Williams (6 TDs) sets Miami mark, Canes top Louisville 52-27
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Jarren Williams set a school record with six touchdown passes, Dee Wiggins and Mike Harley catching two apiece, and Miami clinched bowl-eligibility with a 52-27 win over Louisville on Saturday.
Will Mallory and Deejay Dallas also had touchdown catches for Miami (6-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Williams completed 15 of 22 passes for 253 yards.
Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham threw for two scores and ran for another, before he left injured in the second half. Hassan Hall had a 58-yard touchdown run for the Cardinals (5-4, 3-3) and running back Javian Hawkins had 105 yards on 15 carries.
Tutu Atwell had six catches for 142 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown on a catch-and-run for the Cardinals.
Williams broke the single-game mark of five shared by six other Miami quarterbacks - Bernie Kosar, Steve Walsh, Ken Dorsey, Brock Berlin, Kyle Wright and Stephen Morris. He also tied the single-game record for any ACC quarterback, done on seven other occasions.
Dallas also ran for a score for Miami, which got touchdowns on each of its first four possessions - the first time that's happened since a romp past Savannah State in 2013. Al Blades Jr. had a blocked punt and an interception for the Hurricanes and senior special-teamer Jimmy Murphy recovered a fumble on a muffed Louisville punt.
Murphy - one of Miami's 13 seniors playing their final home regular-season game - broke the Hurricanes' ''Turnover Chain'' in that celebration. It was quickly repaired, and the Hurricanes went on to win their third straight.
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisville: It was a costly day injury-wise for the Cardinals, who lost standout left tackle Mekhi Becton early with a left ankle injury. Becton returned to the sideline in street clothes, with a walking boot on the injured ankle.
Miami: The Hurricanes tied their record for points in an ACC game with 52, done on four other occasions. They did it without top tight end Brevin Jordan, who missed the game with an unspecified leg injury. Harley and Wiggins became the fourth Miami duo in the last 20 years to have multiple touchdown catches in the same game.
ELLIS HONORED
South Florida resident Jill Ellis, who guided the U.S. women's soccer team to the last two World Cup championships was in attendance and honored during an on-field ceremony.
QUARTERMAN'S STREAK
Miami LB Shaquille Quarterman started his 49th consecutive game, tying Joaquin Gonzalez for the second-longest streak in school history. If he starts against FIU on Nov. 23, Quarterman will tie William Joseph's school record of 50 straight starts.
UP NEXT
Louisville: Visit North Carolina State on Nov. 16. The Wolfpack have won the last two games in the series, which Louisville still leads 6-3.
Miami: After a third bye week this season, the Hurricanes play FIU at Marlins Park - the former Orange Bowl site - in Miami on Nov. 23.
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (5 plays, 27 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 28 for 3 yards (56-M.Pinckney).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 28(15:00 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell pushed ob at LOU 47 for 19 yards (20-R.Knowles).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(14:31 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to MFL 49 for 4 yards (20-R.Knowles).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 49(13:59 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to MFL 48 for 1 yard (93-P.Bethel).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 48(13:27 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - LVILLE 48(12:40 - 1st) 28-M.King punts 40 yards from MFL 48 to MFL 8 fair catch by 2-K.Osborn.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (8 plays, 92 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 8(12:36 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 13 for 5 yards (2-C.Jones30-K.Pass).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 13(12:27 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 18 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 18(11:51 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 23 for 5 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 23(11:13 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley pushed ob at MFL 28 for 5 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28(10:37 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley pushed ob at LOU 31 for 41 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31(10:05 - 1st) Penalty on LOU 3-R.Yeast Facemasking 15 yards enforced at LOU 31. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 16(10:05 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to LOU 10 for 6 yards (12-M.Character). Penalty on LOU 12-M.Character Facemasking 5 yards enforced at LOU 10.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIAMI 5(9:35 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:35 - 1st) 45-C.Price extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (7 plays, 87 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:32 - 1st) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 28 for 28 yards (24-C.Williams). Penalty on LOU 7-D.Fitzpatrick Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at LOU 28.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(9:32 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 13(9:21 - 1st) Penalty on LOU 60-T.Haycraft False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 13. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 15 - LVILLE 8(9:18 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 1 for -7 yards (1-N.Silvera). Penalty on MFL 94-T.Hill Offside 5 yards enforced at LOU 8. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 13(9:18 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell to LOU 26 FUMBLES (5-A.Carter). 96-J.Ford to LOU 26 for no gain. Penalty on LOU 75-R.Bell Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at LOU 26.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(8:52 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham pushed ob at LOU 15 for 2 yards (56-M.Pinckney).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 15(8:26 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to LOU 20 for 5 yards (56-M.Pinckney).
|
+80 YD
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 20(7:59 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:17 - 1st) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (1 plays, 67 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:04 - 1st) 32-J.Turner kicks 60 yards from LOU 35. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 33 for 28 yards (20-T.Troutman).
|
+67 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(7:04 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:58 - 1st) 45-C.Price extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:49 - 1st) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(6:49 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 20 for -5 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 15 - LVILLE 20(6:49 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 14 for -6 yards (56-M.Pinckney).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 21 - LVILLE 14(6:10 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to LOU 15 for 1 yard (15-G.Rousseau). Penalty on LOU 76-L.Massad Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - LVILLE 15(5:37 - 1st) 28-M.King punts 37 yards from LOU 15. 2-K.Osborn to LOU 14 for 38 yards (28-M.King3-R.Yeast).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (1 plays, 14 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14(5:11 - 1st) 15-J.Williams complete to 13-D.Dallas. 13-D.Dallas runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:59 - 1st) 45-C.Price extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 4:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:49 - 1st) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 20 for 20 yards (20-R.Knowles).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(4:49 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 14 for -6 yards (71-S.Patchan).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 16 - LVILLE 14(4:42 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 32 for 18 yards (8-D.Ivey2-T.Bandy).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(4:02 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell to LOU 34 for 2 yards (20-R.Knowles).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 34(3:46 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 31 for -3 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 11 - LVILLE 31(3:08 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 48 for 17 yards (20-R.Knowles).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(2:26 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to MFL 29 for 23 yards (5-A.Carter).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(1:58 - 1st) 19-H.Hall pushed ob at MFL 4 for 25 yards (7-A.Blades).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 4 - LVILLE 4(1:23 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to MFL 6 for -2 yards (56-M.Pinckney).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 6(0:40 - 1st) Penalty on LOU 85-J.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 6. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 11(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 66-C.Bentley False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 11. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 16 - LVILLE 16(15:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 19-H.Hall. 19-H.Hall to MFL 6 for 10 yards (26-G.Hall).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 6(15:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 89-E.Pfeifer. 89-E.Pfeifer runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:24 - 2nd) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (6 plays, 79 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:21 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner kicks 58 yards from LOU 35. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 21 for 14 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21(14:21 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to LOU 33 for 46 yards (20-T.Troutman).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(14:16 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to LOU 22 for 11 yards (27-A.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(13:35 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams scrambles to LOU 17 for 5 yards (18-T.Tyler).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 17(13:02 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to LOU 16 for 1 yard (17-D.Etheridge).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 16(12:27 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams scrambles to LOU 10 for 6 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(11:44 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:10 - 2nd) 45-C.Price extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:04 - 2nd) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 29 for 29 yards (23-T.Couch).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(11:04 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 37 for 8 yards (26-G.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 37(10:58 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 2 - LVILLE 37(10:29 - 2nd) 1-C.Atwell to LOU 33 for -4 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - LVILLE 33(10:23 - 2nd) 28-M.King punts 27 yards from LOU 33 out of bounds at the MFL 40. Team penalty on LOU Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at MFL 40.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(9:32 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Thomas.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 45(9:24 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 4-J.Thomas. 4-J.Thomas pushed ob at MFL 48 for 3 yards (30-K.Pass9-C.Avery).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 48(9:17 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Irvin.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIAMI 48(8:45 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 38 yards from MFL 48 to LOU 14 fair catch by 1-C.Atwell.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 14(8:40 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 14 for no gain (94-T.Hill).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 14(8:34 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 15 for 1 yard (55-S.Quarterman).
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 15(7:59 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 10 for -5 yards (94-T.Hill).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - LVILLE 10(7:20 - 2nd) punts 22 yards from LOU 10. 7-A.Blades to LOU 32 for no gain (7-A.Blades).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (6 plays, 32 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(6:35 - 2nd) 4-J.Thomas to LOU 31 for 1 yard (94-G.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 31(6:26 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley. Team penalty on MFL Illegal motion declined.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 31(5:45 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams scrambles to LOU 19 for 12 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 19(5:40 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to LOU 17 for 2 yards (17-D.Etheridge29-T.Peterson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 17(5:02 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to LOU 17 for no gain (90-J.Goldwire).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 17(4:19 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:33 - 2nd) 45-C.Price extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Interception (10 plays, -5 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:27 - 2nd) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(3:27 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 17 for -8 yards. Penalty on LOU 75-R.Bell Holding declined. (97-J.Garvin).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 18 - LVILLE 17(3:27 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Hawkins. Penalty on MFL 15-G.Rousseau Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at LOU 17. No Play.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(3:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell runs ob at MFL 46 for 22 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(2:58 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Atwell.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 46(2:35 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Wakefield.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 46(2:29 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at MFL 39 for 7 yards (5-A.Carter).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - LVILLE 39(2:24 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 60-T.Haycraft False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 39. No Play.
|
+36 YD
|
4 & 8 - LVILLE 44(1:51 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 5-S.Dawkins. 5-S.Dawkins to MFL 8 for 36 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 8 - LVILLE 8(1:32 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to MFL 4 for 4 yards (55-S.Quarterman). Penalty on LOU 60-T.Haycraft Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 8. No Play.
|
Int
|
1 & 18 - LVILLE 18(1:07 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Atwell INTERCEPTED by 8-D.Ivey at MFL 18. 8-D.Ivey touchback.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Halftime (3 plays, 25 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(0:48 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 37 for 17 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(0:43 - 2nd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 37(0:31 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 45 for 8 yards (30-K.Pass).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (6 plays, 66 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:25 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner kicks 56 yards from LOU 35. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 34 for 25 yards (5-R.Hicks).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(15:00 - 3rd) 13-D.Dallas to LOU 46 for 20 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(14:54 - 3rd) 13-D.Dallas to LOU 48 for -2 yards (10-R.Burns53-A.Caban).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAMI 48(14:13 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to LOU 36 for 12 yards (53-A.Caban10-R.Burns).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(13:28 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to LOU 39 for -3 yards (10-R.Burns).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - MIAMI 39(13:12 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins runs ob at LOU 31 for 8 yards.
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 31(12:23 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:44 - 3rd) 45-C.Price extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (3 plays, 70 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:37 - 3rd) 21-B.Baxa kicks 64 yards from MFL 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 30 for 29 yards (7-A.Blades23-T.Couch).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(11:37 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to MFL 44 for 26 yards (56-M.Pinckney).
|
+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(11:29 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to MFL 1 for 43 yards (20-R.Knowles).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LVILLE 1(11:03 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:24 - 3rd) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:20 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner kicks 60 yards from LOU 35. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 28 for 23 yards (38-J.Fagot22-Y.Abdullah).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28(10:20 - 3rd) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 26 for -2 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|
Sack
|
2 & 12 - MIAMI 26(10:14 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams sacked at MFL 12 for -14 yards (57-D.Kinnaird).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 26 - MIAMI 12(9:28 - 3rd) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 28 for 16 yards (10-R.Burns).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIAMI 28(8:46 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 47 yards from MFL 28. 1-C.Atwell to LOU 23 FUMBLES. 29-J.Murphy to LOU 23 for no gain.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (3 plays, 23 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(8:04 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to LOU 28 for -5 yards (27-A.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MIAMI 28(7:56 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete.
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 15 - MIAMI 28(7:11 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:05 - 3rd) 45-C.Price extra point is good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:59 - 3rd) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(6:59 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to LOU 22 for -3 yards (56-M.Pinckney).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - LVILLE 22(6:59 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell pushed ob at LOU 28 for 6 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LVILLE 28(6:23 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 23 for -5 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - LVILLE 23(5:53 - 3rd) 28-M.King punts 42 yards from LOU 23. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 33 for -2 yards (7-M.Montgomery17-D.Etheridge).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (8 plays, 60 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(5:21 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 33(5:10 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams scrambles to MFL 45 for 12 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(5:06 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris pushed ob at LOU 30 for 25 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(4:28 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to LOU 27 for 3 yards (93-G.McCrae).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 27(3:52 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams to LOU 26 for 1 yard (22-Y.Abdullah). Penalty on LOU 18-T.Tyler Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at LOU 26.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 13(3:14 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to LOU 9 for 4 yards (38-J.Fagot22-Y.Abdullah).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 9(2:47 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to LOU 8 for 1 yard (9-C.Avery22-Y.Abdullah).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 8(2:05 - 3rd) 15-J.Williams scrambles to LOU 7 for 1 yard (17-D.Etheridge).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MIAMI 7(1:20 - 3rd) 45-C.Price 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Interception (7 plays, -15 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:35 - 3rd) 21-B.Baxa kicks 61 yards from MFL 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 31 for 27 yards (23-T.Couch).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 31(0:32 - 3rd) 6-E.Conley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Hawkins.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 31(0:25 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 27 for -4 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|
+40 YD
|
3 & 14 - LVILLE 27(0:21 - 3rd) 6-E.Conley complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at MFL 33 for 40 yards (5-A.Carter).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(15:00 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to MFL 32 for 1 yard (1-N.Silvera56-M.Pinckney).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 32(14:25 - 4th) 6-E.Conley incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Wakefield. Penalty on MFL 71-S.Patchan Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at MFL 32. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17(13:45 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to MFL 15 for 2 yards. Penalty on LOU 55-C.Chandler Chop block 15 yards enforced at MFL 17. No Play.
|
Int
|
1 & 25 - LVILLE 32(13:39 - 4th) 6-E.Conley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-A.Blades at MFL 9. 7-A.Blades to MFL 16 for 7 yards (7-D.Fitzpatrick).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 16(13:10 - 4th) 13-D.Dallas pushed ob at MFL 26 for 10 yards (9-C.Avery).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(13:02 - 4th) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 29 for 3 yards (2-C.Jones38-J.Fagot).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 29(12:27 - 4th) 15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 29(11:51 - 4th) Team penalty on MFL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MFL 29. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - MIAMI 24(11:46 - 4th) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 32 for 8 yards (20-T.Troutman).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIAMI 32(11:46 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 54 yards from MFL 32 Downed at the LOU 14.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (7 plays, 86 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 14(11:09 - 4th) 19-H.Hall to LOU 13 for -1 yard (55-S.Quarterman).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 13(10:58 - 4th) 6-E.Conley scrambles pushed ob at LOU 18 for 5 yards (71-S.Patchan). Penalty on MFL 71-S.Patchan Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at LOU 18.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(10:31 - 4th) 19-H.Hall to LOU 31 for -2 yards (97-J.Garvin99-C.Nnoruka).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - LVILLE 31(10:09 - 4th) 6-E.Conley complete to 8-K.Wakefield. 8-K.Wakefield to LOU 42 for 11 yards (24-C.Williams26-G.Hall).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 42(9:29 - 4th) Team penalty on LOU Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at LOU 42. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 37(8:50 - 4th) 6-E.Conley to LOU 42 for 5 yards (23-T.Couch20-R.Knowles).
|
+58 YD
|
4 & 1 - LVILLE 42(8:24 - 4th) 19-H.Hall runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(7:50 - 4th) 37-R.Chalifoux extra point is no good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:42 - 4th) 32-J.Turner kicks 59 yards from LOU 35. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 20 for 14 yards. Team penalty on LOU Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at MFL 20.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(7:42 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to MFL 25 for no gain (7-M.Montgomery).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(7:30 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to MFL 27 for 2 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 27(7:00 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 26 for -1 yard (27-A.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIAMI 26(6:32 - 4th) 94-L.Hedley punts 46 yards from MFL 26. 10-R.Burns to LOU 32 for 4 yards (58-C.James29-J.Murphy).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Downs (11 plays, 51 yards, 4:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(5:55 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 32 for no gain (94-T.Hill1-N.Silvera).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 32(5:45 - 4th) 6-E.Conley incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Marshall.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 32(5:14 - 4th) 6-E.Conley complete to 18-J.Marshall. 18-J.Marshall to MFL 48 for 20 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(5:08 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 49 for -3 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - LVILLE 49(4:36 - 4th) 6-E.Conley complete to 8-K.Wakefield. 8-K.Wakefield runs ob at MFL 44 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 44(3:53 - 4th) 6-E.Conley to MFL 44 for no gain (1-N.Silvera).
|
+22 YD
|
4 & 6 - LVILLE 44(3:12 - 4th) 6-E.Conley complete to 8-K.Wakefield. 8-K.Wakefield runs ob at MFL 22 for 22 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22(2:28 - 4th) 6-E.Conley incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Ford.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 22(1:57 - 4th) 6-E.Conley complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to MFL 13 for 9 yards (7-A.Blades).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 13(1:52 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to MFL 17 for -4 yards (71-S.Patchan3-G.Frierson).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - LVILLE 17(1:20 - 4th) 6-E.Conley incomplete. Intended for 19-H.Hall.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17(0:33 - 4th) 5-N.Perry kneels at MFL 16 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|21
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|483
|435
|Total Plays
|64
|55
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|168
|197
|Rush Attempts
|35
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|315
|238
|Comp. - Att.
|18-29
|16-23
|Yards Per Pass
|10.9
|10.3
|Penalties - Yards
|14-121
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|4
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-36.5
|4-46.3
|Return Yards
|135
|147
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|2-36
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-133
|5-104
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-7
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|315
|PASS YDS
|238
|
|
|168
|RUSH YDS
|197
|
|
|483
|TOTAL YDS
|435
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|12/18
|219
|2
|1
|
E. Conley 6 QB
|E. Conley
|6/11
|109
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|15
|91
|0
|43
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|6
|79
|1
|58
|
E. Conley 6 QB
|E. Conley
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
C. Atwell 1 WR
|C. Atwell
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|10
|-8
|1
|17
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Atwell 1 WR
|C. Atwell
|6
|142
|1
|80
|
K. Wakefield 8 WR
|K. Wakefield
|3
|40
|0
|22
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
S. Dawkins 5 WR
|S. Dawkins
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|3
|25
|0
|23
|
J. Marshall 18 WR
|J. Marshall
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
E. Pfeifer 89 TE
|E. Pfeifer
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
An. Johnson 27 DB
|An. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pass 30 DB
|K. Pass
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fagot 38 DB
|J. Fagot
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Troutman 20 DB
|T. Troutman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Caban 53 DL
|A. Caban
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. McCrae 93 DL
|G. McCrae
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tyler 18 DL
|T. Tyler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Robinson 94 DL
|G. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kinnaird 57 DL
|D. Kinnaird
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Character 12 DB
|M. Character
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peterson 29 DL
|T. Peterson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Chalifoux 37 K
|R. Chalifoux
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. King 28 P
|M. King
|4
|36.5
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|5
|26.6
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Williams 15 QB
|J. Williams
|15/22
|253
|6
|0
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|1/1
|-1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|15
|96
|1
|20
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|8
|78
|0
|46
|
J. Williams 15 QB
|J. Williams
|7
|23
|0
|12
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|6
|116
|2
|41
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|3
|85
|2
|67
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|3
|5
|0
|11
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Irvin II 87 TE
|M. Irvin II
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Pinckney 56 LB
|M. Pinckney
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Quarterman 55 LB
|S. Quarterman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Knowles 20 S
|R. Knowles
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Patchan 71 DL
|S. Patchan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Garvin 97 DL
|J. Garvin
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 1 DL
|N. Silvera
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bethel 93 DL
|P. Bethel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 15 DL
|G. Rousseau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ch. Williams 24 CB
|Ch. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 DB
|G. Frierson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nnoruka 99 DL
|C. Nnoruka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bandy 2 CB
|T. Bandy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Price 45 K
|C. Price
|1/1
|24
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|4
|46.3
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|5
|20.8
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|2
|18.0
|38
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
