Trask's career day lifts No. 10 Florida over Vandy, 56-0

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Kyle Trask didn't really know what to call his first touchdown pass of the day.

He thought about it for a few seconds before settling on ''kind of a free throw shot.'' If so, his last two scores were breakaways dunks.

Trask threw for a career-high 363 yards and three touchdowns - the best passing performance by a Florida quarterback since Tim Tebow's college finale - and the 10th-ranked Gators overcame a lackluster start to thump Vanderbilt 56-0 Saturday.

''I think we could have put up a lot more,'' Trask said.

Florida (8-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) was sluggish early, failing to convert a fourth down on the opening possession against the league's worst defense, missing a field goal and throwing two interceptions. It looked like another version of the ''Cocktail Party Hangover,'' which seems to happen every year after losing to rival Georgia in the game dubbed the ''World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.''

But the Gators responded with their most dominant quarter of the season, turning a 14-0 lead into a laugher in the Swamp. They ended up outgaining Vanderbilt 560-128 and winning their sixth straight in the series and 28th in the last 29 years overall.

''It was a good feeling to get the bad taste out of our mouths,'' said safety Donovan Stiner, who had two interceptions in Florida's third shutout of the season.

Trask completed 25 of 37 passes, with TD passes to Lamical Perine, Trevon Grimes and Kyle Pitts. The junior also ran for a score before giving way to Emory Jones.

Trask stumbled on the one to Perine before flipping a chest pass for a 1-yard score.

''He's no Jamelle Holieway,'' said coach Dan Mullen, referring to the shifty Oklahoma quarterback from the 1980s.

Maybe not, but Trask's passing yardage was the most by a Florida quarterback since Tebow threw for 482 yards in the 2010 Sugar Bowl against Cincinnati.

He got Florida's offense rolling with a screen pass to Trevon Grimes on the team's first play of the second half. Grimes stiff-armed a defender and raced 66 yards for a 21-0 lead.

Trask connected with Tyrie Cleveland and Kyle Pitts on consecutive plays on their next possession, the second one for a 15-yard score. Jon Greenard then scooped up a fumble on the ensuing drive and rumbled 80 yards for a score.

''Shaking out the cobwebs,'' Pitt said of the second-half surge.

Freshman Mohamoud Diabate, filling in for injured linebacker Jeremiah Moon, notched three sacks - including one that led to Greenard's fumble return. And Stiner picked off both Vanderbilt quarterbacks.

Junior Deuce Wallace made his first career start for Vandy but was far from effective. He completed 7 of 18 passes for 60 yards and was sacked six times before giving way to freshman Allan Walters. They were on the field because Mo Hasan and Riley Neal are recovering from concussions.

Vanderbilt had a chance to avoid the shutout, but Ryley Guay badly hooked a 50-yard field goal attempt with 3:54 remaining.

''I just don't like what I see all the way around,'' Commodores coach Derek Mason said. ''There are things that have to be changed. We'll make sure we get it right.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Vanderbilt: The Commodores entered the weekend with the worst offense and defense in the league. And they're unlikely to move up after that performance.

Florida: The Gators moved a step closer to double-digit wins for the second straight year. They've accomplished that feat 15 times in program history, all of them since 1990.

FLAGGED AGAIN

Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, the best player on the league's worst offense, was penalized for a personal foul for the second consecutive week - both for retaliating the after whistle.

Vaughn pushed safety Jeawon Taylor in the facemask after a no-call on what looked like a late hit. Vaughn trudged off the field, tossed down his helmet, sat near the bench and removed his right shoe.

He finished with 28 yards on 15 carries.

KEY INJURIES

Vanderbilt receiver C.J. Bolar left in the first half after getting walloped near the sideline. Right guard Cole Clemens left early in the third quarter with a left leg injury.

Florida safety Brad Stewart injured his left knee in the first half, was cleared to return and then had to be helped to the locker room on the next possession.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: Hosts Kentucky next Saturday. The Wildcats have won three straight in the series.

Florida: Plays at Missouri next Saturday. The Gators have dropped two in a row and four of six in the series.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

FLA Gators
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 98-R.Guay kicks 57 yards from VAN 35 out of bounds at the FLA 8.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 35
(15:00 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to FLA 35 for no gain (90-C.Tidd).
Sack
2 & 10 - FLA 35
(15:00 - 1st) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 32 for -3 yards (28-A.George94-R.Reitmaier).
+12 YD
3 & 13 - FLA 32
(14:36 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to FLA 44 for 12 yards (16-B.Anderson).
No Gain
4 & 1 - FLA 44
(14:05 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Perine.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 44
(13:29 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to FLA 42 for 2 yards (31-S.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 8 - VANDY 42
(13:23 - 1st) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
No Gain
3 & 8 - VANDY 42
(12:58 - 1st) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
Punt
4 & 8 - VANDY 42
(12:49 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 36 yards from FLA 42 Downed at the FLA 6. Penalty on VAN 42-C.Coleman Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at FLA 6.

FLA Gators
- Interception (9 plays, 17 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 11
(12:44 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland to FLA 22 for 11 yards (90-C.Tidd).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 22
(12:34 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 42 for 20 yards (28-A.George).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 42
(12:14 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 10-J.Hammond. 10-J.Hammond to VAN 49 for 9 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - FLA 49
(11:56 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to VAN 46 for 3 yards (7-D.Moore17-F.Afemui).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 46
(11:27 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to VAN 40 for 6 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
+13 YD
2 & 4 - FLA 40
(11:03 - 1st) 1-K.Toney to VAN 27 for 13 yards (28-A.George).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 27
(10:33 - 1st) 5-E.Jones to VAN 25 for 2 yards (7-D.Moore).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 25
(10:02 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 7-L.Krull. 7-L.Krull to VAN 27 for -2 yards (7-D.Moore16-B.Anderson).
Int
3 & 10 - FLA 27
(9:27 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts INTERCEPTED by 3-T.Daley at VAN 12. 3-T.Daley to VAN 28 for 16 yards (66-N.Buchanan).

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 28
(8:43 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 32 for 4 yards (58-J.Greenard).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 32
(8:32 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 45 for 13 yards (29-J.Taylor).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 45
(7:56 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 47 for 2 yards (51-V.Miller).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 47
(7:23 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 50 for 3 yards (17-Z.Carter).
Sack
3 & 5 - VANDY 50
(6:46 - 1st) 2-D.Wallace sacked at VAN 40 for -10 yards (11-M.Diabate).
Punt
4 & 15 - VANDY 40
(6:01 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 42 yards from VAN 40 to FLA 18 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.

FLA Gators
- TD (15 plays, 82 yards, 5:18 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 18
(5:21 - 1st) 16-F.Swain to FLA 28 for 10 yards (16-B.Anderson28-A.George).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 28
(5:12 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to FLA 40 for 12 yards (28-A.George3-T.Daley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 40
(4:53 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 40
(4:27 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to VAN 42 for 18 yards (33-D.Jerkins48-A.Mintze).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 42
(4:23 - 1st) 16-F.Swain to VAN 34 for 8 yards (17-F.Afemui7-D.Moore).
No Gain
2 & 2 - FLA 34
(3:48 - 1st) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
+10 YD
3 & 2 - FLA 34
(3:08 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to VAN 24 for 10 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 24
(3:02 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 24
(2:28 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to VAN 15 for 9 yards (9-C.Peart91-D.Birchmeier).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - FLA 15
(2:21 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to VAN 13 for 2 yards (17-F.Afemui).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 13
(1:39 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to VAN 3 for 10 yards (33-D.Jerkins17-F.Afemui).
-3 YD
1 & 3 - FLA 3
(1:14 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to VAN 6 for -3 yards (90-C.Tidd17-F.Afemui).
No Gain
2 & 6 - FLA 6
(0:54 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - FLA 6
(0:08 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to VAN 1 for 5 yards (31-C.Watkins).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - FLA 1
(0:03 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.

VANDY Commodores
- Interception (3 plays, 36 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:54 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 55 yards from FLA 35. 3-J.Marlow to VAN 41 for 31 yards (2-B.Stewart).
Sack
1 & 10 - VANDY 41
(14:54 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace sacked at VAN 37 for -4 yards (88-A.Shuler).
+2 YD
2 & 14 - VANDY 37
(14:42 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 39 for 2 yards (17-Z.Carter41-J.Houston).
Int
3 & 12 - VANDY 39
(14:04 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-D.Stiner at FLA 48. 13-D.Stiner to VAN 23 for 29 yards (19-C.Pierce).

FLA Gators
- TD (4 plays, 23 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 23
(13:17 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to VAN 13 for 10 yards (14-M.Worship).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 13
(13:02 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to VAN 10 for 3 yards (7-D.Moore).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 10
(12:36 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to VAN 9 for 1 yard (91-D.Birchmeier).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - FLA 9
(11:52 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask scrambles runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:10 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:59 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 63 yards from FLA 35. 3-J.Marlow to VAN 22 for 20 yards (2-B.Stewart).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 22
(10:59 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 19 for -3 yards (2-B.Stewart).
+2 YD
2 & 13 - VANDY 19
(10:53 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 21 for 2 yards (13-D.Stiner).
Sack
3 & 11 - VANDY 21
(10:23 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace sacked at VAN 14 for -7 yards (11-M.Diabate).
Punt
4 & 18 - VANDY 14
(9:46 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 40 yards from VAN 14 Downed at the FLA 46.

FLA Gators
- Missed FG (5 plays, 30 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 46
(9:06 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to VAN 30 for 24 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 30
(8:53 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to VAN 20 for 10 yards (33-D.Jerkins17-F.Afemui).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 20
(8:29 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to VAN 17 for 3 yards (3-T.Daley).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FLA 17
(8:04 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Perine.
Sack
3 & 7 - FLA 17
(7:29 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask sacked at VAN 24 for -7 yards (48-A.Mintze).
No Good
4 & 14 - FLA 24
(7:24 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (5 plays, 0 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 24
(6:39 - 2nd) 16-K.Lipscomb to VAN 34 for 10 yards (31-S.Davis).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 34
(6:32 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 43 for 9 yards (41-J.Houston).
No Gain
2 & 1 - VANDY 43
(5:54 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 43 for no gain (11-M.Diabate55-K.Campbell).
-4 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 43
(5:19 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 39 for -4 yards (41-J.Houston).
Penalty
4 & 5 - VANDY 39
(4:33 - 2nd) Penalty on VAN 5-K.Vaughn Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at VAN 39. No Play.
Punt
4 & 20 - VANDY 24
(4:22 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 32 yards from VAN 24 out of bounds at the FLA 44.

FLA Gators
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 44
(4:22 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 45 for 1 yard (17-F.Afemui7-D.Moore).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 45
(4:07 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland to FLA 49 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore).
+15 YD
3 & 5 - FLA 49
(3:37 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to VAN 36 for 15 yards.
No Gain
3 & 5 - FLA 49
(3:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
Punt
4 & 5 - FLA 49
(3:00 - 2nd) 43-T.Townsend punts 42 yards from FLA 49 to VAN 9 fair catch by 83-C.Bolar.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 9
(2:56 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 12 for 3 yards (51-V.Miller56-T.Slaton).
Penalty
2 & 7 - VANDY 12
(2:49 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 10 for -2 yards (58-J.Greenard). Penalty on FLA 58-J.Greenard Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at VAN 12. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 27
(2:11 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Bolar.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 27
(1:46 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb to VAN 31 for 4 yards (3-M.Wilson33-D.Reese II).
Sack
3 & 6 - VANDY 31
(1:38 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace sacked at VAN 26 for -5 yards (33-D.Reese II).
Punt
4 & 11 - VANDY 26
(1:31 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 47 yards from VAN 26. 16-F.Swain to FLA 40 for 13 yards. Penalty on FLA 21-T.Dean Holding 10 yards enforced at FLA 27.

FLA Gators
- Interception (6 plays, -13 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 17
(1:27 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to FLA 31 for 14 yards (21-K.Hebert).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 31
(1:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Hammond.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 31
(1:05 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to FLA 45 for 14 yards (3-T.Daley).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 45
(0:58 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 10-J.Hammond. 10-J.Hammond to VAN 31 for 24 yards (3-T.Daley).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 31
(0:45 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask scrambles runs ob at VAN 17 for 14 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - FLA 17
(0:29 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson INTERCEPTED by 3-T.Daley at VAN End Zone. 3-T.Daley to VAN 4 for 4 yards.

VANDY Commodores
- Halftime (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 4
(0:18 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace kneels at VAN 1 for -3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 13 - VANDY 1
(0:11 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace to VAN 1 for no gain (55-K.Campbell88-A.Shuler).

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:08 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 28 for 3 yards (29-J.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 7 - VANDY 28
(15:00 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
Sack
3 & 7 - VANDY 28
(14:28 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace sacked at VAN 21 for -7 yards (17-Z.Carter).
Punt
4 & 14 - VANDY 21
(14:21 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 48 yards from VAN 21. 16-F.Swain to FLA 34 for 3 yards (15-E.Hamilton41-E.McAllister).

FLA Gators
- TD (1 plays, 66 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
+66 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 34
(13:43 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:29 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:16 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 3-J.Marlow to VAN 16 for 16 yards (10-J.Hammond51-V.Miller).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 16
(13:16 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 11 for -5 yards (1-C.Henderson).
Penalty
2 & 15 - VANDY 11
(13:11 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Vaughn. Penalty on FLA 5-K.Elam Offside 5 yards enforced at VAN 11. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 16
(12:25 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 19 for 3 yards (58-J.Greenard).
No Gain
3 & 7 - VANDY 19
(12:20 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Vaughn.
Punt
4 & 7 - VANDY 19
(11:37 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 38 yards from VAN 19. 16-F.Swain to FLA 49 for 6 yards (13-B.Harris25-M.Pryor).

FLA Gators
- TD (2 plays, 51 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
+36 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 49
(11:29 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland to VAN 15 for 36 yards (3-T.Daley).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 15
(11:19 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:58 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.

VANDY Commodores
- TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 5:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:52 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 61 yards from FLA 35. 3-J.Marlow to VAN 18 for 14 yards (34-L.Brunson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 18
(10:52 - 3rd) Penalty on FLA 89-T.Cleveland Offside 5 yards enforced at VAN 18. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 23
(10:45 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 5-K.Vaughn. 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 37 for 14 yards (88-A.Shuler33-D.Reese II).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 37
(10:45 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 37 for no gain (88-A.Shuler33-D.Reese II).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 37
(10:25 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 49 for 12 yards (31-S.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 49
(9:46 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb.
No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 49
(9:11 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 49 for no gain (97-K.Bogle).
+13 YD
3 & 10 - VANDY 49
(9:03 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace scrambles to FLA 38 for 13 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 38
(8:18 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to FLA 24 for 14 yards (31-S.Davis).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 24
(7:39 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 81-J.Bostic. 81-J.Bostic to FLA 9 for 15 yards (13-D.Stiner).
-1 YD
1 & 9 - VANDY 9
(7:01 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to FLA 10 for -1 yard (33-D.Reese II58-J.Greenard).
No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 10
(6:22 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
Sack
3 & 10 - VANDY 10
(5:43 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace sacked at FLA 20 for -10 yards FUMBLES (11-M.Diabate). 58-J.Greenard runs 80 yards for a touchdown.

FLA Gators
- TD (5 plays, 79 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:37 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
Kickoff
(5:22 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(5:22 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 25
(5:22 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 29 for 4 yards (41-J.Houston90-A.Chatfield).
No Gain
3 & 6 - FLA 29
(5:15 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
Punt
4 & 6 - FLA 29
(4:32 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 50 yards from VAN 29 to FLA 21 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+26 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 21
(4:20 - 3rd) 1-K.Toney to FLA 47 for 26 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 47
(4:12 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to VAN 41 for 12 yards (21-K.Hebert).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 41
(3:39 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to VAN 28 for 13 yards (17-F.Afemui4-R.Haynie).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 28
(3:13 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones to VAN 13 for 15 yards (28-A.George).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 13
(2:43 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:19 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.

FLA Gators
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:08 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(2:08 - 3rd) Penalty on VAN 73-J.Stewart False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 25. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 15 - FLA 20
(2:08 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 19 for -1 yard (34-L.Brunson41-J.Houston).
+6 YD
2 & 16 - FLA 19
(2:08 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 25 for 6 yards (21-T.Dean31-S.Davis).
No Gain
3 & 10 - FLA 25
(1:29 - 3rd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb.
Punt
4 & 10 - FLA 25
(0:50 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 50 yards from VAN 25. 16-F.Swain to FLA 32 for 7 yards (41-E.McAllister).

VANDY Commodores
- Interception (3 plays, 70 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 32
(0:43 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 7-L.Krull. 7-L.Krull to VAN 48 for 20 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 48
(0:31 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davis.
No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 48
(15:00 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
No Gain
3 & 10 - VANDY 48
(14:53 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davis.
Punt
4 & 10 - VANDY 48
(14:47 - 4th) 43-T.Townsend punts 43 yards from VAN 48 to VAN 5 fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.

FLA Gators
- TD (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 5
(14:42 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 11 for 6 yards (41-J.Houston).
No Gain
2 & 4 - FLA 11
(14:33 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 11 for no gain (56-T.Slaton).
Int
3 & 4 - FLA 11
(13:47 - 4th) 15-A.Walters incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb INTERCEPTED by 13-D.Stiner at VAN 27. 13-D.Stiner runs ob at VAN 25 for 2 yards.

VANDY Commodores
- Missed FG (11 plays, 43 yards, 6:11 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(12:45 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Hammond. Penalty on VAN 5-D.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 25. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 15
(12:36 - 4th) 11-K.Trask to VAN 16 for -1 yard (8-L.Paulino-Bell).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - VANDY 16
(12:29 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to VAN 11 for 5 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
Penalty
3 & 6 - VANDY 11
(11:47 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Hammond. Penalty on VAN 14-M.Worship Pass interference 9 yards enforced at VAN 11. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 2 - VANDY 2
(11:07 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to VAN 1 for 1 yard (48-A.Mintze).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - VANDY 1
(10:20 - 4th) 5-E.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:15 - 4th) 71-C.Howard extra point is good.

FLA Gators
- TD (9 plays, 68 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:10 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(10:10 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 27 for 2 yards (56-T.Slaton).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 27
(10:10 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 33 for 6 yards (41-J.Houston).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - FLA 33
(9:24 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 36 for 3 yards (34-L.Brunson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 36
(8:40 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 38 for 2 yards (34-L.Brunson).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 38
(7:58 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 40 for 2 yards (90-A.Chatfield98-L.Ancrum).
+17 YD
3 & 6 - FLA 40
(7:11 - 4th) 15-A.Walters complete to 81-J.Bostic. 81-J.Bostic to FLA 43 for 17 yards (13-D.Stiner).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 43
(6:26 - 4th) Penalty on FLA 98-L.Ancrum Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FLA 43. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 28
(6:26 - 4th) 3-J.Marlow to FLA 27 for 1 yard (97-K.Bogle).
No Gain
2 & 9 - FLA 27
(5:25 - 4th) 3-J.Marlow to FLA 27 for no gain (56-T.Slaton).
No Gain
3 & 9 - FLA 27
(4:45 - 4th) 15-A.Walters incomplete.
Penalty
4 & 9 - FLA 27
(4:05 - 4th) Team penalty on VAN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FLA 27. No Play.
No Good
4 & 14 - FLA 32
(3:59 - 4th) 98-R.Guay 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.

VANDY Commodores
- End of Game (2 plays, 11 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 32
(3:59 - 4th) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Penalty on VAN 55-D.Davis Offside 5 yards enforced at FLA 32. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - VANDY 37
(3:54 - 4th) 6-N.Wright to FLA 42 for 5 yards (13-B.Harris).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 42
(3:54 - 4th) 6-N.Wright to FLA 45 for 3 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 45
(3:30 - 4th) 5-E.Jones complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to VAN 45 for 10 yards (9-C.Peart14-M.Worship).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 45
(2:58 - 4th) 24-I.Clement to VAN 40 for 5 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
+37 YD
2 & 5 - VANDY 40
(2:23 - 4th) 5-E.Jones complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland pushed ob at VAN 3 for 37 yards (16-B.Anderson).
Penalty
1 & 3 - VANDY 3
(1:48 - 4th) Penalty on VAN 12-B.DeVault-Smith Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at VAN 3. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 1 - VANDY 1
(1:48 - 4th) 6-N.Wright to VAN 3 for -2 yards (94-R.Reitmaier).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - VANDY 3
(1:41 - 4th) 5-E.Jones runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:11 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.

FLA Gators

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:06 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 62 yards from FLA 35 to VAN 3. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(1:06 - 4th) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 29 for 4 yards (90-A.Chatfield).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 29
(1:06 - 4th) 3-J.Marlow to VAN 36 for 7 yards (99-L.Summerall).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:06
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
56
Touchdown 1:11
5-E.Jones runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
61
yds
02:48
pos
0
55
Point After TD 10:10
71-C.Howard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
49
Touchdown 10:15
5-E.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
6
yds
02:30
pos
0
48
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:08
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Touchdown 2:19
5-E.Jones runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
79
yds
02:01
pos
0
41
Point After TD 5:22
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 5:37
2-D.Wallace sacked at FLA 20 for -10 yards FUMBLES (11-M.Diabate). 58-J.Greenard runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
05:09
pos
0
34
Point After TD 10:52
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 10:58
11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
51
yds
00:31
pos
0
27
Point After TD 13:16
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 13:29
11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
66
yds
00:14
pos
0
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:59
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 11:10
11-K.Trask scrambles runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
23
yds
02:07
pos
0
13
Point After TD 14:54
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 15:00
11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
82
yds
05:18
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 33
Rushing 5 12
Passing 5 18
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 3-16 3-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 96 551
Total Plays 61 69
Avg Gain 1.6 8.0
Net Yards Rushing 51 150
Rush Attempts 40 29
Avg Rush Yards 1.3 5.2
Net Yards Passing 45 401
Comp. - Att. 8-21 27-40
Yards Per Pass 2.1 10.0
Penalties - Yards 8-56 5-50
Touchdowns 0 8
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 9-42.6 2-42.5
Return Yards 101 47
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-16
Kickoffs - Returns 4-81 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-20 2-31
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Vanderbilt 2-7 00000
10 Florida 8-2 014281456
Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gainesville, Florida
 45 PASS YDS 401
51 RUSH YDS 150
96 TOTAL YDS 551
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Wallace 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.9% 60 0 1 55.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.9% 60 0 1 55.8
D. Wallace 7/18 60 0 1
A. Walters 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 17 0 1 14.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 17 0 1 14.3
A. Walters 1/3 17 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Brooks 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
K. Brooks 11 34 0 6
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 28 0
K. Vaughn 15 28 0 13
J. Marlow 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
J. Marlow 4 12 0 7
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
K. Lipscomb 1 10 0 10
D. Wallace 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -30 0
D. Wallace 8 -30 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Bostic 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
J. Bostic 2 32 0 17
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
C. Johnson 2 16 0 14
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
K. Vaughn 1 14 0 14
C. Pierce 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Pierce 1 12 0 12
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
K. Lipscomb 1 4 0 4
J. Pinkney 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Pinkney 0 0 0 0
C. Bolar 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Bolar 0 0 0 0
K. Brooks 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
K. Brooks 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Moore 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Moore 5-2 0.0 0
D. Jerkins 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Jerkins 5-0 0.0 0
A. George 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
A. George 5-1 1.0 0
F. Afemui 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
F. Afemui 4-4 0.0 0
T. Daley 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
T. Daley 4-1 0.0 2
C. Tidd 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Tidd 3-0 0.0 0
B. Anderson 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Anderson 3-1 0.0 0
K. Hebert 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Hebert 2-0 0.0 0
C. Peart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Peart 2-0 0.0 0
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. DeVault-Smith 2-0 0.0 0
A. Mintze 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
A. Mintze 2-1 1.0 0
D. Odeyingbo 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Odeyingbo 1-0 0.0 0
R. Reitmaier 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Reitmaier 1-0 0.0 0
C. Watkins 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Watkins 1-0 0.0 0
L. Paulino-Bell 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Paulino-Bell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Birchmeier 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Birchmeier 1-1 0.0 0
B. Harris 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
M. Worship 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Worship 1-1 0.0 0
J. Mahoney 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mahoney 1-0 0.0 0
R. Haynie 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Haynie 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Guay 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
R. Guay 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Smith 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 42.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 42.6 2
H. Smith 9 42.6 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Marlow 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 20.3 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 20.3 31 0
J. Marlow 4 20.3 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 363 3 2 165.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 363 3 2 165.9
K. Trask 25/37 363 3 2
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 47 0 0 198.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 47 0 0 198.3
E. Jones 2/3 47 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 39 0
K. Toney 2 39 0 26
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 34 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 34 3
E. Jones 5 34 3 15
C. Henderson 1 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 26 0
C. Henderson 1 26 0 26
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 1
K. Trask 7 25 1 14
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
F. Swain 2 18 0 10
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
L. Perine 4 13 0 13
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
M. Davis 3 7 0 5
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
N. Wright 3 6 0 5
I. Clement 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
I. Clement 1 5 0 5
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
D. Pierce 2 3 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 95 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 95 1
T. Grimes 4 95 1 66
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 59 1
K. Pitts 3 59 1 24
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 0
T. Cleveland 3 51 0 36
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 0
J. Copeland 2 43 0 37
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
V. Jefferson 3 36 0 14
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
J. Hammond 2 33 0 24
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 1
L. Perine 4 28 1 12
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
D. Pierce 2 27 0 18
L. Krull 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
L. Krull 2 18 0 20
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
M. Davis 1 10 0 10
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
K. Toney 1 10 0 10
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
F. Swain 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Houston IV 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Houston IV 5-2 0.0 0
S. Davis 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Davis 4-1 0.0 0
M. Diabate 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 3.0
M. Diabate 4-0 3.0 0
A. Shuler 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
A. Shuler 3-1 1.0 0
Z. Carter 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
Z. Carter 3-0 1.0 0
D. Stiner 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
D. Stiner 3-0 0.0 2
L. Brunson 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Brunson 3-0 0.0 0
T. Slaton 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Slaton 3-1 0.0 0
K. Bogle 97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Bogle 2-0 0.0 0
J. Greenard 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Greenard 2-1 0.0 0
D. Reese II 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
D. Reese II 2-3 1.0 0
J. Taylor 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
V. Miller 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Miller 2-0 0.0 0
A. Chatfield Jr. 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Chatfield Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
K. Campbell 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Campbell 1-1 0.0 0
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Stewart Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Wilson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Dean III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dean III 1-0 0.0 0
C. Henderson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Henderson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Summerall III 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Summerall III 1-0 0.0 0
L. Ancrum 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Ancrum 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/1 6/6
E. McPherson 0/1 0 6/6 6
C. Howard 71 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
C. Howard 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 42.5 2
T. Townsend 2 42.5 2 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 4.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 4.0 7 0
F. Swain 4 4.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 FLA 44 0:40 3 2 Punt
8:43 VANDY 28 2:42 5 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 VANDY 41 0:50 3 36 INT
10:59 VANDY 22 1:13 3 -8 Punt
6:39 VANDY 24 2:17 5 0 Punt
2:56 VANDY 9 1:25 5 17 Punt
0:18 VANDY 4 0:07 2 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 VANDY 25 0:00 3 -4 Punt
13:16 VANDY 16 1:39 4 3 Punt
10:52 VANDY 18 5:09 12 80 TD
5:22 VANDY 25 0:50 3 4 Punt
2:08 VANDY 25 1:18 4 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:42 VANDY 5 0:55 3 70 INT
10:10 VANDY 25 6:11 11 43 FG Miss
1:06 VANDY 25 0:00 2 11 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FLA 35 0:55 4 9 Downs
12:44 FLA 11 3:17 9 17 INT
5:21 FLA 18 5:18 15 82 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 VANDY 23 2:07 4 23 TD
9:06 FLA 46 1:42 5 30 FG Miss
4:22 FLA 44 1:22 4 20 Punt
1:27 FLA 17 0:58 6 -13 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 FLA 34 0:14 1 66 TD
11:29 FLA 49 0:31 2 51 TD
4:20 FLA 21 2:01 5 79 TD
0:43 FLA 32 0:12 4 20 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 VANDY 25 2:30 6 25 TD
3:59 FLA 32 2:48 9 68 TD
