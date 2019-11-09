Drive Chart
MD
OHIOST

No Text

Fields, No. 3 Ohio State overwhelm Maryland 73-14

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State got its first taste of adversity this week when star defensive end Chase Young was suspended for the Maryland game for a possible NCAA infraction involving a personal loan.

On Saturday the No. 3 Buckeyes set that to one side and took out their frustrations on beleaguered Maryland, a program heading in the wrong direction.

Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the first half Saturday as Ohio State rolled to a 73-14 win behind 705 yards of offense and 40 first downs.

A team that gave the Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, CFP No. 1) headaches last season was no trouble this time, even without the fierce pass-rushing of Young. The preseason All-American was suspended Friday while Ohio State investigates a possible NCAA violation involving a loan.

''We went through a little adversity this week,'' coach Ryan Day said. ''Adversity reveals character, and our character was at the forefront of this game. I felt we came out and showed we're made of something special here.''

J.K. Dobbins rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns as the Buckeyes built a 42-0 halftime lead and the backups added to it in the second half.

Fields tossed touchdown passes to Binjimen Victor , K.J. Hill and Chris Olave before taking a seat. His backup, Chris Chugunov, threw another one in the third quarter.

The Buckeyes defense, without Young, held the Terrapins to a single yard of offense in the first quarter and 139 yards for the game. Anthony McFarland, who rushed for 298 yards against the Buckeyes last season, managed only 7 yards on six carries.

Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson left after the first quarter and didn't return until the third. He finally got the Terps on the board in the third quarter with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Dontay Demus, a drive that would have ended earlier had it not been for three consecutive 15-yard penalties against Ohio State.

''This was a team loss,'' Maryland coach Mike Locksley said. ''All three phases, coaches, players, all included and I didn't like the way we showed up and played today.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: The body language of the Terrapins players was bad from the beginning, and they never seemed to give themselves a chance. After starting strong under Locksley this season, Maryland has fallen apart, losing seven of its last eight. After falling to Ohio State by a single point in overtime last year, the Terps took a big step backward.

Ohio State: The train keeps rolling, with the next big test in two weeks against Penn State, which was upset by Minnesota on Saturday. The Maryland game was another methodical dismantling that has become Ohio State's signature this season.

NEXT MEN UP

The absence of Young gave some other Ohio State defensive linemen a chance to step out. With Jonathan Cooper out with an injury, the Buckeyes started freshmen Zach Harrison and sophomore Tyreke Smith. Davon Hamilton and Smith each collected two sacks, with one each by Zach Harrison, Tuf Borland and Malik Harrison. The Terrapins were limited to 62 rushing yards, an average of under 2 yards per attempt.

LOTS OF LAUNDRY

As prolific and efficient as the Buckeyes are, they're having trouble playing by the rules. They were flagged 13 times for 141 yards. On one Maryland possession in the third quarter, Ohio State was penalized 15 yards on three straight plays, one of them an unsportsmanlike conduct foul against Zach Harrison for celebrating his first career sack. That helped set up Maryland's only score of the day.

''It's just next-man mentality,'' said Harrison. ''That's what Coach Day preaches, so when my name is called, I've got to step up.''

WHAT'S UP WITH CHASE?

Ohio State spokesman Jerry Emig said the team is working with the NCAA and has no expectations of how long Young's suspension might last, despite reports that the Ohio State was expecting a four-game penalty.

Day declined to discuss it in detail.

''Chase is dealing with a situation that we're all supporting him with, and once we get some clarity on what's going on, we'll go from there,'' Day said.

UP NEXT

Maryland: After an off week, hosts Nebraska on Nov. 23.

Ohio State: At Rutgers next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:47
28-D.DiMaccio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
73
Touchdown 3:53
30-D.McCall runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
41
yds
02:48
pos
14
72
Point After TD 7:11
28-D.DiMaccio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
66
Touchdown 7:17
30-D.McCall runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:22
pos
14
65
Point After TD 9:39
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
59
Touchdown 9:42
8-T.Fleet-Davis runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
12
yds
00:22
pos
13
59
Point After TD 10:04
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
59
Touchdown 10:06
24-M.Crowley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
63
yds
02:19
pos
7
58
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:00
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
52
Touchdown 3:09
17-J.Jackson complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
34
yds
01:14
pos
6
52
Field Goal 7:06
95-B.Haubeil 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
38
yds
03:16
pos
0
52
Point After TD 11:28
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
49
Touchdown 11:34
4-C.Chugunov complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
28
yds
00:39
pos
0
48
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:52
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Touchdown 0:58
2-J.Dobbins runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
39
yds
00:28
pos
0
41
Point After TD 4:58
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 5:04
2-J.Dobbins runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
64
yds
03:20
pos
0
34
Point After TD 11:25
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 11:32
1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
76
yds
00:16
pos
0
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:56
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 2:02
1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
57
yds
03:00
pos
0
20
Point After TD 5:02
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:08
1-J.Fields runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
81
yds
04:14
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:32
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:39
1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
47
yds
01:46
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 40
Rushing 7 22
Passing 3 15
Penalty 6 3
3rd Down Conv 2-12 9-14
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 93 694
Total Plays 49 94
Avg Gain 1.9 7.4
Net Yards Rushing 62 383
Rush Attempts 32 56
Avg Rush Yards 1.9 6.8
Net Yards Passing 31 311
Comp. - Att. 8-17 26-38
Yards Per Pass 1.8 8.2
Penalties - Yards 6-42 13-141
Touchdowns 2 10
Rushing TDs 1 6
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 8-37.3 2-37.0
Return Yards 164 76
Punts - Returns 0-0 2--5
Kickoffs - Returns 7-164 3-80
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Maryland 3-7 007714
1 Ohio State 9-0 2121102173
Ohio Stadium Columbus, Ohio
 31 PASS YDS 311
62 RUSH YDS 383
93 TOTAL YDS 694
Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 42 0 1 69.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 42 0 1 69.1
T. Pigrome 4/8 42 0 1
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 35 1 0 113.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 35 1 0 113.8
J. Jackson 4/9 35 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 55 0
J. Leake 9 55 0 23
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 44 1
T. Fleet-Davis 8 44 1 12
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 7 0
A. McFarland Jr. 6 7 0 9
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -20 0
J. Jackson 3 -20 0 -5
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -24 0
T. Pigrome 6 -24 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 1
D. Demus Jr. 1 26 1 26
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
B. Cobbs 2 23 0 16
C. Carriere 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
C. Carriere 1 16 0 16
T. Mabry 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Mabry 1 7 0 7
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
A. McFarland Jr. 2 3 0 3
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Fleet-Davis 1 2 0 2
Da. Jones 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Da. Jones 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Brooks Jr. 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
A. Brooks Jr. 9-1 0.0 0
N. Cross 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
N. Cross 8-0 0.0 0
K. Jones 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
K. Jones 7-0 1.0 0
L. Gater 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
L. Gater 7-0 0.0 0
C. Campbell 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
C. Campbell 6-2 0.0 0
I. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
I. Davis 6-0 0.0 0
M. Lewis 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Lewis 5-0 0.0 0
B. Kulka 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
B. Kulka 4-0 1.0 0
A. Eley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Eley 3-2 0.0 0
J. Mosley 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Mosley 3-0 0.0 0
D. Banks 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Banks 2-0 0.0 0
S. Smith 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
Br. Gaddy 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Br. Gaddy 1-0 0.0 0
De. Jones 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
De. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
D. Nchami 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Nchami 1-0 0.0 0
K. Howard 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Howard 1-0 0.0 0
T. Capehart 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Capehart 1-0 0.0 0
L. Harrison III 2 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
L. Harrison III 0-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Petrino 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
J. Petrino 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Spangler 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 36.9 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 36.9 1
C. Spangler 7 36.9 1 43
A. Pecorella 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 0
A. Pecorella 1 40.0 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
7 23.4 70 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 23.4 70 0
J. Leake 7 23.4 70 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 200 3 0 170.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 200 3 0 170.8
J. Fields 16/25 200 3 0
C. Chugunov 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 103 1 0 181.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 103 1 0 181.4
C. Chugunov 8/11 103 1 0
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 19 0 0 179.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 19 0 0 179.8
G. Hoak 2/2 19 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 111 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 111 0
M. Teague III 18 111 0 30
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 90 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 90 2
J. Dobbins 12 90 2 20
M. Crowley 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 82 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 82 1
M. Crowley 8 82 1 25
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 78 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 78 2
D. McCall 7 78 2 32
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 28 1
J. Fields 5 28 1 10
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Olave 1 4 0 4
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Hill 1 1 0 1
C. Chugunov 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -10 0
C. Chugunov 3 -10 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 82 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 82 1
G. Wilson 4 82 1 35
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 56 1
K. Hill 4 56 1 33
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 1
C. Olave 5 43 1 15
J. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
J. Williams 4 38 0 15
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 1
B. Victor 3 36 1 13
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
J. Ruckert 2 30 0 23
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. McCall 1 11 0 11
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
M. Teague III 1 10 0 10
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Dobbins 1 8 0 8
M. Rossi 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Rossi 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Borland 3-0 1.0 0
M. Hooker 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Hooker 3-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
T. Smith 3-0 2.0 0
P. Werner 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Werner 3-0 0.0 0
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
M. Harrison 3-1 1.0 0
T. Friday 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Friday 2-0 0.0 0
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Fuller 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hamilton 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
D. Hamilton 2-0 2.0 0
N. Potter 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Potter 2-0 0.0 0
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Wade 2-0 0.0 0
Cr. Young 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Cr. Young 2-0 0.0 0
J. Cornell 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cornell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Cage 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cage 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Hamdan 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Hamdan 1-0 0.0 0
A. Jackson 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Landers 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Landers 1-0 0.0 0
B. White 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. White 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gant 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gant 1-0 0.0 0
A. Riep 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Riep 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Harrison 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Z. Harrison 1-0 1.0 0
K. Pope 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Pope 0-0 0.0 1
S. Banks 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Banks 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
1/1 8/8
B. Haubeil 1/1 23 8/8 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 37.0 0
D. Chrisman 2 37.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 31.5 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 31.5 38 0
D. McCall 2 31.5 38 0
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Olave 1 0.0 0 0
M. Crowley 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
M. Crowley 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -2.5 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -2.5 0 0
G. Wilson 2 -2.5 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MD 15 1:31 3 1 Punt
11:32 MD 19 1:33 3 9 Punt
1:56 MD 32 1:03 4 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:25 MD 17 3:01 6 35 Punt
4:58 MD 25 2:50 7 21 Downs
0:52 MD 31 0:18 1 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 MD 20 0:00 1 52 INT
11:28 MD 16 0:41 3 -14 Punt
7:06 MD 25 1:34 3 6 Punt
4:23 MD 36 1:14 6 79 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 MD 20 0:56 5 3 Punt
10:04 OHIOST 27 0:22 2 27 TD
7:11 MD 35 0:05 2 6 Fumble
3:47 MD 19 2:21 7 42 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 MD 47 1:46 6 47 TD
9:22 OHIOST 29 4:14 13 71 TD
5:02 MD 42 3:00 9 42 TD
0:24 OHIOST 24 0:16 11 76 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:24 OHIOST 14 3:20 11 86 TD
1:26 OHIOST 46 0:28 3 54 TD
0:34 OHIOST 32 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:26 OHIOST 44 0:00 7 -24 Fumble
12:13 MD 28 0:39 2 28 TD