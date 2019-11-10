|
Sachse's field goal in OT leads No. 21 Broncos past Wyoming
BOISE, Idaho (AP) With Boise State clinging to a three-point lead in overtime against Wyoming, Broncos linebacker Riley Whimpey had a chance to seal the game with an interception in the end zone.
But, he dropped the ball.
Two plays later on third down, Whimpey blitzed and stuffed Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay in the backfield, forcing a 37-yard field goal attempt that fell short - a game-ending miss.
It was that kind of night for the No. 21 Broncos, who rallied and escaped with a 20-17 overtime victory over the Cowboys.
''When things aren't going our way, we keep our heads up and have that one-play mentality,'' Whimpey said. ''Going all the way back to Florida State and being able to come back in the second half and get the win in that game. This team has an amazing mentality to be able to put our heads down and work and eventually come out on top.''
With the win, Boise State (8-1, 4-0, No. 22 CFP) keeps its New Year's Day bowl hopes alive as the Group of 5 representative despite playing without injured starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier. Bachmeier was expected to play, but remained on the sidelines due to an undisclosed injury he suffered against San Jose State last week.
Chase Cord, making his second start of the season, threw for 190 yards and a touchdown to lead the Broncos offensively.
Wyoming (6-3, 3-2), now 0-7 against the Broncos in Boise, failed to hold onto a halftime lead for the second time this season. The Cowboys also squandered a 14-6 advantage at the intermission against San Diego State in a 26-22 loss.
The Cowboys were also without their starting quarterback, Sean Chambers, who went out for the season with a knee injury in Wyoming's previous game against Nevada. Tyler Vander Waal finished 15-of-23 passing for 160 yards.
''We hung with a top 25 team in the country and led the majority of the game,'' Vander Waal said. ''There were plenty of positive things to take away but dealing with the loss right now is a little bit overwhelming.''
Wyoming led 10-7 at halftime and 17-10 going into the fourth quarter before Boise State tied the game late in the fourth on a 5-yard run by Khalil Shakir, forcing overtime.
In the extra period, Boise State's drive stalled at the 11 before Sachse made his kick.
Wyoming could only muster five yards on its first three plays of overtime and Cooper Rothe attempted a 37-yard field goal that fell short to the right.
Boise State struggled offensively and had problems stopping Wyoming, which ground out yards through short runs and passes. But the Broncos hung around long enough to land a knockout blow.
While Boise State coach Bryan Harsin was pleased with the victory, he wasn't satisfied with the way the Broncos won.
''This game was about our team finding a way and coming together,'' Harsin said. ''It's part of a team sport where a group of guys go out there and find a way to get it done. . But we need to do a better job of helping those guys get opportunities to go out there and create.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Wyoming: The Cowboys have played gritty this season and appear to be in good shape to finish strong with Vander Wall returning to the helm where he started last season.
Boise State: The Broncos survived, but will need Bachmeier back healthy when they hit the road for their final two conference games against Utah State and resurgent Colorado State.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Boise State could possibly move up after a couple losses by teams just above them.
UP NEXT
Wyoming remains on the road next Saturday, traveling to Utah State.
Boise State stays at home next week to face New Mexico.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (10 plays, 35 yards, 5:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 29 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey98-S.Lui).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WYO 29(15:00 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 33-J.Harshman. 33-J.Harshman to WYO 34 for 5 yards (4-D.Pierce44-R.Whimpey).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WYO 34(14:27 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 35 for 1 yard (98-S.Lui99-C.Weaver).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 35(13:46 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 39 for 4 yards (25-B.Wickersham44-R.Whimpey).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WYO 39(13:15 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 44 for 5 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WYO 44(12:36 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 46 for 2 yards (44-R.Whimpey38-D.Washington).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 46(11:58 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail runs ob at BOISE 36 for 18 yards.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 36(11:27 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 41 for -5 yards (55-D.Moa).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - WYO 41(10:53 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 40 for 1 yard (90-S.Igiehon55-D.Moa).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - WYO 40(10:14 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Harshman.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - WYO 40(9:29 - 1st) 41-R.Galovich punts 32 yards from BOISE 40 to BOISE 8 fair catch by 2-K.Shakir.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (12 plays, 92 yards, 7:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 8(9:23 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 11 for 3 yards (3-A.Halliburton38-R.Rabou).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 11(9:15 - 1st) 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 11 for no gain (3-A.Halliburton88-G.Crall).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 11(8:42 - 1st) 10-C.Cord complete to 5-G.Collingham. 5-G.Collingham to BOISE 19 for 8 yards (20-A.Hearn3-A.Halliburton).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 19(7:58 - 1st) 10-C.Cord to BOISE 21 for 2 yards (40-C.Rothe51-S.Byrd).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 21(7:26 - 1st) 10-C.Cord complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates pushed ob at BOISE 30 for 9 yards (40-C.Rothe).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(6:43 - 1st) 10-C.Cord complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to WYO 44 for 26 yards (3-A.Halliburton8-R.Weber).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(6:12 - 1st) 10-C.Cord to WYO 46 for -2 yards (94-C.Godbout).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - BOISE 46(5:38 - 1st) 10-C.Cord complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to WYO 36 for 10 yards (9-T.Hall30-L.Wilson).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 2 - BOISE 36(4:59 - 1st) 16-J.Hightower to WYO 14 for 22 yards (30-L.Wilson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 14(4:14 - 1st) 10-C.Cord to WYO 13 for 1 yard (5-E.Gandy53-J.Hall).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 13(3:41 - 1st) 10-C.Cord complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to WYO 5 for 8 yards (3-A.Halliburton36-T.Swen).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 5(2:58 - 1st) 10-C.Cord complete to 7-A.Butler. 7-A.Butler runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:12 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:05 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(2:05 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 31 for 6 yards (15-J.Walker).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WYO 31(2:05 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 34 for 3 yards (55-D.Moa).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WYO 34(1:33 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 33 for -1 yard (4-D.Pierce).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - WYO 33(1:05 - 1st) 41-R.Galovich punts 44 yards from WYO 33 Downed at the BOISE 23.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(0:27 - 1st) 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 39 for 16 yards (30-L.Wilson8-R.Weber).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(0:13 - 1st) 10-C.Cord sacked at BOISE 32 for -7 yards (30-L.Wilson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 17 - BOISE 32(15:00 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 39 for 7 yards (46-C.Maluia).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BOISE 39(14:18 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord scrambles to BOISE 39 for no gain (30-L.Wilson). Penalty on BOISE 24-G.Holani Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - BOISE 39(13:33 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 48 yards from BOISE 39. 25-A.Conway to WYO 12 for -1 yard (20-R.Kafentzis42-D.Cantrell).
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 12(13:10 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 25-A.Conway. 25-A.Conway to WYO 34 for 22 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 34(12:57 - 2nd) Penalty on WYO 75-F.Crum False start 5 yards enforced at WYO 34. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - WYO 29(12:21 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 28 for -1 yard (55-D.Moa90-S.Igiehon).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 16 - WYO 28(12:06 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to WYO 39 for 11 yards. Penalty on WYO 13-J.Cooper Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 28. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 26 - WYO 18(11:32 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal sacked at WYO 16 for -2 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 28 - WYO 16(11:08 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 30 for 14 yards (4-D.Pierce48-B.DeRose).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - WYO 30(10:22 - 2nd) 41-R.Galovich punts 48 yards from WYO 30. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 22 for no gain. Penalty on BOISE 22-T.LeBeauf Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 22.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 12(9:40 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 18 for 6 yards (46-C.Maluia3-A.Halliburton).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 18(9:28 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 16 for -2 yards (46-C.Maluia3-A.Halliburton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BOISE 16(8:52 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BOISE 16(8:07 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 50 yards from BOISE 16. 25-A.Conway to BOISE 47 for 19 yards (42-D.Cantrell).
WYO
Cowboys
- TD (7 plays, 47 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 47(8:00 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay pushed ob at BOISE 27 for 20 yards (4-D.Pierce10-K.Nawahine).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 27(7:47 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 27(7:15 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 33-J.Harshman. 33-J.Harshman to BOISE 16 for 11 yards (44-R.Whimpey15-J.Walker).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 16(7:09 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 4 for 12 yards (28-K.Kaniho15-J.Walker).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - WYO 4(6:41 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 3 for 1 yard (44-R.Whimpey).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - WYO 3(6:13 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 3 for no gain (98-S.Lui25-B.Wickersham).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - WYO 3(5:42 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:00 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:57 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(4:57 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 28 for 3 yards (94-C.Godbout).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 28(4:57 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 33 for 5 yards (30-L.Wilson20-A.Hearn).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BOISE 33(4:24 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 33 for no gain (86-J.Jackson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BOISE 33(3:41 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 19 yards from BOISE 33 out of bounds at the WYO 48.
WYO
Cowboys
- FG (9 plays, 30 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 48(3:08 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 49 for 3 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 49(3:00 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to BOISE 43 for 6 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WYO 43(2:24 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal to BOISE 40 for 3 yards (32-J.Happle).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 40(1:47 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Marcotte.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 40(1:20 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 35 for 5 yards (4-D.Pierce32-J.Happle).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - WYO 35(1:11 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 16 for 19 yards (4-D.Pierce).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WYO 16(1:04 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal sacked at BOISE 23 for -7 yards (99-C.Weaver).
|
Sack
|
2 & 17 - WYO 23(0:45 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal sacked at BOISE 31 for -8 yards (99-C.Weaver).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 25 - WYO 31(0:39 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 33-J.Harshman. 33-J.Harshman to BOISE 22 for 9 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - WYO 22(0:34 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:07 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe kicks 60 yards from WYO 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 31 for 26 yards (26-B.Smith).
|
Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe kicks 62 yards from WYO 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 17 for 14 yards (48-C.Muma).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 17(15:00 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Butler.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 17(14:54 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 20 for 3 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WYO 20(14:50 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Collingham.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - WYO 20(14:08 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 37 yards from BOISE 20 Downed at the WYO 43.
BOISE
Broncos
- FG (11 plays, 32 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(13:58 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 44 for 1 yard (90-S.Igiehon).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 44(13:48 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 48 for 4 yards (90-S.Igiehon).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 48(13:14 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Ismail.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BOISE 48(12:36 - 3rd) 41-R.Galovich punts 34 yards from WYO 48 Downed at the BOISE 18.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 18(12:33 - 3rd) 16-J.Hightower complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 22 for 4 yards (46-C.Maluia).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - WYO 22(12:19 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to BOISE 42 for 20 yards (30-L.Wilson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 42(11:37 - 3rd) Penalty on BOISE 67-G.Larson False start 5 yards enforced at BOISE 42. No Play.
|
+43 YD
|
1 & 15 - WYO 37(11:13 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to WYO 20 for 43 yards (8-R.Weber).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 20(11:02 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WYO 20(10:40 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 1-O.Evans. Penalty on WYO 3-A.Halliburton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WYO 20. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - WYO 5(10:33 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 1-O.Evans.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WYO 5(10:28 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to WYO 7 FUMBLES (30-L.Wilson). 46-C.Maluia to BOISE 32 for 61 yards (2-K.Shakir). Penalty on BOISE 47-M.Pistone Holding declined.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - WYO 5(10:24 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to WYO 7 for -2 yards (30-L.Wilson). Penalty on BOISE 47-M.Pistone Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 5. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - WYO 15(10:24 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord scrambles to WYO 8 for 7 yards (30-L.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WYO 8(10:10 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir. Penalty on BOISE 6-C.Thomas Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WYO 8.
|
Field Goal
|
3 & 23 - WYO 23(9:30 - 3rd) 36-E.Sachse 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Fumble (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:23 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 62 yards from BOISE 35. 25-A.Conway to WYO 27 for 24 yards (20-R.Kafentzis48-B.DeRose).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 27(9:18 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 32 for 5 yards (28-K.Kaniho90-S.Igiehon).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 32(9:10 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 36 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey10-K.Nawahine).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 36(8:32 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 38 for 2 yards (38-D.Washington).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 38(7:55 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to BOISE 50 for 12 yards (4-D.Pierce).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 50(7:27 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 48 for 2 yards (25-B.Wickersham98-S.Lui).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 48(6:55 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 48 for no gain (99-C.Weaver25-B.Wickersham).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - BOISE 48(5:59 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 46 for 2 yards (48-B.DeRose).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BOISE 46(5:34 - 3rd) 41-R.Galovich punts 10 yards from BOISE 46 Downed at the BOISE 36.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(4:52 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 36 for no gain (99-C.Weaver).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 36(4:31 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to BOISE 23 for 13 yards (4-D.Pierce).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(4:02 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 21 for 2 yards (98-S.Lui).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 21(3:19 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:41 - 3rd) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:35 - 3rd) 40-C.Rothe kicks 61 yards from WYO 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 25 for 21 yards (34-J.Burroughs19-A.Eberhardt).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(2:35 - 3rd) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 22 for -3 yards (97-M.Mora3-A.Halliburton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - WYO 22(2:30 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - WYO 22(1:48 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 25 for 3 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker). Team penalty on BOISE Pass interference declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WYO 25(1:44 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 35 yards from BOISE 25. 25-A.Conway to WYO 42 for 2 yards (54-M.Locher).
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 42(1:15 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 42 for no gain (25-B.Wickersham).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 42(1:10 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 25-A.Conway.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - BOISE 42(0:26 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 50 for 8 yards (48-B.DeRose).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - BOISE 50(0:19 - 3rd) 41-R.Galovich punts 30 yards from BOISE 50 out of bounds at the BOISE 20.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 20(15:00 - 4th) 10-C.Cord complete to 7-A.Butler. 7-A.Butler to BOISE 23 for 3 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 23(14:51 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 28 for 5 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WYO 28(14:09 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to BOISE 29 for 1 yard (88-G.Crall86-J.Jackson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - WYO 29(13:30 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez punts 58 yards from BOISE 29 Downed at the WYO 13.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (10 plays, 57 yards, 5:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 13(12:47 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 14 for 1 yard (25-B.Wickersham98-S.Lui).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 14(12:32 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 33-J.Harshman. 33-J.Harshman to WYO 18 for 4 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 18(11:56 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Ismail.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BOISE 18(11:15 - 4th) 41-R.Galovich punts 39 yards from WYO 18. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 43 for no gain (43-B.Wisdorf).
WYO
Cowboys
- Downs (10 plays, 35 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 43(11:10 - 4th) 10-C.Cord complete to 7-A.Butler. 7-A.Butler runs ob at WYO 43 for 14 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 43(11:01 - 4th) 10-C.Cord complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to WYO 38 for 5 yards (30-L.Wilson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - WYO 38(10:34 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to WYO 32 for 6 yards (41-D.Wells-Ross).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 32(9:51 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to WYO 30 for 2 yards (46-C.Maluia).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 30(9:22 - 4th) 10-C.Cord scrambles pushed ob at WYO 22 for 8 yards (20-A.Hearn).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 22(8:53 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to WYO 19 for 3 yards (94-C.Godbout18-K.Blakenbaker).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 19(8:16 - 4th) 10-C.Cord complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to WYO 13 for 6 yards (30-L.Wilson20-A.Hearn).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WYO 13(7:36 - 4th) 10-C.Cord to WYO 10 for 3 yards (51-S.Byrd).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 10(6:56 - 4th) 10-C.Cord scrambles to WYO 5 for 5 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WYO 5(6:26 - 4th) 2-K.Shakir runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:44 - 4th) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Interception (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:37 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(5:37 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal to WYO 31 for 6 yards (90-S.Igiehon10-K.Nawahine).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 31(5:37 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 33-J.Harshman. 33-J.Harshman to WYO 42 for 11 yards (15-J.Walker10-K.Nawahine).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 42(4:59 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 43 for 1 yard (98-S.Lui).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - BOISE 43(4:33 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal pushed ob at WYO 47 for 4 yards. Penalty on WYO 33-J.Harshman Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 47.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - BOISE 37(3:55 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 16-G.Gentry. 16-G.Gentry to BOISE 49 for 14 yards (15-J.Walker).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BOISE 49(3:25 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 48 for 1 yard (90-S.Igiehon44-R.Whimpey).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(3:02 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 48 for no gain (55-D.Moa28-K.Kaniho).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 48(2:39 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 33-J.Harshman. 33-J.Harshman to BOISE 40 for 8 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BOISE 40(2:02 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 39 for 1 yard (38-D.Washington).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BOISE 39(1:21 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 40 for -1 yard (44-R.Whimpey).
WYO
Cowboys
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 40(0:35 - 4th) 10-C.Cord complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs ob at BOISE 50 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 50(0:31 - 4th) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Butler.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - WYO 50(0:25 - 4th) 10-C.Cord sacked at BOISE 48 for -2 yards (51-S.Byrd88-G.Crall).
|
Int
|
3 & 12 - WYO 48(0:18 - 4th) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower INTERCEPTED by 30-L.Wilson at WYO 40. 30-L.Wilson to BOISE 44 for 16 yards (10-C.Cord77-J.Molchon).
WYO
Cowboys
- End of Game (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(0:03 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to WYO 22 for 3 yards (9-T.Hall).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 22( - 5) 10-C.Cord complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir pushed ob at WYO 15 for 7 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 15( - 5) 24-G.Holani to WYO 11 for 4 yards (3-A.Halliburton51-S.Byrd).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WYO 11( - 5) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 24-G.Holani.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WYO 11( - 5) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Collingham.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - WYO 11( - 5) 36-E.Sachse 28 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on WYO Running into kicker declined.
BOISE
Broncos
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25( - 5) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 25-A.Conway.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 25( - 5) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 82-J.Marcotte. 82-J.Marcotte to BOISE 19 for 6 yards (15-J.Walker44-R.Whimpey).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - BOISE 19( - 5) 6-X.Valladay to BOISE 21 for -2 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - BOISE 21( - 5) 40-C.Rothe 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|15
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|266
|277
|Total Plays
|67
|59
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|123
|91
|Rush Attempts
|44
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|143
|186
|Comp. - Att.
|15-23
|20-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-37.8
|6-41.2
|Return Yards
|60
|61
|Punts - Returns
|3-20
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|3-61
|Int. - Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|143
|PASS YDS
|186
|
|
|123
|RUSH YDS
|91
|
|
|266
|TOTAL YDS
|277
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
|T. Vander Waal
|15/23
|160
|0
|0
|
S. Chambers 12 QB
|S. Chambers
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|37
|124
|1
|21
|
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
|T. Vander Waal
|7
|-1
|1
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Harshman 33 TE
|J. Harshman
|6
|48
|0
|11
|
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
|R. Ismail Jr.
|3
|37
|0
|18
|
A. Conway 25 WR
|A. Conway
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|2
|21
|0
|19
|
G. Gentry 16 WR
|G. Gentry
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
|A. Eberhardt
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Marcotte 82 TE
|J. Marcotte
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Wilson 30 LB
|L. Wilson
|9-1
|1.0
|1
|
A. Halliburton 3 S
|A. Halliburton
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Maluia 46 LB
|C. Maluia
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 20 CB
|A. Hearn
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Godbout 94 DT
|C. Godbout
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gandy 5 S
|E. Gandy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Blankenbaker 18 LB
|K. Blankenbaker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hall 9 CB
|T. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rothe 40 K
|C. Rothe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 86 NT
|J. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Crall 88 DE
|G. Crall
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Wells-Ross 41 DE
|D. Wells-Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weber 8 S
|R. Weber
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DE
|S. Byrd
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
M. Mora 97 DT
|M. Mora
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hall 53 DE
|J. Hall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rabou 38 LB
|R. Rabou
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Swen 36 RB
|T. Swen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rothe 40 K
|C. Rothe
|1/2
|39
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Galovich 41 K
|R. Galovich
|6
|37.8
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Conway 25 WR
|A. Conway
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Conway 25 WR
|A. Conway
|3
|6.7
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cord 10 QB
|C. Cord
|19/30
|190
|1
|1
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|2
|38
|0
|22
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|11
|30
|0
|6
|
C. Cord 10 QB
|C. Cord
|10
|15
|0
|8
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|2
|5
|1
|5
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|7
|70
|0
|26
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|2
|46
|0
|43
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|5
|31
|0
|10
|
A. Butler 7 WR
|A. Butler
|3
|22
|1
|14
|
J. Bates 85 TE
|J. Bates
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Collingham 5 TE
|G. Collingham
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
O. Evans 1 WR
|O. Evans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Pierce 4 S
|D. Pierce
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wickersham 25 LB
|B. Wickersham
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Igiehon 90 NT
|S. Igiehon
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 15 CB
|J. Walker
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lui 98 NT
|S. Lui
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moa 55 DT
|D. Moa
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Weaver 99 LB
|C. Weaver
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nawahine 10 S
|K. Nawahine
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeRose 48 LB
|B. DeRose
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Happle 32 S
|J. Happle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sachse 36 K
|E. Sachse
|2/2
|40
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|6
|41.2
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|3
|20.3
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
