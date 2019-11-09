|
|
|MD
|OHIOST
Fields, No. 3 Ohio State overwhelm Maryland 73-14
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State got its first taste of adversity this week when star defensive end Chase Young was suspended for the Maryland game for a possible NCAA infraction involving a personal loan.
On Saturday the No. 3 Buckeyes set that to one side and took out their frustrations on beleaguered Maryland, a program heading in the wrong direction.
Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the first half Saturday as Ohio State rolled to a 73-14 win behind 705 yards of offense and 40 first downs.
A team that gave the Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, CFP No. 1) headaches last season was no trouble this time, even without the fierce pass-rushing of Young. The preseason All-American was suspended Friday while Ohio State investigates a possible NCAA violation involving a loan.
''We went through a little adversity this week,'' coach Ryan Day said. ''Adversity reveals character, and our character was at the forefront of this game. I felt we came out and showed we're made of something special here.''
J.K. Dobbins rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns as the Buckeyes built a 42-0 halftime lead and the backups added to it in the second half.
Fields tossed touchdown passes to Binjimen Victor , K.J. Hill and Chris Olave before taking a seat. His backup, Chris Chugunov, threw another one in the third quarter.
The Buckeyes defense, without Young, held the Terrapins to a single yard of offense in the first quarter and 139 yards for the game. Anthony McFarland, who rushed for 298 yards against the Buckeyes last season, managed only 7 yards on six carries.
Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson left after the first quarter and didn't return until the third. He finally got the Terps on the board in the third quarter with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Dontay Demus, a drive that would have ended earlier had it not been for three consecutive 15-yard penalties against Ohio State.
''This was a team loss,'' Maryland coach Mike Locksley said. ''All three phases, coaches, players, all included and I didn't like the way we showed up and played today.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Maryland: The body language of the Terrapins players was bad from the beginning, and they never seemed to give themselves a chance. After starting strong under Locksley this season, Maryland has fallen apart, losing seven of its last eight. After falling to Ohio State by a single point in overtime last year, the Terps took a big step backward.
Ohio State: The train keeps rolling, with the next big test in two weeks against Penn State, which was upset by Minnesota on Saturday. The Maryland game was another methodical dismantling that has become Ohio State's signature this season.
NEXT MEN UP
The absence of Young gave some other Ohio State defensive linemen a chance to step out. With Jonathan Cooper out with an injury, the Buckeyes started freshmen Zach Harrison and sophomore Tyreke Smith. Davon Hamilton and Smith each collected two sacks, with one each by Zach Harrison, Tuf Borland and Malik Harrison. The Terrapins were limited to 62 rushing yards, an average of under 2 yards per attempt.
LOTS OF LAUNDRY
As prolific and efficient as the Buckeyes are, they're having trouble playing by the rules. They were flagged 13 times for 141 yards. On one Maryland possession in the third quarter, Ohio State was penalized 15 yards on three straight plays, one of them an unsportsmanlike conduct foul against Zach Harrison for celebrating his first career sack. That helped set up Maryland's only score of the day.
''It's just next-man mentality,'' said Harrison. ''That's what Coach Day preaches, so when my name is called, I've got to step up.''
WHAT'S UP WITH CHASE?
Ohio State spokesman Jerry Emig said the team is working with the NCAA and has no expectations of how long Young's suspension might last, despite reports that the Ohio State was expecting a four-game penalty.
Day declined to discuss it in detail.
''Chase is dealing with a situation that we're all supporting him with, and once we get some clarity on what's going on, we'll go from there,'' Day said.
UP NEXT
Maryland: After an off week, hosts Nebraska on Nov. 23.
Ohio State: At Rutgers next Saturday.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 63 yards from OSU 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 15 for 13 yards (10-A.Riep).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 15(15:00 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MAR 21 for 6 yards (9-J.Cornell).
|
Sack
|
2 & 4 - MD 21(14:55 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson sacked at MAR 16 for -5 yards (53-D.Hamilton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MD 16(14:11 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Carriere.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MD 16(13:29 - 1st) 99-C.Spangler punts 31 yards from MAR 16 to MAR 47 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (6 plays, 47 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(13:25 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-J.Dobbins. 2-J.Dobbins to MAR 39 for 8 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - OHIOST 39(13:15 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to MAR 24 for 15 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24(13:00 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Victor.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 24(12:44 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to MAR 15 for 9 yards (59-K.Howard).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIOST 15(12:38 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to MAR 12 for 3 yards (4-K.Jones16-A.Eley).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(12:08 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:39 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:32 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 55 yards from OSU 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 19 for 9 yards (36-K.Pope).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 19(11:32 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 28 for 9 yards (11-T.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MD 28(11:27 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 28 for no gain (20-P.Werner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MD 28(10:45 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 28 for no gain (32-T.Borland39-M.Harrison).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MD 28(9:59 - 1st) 99-C.Spangler punts 43 yards from MAR 28 to OSU 29 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (13 plays, 71 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29(9:22 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 31 for 2 yards (8-M.Lewis).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 31(9:15 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to OSU 39 for 8 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(8:36 - 1st) Penalty on OSU 5-G.Wilson False start 5 yards enforced at OSU 39. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - OHIOST 34(8:12 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 15 - OHIOST 34(7:58 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert to MAR 43 for 23 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(7:53 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 43(7:29 - 1st) Penalty on OSU 9-B.Victor False start 5 yards enforced at MAR 43. No Play.
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 15 - OHIOST 48(7:17 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to MAR 15 for 33 yards (37-L.Gater).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 15(7:17 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hill.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 15(7:02 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to MAR 9 for 6 yards (4-K.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 9(6:56 - 1st) 17-C.Olave to MAR 5 for 4 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - OHIOST 5(6:20 - 1st) 14-K.Hill to MAR 4 for 1 yard (8-M.Lewis25-A.Brooks).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 4(5:43 - 1st) 1-J.Fields runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:08 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:02 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 23 yards from OSU 35 to the MAR 42 downed by 17-C.Olave.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MD 42(5:02 - 1st) Penalty on OSU 3-D.Arnette Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MAR 42. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 43(5:02 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 43(5:02 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 46 for 3 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - MD 46(4:42 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor to MAR 41 for 13 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 41(4:12 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to MAR 36 for 5 yards (4-K.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MD 36(3:50 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to MAR 32 for 4 yards (14-D.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MD 32(3:22 - 1st) 2-J.Dobbins to MAR 31 for 1 yard (4-K.Jones).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 31(2:50 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to MAR 4 for 27 yards (33-D.Banks14-D.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - MD 4(2:24 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:02 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (11 plays, 76 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:56 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 53 yards from OSU 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 32 for 20 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(1:56 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson complete to 5-A.McFarland. 5-A.McFarland to MAR 32 for no gain (24-S.Wade). Penalty on OSU 24-S.Wade Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at MAR 32.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(1:49 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Fleet-Davis.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 47(1:36 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 47 for no gain (32-T.Borland).
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 47(1:29 - 1st) 17-J.Jackson sacked at MAR 38 for -9 yards (32-T.Borland).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - OHIOST 38(0:53 - 1st) 99-C.Spangler punts 35 yards from MAR 38. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 24 for -3 yards (15-B.Cobbs).
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (6 plays, 35 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 24(0:24 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 31 for 7 yards (3-N.Cross44-C.Campbell).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - MD 31(0:08 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to OSU 46 for 15 yards (8-M.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 46(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 46(14:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 88-J.Ruckert. 88-J.Ruckert to MAR 47 for 7 yards (8-M.Lewis).
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 3 - MD 47(14:23 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to MAR 17 for 30 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 17(13:59 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 17(13:38 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to MAR 16 for 1 yard (37-L.Gater).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - MD 16(13:32 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to MAR 6 for 10 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - MD 6(12:46 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to MAR 2 for 4 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MD 2(12:26 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to MAR 2 for no gain (4-K.Jones44-C.Campbell).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MD 2(12:08 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:32 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (11 plays, 86 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:25 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 62 yards from OSU 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 17 for 14 yards (12-S.Banks).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(11:25 - 2nd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 30 for 13 yards (54-T.Friday).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(11:16 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 83-C.Carriere. 83-C.Carriere to MAR 46 for 16 yards (4-J.Fuller).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(10:37 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 44 for -2 yards (67-R.Landers).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - OHIOST 44(9:58 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 5-A.McFarland. 5-A.McFarland to MAR 47 for 3 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OHIOST 47(9:14 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McFarland.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 9 - OHIOST 47(8:30 - 2nd) Team penalty on OSU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MAR 47. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OHIOST 48(8:24 - 2nd) 99-C.Spangler punts 34 yards from OSU 48 Downed at the OSU 14.
MD
Terrapins
- Downs (7 plays, 21 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 14(8:24 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to OSU 23 for 9 yards (22-I.Davis16-A.Eley).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - MD 23(8:15 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill to OSU 41 for 18 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 41(7:52 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 41(7:22 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to MAR 50 for 9 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MD 50(7:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to MAR 47 for 3 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 47(6:41 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 9-B.Victor. 9-B.Victor to MAR 36 for 11 yards (37-L.Gater).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 36(6:18 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to MAR 29 for 7 yards (33-D.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MD 29(5:56 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Olave.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - MD 29(5:33 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Victor. Penalty on MAR 96-B.Kulka Offside declined. Penalty on MAR 33-D.Banks Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MAR 29. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MD 14(5:27 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins to MAR 14 for no gain (25-A.Brooks). Penalty on MAR 59-K.Howard Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at MAR 14. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - MD 7(5:21 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:04 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (3 plays, 54 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:58 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to MAR 25 fair catch by 20-J.Leake.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(4:58 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MAR 41 for 16 yards (4-J.Fuller).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(4:58 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome sacked at MAR 35 for -6 yards (11-T.Smith).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 16 - OHIOST 35(4:34 - 2nd) 20-J.Leake to OSU 42 for 23 yards (20-P.Werner).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(3:51 - 2nd) 20-J.Leake to OSU 41 for 1 yard (20-P.Werner).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 41(3:16 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome sacked at OSU 48 for -7 yards (53-D.Hamilton).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 16 - OHIOST 48(2:45 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to OSU 41 for 7 yards (24-S.Wade).
|
Sack
|
4 & 9 - OHIOST 41(2:08 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome sacked at OSU 46 for -5 yards. Penalty on MAR 3-T.Pigrome Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at OSU 46. (2-L.Harrison).
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 46(1:26 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to MAR 40 for 14 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 40(1:20 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 17-C.Olave. 17-C.Olave to MAR 35 for 5 yards (44-C.Campbell). Penalty on MAR 44-C.Campbell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MAR 35.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 20(1:08 - 2nd) 2-J.Dobbins runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:52 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to MAR 25 fair catch by 20-J.Leake.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(0:52 - 2nd) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 28 for 3 yards (54-T.Friday).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 28(0:52 - 2nd) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 31 for 3 yards (39-M.Harrison).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 31(0:38 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Carriere.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OHIOST 31(0:34 - 2nd) 99-C.Spangler punts 37 yards from MAR 31 to the OSU 32 downed by 82-I.Hazel.
MD
Terrapins
- Interception (1 plays, 52 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(0:34 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields kneels at OSU 31 for -1 yard.
|
Kickoff
|(0:26 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 59 yards from MAR 35. 30-D.McCall to OSU 44 for 38 yards (27-J.Petrino).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 44(15:00 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 41 for -3 yards (5-S.Smith).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 13 - MD 41(14:52 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams to MAR 44 for 15 yards (4-K.Jones).
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 44(14:23 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to MAR 9 for 35 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - MD 9(14:02 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Williams.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MD 9(13:38 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to MAR 9 for no gain (96-B.Kulka).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MD 9(13:33 - 3rd) Penalty on OSU 4-C.Chugunov Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MAR 9. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - MD 14(12:43 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov sacked at MAR 20 for -6 yards FUMBLES (4-K.Jones). 16-A.Eley to MAR 20 for no gain.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, -14 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 28(12:13 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to MAR 14 for 14 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 14(12:04 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:34 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- FG (8 plays, 38 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:28 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 64 yards from OSU 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 16 for 15 yards (10-A.Riep).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(11:28 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 14 for -2 yards (52-A.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OHIOST 14(11:22 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - OHIOST 14(10:50 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome sacked at MAR 2 for -12 yards. Penalty on MAR 3-T.Pigrome Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MAR 2. (11-T.Smith).
|
Punt
|
4 & 24 - OHIOST 2(10:47 - 3rd) 99-C.Spangler punts 40 yards from MAR 2. 5-G.Wilson to MAR 44 for -2 yards (82-I.Hazel).
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 44(10:28 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to MAR 30 for 14 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 30(10:19 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams to MAR 30 for no gain (31-T.Capehart).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 30(9:55 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams to MAR 17 for 13 yards (8-M.Lewis).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 17(9:33 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to MAR 11 for 6 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MD 11(9:05 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to MAR 6 for 5 yards (37-L.Gater).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - MD 6(8:41 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to MAR 6 for no gain (37-L.Gater).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MD 6(8:18 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov to MAR 6 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MD 6(7:55 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Williams.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MD 6(7:12 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:06 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to MAR 25 fair catch by 20-J.Leake.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(7:01 - 3rd) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 24 for -1 yard (98-J.Cage).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - OHIOST 24(7:01 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson complete to 81-T.Mabry. 81-T.Mabry to MAR 31 for 7 yards (25-B.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 31(6:18 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OHIOST 31(5:32 - 3rd) 99-C.Spangler punts 38 yards from MAR 31 to OSU 31 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
MD
Terrapins
- TD (6 plays, 79 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 31(5:36 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 34 for 3 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MD 34(5:30 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 37 for 3 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MD 37(5:10 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Williams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MD 37(4:30 - 3rd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 27 yards from OSU 37 out of bounds at the MAR 36.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- Punt (10 plays, 25 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(4:23 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 35 for -1 yard (19-D.Gant12-S.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OHIOST 35(4:14 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - OHIOST 35(3:43 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson sacked at MAR 29 for -6 yards. Penalty on OSU 33-Z.Harrison Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MAR 29. (33-Z.Harrison).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(3:39 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Fleet-Davis. Penalty on OSU 23-J.Wint Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MAR 44. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(3:24 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs. Penalty on OSU 17-A.Williams Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at OSU 41. No Play.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 26(3:15 - 3rd) 17-J.Jackson complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:09 - 3rd) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (5 plays, 3 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:00 - 3rd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 54 yards from MAR 35. 23-M.Crowley to OSU 28 for 17 yards (31-T.Capehart).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 28(3:00 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 43 for 15 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 43(2:54 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov complete to 33-M.Teague. 33-M.Teague to MAR 47 for 10 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 47(2:34 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to MAR 40 for 7 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MD 40(2:15 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to MAR 38 for 2 yards (96-B.Kulka).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - MD 38(1:48 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to MAR 33 for 5 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 33(1:18 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to MAR 31 for 2 yards (96-B.Kulka). Penalty on OSU 6-J.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MAR 31.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 23 - MD 46(0:42 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 46 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on OSU 79-D.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 46. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 33 - MD 44(0:29 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 47 for 3 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 30 - MD 47(0:22 - 3rd) 4-C.Chugunov complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams to MAR 43 for 10 yards (37-L.Gater).
|
Sack
|
3 & 20 - MD 43(15:00 - 4th) 4-C.Chugunov sacked at MAR 47 for -4 yards (96-B.Kulka).
|
Punt
|
4 & 24 - MD 47(14:33 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 47 yards from MAR 47 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (6 plays, 63 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(13:52 - 4th) Penalty on MAR 54-S.Anderson False start 5 yards enforced at MAR 20. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - OHIOST 15(13:42 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 82-I.Hazel. Penalty on OSU 13-T.Johnson Pass interference 6 yards enforced at MAR 15. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 21(13:42 - 4th) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 21 for no gain (97-N.Potter).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 21(13:34 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 21(13:03 - 4th) 17-J.Jackson complete to 8-T.Fleet-Davis. 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 23 for 2 yards (29-M.Hooker).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - OHIOST 23(12:56 - 4th) 99-C.Spangler punts 40 yards from MAR 23 to OSU 37 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
MD
Terrapins
- TD (2 plays, 27 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 37(12:25 - 4th) 23-M.Crowley to OSU 43 for 6 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - MD 43(12:18 - 4th) 12-G.Hoak complete to 30-D.McCall. 30-D.McCall to MAR 46 for 11 yards (30-D.Nchami).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 46(11:42 - 4th) 12-G.Hoak complete to 34-M.Rossi. 34-M.Rossi to MAR 38 for 8 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - MD 38(11:30 - 4th) 23-M.Crowley to MAR 26 for 12 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 26(11:07 - 4th) 24-M.Crowley to MAR 1 for 25 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MD 1(10:32 - 4th) 24-M.Crowley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:06 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:04 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 62 yards from OSU 35. 20-J.Leake to OSU 27 for 70 yards (95-B.Haubeil).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27(10:04 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus. Penalty on OSU 13-T.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OSU 27. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(9:53 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:42 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- Fumble (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:39 - 4th) 27-J.Petrino kicks 65 yards from MAR 35. 30-D.McCall to OSU 25 for 25 yards (82-I.Hazel).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(9:39 - 4th) 24-M.Crowley to OSU 31 for 6 yards (37-L.Gater).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - MD 31(9:32 - 4th) 24-M.Crowley to OSU 47 for 16 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 47(8:58 - 4th) 24-M.Crowley to OSU 48 for 1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - MD 48(8:22 - 4th) 24-M.Crowley to MAR 37 for 15 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 37(7:49 - 4th) 30-D.McCall to MAR 5 for 32 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - MD 5(7:32 - 4th) 30-D.McCall runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:17 - 4th) 28-D.DiMaccio extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
- TD (5 plays, 41 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:11 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 53 yards from OSU 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 35 for 23 yards (30-K.Dever).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(7:11 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome to MAR 46 for 11 yards (29-M.Hooker).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(7:06 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 42 FUMBLES. 98-J.Cage to MAR 41 for no gain.
MD
Terrapins
- End of Game (7 plays, 42 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 41(6:41 - 4th) 30-D.McCall to MAR 27 for 14 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 27(6:35 - 4th) 30-D.McCall to MAR 24 for 3 yards (98-B.Gaddy).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MD 24(5:55 - 4th) 30-D.McCall to MAR 21 for 3 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - MD 21(5:15 - 4th) 30-D.McCall to MAR 20 for 1 yard (5-S.Smith).
|
+20 YD
|
4 & 3 - MD 20(4:37 - 4th) 30-D.McCall runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:53 - 4th) 28-D.DiMaccio extra point is good.
OHIOST
Buckeyes
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:47 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 46 yards from OSU 35. 27-B.Brand to MAR 19 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 19(3:47 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 30 for 11 yards (37-C.Young).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(3:44 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 33 for 3 yards (10-A.Riep).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 33(3:10 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 37 for 4 yards (97-N.Potter).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 37(2:33 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 46 for 9 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(1:44 - 4th) 20-J.Leake to MAR 47 for 1 yard (37-C.Young).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 47(1:33 - 4th) 20-J.Leake to OSU 47 for 6 yards (57-Z.Hamdan).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIOST 47(1:26 - 4th) 20-J.Leake to OSU 39 for 8 yards (29-M.Hooker).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|40
|Rushing
|7
|22
|Passing
|3
|15
|Penalty
|6
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|93
|694
|Total Plays
|49
|94
|Avg Gain
|1.9
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|383
|Rush Attempts
|32
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|6.8
|Net Yards Passing
|31
|311
|Comp. - Att.
|8-17
|26-38
|Yards Per Pass
|1.8
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-42
|13-141
|Touchdowns
|2
|10
|Rushing TDs
|1
|6
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-37.3
|2-37.0
|Return Yards
|164
|76
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2--5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|7-164
|3-80
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|31
|PASS YDS
|311
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|383
|
|
|93
|TOTAL YDS
|694
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|4/8
|42
|0
|1
|
J. Jackson 17 QB
|J. Jackson
|4/9
|35
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|9
|55
|0
|23
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|8
|44
|1
|12
|
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
|A. McFarland Jr.
|6
|7
|0
|9
|
J. Jackson 17 QB
|J. Jackson
|3
|-20
|0
|-5
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|6
|-24
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
B. Cobbs 15 WR
|B. Cobbs
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
C. Carriere 83 WR
|C. Carriere
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Mabry 81 TE
|T. Mabry
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
|A. McFarland Jr.
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
Da. Jones 21 WR
|Da. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Brooks Jr. 25 DB
|A. Brooks Jr.
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cross 3 DB
|N. Cross
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 4 LB
|K. Jones
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Gater 37 DB
|L. Gater
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Campbell 44 LB
|C. Campbell
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 22 LB
|I. Davis
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lewis 8 DB
|M. Lewis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kulka 96 DL
|B. Kulka
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Eley 16 LB
|A. Eley
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mosley 18 DB
|J. Mosley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 33 DB
|D. Banks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smith 5 LB
|S. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Br. Gaddy 98 DL
|Br. Gaddy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Jones 14 DB
|De. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nchami 30 LB
|D. Nchami
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Howard 59 DL
|K. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Capehart 31 DB
|T. Capehart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Harrison III 2 RB
|L. Harrison III
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Petrino 27 K
|J. Petrino
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|7
|36.9
|1
|43
|
A. Pecorella 98 P
|A. Pecorella
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|7
|23.4
|70
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|16/25
|200
|3
|0
|
C. Chugunov 4 QB
|C. Chugunov
|8/11
|103
|1
|0
|
G. Hoak 12 QB
|G. Hoak
|2/2
|19
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|18
|111
|0
|30
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|12
|90
|2
|20
|
M. Crowley 23 RB
|M. Crowley
|8
|82
|1
|25
|
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|7
|78
|2
|32
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|5
|28
|1
|10
|
C. Olave 17 WR
|C. Olave
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Chugunov 4 QB
|C. Chugunov
|3
|-10
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|4
|82
|1
|35
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|4
|56
|1
|33
|
C. Olave 17 WR
|C. Olave
|5
|43
|1
|15
|
J. Williams 6 WR
|J. Williams
|4
|38
|0
|15
|
B. Victor 9 WR
|B. Victor
|3
|36
|1
|13
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|2
|30
|0
|23
|
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Rossi 34 RB
|M. Rossi
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Hooker 29 S
|M. Hooker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 11 DE
|T. Smith
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harrison 39 LB
|M. Harrison
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Friday 54 DE
|T. Friday
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuller 4 S
|J. Fuller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 53 DT
|D. Hamilton
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
N. Potter 97 DE
|N. Potter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Cr. Young 37 LB
|Cr. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cornell 9 DT
|J. Cornell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cage 98 DT
|J. Cage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hamdan 57 DT
|Z. Hamdan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 52 DT
|A. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Landers 67 DT
|R. Landers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. White 25 S
|B. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riep 10 CB
|A. Riep
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 33 DE
|Z. Harrison
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Pope 36 LB
|K. Pope
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Banks 12 CB
|S. Banks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|1/1
|23
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|2
|37.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|2
|31.5
|38
|0
|
C. Olave 17 WR
|C. Olave
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crowley 23 RB
|M. Crowley
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|2
|-2.5
|0
|0