
|41.3
|5
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
