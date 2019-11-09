Drive Chart
ILL
MICHST

No Text

Illinois storms back to beat Michigan State 37-34

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Lovie Smith and Illinois are now eligible for a bowl after the biggest comeback in school history.

The Illini did it by forcing turnovers - no surprise there - and when that wasn't enough, Brandon Peters and Josh Imatorbhebhe were there to keep the rally going.

Peters threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Barker with 5 seconds left, giving the Illini a 37-34 victory over Michigan State on Saturday night. Illinois trailed 28-3 in the second quarter and 31-10 entering the fourth. The Illini had never completed a comeback from more than 20 points behind.

''They don't crown champions after one half of ball,'' said Smith, now in his fourth season as Illinois' coach. ''We knew going out that we would have to stop them.''

Down 34-30, Illinois (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) converted fourth-and-17, then drew a pass interference flag in the end zone on another fourth-down pass. It was second-and-goal when Peters patiently rolled out to his right and found Barker open in the back of the end zone.

''They played zone coverage,'' Peters said. ''The play was built that if they played zone to look to the back of the end zone. They covered it up pretty well, but I extended the play and the DB flowed with me and (Barker) did a good job stepping into the hole, and I just found him.''

Peters threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns.

The Illini are bowl eligible for the first time since 2014. They've forced 26 turnovers this season, including four Saturday. This was their fourth straight win.

Down 28-3, Illinois began its comeback when Peters threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Imatorbhebhe on the final play of the first half. It wasn't so much a Hail Mary as it was just a long pass to a single-covered receiver deep down the field - one of several puzzling mistakes by Michigan State.

''We moved the ball effectively, had 500-plus yards,'' Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. ''You can't turn the ball over, and then you can't give up big plays.''

Down 31-10, Imatorbhebhe scored on an 83-yard catch-and-run with 14:48 left in the fourth. Then Reggie Corbin scored on a 6-yard run to make it 31-24.

The Spartans (4-5, 2-4) then lost a fumble, giving the Illini the ball at the Michigan State 8-yard line. But Peters' pass to the end zone was intercepted by Shakur Brown.

The reprieve was only temporary for the collapsing Spartans. Brian Lewerke's third interception of the game was returned 76 yards for a touchdown by Sydney Brown. That would have tied the game, but James McCourt missed the extra point.

''There's definitely a shift in momentum, and we tried to get it back on our side,'' Lewerke said.

Michigan State's Matt Coghlin kicked a 46-yard field goal with 3:17 remaining to make it 34-30. Peters completed a 37-yard pass to Imatorbhebhe on fourth-and-17, and before long, it was first-and-goal from the 1.

The Spartans forced Illinois into a fourth-down situation from the 4, and Peters' pass to Caleb Reams fell incomplete. But Reams and Josh Butler got tangled, and the Michigan State defensive back was called for pass interference. The Illini finally scored with 5 seconds left.

EARLY PROBLEMS

Illinois could actually have been down a lot more by halftime. Linebacker Milo Eifler was ejected in the first quarter for what the official said was a punch he threw.

Michigan State could have added more points in the second quarter, but Lewerke had a pass intercepted in the end zone, and another picked off at the Illinois 19.

NO COMMENT

Dantonio was in no mood to discuss big-picture issues about Michigan State's future. He answered ''next question'' to a query about what he'd say to fans concerned about the state of the program, and what needs to happen to turn things around.

THE TAKEAWAY

Illinois: What a way for the Illini to qualify for a bowl. Peters, Imatorbhebhe and Barker had big games offensively, and a winning streak that began with a shocking upset of Wisconsin on Oct. 19 is still going.

Michigan State: It was simply an appalling loss for the Spartans, who now have dropped four straight as their season has gone from bad to worse. They turned the ball over and allowed long passes in situations when only a long pass could really hurt them.

UP NEXT

Illinois: The Illini are off next weekend before playing at Iowa on Nov. 23.

Michigan State: The Spartans play at rival Michigan on Saturday.

---

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 98-C.Hahn kicks 55 yards from MSU 35. 25-D.Brown to ILL 35 for 25 yards (43-J.Mandryk10-M.Dowell).
-6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 35
(15:00 - 1st) to ILL 29 for -6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 16 - ILL 29
(14:54 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
+11 YD
3 & 16 - ILL 29
(14:28 - 1st) 18-B.Peters scrambles to ILL 40 for 11 yards (45-N.Harvey).
Punt
4 & 5 - ILL 40
(14:23 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 38 yards from ILL 40 out of bounds at the MSU 22.

MICHST Spartans
- TD (11 plays, 93 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 22
(13:45 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 22
(13:38 - 1st) 34-A.Williams to MSU 20 for -2 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
+18 YD
3 & 12 - MICHST 20
(13:34 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White runs ob at MSU 38 for 18 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 38
(12:59 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 50 for 12 yards (45-K.Tolson).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 50
(12:43 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to ILL 28 for 22 yards (30-S.Brown).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 28
(12:26 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to ILL 23 for 5 yards (6-T.Adams).
+18 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 23
(12:12 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to ILL 5 for 18 yards (5-M.Eifler30-S.Brown).
-3 YD
1 & 5 - MICHST 5
(11:36 - 1st) 7-C.White to ILL 8 for -3 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 8
(11:27 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to ILL 1 for 7 yards (7-S.Green).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 1
(10:47 - 1st) 24-E.Collins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:10 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good. Team penalty on ILL Offside declined.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 35
(10:07 - 1st) Penalty on ILL 5-M.Eifler Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSU 35. No Play.

ILL Fighting Illini
- FG (8 plays, 53 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:07 - 1st) 98-C.Hahn kicks 50 yards from MSU 50 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(10:07 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 25 for no gain (48-K.Willekes96-J.Panasiuk).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 25
(10:07 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 36 for 11 yards (34-A.Simmons).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 36
(9:42 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 37 for 1 yard (33-J.Boateng).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 37
(9:32 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 25-D.Brown. 25-D.Brown to ILL 41 for 4 yards (6-D.Dowell).
+33 YD
3 & 5 - ILL 41
(9:04 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams to MSU 26 for 33 yards (22-J.Scott).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 26
(8:37 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 26
(8:23 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to MSU 22 for 4 yards (17-T.Thompson34-A.Simmons).
No Gain
3 & 6 - ILL 22
(8:18 - 1st) 18-B.Peters scrambles to MSU 22 for no gain (34-A.Simmons96-J.Panasiuk).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - ILL 22
(7:55 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

MICHST Spartans
- TD (6 plays, 65 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:15 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25
(7:10 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 38 for 13 yards (30-S.Brown).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 38
(7:10 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 37 for -1 yard (92-I.Gay).
+21 YD
2 & 11 - MICHST 37
(6:47 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to ILL 42 for 21 yards (30-S.Brown).
+42 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 42
(6:14 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 3
(5:47 - 1st) Penalty on MSU 14-B.Lewerke Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ILL 3. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 18
(5:39 - 1st) Penalty on ILL 53-K.Green Offside 5 yards enforced at ILL 18. No Play.
PAT Good
(5:39 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:39 - 1st) 98-C.Hahn kicks 55 yards from MSU 35. 25-D.Brown to ILL 37 for 27 yards (6-D.Dowell21-C.Kline).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 37
(5:39 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to ILL 39 for 2 yards (29-S.Brown17-T.Thompson).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 39
(5:33 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to ILL 40 for 1 yard (34-A.Simmons17-T.Thompson).
No Gain
3 & 7 - ILL 40
(5:07 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
Punt
4 & 7 - ILL 40
(4:23 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 41 yards from ILL 40 Downed at the MSU 19.

MICHST Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 19
(4:12 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 13-L.Nelson. 13-L.Nelson to MSU 20 for 1 yard (24-D.DeGroot9-D.Harding).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - MICHST 20
(4:04 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 19 for -1 yard (55-J.Milan).
No Gain
3 & 10 - MICHST 19
(3:32 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Nelson.
Punt
4 & 10 - MICHST 19
(2:55 - 1st) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 45 yards from MSU 19. 84-J.Holmes to ILL 36 for no gain (9-D.Long14-D.Williams).

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 36
(2:51 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to ILL 40 for 4 yards (29-S.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 6 - ILL 40
(2:41 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
No Gain
3 & 6 - ILL 40
(2:16 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
Punt
4 & 6 - ILL 40
(2:11 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 60 yards from ILL 40 to MSU End Zone. touchback.

MICHST Spartans
- TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 20
(2:01 - 1st) 34-A.Williams pushed ob at MSU 24 for 4 yards (30-S.Brown8-N.Hobbs).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 24
(1:53 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke scrambles to MSU 33 for 9 yards (9-D.Harding).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 33
(1:24 - 1st) 34-A.Williams to MSU 37 for 4 yards (52-A.Shogbonyo).
-6 YD
2 & 6 - MICHST 37
(1:03 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 31 FUMBLES. 24-E.Collins to MSU 31 for no gain.
+11 YD
3 & 12 - MICHST 31
(0:28 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MSU 42 for 11 yards (24-D.DeGroot8-N.Hobbs).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - MICHST 42
(15:00 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 44 for 2 yards (7-S.Green).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 44
(14:05 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 44
(13:46 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 13-L.Nelson. 13-L.Nelson to ILL 37 for 19 yards (30-S.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 37
(13:42 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 37
(13:33 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert to ILL 32 for 5 yards (30-S.Brown9-D.Harding).
Penalty
3 & 5 - MICHST 32
(13:31 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Nelson. Penalty on ILL 6-T.Adams Pass interference 14 yards enforced at ILL 32. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 18
(12:52 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:47 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (4 plays, 50 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:41 - 2nd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 64 yards from MSU 35. 10-J.Williams to ILL 21 FUMBLES (28-T.Hallock). 14-D.Williams to ILL 21 for no gain.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 21
(12:41 - 2nd) 2-J.Barnett to ILL 12 for 9 yards (21-J.Martin).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - ILL 12
(12:34 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to ILL 6 for 6 yards (15-D.Ware9-D.Harding).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - ILL 6
(12:00 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:31 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.

MICHST Spartans
- Fumble (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:24 - 2nd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 59 yards from MSU 35. 25-D.Brown to ILL 32 for 26 yards (43-J.Mandryk21-C.Kline).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 32
(11:24 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 39 for 7 yards (3-X.Henderson).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - MICHST 39
(11:19 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 46 FUMBLES (45-N.Harvey). 6-D.Dowell to ILL 15 for 31 yards (65-D.Kramer). Penalty on ILL 65-D.Kramer Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at ILL 15.
No Gain
2 & 3 - MICHST 39
(10:57 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker. Penalty on ILL 65-D.Kramer Intentional grounding 15 yards enforced at ILL 39.
+5 YD
3 & 18 - MICHST 24
(10:57 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 2-R.Corbin. 2-R.Corbin to ILL 29 for 5 yards (48-K.Willekes).
Punt
4 & 13 - MICHST 29
(10:53 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 42 yards from ILL 29 to MSU 29 fair catch by 16-B.Sowards.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 29
(10:45 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 25 for -4 yards (9-D.Harding).
No Gain
2 & 14 - ILL 25
(10:06 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
+8 YD
3 & 14 - ILL 25
(9:49 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert to MSU 33 for 8 yards (45-K.Tolson). Penalty on MSU 76-A.Arcuri Illegal formation declined.
Punt
4 & 6 - ILL 33
(9:44 - 2nd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 33 yards from MSU 33. 28-N.Bernat to ILL 34 FUMBLES. 84-J.Holmes to ILL 30 for no gain.

MICHST Spartans
- Interception (9 plays, 1 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 30
(9:19 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 32 for 2 yards (64-J.Slade86-D.Beesley).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 32
(9:10 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 34 for 2 yards (34-A.Simmons).
+12 YD
3 & 6 - MICHST 34
(8:46 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 46 for 12 yards (10-M.Dowell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 46
(8:19 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 46
(8:08 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
Sack
3 & 10 - MICHST 46
(8:03 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 40 for -6 yards (48-K.Willekes).
Punt
4 & 16 - MICHST 40
(7:57 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 41 yards from ILL 40 to MSU 19 fair catch by 16-B.Sowards.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 19
(7:12 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 32 for 13 yards (4-R.Smalling).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 32
(7:05 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 35 for 3 yards (24-D.DeGroot).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 35
(6:40 - 2nd) 26-B.Wright to MSU 37 for 2 yards (15-D.Ware9-D.Harding).
+16 YD
3 & 5 - ILL 37
(6:05 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to ILL 47 for 16 yards (30-S.Brown).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 47
(5:26 - 2nd) 26-B.Wright to ILL 46 for 1 yard (9-D.Harding).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 46
(5:02 - 2nd) 26-B.Wright to ILL 44 for 2 yards (31-D.Witherspoon7-S.Green).
+31 YD
3 & 7 - ILL 44
(4:33 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to ILL 13 for 31 yards (7-S.Green).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 13
(3:54 - 2nd) 34-A.Williams to ILL 8 for 5 yards (6-T.Adams).
Int
2 & 5 - ILL 8
(3:16 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley INTERCEPTED by 7-S.Green at ILL 8. 7-S.Green touchback. Team penalty on MSU Pass interference declined.

MICHST Spartans
- Interception (3 plays, -21 yards, 0:17 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 20
(2:39 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 27 for 7 yards (3-X.Henderson).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - MICHST 27
(2:34 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 29 for 2 yards (45-N.Harvey).
Penalty
3 & 1 - MICHST 29
(2:17 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to MSU 30 for 41 yards (17-T.Thompson22-J.Scott). Penalty on ILL 65-D.Kramer Holding 10 yards enforced at ILL 29. No Play.
Sack
3 & 11 - MICHST 19
(1:50 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 18 for -1 yard (45-N.Harvey48-K.Willekes).
Punt
4 & 12 - MICHST 18
(1:19 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 43 yards from ILL 18. 16-B.Sowards to MSU 40 for 1 yard (44-T.Barnes).

ILL Fighting Illini
- Halftime (4 plays, 81 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 40
(1:08 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Nelson.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 40
(0:58 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 2-J.Barnett. 2-J.Barnett to ILL 41 for 19 yards (30-S.Brown).
Int
1 & 10 - ILL 41
(0:51 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Nelson INTERCEPTED by 30-S.Brown at ILL 19. 30-S.Brown to ILL 19 for no gain.

MICHST Spartans
- FG (9 plays, -28 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 19
(0:37 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 35 for 16 yards (10-M.Dowell).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35
(0:32 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters scrambles to ILL 42 for 7 yards.
+12 YD
2 & 3 - MICHST 42
(0:22 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to MSU 46 for 12 yards (19-J.Butler9-D.Long).
+46 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 46
(0:13 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:09 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:00 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins pushed ob at ILL 49 for 26 yards (53-K.Green9-D.Harding).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 49
(15:00 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to ILL 40 for 9 yards (30-S.Brown).
+27 YD
2 & 1 - ILL 40
(14:25 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to ILL 13 for 27 yards (30-S.Brown).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 13
(13:48 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to ILL 4 for 9 yards (7-S.Green).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - ILL 4
(13:18 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to ILL 1 for 3 yards (9-D.Harding92-I.Gay).
No Gain
1 & 1 - ILL 1
(12:50 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to ILL 1 for no gain (24-D.DeGroot).
No Gain
2 & 1 - ILL 1
(12:20 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to ILL 1 for no gain (7-S.Green45-K.Tolson).
No Gain
3 & 1 - ILL 1
(11:53 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to ILL 1 FUMBLES. 6-D.Stampley to ILL 1 for no gain.
-4 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 1
(11:21 - 3rd) to ILL 5 for -4 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - ILL 5
(11:09 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

MICHST Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:03 - 3rd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 40 yards from MSU 35 to ILL 25 fair catch by 10-J.Williams.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25
(10:59 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 22 for -3 yards (34-A.Simmons).
No Gain
2 & 13 - MICHST 22
(10:59 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Corbin.
No Gain
3 & 13 - MICHST 22
(10:13 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
Punt
4 & 13 - MICHST 22
(10:09 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 40 yards from ILL 22 out of bounds at the MSU 38.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 38
(10:03 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 36 for -2 yards (92-I.Gay55-J.Milan).
No Gain
2 & 12 - ILL 36
(9:56 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White.
No Gain
3 & 12 - ILL 36
(9:21 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
Punt
4 & 12 - ILL 36
(9:15 - 3rd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 46 yards from MSU 36. 84-J.Holmes to ILL 28 for 10 yards (45-N.Harvey40-J.Pedrozo).

MICHST Spartans
- Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 28
(9:10 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams to ILL 37 for 9 yards (6-D.Dowell).
No Gain
2 & 1 - MICHST 37
(9:00 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 37
(8:47 - 3rd) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 38 for 1 yard (96-J.Panasiuk).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 38
(8:42 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Reams.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 38
(8:34 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
No Gain
3 & 10 - MICHST 38
(8:21 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Brown. Penalty on ILL 63-A.Palczewski Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 10 - MICHST 38
(8:16 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 47 yards from ILL 38 to MSU 15 fair catch by 7-C.White.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 15
(8:12 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 16 for 1 yard (45-K.Tolson9-D.Harding).
+14 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 16
(8:05 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert to MSU 30 for 14 yards (24-D.DeGroot).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 30
(7:27 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 24-E.Collins.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 30
(7:02 - 3rd) 34-A.Williams to MSU 38 for 8 yards (88-K.Randolph).
Penalty
3 & 2 - ILL 38
(6:56 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 39 for 1 yard (24-D.DeGroot). Penalty on ILL 88-K.Randolph Offside 5 yards enforced at MSU 38. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 43
(6:18 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Nelson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ILL 43
(5:58 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ILL 43
(5:50 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnett.
Punt
4 & 10 - ILL 43
(5:45 - 3rd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 33 yards from MSU 43 Downed at the ILL 24. Penalty on ILL 6-T.Adams Holding 10 yards enforced at ILL 24.

MICHST Spartans
- Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 14
(5:41 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 17 for 3 yards (48-K.Willekes45-N.Harvey).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - MICHST 17
(5:31 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 18 for 1 yard (99-R.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 6 - MICHST 18
(5:00 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
Punt
4 & 6 - MICHST 18
(4:23 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 49 yards from ILL 18. 16-B.Sowards pushed ob at MSU 44 for 11 yards (44-T.Barnes).

ILL Fighting Illini
- TD (3 plays, 91 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 44
(4:23 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 48 for 4 yards (88-K.Randolph).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 48
(4:11 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to ILL 50 for 2 yards (45-K.Tolson55-J.Milan).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 50
(3:54 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to ILL 47 for 3 yards (7-S.Green).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - ILL 47
(3:15 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to ILL 46 for 1 yard (7-S.Green30-S.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 46
(2:24 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnett.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 46
(1:52 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to ILL 43 for 3 yards (24-D.DeGroot95-K.Jackson).
No Gain
3 & 7 - ILL 43
(1:46 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
Punt
4 & 7 - ILL 43
(1:02 - 3rd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 34 yards from ILL 43 to ILL 9 fair catch by 84-J.Holmes.

MICHST Spartans
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 9
(0:57 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 15 for 6 yards (6-D.Dowell).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - MICHST 15
(0:50 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 17 for 2 yards (3-X.Henderson17-T.Thompson).
+83 YD
3 & 2 - MICHST 17
(0:24 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- TD (6 plays, 53 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:48 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt kicks 60 yards from ILL 35. 34-A.Williams to MSU 26 for 21 yards (44-T.Barnes46-A.McEachern).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 26
(14:48 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to ILL 36 for 38 yards. Penalty on MSU 7-C.White Pass interference 13 yards enforced at MSU 26. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 23 - ILL 13
(14:42 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 17 for 4 yards (45-K.Tolson).
+3 YD
2 & 19 - ILL 17
(14:31 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 24-E.Collins. 24-E.Collins to MSU 20 for 3 yards (6-T.Adams).
+4 YD
3 & 16 - ILL 20
(13:49 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 24-E.Collins. 24-E.Collins to MSU 24 for 4 yards (6-T.Adams).
Punt
4 & 12 - ILL 24
(13:06 - 4th) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 46 yards from MSU 24. 84-J.Holmes to ILL 47 for 17 yards (6-D.Dowell).

MICHST Spartans
- Fumble (1 plays, -17 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 47
(12:25 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 13-C.Reams. 13-C.Reams to MSU 36 for 17 yards (45-N.Harvey29-S.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 36
(12:14 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 36
(11:58 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to MSU 24 for 12 yards (6-D.Dowell).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 24
(11:53 - 4th) Penalty on ILL 9-J.Imatorbhebhe False start 5 yards enforced at MSU 24. No Play.
+23 YD
1 & 15 - MICHST 29
(11:34 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 2-R.Corbin. 2-R.Corbin pushed ob at MSU 6 for 23 yards (3-X.Henderson17-T.Thompson).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - MICHST 6
(11:21 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:11 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Interception (3 plays, -82 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:06 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
-17 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(11:06 - 4th) to MSU 15 FUMBLES. 45-K.Tolson to MSU 8 for no gain.

MICHST Spartans
- Interception (8 plays, 88 yards, 3:54 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 9 - MICHST 8
(11:06 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to MSU 4 for 4 yards (17-T.Thompson45-N.Harvey).
Sack
2 & 4 - MICHST 4
(10:59 - 4th) 18-B.Peters sacked at MSU 12 for -8 yards (96-J.Panasiuk99-R.Williams).
Int
3 & 12 - MICHST 12
(10:34 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe INTERCEPTED by 29-S.Brown at MSU End Zone. 29-S.Brown to MSU 10 for 10 yards (25-D.Brown).

MICHST Spartans
- FG (4 plays, 47 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 10
(9:46 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 21 for 11 yards (30-S.Brown7-S.Green).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 21
(9:36 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 23 for 2 yards (24-D.DeGroot).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 23
(9:05 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke pushed ob at MSU 31 for 8 yards (45-K.Tolson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 31
(8:21 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 31 for no gain (42-M.Marchese55-J.Milan).
+24 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 31
(7:48 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to ILL 45 for 24 yards (6-T.Adams).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 45
(7:10 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to ILL 48 for -3 yards (9-D.Harding96-T.Oliver).
+3 YD
2 & 13 - MICHST 48
(6:36 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke to ILL 45 for 3 yards (24-D.DeGroot).
Int
3 & 10 - MICHST 45
(5:52 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White INTERCEPTED by 30-S.Brown at ILL 24. 30-S.Brown runs 76 yards for a touchdown.

MICHST Spartans

Result Play
Missed PAT
(5:08 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt extra point is no good.
Kickoff
(4:53 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
+40 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25
(4:53 - 4th) 24-E.Collins pushed ob at ILL 35 for 40 yards (9-D.Harding).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35
(4:53 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to ILL 30 for 5 yards (24-D.DeGroot9-D.Harding).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 30
(4:13 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to ILL 29 for 1 yard (95-K.Jackson).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - MICHST 29
(3:33 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke to ILL 28 for 1 yard (45-K.Tolson).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - MICHST 28
(3:26 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin 46 yards Field Goal is Good.

MICHST Spartans

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:22 - 4th) 98-C.Hahn kicks 40 yards from MSU 35 to ILL 25 fair catch by 10-J.Williams.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25
(3:17 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 13-C.Reams. 13-C.Reams to ILL 39 for 14 yards (29-S.Brown).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 39
(3:17 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to MSU 49 for 12 yards (10-M.Dowell3-X.Henderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 49
(3:02 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Reams.
Sack
2 & 10 - MICHST 49
(2:43 - 4th) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 44 for -7 yards (45-N.Harvey).
No Gain
3 & 17 - MICHST 44
(2:36 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Reams.
+37 YD
4 & 17 - MICHST 44
(2:03 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to MSU 19 for 37 yards (29-S.Brown).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 19
(1:57 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to MSU 13 for 6 yards (17-T.Thompson3-X.Henderson).
+12 YD
2 & 4 - MICHST 13
(1:38 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 25-D.Brown. 25-D.Brown to MSU 1 for 12 yards (17-T.Thompson).
-3 YD
1 & 1 - MICHST 1
(1:03 - 4th) to MSU 4 for -3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - MICHST 4
(0:55 - 4th) 18-B.Peters to MSU 4 for no gain (34-A.Simmons41-C.Willekes).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MICHST 4
(0:50 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
Penalty
4 & 4 - MICHST 4
(0:45 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Reams. Penalty on MSU 19-J.Butler Pass interference 2 yards enforced at MSU 4. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 2 - MICHST 2
(0:41 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to MSU 5 for -3 yards (45-N.Harvey).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 5
(0:37 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:12 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 35
(0:05 - 4th) Penalty on ILL 87-D.Barker Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ILL 35. No Play.

MICHST Spartans

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:05 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt kicks 64 yards from ILL 20. 2-J.Barnett to MSU 26 for 10 yards (31-D.Witherspoon29-C.Bobak).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:05
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
34
Touchdown 0:12
18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
73
yds
03:17
pos
36
34
Field Goal 3:22
4-M.Coghlin 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
47
yds
01:27
pos
30
34
Missed Point After Touchdown 4:53
17-J.McCourt extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
30
31
Touchdown 5:08
14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White INTERCEPTED by 30-S.Brown at ILL 24. 30-S.Brown runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
30
31
Point After TD 11:06
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
31
Touchdown 11:11
2-R.Corbin runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
58
yds
01:14
pos
23
31
Point After TD 14:48
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
31
Touchdown 15:00
18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
91
yds
00:33
pos
16
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 11:03
4-M.Coghlin 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
-28
yds
00:00
pos
10
31
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
28
Touchdown 0:09
18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
81
yds
00:28
pos
9
28
Point After TD 11:24
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 11:31
24-E.Collins runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
21
yds
01:10
pos
3
27
Point After TD 12:41
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 12:47
14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
66
yds
01:33
pos
3
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:39
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 5:47
14-B.Lewerke runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:36
pos
3
13
Field Goal 7:15
17-J.McCourt 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
53
yds
02:12
pos
3
7
Point After TD 10:07
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good. Team penalty on ILL Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:10
24-E.Collins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
78
yds
03:38
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 27
Rushing 2 13
Passing 13 12
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-17 4-15
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 390 526
Total Plays 69 87
Avg Gain 5.7 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 36 275
Rush Attempts 27 51
Avg Rush Yards 1.3 5.4
Net Yards Passing 354 251
Comp. - Att. 22-42 19-36
Yards Per Pass 8.4 7.0
Penalties - Yards 9-94 3-30
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 4
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 3
Punts - Avg 9-44.6 6-39.5
Return Yards 197 53
Punts - Returns 4-23 2-12
Kickoffs - Returns 4-98 2-31
Int. - Returns 3-76 1-10
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Illinois 6-4 3702737
Michigan State 4-5 14143334
Spartan Stadium East Lansing, Michigan
 354 PASS YDS 251
36 RUSH YDS 275
390 TOTAL YDS 526
Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 369 3 1 145.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 369 3 1 145.0
B. Peters 22/42 369 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 1
R. Corbin 7 29 1 11
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 19 0
D. Brown 9 19 0 6
R. Bonner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Bonner 1 1 0 1
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -4 0
B. Peters 8 -4 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 178 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 178 2
J. Imatorbhebhe 4 178 2 83
D. Navarro 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 49 0
D. Navarro 7 49 0 12
J. Williams 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
J. Williams 2 42 0 33
C. Reams 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
C. Reams 2 31 0 17
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
R. Corbin 2 28 0 23
D. Barker 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 1
D. Barker 2 21 1 16
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Brown 2 16 0 12
C. Washington 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Washington 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Brown 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 2 0.0
S. Brown 11-2 0.0 2
D. DeGroot 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
D. DeGroot 9-0 0.0 0
S. Green 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
S. Green 7-2 0.0 1
K. Tolson 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Tolson 7-1 0.0 0
D. Harding 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-6 0 0.0
D. Harding 7-6 0.0 0
T. Adams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Adams 5-0 0.0 0
N. Hobbs 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Hobbs 3-1 0.0 0
D. Ware 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Ware 2-0 0.0 0
I. Gay 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
I. Gay 2-1 0.0 0
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Randolph Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
M. Marchese 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Marchese 1-0 0.0 0
J. Milan 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Milan 1-3 0.0 0
M. Eifler 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Eifler 1-0 0.0 0
R. Smalling 4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Smalling 1-0 0.0 0
A. Shogbonyo 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Shogbonyo 1-0 0.0 0
K. Jackson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
K. Green 53 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Green 1-0 0.0 0
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Witherspoon 1-0 0.0 0
J. Martin 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
T. Oliver 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Oliver 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. McCourt 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/5
J. McCourt 1/1 40 4/5 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Hayes 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 44.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 44.6 3
B. Hayes 9 44.6 3 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 26.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 26.0 27 0
D. Brown 3 26.0 27 0
J. Williams 10 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
J. Williams 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Holmes 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 9.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 9.0 17 0
J. Holmes 3 9.0 17 0
N. Bernat 28 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -4.0 -4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -4.0 0 0
N. Bernat 1 -4.0 -4 0
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.8% 251 1 3 103.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.8% 251 1 3 103.8
B. Lewerke 19/36 251 1 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 170 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 170 2
E. Collins 28 170 2 40
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 96 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 96 1
B. Lewerke 11 96 1 42
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
A. Williams Jr. 5 19 0 8
J. Barnett 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Barnett 1 9 0 9
B. Wright 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
B. Wright 3 5 0 2
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
C. White 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 128 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 128 0
C. White 7 128 0 31
T. Mosley 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 1
T. Mosley 3 32 1 18
M. Seybert 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
M. Seybert 3 27 0 14
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
L. Nelson 2 20 0 19
J. Barnett 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Barnett 1 19 0 19
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
M. Dotson 1 18 0 18
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
E. Collins 2 7 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Simmons 6-1 0.0 0
T. Thompson 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
T. Thompson 5-3 0.0 0
N. Harvey 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 1.5
N. Harvey 5-3 1.5 0
X. Henderson 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
X. Henderson 4-2 0.0 0
D. Dowell 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Dowell 4-0 0.0 0
K. Willekes 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
K. Willekes 4-1 1.5 0
Sh. Brown 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
Sh. Brown 4-1 0.0 1
M. Dowell 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Dowell 3-0 0.0 0
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Panasiuk 2-2 0.0 0
J. Scott 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
J. Slade 64 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Slade 1-0 0.0 0
R. Williams 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
J. Butler 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Butler 1-0 0.0 0
J. Boateng 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Boateng 1-0 0.0 0
D. Beesley 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Beesley 0-1 0.0 0
D. Long 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Long 0-1 0.0 0
C. Willekes 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Willekes 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
M. Coghlin 2/2 46 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Hartbarger 5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 39.5 1
J. Hartbarger 6 39.5 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
A. Williams Jr. 1 21.0 21 0
J. Barnett 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
J. Barnett 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 6.0 11 0
B. Sowards 2 6.0 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ILL 35 0:37 3 5 Punt
10:07 ILL 25 2:12 8 53 FG
5:39 ILL 37 1:16 3 3 Punt
2:51 ILL 36 0:40 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:24 ILL 32 0:31 4 50 Punt
9:19 ILL 30 1:22 6 10 Punt
2:39 ILL 20 1:20 4 -2 Punt
0:37 ILL 19 0:28 4 81 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:03 ILL 25 0:54 3 -3 Punt
9:10 ILL 28 0:54 6 10 Punt
5:41 ILL 14 1:18 3 4 Punt
0:57 ILL 9 0:33 3 91 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 ILL 47 1:14 6 53 TD
11:06 MICHST 8 0:32 3 -82 INT
3:22 ILL 25 3:17 15 60 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 MICHST 22 3:38 11 93 TD
7:15 MICHST 25 1:36 6 65 TD
4:12 MICHST 19 1:17 3 0 Punt
2:01 MICHST 20 1:33 12 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 ILL 21 1:10 3 21 TD
10:45 MICHST 29 1:01 3 4 Fumble
7:12 MICHST 19 3:56 9 1 INT
1:08 MICHST 40 0:17 3 -21 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 MICHST 25 0:00 9 -28 FG
10:03 MICHST 38 0:48 3 -2 Punt
8:12 MICHST 15 2:27 8 28 Punt
4:23 MICHST 44 3:21 7 13 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 MICHST 26 1:42 4 -2 Punt
11:06 MICHST 25 0:00 1 -17 Fumble
9:46 MICHST 10 3:54 8 88 INT
4:53 MICHST 25 1:27 4 47 FG
