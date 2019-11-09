|
Trask's career day lifts No. 10 Florida over Vandy, 56-0
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Kyle Trask didn't really know what to call his first touchdown pass of the day.
He thought about it for a few seconds before settling on ''kind of a free throw shot.'' If so, his last two scores were breakaways dunks.
Trask threw for a career-high 363 yards and three touchdowns - the best passing performance by a Florida quarterback since Tim Tebow's college finale - and the 10th-ranked Gators overcame a lackluster start to thump Vanderbilt 56-0 Saturday.
''I think we could have put up a lot more,'' Trask said.
Florida (8-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) was sluggish early, failing to convert a fourth down on the opening possession against the league's worst defense, missing a field goal and throwing two interceptions. It looked like another version of the ''Cocktail Party Hangover,'' which seems to happen every year after losing to rival Georgia in the game dubbed the ''World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.''
But the Gators responded with their most dominant quarter of the season, turning a 14-0 lead into a laugher in the Swamp. They ended up outgaining Vanderbilt 560-128 and winning their sixth straight in the series and 28th in the last 29 years overall.
''It was a good feeling to get the bad taste out of our mouths,'' said safety Donovan Stiner, who had two interceptions in Florida's third shutout of the season.
Trask completed 25 of 37 passes, with TD passes to Lamical Perine, Trevon Grimes and Kyle Pitts. The junior also ran for a score before giving way to Emory Jones.
Trask stumbled on the one to Perine before flipping a chest pass for a 1-yard score.
''He's no Jamelle Holieway,'' said coach Dan Mullen, referring to the shifty Oklahoma quarterback from the 1980s.
Maybe not, but Trask's passing yardage was the most by a Florida quarterback since Tebow threw for 482 yards in the 2010 Sugar Bowl against Cincinnati.
He got Florida's offense rolling with a screen pass to Trevon Grimes on the team's first play of the second half. Grimes stiff-armed a defender and raced 66 yards for a 21-0 lead.
Trask connected with Tyrie Cleveland and Kyle Pitts on consecutive plays on their next possession, the second one for a 15-yard score. Jon Greenard then scooped up a fumble on the ensuing drive and rumbled 80 yards for a score.
''Shaking out the cobwebs,'' Pitt said of the second-half surge.
Freshman Mohamoud Diabate, filling in for injured linebacker Jeremiah Moon, notched three sacks - including one that led to Greenard's fumble return. And Stiner picked off both Vanderbilt quarterbacks.
Junior Deuce Wallace made his first career start for Vandy but was far from effective. He completed 7 of 18 passes for 60 yards and was sacked six times before giving way to freshman Allan Walters. They were on the field because Mo Hasan and Riley Neal are recovering from concussions.
Vanderbilt had a chance to avoid the shutout, but Ryley Guay badly hooked a 50-yard field goal attempt with 3:54 remaining.
''I just don't like what I see all the way around,'' Commodores coach Derek Mason said. ''There are things that have to be changed. We'll make sure we get it right.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Vanderbilt: The Commodores entered the weekend with the worst offense and defense in the league. And they're unlikely to move up after that performance.
Florida: The Gators moved a step closer to double-digit wins for the second straight year. They've accomplished that feat 15 times in program history, all of them since 1990.
FLAGGED AGAIN
Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, the best player on the league's worst offense, was penalized for a personal foul for the second consecutive week - both for retaliating the after whistle.
Vaughn pushed safety Jeawon Taylor in the facemask after a no-call on what looked like a late hit. Vaughn trudged off the field, tossed down his helmet, sat near the bench and removed his right shoe.
He finished with 28 yards on 15 carries.
KEY INJURIES
Vanderbilt receiver C.J. Bolar left in the first half after getting walloped near the sideline. Right guard Cole Clemens left early in the third quarter with a left leg injury.
Florida safety Brad Stewart injured his left knee in the first half, was cleared to return and then had to be helped to the locker room on the next possession.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt: Hosts Kentucky next Saturday. The Wildcats have won three straight in the series.
Florida: Plays at Missouri next Saturday. The Gators have dropped two in a row and four of six in the series.
---
FLA
Gators
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-R.Guay kicks 57 yards from VAN 35 out of bounds at the FLA 8.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 35(15:00 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to FLA 35 for no gain (90-C.Tidd).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - FLA 35(15:00 - 1st) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 32 for -3 yards (28-A.George94-R.Reitmaier).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - FLA 32(14:36 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to FLA 44 for 12 yards (16-B.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - FLA 44(14:05 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Perine.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(13:29 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to FLA 42 for 2 yards (31-S.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 42(13:23 - 1st) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 42(12:58 - 1st) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - VANDY 42(12:49 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 36 yards from FLA 42 Downed at the FLA 6. Penalty on VAN 42-C.Coleman Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at FLA 6.
FLA
Gators
- Interception (9 plays, 17 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 11(12:44 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland to FLA 22 for 11 yards (90-C.Tidd).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 22(12:34 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 42 for 20 yards (28-A.George).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 42(12:14 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 10-J.Hammond. 10-J.Hammond to VAN 49 for 9 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - FLA 49(11:56 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to VAN 46 for 3 yards (7-D.Moore17-F.Afemui).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(11:27 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to VAN 40 for 6 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 40(11:03 - 1st) 1-K.Toney to VAN 27 for 13 yards (28-A.George).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 27(10:33 - 1st) 5-E.Jones to VAN 25 for 2 yards (7-D.Moore).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 25(10:02 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 7-L.Krull. 7-L.Krull to VAN 27 for -2 yards (7-D.Moore16-B.Anderson).
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - FLA 27(9:27 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts INTERCEPTED by 3-T.Daley at VAN 12. 3-T.Daley to VAN 28 for 16 yards (66-N.Buchanan).
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 28(8:43 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 32 for 4 yards (58-J.Greenard).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 32(8:32 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 45 for 13 yards (29-J.Taylor).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(7:56 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 47 for 2 yards (51-V.Miller).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 47(7:23 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 50 for 3 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - VANDY 50(6:46 - 1st) 2-D.Wallace sacked at VAN 40 for -10 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - VANDY 40(6:01 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 42 yards from VAN 40 to FLA 18 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.
FLA
Gators
- TD (15 plays, 82 yards, 5:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 18(5:21 - 1st) 16-F.Swain to FLA 28 for 10 yards (16-B.Anderson28-A.George).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 28(5:12 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to FLA 40 for 12 yards (28-A.George3-T.Daley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 40(4:53 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 40(4:27 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to VAN 42 for 18 yards (33-D.Jerkins48-A.Mintze).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 42(4:23 - 1st) 16-F.Swain to VAN 34 for 8 yards (17-F.Afemui7-D.Moore).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - FLA 34(3:48 - 1st) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 34(3:08 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to VAN 24 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 24(3:02 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 24(2:28 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to VAN 15 for 9 yards (9-C.Peart91-D.Birchmeier).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 15(2:21 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to VAN 13 for 2 yards (17-F.Afemui).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 13(1:39 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to VAN 3 for 10 yards (33-D.Jerkins17-F.Afemui).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 3 - FLA 3(1:14 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to VAN 6 for -3 yards (90-C.Tidd17-F.Afemui).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FLA 6(0:54 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - FLA 6(0:08 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to VAN 1 for 5 yards (31-C.Watkins).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - FLA 1(0:03 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Interception (3 plays, 36 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 55 yards from FLA 35. 3-J.Marlow to VAN 41 for 31 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 41(14:54 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace sacked at VAN 37 for -4 yards (88-A.Shuler).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - VANDY 37(14:42 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 39 for 2 yards (17-Z.Carter41-J.Houston).
|
Int
|
3 & 12 - VANDY 39(14:04 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-D.Stiner at FLA 48. 13-D.Stiner to VAN 23 for 29 yards (19-C.Pierce).
FLA
Gators
- TD (4 plays, 23 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 23(13:17 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to VAN 13 for 10 yards (14-M.Worship).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 13(13:02 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to VAN 10 for 3 yards (7-D.Moore).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 10(12:36 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to VAN 9 for 1 yard (91-D.Birchmeier).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - FLA 9(11:52 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask scrambles runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:10 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:59 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 63 yards from FLA 35. 3-J.Marlow to VAN 22 for 20 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 22(10:59 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 19 for -3 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - VANDY 19(10:53 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 21 for 2 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - VANDY 21(10:23 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace sacked at VAN 14 for -7 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - VANDY 14(9:46 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 40 yards from VAN 14 Downed at the FLA 46.
FLA
Gators
- Missed FG (5 plays, 30 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(9:06 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to VAN 30 for 24 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 30(8:53 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to VAN 20 for 10 yards (33-D.Jerkins17-F.Afemui).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(8:29 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to VAN 17 for 3 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FLA 17(8:04 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Perine.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - FLA 17(7:29 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask sacked at VAN 24 for -7 yards (48-A.Mintze).
|
No Good
|
4 & 14 - FLA 24(7:24 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (5 plays, 0 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 24(6:39 - 2nd) 16-K.Lipscomb to VAN 34 for 10 yards (31-S.Davis).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(6:32 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 43 for 9 yards (41-J.Houston).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 43(5:54 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 43 for no gain (11-M.Diabate55-K.Campbell).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 43(5:19 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 39 for -4 yards (41-J.Houston).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - VANDY 39(4:33 - 2nd) Penalty on VAN 5-K.Vaughn Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at VAN 39. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - VANDY 24(4:22 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 32 yards from VAN 24 out of bounds at the FLA 44.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 44(4:22 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 45 for 1 yard (17-F.Afemui7-D.Moore).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - FLA 45(4:07 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland to FLA 49 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - FLA 49(3:37 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to VAN 36 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FLA 49(3:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - FLA 49(3:00 - 2nd) 43-T.Townsend punts 42 yards from FLA 49 to VAN 9 fair catch by 83-C.Bolar.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 9(2:56 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 12 for 3 yards (51-V.Miller56-T.Slaton).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 12(2:49 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 10 for -2 yards (58-J.Greenard). Penalty on FLA 58-J.Greenard Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at VAN 12. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 27(2:11 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Bolar.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 27(1:46 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb to VAN 31 for 4 yards (3-M.Wilson33-D.Reese II).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - VANDY 31(1:38 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace sacked at VAN 26 for -5 yards (33-D.Reese II).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - VANDY 26(1:31 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 47 yards from VAN 26. 16-F.Swain to FLA 40 for 13 yards. Penalty on FLA 21-T.Dean Holding 10 yards enforced at FLA 27.
FLA
Gators
- Interception (6 plays, -13 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 17(1:27 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to FLA 31 for 14 yards (21-K.Hebert).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 31(1:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Hammond.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 31(1:05 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to FLA 45 for 14 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(0:58 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 10-J.Hammond. 10-J.Hammond to VAN 31 for 24 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 31(0:45 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask scrambles runs ob at VAN 17 for 14 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - FLA 17(0:29 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson INTERCEPTED by 3-T.Daley at VAN End Zone. 3-T.Daley to VAN 4 for 4 yards.
VANDY
Commodores
- Halftime (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 4(0:18 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace kneels at VAN 1 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - VANDY 1(0:11 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace to VAN 1 for no gain (55-K.Campbell88-A.Shuler).
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 28 for 3 yards (29-J.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 28(15:00 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 28(14:28 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace sacked at VAN 21 for -7 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - VANDY 21(14:21 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 48 yards from VAN 21. 16-F.Swain to FLA 34 for 3 yards (15-E.Hamilton41-E.McAllister).
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:16 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 3-J.Marlow to VAN 16 for 16 yards (10-J.Hammond51-V.Miller).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 16(13:16 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 11 for -5 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 15 - VANDY 11(13:11 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Vaughn. Penalty on FLA 5-K.Elam Offside 5 yards enforced at VAN 11. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 16(12:25 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 19 for 3 yards (58-J.Greenard).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 19(12:20 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Vaughn.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - VANDY 19(11:37 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 38 yards from VAN 19. 16-F.Swain to FLA 49 for 6 yards (13-B.Harris25-M.Pryor).
FLA
Gators
- TD (2 plays, 51 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 49(11:29 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland to VAN 15 for 36 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 15(11:19 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:58 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
- TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:52 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 61 yards from FLA 35. 3-J.Marlow to VAN 18 for 14 yards (34-L.Brunson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 18(10:52 - 3rd) Penalty on FLA 89-T.Cleveland Offside 5 yards enforced at VAN 18. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 23(10:45 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 5-K.Vaughn. 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 37 for 14 yards (88-A.Shuler33-D.Reese II).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(10:45 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 37 for no gain (88-A.Shuler33-D.Reese II).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 37(10:25 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 49 for 12 yards (31-S.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 49(9:46 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 49(9:11 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 49 for no gain (97-K.Bogle).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 49(9:03 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace scrambles to FLA 38 for 13 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(8:18 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to FLA 24 for 14 yards (31-S.Davis).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 24(7:39 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 81-J.Bostic. 81-J.Bostic to FLA 9 for 15 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 9 - VANDY 9(7:01 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to FLA 10 for -1 yard (33-D.Reese II58-J.Greenard).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 10(6:22 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 10(5:43 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace sacked at FLA 20 for -10 yards FUMBLES (11-M.Diabate). 58-J.Greenard runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
FLA
Gators
- TD (5 plays, 79 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(5:37 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(5:22 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(5:22 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(5:22 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 29 for 4 yards (41-J.Houston90-A.Chatfield).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FLA 29(5:15 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - FLA 29(4:32 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 50 yards from VAN 29 to FLA 21 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 21(4:20 - 3rd) 1-K.Toney to FLA 47 for 26 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 47(4:12 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to VAN 41 for 12 yards (21-K.Hebert).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 41(3:39 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to VAN 28 for 13 yards (17-F.Afemui4-R.Haynie).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 28(3:13 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones to VAN 13 for 15 yards (28-A.George).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 13(2:43 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:19 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:08 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(2:08 - 3rd) Penalty on VAN 73-J.Stewart False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 25. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - FLA 20(2:08 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 19 for -1 yard (34-L.Brunson41-J.Houston).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - FLA 19(2:08 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 25 for 6 yards (21-T.Dean31-S.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FLA 25(1:29 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - FLA 25(0:50 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 50 yards from VAN 25. 16-F.Swain to FLA 32 for 7 yards (41-E.McAllister).
VANDY
Commodores
- Interception (3 plays, 70 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 32(0:43 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 7-L.Krull. 7-L.Krull to VAN 48 for 20 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(0:31 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davis.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 48(15:00 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 48(14:53 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - VANDY 48(14:47 - 4th) 43-T.Townsend punts 43 yards from VAN 48 to VAN 5 fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.
FLA
Gators
- TD (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 5(14:42 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 11 for 6 yards (41-J.Houston).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - FLA 11(14:33 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 11 for no gain (56-T.Slaton).
|
Int
|
3 & 4 - FLA 11(13:47 - 4th) 15-A.Walters incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb INTERCEPTED by 13-D.Stiner at VAN 27. 13-D.Stiner runs ob at VAN 25 for 2 yards.
VANDY
Commodores
- Missed FG (11 plays, 43 yards, 6:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(12:45 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Hammond. Penalty on VAN 5-D.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 25. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 15(12:36 - 4th) 11-K.Trask to VAN 16 for -1 yard (8-L.Paulino-Bell).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - VANDY 16(12:29 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to VAN 11 for 5 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - VANDY 11(11:47 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Hammond. Penalty on VAN 14-M.Worship Pass interference 9 yards enforced at VAN 11. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - VANDY 2(11:07 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to VAN 1 for 1 yard (48-A.Mintze).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 1(10:20 - 4th) 5-E.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:15 - 4th) 71-C.Howard extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- TD (9 plays, 68 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:10 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(10:10 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 27 for 2 yards (56-T.Slaton).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 27(10:10 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 33 for 6 yards (41-J.Houston).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 33(9:24 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 36 for 3 yards (34-L.Brunson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(8:40 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 38 for 2 yards (34-L.Brunson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 38(7:58 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 40 for 2 yards (90-A.Chatfield98-L.Ancrum).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - FLA 40(7:11 - 4th) 15-A.Walters complete to 81-J.Bostic. 81-J.Bostic to FLA 43 for 17 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 43(6:26 - 4th) Penalty on FLA 98-L.Ancrum Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FLA 43. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 28(6:26 - 4th) 3-J.Marlow to FLA 27 for 1 yard (97-K.Bogle).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FLA 27(5:25 - 4th) 3-J.Marlow to FLA 27 for no gain (56-T.Slaton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FLA 27(4:45 - 4th) 15-A.Walters incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 9 - FLA 27(4:05 - 4th) Team penalty on VAN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FLA 27. No Play.
|
No Good
|
4 & 14 - FLA 32(3:59 - 4th) 98-R.Guay 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
VANDY
Commodores
- End of Game (2 plays, 11 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 32(3:59 - 4th) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Penalty on VAN 55-D.Davis Offside 5 yards enforced at FLA 32. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - VANDY 37(3:54 - 4th) 6-N.Wright to FLA 42 for 5 yards (13-B.Harris).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 42(3:54 - 4th) 6-N.Wright to FLA 45 for 3 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - VANDY 45(3:30 - 4th) 5-E.Jones complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to VAN 45 for 10 yards (9-C.Peart14-M.Worship).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(2:58 - 4th) 24-I.Clement to VAN 40 for 5 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 40(2:23 - 4th) 5-E.Jones complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland pushed ob at VAN 3 for 37 yards (16-B.Anderson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 3 - VANDY 3(1:48 - 4th) Penalty on VAN 12-B.DeVault-Smith Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at VAN 3. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 1 - VANDY 1(1:48 - 4th) 6-N.Wright to VAN 3 for -2 yards (94-R.Reitmaier).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 3(1:41 - 4th) 5-E.Jones runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:11 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|33
|Rushing
|5
|12
|Passing
|5
|18
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-16
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|96
|551
|Total Plays
|61
|69
|Avg Gain
|1.6
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|51
|150
|Rush Attempts
|40
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|45
|401
|Comp. - Att.
|8-21
|27-40
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|10.0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-56
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|0
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|9-42.6
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|101
|47
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-81
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-20
|2-31
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|45
|PASS YDS
|401
|
|
|51
|RUSH YDS
|150
|
|
|96
|TOTAL YDS
|551
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Wallace 2 QB
|D. Wallace
|7/18
|60
|0
|1
|
A. Walters 15 QB
|A. Walters
|1/3
|17
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Brooks 21 RB
|K. Brooks
|11
|34
|0
|6
|
K. Vaughn 5 RB
|K. Vaughn
|15
|28
|0
|13
|
J. Marlow 3 RB
|J. Marlow
|4
|12
|0
|7
|
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
|K. Lipscomb
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Wallace 2 QB
|D. Wallace
|8
|-30
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bostic 81 WR
|J. Bostic
|2
|32
|0
|17
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
K. Vaughn 5 RB
|K. Vaughn
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Pierce 19 WR
|C. Pierce
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
|K. Lipscomb
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Pinkney 80 TE
|J. Pinkney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Bolar 83 WR
|C. Bolar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Brooks 21 RB
|K. Brooks
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Moore 7 LB
|D. Moore
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jerkins 33 S
|D. Jerkins
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. George 28 CB
|A. George
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
F. Afemui 17 LB
|F. Afemui
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Daley 3 S
|T. Daley
|4-1
|0.0
|2
|
C. Tidd 90 DT
|C. Tidd
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 16 CB
|B. Anderson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hebert 21 LB
|K. Hebert
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Peart 9 LB
|C. Peart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
|B. DeVault-Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mintze 48 LB
|A. Mintze
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 10 DE
|D. Odeyingbo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Reitmaier 94 DT
|R. Reitmaier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Watkins 31 CB
|C. Watkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Paulino-Bell 8 LB
|L. Paulino-Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Birchmeier 91 DT
|D. Birchmeier
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 13 S
|B. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Worship 14 S
|M. Worship
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 23 CB
|J. Mahoney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Haynie 4 CB
|R. Haynie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Guay 98 K
|R. Guay
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Smith 95 P
|H. Smith
|9
|42.6
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Marlow 3 RB
|J. Marlow
|4
|20.3
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|2
|39
|0
|26
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|5
|34
|3
|15
|
C. Henderson 1 DB
|C. Henderson
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|7
|25
|1
|14
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|4
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|3
|6
|0
|5
|
I. Clement 24 RB
|I. Clement
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|4
|95
|1
|66
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|3
|59
|1
|24
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|3
|51
|0
|36
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|2
|43
|0
|37
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
|V. Jefferson
|3
|36
|0
|14
|
J. Hammond 10 WR
|J. Hammond
|2
|33
|0
|24
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|4
|28
|1
|12
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|2
|27
|0
|18
|
L. Krull 7 TE
|L. Krull
|2
|18
|0
|20
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 31 DB
|S. Davis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|4-0
|3.0
|0
|
A. Shuler 88 DL
|A. Shuler
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|3-0
|0.0
|2
|
L. Brunson 34 LB
|L. Brunson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bogle 97 LB
|K. Bogle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greenard 58 LB
|J. Greenard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reese II 33 LB
|D. Reese II
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 29 DB
|J. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 90 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 21 DB
|T. Dean III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 1 DB
|C. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Summerall III 99 LB
|L. Summerall III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ancrum 98 DL
|L. Ancrum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|
C. Howard 71 K
|C. Howard
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 43 P
|T. Townsend
|2
|42.5
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|4
|4.0
|7
|0