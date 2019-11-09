|
|
|ND
|DUKE
Book throws 4 TDs, No. 15 Notre Dame routs Duke 38-7
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Ian Book trusted his legs to pick up chunks of yardage for No. 15 Notre Dame. The touchdowns came from his arm.
Book rushed for a career-best 139 yards and threw four touchdown passes and the Fighting Irish routed Duke 38-7 on Saturday night.
Book finished 18 of 32 for 181 yards passing, Chris Finke caught touchdown passes of 18 and 6 yards, and Chase Claypool and George Takacs also had short scoring catches.
C'Bo Flemister rushed 2 yards for a TD for the Fighting Irish (7-2, No. 15 CFP). In winning their second straight and fifth in six games, they rolled up 469 total yards, led 21-0 before the Blue Devils picked up their second first down and kept them at bay the rest of the way.
''It's hard to win in November,'' Book said. ''You want to win every single game in November. It's huge. ... We're still playing for a lot of things here.''
Book became the first Notre Dame quarterback with 100 yards both rushing and passing since Brandon Wimbush did it two years ago against Wake Forest.
''He's just a heck of a football player,'' Duke coach David Cutcliffe said.
Book has accounted for seven touchdowns in his last two games, both victories over Atlantic Coast Conference schools. He threw for two TDs last week against Virginia Tech, then rushed for the winning score with 29 seconds left to beat the Hokies.
The Blue Devils kept him from crossing the goal line in this one, prompting Book to quip that ''I need to get faster.
''I need to get in the end zone,'' he said. ''I'm kind of upset about it. But fast DBs, they caught me. ... I was able to get the first downs ... but I want to get in the end zone.''
Quentin Harris was 16 of 28 for 102 yards for Duke (4-5) with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Young late in the second quarter. The Blue Devils have lost three straight and four of five since starting 3-1.
THE TAKEAWAY
Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish rushed for 288 yards - their best game on the ground in a month - against a decent Duke run defense, and 148 of those yards came on three carries, runs of 45 and 53 yards by Book and a 40-yarder by Jahmir Smith. Both co-starters - Tony Jones Jr. and Jafar Armstrong - were back, but they combined for just 27 yards on 10 attempts.
Duke: The Blue Devils have played three 2018 College Football Playoff programs in 12 months - Clemson last November, and Alabama and now Notre Dame this season - and lost them all by a combined 108-16, failing to reach double-figure scoring in any of them. This loss puts Duke in bowl jeopardy: The Blue Devils must win two of their final three - against Syracuse, No. 22 Wake Forest and resurgent Miami - to reach their third straight bowl game.
''I'm concerned with where we are with a rhythm'' on offense, Cutcliffe said. ''We've got an approach where we're going to work like we've always worked, but I think a study of what we're doing right now is real important. ... You don't panic. ... We've got three big football games in front of us that we can go win.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
While the Irish certainly have a case to climb a bit higher in the polls, it could work against them that the teams ranked alongside them in the mid-teens lost this week.
BOOKING IT
Book had 86 yards rushing by halftime, surpassing his previous single-game best of 81 set in the opener at Louisville. He gained more yards on one rush - covering 45 yards in the second quarter - than the Blue Devils' entire offense had to that point (36), then went for 53 yards in the first minute of the fourth quarter that set up Jonathan Doerer's 43-yard field goal.
TURNING POINT
Duke missed on a couple of chances to make it a one-score game, first squandering Shaka Heyward's interception of Book's pass late in the second quarter when the drive stalled at the Irish 26 and AJ Reed pushed a 44-yard kick wide right. Then, the Blue Devils' first drive of the second half ended when Troy Pride Jr. intercepted Harris' pass for Scott Bracey and Notre Dame turned that takeaway into Book's second scoring pass to Finck.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: Plays host to No. 25 Navy on Saturday.
Duke: Plays host to Syracuse on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-A.Reed kicks 40 yards from DUK 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 10-C.Finke.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to ND 29 for 4 yards (10-M.Waters).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 29(15:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book to ND 32 for 3 yards (49-K.Quansah).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ND 32(14:50 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 10-C.Finke.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - ND 32(14:19 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 44 yards from ND 32. 31-J.Blackwell to DUK 25 for 1 yard (54-J.Lacey).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(14:13 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 25-D.Jackson. 25-D.Jackson to DUK 35 for 10 yards (5-T.Pride21-J.Elliott).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(13:49 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 41 for 6 yards (53-K.Kareem8-D.Vaughn).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - DUKE 41(13:16 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 43 for 2 yards (40-D.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 43(12:39 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 43 for no gain (40-D.White).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - DUKE 43(12:04 - 1st) 45-A.Parker punts 42 yards from DUK 43 to the ND 15 downed by 42-S.Heyward.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (11 plays, 85 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 15(11:23 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ND 16 for 1 yard (49-K.Quansah16-D.Singleton).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 16(11:13 - 1st) 12-I.Book pushed ob at ND 21 for 5 yards (31-J.Blackwell).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - ND 21(10:45 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke pushed ob at ND 35 for 14 yards (26-M.Carter).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(10:13 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to DUK 35 for 30 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(9:45 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Kmet.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 35(9:21 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Armstrong.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - ND 35(9:18 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to DUK 22 for 13 yards (49-K.Quansah).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 22(9:13 - 1st) 12-I.Book to DUK 23 for -1 yard (49-K.Quansah).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ND 23(8:48 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - ND 23(8:15 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool. Penalty on DUK 86-D.Jordan Offside 5 yards enforced at DUK 23. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 18(8:11 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:07 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:02 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 62 yards from ND 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 15 for 12 yards (52-B.Bauer6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 15(8:02 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 20 for 5 yards (57-J.Ademilola6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 20(7:57 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 23 for 3 yards (91-A.Ogundeji).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 23(7:21 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 24 for 1 yard (57-J.Ademilola).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 24(6:40 - 1st) 45-A.Parker punts 41 yards from DUK 24 to ND 35 fair catch by 10-C.Finke.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (5 plays, 65 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(5:59 - 1st) 34-J.Smith pushed ob at DUK 25 for 40 yards (10-M.Waters).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(5:52 - 1st) 13-L.Keys to DUK 10 for 15 yards (49-K.Quansah26-M.Carter).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 10(5:18 - 1st) 34-J.Smith to DUK 7 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ND 7(4:42 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Kmet.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 7(4:11 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:06 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:03 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(4:03 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to DUK 21 for -4 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - DUKE 21(4:03 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 24 for 3 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - DUKE 24(3:24 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Bracey.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - DUKE 24(2:43 - 1st) 45-A.Parker punts 53 yards from DUK 24 to the ND 23 downed by 33-L.Johnson.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (9 plays, 33 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 23(2:39 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke pushed ob at ND 21 for -2 yards (26-M.Carter). Team penalty on ND Illegal formation declined.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - ND 21(2:27 - 1st) 12-I.Book runs ob at ND 38 for 17 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 38(2:05 - 1st) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 39 for 1 yard (86-D.Jordan51-V.Dimukeje).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 39(1:32 - 1st) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 46 for 7 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - ND 46(1:03 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 6-T.Jones. 6-T.Jones runs ob at DUK 49 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 49(0:35 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 49(0:10 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to DUK 49 for no gain (92-E.Cerenord).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ND 49(0:04 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley. Penalty on DUK 51-V.Dimukeje Offside 5 yards enforced at DUK 49. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ND 44(15:00 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ND 44(14:56 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 23 yards from DUK 44 to DUK 21 fair catch by 31-J.Blackwell.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(14:52 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Young.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 21(14:44 - 2nd) Penalty on DUK 5-J.Calhoun False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 21. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - DUKE 16(14:40 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 17 for 1 yard (14-K.Hamilton).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 14 - DUKE 17(14:40 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 11-S.Bracey. 11-S.Bracey to DUK 25 for 8 yards (11-A.Gilman).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - DUKE 25(14:09 - 2nd) 45-A.Parker punts 54 yards from DUK 25 to ND 21 fair catch by 10-C.Finke.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Fumble (4 plays, 24 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 21(13:24 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool. Penalty on DUK 33-L.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ND 21. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 36(13:17 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to ND 41 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 41(13:12 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 44 for 3 yards (54-D.Tangelo95-T.McSwain).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ND 44(12:42 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 45 for 1 yard (16-D.Singleton).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - ND 45(12:14 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 44 yards from ND 45. 31-J.Blackwell to DUK 17 FUMBLES. 23-L.Young to DUK 15 for no gain.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 15(11:33 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 14 for -1 yard (53-K.Kareem22-A.Bilal).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - DUKE 14(11:24 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 16 for 2 yards (42-J.Okwara22-A.Bilal).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 16(10:43 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - DUKE 16(10:14 - 2nd) 45-A.Parker punts 56 yards from DUK 16 to ND 28 fair catch by 10-C.Finke.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (6 plays, 72 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 28(10:07 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister to ND 39 for 11 yards (10-M.Waters).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 39(10:00 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister to ND 38 for -1 yard (42-S.Heyward).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 38(9:35 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to ND 50 for 12 yards.
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 50(9:05 - 2nd) 12-I.Book to DUK 5 for 45 yards (26-M.Carter).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 5 - ND 5(8:38 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool. Penalty on DUK 33-L.Johnson Pass interference 3 yards enforced at DUK 5. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ND 2(8:05 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:01 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:58 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to DUK 25 fair catch by 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(7:58 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 29 for 4 yards (91-A.Ogundeji2-J.Genmark Heath).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 29(7:58 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 34 for 5 yards (40-D.White).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 34(7:35 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 3-D.Harding. 3-D.Harding to DUK 40 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(7:06 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 40(6:33 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 43 for 3 yards (53-K.Kareem6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 43(6:28 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - DUKE 43(5:44 - 2nd) 45-A.Parker punts 48 yards from DUK 43 to ND 9 fair catch by 10-C.Finke.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (6 plays, 39 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 9(5:40 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 15 for 6 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 15(5:33 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble runs ob at ND 46 for 31 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ND 15(5:05 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - ND 15(5:05 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to DUK 7 for 78 yards (26-M.Carter). Penalty on ND 57-T.Ruhland Holding 7 yards enforced at ND 15. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - ND 8(4:47 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley. Penalty on DUK 51-V.Dimukeje Offside 5 yards enforced at ND 8. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 13(4:11 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 4-A.Davis. 4-A.Davis to ND 17 for 4 yards (16-D.Singleton).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - ND 17(4:03 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 22 yards from ND 17 to the ND 39 downed by 83-C.Claypool.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (2 plays, 39 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(3:27 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to ND 29 for 10 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 29(3:17 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 81-A.Young. 81-A.Young runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:00 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Interception (4 plays, 24 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:55 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed kicks 40 yards from DUK 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 13-L.Keys.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(2:55 - 2nd) 12-I.Book pushed ob at ND 30 for 5 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - ND 30(2:55 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 10-C.Finke. Penalty on DUK 26-M.Carter Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ND 30. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 45(2:35 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Armstrong. Penalty on ND 8-J.Armstrong Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 0 yards enforced at ND 45. No Play.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - ND 45(2:30 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 42-S.Heyward at DUK 37. 42-S.Heyward to DUK 49 for 12 yards (84-C.Kmet).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Halftime (9 plays, 25 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(2:21 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to ND 48 for 3 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 48(2:09 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 25-D.Jackson. 25-D.Jackson pushed ob at ND 40 for 8 yards (40-D.White).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(1:41 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to ND 31 for 9 yards (5-T.Pride).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DUKE 31(1:35 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to ND 32 for -1 yard (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 32(1:24 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to ND 28 for 4 yards (40-D.White42-J.Okwara).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(1:20 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris scrambles runs ob at ND 26 for 2 yards. Penalty on DUK 78-C.Holman Holding 10 yards enforced at ND 28. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - DUKE 38(1:09 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 81-A.Young. 81-A.Young to ND 37 for 1 yard (28-T.Bracy).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 19 - DUKE 37(1:03 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 83-Z.Ellis. Penalty on ND 53-K.Kareem Offside 5 yards enforced at ND 37. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - DUKE 32(0:32 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris scrambles to ND 26 for 6 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
No Good
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 26(0:29 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Interception (6 plays, -27 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 58 yards from ND 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 27 for 20 yards (11-A.Gilman).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(15:00 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 46 for 19 yards (21-J.Elliott).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(14:55 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 46(14:24 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 46 for no gain (11-A.Gilman5-T.Pride).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 46(14:22 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to ND 49 for 5 yards (21-J.Elliott).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - DUKE 49(13:40 - 3rd) 45-A.Parker incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol. Penalty on ND 26-T.Agoro Holding 9 yards enforced at ND 49. No Play.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(12:55 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-T.Pride at ND 21. 5-T.Pride to DUK 40 for 39 yards (81-A.Young). Penalty on ND 29-O.Oghoufo Illegal block in the back 30 yards enforced at DUK 40.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (10 plays, 70 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(12:51 - 3rd) Penalty on ND 55-J.Franklin False start 5 yards enforced at ND 30. No Play.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 15 - ND 25(12:38 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to ND 48 for 23 yards (33-L.Johnson51-V.Dimukeje).
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 48(12:38 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to DUK 17 for 35 yards (10-M.Waters).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 17(12:10 - 3rd) Penalty on ND 75-J.Lugg False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 17. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - ND 22(11:44 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to DUK 20 for 2 yards (16-D.Singleton51-V.Dimukeje).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - ND 20(11:35 - 3rd) 12-I.Book to DUK 14 for 6 yards (49-K.Quansah).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 14(11:03 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 6-T.Jones. 6-T.Jones pushed ob at DUK 7 for 7 yards (16-D.Singleton).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - ND 7(10:21 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones pushed ob at DUK 6 for 1 yard (49-K.Quansah26-M.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ND 6(9:50 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 6(9:22 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:14 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:10 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 36 for 36 yards (5-T.Pride).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 36(9:10 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 37 for 1 yard (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 37(9:04 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 41 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 41(8:31 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - DUKE 41(8:01 - 3rd) 45-A.Parker punts 50 yards from DUK 41 to the ND 9 downed by 42-S.Heyward.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 9(7:58 - 3rd) 34-J.Smith to ND 9 for no gain (93-B.Frye96-C.Rumph).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - ND 9(7:47 - 3rd) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 8 for -1 yard (42-S.Heyward).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ND 8(7:18 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - ND 8(6:47 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 40 yards from ND 8 to the ND 48 downed by 14-K.Hamilton.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Downs (8 plays, 23 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(6:41 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 25-D.Jackson. 25-D.Jackson pushed ob at ND 47 for 1 yard (21-J.Elliott).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 47(6:28 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to ND 45 for 2 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 45(5:59 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris scrambles to ND 43 for 2 yards (44-J.Jones).
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 5 - DUKE 43(5:29 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to ND 32 for 11 yards (21-J.Elliott44-J.Jones).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(4:50 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to ND 26 for 6 yards (22-A.Bilal6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - DUKE 26(4:15 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to ND 24 for 2 yards (40-D.White11-A.Gilman).
|
Sack
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 24(3:59 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris sacked at ND 25 for -1 yard (40-D.White).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - DUKE 25(3:29 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Bracey.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(2:56 - 3rd) 12-I.Book to ND 28 for 3 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 28(2:52 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to ND 30 for 2 yards (49-K.Quansah51-V.Dimukeje).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ND 30(2:22 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 13-L.Keys.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ND 30(1:36 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 42 yards from ND 30 to DUK 28 fair catch by 31-J.Blackwell.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(1:31 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Durant.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 28(1:24 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 28(1:17 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - DUKE 28(1:14 - 3rd) 45-A.Parker punts 52 yards from DUK 28. 10-C.Finke to ND 25 for 5 yards (40-J.Morgenstern23-L.Young).
ND
Fighting Irish
- FG (6 plays, 59 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(1:09 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 8-J.Armstrong. 8-J.Armstrong to ND 29 for 4 yards (26-M.Carter).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 29(0:56 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong pushed ob at ND 34 for 5 yards (49-K.Quansah).
|
+53 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 34(0:29 - 3rd) 12-I.Book pushed ob at DUK 13 for 53 yards (26-M.Carter).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 13(15:00 - 4th) 13-L.Keys pushed ob at DUK 8 for 5 yards (49-K.Quansah).
|
-8 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 8(14:20 - 4th) 12-I.Book to DUK 16 for -8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - ND 16(13:39 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - ND 16(13:07 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Fumble (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:04 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 60 yards from ND 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 29 for 24 yards (11-A.Gilman5-T.Pride).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 29(12:59 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 29 FUMBLES. 28-T.Bracy to DUK 29 for no gain.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Interception (4 plays, -70 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 29(12:52 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to DUK 31 for -2 yards (92-E.Cerenord33-L.Johnson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - ND 31(12:42 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to DUK 25 for 6 yards (7-J.Waters42-S.Heyward).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 25(12:08 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 8-J.Armstrong. 8-J.Armstrong to DUK 21 for 4 yards (31-J.Blackwell).
|
Int
|
4 & 2 - ND 21(11:21 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley INTERCEPTED by 26-M.Carter at DUK 1. 26-M.Carter to DUK 1 for no gain.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 1(10:40 - 4th) 15-C.Katrenick to DUK 2 for 1 yard (57-J.Ademilola29-O.Oghoufo).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 2(10:33 - 4th) 15-C.Katrenick incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 2(9:56 - 4th) 15-C.Katrenick to DUK 5 for 3 yards (19-J.Ademilola).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - DUKE 5(9:52 - 4th) 45-A.Parker punts 54 yards from DUK 5. 10-C.Finke to DUK 13 for 46 yards (85-D.Philyaw-Johnson).
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 13(9:11 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to DUK 8 for 5 yards (49-K.Quansah7-J.Waters).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 8(8:52 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to DUK 4 for 4 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 4(8:20 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to DUK 2 for 2 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ND 2(7:49 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 85-G.Takacs. 85-G.Takacs runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:26 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Downs (7 plays, 18 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:21 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 52 yards from ND 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson pushed ob at DUK 43 for 30 yards (5-T.Pride).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(7:21 - 4th) 15-C.Katrenick incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 43(7:15 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to ND 49 for 8 yards (19-J.Ademilola29-O.Oghoufo).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 49(7:05 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to ND 46 for 3 yards (55-J.Franklin52-B.Bauer).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(6:35 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to ND 45 for 1 yard (19-J.Ademilola).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 45(6:13 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to ND 41 for 4 yards (13-P.Moala).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 41(5:29 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to ND 39 for 2 yards (57-J.Ademilola29-O.Oghoufo).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - DUKE 39(4:47 - 4th) 15-C.Katrenick incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Marwede.
ND
Fighting Irish
- End of Game (8 plays, 17 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(4:14 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec to DUK 47 for 13 yards (23-L.Young).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 47(4:08 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec to DUK 41 for 6 yards (35-A.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 41(3:25 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to DUK 34 for 7 yards (56-E.Brown93-B.Frye).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 34(2:40 - 4th) Penalty on ND 80-M.Jones Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at DUK 34. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 25 - ND 49(2:31 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to DUK 43 for 6 yards (86-D.Jordan).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - ND 43(2:20 - 4th) 15-P.Jurkovec to DUK 38 for 5 yards (23-L.Young).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 14 - ND 38(1:39 - 4th) kneels at DUK 41 for -3 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
4 & 17 - ND 41(1:00 - 4th) kneels at DUK 43 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|10
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|8
|5
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-17
|3-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|468
|197
|Total Plays
|74
|61
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|3.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|288
|95
|Rush Attempts
|42
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.9
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|180
|102
|Comp. - Att.
|18-32
|16-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|3.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-76
|8-63
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-35.8
|9-50.0
|Return Yards
|90
|139
|Punts - Returns
|2-51
|2-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|5-122
|Int. - Returns
|1-39
|2-12
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|180
|PASS YDS
|102
|
|
|288
|RUSH YDS
|95
|
|
|468
|TOTAL YDS
|197
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|18/32
|181
|4
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|12
|139
|0
|53
|
J. Smith 34 RB
|J. Smith
|8
|58
|0
|40
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|5
|25
|1
|11
|
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|3
|24
|0
|13
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr
|7
|14
|0
|6
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|3
|13
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|5
|97
|1
|35
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|5
|49
|2
|18
|
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
C. Kmet 84 TE
|C. Kmet
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
A. Davis 4 RB
|A. Davis
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Austin Jr. 4 WR
|K. Austin Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Takacs 85 TE
|G. Takacs
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Gilman 11 S
|A. Gilman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
|Ja. Ademilola
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kareem 53 DL
|K. Kareem
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bilal 22 LB
|A. Bilal
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Ademilola 19 DL
|Ju. Ademilola
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pride Jr 5 CB
|T. Pride Jr
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 11 S
|A. Gilman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 DB
|K. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okwara 42 DL
|J. Okwara
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Jones 45 LB
|Jo. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Franklin 55 DL
|J. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 44 DL
|Ja. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Moala 13 LB
|P. Moala
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bauer 52 LB
|B. Bauer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 29 DL
|O. Oghoufo
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Genmark Heath 2 LB
|J. Genmark Heath
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vaughn 8 CB
|D. Vaughn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|1/1
|34
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|6
|35.8
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|2
|25.5
|46
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|16/28
|102
|1
|1
|
C. Katrenick 15 QB
|C. Katrenick
|0/3
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|14
|52
|0
|19
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|7
|29
|0
|10
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|7
|10
|0
|6
|
C. Katrenick 15 QB
|C. Katrenick
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Young 81 WR
|A. Young
|2
|30
|1
|29
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|4
|28
|0
|11
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|3
|19
|0
|10
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|3
|11
|0
|6
|
S. Bracey 11 WR
|S. Bracey
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Smith 14 WR
|D. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Marwede 88 TE
|J. Marwede
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Quansah 49 LB
|K. Quansah
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|5-1
|1.0
|1
|
D. Singleton 16 S
|D. Singleton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 10 S
|M. Waters
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 CB
|L. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 31 CB
|J. Blackwell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cerenord 92 DT
|E. Cerenord
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 35 S
|A. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Frye 93 DE
|B. Frye
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown 56 DT
|E. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
|T. Hornbuckle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McSwain 95 DT
|T. McSwain
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Reed 48 K
|A. Reed
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Parker 45 P
|A. Parker
|9
|50.0
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|5
|24.4
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Blackwell 31 CB
|J. Blackwell
|2
|2.5
|4
|0