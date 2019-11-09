|
|
|NTEXAS
|LATECH
Louisiana Tech runs away from North Texas 52-17
RUSTON, La. (AP) J'Mar Smith passed for 263 yards, a touchdown and an interception on Saturday, and Louisiana Tech stay undefeated in Conference USA play with a 52-17 rout of North Texas.
L'Jarius Sneed intercepted Jason Bean's pass and returned it 68 yards to give the Bulldogs (8-1, 5-0) a 45-3 lead with 9:40 left in the game. The Mean Green (4-6, 3-3) scored touchdowns on their final two possessions.
Louisiana Tech had 264 yards rushing and five TD runs. Justin Henderson led the way with 15 carries for 58 yards and two TDs. Israel Tucker, Jawaun Johnson and Smoke Harris each added a TD run for the Bulldogs.
Adrian Hardy caught nine passes for 104 yards and Isaiah Graham caught an 80-yard TD pass from Smith late in the third quarter.
Austin Aune, Mason Fine and Bean combined for 265 yards passing for North Texas.
---
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 9-B.Hale kicks 53 yards from LT 35. 13-D.Torrey to NTX 25 for 13 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 29 for 4 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 29(14:55 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 15-T.Siggers. 15-T.Siggers to NTX 40 for 11 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(14:35 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 42 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 42(14:10 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 43 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 43(13:51 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NTEXAS 43(13:21 - 1st) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 57 yards from NTX 43 to LT End Zone. touchback.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 27(13:04 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 27(12:58 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to LT 21 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 21(12:53 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 21(12:19 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 54 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:12 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney kicks 46 yards from NTX 35. 13-I.Graham to LT 31 for 12 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 31(12:07 - 1st) 8-J.Smith to LT 43 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(12:04 - 1st) Penalty on NTX 9-N.Harvey Facemasking 15 yards enforced at LT 43. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(12:04 - 1st) 8-J.Smith sacked at NTX 50 for -8 yards. Penalty on LT 8-J.Smith Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at NTX 50. (5-T.Davis).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 18 - LATECH 50(12:04 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to NTX 41 for 9 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - LATECH 41(11:32 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to NTX 29 for 12 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 29(11:10 - 1st) 8-J.Smith to NTX 22 for 7 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - LATECH 22(10:50 - 1st) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert. Penalty on NTX 39-J.Moore Pass interference 12 yards enforced at NTX 22. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 10(10:00 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:50 - 1st) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:42 - 1st) 9-B.Hale kicks 61 yards from LT 35. 13-D.Torrey to NTX 33 for 29 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(9:42 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 36 for 3 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 36(9:35 - 1st) 6-M.Fine sacked at NTX 30 for -6 yards (97-M.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NTEXAS 30(9:08 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - NTEXAS 30(8:31 - 1st) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 40 yards from NTX 30 out of bounds at the LT 30.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 30(8:25 - 1st) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Harris.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 30(8:16 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 81-C.Powell. 81-C.Powell to LT 35 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 35(8:14 - 1st) 8-J.Smith scrambles to LT 35 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - LATECH 35(7:42 - 1st) 29-B.Farlow punts 25 yards from LT 35 out of bounds at the NTX 40.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Missed FG (8 plays, 33 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(7:07 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 46 for 6 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 46(6:59 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 15-T.Siggers. 15-T.Siggers pushed ob at LT 46 for 8 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(6:39 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to LT 37 for 9 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - NTEXAS 37(6:16 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 15-T.Siggers. 15-T.Siggers to LT 30 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(5:59 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(5:22 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to LT 22 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 22(5:17 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Simpson.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 22(4:53 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to LT 18 for 4 yards. Team penalty on NTX Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at LT 22. No Play.
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - NTEXAS 27(4:47 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Downs (10 plays, 41 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 27(4:24 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 30 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 30(4:17 - 1st) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 7 - LATECH 30(3:43 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to NTX 50 for 20 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 50(3:38 - 1st) 8-J.Smith scrambles to NTX 50 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 50(3:10 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson pushed ob at NTX 43 for 7 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 43(2:29 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 81-C.Powell. 81-C.Powell to NTX 37 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(1:52 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to NTX 32 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 32(1:18 - 1st) 8-J.Smith to NTX 32 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 32(0:38 - 1st) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Powell.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - LATECH 32(0:06 - 1st) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(15:00 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 27 for -5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - NTEXAS 27(14:53 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 28 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - NTEXAS 28(14:25 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - NTEXAS 28(13:53 - 2nd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 43 yards from NTX 28 out of bounds at the LT 29.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- FG (18 plays, 72 yards, 6:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 29(13:46 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 29(13:38 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Powell.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 29(13:33 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 86-W.Toussant. Penalty on NTX 9-N.Harvey Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 29. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 39(13:25 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 47 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - LATECH 47(13:17 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to NTX 50 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 50(12:58 - 2nd) Penalty on NTX 23-K.Davis Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NTX 50. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(12:58 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 35(12:31 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to NTX 24 for 11 yards. Penalty on LT 61-E.Reed Holding 10 yards enforced at NTX 31.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 16 - LATECH 41(12:24 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to NTX 31 for 10 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - LATECH 31(12:00 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to NTX 26 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LATECH 26(11:35 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith to NTX 25 for 1 yard.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(10:52 - 2nd) 19-S.Harris to NTX 10 for 15 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 10(10:28 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to NTX 6 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 6(9:48 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley. Penalty on NTX 11-C.Johnson Pass interference 4 yards enforced at NTX 6. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 2 - LATECH 2(9:09 - 2nd) Penalty on LT 51-A.Lewis False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 2. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - LATECH 7(9:03 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith to NTX 3 for 4 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - LATECH 3(9:03 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to NTX 6 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LATECH 6(8:20 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - LATECH 6(7:39 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:34 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale kicks 42 yards from LT 35. 34-K.Howell to NTX 23 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 23(7:29 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 29 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 29(7:25 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 15-T.Siggers. 15-T.Siggers to NTX 31 for 2 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 31(7:05 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 30 for -1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 30(6:38 - 2nd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 49 yards from NTX 30 to LT 21 fair catch by 19-S.Harris.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (9 plays, 31 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 21(5:50 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 24 for 3 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 24(5:42 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to LT 37 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(5:03 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 40 for 3 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 40(4:34 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to LT 47 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(3:59 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 49 for 2 yards. Penalty on NTX 48-J.King Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at LT 49.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(3:33 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 86-W.Toussant.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 36(3:08 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to NTX 36 for no gain.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 36(2:59 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith sacked at NTX 43 for -7 yards (2-L.Hamilton).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 17 - LATECH 43(2:23 - 2nd) Penalty on LT 18-Z.Hannibal False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 43. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 22 - LATECH 48(1:34 - 2nd) 29-B.Farlow punts 36 yards from NTX 48 out of bounds at the NTX 12.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Fumble (3 plays, 23 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 12(1:24 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin runs ob at NTX 31 for 19 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 31(1:24 - 2nd) 5-J.Bean to NTX 38 for 7 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 38(1:18 - 2nd) to NTX 35 FUMBLES. 97-M.Williams to NTX 35 for no gain.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Halftime (9 plays, 35 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(1:09 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 35(1:06 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to NTX 27 for 8 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - LATECH 27(1:02 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith runs ob at NTX 25 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(0:42 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Powell.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(0:34 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to NTX 11 for 14 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 11(0:31 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith scrambles to NTX 6 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 6(0:24 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Powell.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 6(0:18 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith to NTX 1 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LATECH 1(0:14 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on NTX 52-D.McMillan Offside declined.
|
PAT Good
|(0:03 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Interception (8 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:00 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 44 yards from NTX 35. 13-I.Graham pushed ob at LT 34 for 13 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 34(15:00 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 36 for 2 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 36(14:54 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to LT 46 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(14:22 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 46(13:45 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to NTX 49 for 5 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 49(13:39 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to NTX 38 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(13:06 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Henderson.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 38(12:46 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris pushed ob at NTX 39 for -1 yard.
|
Int
|
3 & 11 - LATECH 39(12:43 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy INTERCEPTED by 4-K.Muhammad at NTX 35. 4-K.Muhammad to NTX 35 for no gain.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(12:05 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 35 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(12:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 36 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 36(11:35 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Lawrence.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 36(11:05 - 3rd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 48 yards from NTX 36. 19-S.Harris runs 84 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on LT 23-M.Turner Facemasking 8 yards enforced at LT 16.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (12 plays, 103 yards, 5:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 8(10:58 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 16 for 8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - LATECH 16(10:35 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 20 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(10:04 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 86-W.Toussant.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 20(9:52 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 22 for 2 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - LATECH 22(9:43 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to LT 31 for 9 yards.
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 31(9:10 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith to NTX 34 for 35 yards. Penalty on LT 6-A.Hardy Holding 10 yards enforced at NTX 45.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(8:34 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to NTX 40 for 15 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(8:05 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to NTX 36 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 36(7:30 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to NTX 29 for 7 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 29(6:54 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to NTX 13 for 16 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 13(6:21 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to NTX 8 for 5 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 8(5:46 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:15 - 3rd) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Interception (13 plays, -11 yards, 3:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:08 - 3rd) 9-B.Hale kicks 58 yards from LT 35. 13-D.Torrey to NTX 31 for 24 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 31(5:08 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to NTX 35 for 4 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 35(5:02 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 34 for -1 yard.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 34(4:35 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter to NTX 42 for 8 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(4:12 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to LT 45 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(4:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 15-T.Siggers. 15-T.Siggers to LT 42 for 3 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 42(3:40 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to LT 34 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(3:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at LT 31 for 3 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 31(3:09 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to LT 24 for 7 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 24(2:52 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean complete to 84-D.Simpson. 84-D.Simpson to LT 16 for 8 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 16(2:37 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to LT 9 for 7 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 9 - NTEXAS 9(2:16 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to LT 12 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NTEXAS 12(2:05 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Pirtle.
|
Int
|
3 & 12 - NTEXAS 12(1:37 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden INTERCEPTED by 5-M.Sam at LT End Zone. 5-M.Sam touchback.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Fumble (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:15 - 3rd) 9-B.Hale kicks 36 yards from LT 35. 48-J.King to NTX 39 for 10 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39(1:15 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean to NTX 38 FUMBLES (92-L.Davenport). 43-T.Allen to NTX 38 for no gain.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 38 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(1:10 - 3rd) 86-W.Toussant to NTX 34 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 34(1:06 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to NTX 18 for 16 yards. Penalty on LT 65-K.Russey Holding 10 yards enforced at NTX 34. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 16 - LATECH 44(0:41 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith sacked at LT 48 for -8 yards (2-L.Hamilton).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 24 - LATECH 48(0:13 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to NTX 29 for 23 yards. Team penalty on NTX Roughing the passer 14 yards enforced at NTX 29.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 15(15:00 - 4th) 8-J.Smith to NTX 10 FUMBLES (38-K.Wood). 8-J.Smith to NTX 10 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 10(14:30 - 4th) 8-J.Smith to NTX 8 for 2 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 8(13:54 - 4th) 19-S.Harris runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:09 - 4th) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Interception (8 plays, 80 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:00 - 4th) 9-B.Hale kicks 64 yards from LT 35. 13-D.Torrey to NTX 18 for 17 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(13:00 - 4th) 5-J.Bean complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to NTX 23 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 23(12:53 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 27 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 27(12:33 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 27 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 27(12:02 - 4th) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 29 for 2 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(11:23 - 4th) 5-J.Bean complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to LT 47 for 24 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(11:02 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to LT 43 for 4 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 43(10:42 - 4th) 5-J.Bean complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to LT 32 for 11 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(10:16 - 4th) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden INTERCEPTED by 1-L.Sneed at LT 32. 1-L.Sneed runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (8 plays, 72 yards, 4:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(9:55 - 4th) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(9:40 - 4th) 9-B.Hale kicks 63 yards from LT 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to NTX 26 for 24 yards.
|
+74 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 26(9:40 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:35 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (5 plays, 73 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:25 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney kicks 37 yards from NTX 35 to LT 28 fair catch by 13-I.Graham.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(9:25 - 4th) 3-A.Allen complete to 45-J.Adams. 45-J.Adams to LT 36 for 8 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 36(9:25 - 4th) 29-D.Marcus to LT 40 for 4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(9:00 - 4th) 29-D.Marcus to LT 48 for 8 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 48(8:27 - 4th) 29-D.Marcus to NTX 46 for 6 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(7:46 - 4th) 29-D.Marcus to NTX 30 for 16 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(7:10 - 4th) 26-J.Johnson to NTX 24 for 6 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 24(6:38 - 4th) 26-J.Johnson to NTX 15 for 9 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(5:55 - 4th) 26-J.Johnson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:14 - 4th) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:08 - 4th) 9-B.Hale kicks 59 yards from LT 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to NTX 27 for 21 yards.
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 27(5:08 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 86-C.McCrary. 86-C.McCrary to LT 32 for 41 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 32(4:59 - 4th) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Siggers.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 32(4:17 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 84-D.Simpson. 84-D.Simpson to LT 24 for 8 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - LATECH 24(4:15 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to LT 22 for 2 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 22(3:52 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:21 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:13 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney kicks 35 yards from NTX 35 to LT 30 fair catch by 13-I.Graham.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 30(3:13 - 4th) 26-J.Johnson to LT 32 for 2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 32(3:13 - 4th) 10-W.Elliott complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to LT 39 for 7 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 39(2:36 - 4th) 26-J.Johnson to LT 43 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(1:54 - 4th) 26-J.Johnson to NTX 50 for 7 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - LATECH 50(1:14 - 4th) 26-J.Johnson pushed ob at NTX 41 for 9 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 41(0:41 - 4th) 26-J.Johnson to NTX 44 for -3 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|37
|Rushing
|5
|18
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|0
|7
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|332
|527
|Total Plays
|58
|93
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|74
|264
|Rush Attempts
|23
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|258
|263
|Comp. - Att.
|23-35
|23-40
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|8-91
|7-48
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.4
|2-30.5
|Return Yards
|138
|93
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|8-138
|2-25
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-68
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|258
|PASS YDS
|263
|
|
|74
|RUSH YDS
|264
|
|
|332
|TOTAL YDS
|527
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|3/4
|123
|1
|0
|
J. Bean 5 QB
|J. Bean
|12/16
|94
|0
|2
|
M. Fine 6 QB
|M. Fine
|8/15
|48
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Siggers 15 RB
|T. Siggers
|19
|77
|1
|22
|
J. Bean 5 QB
|J. Bean
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
M. Fine 6 QB
|M. Fine
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lawrence 32 WR
|M. Lawrence
|2
|79
|1
|74
|
G. White 14 WR
|G. White
|3
|43
|0
|24
|
C. McCrary 86 TE
|C. McCrary
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
T. Siggers 15 RB
|T. Siggers
|5
|31
|0
|11
|
D. Simpson 84 WR
|D. Simpson
|3
|24
|0
|8
|
A. Ogunmakin 18 WR
|A. Ogunmakin
|2
|23
|0
|19
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|6
|16
|0
|9
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Pirtle 88 TE
|J. Pirtle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Hamilton 2 DE
|L. Hamilton
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Davis 5 LB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Muhammad 4 S
|K. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Wood 38 LB
|K. Wood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 47 K
|E. Mooney
|1/2
|38
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kenworthy 36 P
|A. Kenworthy
|5
|47.4
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Torrey 13 RB
|D. Torrey
|4
|20.8
|29
|0
|
D. Hair-Griffin 82 WR
|D. Hair-Griffin
|2
|22.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Smith 8 QB
|J. Smith
|21/38
|263
|1
|1
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|
W. Elliott 10 QB
|W. Elliott
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|15
|58
|2
|10
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|7
|52
|1
|16
|
J. Smith 8 QB
|J. Smith
|16
|44
|0
|24
|
J. Johnson 26 WR
|J. Johnson
|7
|43
|1
|15
|
D. Marcus 29 RB
|D. Marcus
|5
|40
|0
|16
|
S. Harris 19 WR
|S. Harris
|2
|23
|1
|15
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hardy 6 WR
|A. Hardy
|9
|104
|0
|22
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|2
|91
|1
|80
|
G. Hebert 80 WR
|G. Hebert
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
M. Stanley 15 WR
|M. Stanley
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
C. Powell 81 WR
|C. Powell
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
J. Adams 45 FB
|J. Adams
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Harris 19 WR
|S. Harris
|3
|6
|0
|7
|
Z. Cousar 16 TE
|Z. Cousar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Williams 97 DE
|M. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hall 93 LB
|D. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Davenport 92 DT
|L. Davenport
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Sneed 1 S
|L. Sneed
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Sam 5 CB
|M. Sam
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Hale 9 K
|B. Hale
|1/1
|24
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Farlow 29 K
|B. Farlow
|2
|30.5
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|2
|12.5
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
