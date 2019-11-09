|
|
|ILL
|MICHST
Illinois storms back to beat Michigan State 37-34
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Lovie Smith and Illinois are now eligible for a bowl after the biggest comeback in school history.
The Illini did it by forcing turnovers - no surprise there - and when that wasn't enough, Brandon Peters and Josh Imatorbhebhe were there to keep the rally going.
Peters threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Barker with 5 seconds left, giving the Illini a 37-34 victory over Michigan State on Saturday night. Illinois trailed 28-3 in the second quarter and 31-10 entering the fourth. The Illini had never completed a comeback from more than 20 points behind.
''They don't crown champions after one half of ball,'' said Smith, now in his fourth season as Illinois' coach. ''We knew going out that we would have to stop them.''
Down 34-30, Illinois (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) converted fourth-and-17, then drew a pass interference flag in the end zone on another fourth-down pass. It was second-and-goal when Peters patiently rolled out to his right and found Barker open in the back of the end zone.
''They played zone coverage,'' Peters said. ''The play was built that if they played zone to look to the back of the end zone. They covered it up pretty well, but I extended the play and the DB flowed with me and (Barker) did a good job stepping into the hole, and I just found him.''
Peters threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns.
The Illini are bowl eligible for the first time since 2014. They've forced 26 turnovers this season, including four Saturday. This was their fourth straight win.
Down 28-3, Illinois began its comeback when Peters threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Imatorbhebhe on the final play of the first half. It wasn't so much a Hail Mary as it was just a long pass to a single-covered receiver deep down the field - one of several puzzling mistakes by Michigan State.
''We moved the ball effectively, had 500-plus yards,'' Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. ''You can't turn the ball over, and then you can't give up big plays.''
Down 31-10, Imatorbhebhe scored on an 83-yard catch-and-run with 14:48 left in the fourth. Then Reggie Corbin scored on a 6-yard run to make it 31-24.
The Spartans (4-5, 2-4) then lost a fumble, giving the Illini the ball at the Michigan State 8-yard line. But Peters' pass to the end zone was intercepted by Shakur Brown.
The reprieve was only temporary for the collapsing Spartans. Brian Lewerke's third interception of the game was returned 76 yards for a touchdown by Sydney Brown. That would have tied the game, but James McCourt missed the extra point.
''There's definitely a shift in momentum, and we tried to get it back on our side,'' Lewerke said.
Michigan State's Matt Coghlin kicked a 46-yard field goal with 3:17 remaining to make it 34-30. Peters completed a 37-yard pass to Imatorbhebhe on fourth-and-17, and before long, it was first-and-goal from the 1.
The Spartans forced Illinois into a fourth-down situation from the 4, and Peters' pass to Caleb Reams fell incomplete. But Reams and Josh Butler got tangled, and the Michigan State defensive back was called for pass interference. The Illini finally scored with 5 seconds left.
EARLY PROBLEMS
Illinois could actually have been down a lot more by halftime. Linebacker Milo Eifler was ejected in the first quarter for what the official said was a punch he threw.
Michigan State could have added more points in the second quarter, but Lewerke had a pass intercepted in the end zone, and another picked off at the Illinois 19.
NO COMMENT
Dantonio was in no mood to discuss big-picture issues about Michigan State's future. He answered ''next question'' to a query about what he'd say to fans concerned about the state of the program, and what needs to happen to turn things around.
THE TAKEAWAY
Illinois: What a way for the Illini to qualify for a bowl. Peters, Imatorbhebhe and Barker had big games offensively, and a winning streak that began with a shocking upset of Wisconsin on Oct. 19 is still going.
Michigan State: It was simply an appalling loss for the Spartans, who now have dropped four straight as their season has gone from bad to worse. They turned the ball over and allowed long passes in situations when only a long pass could really hurt them.
UP NEXT
Illinois: The Illini are off next weekend before playing at Iowa on Nov. 23.
Michigan State: The Spartans play at rival Michigan on Saturday.
---
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-C.Hahn kicks 55 yards from MSU 35. 25-D.Brown to ILL 35 for 25 yards (43-J.Mandryk10-M.Dowell).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 35(15:00 - 1st) to ILL 29 for -6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - ILL 29(14:54 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 16 - ILL 29(14:28 - 1st) 18-B.Peters scrambles to ILL 40 for 11 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ILL 40(14:23 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 38 yards from ILL 40 out of bounds at the MSU 22.
MICHST
Spartans
- TD (11 plays, 93 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 22(13:45 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 22(13:38 - 1st) 34-A.Williams to MSU 20 for -2 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 12 - MICHST 20(13:34 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White runs ob at MSU 38 for 18 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(12:59 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to MSU 50 for 12 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 50(12:43 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to ILL 28 for 22 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 28(12:26 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to ILL 23 for 5 yards (6-T.Adams).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 23(12:12 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to ILL 5 for 18 yards (5-M.Eifler30-S.Brown).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 5 - MICHST 5(11:36 - 1st) 7-C.White to ILL 8 for -3 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 8(11:27 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to ILL 1 for 7 yards (7-S.Green).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 1(10:47 - 1st) 24-E.Collins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:10 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good. Team penalty on ILL Offside declined.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(10:07 - 1st) Penalty on ILL 5-M.Eifler Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSU 35. No Play.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- FG (8 plays, 53 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:07 - 1st) 98-C.Hahn kicks 50 yards from MSU 50 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(10:07 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 25 for no gain (48-K.Willekes96-J.Panasiuk).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 25(10:07 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 36 for 11 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 36(9:42 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 37 for 1 yard (33-J.Boateng).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 37(9:32 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 25-D.Brown. 25-D.Brown to ILL 41 for 4 yards (6-D.Dowell).
|
+33 YD
|
3 & 5 - ILL 41(9:04 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams to MSU 26 for 33 yards (22-J.Scott).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 26(8:37 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 26(8:23 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to MSU 22 for 4 yards (17-T.Thompson34-A.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ILL 22(8:18 - 1st) 18-B.Peters scrambles to MSU 22 for no gain (34-A.Simmons96-J.Panasiuk).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - ILL 22(7:55 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
MICHST
Spartans
- TD (6 plays, 65 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:15 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(7:10 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 38 for 13 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(7:10 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 37 for -1 yard (92-I.Gay).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 11 - MICHST 37(6:47 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to ILL 42 for 21 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(6:14 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 3(5:47 - 1st) Penalty on MSU 14-B.Lewerke Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ILL 3. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 18(5:39 - 1st) Penalty on ILL 53-K.Green Offside 5 yards enforced at ILL 18. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(5:39 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:39 - 1st) 98-C.Hahn kicks 55 yards from MSU 35. 25-D.Brown to ILL 37 for 27 yards (6-D.Dowell21-C.Kline).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(5:39 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to ILL 39 for 2 yards (29-S.Brown17-T.Thompson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 39(5:33 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to ILL 40 for 1 yard (34-A.Simmons17-T.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ILL 40(5:07 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ILL 40(4:23 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 41 yards from ILL 40 Downed at the MSU 19.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(4:12 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 13-L.Nelson. 13-L.Nelson to MSU 20 for 1 yard (24-D.DeGroot9-D.Harding).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 20(4:04 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 19 for -1 yard (55-J.Milan).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 19(3:32 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Nelson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MICHST 19(2:55 - 1st) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 45 yards from MSU 19. 84-J.Holmes to ILL 36 for no gain (9-D.Long14-D.Williams).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 36(2:51 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to ILL 40 for 4 yards (29-S.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ILL 40(2:41 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ILL 40(2:16 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - ILL 40(2:11 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 60 yards from ILL 40 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
MICHST
Spartans
- TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(2:01 - 1st) 34-A.Williams pushed ob at MSU 24 for 4 yards (30-S.Brown8-N.Hobbs).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 24(1:53 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke scrambles to MSU 33 for 9 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 33(1:24 - 1st) 34-A.Williams to MSU 37 for 4 yards (52-A.Shogbonyo).
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 37(1:03 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 31 FUMBLES. 24-E.Collins to MSU 31 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - MICHST 31(0:28 - 1st) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to MSU 42 for 11 yards (24-D.DeGroot8-N.Hobbs).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MICHST 42(15:00 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 44 for 2 yards (7-S.Green).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 44(14:05 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 44(13:46 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 13-L.Nelson. 13-L.Nelson to ILL 37 for 19 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(13:42 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 37(13:33 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert to ILL 32 for 5 yards (30-S.Brown9-D.Harding).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 32(13:31 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Nelson. Penalty on ILL 6-T.Adams Pass interference 14 yards enforced at ILL 32. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 18(12:52 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:47 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (4 plays, 50 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:41 - 2nd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 64 yards from MSU 35. 10-J.Williams to ILL 21 FUMBLES (28-T.Hallock). 14-D.Williams to ILL 21 for no gain.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 21(12:41 - 2nd) 2-J.Barnett to ILL 12 for 9 yards (21-J.Martin).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - ILL 12(12:34 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to ILL 6 for 6 yards (15-D.Ware9-D.Harding).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - ILL 6(12:00 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:31 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Fumble (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:24 - 2nd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 59 yards from MSU 35. 25-D.Brown to ILL 32 for 26 yards (43-J.Mandryk21-C.Kline).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(11:24 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 39 for 7 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 39(11:19 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 46 FUMBLES (45-N.Harvey). 6-D.Dowell to ILL 15 for 31 yards (65-D.Kramer). Penalty on ILL 65-D.Kramer Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at ILL 15.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 39(10:57 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker. Penalty on ILL 65-D.Kramer Intentional grounding 15 yards enforced at ILL 39.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 18 - MICHST 24(10:57 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 2-R.Corbin. 2-R.Corbin to ILL 29 for 5 yards (48-K.Willekes).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - MICHST 29(10:53 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 42 yards from ILL 29 to MSU 29 fair catch by 16-B.Sowards.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 29(10:45 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 25 for -4 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - ILL 25(10:06 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 14 - ILL 25(9:49 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert to MSU 33 for 8 yards (45-K.Tolson). Penalty on MSU 76-A.Arcuri Illegal formation declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - ILL 33(9:44 - 2nd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 33 yards from MSU 33. 28-N.Bernat to ILL 34 FUMBLES. 84-J.Holmes to ILL 30 for no gain.
MICHST
Spartans
- Interception (9 plays, 1 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(9:19 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 32 for 2 yards (64-J.Slade86-D.Beesley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 32(9:10 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 34 for 2 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 34(8:46 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 46 for 12 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 46(8:19 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 46(8:08 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 46(8:03 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 40 for -6 yards (48-K.Willekes).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - MICHST 40(7:57 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 41 yards from ILL 40 to MSU 19 fair catch by 16-B.Sowards.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 19(7:12 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 32 for 13 yards (4-R.Smalling).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 32(7:05 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 35 for 3 yards (24-D.DeGroot).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILL 35(6:40 - 2nd) 26-B.Wright to MSU 37 for 2 yards (15-D.Ware9-D.Harding).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 5 - ILL 37(6:05 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to ILL 47 for 16 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 47(5:26 - 2nd) 26-B.Wright to ILL 46 for 1 yard (9-D.Harding).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 46(5:02 - 2nd) 26-B.Wright to ILL 44 for 2 yards (31-D.Witherspoon7-S.Green).
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 7 - ILL 44(4:33 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to ILL 13 for 31 yards (7-S.Green).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 13(3:54 - 2nd) 34-A.Williams to ILL 8 for 5 yards (6-T.Adams).
|
Int
|
2 & 5 - ILL 8(3:16 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley INTERCEPTED by 7-S.Green at ILL 8. 7-S.Green touchback. Team penalty on MSU Pass interference declined.
MICHST
Spartans
- Interception (3 plays, -21 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(2:39 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 27 for 7 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 27(2:34 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 29 for 2 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 29(2:17 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to MSU 30 for 41 yards (17-T.Thompson22-J.Scott). Penalty on ILL 65-D.Kramer Holding 10 yards enforced at ILL 29. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - MICHST 19(1:50 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 18 for -1 yard (45-N.Harvey48-K.Willekes).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - MICHST 18(1:19 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 43 yards from ILL 18. 16-B.Sowards to MSU 40 for 1 yard (44-T.Barnes).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Halftime (4 plays, 81 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 40(1:08 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Nelson.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 40(0:58 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 2-J.Barnett. 2-J.Barnett to ILL 41 for 19 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - ILL 41(0:51 - 2nd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Nelson INTERCEPTED by 30-S.Brown at ILL 19. 30-S.Brown to ILL 19 for no gain.
MICHST
Spartans
- FG (9 plays, -28 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(0:37 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 35 for 16 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(0:32 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters scrambles to ILL 42 for 7 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 42(0:22 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to MSU 46 for 12 yards (19-J.Butler9-D.Long).
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 46(0:13 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:09 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:00 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins pushed ob at ILL 49 for 26 yards (53-K.Green9-D.Harding).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 49(15:00 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to ILL 40 for 9 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 1 - ILL 40(14:25 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to ILL 13 for 27 yards (30-S.Brown).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 13(13:48 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to ILL 4 for 9 yards (7-S.Green).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - ILL 4(13:18 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to ILL 1 for 3 yards (9-D.Harding92-I.Gay).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - ILL 1(12:50 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to ILL 1 for no gain (24-D.DeGroot).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ILL 1(12:20 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to ILL 1 for no gain (7-S.Green45-K.Tolson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ILL 1(11:53 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to ILL 1 FUMBLES. 6-D.Stampley to ILL 1 for no gain.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ILL 1(11:21 - 3rd) to ILL 5 for -4 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - ILL 5(11:09 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:03 - 3rd) 98-C.Hahn kicks 40 yards from MSU 35 to ILL 25 fair catch by 10-J.Williams.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(10:59 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 22 for -3 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - MICHST 22(10:59 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Corbin.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MICHST 22(10:13 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - MICHST 22(10:09 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 40 yards from ILL 22 out of bounds at the MSU 38.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 38(10:03 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 36 for -2 yards (92-I.Gay55-J.Milan).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ILL 36(9:56 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ILL 36(9:21 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - ILL 36(9:15 - 3rd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 46 yards from MSU 36. 84-J.Holmes to ILL 28 for 10 yards (45-N.Harvey40-J.Pedrozo).
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 28(9:10 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams to ILL 37 for 9 yards (6-D.Dowell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MICHST 37(9:00 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 37(8:47 - 3rd) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 38 for 1 yard (96-J.Panasiuk).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 38(8:42 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Reams.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 38(8:34 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 38(8:21 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Brown. Penalty on ILL 63-A.Palczewski Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MICHST 38(8:16 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 47 yards from ILL 38 to MSU 15 fair catch by 7-C.White.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 15(8:12 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 16 for 1 yard (45-K.Tolson9-D.Harding).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 16(8:05 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert to MSU 30 for 14 yards (24-D.DeGroot).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 30(7:27 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 24-E.Collins.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 30(7:02 - 3rd) 34-A.Williams to MSU 38 for 8 yards (88-K.Randolph).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - ILL 38(6:56 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke to MSU 39 for 1 yard (24-D.DeGroot). Penalty on ILL 88-K.Randolph Offside 5 yards enforced at MSU 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 43(6:18 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Nelson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 43(5:58 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ILL 43(5:50 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnett.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ILL 43(5:45 - 3rd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 33 yards from MSU 43 Downed at the ILL 24. Penalty on ILL 6-T.Adams Holding 10 yards enforced at ILL 24.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 14(5:41 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 17 for 3 yards (48-K.Willekes45-N.Harvey).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 17(5:31 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 18 for 1 yard (99-R.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MICHST 18(5:00 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MICHST 18(4:23 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 49 yards from ILL 18. 16-B.Sowards pushed ob at MSU 44 for 11 yards (44-T.Barnes).
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (3 plays, 91 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 44(4:23 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 48 for 4 yards (88-K.Randolph).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 48(4:11 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to ILL 50 for 2 yards (45-K.Tolson55-J.Milan).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 50(3:54 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to ILL 47 for 3 yards (7-S.Green).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - ILL 47(3:15 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to ILL 46 for 1 yard (7-S.Green30-S.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 46(2:24 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Barnett.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 46(1:52 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to ILL 43 for 3 yards (24-D.DeGroot95-K.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ILL 43(1:46 - 3rd) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ILL 43(1:02 - 3rd) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 34 yards from ILL 43 to ILL 9 fair catch by 84-J.Holmes.
MICHST
Spartans
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 9(0:57 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 15 for 6 yards (6-D.Dowell).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 15(0:50 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 17 for 2 yards (3-X.Henderson17-T.Thompson).
|
+83 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICHST 17(0:24 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- TD (6 plays, 53 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:48 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt kicks 60 yards from ILL 35. 34-A.Williams to MSU 26 for 21 yards (44-T.Barnes46-A.McEachern).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 26(14:48 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to ILL 36 for 38 yards. Penalty on MSU 7-C.White Pass interference 13 yards enforced at MSU 26. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 23 - ILL 13(14:42 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 17 for 4 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 19 - ILL 17(14:31 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 24-E.Collins. 24-E.Collins to MSU 20 for 3 yards (6-T.Adams).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 16 - ILL 20(13:49 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 24-E.Collins. 24-E.Collins to MSU 24 for 4 yards (6-T.Adams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - ILL 24(13:06 - 4th) 5-J.Hartbarger punts 46 yards from MSU 24. 84-J.Holmes to ILL 47 for 17 yards (6-D.Dowell).
MICHST
Spartans
- Fumble (1 plays, -17 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 47(12:25 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 13-C.Reams. 13-C.Reams to MSU 36 for 17 yards (45-N.Harvey29-S.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(12:14 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 36(11:58 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to MSU 24 for 12 yards (6-D.Dowell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 24(11:53 - 4th) Penalty on ILL 9-J.Imatorbhebhe False start 5 yards enforced at MSU 24. No Play.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 15 - MICHST 29(11:34 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 2-R.Corbin. 2-R.Corbin pushed ob at MSU 6 for 23 yards (3-X.Henderson17-T.Thompson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - MICHST 6(11:21 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:11 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
ILL
Fighting Illini
- Interception (3 plays, -82 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:06 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|
-17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(11:06 - 4th) to MSU 15 FUMBLES. 45-K.Tolson to MSU 8 for no gain.
MICHST
Spartans
- Interception (8 plays, 88 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - MICHST 8(11:06 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to MSU 4 for 4 yards (17-T.Thompson45-N.Harvey).
|
Sack
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 4(10:59 - 4th) 18-B.Peters sacked at MSU 12 for -8 yards (96-J.Panasiuk99-R.Williams).
|
Int
|
3 & 12 - MICHST 12(10:34 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe INTERCEPTED by 29-S.Brown at MSU End Zone. 29-S.Brown to MSU 10 for 10 yards (25-D.Brown).
MICHST
Spartans
- FG (4 plays, 47 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 10(9:46 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 21 for 11 yards (30-S.Brown7-S.Green).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 21(9:36 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 23 for 2 yards (24-D.DeGroot).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 23(9:05 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke pushed ob at MSU 31 for 8 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 31(8:21 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 31 for no gain (42-M.Marchese55-J.Milan).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 31(7:48 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White to ILL 45 for 24 yards (6-T.Adams).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 45(7:10 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to ILL 48 for -3 yards (9-D.Harding96-T.Oliver).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - MICHST 48(6:36 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke to ILL 45 for 3 yards (24-D.DeGroot).
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 45(5:52 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke incomplete. Intended for 7-C.White INTERCEPTED by 30-S.Brown at ILL 24. 30-S.Brown runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
MICHST
Spartans
|Result
|Play
|
Missed PAT
|(5:08 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt extra point is no good.
|
Kickoff
|(4:53 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(4:53 - 4th) 24-E.Collins pushed ob at ILL 35 for 40 yards (9-D.Harding).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(4:53 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to ILL 30 for 5 yards (24-D.DeGroot9-D.Harding).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 30(4:13 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to ILL 29 for 1 yard (95-K.Jackson).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 29(3:33 - 4th) 14-B.Lewerke to ILL 28 for 1 yard (45-K.Tolson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - MICHST 28(3:26 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
MICHST
Spartans
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:22 - 4th) 98-C.Hahn kicks 40 yards from MSU 35 to ILL 25 fair catch by 10-J.Williams.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(3:17 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 13-C.Reams. 13-C.Reams to ILL 39 for 14 yards (29-S.Brown).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 39(3:17 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to MSU 49 for 12 yards (10-M.Dowell3-X.Henderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(3:02 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Reams.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 49(2:43 - 4th) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 44 for -7 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - MICHST 44(2:36 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Reams.
|
+37 YD
|
4 & 17 - MICHST 44(2:03 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to MSU 19 for 37 yards (29-S.Brown).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(1:57 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to MSU 13 for 6 yards (17-T.Thompson3-X.Henderson).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 13(1:38 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 25-D.Brown. 25-D.Brown to MSU 1 for 12 yards (17-T.Thompson).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 1 - MICHST 1(1:03 - 4th) to MSU 4 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 4(0:55 - 4th) 18-B.Peters to MSU 4 for no gain (34-A.Simmons41-C.Willekes).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 4(0:50 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - MICHST 4(0:45 - 4th) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Reams. Penalty on MSU 19-J.Butler Pass interference 2 yards enforced at MSU 4. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 2 - MICHST 2(0:41 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to MSU 5 for -3 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 5(0:37 - 4th) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:12 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(0:05 - 4th) Penalty on ILL 87-D.Barker Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ILL 35. No Play.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|27
|Rushing
|2
|13
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-17
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|390
|526
|Total Plays
|69
|87
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|275
|Rush Attempts
|27
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|354
|251
|Comp. - Att.
|22-42
|19-36
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-94
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|9-44.6
|6-39.5
|Return Yards
|197
|53
|Punts - Returns
|4-23
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-98
|2-31
|Int. - Returns
|3-76
|1-10
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|354
|PASS YDS
|251
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|275
|
|
|390
|TOTAL YDS
|526
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|22/42
|369
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Corbin 2 RB
|R. Corbin
|7
|29
|1
|11
|
D. Brown 25 RB
|D. Brown
|9
|19
|0
|6
|
R. Bonner 21 RB
|R. Bonner
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|8
|-4
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
|J. Imatorbhebhe
|4
|178
|2
|83
|
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|7
|49
|0
|12
|
J. Williams 10 TE
|J. Williams
|2
|42
|0
|33
|
C. Reams 13 WR
|C. Reams
|2
|31
|0
|17
|
R. Corbin 2 RB
|R. Corbin
|2
|28
|0
|23
|
D. Barker 87 TE
|D. Barker
|2
|21
|1
|16
|
D. Brown 25 RB
|D. Brown
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
C. Washington 8 WR
|C. Washington
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|11-2
|0.0
|2
|
D. DeGroot 24 LB
|D. DeGroot
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Green 7 DB
|S. Green
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Tolson 45 LB
|K. Tolson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harding 9 LB
|D. Harding
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 6 DB
|T. Adams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 8 DB
|N. Hobbs
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ware 15 DB
|D. Ware
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gay 92 DL
|I. Gay
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
|K. Randolph Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Marchese 42 DB
|M. Marchese
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Milan 55 DL
|J. Milan
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Eifler 5 LB
|M. Eifler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smalling 4 WR
|R. Smalling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shogbonyo 52 DL
|A. Shogbonyo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 95 DL
|K. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Green 53 OL
|K. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Oliver 96 DL
|T. Oliver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McCourt 17 K
|J. McCourt
|1/1
|40
|4/5
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|9
|44.6
|3
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Brown 25 RB
|D. Brown
|3
|26.0
|27
|0
|
J. Williams 10 TE
|J. Williams
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|19/36
|251
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|28
|170
|2
|40
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|11
|96
|1
|42
|
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|5
|19
|0
|8
|
J. Barnett 2 WR
|J. Barnett
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Wright 26 RB
|B. Wright
|3
|5
|0
|2
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|7
|128
|0
|31
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|3
|32
|1
|18
|
M. Seybert 80 TE
|M. Seybert
|3
|27
|0
|14
|
L. Nelson 13 WR
|L. Nelson
|2
|20
|0
|19
|
J. Barnett 2 WR
|J. Barnett
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|2
|7
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 17 LB
|T. Thompson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harvey 45 LB
|N. Harvey
|5-3
|1.5
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dowell 6 S
|D. Dowell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Willekes 48 DE
|K. Willekes
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
Sh. Brown 29 CB
|Sh. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Dowell 10 S
|M. Dowell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 22 CB
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 99 DT
|R. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 19 CB
|J. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boateng 33 LB
|J. Boateng
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beesley 86 DL
|D. Beesley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Long 9 S
|D. Long
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willekes 41 LB
|C. Willekes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|2/2
|46
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hartbarger 5 P
|J. Hartbarger
|6
|39.5
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
J. Barnett 2 WR
|J. Barnett
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sowards 16 WR
|B. Sowards
|2
|6.0
|11
|0