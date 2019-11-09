|
No. 6 Georgia rides tough defense to 27-0 win over Missouri
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes to George Pickens and No. 6 Georgia posted its third shutout, dominating a Missouri offense missing two of its biggest playmakers in a 27-0 victory Saturday night.
Georgia (8-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 6 College Football Playoff) moved closer to its third straight berth in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs can clinch the SEC East by beating No. 12 Auburn next week.
Missouri (5-4, 2-3) fell to 0-4 in road games with its third straight loss. Quarterback Kelly Bryant and leading receiver Johnathon Johnson did not play.
Fromm capped Georgia's opening drive with a 25-yard scoring pass to Pickens. The freshman also made a leaping grab for an 18-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs bolstered their claim as the league's top defense. Georgia leads the SEC in total defense and scoring defense.
The Bulldogs held the Tigers to 198 yards and 11 first downs, including only five through three quarters.
''We knew that we would have some struggles moving the ball in certain situations,'' said Missouri coach Barry Odom, who added the Bulldogs are ''better up close and in person.
''I knew they were good, but I think they're a little bit better than they may get credit for nationally. Georgia is as good and as solid as a team as I've gone against in a long time.''
Bryant's status had been in doubt due to a hamstring injury suffered in a loss at Kentucky two weeks ago. He participated in pregame warmups and then watched as backup Taylor Powell and Connor Bazelak led the offense.
Powell started and played the full game before Bazelak, a freshman, led the Tigers to their only red-zone appearance late in the game.
Bazelak, playing in only his second game, led the Tigers to the Georgia 1. The Bulldogs' defense made a stand, stopping Dawson Downing for a loss of three yards. Bazelak's passes on third and fourth down were incomplete.
Georgia remains the nation's only FBS team to not allow a rushing touchdown this season. Coach Kirby Smart said his players were ''all kind of chopping at the bit at the end to make it tough to score.''
''I thought they showed some competitive character there at the end with that stand,'' Smart said.
Johnson was held out due to an illness. Odom said he expects Bryant and Johnson to play next week.
Georgia also lost its top receiver when Lawrence Cager hurt his shoulder making a 30-yard catch late in the first half. Cager had six catches for 93 yards before the injury.
Georgia center Trey Hill was helped off the field with a left ankle injury in the first quarter. Right guard Cade Mays moved to center before he also suffered an apparent right leg injury early in the fourth quarter. Jamaree Salyer took over as the Bulldogs' third center of the night.
The Bulldogs lost right tackle Isaiah Wilson to an undisclosed injury in the fourth quarter.
Smart said he didn't think any of the injuries were serious.
Between Pickens' touchdown catches, the Bulldogs relied on Rodrigo Blankenship's four field goals.
Fromm and Pickens connected on a 68-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter that was wiped out by an illegal formation penalty.
THE TAKEAWAY
Missouri: Without Bryant and Johnson, the Tigers couldn't generate consistent offense. Powell completed 10 of 22 passes for 84 yards with an interception. Larry Rountree III led Missouri with only 24 yards rushing on nine carries. Bazelak completed 8 of 12 passes for 64 yards.
Georgia: Following an emotional win over Florida, the Bulldogs showed good poise by avoiding a letdown. Facing the SEC's top pass defense, Fromm was not as efficient as usual. He completed only 13 of 29 passes for 173 yards with no interceptions and two touchdowns. D'Andre Swift had 12 carries for 83 yards, including a 47-yarder.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Following No. 5 Penn State's loss to No. 13 Minnesota and No. 2 Alabama's loss to No. 1 LSU, Georgia may move up at least one spot in the next AP Top 25.
UP NEXT
Missouri: The Tigers face another top 10 SEC rival when they play No. 10 Florida next Saturday.
Georgia: The Bulldogs will play their sixth straight SEC game when they visit No. 12 Auburn next Saturday. Georgia has won the last two games in the series.
---
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 63 yards from UGA 35. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 24 for 22 yards (4-N.Smith11-J.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 24(15:00 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 25 for 1 yard (32-M.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 25(14:53 - 1st) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 25(14:27 - 1st) 5-T.Powell complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 33 for 8 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 33(14:23 - 1st) 19-T.McCann punts 45 yards from MIZ 33. 8-D.Blaylock to UGA 40 for 18 yards (40-C.Wilkins25-J.Brooks).
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (6 plays, 60 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(13:45 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 42 for 2 yards (32-N.Bolton93-T.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 42(13:29 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 44 for 2 yards (78-K.Whiteside39-C.Turner).
|
+32 YD
|
3 & 6 - UGA 44(12:48 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager pushed ob at MIZ 24 for 32 yards (21-C.Holmes).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 24(12:09 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to MIZ 25 for -1 yard (9-T.Gillespie).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UGA 25(11:38 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Swift.
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 11 - UGA 25(10:56 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:52 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:43 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(10:43 - 1st) 5-T.Powell complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam to MIZ 32 for 7 yards (23-M.Webb).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(10:43 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 33 for 1 yard (52-T.Clark32-M.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(10:07 - 1st) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Okwuegbunam.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(9:37 - 1st) 19-T.McCann punts 40 yards from MIZ 33 to UGA 27 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 27(9:31 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 32 for 5 yards (20-K.Oliver).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 32(9:24 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 36 for 4 yards (93-T.Williams32-N.Bolton).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 36(8:41 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 43 for 7 yards (9-T.Gillespie8-J.Ware).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 43(8:03 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 48 for 5 yards (97-A.Byers28-J.Hansford).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UGA 48(7:20 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 15-L.Cager.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UGA 48(6:37 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Simmons.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UGA 48(6:29 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 38 yards from UGA 48 to MIZ 14 fair catch by 17-R.Floyd.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(6:22 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 20 for 6 yards (30-T.Crowder).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 20(6:13 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 20 for no gain (30-T.Crowder20-J.Reed).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 20(5:52 - 1st) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 20(5:11 - 1st) 19-T.McCann punts 50 yards from MIZ 20 to UGA 30 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (12 plays, 58 yards, 4:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 30(5:06 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to UGA 33 for 3 yards (1-J.Elliott78-K.Whiteside).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 33(4:56 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 38 for 5 yards (93-T.Williams3-R.Perkins).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - UGA 38(4:43 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm scrambles to MIZ 47 for 15 yards (2-D.Acy58-D.Nicholson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 47(3:45 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Simmons.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 47(3:02 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to MIZ 44 for 3 yards (1-J.Elliott).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 44(2:52 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager to MIZ 28 for 16 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 28(2:10 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 15-L.Cager.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 28(1:36 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to MIZ 24 for 4 yards (97-A.Byers).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - UGA 24(1:27 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to MIZ 20 for 4 yards (2-D.Acy).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - UGA 20(0:46 - 1st) Penalty on MIZ 97-A.Byers Roughing the passer 9 yards enforced at MIZ 20. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 11(0:46 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager pushed ob at MIZ 5 for 6 yards (8-J.Ware).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UGA 5(0:13 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to MIZ 3 for 2 yards (58-D.Nicholson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UGA 3(15:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Woerner.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - UGA 3(14:16 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:10 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(14:05 - 2nd) 5-T.Powell complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister pushed ob at MIZ 36 for 11 yards (23-M.Webb).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(14:05 - 2nd) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Scott.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(13:37 - 2nd) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(13:30 - 2nd) 5-T.Powell scrambles to MIZ 45 for 9 yards (17-N.Dean25-Q.Walker).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 45(13:26 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann punts 32 yards from MIZ 45 to UGA 23 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UGA 23(12:43 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm sacked at UGA 14 for -9 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - UGA 14(12:34 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager to UGA 19 for 5 yards (8-J.Ware).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - UGA 19(11:49 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 7-D.Swift. 7-D.Swift to UGA 19 for no gain (21-C.Holmes58-D.Nicholson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - UGA 19(11:08 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 35 yards from UGA 19 Downed at the MIZ 46.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Interception (7 plays, 36 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(10:17 - 2nd) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(10:07 - 2nd) 5-T.Powell complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam pushed ob at UGA 47 for 7 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 47(9:57 - 2nd) 5-T.Powell complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam pushed ob at UGA 37 for 10 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(9:39 - 2nd) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Okwuegbunam.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(9:11 - 2nd) 5-T.Powell complete to 13-K.Scott. 13-K.Scott to UGA 27 for 10 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(9:01 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at UGA 24 for 3 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|
Int
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 24(8:44 - 2nd) 5-T.Powell incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-R.LeCounte at UGA 11. 2-R.LeCounte to MIZ 18 for 71 yards (4-J.Nance).
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (4 plays, -13 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 18(8:18 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|
-12 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 18(7:58 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm to MIZ 30 for -12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 22 - UGA 30(7:51 - 2nd) Team penalty on UGA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MIZ 30. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 27 - UGA 35(7:00 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager runs ob at MIZ 31 for 4 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 23 - UGA 31(6:40 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:13 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(6:06 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 25 for no gain (17-N.Dean).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(6:06 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 29 for 4 yards (30-T.Crowder17-N.Dean).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 29(5:42 - 2nd) Penalty on MIZ 75-T.Wallace-Simms False start 5 yards enforced at MIZ 29. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 24(4:56 - 2nd) 5-T.Powell incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MIZZOU 24(4:30 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann punts 40 yards from MIZ 24 to UGA 36 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 36(4:21 - 2nd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 38 for 2 yards (97-A.Byers32-N.Bolton).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 38(4:11 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 40 for 2 yards (1-J.Elliott).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UGA 40(3:32 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Blaylock.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UGA 40(2:49 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 48 yards from UGA 40 to MIZ 12 fair catch by 17-R.Floyd.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 12(2:41 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 15 for 3 yards (52-T.Clark).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 15(2:31 - 2nd) Penalty on MIZ 81-A.Okwuegbunam False start 5 yards enforced at MIZ 15. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIZZOU 10(1:48 - 2nd) 5-T.Powell complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at MIZ 18 for 8 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 18(1:48 - 2nd) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Scott. Penalty on UGA 25-Q.Walker Offside 5 yards enforced at MIZ 18. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(1:38 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 27 for 4 yards (13-A.Ojulari52-T.Clark).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 27(1:30 - 2nd) Penalty on MIZ 13-K.Scott Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at MIZ 27. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 19 - MIZZOU 14(1:30 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 22 for 8 yards (2-R.LeCounte32-M.Rice).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 22(0:56 - 2nd) 5-T.Powell complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 21 for -1 yard (44-T.Walker).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - MIZZOU 21(0:54 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann punts 42 yards from MIZ 21. 8-D.Blaylock to UGA 37 for no gain (20-S.Bakare).
UGA
Bulldogs
- Halftime (5 plays, 33 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(0:47 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 40 for 3 yards (1-J.Elliott).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 40(0:36 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager pushed ob at MIZ 30 for 30 yards (9-T.Gillespie8-J.Ware).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 30(0:32 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 30(0:25 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Wolf.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UGA 30(0:19 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - UGA 30(0:14 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Missed FG (4 plays, 49 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:07 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|
+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to MIZ 28 for 47 yards (8-J.Ware).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 28(15:00 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to MIZ 24 for 4 yards (93-T.Williams20-K.Oliver).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 24(14:24 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to MIZ 26 for -2 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UGA 26(13:45 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|
No Good
|
4 & 8 - UGA 26(13:01 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 26(12:54 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 27 for 1 yard (99-J.Davis32-M.Rice).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 27(12:47 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 25 for -2 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 25(12:11 - 3rd) 5-T.Powell sacked at MIZ 20 for -5 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - MIZZOU 20(11:31 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann punts 43 yards from MIZ 20. 8-D.Blaylock pushed ob at MIZ 47 for 16 yards (25-J.Brooks).
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (6 plays, 36 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 47(10:51 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to MIZ 44 for 3 yards (8-J.Ware).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 44(10:36 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to MIZ 35 for 9 yards (8-J.Ware).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(9:53 - 3rd) 16-D.Robertson to MIZ 19 for 16 yards (21-C.Holmes).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 19(9:15 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to MIZ 13 for 6 yards (9-T.Gillespie3-R.Perkins).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UGA 13(8:29 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to MIZ 11 for 2 yards (6-D.Robinson32-N.Bolton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UGA 11(7:56 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Wolf.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - UGA 11(7:10 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:02 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(6:56 - 3rd) 5-T.Powell sacked at MIZ 16 for -9 yards (4-N.Smith).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 19 - MIZZOU 16(6:56 - 3rd) 5-T.Powell complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance pushed ob at MIZ 36 for 20 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(6:15 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 42 for 6 yards (30-T.Crowder2-R.LeCounte).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 42(5:59 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 41 for -1 yard (99-J.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 41(5:32 - 3rd) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Okwuegbunam.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 41(4:57 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann punts 45 yards from MIZ 41. 8-D.Blaylock to UGA 14 for no gain (14-A.Sparks45-F.Agbasimere).
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (13 plays, 93 yards, 4:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 14(4:50 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 15 for 1 yard (32-N.Bolton).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 15(4:39 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 20 for 5 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - UGA 20(4:04 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens pushed ob at UGA 31 for 11 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 31(3:20 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 42 for 11 yards (9-T.Gillespie58-D.Nicholson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 42(2:43 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 43 for 1 yard (78-K.Whiteside32-N.Bolton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UGA 43(2:07 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - UGA 43(1:19 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to MIZ 44 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(1:10 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to MIZ 41 for 3 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 41(0:29 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien pushed ob at MIZ 34 for 7 yards (21-C.Holmes).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 41(15:00 - 4th) 35-B.Herrien pushed ob at MIZ 35 for 6 yards (21-C.Holmes).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 35(14:47 - 4th) 7-D.Swift to MIZ 33 for 2 yards (25-J.Brooks97-A.Byers).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UGA 33(14:44 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens. Penalty on MIZ 8-J.Ware Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIZ 33. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 18(14:18 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(14:09 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to MIZ End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:02 - 4th) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 62 yards from UGA 35. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 16 for 13 yards (24-M.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(14:02 - 4th) 5-T.Powell complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance to MIZ 20 for 4 yards (32-M.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 20(13:55 - 4th) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Downing.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 20(13:29 - 4th) 5-T.Powell incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Okwuegbunam.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 20(13:22 - 4th) 19-T.McCann punts 52 yards from MIZ 20. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 33 for 5 yards (20-K.Oliver).
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 33(13:15 - 4th) 4-J.Cook to UGA 32 for -1 yard (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UGA 32(13:00 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - UGA 32(12:20 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens runs 68 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on UGA Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UGA 32. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - UGA 27(12:13 - 4th) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - UGA 27(12:02 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 53 yards from UGA 27 out of bounds at the MIZ 20. Penalty on UGA 58-H.Rubin Running into kicker declined.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Downs (17 plays, 76 yards, 7:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(11:55 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 26 for 6 yards (30-T.Crowder95-D.Wyatt).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 26(11:43 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 26 for no gain (33-R.Beal).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 26(11:08 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam to MIZ 32 for 6 yards (30-T.Crowder).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(10:30 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance to MIZ 47 for 15 yards (30-T.Crowder).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(10:12 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 50 for 3 yards (95-D.Wyatt).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 50(9:47 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to UGA 40 for 10 yards (23-M.Webb29-C.Smith).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(9:16 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance to UGA 34 for 6 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 34(8:48 - 4th) 28-D.Downing to UGA 34 for no gain (95-D.Wyatt).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 34(8:17 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 14-D.Gicinto. 14-D.Gicinto to UGA 28 for 6 yards (14-D.Daniel).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(7:44 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Okwuegbunam.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(7:09 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(7:01 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to UGA 16 for 12 yards (16-D.Robertson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(6:54 - 4th) 28-D.Downing to UGA 4 for 12 yards (20-J.Reed8-L.Cine). Team penalty on UGA 12 players declined.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - MIZZOU 4(6:39 - 4th) 28-D.Downing to UGA 1 for 3 yards (11-J.Johnson30-T.Crowder).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 1(6:07 - 4th) 28-D.Downing to UGA 4 for -3 yards (32-M.Rice2-R.LeCounte).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 4(5:34 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 4(4:48 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Gicinto.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 5(4:45 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 10 for 5 yards (20-K.Oliver58-D.Nicholson).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 10(4:38 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 21 for 11 yards (20-K.Oliver18-J.Bledsoe).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 21(3:48 - 4th) 3-Z.White to UGA 21 for no gain (20-K.Oliver).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 21(3:02 - 4th) 4-J.Cook to UGA 25 for 4 yards (78-K.Whiteside).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UGA 25(2:16 - 4th) 4-J.Cook to UGA 25 for no gain (18-J.Bledsoe58-D.Nicholson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - UGA 25(1:29 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 53 yards from UGA 25 to the MIZ 22 downed by 59-S.Nixon.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|17
|Rushing
|1
|7
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|8-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|184
|330
|Total Plays
|58
|67
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|50
|166
|Rush Attempts
|24
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|134
|164
|Comp. - Att.
|18-34
|13-29
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-47
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-43.2
|5-45.4
|Return Yards
|35
|110
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-39
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-35
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-71
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|134
|PASS YDS
|164
|
|
|50
|RUSH YDS
|166
|
|
|184
|TOTAL YDS
|330
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Powell 5 QB
|T. Powell
|10/22
|84
|0
|1
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|8/12
|64
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|9
|24
|0
|8
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|8
|19
|0
|6
|
D. Downing 28 RB
|D. Downing
|4
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Powell 5 QB
|T. Powell
|3
|-5
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Nance 4 WR
|J. Nance
|4
|45
|0
|20
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|3
|31
|0
|12
|
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
|A. Okwuegbunam
|4
|30
|0
|10
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|3
|17
|0
|10
|
K. Scott 13 WR
|K. Scott
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Gicinto 14 WR
|D. Gicinto
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Downing 28 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ware 8 DB
|J. Ware
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|5-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 18 S
|J. Bledsoe
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 21 DB
|C. Holmes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 1 DL
|J. Elliott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 93 DL
|T. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whiteside 78 DL
|K. Whiteside
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Acy 2 DB
|D. Acy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 6 DL
|D. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brooks 25 LB
|J. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Britton 36 LB
|J. Britton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nicholson 58 LB
|D. Nicholson
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Turner 39 DL
|C. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansford 28 DL
|J. Hansford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 3 S
|R. Perkins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|9
|43.2
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|2
|17.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|13/29
|173
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|12
|83
|0
|47
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|10
|42
|0
|11
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|6
|24
|0
|11
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|6
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|3
|-6
|0
|15
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Cager 15 WR
|L. Cager
|6
|93
|0
|32
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|5
|67
|2
|25
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
|C. Woerner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Landers 5 WR
|M. Landers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Wolf 17 TE
|E. Wolf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Crowder 30 LB
|T. Crowder
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Clark 52 DL
|T. Clark
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 14 DB
|D. Daniel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 99 DL
|J. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brini 36 DB
|L. Brini
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 20 DB
|J. Reed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Beal Jr. 33 LB
|R. Beal Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 11 LB
|Je. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cine 8 DB
|L. Cine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 DL
|T. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 98 K
|R. Blankenship
|4/5
|48
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|5
|45.4
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|4
|8.5
|18
|0
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
