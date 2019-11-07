|
|
|TEMPLE
|SFLA
Defense, Gardner, Blue star in Temple's 17-7 victory
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Sam Franklin scooped up a fumble and returned it 39 yards for Temple's second touchdown and the Owls went on to a 17-7 victory over South Florida on Thursday night.
Christian Braswell punched the ball out of the grasp of receiver Terrence Horne and Franklin grabbed it and raced down the left sideline for a 14-0 lead in the third quarter.
Jager Gardner rushed for a career-high 133 yards on 25 carries, including a 57-yarder, while Jadan Blue caught 11 passes for 121 yards for the Owls. Quincy Roche led the defense with 3 1/2 of the Owls' nine sacks.
Kenny Yeboah took a 1-yard pass from Todd Centeio with 1 1/2 minutes left in the first half to complete a nine-play, 80-yard drive for the Owls (6-3, 3-2), who snapped a tie for third place with USF (4-5, 2-3) in the American Athletic Conference's East Division.
Jordan McCloud threw a 14-yard TD pass to Bryce Miller late in the third quarter for the Bulls' lone score before Owls kicker Will Mobley booted a career-tying 44-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox to USF 32 for 7 yards (13-A.Monroe).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 32(15:00 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 39 for 7 yards (3-C.Russell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(14:39 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 13-E.McDoom.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 39(14:07 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 41 for 2 yards (9-Q.Roche).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 41(13:59 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Wilcox.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SFLA 41(13:25 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 40 yards from USF 41 to TEM 19 fair catch by 2-I.Wright. Penalty on TEM 19-J.Smith Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at USF 41. No Play.
SFLA
Bulls
- Fumble (4 plays, -27 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(13:18 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller pushed ob at TEM 38 for 6 yards (14-C.Braswell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SFLA 38(13:13 - 1st) 28-T.Sands pushed ob at TEM 35 for 3 yards (3-C.Russell).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 35(12:50 - 1st) 28-T.Sands to TEM 29 for 6 yards (25-A.Tyler).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 29(12:18 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud sacked at TEM 29 for no gain FUMBLES (42-D.Kelly). 5-S.Bradley to TEM 29 for no gain.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Downs (15 plays, 62 yards, 5:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 29(12:04 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 34 for 5 yards (2-J.Cronkrite9-K.Sails).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 34(11:44 - 1st) 21-J.Gardner to TEM 36 for 2 yards (55-P.Macon).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 36(11:22 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 45 for 9 yards (9-K.Sails).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(10:47 - 1st) 21-J.Gardner to TEM 49 for 4 yards (45-D.Grant).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 49(10:28 - 1st) 21-J.Gardner to USF 46 for 5 yards (55-P.Macon).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 46(10:10 - 1st) 21-J.Gardner to USF 42 for 4 yards (44-T.Grier55-P.Macon).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42(9:53 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to USF 30 for 12 yards (55-P.Macon8-D.Studstill).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(9:26 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Barbon.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(9:08 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to USF 28 for 2 yards (98-B.Green).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 28(9:03 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 29-T.Ruley. 29-T.Ruley pushed ob at USF 21 for 7 yards (59-A.Mims).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 21(8:29 - 1st) 21-J.Gardner to USF 16 for 5 yards (93-T.Barber).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 16(8:04 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 80-J.Barbon. 80-J.Barbon to USF 11 for 5 yards (44-T.Grier).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 11(7:56 - 1st) 21-J.Gardner to USF 8 for 3 yards (59-A.Mims92-J.Waller).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 8(7:34 - 1st) 21-J.Gardner to USF 7 for 1 yard (44-T.Grier).
|
-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 7(6:58 - 1st) 21-J.Gardner to USF 9 for -2 yards (93-T.Barber).
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (8 plays, 45 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 9(6:36 - 1st) 13-E.McDoom to USF 19 for 10 yards (25-A.Tyler).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 19(6:29 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 20 for 1 yard (13-A.Monroe).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SFLA 20(6:06 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Wilcox.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 9 - SFLA 20(5:25 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 39 for 19 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(5:14 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox to USF 43 for 4 yards (25-A.Tyler). Penalty on TEM 3-C.Russell Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at USF 43.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(4:37 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Clerveaux.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 42(4:21 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite to TEM 40 for 2 yards (5-S.Bradley).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 40(4:13 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud sacked at TEM 46 for -6 yards (9-Q.Roche).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - SFLA 46(3:34 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 32 yards from TEM 46 to TEM 14 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(3:18 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(3:08 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(3:04 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(3:00 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 41 yards from TEM 14 out of bounds at the USF 45.
SFLA
Bulls
- Downs (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(2:56 - 1st) 28-T.Sands to USF 46 for 1 yard (5-S.Bradley).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFLA 46(2:49 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to TEM 42 for 12 yards (23-H.Hand).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(2:13 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to TEM 40 for 2 yards (88-I.Maijeh).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 40(1:42 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to TEM 35 for 5 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 35(1:10 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Wilcox.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - SFLA 35(0:30 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Wilcox.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(0:24 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 42 for 7 yards (6-K.Livingstone).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 42(0:19 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 41 for -1 yard (6-K.Livingstone91-R.Yates).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 41(15:00 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo sacked at TEM 32 for -9 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - TEMPLE 32(14:26 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 41 yards from TEM 32 to USF 27 fair catch by 9-K.Sails.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 27(13:53 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller pushed ob at USF 32 for 5 yards (14-C.Braswell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 32(13:45 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud to USF 35 for 3 yards (5-S.Bradley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SFLA 35(13:17 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 35 for no gain (56-K.Banks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - SFLA 35(12:38 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 30 yards from USF 35 out of bounds at the TEM 35.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(11:59 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to USF 44 for 21 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 44(11:49 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to USF 45 for -1 yard (20-B.Sanders).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 45(11:28 - 2nd) 21-J.Gardner to USF 40 for 5 yards (96-K.Pinkney11-D.Boyles).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 40(11:05 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo sacked at USF 45 for -5 yards (42-D.Slade).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TEMPLE 45(10:43 - 2nd) 49-A.Barry punts 44 yards from USF 45 Downed at the USF 1.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (10 plays, 56 yards, 4:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 1(10:06 - 2nd) 28-T.Sands to USF 1 for no gain (17-D.Levine).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 1(9:54 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 5-R.St. Felix. 5-R.St. Felix to USF 5 for 4 yards (14-C.Braswell).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 5(9:17 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 28-T.Sands. 28-T.Sands pushed ob at USF 20 for 15 yards (20-K.Bruton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(8:37 - 2nd) 28-T.Sands to USF 21 for 1 yard (5-S.Bradley).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFLA 21(8:15 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 10-K.Joiner. 10-K.Joiner to USF 24 for 3 yards (5-S.Bradley).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 24(7:01 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox to USF 39 for 15 yards (21-F.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(6:40 - 2nd) 28-T.Sands to USF 42 for 3 yards (30-A.Isaacs56-K.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 42(6:08 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - SFLA 42(5:37 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Wilcox. Penalty on TEM 4-S.Franklin Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at USF 42. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SFLA 42(5:29 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Wilcox.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - SFLA 42(5:29 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 58 yards from USF 42 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (10 plays, 80 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(5:24 - 2nd) 29-T.Ruley pushed ob at TEM 28 for 8 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 28(5:15 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 30 for 2 yards (44-T.Grier).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(4:57 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 32 for 2 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 32(4:38 - 2nd) Penalty on TEM 29-T.Ruley False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 32. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - TEMPLE 27(4:12 - 2nd) 21-J.Gardner to TEM 39 for 12 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 39(3:48 - 2nd) 21-J.Gardner to TEM 41 for 2 yards (4-G.Reaves).
|
+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(3:16 - 2nd) 21-J.Gardner to USF 2 for 57 yards (9-K.Sails).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - TEMPLE 2(2:44 - 2nd) 21-J.Gardner to USF 1 for 1 yard (55-P.Macon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 1(2:24 - 2nd) 21-J.Gardner to USF 1 for no gain (11-D.Boyles4-G.Reaves).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 1(2:01 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 84-K.Yeboah. 84-K.Yeboah runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:34 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Halftime (10 plays, 32 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:29 - 2nd) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(1:29 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 2-J.Cronkrite. 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 30 for 5 yards (88-I.Maijeh).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 30(1:29 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 30(1:09 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud scrambles pushed ob at USF 36 for 6 yards (30-A.Isaacs).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(1:03 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud sacked at USF 30 for -6 yards (17-D.Levine).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 16 - SFLA 30(0:56 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 2-J.Cronkrite. 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 43 for 13 yards (25-A.Tyler).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 43(0:44 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 4-S.Clerveaux. 4-S.Clerveaux runs ob at USF 48 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 48(0:26 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Cronkrite.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 48(0:21 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud sacked at USF 46 for -2 yards. Penalty on TEM 9-Q.Roche Facemasking 15 yards enforced at USF 48. No Play. (30-A.Isaacs).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(0:17 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud sacked at TEM 43 for -6 yards. Penalty on USF 12-J.McCloud Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TEM 43.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - SFLA 43(0:07 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Interception (6 plays, -15 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 58 yards from USF 35. 14-C.Braswell to TEM 30 for 23 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(15:00 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 36 for 6 yards (55-P.Macon).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 36(14:53 - 3rd) 21-J.Gardner to TEM 40 for 4 yards (8-D.Studstill96-K.Pinkney).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 40(14:33 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to USF 46 for 14 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(14:03 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo to USF 43 for 3 yards (42-D.Slade).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 43(13:50 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue pushed ob at USF 26 for 17 yards (3-V.Davis).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 26(13:26 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Barbon INTERCEPTED by 20-B.Sanders at USF 10. 20-B.Sanders to USF 15 for 5 yards (80-J.Barbon).
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 15(13:01 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 17 for 2 yards (42-D.Kelly).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 17(12:53 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud to USF 24 for 7 yards (13-A.Monroe).
|
Sack
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 24(12:27 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud sacked at USF 17 for -7 yards (47-A.Ebiketie).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SFLA 17(11:45 - 3rd) 39-T.Schneider punts 38 yards from USF 17 out of bounds at the TEM 45.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(11:04 - 3rd) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 47 FUMBLES. 74-A.Klein to TEM 47 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 47(10:56 - 3rd) 16-T.Centeio to USF 46 for 7 yards (44-T.Grier).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 46(10:04 - 3rd) Penalty on TEM 82-D.Martin-Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at USF 46. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 49(9:25 - 3rd) 16-T.Centeio sacked at TEM 41 for -8 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - TEMPLE 41(9:05 - 3rd) 49-A.Barry punts 40 yards from TEM 41 to USF 19 fair catch by 9-K.Sails.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (7 plays, 20 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 19(8:30 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud to USF 26 for 7 yards (10-Z.Mesday).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 26(8:23 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud to USF 31 for 5 yards (13-A.Monroe).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(7:54 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud to USF 34 for 3 yards (10-Z.Mesday).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 34(7:29 - 3rd) 28-T.Sands to USF 37 for 3 yards (9-Q.Roche).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - SFLA 37(6:55 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to USF 42 for 5 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(6:10 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud sacked at USF 30 for -12 yards (9-Q.Roche).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 22 - SFLA 30(5:41 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 80-T.Horne. 80-T.Horne to USF 39 FUMBLES (14-K.Bonner Steward). 4-S.Franklin runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
TEMPLE
Owls
- FG (5 plays, 48 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(4:56 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(4:45 - 3rd) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35. 20-B.Sanders to USF 10 for 10 yards (39-G.Reid).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10(4:45 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 13 for 3 yards (4-S.Franklin30-A.Isaacs).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 13(4:45 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite pushed ob at USF 17 for 4 yards (30-A.Isaacs).
|
+40 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 17(4:15 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver pushed ob at TEM 43 for 40 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(3:38 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud to TEM 43 for no gain (30-A.Isaacs).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(3:05 - 3rd) 84-X.Weaver to TEM 39 for 4 yards (30-A.Isaacs).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 39(2:23 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox to TEM 14 for 25 yards (25-A.Tyler).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(1:40 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:08 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Fumble (11 plays, 35 yards, 4:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:01 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(1:01 - 3rd) 21-J.Gardner to TEM 28 for 3 yards (55-P.Macon).
|
+36 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 28(1:01 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue runs ob at USF 36 for 36 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(0:39 - 3rd) 21-J.Gardner to USF 32 for 4 yards (96-K.Pinkney93-T.Barber).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 32(0:08 - 3rd) 21-J.Gardner to USF 31 for 1 yard (6-K.Livingstone).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 31(15:00 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to USF 27 for 4 yards (10-D.Evans).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - SFLA 27(14:33 - 4th) 91-W.Mobley 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:10 - 4th) 48-J.LaFree kicks 60 yards from TEM 35. 20-B.Sanders to USF 7 for 2 yards (43-C.Moore).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 7(14:04 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix. Penalty on TEM 25-A.Tyler Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USF 7. No Play.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 22(13:56 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud complete to 80-T.Horne. 80-T.Horne to USF 18 for -4 yards (10-Z.Mesday).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - TEMPLE 18(13:49 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 5-R.St. Felix.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 14 - TEMPLE 18(13:12 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud scrambles to USF 36 for 18 yards (23-H.Hand).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(13:07 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud incomplete.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(12:35 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud scrambles to USF 38 for 2 yards (88-I.Maijeh).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 38(12:30 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to USF 45 for 7 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 45(11:51 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud complete to 2-J.Cronkrite. 2-J.Cronkrite pushed ob at TEM 47 for 8 yards (23-H.Hand).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47(11:12 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud sacked at TEM 50 for -3 yards (10-Z.Mesday).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TEMPLE 50(10:39 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Phillips.
|
Sack
|
3 & 13 - TEMPLE 50(9:57 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud sacked at USF 42 for -8 yards (9-Q.Roche).
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - TEMPLE 42(9:49 - 4th) 39-T.Schneider punts 42 yards from USF 42. 2-I.Wright to TEM 16 FUMBLES. 2-I.Wright to TEM 17 for no gain.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Downs (10 plays, 51 yards, 4:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 17(9:14 - 4th) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 18 for 1 yard (44-T.Grier91-R.Yates).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 18(9:06 - 4th) Penalty on TEM 58-M.Hennessy False start 5 yards enforced at TEM 18. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - TEMPLE 13(8:35 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 80-J.Barbon. 80-J.Barbon to TEM 18 for 5 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 18(8:09 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 80-J.Barbon. 80-J.Barbon to TEM 25 for 7 yards (3-V.Davis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 25(7:34 - 4th) 49-A.Barry punts 42 yards from TEM 25 out of bounds at the USF 33. Penalty on USF 16-B.Nichols Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at TEM 25. No Play.
SFLA
Bulls
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(6:56 - 4th) 21-J.Gardner to TEM 35 for -5 yards (4-G.Reaves).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 15 - SFLA 35(6:47 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to USF 41 for 24 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(6:10 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to USF 36 for 5 yards (9-K.Sails).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 36(5:31 - 4th) 21-J.Gardner to USF 33 for 3 yards (11-D.Boyles55-P.Macon).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - SFLA 33(4:59 - 4th) 21-J.Gardner to USF 26 for 7 yards (11-D.Boyles2-N.Roberts). Team penalty on USF Illegal substitution declined.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 26(4:41 - 4th) 21-J.Gardner runs ob at USF 15 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 15(4:17 - 4th) 21-J.Gardner to USF 11 for 4 yards (11-D.Boyles45-D.Grant).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 11(3:43 - 4th) 21-J.Gardner to USF 6 for 5 yards (55-P.Macon).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 6(3:04 - 4th) 21-J.Gardner to USF 9 for -3 yards (45-D.Grant).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - SFLA 9(2:17 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
TEMPLE
Owls
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 9(2:10 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 9(2:06 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox to USF 13 for 4 yards (23-H.Hand).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 13(1:57 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud sacked at USF 5 for -8 yards (9-Q.Roche17-D.Levine).
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 14 - TEMPLE 5(1:23 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud complete to 2-J.Cronkrite. 2-J.Cronkrite pushed ob at USF 16 for 11 yards (23-H.Hand).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|20
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|10-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|296
|241
|Total Plays
|62
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|3.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|153
|61
|Rush Attempts
|39
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|1.6
|Net Yards Passing
|143
|180
|Comp. - Att.
|17-23
|23-38
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-75
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.5
|5-40.0
|Return Yards
|24
|17
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-23
|2-12
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|143
|PASS YDS
|180
|
|
|153
|RUSH YDS
|61
|
|
|296
|TOTAL YDS
|241
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Russo 15 QB
|A. Russo
|15/21
|164
|0
|1
|
T. Centeio 16 QB
|T. Centeio
|2/2
|3
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gardner 21 RB
|J. Gardner
|25
|133
|0
|57
|
T. Ruley 29 RB
|T. Ruley
|6
|29
|0
|12
|
T. Centeio 16 QB
|T. Centeio
|4
|3
|0
|7
|
A. Russo 15 QB
|A. Russo
|3
|-11
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Blue 18 WR
|J. Blue
|11
|121
|0
|36
|
B. Mack 1 WR
|B. Mack
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Barbon 80 WR
|J. Barbon
|3
|17
|0
|7
|
T. Ruley 29 RB
|T. Ruley
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Yeboah 84 TE
|K. Yeboah
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Tyler 25 S
|A. Tyler
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaacs 30 LB
|A. Isaacs
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roche 9 DE
|Q. Roche
|5-1
|3.5
|0
|
H. Hand 23 CB
|H. Hand
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bradley 5 LB
|S. Bradley
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Monroe 13 S
|A. Monroe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Franklin 4 LB
|S. Franklin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 14 CB
|C. Braswell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Mesday 10 DE
|Z. Mesday
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 88 DT
|I. Maijeh
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Russell 3 LB
|C. Russell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levine 17 DE
|D. Levine
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Kelly 42 DE
|D. Kelly
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 DE
|A. Ebiketie
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Banks 56 DT
|K. Banks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bruton 20 S
|K. Bruton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Johnson 21 CB
|F. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bonner Steward 14 QB
|K. Bonner Steward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Mobley 91 K
|W. Mobley
|1/1
|44
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Barry 49 P
|A. Barry
|4
|41.5
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Braswell 14 CB
|C. Braswell
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Wright 2 WR
|I. Wright
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCloud 12 QB
|J. McCloud
|23/38
|225
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|8
|21
|0
|7
|
T. Sands 28 RB
|T. Sands
|7
|17
|0
|6
|
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
|K. Joiner Jr.
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
E. McDoom 13 WR
|E. McDoom
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
X. Weaver 84 WR
|X. Weaver
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. McCloud 12 QB
|J. McCloud
|18
|-5
|0
|18
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wilcox 89 TE
|M. Wilcox
|5
|55
|0
|25
|
X. Weaver 84 WR
|X. Weaver
|2
|47
|0
|40
|
B. Miller 19 WR
|B. Miller
|4
|44
|1
|19
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|4
|37
|0
|13
|
T. Sands 28 RB
|T. Sands
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
R. St. Felix 5 WR
|R. St. Felix
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
S. Clerveaux 4 WR
|S. Clerveaux
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Dukes 18 WR
|D. Dukes
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Horne 80 WR
|T. Horne
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
|K. Joiner Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. McDoom 13 WR
|E. McDoom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 WR
|J. Phillips
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Macon 55 LB
|P. Macon
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grier 44 LB
|A. Grier
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Studstill 8 DB
|D. Studstill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Livingstone 6 DE
|K. Livingstone
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|3-0
|1.0
|1
|
D. Slade 42 DE
|D. Slade
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Reaves 4 DE
|G. Reaves
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barber 93 DT
|T. Barber
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mims 59 LB
|A. Mims
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grant 45 DL
|D. Grant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pinkney 96 DL
|K. Pinkney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 2 DB
|N. Roberts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Davis 3 DB
|V. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cecil 74 OL
|B. Cecil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 7 DB
|M. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green 98 DT
|B. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 10 DB
|D. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waller 92 DT
|J. Waller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yates 91 DL
|R. Yates
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|5
|40.0
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|2
|6.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
