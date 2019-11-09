|
|WAKE
|VATECH
Hendon Hooker, Hokies beat No. 22 Wake Forest 36-17
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Hendon Hooker accounted for 311 yards of total offense and ran for a touchdown to help Virginia Tech beat No. 22 Wake Forest 36-17 on Saturday.
The Hokies (6-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcame a 10-6 halftime deficit, scoring 30 second-half points to beat a ranked team for the first time since last year at then-No. 22 Duke.
''It was fun to be a part of,'' Tech coach Justin Fuente said. ''I go back to this - I'm really proud of our kids. They just continue to battle and block out the noise and work hard and stick together, and it's fun to get to see them reap some benefits.''
Deshawn McClease scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter. His 6-yard touchdown run with 7:02 remaining in the quarter gave the Hokies a 20-17 lead -- one they never would relinquish. He had 59 of the Hokies' 228 yards rushing.
Hooker completed 15 of 23 for 242 yards and rushed for 69 yards. His 7-yard touchdown run with 4:38 remaining sealed it.
''Honestly, it (the first half) was me,'' Hooker said. ''It was my fault. I told the offense, `I take full responsibility in us not getting in the box (end zone).' Just coming out, I told them, `You guys got my back. I got your back, so (let's) make it happen.'''
Wake Forest (7-2, 3-2) struggled against Virginia Tech's defense, finishing with season lows in yards (310) and points. Jamie Newman completed 16 of 35 passes for 238 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kendall Hinton caught eight passes for 162 yards.
''They probably covered us the best a team has covered us all year,'' Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. ''We didn't get a lot of separation. We were off in the passing game.''
TAKEAWAYS
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons are going to have to find a way to run better to keep their defense off the field -- they finished with 63 yards rushing against the Hokies. Finding that running game won't be easy next Saturday with a trip to unbeaten and No. 4 Clemson looming.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies control their destiny in the ACC's Coastal Division race and need just one victory in their final three games to become bowl eligible for the 27th consecutive season. Two of their wins this season have come against FCS opponents, which means the Hokies need to get to seven victories to extend the nation's longest active bowl streak.
UP NEXT
Wake Forest: Host Clemson on Saturday.
Virginia Tech: At Georgia Tech on Saturday.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (20 plays, 64 yards, 8:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba kicks 61 yards from WF 35. 24-T.Wheatley to VT 18 for 14 yards (10-K.Dicks).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 18(15:00 - 1st) 11-T.Turner to VT 20 for 2 yards (30-J.Williams3-N.Greer).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 20(14:55 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 33-D.McClease. 33-D.McClease to VT 30 for 10 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(14:18 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to VT 30 for no gain.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 30(13:49 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to VT 38 for 8 yards (41-J.Johns).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 38(13:19 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to WF 49 for 13 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(12:44 - 1st) Penalty on WF 72-T.Williams Offside 5 yards enforced at WF 49. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - VATECH 44(12:13 - 1st) 35-K.King to WF 46 for -2 yards (41-J.Johns).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 46(12:10 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton to WF 41 for 5 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 41(11:40 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 35-K.King.
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - VATECH 41(11:13 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to WF 33 for 8 yards (41-J.Johns).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(11:09 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to WF 29 for 4 yards (45-R.Smenda18-T.Rucker).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 29(10:34 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to WF 27 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - VATECH 27(10:05 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to WF 25 for 2 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - VATECH 25(9:32 - 1st) Penalty on WF 9-C.Basham Offside 5 yards enforced at WF 25. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(9:02 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to WF 15 for 5 yards (45-R.Smenda41-J.Johns).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 15(8:50 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to WF 12 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 12(8:16 - 1st) 11-T.Turner to WF 7 for 5 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
-12 YD
|
1 & 7 - VATECH 7(7:35 - 1st) to WF 19 FUMBLES. 2-H.Hooker recovers at the WF 19. 2-H.Hooker to WF 19 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 19 - VATECH 19(6:58 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 19 - VATECH 19(6:13 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to WF 18 for 1 yard (45-R.Smenda40-R.Bothroyd).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - VATECH 18(6:09 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:38 - 1st) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(5:33 - 1st) Penalty on VT 36-D.Crawford Offside 5 yards enforced at WF 25. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 5 - WAKE 30(5:33 - 1st) Penalty on WF 73-J.Benzinger False start 5 yards enforced at WF 30. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(5:33 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to WF 30 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 30(5:33 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to WF 32 for 2 yards (36-D.Crawford).
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - WAKE 32(5:12 - 1st) 12-J.Newman sacked at WF 26 for -6 yards (8-E.Belmar).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - WAKE 26(4:52 - 1st) 8-D.Maggio punts 53 yards from WF 26. 6-H.Grimsley to VT 23 for 2 yards (6-J.Taylor). Penalty on VT 27-A.Chatman Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at VT 23.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- FG (4 plays, 37 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(3:58 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to VT 27 for 32 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 27(3:46 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to VT 25 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 25(3:35 - 1st) 36-C.Carney to VT 22 for 3 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 22(3:20 - 1st) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WAKE 22(3:00 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:28 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba kicks 57 yards from WF 35. 24-T.Wheatley to VT 28 for 20 yards (44-J.Williams58-C.Monroe).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(2:23 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to VT 30 for 2 yards (72-T.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 30(2:18 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton to VT 34 for 4 yards (4-A.Henderson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - VATECH 34(1:57 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - VATECH 34(1:22 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 49 yards from VT 34. 2-K.Hinton to WF 22 for 5 yards (7-D.Hunter).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 22(1:19 - 1st) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 22(1:07 - 1st) Penalty on WF 73-J.Benzinger False start 5 yards enforced at WF 22. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - WAKE 17(1:03 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt to WF 21 for 4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - WAKE 21(1:03 - 1st) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to WF 29 for 8 yards (17-D.Deablo4-D.Hollifield).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - WAKE 29(0:38 - 1st) 8-D.Maggio punts 53 yards from WF 29 Downed at the VT 18.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (12 plays, 68 yards, 7:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 18(15:00 - 2nd) 35-K.King to VT 21 for 3 yards (41-J.Johns48-C.Jones).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 21(14:49 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 30 for 9 yards (48-C.Jones).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(14:26 - 2nd) 35-K.King to VT 37 for 7 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 37(13:53 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 45 for 8 yards (3-N.Greer45-R.Smenda).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(13:13 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to WF 36 for 19 yards (18-T.Rucker).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(12:35 - 2nd) 11-T.Turner to WF 27 for 9 yards (18-T.Rucker45-R.Smenda).
|
Sack
|
2 & 1 - VATECH 27(11:55 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker sacked at WF 32 for -5 yards (9-C.Basham).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 32(11:13 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to WF 28 for 4 yards (48-C.Jones).
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - VATECH 28(10:28 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 35-K.King. 35-K.King to WF 20 for 8 yards (48-C.Jones45-R.Smenda).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(9:50 - 2nd) 35-K.King to WF 15 for 5 yards (41-J.Johns).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 15(9:15 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to WF 14 for 1 yard (90-S.Kamara).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - VATECH 14(8:35 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 6-H.Grimsley.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - VATECH 14(7:56 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (10 plays, 94 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:51 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(7:47 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman to WF 22 for -3 yards (26-J.Quillen90-J.Becton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - WAKE 22(7:47 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Surratt.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 13 - WAKE 22(7:25 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to WF 41 for 19 yards. Team penalty on VT Holding declined.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - WAKE 22(7:18 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton. Penalty on VT 26-J.Quillen Holding 10 yards enforced at WF 22. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(7:11 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Surratt.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 32(7:11 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
|
+45 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 32(7:05 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to VT 23 for 45 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 23(7:00 - 2nd) Penalty on VT 93-M.Kendricks Offside 5 yards enforced at VT 23. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 5 - WAKE 18(6:37 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman to VT 11 for 7 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 11(6:28 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:57 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:48 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 61 yards from WF 35. 35-K.King to VT 40 for 36 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(5:48 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 34 for -6 yards (95-D.Bergan9-C.Basham).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - VATECH 34(5:38 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to VT 39 for 5 yards (58-C.Monroe).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 39(5:05 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles pushed ob at VT 40 for 1 yard (30-J.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - VATECH 40(4:30 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 56 yards from VT 40. 2-K.Hinton to WF 11 for 7 yards (17-D.Deablo26-J.Quillen).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 11(4:06 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to WF 16 for 5 yards (36-D.Crawford).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 16(3:56 - 2nd) 25-K.Walker to WF 19 for 3 yards (1-R.Floyd36-D.Crawford).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WAKE 19(3:35 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Claude.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - WAKE 19(2:57 - 2nd) 8-D.Maggio punts 48 yards from WF 19. 6-H.Grimsley to VT 35 for 2 yards.
VATECH
Hokies
- Fumble (5 plays, 51 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(2:53 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton to WF 41 for 24 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(2:43 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 41(2:22 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to WF 41 for no gain (72-T.Williams).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 41(2:16 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton to WF 25 for 16 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(1:38 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to WF 14 FUMBLES (45-R.Smenda). 45-R.Smenda to WF 14 for no gain.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Halftime (4 plays, 19 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 14(1:13 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to WF 22 for 8 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAKE 22(0:55 - 2nd) 36-C.Carney to WF 37 for 15 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(0:32 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman complete to 36-C.Carney. 36-C.Carney to WF 41 for 4 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 41(0:25 - 2nd) 12-J.Newman sacked at WF 33 for -8 yards (5-J.Hewitt45-T.Garbutt).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:19 - 2nd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 36-C.Carney to WF 27 for 2 yards (45-T.Garbutt4-D.Hollifield).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 27(15:00 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman to WF 29 for 2 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 29(14:38 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Surratt.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - WAKE 29(13:53 - 3rd) 8-D.Maggio punts 55 yards from WF 29. 83-T.Robinson to VT 49 for 33 yards (86-J.Freudenthal).
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (6 plays, 51 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(13:47 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to WF 34 for 17 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(13:32 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to WF 26 for 8 yards (45-R.Smenda).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 26(13:02 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to WF 12 for 14 yards (3-N.Greer).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 12(12:18 - 3rd) Penalty on WF 9-C.Basham Offside 5 yards enforced at WF 12. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - VATECH 7(11:46 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to WF 2 for 5 yards (45-R.Smenda44-J.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - VATECH 2(11:34 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:05 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:00 - 3rd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(11:00 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Claude.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(11:00 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 86-J.Freudenthal. 86-J.Freudenthal to WF 35 for 10 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(10:52 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman scrambles to WF 38 for 3 yards (3-C.Farley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 38(10:29 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 86-J.Freudenthal. 86-J.Freudenthal to WF 40 for 2 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 40(10:08 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to VT 39 for 21 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(9:35 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Surratt. Penalty on VT 28-J.Waller Pass interference 15 yards enforced at VT 39. No Play.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(9:10 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt runs 24 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on VT 90-S.Brooks Offside declined.
|
PAT Good
|(9:05 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (4 plays, 74 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:59 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba kicks 60 yards from WF 35. 35-K.King to VT 26 for 21 yards (89-A.Perry).
|
+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 26(8:59 - 3rd) 11-T.Turner to WF 17 for 57 yards (21-E.Bassey).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 17(8:52 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to WF 12 for 5 yards (20-C.Davis9-C.Basham).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 12(8:27 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to WF 6 for 6 yards (30-J.Williams41-J.Johns).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - VATECH 6(7:47 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:05 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Interception (1 plays, 54 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:02 - 3rd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(7:02 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 36-D.Crawford at WF 27. 36-D.Crawford to WF 21 for 6 yards (23-B.Chapman).
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 21(7:02 - 3rd) 83-T.Robinson to WF 14 for 7 yards (4-A.Henderson48-C.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 14(6:55 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to WF 13 for 1 yard (48-C.Jones90-S.Kamara).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 13(6:17 - 3rd) Penalty on VT 52-A.Cannon False start 5 yards enforced at WF 13. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 18(5:40 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - VATECH 18(5:39 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (7 plays, 8 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:35 - 3rd) 96-P.Romo kicks 40 yards from VT 35 to WF 25 fair catch by 2-K.Hinton.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(5:30 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Claude.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(5:30 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to WF 28 for 3 yards (45-T.Garbutt).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 28(5:24 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to WF 38 for 10 yards (4-D.Hollifield28-J.Waller).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(5:01 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 38(4:39 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt to WF 44 for 6 yards (1-R.Floyd). Penalty on VT 8-E.Belmar Offside 5 yards enforced at WF 38. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 43(4:34 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman to WF 46 for 3 yards (8-E.Belmar).
|
Sack
|
3 & 2 - WAKE 46(4:23 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman sacked at WF 33 for -13 yards (22-C.Conner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - WAKE 33(3:40 - 3rd) 8-D.Maggio punts 52 yards from WF 33. 83-T.Robinson to VT 26 for 11 yards (86-J.Freudenthal36-C.Carney).
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 26(2:52 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 35-K.King.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 26(2:41 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton to VT 34 for 8 yards (41-J.Johns).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 34(2:38 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 35 for 1 yard (3-N.Greer).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - VATECH 35(1:58 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 58 yards from VT 35 Downed at the WF 7.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (6 plays, 38 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 7(1:26 - 3rd) 25-K.Walker to WF 10 for 3 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 10(1:15 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 10(0:42 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to WF 37 for 27 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(0:38 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 37(0:13 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Claude.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 37(0:07 - 3rd) 12-J.Newman scrambles to WF 45 for 8 yards (17-D.Deablo93-M.Kendricks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - WAKE 45(0:02 - 3rd) 8-D.Maggio punts 55 yards from WF 45 to VT End Zone. touchback.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(15:00 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 50 for 30 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 50(14:53 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs ob at WF 40 for 10 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(14:15 - 4th) 35-K.King to WF 23 for 17 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(13:47 - 4th) 35-K.King to WF 20 for 3 yards (45-R.Smenda).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 20(13:06 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton to WF 1 for 19 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - VATECH 1(12:28 - 4th) 82-J.Mitchell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(11:48 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Downs (13 plays, 44 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:44 - 4th) 96-P.Romo kicks 40 yards from VT 35 to WF 25 fair catch by 2-K.Hinton.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(11:44 - 4th) 12-J.Newman to WF 27 for 2 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 27(11:44 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to WF 29 for 2 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 29(11:20 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to WF 37 for 8 yards (4-D.Hollifield1-R.Floyd).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(10:39 - 4th) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Surratt.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 37(10:23 - 4th) 36-C.Carney to WF 36 for -1 yard (96-N.Pollard22-C.Conner).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - WAKE 36(10:17 - 4th) 12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt to WF 50 for 14 yards (28-J.Waller).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 50(9:52 - 4th) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Freudenthal.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 50(9:23 - 4th) Team penalty on WF Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WF 50. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 15 - WAKE 45(9:17 - 4th) 12-J.Newman complete to 2-K.Hinton. 2-K.Hinton to VT 39 for 16 yards (28-J.Waller9-K.Ladler).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(9:14 - 4th) 12-J.Newman complete to 80-W.Jones. 80-W.Jones to VT 32 for 7 yards (28-J.Waller).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WAKE 32(8:51 - 4th) 12-J.Newman to VT 30 for 2 yards (36-D.Crawford).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 30(8:28 - 4th) 12-J.Newman to VT 31 for -1 yard (17-D.Deablo4-D.Hollifield).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - WAKE 31(7:50 - 4th) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 31(7:06 - 4th) 33-D.McClease to VT 44 for 13 yards (58-C.Monroe).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(7:02 - 4th) 33-D.McClease to VT 45 for 1 yard (18-T.Rucker).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 45(6:17 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to VT 50 for 5 yards (30-J.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - VATECH 50(5:42 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - VATECH 50(5:01 - 4th) 91-O.Bradburn punts 41 yards from VT 50 Downed at the WF 9.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Interception (2 plays, 84 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 9(4:57 - 4th) 12-J.Newman incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Hinton.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 9(4:51 - 4th) 12-J.Newman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-D.Hollifield at WF 7. 4-D.Hollifield to WF 7 for no gain.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:38 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson kicks 40 yards from VT 35 to WF 25 fair catch by.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(4:38 - 4th) 28-C.McKinney to WF 25 for no gain (4-D.Hollifield).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(4:38 - 4th) 28-C.McKinney to WF 35 for 10 yards (90-J.Becton).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(4:01 - 4th) 28-C.McKinney to WF 38 for 3 yards (1-R.Floyd93-M.Kendricks).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 38(3:26 - 4th) 13-T.Bowers to WF 35 for -3 yards (34-A.Tisdale96-N.Pollard).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 35(2:47 - 4th) 13-T.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 80-W.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 35(2:07 - 4th) 8-D.Maggio punts 45 yards from WF 35 out of bounds at the VT 20.
VATECH
Hokies
- End of Game (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(2:01 - 4th) 35-K.King to VT 22 for 2 yards (15-S.McCollum48-C.Jones).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 22(1:54 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker kneels at VT 19 for -3 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 19(1:06 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker kneels at VT 18 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|21
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|278
|462
|Total Plays
|65
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|63
|228
|Rush Attempts
|29
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|215
|234
|Comp. - Att.
|16-36
|15-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|10.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-30
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-51.6
|4-51.3
|Return Yards
|12
|145
|Punts - Returns
|2-12
|4-48
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-91
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|215
|PASS YDS
|234
|
|
|63
|RUSH YDS
|228
|
|
|278
|TOTAL YDS
|462
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Carney 36 RB
|C. Carney
|10
|46
|0
|15
|
C. McKinney 28 RB
|C. McKinney
|3
|13
|0
|10
|
K. Walker III 25 RB
|K. Walker III
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
M. Alston Jr. 25 DB
|M. Alston Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Bowers 13 QB
|T. Bowers
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
J. Newman 12 QB
|J. Newman
|12
|-4
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hinton 2 WR
|K. Hinton
|8
|162
|0
|45
|
S. Surratt 14 WR
|S. Surratt
|4
|53
|2
|24
|
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
|J. Freudenthal
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
W. Jones 80 WR
|W. Jones
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Carney 36 RB
|C. Carney
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Chapman 23 TE
|B. Chapman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Claude 5 WR
|S. Claude
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Smenda Jr. 45 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Greer 3 DB
|N. Greer
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 41 DE
|J. Johns
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 48 LB
|C. Jones
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rucker 18 DB
|T. Rucker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bassey 21 DB
|E. Bassey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
|C. Basham Jr.
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
C. Monroe 58 LB
|C. Monroe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Henderson 4 DB
|A. Henderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 72 DL
|T. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ngassam Nya 59 OL
|L. Ngassam Nya
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kamara 90 DL
|S. Kamara
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 20 DB
|C. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 15 DL
|S. McCollum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Williams 44 DL
|Ju. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
|D. Bergan Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 4 K
|N. Sciba
|1/1
|40
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Maggio 8 P
|D. Maggio
|7
|51.6
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hinton 2 WR
|K. Hinton
|2
|6.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|15/23
|242
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|4
|73
|0
|57
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|15
|69
|1
|14
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|17
|59
|2
|13
|
K. King 35 RB
|K. King
|7
|35
|0
|17
|
J. Pinckney 87 WR
|J. Pinckney
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|7
|86
|0
|24
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|3
|58
|0
|30
|
T. Wheatley 24 RB
|T. Wheatley
|1
|50
|0
|50
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|2
|30
|0
|17
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. King 35 RB
|K. King
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Floyd 1 DB
|R. Floyd
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waller 28 DB
|J. Waller
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Crawford 36 DL
|D. Crawford
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Belmar 8 DL
|E. Belmar
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Garbutt 45 DL
|T. Garbutt
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatman 27 DB
|A. Chatman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Farley 3 DB
|C. Farley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quillen 26 DB
|J. Quillen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Adams 46 DL
|E. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Becton 90 DL
|J. Becton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 5 DL
|J. Hewitt
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Pollard 96 DL
|N. Pollard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ladler 9 DB
|K. Ladler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 93 DL
|M. Kendricks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|3/3
|35
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|4
|51.3
|3
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Wheatley 24 RB
|T. Wheatley
|2
|17.0
|20
|0
|
K. King 35 RB
|K. King
|2
|28.5
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|2
|22.0
|33
|0
