Guarantano's 2 TD passes rally Tennessee past Kentucky 17-13
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Jarrett Guarantano threw two third-quarter touchdown passes for the lead that Tennessee's defense preserved with a late goal-line stand, helping the Volunteers rally past Kentucky 17-13 on Saturday night.
Trailing 13-3 at halftime, the Volunteers (5-5, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) replaced Brian Maurer with Jarrett Guarantano at quarterback to start the third and quickly got two TD drives totaling just 6 1/2 minutes. Officials initially ruled Josh Palmer out of bounds on his 12-yard catch from Guarantano before replay review showed he got a foot down inbounds on the right sideline on the go-ahead score. His TD followed Marquez Callaway's fine 17-yard TD grab that capped a 75-yard drive covering just 2:57.
''Some of the throws were there and we made a change and obviously we were better there,'' Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. ''We didn't change any calls. We executed better.''
The Wildcats got a final chance after Marquan McCall recovered Ty Chandler's fumble at the Tennessee 45 and drove to the 1. But quarterback Lynn Bowden was tackled for no gain on fourth-and-goal at the 2 with 1:17 remaining, the last of Kentucky's three failed fourth-down attempts after halftime.
''An extremely disappointing loss,'' Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. ''It comes down to a goal-line stand. Our players fought extremely hard. You come up a yard short and it's a very, very difficult, tough pill to swallow.''
Tennessee was outgained 327-296 but topped Kentucky 160-129 in the second half to win for the fourth time in five games and reach .500. The Vols are within a win of bowl eligibility after missing the postseason last year.
Gaurantano completed 7 of 8 passes for 115 yards and rushed six times for 30 yards. Maurer was 7 of 16 for 98 yards. Callaway had four catches for 103 yards.
The Wildcats (4-5, 2-5 SEC) took the initial lead with touchdown runs by A.J. Rose and Kavosiey Smoke of 2 and 22 yards respectively but were shut out after that. A missed extra point on Smoke's TD loomed large, forcing Kentucky to go for a touchdown late instead of possible tying field goal.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tennessee: That 1-4 start is now a distant memory. Down but not out, the Volunteers found a spark after halftime with the veteran Guarantano. Their defense was even more impressive in bottling up Kentucky for the final three quarters and making three fourth-down stops.
Kentucky: After opening the game with a clock-chewing, 75-yard TD drive of 10:18 and getting another TD off a blocked punt, the Wildcats stalled offensively. They also failed to slow the Vols, falling under .500 and adding urgency to their quest for bowl eligibility.
UP NEXT
Tennessee visits Missouri on Nov. 23 after a bye.
Kentucky visits Vanderbilt on Nov. 16.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
- TD (19 plays, 79 yards, 10:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 28 for 3 yards (22-J.McCollough35-D.Bituli).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UK 28(15:00 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 28 for no gain (97-D.Middleton98-A.Solomon).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - UK 28(14:26 - 1st) Penalty on TEN 13-D.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at KEN 28. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 33(13:37 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 41 for 8 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 41(13:18 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden complete to 18-C.Thomas. 18-C.Thomas to KEN 49 for 8 yards (11-H.To'o To'o18-N.Warrior).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 49(12:40 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 45 for -4 yards (12-S.Shamburger35-D.Bituli).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - UK 45(12:08 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to TEN 48 for 7 yards (11-H.To'o To'o). Penalty on TEN 95-K.Bennett Offside declined.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 48(11:20 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to TEN 42 for 6 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UK 42(10:58 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden complete to 10-A.Rose. 10-A.Rose to TEN 42 for no gain (35-D.Bituli).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - UK 42(10:27 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to TEN 38 for 4 yards (20-B.Thompson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - UK 42(9:42 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to TEN 39 for 3 yards (20-B.Thompson).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UK 39(9:42 - 1st) 12-S.Smith to TEN 37 for 2 yards (88-L.Bumphus).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(9:42 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to TEN 26 for 11 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 26(8:36 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to TEN 14 for 12 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 14(8:05 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to TEN 12 for 2 yards (18-N.Warrior11-H.To'o To'o).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 12(7:28 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to TEN 5 for 7 yards (35-D.Bituli18-N.Warrior).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 5(6:44 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to TEN 3 for 2 yards (88-L.Bumphus).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - UK 3(5:55 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to TEN 2 for 1 yard (98-A.Solomon).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 2(5:29 - 1st) 10-A.Rose runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:46 - 1st) 12-C.Poore extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:42 - 1st) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 40 yards from KEN 35 to TEN 25 fair catch by 1-M.Callaway.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(4:42 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 22 for -3 yards (31-J.Watson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - TENN 22(4:42 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 26 for 4 yards (95-Q.Bohanna).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TENN 26(4:11 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings. Team penalty on TEN Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TENN 26(3:30 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 0 yards from TEN 26 blocked by 4-J.Paschal. to the TEN 24 downed by 46-D.Schlegel.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (2 plays, 24 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 24(3:22 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to TEN 22 for 2 yards (97-D.Middleton).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 22(3:14 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(2:36 - 1st) 12-C.Poore extra point is no good. blocked by 97-D.Middleton.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:28 - 1st) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(2:28 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 27 for 2 yards (91-C.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TENN 27(2:28 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Callaway.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TENN 27(1:46 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TENN 27(1:40 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 57 yards from TEN 27 Downed at the KEN 16.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 16(1:35 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 23 for 7 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 23(1:19 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 27 for 4 yards (97-D.Middleton94-M.Butler).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 27(0:55 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 24-C.Rodriguez.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 27(0:20 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 34 for 7 yards (6-J.Peterson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 34(0:13 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 36 for 2 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UK 36(15:00 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 44 yards from KEN 36 to TEN 20 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
TENN
Volunteers
- FG (10 plays, 86 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(14:20 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to TEN 50 for 30 yards (3-J.Griffin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 50(14:12 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Byrd.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TENN 50(13:43 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to TEN 50 for no gain (56-K.Daniel).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - TENN 50(13:38 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to KEN 33 for 17 yards (32-J.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 33(12:58 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 33(12:27 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to KEN 30 for 3 yards (95-Q.Bohanna).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - TENN 30(12:19 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to KEN 16 for 14 yards (3-J.Griffin26-B.Echols).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 16(11:40 - 2nd) 9-T.Jordan to KEN 13 for 3 yards (17-D.Square).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TENN 13(11:05 - 2nd) Penalty on TEN 73-T.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KEN 13. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 22 - TENN 28(11:05 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer scrambles to KEN 26 for 2 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 20 - TENN 26(10:37 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer scrambles to KEN 9 for 17 yards (26-B.Echols).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TENN 9(10:08 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
UK
Wildcats
- Interception (8 plays, 4 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:24 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(9:19 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 26 for 1 yard (20-B.Thompson35-D.Bituli).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 9 - UK 26(9:19 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to TEN 48 for 26 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 48(8:40 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to TEN 48 for no gain (79-K.Garland).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 48(8:13 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 42 for 6 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - UK 42(7:30 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to TEN 40 for 2 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - UK 40(6:47 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to TEN 37 for 3 yards (94-M.Butler).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(6:10 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Rigg INTERCEPTED by 18-N.Warrior at TEN 22. 18-N.Warrior out of bounds at the TEN 46.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(5:36 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Rigg INTERCEPTED by 18-N.Warrior at TEN 22. 18-N.Warrior runs ob at TEN 46 for 24 yards.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 46(5:36 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to KEN 47 for 7 yards (91-C.Taylor22-C.Oats).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TENN 47(5:28 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TENN 47(4:56 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - TENN 47(4:52 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 33 yards from KEN 47 to KEN 14 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (7 plays, 46 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 14(4:49 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 35 for 21 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(4:41 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 37 for 2 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 37(4:17 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 39 for 2 yards (94-M.Butler90-G.Emerson).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - UK 39(3:41 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden scrambles to TEN 49 for 12 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 49(3:02 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to TEN 44 for 5 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 44(2:19 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 42 for 2 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 42(1:37 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to TEN 40 for 2 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UK 40(1:13 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 40 yards from TEN 40 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
TENN
Volunteers
- Halftime (4 plays, 40 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(0:25 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer complete to 1-M.Callaway. 1-M.Callaway to KEN 46 for 34 yards (32-J.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 46(0:16 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Wood-Anderson.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 46(0:08 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer complete to 4-D.Wood-Anderson. 4-D.Wood-Anderson to KEN 40 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TENN 40(0:05 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer incomplete.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 50 yards from KEN 50 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to TEN 30 for 5 yards. Penalty on KEN 4-J.Paschal Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 30.
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(15:00 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-M.Callaway. 1-M.Callaway to KEN 27 for 33 yards (32-J.Brown).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 27(14:35 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to KEN 22 for 5 yards (56-K.Daniel).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - TENN 22(14:20 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 4-D.Wood-Anderson. 4-D.Wood-Anderson runs 22 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on TEN Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at KEN 22. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TENN 27(13:42 - 3rd) 15-J.Jennings incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Pope.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - TENN 27(13:54 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano to KEN 16 for 11 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 16(13:27 - 3rd) 18-B.Maurer to KEN 17 FUMBLES. 18-B.Maurer to KEN 17 for no gain.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 11 - TENN 17(12:51 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-M.Callaway. 1-M.Callaway runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:09 - 3rd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:09 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 64 yards from TEN 35. 28-Z.Johnson to KEN 20 for 19 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(12:03 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 23 for 3 yards (98-A.Solomon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UK 23(11:56 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 23 for no gain (97-D.Middleton35-D.Bituli).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - UK 23(11:32 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden sacked at KEN 18 for -5 yards (15-K. Garland).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - UK 18(10:50 - 3rd) 93-M.Duffy punts 55 yards from KEN 18. 3-E.Gray to TEN 32 for 5 yards (46-D.Schlegel).
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (9 plays, 93 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 32(10:07 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to KEN 49 for 19 yards (26-B.Echols).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 49(9:54 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-M.Callaway. 1-M.Callaway to KEN 30 for 19 yards (44-J.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 30(9:18 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to KEN 30 for no gain (90-T.Carter).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 30(8:49 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 80-R.Keyton. 80-R.Keyton to KEN 27 for 3 yards (3-J.Griffin).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 7 - TENN 27(8:06 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - TENN 27(7:24 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to KEN 15 for 12 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 15(7:24 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to KEN 12 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TENN 12(7:10 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 12(6:33 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:33 - 3rd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Downs (9 plays, 13 yards, 4:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:33 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(6:28 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 29 for 4 yards (12-S.Shamburger11-H.To'o To'o).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 29(6:28 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 26 for -3 yards (88-L.Bumphus).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - UK 26(5:50 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 37 for 11 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(5:04 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 46 for 9 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - UK 46(4:32 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 36 for 18 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 36(3:59 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to TEN 33 for 3 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 33(3:25 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to TEN 32 for 1 yard (35-D.Bituli).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UK 32(2:50 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to TEN 32 for no gain (95-K.Bennett88-L.Bumphus).
|
Sack
|
4 & 6 - UK 32(2:02 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden sacked at TEN 38 for -6 yards (94-M.Butler).
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TENN 38(1:30 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at TEN 36 for -2 yards FUMBLES (91-C.Taylor). 58-J.Johnson to TEN 36 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - TENN 36(1:12 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to TEN 39 for 3 yards (4-J.Paschal).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TENN 39(0:26 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Wood-Anderson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TENN 39(15:00 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 51 yards from TEN 39. 6-J.Ali to KEN 9 for -1 yard. Penalty on KEN 46-D.Schlegel Holding 4 yards enforced at KEN 9.
UK
Wildcats
- Downs (10 plays, 42 yards, 5:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 5(14:55 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 9 for 4 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 9(14:42 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 21 for 12 yards.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 21(14:06 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 44 for 23 yards (41-K.George95-K.Bennett).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 44(13:20 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 46 for 2 yards (94-M.Butler).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UK 46(12:45 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 45 for 9 yards. Penalty on KEN 83-J.Rigg Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 46. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UK 46(12:45 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 45 for 9 yards. Penalty on KEN 83-J.Rigg Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 46. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 18 - UK 36(11:47 - 4th) 10-A.Rose to KEN 40 for 4 yards (19-D.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 14 - UK 40(11:47 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali. Penalty on TEN 94-M.Butler Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KEN 40. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 45(11:04 - 4th) 6-J.Ali to TEN 42 for 3 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
-8 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 42(10:50 - 4th) 10-A.Rose to TEN 50 for -8 yards (88-L.Bumphus).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 15 - UK 50(10:12 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden scrambles to TEN 38 for 12 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - UK 38(9:21 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
TENN
Volunteers
- Fumble (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 38(8:30 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 43 for 5 yards (17-D.Square).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 43(8:23 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 41 FUMBLES. 50-M.McCall to TEN 45 for no gain.
UK
Wildcats
- Downs (13 plays, 43 yards, 6:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 45(8:11 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to TEN 36 for 9 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - UK 36(7:44 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to TEN 30 for 6 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 30(7:08 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to TEN 25 for 5 yards (95-K.Bennett).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 25(6:40 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 23 for 2 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 23(6:01 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 20 for 3 yards (35-D.Bituli95-K.Bennett).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(5:22 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to TEN 15 for 5 yards (11-H.To'o To'o35-D.Bituli).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 15(4:43 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to TEN 12 for 3 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 12(4:00 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to TEN 6 for 6 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - UK 6(3:13 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 4 for 2 yards (35-D.Bituli98-A.Solomon).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 4(2:31 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to TEN 2 for 2 yards (19-D.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - UK 2(2:18 - 4th) Team penalty on TEN 12 men in the huddle 1 yards enforced at TEN 2. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 1(2:11 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to TEN 2 for -1 yard (11-H.To'o To'o).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - UK 2(2:11 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to TEN 2 for no gain.
TENN
Volunteers
- End of Game (5 plays, 19 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 2(1:30 - 4th) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 7 for 5 yards (29-Y.Corker3-J.Griffin).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 7(1:17 - 4th) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 8 for 1 yard (4-J.Paschal56-K.Daniel).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - TENN 8(1:12 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano to TEN 18 for 10 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 18(1:08 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano kneels at TEN 16 for -2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - TENN 16(1:00 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano kneels at TEN 15 for -1 yard. Team penalty on KEN Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 16. No Play.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|21
|Rushing
|2
|18
|Passing
|10
|1
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-5
|Total Net Yards
|289
|313
|Total Plays
|46
|71
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|83
|302
|Rush Attempts
|21
|64
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|206
|11
|Comp. - Att.
|14-25
|4-7
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|1.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-56
|4-29
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.0
|3-46.3
|Return Yards
|29
|20
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|2-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|206
|PASS YDS
|11
|
|
|83
|RUSH YDS
|302
|
|
|289
|TOTAL YDS
|313
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|7/8
|115
|2
|0
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|7/16
|98
|0
|0
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|6
|30
|0
|11
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|7
|28
|0
|7
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|3
|18
|0
|17
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|4
|103
|1
|34
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|4
|55
|1
|17
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|3
|49
|0
|30
|
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
|D. Wood-Anderson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Byrd 10 WR
|T. Byrd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Pope 81 TE
|A. Pope
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Bituli 35 LB
|D. Bituli
|13-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Warrior 18 DB
|N. Warrior
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Shamburger 12 DB
|S. Shamburger
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 88 DL
|L. Bumphus
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Middleton 97 DL
|D. Middleton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 19 LB
|D. Taylor
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 95 LB
|K. Bennett
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 20 DB
|B. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 98 DL
|A. Solomon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. George Jr. 41 DB
|K. George Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 22 DB
|J. McCollough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peterson 6 LB
|J. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ku. Garland 79 DL
|Ku. Garland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Kw. Garland 15 DB
|Kw. Garland
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Emerson 90 DL
|G. Emerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|1/1
|26
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 QB
|L. Bowden Jr.
|4/7
|25
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 QB
|L. Bowden Jr.
|26
|114
|0
|21
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|12
|81
|0
|23
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|8
|58
|1
|22
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|16
|44
|1
|26
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Smith 12 QB
|S. Smith
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Thomas Jr. 18 WR
|C. Thomas Jr.
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Rigg 83 TE
|J. Rigg
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Griffin 3 S
|J. Griffin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor Jr. 91 DE
|C. Taylor Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Brown 32 DB
|J. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Daniel 56 LB
|K. Daniel
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 DL
|J. Paschal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
|Q. Bohanna
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 17 LB
|D. Square
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 S
|Y. Corker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 90 DE
|T. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mosely 21 DB
|Q. Mosely
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oats 22 LB
|C. Oats
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Poore 12 K
|C. Poore
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|3
|46.3
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Johnson 28 S
|Z. Johnson
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
C. Martin 28 WR
|C. Martin
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 DL
|J. Paschal
|1
|2.0
|0
|0
