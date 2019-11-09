|
|
|FSU
|BC
Florida State wins one for interim coach, beats BC 38-31
BOSTON (AP) D.J. Matthews caught a short pass, faked out three defenders on his way to the sideline and then dove for the end zone, taking off from the 6-yard line before clipping the pylon to give Florida State the go-ahead score.
''It kind of reminded me of high school, doing the long jump,'' Matthews said after helping the Seminoles beat Boston College 38-31 on Saturday in their first game since coach Willie Taggart was fired.
''I just wanted it. I want to score for my team,'' Matthews said. ''I want to make plays for my team, so we can just be better.''
Matthews turned a short slant pattern into a 60-yard touchdown to break a fourth-quarter tie, and Jordan Travis followed with a 66-yard run for what turned out to be the winning score for Florida State (5-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).
James Blackman threw for 346 yards and two TDs, hitting Tamorrion Terry seven times for 156 yards and one score. Six days after firing Taggart, Florida State moved to the verge of a bowl berth and preserved two-time interim coach Odell Haggins' perfect record.
''Guys came out and played for Coach Odell. They love him,'' Matthews said. ''When things happened last Sunday, that's what he did - he brought us together.''
Florida State fell behind 14-3 in the first half before scoring 21 straight points, only to watch BC (5-5, 3-4) tie it 24-all in the final minutes on Dennis Grosel's half-yard roll-out and dive for the end zone. The Seminoles took over at their own 41 with 2:27 left, lost a yard and then Blackman found Matthews across the middle, about 5 yards away.
The receiver juked past three defenders on his way to the right sideline, then leaped for the pylon to make it 31-24.
''That was a backbreaker right there, to me,'' BC coach Steve Addazio said. ''It was just quick, and it goes for 60. That can't happen.''
After Grosel threw an interception, Travis broke free for 66 yards to give Florida State a 14-point lead - his second TD run of the game.
''When it comes in bunches like that it can be a little bit deflating,'' Addazio said. ''You've got to bounce back from that.''
Grosel hit Kobay White from 20 yards out to make it a one-score game with 14 seconds left. But with Doug Flutie and BC's 1984 team in attendance, FSU recovered the onside kick and left no chance for a last-second miracle.
With the sun setting and the temperatures dipping into the 30s, the Seminoles drenched Haggins with a water cooler.
''They didn't flinch,'' Haggins said. ''When everything happened this past weekend ... they wanted to show: `We are Florida State. We are unconquered. We've got your back, Coach.' That's what they showed me.''
Florida State fired Taggart on Sunday, a day after a 27-10 loss to Miami, and named Haggins as the interim coach. Haggins, who also took over when Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M, is now 3-0 in two stints as a Seminoles fill-in.
Travis gained 94 yards on three runs, scoring on two of them.
AJ Dillon ran for 165 yards on a career-high 40 carries, and David Bailey added 67 yards and a touchdown as the Eagles rushed for 281 yards in all. Grosel, a walk-on who earned the starting job when Anthony Brown was injured, completed 20 of 29 passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Behind its 500-pound backfield of Dillon and Bailey, BC gained 166 yards rushing in the first half, taking a 14-3 lead before Blackman found Terry for a 74-yard score at the end of the second quarter. Travis took a direct snap on a third-and-3 and found his way down the right sideline for the score that made it 17-14 in the third, before Cam Akers ran 13 yards to give the Seminoles a 24-14 lead.
A field goal put BC within a touchdown, and then Eagles got to the FSU 2 before the Seminoles were flagged for offsides on back-to-back plays when they had stuffed Dillon short of the goal line. On the fourth try, Grosel rolled right, tucked the ball in, put his shoulder down and dove over the goal line.
Aaron Boumerhi, who missed two field goals earlier, nailed the point after to tie it.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida State: Haggins helped the Seminoles avoid a second straight season without a bowl berth; they need one more win, with games against Alabama State and No. 10 Florida remaining. But that's not good enough for the school's boosters, who are looking for a big name to come in and restore the program to national championship contention.
Boston College: The Eagles play No. 15 Notre Dame in two weeks, and absent a victory in the Catholic school rivalry game they will need to win in Pittsburgh on Nov. 30 to pick up their sixth win and qualify for a bowl.
UP NEXT
Florida State: The Seminoles host Alabama State next weekend.
Boston College: BC is off next weekend before playing Notre Dame on Nov. 23 in South Bend, Indiana.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
BC
Eagles
- TD (15 plays, 75 yards, 5:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 31 for 6 yards (35-L.Warner58-D.Briggs).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - BC 31(15:00 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 40 for 9 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen27-A.Dent).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 40(14:40 - 1st) 4-Z.Flowers to BC 46 for 6 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BC 46(14:24 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 49 for 3 yards (58-D.Briggs33-A.Gainer).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 49(14:00 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 46 for 5 yards (27-A.Dent26-A.Samuel).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 46(13:32 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to FSU 44 for 2 yards (58-D.Briggs91-R.Cooper).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 44(13:04 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 85-K.Idrizi. 85-K.Idrizi to FSU 35 for 9 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 35(12:54 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 34 for 1 yard (35-L.Warner91-R.Cooper).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - BC 34(12:29 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 10 for 24 yards. Penalty on BC 77-Z.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 34. No Play.
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 19 - BC 44(12:03 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel to FSU 22 for 22 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 22(12:03 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 21 for 1 yard (8-S.Samuels).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - BC 21(11:31 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to FSU 8 for 13 yards (26-A.Samuel23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - BC 8(11:06 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to FSU 6 for 2 yards (16-C.Durden35-L.Warner).
|
-11 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 6(10:46 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel to FSU 6 FUMBLES. 26-D.Bailey to FSU 17 for no gain.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 17 - BC 17(10:11 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 9-K.White. 9-K.White runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:28 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- FG (11 plays, 51 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:22 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 60 yards from BC 35. 29-I.Bolden runs ob at FSU 46 for 41 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 46(9:13 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 3-C.Akers. 3-C.Akers to BC 39 for 15 yards (28-J.Lamot).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 39(9:13 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to BC 39 for no gain (44-B.Barlow28-J.Lamot).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 39(9:01 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman to BC 36 for 3 yards (99-T.Rayam).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - FSU 36(8:44 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews to BC 24 for 12 yards (7-T.Haynes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 24(8:08 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FSU 24(7:48 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 76-D.Washington False start 5 yards enforced at BC 24. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 15 - FSU 29(7:43 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 88-T.Harrison. 88-T.Harrison to BC 17 for 12 yards (5-N.Borgersen48-T.Karafa).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - FSU 17(7:43 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to BC 3 for 14 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - FSU 3(7:19 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to BC 4 for -1 yard (97-M.Valdez14-M.Richardson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - FSU 4(6:59 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman to BC 3 for 1 yard (97-M.Valdez).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FSU 3(6:33 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 32-G.Nabers.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - FSU 3(6:01 - 1st) 23-R.Aguayo 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
BC
Eagles
- Missed FG (10 plays, 48 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:55 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 32 for 32 yards (41-N.McDonald).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 32(5:51 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 37 for 5 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 37(5:44 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 44 for 7 yards (8-S.Samuels23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 44(5:13 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to BC 45 for 1 yard (91-R.Cooper).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - BC 45(4:52 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 85-K.Idrizi. 85-K.Idrizi to FSU 37 for 18 yards (8-S.Samuels23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 37(4:24 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to FSU 34 for 3 yards (49-C.Wood).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 34(3:58 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to FSU 30 for 4 yards (16-C.Durden56-E.Rice).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - BC 30(3:32 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to FSU 26 for 4 yards (58-D.Briggs42-J.McRae).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 26(3:09 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 9-K.White.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 26(2:47 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 20 for 6 yards (90-T.Thompson49-C.Wood).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BC 20(2:42 - 1st) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 20 for no gain (8-S.Samuels42-J.McRae).
|
No Good
|
4 & 4 - BC 20(2:12 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (10 plays, 41 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 20(1:30 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to FSU 32 for 12 yards (5-N.Borgersen).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 32(1:25 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FSU 41 for 9 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - FSU 41(1:08 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to FSU 43 for 2 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 43(0:48 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to FSU 43 for no gain (34-J.Sparacio).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 43(0:28 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to FSU 46 for 3 yards (99-T.Rayam97-M.Valdez).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - FSU 46(0:02 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to BC 43 for 11 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 43(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 89-K.Gavin.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 43(14:38 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 3-C.Akers. 3-C.Akers to BC 35 for 8 yards (5-N.Borgersen).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - FSU 35(14:31 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to BC 34 for 1 yard (44-B.Barlow48-T.Karafa).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - FSU 34(14:12 - 2nd) Team penalty on FSU 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at BC 34. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - FSU 39(13:32 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 28 yards from BC 39 to BC 11 fair catch by 23-T.Levy.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (8 plays, 2 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 11(13:17 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 19 for 8 yards (33-A.Gainer27-A.Dent).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BC 19(12:57 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 19 for no gain (49-C.Wood).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BC 19(12:36 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 22 for 3 yards (11-J.Robinson35-L.Warner).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 22(12:06 - 2nd) Penalty on BC 64-B.Petrula False start 5 yards enforced at BC 22. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 15 - BC 17(11:48 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 15 for -2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - BC 15(11:36 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel to BC 17 for 2 yards (91-R.Cooper).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 15 - BC 17(11:06 - 2nd) Penalty on BC 72-A.Lindstrom False start 5 yards enforced at BC 17. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 20 - BC 12(10:32 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 13 for 1 yard (26-A.Samuel).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - BC 13(10:19 - 2nd) 95-G.Carlson punts 46 yards from BC 13. 7-D.Matthews to FSU 31 for -10 yards (14-M.Richardson).
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 31(9:45 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 33 for 2 yards (90-B.Morais14-M.Richardson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - FSU 33(9:36 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 76-D.Washington False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 33. No Play.
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 13 - FSU 28(9:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to BC 46 for 26 yards (25-M.El Attrach).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 46(9:05 - 2nd) Team penalty on FSU False start 5 yards enforced at BC 46. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - FSU 49(8:42 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Harrison.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - FSU 49(8:42 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 3-C.Akers. 3-C.Akers to FSU 49 for no gain (14-M.Richardson). Penalty on FSU 70-C.Minshew Holding declined.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - FSU 49(8:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman scrambles to FSU 49 for no gain (48-T.Karafa97-M.Valdez).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - FSU 49(8:05 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 12 yards from FSU 49 Downed at the BC 39.
BC
Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 61 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 39(7:28 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 47 for 8 yards (49-C.Wood31-R.Woodie).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 2 - BC 47(7:18 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 34 for 19 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 34(6:55 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 32 for 2 yards (33-A.Gainer90-T.Thompson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 32(6:36 - 2nd) 4-Z.Flowers to FSU 31 for 1 yard (16-C.Durden).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 7 - BC 31(6:10 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to FSU 11 for 20 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 11(5:41 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:18 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (3 plays, 84 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:12 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 59 yards from BC 35. 29-I.Bolden to FSU 12 FUMBLES. 29-I.Bolden to FSU 16 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 11(5:12 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Team penalty on FSU Holding offsetting. Team penalty on FSU Pass interference offsetting.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 16(5:05 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 26 for 10 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|
+74 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 26(5:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:36 - 2nd) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- Halftime (10 plays, 46 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:31 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 60 yards from FSU 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 26 for 21 yards (29-I.Bolden).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 26(4:31 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 37 for 11 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 37(4:26 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 38 for 1 yard (33-A.Gainer58-D.Briggs).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BC 38(4:09 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 2-A.Dillon. 2-A.Dillon to BC 38 for no gain (26-A.Samuel).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - BC 38(3:45 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 9-K.White. 9-K.White to FSU 48 for 14 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 48(3:12 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to FSU 49 for -1 yard (33-A.Gainer58-D.Briggs).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - BC 49(2:51 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to FSU 46 for 3 yards (49-C.Wood23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - BC 46(2:20 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 9-K.White. 9-K.White to FSU 34 for 12 yards (1-L.Taylor).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 34(1:45 - 2nd) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 33 for 1 yard (33-A.Gainer).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - BC 33(1:23 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel sacked at FSU 43 for -10 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 19 - BC 43(0:57 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 84-J.Burt. 84-J.Burt to FSU 28 for 15 yards (8-S.Samuels).
|
No Good
|
4 & 4 - BC 28(0:50 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 60 yards from BC 35 out of bounds at the FSU 5.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman to FSU 29 FUMBLES. 1-J.Blackman to FSU 43 for 14 yards (55-I.McDuffie). Penalty on BC 20-E.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 43.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 47(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to BC 41 for 6 yards (25-M.El Attrach).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - FSU 41(14:55 - 3rd) 88-T.Harrison to BC 43 for -2 yards (48-T.Karafa).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - FSU 43(14:50 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman to BC 33 for 10 yards (7-T.Haynes).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 33(14:30 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 88-T.Harrison. 88-T.Harrison to BC 25 for 8 yards (28-J.Lamot).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 25(14:15 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to BC 26 for -1 yard (44-B.Barlow28-J.Lamot).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 3 - FSU 26(14:00 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:45 - 3rd) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:33 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 40 yards from FSU 35 to BC 25 fair catch by 51-H.Davis.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(12:24 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 28 for 3 yards (16-C.Durden33-A.Gainer).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 28(12:24 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 34 for 6 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 34(12:05 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 41 for 7 yards (27-A.Dent).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 41(11:33 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 42 for 1 yard (33-A.Gainer).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - BC 42(11:10 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 45 for 3 yards (91-R.Cooper33-A.Gainer).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BC 45(10:48 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BC 45(10:18 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 45 yards from BC 45 out of bounds at the FSU 10.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 10(10:10 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman scrambles to FSU 17 for 7 yards (28-J.Lamot).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - FSU 17(10:02 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 16 for -1 yard (28-J.Lamot).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - FSU 16(9:35 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Harrison.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - FSU 16(9:01 - 3rd) 30-T.Martin punts 37 yards from FSU 16 Downed at the BC 47.
BC
Eagles
- Downs (7 plays, 16 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 47(8:56 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 84-J.Burt. 84-J.Burt to FSU 46 for 7 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BC 46(8:43 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 44 for 2 yards (49-C.Wood33-A.Gainer).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 44(8:23 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 42 for 2 yards (90-T.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 42(7:51 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 42(7:25 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 36 for 6 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen8-S.Samuels).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - BC 36(7:17 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 9-K.White. 9-K.White to FSU 37 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - BC 37(6:51 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 9-K.White.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (12 plays, 77 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 37(6:23 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 39 for 2 yards (28-J.Lamot).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 39(6:17 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to BC 43 for 18 yards (28-J.Lamot). Penalty on FSU 32-G.Nabers Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 43.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 14 - FSU 33(5:54 - 3rd) Penalty on FSU 56-R.Roberts False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 33. No Play.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 19 - FSU 28(5:45 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to BC 48 for 24 yards (34-J.Sparacio).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 48(5:30 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 3-C.Akers. 3-C.Akers to BC 22 for 26 yards (5-N.Borgersen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 22(5:20 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 22(5:10 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to BC 21 for 1 yard (28-J.Lamot).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - FSU 21(5:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews to BC 13 for 8 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - FSU 13(4:50 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to BC 8 for 5 yards (90-B.Morais14-M.Richardson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 8 - FSU 8(4:40 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry runs 8 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on FSU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BC 8. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 13 - FSU 13(4:30 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Akers.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - FSU 13(4:00 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:23 - 3rd) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- FG (14 plays, 57 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:23 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 59 yards from FSU 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 30 for 24 yards (44-B.Gant).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 30(2:23 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 39 for 9 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen27-A.Dent).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BC 39(2:18 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 39 for no gain (27-A.Dent).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 39(2:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel to BC 41 FUMBLES (56-E.Rice). 1-E.Robinson to BC 41 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 41(1:29 - 3rd) 2-A.Dillon to BC 44 for 3 yards (49-C.Wood).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BC 44(1:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - BC 44(0:35 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 26-D.Bailey. 26-D.Bailey to FSU 47 for 9 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen8-S.Samuels).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 47(0:26 - 3rd) 9-K.White to FSU 39 for 8 yards (22-A.Thomas8-S.Samuels).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - BC 39(15:00 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 34 for 5 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 34(14:35 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 29 for 5 yards (26-A.Samuel23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 29(14:20 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 28 for 1 yard (35-L.Warner23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - BC 28(13:59 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 82-E.Williams. 82-E.Williams to FSU 17 for 11 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 17(13:15 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 17(12:55 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 13 for 4 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BC 13(12:50 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Dillon.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - BC 13(12:20 - 4th) 41-A.Boumerhi 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (6 plays, 36 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:16 - 4th) 37-D.Longman kicks 40 yards from BC 35 to FSU 25 fair catch by 58-D.Briggs.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(12:10 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FSU 41 for 16 yards (5-N.Borgersen).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 41(12:10 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 88-T.Harrison. 88-T.Harrison to BC 42 for 17 yards (28-J.Lamot).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 42(11:42 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 32-G.Nabers.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 42(11:17 - 4th) 3-C.Akers to BC 34 for 8 yards (99-T.Rayam).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - FSU 34(11:12 - 4th) 3-C.Akers to BC 33 for 1 yard (48-T.Karafa28-J.Lamot).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - FSU 33(10:55 - 4th) Penalty on FSU 76-D.Washington False start 5 yards enforced at BC 33. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - FSU 38(10:13 - 4th) 30-T.Martin punts 28 yards from BC 38 to BC 10 fair catch by 23-T.Levy.
BC
Eagles
- TD (16 plays, 90 yards, 7:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 10(9:50 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to BC 11 for 1 yard (33-A.Gainer).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - BC 11(9:41 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 9-K.White. Penalty on FSU 27-A.Dent Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BC 11. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 26(9:15 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to BC 31 for 5 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 31(9:07 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to BC 35 for 4 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 35(8:41 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to BC 41 for 6 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen1-L.Taylor).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 41(8:10 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to BC 50 for 9 yards (28-D.Brooks8-S.Samuels).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - BC 50(7:43 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to FSU 47 for 3 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 47(7:19 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to FSU 46 for 1 yard (1-E.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BC 46(6:52 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to FSU 46 for no gain (56-E.Rice).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - BC 46(6:12 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 82-E.Williams. 82-E.Williams to FSU 29 for 17 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 29(5:35 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 26 for 3 yards (16-C.Durden).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 26(5:11 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel scrambles to FSU 2 for 24 yards (8-S.Samuels).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 2 - BC 2(4:40 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 3 for -1 yard. Penalty on FSU 11-J.Robinson Offside 1 yards enforced at FSU 2. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - BC 1(4:05 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 4 for -3 yards. Penalty on FSU 60-A.Boselli Offside 0 yards enforced at FSU 1. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - BC 1(3:40 - 4th) 2-A.Dillon to FSU 1 for no gain (49-C.Wood16-C.Durden).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BC 1(3:17 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel scrambles runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:38 - 4th) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (2 plays, 59 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:33 - 4th) 37-D.Longman kicks 53 yards from BC 35. 29-I.Bolden to FSU 41 for 29 yards (1-E.Robinson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 41(2:33 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman to FSU 40 for -1 yard (99-T.Rayam14-M.Richardson).
|
+60 YD
|
2 & 11 - FSU 40(2:27 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:00 - 4th) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- Interception (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:48 - 4th) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(1:48 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 2-A.Dillon. 2-A.Dillon to BC 39 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 39(1:48 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Burt.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - BC 39(1:39 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 8-S.Samuels at FSU 33. 8-S.Samuels to FSU 33 for no gain.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (3 plays, 67 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 33(1:33 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman to FSU 34 for 1 yard (34-J.Sparacio).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FSU 34(1:23 - 4th) 3-C.Akers to FSU 34 for no gain (48-T.Karafa).
|
+66 YD
|
3 & 9 - FSU 34(1:19 - 4th) 13-J.Travis scrambles runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:14 - 4th) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
BC
Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:03 - 4th) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(1:03 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 2-A.Dillon. 2-A.Dillon to BC 36 for 11 yards (35-L.Warner29-I.Bolden).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 36(1:03 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 84-J.Burt. 84-J.Burt to FSU 41 for 23 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 41(0:50 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to FSU 5 for 36 yards. Penalty on BC 4-Z.Flowers Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 0 yards enforced at FSU 41. No Play.
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 41(0:35 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 84-J.Burt. 84-J.Burt to FSU 20 for 21 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 20(0:27 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 9-K.White. 9-K.White runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:20 - 4th) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|33
|Rushing
|8
|18
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|14-20
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|524
|498
|Total Plays
|57
|93
|Avg Gain
|9.2
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|178
|281
|Rush Attempts
|31
|64
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|346
|217
|Comp. - Att.
|18-26
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|13.3
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|11-61
|5-30
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-26.3
|2-45.5
|Return Yards
|70
|77
|Punts - Returns
|1--10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-80
|3-77
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|346
|PASS YDS
|217
|
|
|178
|RUSH YDS
|281
|
|
|524
|TOTAL YDS
|498
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|18/26
|346
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|3
|94
|2
|66
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|18
|59
|1
|13
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|8
|29
|0
|10
|
T. Harrison 88 WR
|T. Harrison
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Terry 15 WR
|T. Terry
|7
|156
|1
|74
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|3
|80
|1
|60
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|4
|49
|0
|26
|
T. Harrison 88 WR
|T. Harrison
|3
|37
|0
|17
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
K. Gavin 89 WR
|K. Gavin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Nabers 32 TE
|G. Nabers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
|H. Nasirildeen
|16-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wood 49 DT
|C. Wood
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rice 56 LB
|E. Rice
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Samuels III 8 DB
|S. Samuels III
|6-4
|0.0
|1
|
C. Durden 16 DT
|C. Durden
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 LB
|L. Warner III
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Samuel, Jr. 26 DB
|A. Samuel, Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs Jr. 58 DE
|D. Briggs Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ak. Dent 27 DB
|Ak. Dent
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 90 DT
|T. Thompson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 28 LB
|D. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 22 LB
|A. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Taylor 1 DB
|L. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nabers 32 TE
|G. Nabers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McRae 42 LB
|J. McRae
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bolden 29 DB
|I. Bolden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Woodie III 31 DB
|R. Woodie III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Aguayo 23 K
|R. Aguayo
|1/1
|20
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Martin 30 P
|T. Martin
|4
|26.3
|2
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Bolden 29 DB
|I. Bolden
|3
|26.7
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|1
|-10.0
|-10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grosel 6 QB
|D. Grosel
|20/29
|227
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|40
|165
|0
|19
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|12
|67
|1
|20
|
D. Grosel 6 QB
|D. Grosel
|7
|30
|1
|24
|
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Burt 84 TE
|J. Burt
|4
|66
|0
|23
|
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|5
|62
|2
|20
|
E. Williams 82 WR
|E. Williams
|2
|28
|0
|17
|
K. Idrizi 85 TE
|K. Idrizi
|2
|27
|0
|18
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|3
|25
|0
|14
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Lamot 28 LB
|J. Lamot
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Borgersen 5 DB
|N. Borgersen
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rayam 99 DT
|T. Rayam
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Karafa 48 DL
|T. Karafa
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
Br. Sebastian 10 DB
|Br. Sebastian
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barlow 44 DL
|B. Barlow
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sparacio 34 LB
|J. Sparacio
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Morais 90 DL
|B. Morais
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Haynes 7 DB
|T. Haynes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. El Attrach 25 DB
|M. El Attrach
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 55 LB
|I. McDuffie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Br. Sebastian 17 WR
|Br. Sebastian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi 41 K
|A. Boumerhi
|1/3
|30
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|2
|45.5
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|3
|25.7
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
CHARLO
UTEP
28
21
4th 2:42 ESPN+
-
STNFRD
COLO
13
13
4th 1:21 PACN
-
ILL
MICHST
10
31
3rd 9:00 FS1
-
2LSU
3BAMA
33
13
3rd 8:31 CBS
-
19WAKE
VATECH
17
23
4th 14:15 ACCN
-
UCONN
20CINCY
0
41
3rd 1:34 CBSS
-
USC
ARIZST
31
20
3rd 1:18 ABC
-
GAS
TROY
21
27
4th 14:54 ESPN+
-
16KSTATE
TEXAS
14
24
4th 12:17 ESPN
-
UAB
USM
2
30
4th 13:26 NFLN
-
LVILLE
MIAMI
21
49
3rd 6:23 ESPN2
-
NMEXST
MISS
3
31
3rd 3:50 SECN
-
18IOWA
13WISC
6
14
3rd 9:00 FOX
-
NTEXAS
LATECH
3
17
3rd 11:35 FCBK
-
GAST
LAMON
17
21
2nd 9:28 ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
33
35
Final CBSSN
-
BALLST
WMICH
31
35
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
OHIO
24
21
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
CSTCAR
48
7
Final ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
SFLA
17
7
Final ESPN
-
UCF
TULSA
31
34
Final ESPN2
-
WASH
OREGST
19
7
Final FS1
-
ECU
25SMU
51
59
Final ESPNU
-
FSU
BC
38
31
Final ACCN
-
VANDY
10FLA
0
56
Final ESPN
-
MD
1OHIOST
14
73
Final FOX
-
MA
ARMY
7
63
Final CBSSN
-
WKY
ARK
45
19
Final SECN
-
TXTECH
WVU
38
17
Final ESPN2
-
PURDUE
NWEST
24
22
Final BTN
-
4PSU
17MINN
26
31
Final ABC
-
12BAYLOR
TCU
29
23
Final/3OT FS1
-
GATECH
UVA
28
33
Final FSN
-
TXSA
ODU
24
23
Final ESP3
-
SALA
TXSTSM
28
30
Final ESP3
-
FIU
FAU
0
059 O/U
-11.5
Sat 6:00pm STAD
-
WASHST
CAL
0
052 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
APLST
SC
0
051 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
UTAHST
FRESNO
0
058.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
MIZZOU
6UGA
0
048 O/U
-18.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LIB
BYU
0
061 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
5CLEM
NCST
0
054 O/U
+34.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
15ND
DUKE
0
050.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
TENN
UK
0
042 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
IOWAST
9OKLA
0
069 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WYO
22BOISE
0
048.5 O/U
-16
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
SDGST
0
039 O/U
-17
Sat 10:30pm ESPN2
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
078.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
AF
NMEX
0
0
ATSN