Miami tops Ohio 24-21, takes control in MAC East

  • AP
  • Nov 06, 2019

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) Sam Sloman matched his career-best 53-yard field goal with 3:48 to play, Ryan McWood and Kameron Butler combined a clutch sack and Miami (Ohio) edged rival Ohio 24-21 on Wednesday night.

The game marked the official 150th anniversary of the first collegiate game and was close all the way. The game was tied at 7 at halftime and the teams combined for 24 points in the fourth quarter.

After Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke's second rushing touchdown tied the game with 8:58 to play, the RedHawks (5-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference) took more than five minutes to grind out 40 yards before Sloman's kick.

Rourke got the Bobcats to the 37 but after an incomplete pass he was sacked for an 8-yard loss and after a 5-yard penalty for third-and-23 he threw two more incompletions.

Jaylon Bester ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns for Miami, which is now in control of the MAC East Division.

Rourke passed for 133 yards and a touchdown and ran for 89 yards. The Bobcats (4-5, 3-2) were hurt by losing two fumbles. Ohio had 374 yards of total offense, 96 more than Miami.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

OHIO Bobcats
- Fumble (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to OHI End Zone. touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 40 for 15 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 40
(15:00 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 40
(14:30 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom to MOH 40 for 20 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 40
(14:19 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to MOH 34 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 34
(13:50 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to MOH 31 for 3 yards.
+7 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 31
(13:15 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to MOH 24 for 7 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 24
(12:30 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to MOH 15 for 9 yards.
No Gain
2 & 1 - OHIO 15
(11:45 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to MOH 15 for no gain.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 15
(11:10 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to MOH 13 for 2 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - OHIO 13
(10:30 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke sacked at MOH 16 for -3 yards (21-S.Weatherford).
+16 YD
2 & 13 - OHIO 16
(9:45 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to MOH End Zone FUMBLES (21-S.Weatherford). Downed at the MOH End Zone 82-K.Butler touchback.

MIAOH RedHawks
- Punt (11 plays, 41 yards, 4:32 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20
(9:00 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 29 for 9 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - MIAOH 29
(8:45 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 46-A.Homer. 46-A.Homer to MOH 34 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 34
(8:15 - 1st) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 37 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MIAOH 37
(7:58 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to MOH 37 for no gain.
Penalty
3 & 7 - MIAOH 37
(7:37 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert sacked at MOH 34 for -3 yards. Penalty on OHI 20-A.Floyd Holding 10 yards enforced at MOH 37. No Play. (34-E.Popp).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47
(6:50 - 1st) Penalty on MOH 54-T.Doyle False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 47. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 15 - MIAOH 42
(6:30 - 1st) 31-M.Thomas to MOH 48 for 6 yards.
+12 YD
2 & 9 - MIAOH 48
(6:10 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 86-L.Mayock. 86-L.Mayock to OHI 40 for 12 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40
(5:30 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 1-J.Bester. 1-J.Bester to OHI 34 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - MIAOH 34
(5:15 - 1st) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson.
-5 YD
3 & 4 - MIAOH 34
(4:45 - 1st) 1-J.Bester to OHI 39 for -5 yards.
Punt
4 & 9 - MIAOH 39
(4:28 - 1st) 9-K.Kramer punts 34 yards from OHI 39 to OHI 5 fair catch by 19-D.Knock.

OHIO Bobcats
- Missed FG (10 plays, 62 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 5
(3:50 - 1st) 2-J.Ross to OHI 16 for 11 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 16
(3:47 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 20-T.Tupa. 20-T.Tupa to OHI 28 for 12 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 28
(3:10 - 1st) 2-J.Ross to OHI 29 for 1 yard.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 29
(2:37 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 8-J.Buckner. 8-J.Buckner to OHI 33 for 4 yards.
+14 YD
3 & 5 - OHIO 33
(2:00 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 8-J.Buckner. 8-J.Buckner to OHI 47 for 14 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 47
(1:20 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Tupa.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 47
(0:45 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to MOH 40 for 13 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 40
(0:33 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to MOH 33 for 7 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 33
(15:00 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to MOH 31 for 2 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 31
(14:20 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to MOH 33 for -2 yards.
No Good
4 & 3 - OHIO 33
(13:35 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.

MIAOH RedHawks
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 33
(12:45 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Hardy.
Penalty
2 & 10 - MIAOH 33
(12:41 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert scrambles to MOH 37 for 4 yards. Team penalty on MOH Chop block 15 yards enforced at MOH 33. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 25 - MIAOH 18
(12:36 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 19 for 1 yard.
+11 YD
3 & 24 - MIAOH 19
(12:15 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester pushed ob at MOH 30 for 11 yards.
Punt
4 & 13 - MIAOH 30
(11:40 - 2nd) 9-K.Kramer punts 23 yards from MOH 30 Downed at the OHI 47.

OHIO Bobcats
- Fumble (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 47
(11:15 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman.
No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIO 47
(11:02 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to OHI 47 for no gain.
Sack
3 & 10 - OHIO 47
(10:57 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke sacked at OHI 45 for -2 yards FUMBLES (47-L.Phelps). 58-D.Costin to OHI 45 for no gain.

MIAOH RedHawks
- TD (1 plays, 45 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
+45 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45
(10:20 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:08 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good. Team penalty on OHI Running into kicker declined.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:59 - 2nd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to OHI End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(9:59 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 25
(9:59 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 24-D.Tuggle. 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 33 for 8 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 33
(9:55 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 39 for 6 yards.
+50 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 39
(9:30 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle pushed ob at MOH 11 for 50 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 11
(8:50 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to MOH 12 for -1 yard.
+8 YD
2 & 11 - OHIO 12
(8:08 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to MOH 4 for 8 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - OHIO 4
(7:25 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:45 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

MIAOH RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:29 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 63 yards from OHI 35. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 19 for 17 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 19
(6:29 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 46-A.Homer.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 19
(6:22 - 2nd) 31-M.Thomas to MOH 25 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - MIAOH 25
(6:17 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 31-M.Thomas. 31-M.Thomas to MOH 28 for 3 yards.
Punt
4 & 1 - MIAOH 28
(5:50 - 2nd) 9-K.Kramer punts 44 yards from MOH 28. 19-D.Knock to OHI 28 for no gain.

OHIO Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 28
(5:20 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 30 for 2 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 30
(5:06 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 24-D.Tuggle. 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 34 for 4 yards.
-5 YD
3 & 4 - OHIO 34
(4:30 - 2nd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 29 for -5 yards.
Punt
4 & 9 - OHIO 29
(4:00 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas punts 44 yards from OHI 29. 31-M.Thomas to OHI 43 for 30 yards.

MIAOH RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43
(3:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Bester to OHI 40 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MIAOH 40
(2:42 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
No Gain
3 & 7 - MIAOH 40
(2:10 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
Punt
4 & 7 - MIAOH 40
(2:05 - 2nd) 9-K.Kramer punts 22 yards from OHI 40 to OHI 18 fair catch by 19-D.Knock.

OHIO Bobcats
- Punt (8 plays, 37 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 18
(1:59 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom to OHI 26 for 8 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - OHIO 26
(1:59 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to OHI 29 for 3 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 29
(1:30 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ross.
No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIO 29
(1:15 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Buckner.
+10 YD
3 & 10 - OHIO 29
(1:08 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke scrambles runs ob at OHI 39 for 10 yards. Team penalty on MOH Holding 10 yards enforced at OHI 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 49
(0:58 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 49
(0:48 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to MOH 48 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - OHIO 48
(0:42 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to MOH 45 for 3 yards.
Punt
4 & 4 - OHIO 45
(0:27 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas punts 45 yards from MOH 45 to MOH End Zone. touchback.

MIAOH RedHawks
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20
(0:23 - 2nd) 5-B.Gabbert kneels at MOH 19 for -1 yard.

MIAOH RedHawks
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:12 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 36 for 11 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert to MOH 38 for 2 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 8 - MIAOH 38
(14:40 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to MOH 48 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 48
(14:15 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 31-M.Thomas. 31-M.Thomas to OHI 48 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - MIAOH 48
(13:30 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to OHI 46 for 2 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - MIAOH 46
(12:35 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to OHI 41 for 5 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41
(12:00 - 3rd) Penalty on OHI 98-C.Chukwu Offside 5 yards enforced at OHI 41. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 5 - MIAOH 36
(11:30 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 80-Q.Hardy. 80-Q.Hardy to OHI 24 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 24
(11:20 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Robinson.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 24
(10:37 - 3rd) 1-J.Bester to OHI 21 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 7 - MIAOH 21
(10:31 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
+21 YD
3 & 7 - MIAOH 21
(9:50 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:50 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.

OHIO Bobcats
- Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:43 - 3rd) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to OHI End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(9:43 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 24-D.Tuggle. 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 27 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 27
(9:43 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 29 for 2 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 29
(9:10 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom to OHI 35 for 6 yards. Penalty on MOH 58-D.Costin Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at OHI 35.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 50
(8:30 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke scrambles to MOH 49 for 1 yard.
-3 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 49
(8:10 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 48 for -3 yards.
Penalty
3 & 12 - OHIO 48
(7:20 - 3rd) 24-D.Tuggle to MOH 44 for 8 yards. Team penalty on OHI Holding 10 yards enforced at OHI 48. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 22 - OHIO 38
(6:40 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
Punt
4 & 22 - OHIO 38
(6:20 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas punts 46 yards from OHI 38 to MOH 16 fair catch by 31-M.Thomas.

MIAOH RedHawks
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 16
(6:15 - 3rd) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 16 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAOH 16
(6:08 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Sorenson.
Sack
3 & 10 - MIAOH 16
(5:22 - 3rd) 5-B.Gabbert sacked at MOH 12 for -4 yards (40-J.McCrory24-X.Motley).
Punt
4 & 14 - MIAOH 12
(5:17 - 3rd) 9-K.Kramer punts 42 yards from MOH 12 Downed at the OHI 46.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (11 plays, 54 yards, 4:24 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 46
(4:37 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 44 for -2 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 12 - OHIO 44
(4:24 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to MOH 46 for 10 yards.
+7 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 46
(3:50 - 3rd) 2-J.Ross to MOH 39 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 39
(3:05 - 3rd) 4-T.Walton to MOH 38 for 1 yard.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 38
(2:30 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to MOH 31 for 7 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 31
(1:45 - 3rd) 2-J.Ross to MOH 27 for 4 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 27
(1:10 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Tupa. Penalty on MOH 14-Z.Raymond Holding 10 yards enforced at MOH 27. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 17
(0:25 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to MOH 9 for 8 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - OHIO 9
(0:13 - 3rd) 2-J.Ross to MOH 5 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 5 - OHIO 5
(15:00 - 4th) 2-J.Ross to MOH 1 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 1
(14:30 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:50 - 4th) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

MIAOH RedHawks
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:39 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
+63 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(13:39 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 19-J.Maye. 19-J.Maye to OHI 12 for 63 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAOH 12
(13:39 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to OHI 10 for 2 yards. Penalty on OHI 55-S.McKnight Offside 5 yards enforced at OHI 12. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 5 - MIAOH 7
(13:20 - 4th) 1-J.Bester runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:10 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman extra point is good.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (9 plays, 108 yards, 3:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:52 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to OHI End Zone. touchback.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(12:52 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to MOH 43 for 32 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 43
(12:52 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to MOH 40 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 40
(12:20 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to MOH 35 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 35
(11:35 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to MOH 30 for 5 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 30
(11:20 - 4th) Penalty on OHI 70-N.Sink False start 5 yards enforced at MOH 30. No Play.
+35 YD
1 & 15 - OHIO 35
(10:32 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
+22 YD
1 & 15 - OHIO 35
(10:25 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke runs ob at MOH 13 for 22 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 13
(10:25 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to MOH 9 for 4 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 9
(9:50 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:10 - 4th) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

MIAOH RedHawks
- FG (9 plays, 40 yards, 4:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:58 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to MOH End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25
(8:58 - 4th) 20-T.Shelton to MOH 29 for 4 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - MIAOH 29
(8:58 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to MOH 35 for 6 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35
(8:20 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to OHI 49 for 16 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 49
(7:45 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to OHI 44 for 5 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 44
(7:18 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to OHI 45 for -1 yard.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 45
(6:35 - 4th) 20-T.Shelton to OHI 38 for 7 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38
(6:00 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to OHI 42 for -4 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 14 - MIAOH 42
(5:20 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson to OHI 35 for 7 yards.
No Gain
3 & 7 - MIAOH 35
(4:35 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Hardy.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - MIAOH 35
(4:05 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman 53 yards Field Goal is Good.

OHIO Bobcats
- Downs (8 plays, -1 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:53 - 4th) 79-S.Sloman kicks 30 yards from MOH 35 out of bounds at the OHI 35.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35
(3:48 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 42 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - OHIO 42
(3:48 - 4th) 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 42 for no gain.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - OHIO 42
(3:20 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 24-D.Tuggle. 24-D.Tuggle to OHI 47 for 5 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 47
(2:50 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete.
Sack
2 & 10 - OHIO 47
(2:20 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke sacked at OHI 39 for -8 yards (35-R.McWood82-K.Butler).
Penalty
3 & 18 - OHIO 39
(2:16 - 4th) Penalty on OHI 61-B.Kitrell False start 5 yards enforced at OHI 39. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 23 - OHIO 34
(2:05 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete.
No Gain
4 & 23 - OHIO 34
(2:05 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.

MIAOH RedHawks
- Punt (4 plays, -7 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 34
(2:00 - 4th) 1-J.Bester to OHI 34 for no gain.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 34
(1:51 - 4th) 1-J.Bester runs ob at OHI 31 for 3 yards.
No Gain
3 & 7 - MIAOH 31
(1:05 - 4th) 5-B.Gabbert sacked at OHI 31 for no gain FUMBLES. 5-B.Gabbert to OHI 36 for no gain.
Penalty
4 & 12 - MIAOH 36
(1:01 - 4th) Team penalty on MOH Delay of game 5 yards enforced at OHI 36. No Play.
Punt
4 & 17 - MIAOH 41
(0:15 - 4th) 9-K.Kramer punts 41 yards from OHI 41 to OHI End Zone. touchback.

OHIO Bobcats
- End of Game (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 20
(0:15 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Buckner.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:53
79-S.Sloman 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
40
yds
04:53
pos
24
21
Point After TD 8:58
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 9:10
12-N.Rourke runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
113
yds
03:42
pos
21
20
Point After TD 12:52
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 13:10
1-J.Bester runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
70
yds
00:29
pos
20
14
Point After TD 13:39
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 13:50
12-N.Rourke runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
44
yds
04:24
pos
14
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:43
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 9:50
5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
00:00
pos
13
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:29
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:45
12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
03:14
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:59
79-S.Sloman extra point is good. Team penalty on OHI Running into kicker declined.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:08
1-J.Bester runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
45
yds
00:12
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 25
Rushing 7 14
Passing 6 8
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 3-10 11-17
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 276 359
Total Plays 47 73
Avg Gain 5.9 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 129 241
Rush Attempts 29 46
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 5.2
Net Yards Passing 147 118
Comp. - Att. 10-18 15-27
Yards Per Pass 8.2 4.4
Penalties - Yards 6-60 6-40
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-34.3 3-45.0
Return Yards 47 0
Punts - Returns 1-30 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-17 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Miami (OH) 5-4 0771024
Ohio 4-5 0701421
Peden Stadium Athens, Ohio
 147 PASS YDS 118
129 RUSH YDS 241
276 TOTAL YDS 359
Miami (OH)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Gabbert 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 149 1 0 143.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 149 1 0 143.4
B. Gabbert 10/18 149 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Bester 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 84 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 84 2
J. Bester 15 84 2 45
T. Shelton 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 41 0
T. Shelton 8 41 0 11
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
M. Thomas 2 12 0 6
B. Gabbert 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -7 0
B. Gabbert 3 -7 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Maye 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 63 0
J. Maye 1 63 0 63
J. Sorenson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 1
J. Sorenson 3 44 1 21
Q. Hardy 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
Q. Hardy 1 12 0 12
L. Mayock 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
L. Mayock 1 12 0 12
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
M. Thomas 2 7 0 4
J. Bester 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Bester 1 6 0 6
A. Homer 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Homer 1 5 0 5
D. Robinson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Robinson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Weatherford 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
S. Weatherford 2-0 1.0 0
L. Phelps 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Phelps 1-0 1.0 0
R. McWood 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
R. McWood 0-1 0.5 0
K. Butler 82 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
K. Butler 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Sloman 79 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
S. Sloman 1/1 53 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Kramer 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 34.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 34.3 2
K. Kramer 6 34.3 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
M. Thomas 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
M. Thomas 1 30.0 30 0
Ohio
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 133 1 0 109.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 133 1 0 109.2
N. Rourke 15/27 133 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 89 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 89 2
N. Rourke 16 89 2 22
D. Tuggle 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 74 0
D. Tuggle 12 74 0 50
O. Allison 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 43 0
O. Allison 7 43 0 13
J. Ross 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 34 0
J. Ross 10 34 0 11
T. Walton 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Walton 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Cox 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
I. Cox 2 35 0 32
C. Odom 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
C. Odom 3 34 0 20
D. Tuggle 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 19 0
D. Tuggle 4 19 0 8
J. Buckner 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Buckner 2 18 0 14
T. Tupa 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Tupa 1 12 0 12
R. Luehrman 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Luehrman 1 8 0 8
T. Walton 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
T. Walton 1 4 1 4
S. Hooks 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
S. Hooks 1 3 0 3
J. Ross 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Ross 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. McCrory 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. McCrory 0-1 0.5 0
I. Motley 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
I. Motley 0-1 0.5 0
X. Motley 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
X. Motley 0-1 0.5 0
C. Baker 43 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Baker 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Zervos 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
L. Zervos 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Farkas 5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 45.0 1
M. Farkas 3 45.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Knock 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Knock 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:00 MIAOH 20 4:32 11 41 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 MIAOH 33 1:05 4 -3 Punt
10:20 OHIO 45 0:12 1 45 TD
6:29 MIAOH 19 0:39 3 9 Punt
3:00 OHIO 43 0:55 3 3 Punt
0:23 MIAOH 20 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:12 MIAOH 25 0:00 12 75 TD
6:15 MIAOH 16 0:58 3 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 MIAOH 25 0:29 3 75 TD
8:58 MIAOH 25 4:53 9 40 FG
2:00 OHIO 34 1:45 4 -7 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIO 25 5:15 11 75 Fumble
3:50 OHIO 5 3:17 10 62 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:15 OHIO 47 0:18 3 8 Fumble
9:59 OHIO 25 3:14 7 75 TD
5:20 OHIO 28 1:20 3 1 Punt
1:59 OHIO 18 1:32 8 37 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:43 OHIO 25 3:23 7 13 Punt
4:37 OHIO 46 4:24 11 54 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:52 OHIO 25 3:42 9 108 TD
3:53 OHIO 35 1:48 8 -1 Downs
0:15 OHIO 20 0:00 1 0 Game
