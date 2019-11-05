Drive Chart
KENTST
TOLEDO

No Text

Toledo bowl eligible with 35-33 win over Kent State

  • AP
  • Nov 05, 2019

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) Shakif Seymour ran for a career-high 175 yards and two touchdowns and the Toledo defense stuffed a two-point conversion attempt to become bowl eligible with a 35-33 win over Kent State on Tuesday night.

The Rockets (6-3, 3-2 Mid-American Conference) stopped Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum to preserve a two-point lead with 5:27 left. Crum had just hit Keenan Orr for a 5-yard TD pass on fourth-and-5 for the Golden Flashes (3-6, 2-3).

Kent State then ran out the rest of the clock with a nine-play, 34-yard drive that included a 10-yard run by Seymour on a fourth-and-1.

Seymour's first TD run gave the Rockets a 28-17 lead with 3:36 left in the second quarter. The Golden Flashes cut the deficit to 28-27 in the third, but Seymour's second TD run extended the lead to 35-27 early in the fourth.

Crum passed for 257 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for Kent State.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 28 for 3 yards (2-J.Fisher).
-3 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 28
(15:00 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 25 for -3 yards (91-J.Hines20-S.Holt).
+2 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 25
(14:42 - 1st) 14-D.Crum scrambles to KNT 27 for 2 yards (48-N.Givhan91-J.Hines).
Punt
4 & 8 - KENTST 27
(14:05 - 1st) 96-D.Adams punts 47 yards from KNT 27. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 23 for -3 yards (1-N.Faulkner).

TOLEDO Rockets
- TD (9 plays, 77 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 23
(13:23 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 27 for 4 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
+22 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 27
(13:14 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 49 for 22 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49
(12:56 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to KNT 48 for 3 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke4-C.Phillips).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 48
(12:18 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to KNT 44 for 4 yards (98-D.Hill15-K.Sherald).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 44
(11:48 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to KNT 38 for 6 yards (15-K.Sherald97-Z.West).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38
(11:24 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox pushed ob at KNT 27 for 11 yards (8-E.Hines).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27
(10:43 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 26 for 1 yard (34-K.Gamble).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 26
(10:23 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to KNT 14 for 12 yards (8-E.Hines15-K.Sherald).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 14
(9:54 - 1st) 22-B.Koback runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:16 - 1st) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Fumble (3 plays, 34 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:10 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(9:10 - 1st) 3-K.Price pushed ob at KNT 29 for 4 yards (2-J.Fisher).
+25 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 29
(9:10 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to TOL 46 for 25 yards (6-N.Bauer).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 46
(8:54 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to TOL 41 FUMBLES (56-T.Taylor). 20-S.Holt to TOL 41 for no gain.

TOLEDO Rockets
- TD (7 plays, 59 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41
(8:36 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 44 for 3 yards (97-Z.West28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+27 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 44
(8:30 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 29 for 27 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29
(8:11 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 27 for 2 yards (15-K.Sherald28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 27
(7:54 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 27
(7:24 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to KNT 20 for 7 yards (4-C.Phillips).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 20
(7:19 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to KNT 19 for 1 yard (98-D.Hill).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19
(6:34 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:12 - 1st) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- FG (7 plays, 71 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:05 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky kicks 61 yards from TOL 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 20 for 16 yards (6-N.Bauer31-D.Bolden).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 20
(6:05 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 32 for 12 yards (1-T.Anderson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 32
(6:00 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to KNT 38 for 6 yards (45-D.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - KENTST 38
(5:45 - 1st) 18-X.Williams runs ob at KNT 42 for 4 yards.
+52 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42
(5:25 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price pushed ob at TOL 6 for 52 yards (27-K.Robinson).
No Gain
1 & 6 - KENTST 6
(4:57 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to TOL 6 for no gain (92-D.Rogers52-D.Mullins).
-3 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 6
(4:34 - 1st) 14-D.Crum to TOL 9 for -3 yards (52-D.Mullins48-N.Givhan).
No Gain
3 & 9 - KENTST 9
(3:53 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - KENTST 9
(3:23 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:17 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(3:13 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 39 for 14 yards (36-J.Salaam7-J.Parker).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39
(3:13 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 38 for -1 yard (53-A.Hoag1-N.Faulkner).
No Gain
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 38
(2:47 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Phillips.
No Gain
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 38
(2:08 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
Punt
4 & 11 - TOLEDO 38
(2:03 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky punts 40 yards from TOL 38 to the KNT 22 downed by 54-S.Mills.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- TD (3 plays, 78 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 22
(1:58 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to KNT 27 for 5 yards (31-D.Bolden).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 27
(1:45 - 1st) 14-D.Crum to KNT 30 for 3 yards (31-D.Bolden).
+70 YD
3 & 2 - KENTST 30
(1:24 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:44 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- TD (11 plays, 81 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:34 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 62 yards from KNT 35. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 19 for 16 yards (18-X.Williams).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19
(0:34 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 26 for 7 yards (27-J.Ray).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 26
(0:27 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 32 for 6 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 40 for 8 yards (8-E.Hines36-J.Salaam).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 40
(14:30 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 44 for 4 yards (97-Z.West98-D.Hill).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44
(13:56 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters to TOL 47 for 3 yards (97-Z.West).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 47
(12:41 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to KNT 42 for 11 yards (7-J.Parker15-K.Sherald).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42
(12:36 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 83-N.Kovacs. 83-N.Kovacs to KNT 27 for 15 yards.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27
(12:06 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to KNT 3 for 24 yards (15-K.Sherald).
+1 YD
1 & 3 - TOLEDO 3
(11:36 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to KNT 2 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 2
(11:23 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to KNT 2 for no gain (4-C.Phillips53-A.Hoag).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 2
(10:53 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:16 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- TD (5 plays, 65 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:12 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky kicks 50 yards from TOL 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 35 for 20 yards (56-T.Taylor43-E.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 35
(10:12 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum scrambles pushed ob at KNT 35 for no gain (99-D.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 35
(10:07 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon pushed ob at KNT 35 for no gain (20-S.Holt).
+25 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 35
(9:48 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to TOL 40 for 25 yards (21-D.Blue).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 40
(9:25 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to TOL 28 for 12 yards (1-T.Anderson48-N.Givhan).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 28
(9:09 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 18-X.Williams. 18-X.Williams runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:44 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- TD (12 plays, 85 yards, 4:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:35 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 53 yards from KNT 35. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 25 for 13 yards (95-M.Trickett). Penalty on TOL 26-C.Sutherland Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 25.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15
(8:35 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 21 for 6 yards (4-C.Phillips1-N.Faulkner).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 21
(8:30 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 22 for 1 yard (1-N.Faulkner92-T.Majette).
+31 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 22
(8:06 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to KNT 47 for 31 yards (7-J.Parker).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47
(7:28 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 44 for 3 yards (1-N.Faulkner6-M.Bahr).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 44
(6:56 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips pushed ob at KNT 38 for 6 yards (6-M.Bahr).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 38
(6:17 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to KNT 31 for 7 yards (34-K.Gamble6-M.Bahr).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31
(5:49 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 31
(5:24 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to KNT 26 for 5 yards (4-C.Phillips). Penalty on KNT 53-A.Hoag Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at KNT 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 13
(5:18 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Gilliam.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 13
(5:00 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 10 for 3 yards (4-C.Phillips41-J.Price).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 10
(4:55 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 1 for 9 yards (11-A.Peters36-J.Salaam).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - TOLEDO 1
(4:14 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:41 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:36 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(3:36 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 38 for 13 yards (1-T.Anderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 38
(3:36 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 86-D.Cephas. 86-D.Cephas to KNT 38 for no gain (19-S.Womack1-T.Anderson).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 38
(3:24 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to KNT 44 for 6 yards (2-J.Fisher45-D.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 4 - KENTST 44
(3:00 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
Punt
4 & 4 - KENTST 44
(2:27 - 2nd) 96-D.Adams punts 45 yards from KNT 44 to the TOL 11 downed by 47-J.Palumbo.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Fumble (2 plays, 19 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 11
(2:23 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 26 for 15 yards (24-Q.Knight36-J.Salaam).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26
(2:11 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters scrambles to TOL 30 FUMBLES (12-E.Peters). 6-M.Bahr to TOL 30 for no gain.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, -12 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 30
(1:56 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 30
(1:48 - 2nd) 21-J.Bangda to TOL 26 for 4 yards (96-D.Hood2-J.Fisher).
-16 YD
3 & 6 - KENTST 26
(1:44 - 2nd) 3-K.Price to TOL 42 for -16 yards (91-J.Hines).
Punt
4 & 22 - KENTST 42
(1:10 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum punts 32 yards from TOL 42 Downed at the TOL 10.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Halftime (4 plays, 30 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 10
(0:58 - 2nd) 5-R.Jones to TOL 34 for 24 yards (8-E.Hines).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34
(0:51 - 2nd) 5-R.Jones to TOL 50 for 16 yards (15-K.Sherald).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50
(0:34 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Phillips.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 50
(0:21 - 2nd) 5-R.Jones to KNT 45 for 5 yards (97-Z.West). Penalty on TOL 73-N.Rosi Holding 10 yards enforced at KNT 45. No Play.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Interception (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:12 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 43 for 18 yards (98-D.Hill).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43
(15:00 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 45 for 2 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 45
(14:45 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
Int
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 45
(13:49 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Parker at KNT 34. 7-J.Parker to KNT 32 for -2 yards. Team penalty on TOL Illegal formation declined.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- FG (8 plays, 38 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 32
(13:44 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 35 for 3 yards (48-N.Givhan92-D.Rogers).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - KENTST 35
(13:38 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams pushed ob at KNT 34 for -1 yard (2-J.Fisher21-D.Blue).
+8 YD
3 & 8 - KENTST 34
(13:15 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to KNT 42 for 8 yards (48-N.Givhan).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42
(12:47 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 47 for 5 yards (92-D.Rogers91-J.Hines).
+16 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 47
(12:47 - 3rd) 21-J.Bangda to TOL 37 for 16 yards (1-T.Anderson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 37
(11:54 - 3rd) 21-J.Bangda to TOL 33 for 4 yards (93-N.Childress2-J.Fisher).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 33
(11:41 - 3rd) 21-J.Bangda to TOL 32 for 1 yard (96-D.Hood56-T.Taylor).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - KENTST 32
(11:10 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to TOL 30 for 2 yards (56-T.Taylor52-D.Mullins).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - KENTST 30
(10:35 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett 47 yards Field Goal is Good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:55 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 63 yards from KNT 35. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 24 for 22 yards (4-C.Phillips34-K.Gamble).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24
(9:50 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 29 for 5 yards (15-K.Sherald).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 29
(9:45 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 28 for -1 yard (34-K.Gamble).
Sack
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 28
(9:16 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters sacked at TOL 21 for -7 yards (4-C.Phillips).
Punt
4 & 13 - TOLEDO 21
(8:37 - 3rd) 17-T.Clucky punts 33 yards from TOL 21 out of bounds at the KNT 46.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 46
(8:00 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 86-D.Cephas. 86-D.Cephas to TOL 49 for 5 yards (19-S.Womack).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 49
(7:51 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to TOL 46 for 3 yards (91-J.Hines).
No Gain
3 & 2 - KENTST 46
(7:32 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
Punt
4 & 2 - KENTST 46
(6:52 - 3rd) 96-D.Adams punts 41 yards from TOL 46 to the TOL 5 downed by 7-J.Parker.

TOLEDO Rockets
- Fumble (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 5
(6:46 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 5
(6:37 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to TOL 16 for 11 yards (24-Q.Knight8-E.Hines).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 16
(6:34 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 18 for 2 yards (4-C.Phillips).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 18
(6:17 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 24 for 6 yards (4-C.Phillips).
Penalty
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 24
(5:36 - 3rd) Penalty on TOL 57-B.Heidecker False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 24. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 19
(5:08 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Phillips.
Punt
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 19
(4:51 - 3rd) 17-T.Clucky punts 35 yards from TOL 19. 82-K.Hall to KNT 46 FUMBLES (19-S.Womack). 39-M.Daniel to KNT 45 for no gain.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- TD (8 plays, 55 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 45
(4:46 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 43 for -2 yards (2-J.Fisher11-J.Williams).
+11 YD
2 & 12 - KENTST 43
(4:38 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to TOL 46 for 11 yards (45-D.Johnson).
+11 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 46
(4:14 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams pushed ob at TOL 35 for 11 yards (6-N.Bauer).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 35
(3:54 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams pushed ob at TOL 22 for 13 yards (6-N.Bauer).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 22
(3:42 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to TOL 10 for 12 yards (1-T.Anderson21-D.Blue).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 10
(3:25 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to TOL 5 for 5 yards (6-N.Bauer56-T.Taylor).
Sack
2 & 5 - KENTST 5
(2:45 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum sacked at TOL 11 for -6 yards (11-J.Williams).
+11 YD
3 & 11 - KENTST 11
(2:17 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum scrambles runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:31 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.

TOLEDO Rockets
- TD (10 plays, 79 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:23 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 63 yards from KNT 35. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 21 for 19 yards (15-K.Sherald).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 21
(1:23 - 3rd) 5-R.Jones to TOL 23 for 2 yards (4-C.Phillips).
Penalty
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 23
(1:16 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. Penalty on KNT 8-E.Hines Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TOL 23. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38
(0:53 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 45 for 7 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+18 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 45
(0:47 - 3rd) 5-R.Jones to KNT 37 for 18 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37
(0:15 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to KNT 26 for 11 yards (15-K.Sherald28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
-7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26
(15:00 - 4th) 12-E.Peters to KNT 33 FUMBLES. 12-E.Peters to KNT 33 for no gain.
+9 YD
2 & 17 - TOLEDO 33
(14:14 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 24 for 9 yards (36-J.Salaam).
Penalty
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 24
(13:32 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 34-K.Gamble at KNT 19. 34-K.Gamble to KNT 30 for 11 yards. Penalty on KNT 4-C.Phillips Roughing the passer 12 yards enforced at KNT 24. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 12
(12:47 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 5 for 7 yards (34-K.Gamble28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 5
(12:19 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:53 - 4th) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.

KENTST Golden Flashes
- TD (15 plays, 70 yards, 6:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:49 - 4th) 17-T.Clucky kicks 61 yards from TOL 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 30 for 26 yards (31-D.Bolden56-T.Taylor).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 30
(11:49 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 32 for 2 yards (2-J.Fisher).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 32
(11:43 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 86-D.Cephas. 86-D.Cephas to KNT 40 for 8 yards (20-S.Holt).
Sack
1 & 10 - KENTST 40
(11:24 - 4th) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 36 for -4 yards (91-J.Hines).
-4 YD
2 & 14 - KENTST 36
(11:09 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to KNT 32 for -4 yards (21-D.Blue56-T.Taylor).
+28 YD
3 & 18 - KENTST 32
(10:30 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 2-W.Matthews. 2-W.Matthews to TOL 40 for 28 yards (27-K.Robinson1-T.Anderson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 40
(9:54 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to TOL 36 for 4 yards (99-D.Johnson92-D.Rogers).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 36
(9:34 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to TOL 37 for -1 yard (48-N.Givhan2-J.Fisher).
+8 YD
3 & 7 - KENTST 37
(9:15 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to TOL 29 for 8 yards (2-J.Fisher93-N.Childress).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 29
(8:50 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to TOL 16 for 13 yards (19-S.Womack).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 16
(8:28 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 86-D.Cephas. 86-D.Cephas pushed ob at TOL 10 for 6 yards (19-S.Womack).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - KENTST 10
(7:55 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to TOL 3 for 7 yards (20-S.Holt27-K.Robinson).
+1 YD
1 & 3 - KENTST 3
(7:27 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to TOL 2 for 1 yard (2-J.Fisher27-K.Robinson).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 2
(7:14 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to TOL 3 for -1 yard (20-S.Holt).
-2 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 3
(6:45 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews pushed ob at TOL 5 for -2 yards (21-D.Blue).
+5 YD
4 & 5 - KENTST 5
(6:05 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 13-K.Orr. 13-K.Orr runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(5:32 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to TOL 1 for 1 yard.

TOLEDO Rockets
- End of Game (9 plays, 34 yards, 4:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:27 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 62 yards from KNT 35. 8-D.Maddox pushed ob at TOL 29 for 26 yards (11-A.Peters).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29
(5:27 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 38 for 9 yards (1-N.Faulkner97-Z.West).
+13 YD
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 38
(5:22 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour pushed ob at KNT 49 for 13 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49
(4:42 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 43 for 6 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke39-M.Daniel).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 43
(4:05 - 4th) 5-R.Jones to KNT 40 for 3 yards (15-K.Sherald24-Q.Knight).
No Gain
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 40
(3:21 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 40 for no gain (34-K.Gamble53-A.Hoag).
+10 YD
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 40
(2:36 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 30 for 10 yards (4-C.Phillips28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(2:31 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 28 for 2 yards (4-C.Phillips97-Z.West).
-5 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 28
(1:50 - 4th) kneels at KNT 33 for -5 yards.
-4 YD
3 & 13 - TOLEDO 33
(1:01 - 4th) kneels at KNT 37 for -4 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:27
14-D.Crum to TOL 1 for 1 yard.
plays
yds
pos
33
35
Touchdown 5:32
14-D.Crum complete to 13-K.Orr. 13-K.Orr runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
70
yds
06:17
pos
33
35
Point After TD 11:49
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
35
Touchdown 11:53
21-S.Seymour runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
52
yds
01:08
pos
27
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:23
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
28
Touchdown 1:31
14-D.Crum scrambles runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
55
yds
03:15
pos
26
28
Field Goal 9:55
95-M.Trickett 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
38
yds
03:09
pos
20
28
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:36
29-E.Davis extra point is good
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Touchdown 3:41
21-S.Seymour runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
72
yds
04:54
pos
17
27
Point After TD 8:35
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 8:44
14-D.Crum complete to 18-X.Williams. 18-X.Williams runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:28
pos
16
21
Point After TD 10:12
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 10:16
22-B.Koback runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
81
yds
00:07
pos
10
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:34
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 0:44
14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
78
yds
01:14
pos
9
14
Field Goal 3:17
95-M.Trickett 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
71
yds
02:42
pos
3
14
Point After TD 6:05
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 6:12
12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
59
yds
02:24
pos
0
13
Point After TD 9:10
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:16
22-B.Koback runs 14 yards for a touchdown
9
plays
77
yds
04:07
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 30
Rushing 11 17
Passing 8 10
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 7-14 5-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 418 476
Total Plays 62 77
Avg Gain 6.7 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 171 289
Rush Attempts 44 52
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 5.6
Net Yards Passing 247 187
Comp. - Att. 14-18 15-25
Yards Per Pass 13.7 7.5
Penalties - Yards 3-40 3-20
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-41.3 3-36.0
Return Yards 59 93
Punts - Returns 1--1 1--3
Kickoffs - Returns 3-62 5-96
Int. - Returns 1--2 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kent State 3-6 10710633
Toledo 6-3 14140735
TOLEDO -4.5, O/U 63.5
Glass Bowl Toledo, Ohio
 247 PASS YDS 187
171 RUSH YDS 289
418 TOTAL YDS 476
Kent State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 257 3 0 252.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 257 3 0 252.7
D. Crum 14/18 257 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Williams 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 63 0
X. Williams 11 63 0 13
W. Matthews 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 55 0
W. Matthews 13 55 0 25
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 40 1
D. Crum 14 40 1 11
J. Bangda 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
J. Bangda 4 25 0 16
K. Price 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -12 0
K. Price 2 -12 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Price 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 102 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 102 0
K. Price 4 102 0 52
M. Carrigan 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 75 1
M. Carrigan 2 75 1 70
A. Peters 11 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 70 1
A. Peters 1 70 1 70
X. Williams 18 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 1
X. Williams 1 28 1 28
W. Matthews 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
W. Matthews 1 28 0 28
D. Cephas 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 19 0
D. Cephas 4 19 0 8
K. Orr 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 1
K. Orr 1 5 1 5
A. Dixon 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Dixon 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Phillips 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 1.0
C. Phillips 11-1 1.0 0
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 0.0
M. Lawrence-Burke 9-5 0.0 0
K. Sherald Jr. 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
K. Sherald Jr. 7-3 0.0 0
K. Gamble 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Gamble 5-0 0.0 0
N. Faulkner 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
N. Faulkner 4-2 0.0 0
E. Hines 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Hines 4-1 0.0 0
Z. West 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
Z. West 3-3 0.0 0
D. Hill 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Hill 3-1 0.0 0
Q. Knight 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Q. Knight 2-1 0.0 0
J. Salaam 36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Salaam 2-3 0.0 0
J. Parker 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
J. Parker 2-1 0.0 1
J. Ray 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ray 1-0 0.0 0
A. Peters 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Peters 1-0 0.0 0
M. Bahr 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Bahr 1-2 0.0 0
A. Hoag 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Hoag 1-2 0.0 0
T. Majette 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Majette 0-1 0.0 0
M. Daniel 39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Daniel 0-1 0.0 0
J. Price 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Price 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Trickett 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
M. Trickett 2/2 47 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Adams 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 44.3 2
D. Adams 3 44.3 2 47
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 1
D. Crum 1 32.0 1 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Parker 7 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.7 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.7 26 0
J. Parker 3 20.7 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hall 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
K. Hall 1 -1.0 -1 0
Toledo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Peters 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 194 1 1 130.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 194 1 1 130.4
E. Peters 15/25 194 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 175 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 175 2
S. Seymour 28 175 2 27
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 67 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 67 2
B. Koback 13 67 2 14
R. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 63 0
R. Jones 5 63 0 24
E. Peters 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -7 0
E. Peters 4 -7 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Phillips 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 55 1
D. Phillips 4 55 1 22
D. Maddox 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
D. Maddox 3 42 0 24
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
D. McKinley-Lewis 3 41 0 31
B. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
B. Mitchell 3 34 0 12
N. Kovacs 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
N. Kovacs 1 15 0 15
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
B. Koback 1 7 0 7
R. Gilliam 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Gilliam 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fisher 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
J. Fisher 8-3 0.0 0
T. Anderson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
T. Anderson 5-2 0.0 0
D. Blue 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Blue 4-1 0.0 0
N. Givhan 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
N. Givhan 4-2 0.0 0
J. Hines 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
J. Hines 4-2 1.0 0
S. Womack 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Womack 4-0 0.0 0
S. Holt 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Holt 4-1 0.0 0
N. Bauer 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Bauer 4-0 0.0 0
D. Hood 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hood 2-0 0.0 0
Dy. Johnson 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Dy. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
K. Robinson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Robinson 2-2 0.0 0
De. Johnson 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
De. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Bolden 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Bolden 2-0 0.0 0
T. Taylor 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
T. Taylor 2-3 0.0 0
D. Rogers 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Rogers 2-2 0.0 0
N. Childress 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Childress 1-1 0.0 0
J. Williams 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Williams 1-1 1.0 0
D. Mullins 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Mullins 1-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Ev. Davis 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
Ev. Davis 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Cluckey 17 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 36.0 0
T. Cluckey 3 36.0 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Maddox 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 20.8 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 20.8 26 0
D. Maddox 4 20.8 26 0
D. Phillips 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
D. Phillips 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Maddox 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 -3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
D. Maddox 1 -3.0 -3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENTST 25 0:55 3 2 Punt
9:10 KENTST 25 0:16 3 34 Fumble
6:05 KENTST 20 2:42 7 71 FG
1:58 KENTST 22 1:14 3 78 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:12 KENTST 35 1:28 5 65 TD
3:36 KENTST 25 1:09 4 19 Punt
1:56 TOLEDO 30 0:46 3 -12 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 KENTST 32 3:09 8 38 FG
8:00 KENTST 46 1:08 3 8 Punt
4:46 KENTST 45 3:15 8 55 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 KENTST 30 6:17 15 70 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 TOLEDO 23 4:07 9 77 TD
8:36 TOLEDO 41 2:24 7 59 TD
3:17 TOLEDO 25 1:14 4 13 Punt
0:34 TOLEDO 19 0:07 11 81 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:35 TOLEDO 15 4:54 12 85 TD
2:23 TOLEDO 11 0:12 2 19 Fumble
0:58 TOLEDO 10 0:37 4 30 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:12 TOLEDO 25 0:00 4 7 INT
9:55 TOLEDO 24 1:18 3 -3 Punt
6:46 TOLEDO 5 1:55 6 14 Fumble
1:23 TOLEDO 21 1:08 10 79 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:27 TOLEDO 29 4:26 9 34 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • KENTST
    TOLEDO

    33
    35

    Final CBSSN


  • BALLST
    WMICH

    31
    35

    Final ESP2


  • MIAOH
    OHIO

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    -7
    Wed 8:00pm ESP2


  • LALAF
    CSTCAR

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    +14
    Thu 7:30pm ESPU


  • TEMPLE
    SFLA

    0
    0
    50 O/U
    +1.5
    Thu 8:00pm ESPN


  • UCF
    TULSA

    0
    0
    71 O/U
    +17
    Fri 7:00pm ESP2


  • WASH
    OREGST

    0
    0
    65 O/U
    +10
    Fri 10:30pm FS1


  • PURDUE
    NWEST

    0
    0
    40.5 O/U
    -2.5
    Sat 12:00pm BTN


  • 5PSU
    13MINN

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    +6.5
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • ECU
    23SMU

    0
    0
    70.5 O/U
    -21.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPU


  • 11BAYLOR
    TCU

    0
    0
    50 O/U
    +2
    Sat 12:00pm FS1


  • WKY
    ARK

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    -1.5
    Sat 12:00pm SECN


  • TXTECH
    WVU

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    +2.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESP2


  • FSU
    BC

    0
    0
    62 O/U
    -2.5
    Sat 12:00pm ACCN


  • MA
    ARMY

    0
    0
    62 O/U
    -34.5
    Sat 12:00pm CBSS


  • VANDY
    10FLA

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    -26
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • MD
    3OHIOST

    0
    0
    63.5 O/U
    -43.5
    Sat 12:00pm FOX


  • GATECH
    UVA

    0
    0
    45 O/U
    -15
    Sat 12:30pm FSN


  • AF
    NMEX

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    +21.5
    Sat 2:00pm ATSN


  • TXSA
    ODU

    0
    0
    43 O/U
    -4.5
    Sat 2:00pm ESP3


  • SALA
    TXSTSM

    0
    0
    41.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 3:00pm ESP+


  • STNFRD
    COLO

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    +3.5
    Sat 3:00pm PACN


  • CHARLO
    UTEP

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    +12.5
    Sat 3:00pm ESP+


  • UAB
    USM

    0
    0
    50.5 O/U
    -4.5
    Sat 3:30pm NFLN


  • 20KSTATE
    TEXAS

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    -7
    Sat 3:30pm ESPN


  • USC
    ARIZST

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    -1.5
    Sat 3:30pm ABC


  • 1LSU
    2BAMA

    0
    0
    65 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBS


  • GAS
    TROY

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    +2.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • 22WAKE
    VATECH

    0
    0
    63.5 O/U
    +2.5
    Sat 3:30pm ACCN


  • UCONN
    17CINCY

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    -35
    Sat 3:30pm CBSS


  • LVILLE
    MIAMI

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP2


  • ILL
    MICHST

    0
    0
    45.5 O/U
    -15
    Sat 3:30pm FS1


  • 18IOWA
    16WISC

    0
    0
    38 O/U
    -9.5
    Sat 4:00pm FOX


  • NMEXST
    MISS

    0
    0
    62 O/U
    -28
    Sat 4:00pm SECN


  • NTEXAS
    LATECH

    0
    0
    68 O/U
    -5.5
    Sat 4:00pm FCBK


  • GAST
    LAMON

    0
    0
    76.5 O/U
    +2.5
    Sat 5:00pm ESP+


  • FIU
    FAU

    0
    0
    60.5 O/U
    -10
    Sat 6:00pm


  • UTAHST
    FRESNO

    0
    0
    59 O/U
    -6
    Sat 7:00pm CBSS


  • WASHST
    CAL

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    +7.5
    Sat 7:00pm PACN


  • MIZZOU
    6UGA

    0
    0
    47 O/U
    -17
    Sat 7:00pm ESPN


  • APLST
    SC

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP2


  • LIB
    BYU

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    -17
    Sat 7:30pm ESPU


  • 4CLEM
    NCST

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    +32.5
    Sat 7:30pm ABC


  • 15ND
    DUKE

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    +8
    Sat 7:30pm ACCN


  • TENN
    UK

    0
    0
    41.5 O/U
    PK
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • IOWAST
    9OKLA

    0
    0
    68 O/U
    -14
    Sat 8:00pm FOX


  • WYO
    21BOISE

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    -13
    Sat 10:15pm ESPN


  • NEVADA
    24SDGST

    0
    0
    38.5 O/U
    -17
    Sat 10:30pm ESP2


  • SJST
    HAWAII

    0
    0
    77.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 11:00pm FCBK
NCAA FB Scores