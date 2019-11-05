|
|
|KENTST
|TOLEDO
Toledo bowl eligible with 35-33 win over Kent State
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) Shakif Seymour ran for a career-high 175 yards and two touchdowns and the Toledo defense stuffed a two-point conversion attempt to become bowl eligible with a 35-33 win over Kent State on Tuesday night.
The Rockets (6-3, 3-2 Mid-American Conference) stopped Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum to preserve a two-point lead with 5:27 left. Crum had just hit Keenan Orr for a 5-yard TD pass on fourth-and-5 for the Golden Flashes (3-6, 2-3).
Kent State then ran out the rest of the clock with a nine-play, 34-yard drive that included a 10-yard run by Seymour on a fourth-and-1.
Seymour's first TD run gave the Rockets a 28-17 lead with 3:36 left in the second quarter. The Golden Flashes cut the deficit to 28-27 in the third, but Seymour's second TD run extended the lead to 35-27 early in the fourth.
Crum passed for 257 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for Kent State.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 28 for 3 yards (2-J.Fisher).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - KENTST 28(15:00 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 25 for -3 yards (91-J.Hines20-S.Holt).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - KENTST 25(14:42 - 1st) 14-D.Crum scrambles to KNT 27 for 2 yards (48-N.Givhan91-J.Hines).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - KENTST 27(14:05 - 1st) 96-D.Adams punts 47 yards from KNT 27. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 23 for -3 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
TOLEDO
Rockets
- TD (9 plays, 77 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 23(13:23 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 27 for 4 yards (1-N.Faulkner).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 27(13:14 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 49 for 22 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(12:56 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to KNT 48 for 3 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke4-C.Phillips).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 48(12:18 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to KNT 44 for 4 yards (98-D.Hill15-K.Sherald).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 44(11:48 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to KNT 38 for 6 yards (15-K.Sherald97-Z.West).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38(11:24 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox pushed ob at KNT 27 for 11 yards (8-E.Hines).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(10:43 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 26 for 1 yard (34-K.Gamble).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 26(10:23 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to KNT 14 for 12 yards (8-E.Hines15-K.Sherald).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 14(9:54 - 1st) 22-B.Koback runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:16 - 1st) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Fumble (3 plays, 34 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:10 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(9:10 - 1st) 3-K.Price pushed ob at KNT 29 for 4 yards (2-J.Fisher).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 29(9:10 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to TOL 46 for 25 yards (6-N.Bauer).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 46(8:54 - 1st) 2-W.Matthews to TOL 41 FUMBLES (56-T.Taylor). 20-S.Holt to TOL 41 for no gain.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- TD (7 plays, 59 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(8:36 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 44 for 3 yards (97-Z.West28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 44(8:30 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 29 for 27 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(8:11 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 27 for 2 yards (15-K.Sherald28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 27(7:54 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 27(7:24 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to KNT 20 for 7 yards (4-C.Phillips).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 20(7:19 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to KNT 19 for 1 yard (98-D.Hill).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(6:34 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:12 - 1st) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- FG (7 plays, 71 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:05 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky kicks 61 yards from TOL 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 20 for 16 yards (6-N.Bauer31-D.Bolden).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(6:05 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 32 for 12 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(6:00 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to KNT 38 for 6 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - KENTST 38(5:45 - 1st) 18-X.Williams runs ob at KNT 42 for 4 yards.
|
+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(5:25 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price pushed ob at TOL 6 for 52 yards (27-K.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - KENTST 6(4:57 - 1st) 18-X.Williams to TOL 6 for no gain (92-D.Rogers52-D.Mullins).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 6(4:34 - 1st) 14-D.Crum to TOL 9 for -3 yards (52-D.Mullins48-N.Givhan).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - KENTST 9(3:53 - 1st) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - KENTST 9(3:23 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:17 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(3:13 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 39 for 14 yards (36-J.Salaam7-J.Parker).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(3:13 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 38 for -1 yard (53-A.Hoag1-N.Faulkner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 38(2:47 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Phillips.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TOLEDO 38(2:08 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TOLEDO 38(2:03 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky punts 40 yards from TOL 38 to the KNT 22 downed by 54-S.Mills.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (3 plays, 78 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 22(1:58 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan to KNT 27 for 5 yards (31-D.Bolden).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 27(1:45 - 1st) 14-D.Crum to KNT 30 for 3 yards (31-D.Bolden).
|
+70 YD
|
3 & 2 - KENTST 30(1:24 - 1st) 14-D.Crum complete to 11-M.Carrigan. 11-M.Carrigan runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:44 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- TD (11 plays, 81 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:34 - 1st) 95-M.Trickett kicks 62 yards from KNT 35. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 19 for 16 yards (18-X.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 19(0:34 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 26 for 7 yards (27-J.Ray).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 26(0:27 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 32 for 6 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(15:00 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 40 for 8 yards (8-E.Hines36-J.Salaam).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 40(14:30 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 44 for 4 yards (97-Z.West98-D.Hill).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44(13:56 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters to TOL 47 for 3 yards (97-Z.West).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 47(12:41 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to KNT 42 for 11 yards (7-J.Parker15-K.Sherald).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(12:36 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 83-N.Kovacs. 83-N.Kovacs to KNT 27 for 15 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 27(12:06 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to KNT 3 for 24 yards (15-K.Sherald).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - TOLEDO 3(11:36 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to KNT 2 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 2(11:23 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to KNT 2 for no gain (4-C.Phillips53-A.Hoag).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 2(10:53 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:16 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (5 plays, 65 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:12 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky kicks 50 yards from TOL 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 35 for 20 yards (56-T.Taylor43-E.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(10:12 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum scrambles pushed ob at KNT 35 for no gain (99-D.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 35(10:07 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 10-A.Dixon. 10-A.Dixon pushed ob at KNT 35 for no gain (20-S.Holt).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 10 - KENTST 35(9:48 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to TOL 40 for 25 yards (21-D.Blue).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(9:25 - 2nd) 18-X.Williams to TOL 28 for 12 yards (1-T.Anderson48-N.Givhan).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(9:09 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 18-X.Williams. 18-X.Williams runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:44 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- TD (12 plays, 85 yards, 4:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:35 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 53 yards from KNT 35. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 25 for 13 yards (95-M.Trickett). Penalty on TOL 26-C.Sutherland Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 25.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(8:35 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 21 for 6 yards (4-C.Phillips1-N.Faulkner).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 21(8:30 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 22 for 1 yard (1-N.Faulkner92-T.Majette).
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 22(8:06 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to KNT 47 for 31 yards (7-J.Parker).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47(7:28 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 44 for 3 yards (1-N.Faulkner6-M.Bahr).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 44(6:56 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips pushed ob at KNT 38 for 6 yards (6-M.Bahr).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 38(6:17 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to KNT 31 for 7 yards (34-K.Gamble6-M.Bahr).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(5:49 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(5:24 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to KNT 26 for 5 yards (4-C.Phillips). Penalty on KNT 53-A.Hoag Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at KNT 26.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 13(5:18 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Gilliam.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 13(5:00 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 10 for 3 yards (4-C.Phillips41-J.Price).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 10(4:55 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 1 for 9 yards (11-A.Peters36-J.Salaam).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TOLEDO 1(4:14 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:41 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:36 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to KNT End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(3:36 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 3-K.Price. 3-K.Price to KNT 38 for 13 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(3:36 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum complete to 86-D.Cephas. 86-D.Cephas to KNT 38 for no gain (19-S.Womack1-T.Anderson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 38(3:24 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to KNT 44 for 6 yards (2-J.Fisher45-D.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - KENTST 44(3:00 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Carrigan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - KENTST 44(2:27 - 2nd) 96-D.Adams punts 45 yards from KNT 44 to the TOL 11 downed by 47-J.Palumbo.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, -12 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(1:56 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - KENTST 30(1:48 - 2nd) 21-J.Bangda to TOL 26 for 4 yards (96-D.Hood2-J.Fisher).
|
-16 YD
|
3 & 6 - KENTST 26(1:44 - 2nd) 3-K.Price to TOL 42 for -16 yards (91-J.Hines).
|
Punt
|
4 & 22 - KENTST 42(1:10 - 2nd) 14-D.Crum punts 32 yards from TOL 42 Downed at the TOL 10.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Halftime (4 plays, 30 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 10(0:58 - 2nd) 5-R.Jones to TOL 34 for 24 yards (8-E.Hines).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34(0:51 - 2nd) 5-R.Jones to TOL 50 for 16 yards (15-K.Sherald).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(0:34 - 2nd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Phillips.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(0:21 - 2nd) 5-R.Jones to KNT 45 for 5 yards (97-Z.West). Penalty on TOL 73-N.Rosi Holding 10 yards enforced at KNT 45. No Play.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Interception (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:12 - 2nd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 43 for 18 yards (98-D.Hill).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(15:00 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 45 for 2 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 45(14:45 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
|
Int
|
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 45(13:49 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Parker at KNT 34. 7-J.Parker to KNT 32 for -2 yards. Team penalty on TOL Illegal formation declined.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- FG (8 plays, 38 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(13:44 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 35 for 3 yards (48-N.Givhan92-D.Rogers).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - KENTST 35(13:38 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams pushed ob at KNT 34 for -1 yard (2-J.Fisher21-D.Blue).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - KENTST 34(13:15 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to KNT 42 for 8 yards (48-N.Givhan).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(12:47 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 47 for 5 yards (92-D.Rogers91-J.Hines).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 47(12:47 - 3rd) 21-J.Bangda to TOL 37 for 16 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 37(11:54 - 3rd) 21-J.Bangda to TOL 33 for 4 yards (93-N.Childress2-J.Fisher).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 33(11:41 - 3rd) 21-J.Bangda to TOL 32 for 1 yard (96-D.Hood56-T.Taylor).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - KENTST 32(11:10 - 3rd) 2-W.Matthews to TOL 30 for 2 yards (56-T.Taylor52-D.Mullins).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - KENTST 30(10:35 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:55 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 63 yards from KNT 35. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 24 for 22 yards (4-C.Phillips34-K.Gamble).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24(9:50 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 29 for 5 yards (15-K.Sherald).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 29(9:45 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 28 for -1 yard (34-K.Gamble).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 28(9:16 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters sacked at TOL 21 for -7 yards (4-C.Phillips).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - TOLEDO 21(8:37 - 3rd) 17-T.Clucky punts 33 yards from TOL 21 out of bounds at the KNT 46.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 46(8:00 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum complete to 86-D.Cephas. 86-D.Cephas to TOL 49 for 5 yards (19-S.Womack).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 49(7:51 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to TOL 46 for 3 yards (91-J.Hines).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - KENTST 46(7:32 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Price.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - KENTST 46(6:52 - 3rd) 96-D.Adams punts 41 yards from TOL 46 to the TOL 5 downed by 7-J.Parker.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Fumble (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 5(6:46 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 5(6:37 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to TOL 16 for 11 yards (24-Q.Knight8-E.Hines).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 16(6:34 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 18 for 2 yards (4-C.Phillips).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 18(6:17 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 24 for 6 yards (4-C.Phillips).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 24(5:36 - 3rd) Penalty on TOL 57-B.Heidecker False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 24. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 19(5:08 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Phillips.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 19(4:51 - 3rd) 17-T.Clucky punts 35 yards from TOL 19. 82-K.Hall to KNT 46 FUMBLES (19-S.Womack). 39-M.Daniel to KNT 45 for no gain.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (8 plays, 55 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 45(4:46 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to KNT 43 for -2 yards (2-J.Fisher11-J.Williams).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - KENTST 43(4:38 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum scrambles to TOL 46 for 11 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - KENTST 46(4:14 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams pushed ob at TOL 35 for 11 yards (6-N.Bauer).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(3:54 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams pushed ob at TOL 22 for 13 yards (6-N.Bauer).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 22(3:42 - 3rd) 18-X.Williams to TOL 10 for 12 yards (1-T.Anderson21-D.Blue).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 10(3:25 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum to TOL 5 for 5 yards (6-N.Bauer56-T.Taylor).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - KENTST 5(2:45 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum sacked at TOL 11 for -6 yards (11-J.Williams).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - KENTST 11(2:17 - 3rd) 14-D.Crum scrambles runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:31 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- TD (10 plays, 79 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:23 - 3rd) 95-M.Trickett kicks 63 yards from KNT 35. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 21 for 19 yards (15-K.Sherald).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 21(1:23 - 3rd) 5-R.Jones to TOL 23 for 2 yards (4-C.Phillips).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 23(1:16 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. Penalty on KNT 8-E.Hines Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TOL 23. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38(0:53 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 45 for 7 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 45(0:47 - 3rd) 5-R.Jones to KNT 37 for 18 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(0:15 - 3rd) 12-E.Peters complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to KNT 26 for 11 yards (15-K.Sherald28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26(15:00 - 4th) 12-E.Peters to KNT 33 FUMBLES. 12-E.Peters to KNT 33 for no gain.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 17 - TOLEDO 33(14:14 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 24 for 9 yards (36-J.Salaam).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 24(13:32 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 34-K.Gamble at KNT 19. 34-K.Gamble to KNT 30 for 11 yards. Penalty on KNT 4-C.Phillips Roughing the passer 12 yards enforced at KNT 24. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 12(12:47 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 5 for 7 yards (34-K.Gamble28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 5(12:19 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:53 - 4th) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
KENTST
Golden Flashes
- TD (15 plays, 70 yards, 6:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:49 - 4th) 17-T.Clucky kicks 61 yards from TOL 35. 7-J.Parker to KNT 30 for 26 yards (31-D.Bolden56-T.Taylor).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 30(11:49 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to KNT 32 for 2 yards (2-J.Fisher).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - KENTST 32(11:43 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 86-D.Cephas. 86-D.Cephas to KNT 40 for 8 yards (20-S.Holt).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(11:24 - 4th) 14-D.Crum sacked at KNT 36 for -4 yards (91-J.Hines).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 14 - KENTST 36(11:09 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to KNT 32 for -4 yards (21-D.Blue56-T.Taylor).
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 18 - KENTST 32(10:30 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 2-W.Matthews. 2-W.Matthews to TOL 40 for 28 yards (27-K.Robinson1-T.Anderson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 40(9:54 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to TOL 36 for 4 yards (99-D.Johnson92-D.Rogers).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - KENTST 36(9:34 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to TOL 37 for -1 yard (48-N.Givhan2-J.Fisher).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - KENTST 37(9:15 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to TOL 29 for 8 yards (2-J.Fisher93-N.Childress).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(8:50 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to TOL 16 for 13 yards (19-S.Womack).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KENTST 16(8:28 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 86-D.Cephas. 86-D.Cephas pushed ob at TOL 10 for 6 yards (19-S.Womack).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - KENTST 10(7:55 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to TOL 3 for 7 yards (20-S.Holt27-K.Robinson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - KENTST 3(7:27 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to TOL 2 for 1 yard (2-J.Fisher27-K.Robinson).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - KENTST 2(7:14 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews to TOL 3 for -1 yard (20-S.Holt).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - KENTST 3(6:45 - 4th) 2-W.Matthews pushed ob at TOL 5 for -2 yards (21-D.Blue).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 5 - KENTST 5(6:05 - 4th) 14-D.Crum complete to 13-K.Orr. 13-K.Orr runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(5:32 - 4th) 14-D.Crum to TOL 1 for 1 yard.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- End of Game (9 plays, 34 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:27 - 4th) 95-M.Trickett kicks 62 yards from KNT 35. 8-D.Maddox pushed ob at TOL 29 for 26 yards (11-A.Peters).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(5:27 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 38 for 9 yards (1-N.Faulkner97-Z.West).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 38(5:22 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour pushed ob at KNT 49 for 13 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(4:42 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 43 for 6 yards (28-M.Lawrence-Burke39-M.Daniel).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 43(4:05 - 4th) 5-R.Jones to KNT 40 for 3 yards (15-K.Sherald24-Q.Knight).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 40(3:21 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 40 for no gain (34-K.Gamble53-A.Hoag).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 40(2:36 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 30 for 10 yards (4-C.Phillips28-M.Lawrence-Burke).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(2:31 - 4th) 21-S.Seymour to KNT 28 for 2 yards (4-C.Phillips97-Z.West).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 28(1:50 - 4th) kneels at KNT 33 for -5 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 13 - TOLEDO 33(1:01 - 4th) kneels at KNT 37 for -4 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|30
|Rushing
|11
|17
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|418
|476
|Total Plays
|62
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|171
|289
|Rush Attempts
|44
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|247
|187
|Comp. - Att.
|14-18
|15-25
|Yards Per Pass
|13.7
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-40
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.3
|3-36.0
|Return Yards
|59
|93
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|1--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-62
|5-96
|Int. - Returns
|1--2
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|247
|PASS YDS
|187
|
|
|171
|RUSH YDS
|289
|
|
|418
|TOTAL YDS
|476
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|14/18
|257
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Williams 18 RB
|X. Williams
|11
|63
|0
|13
|
W. Matthews 2 RB
|W. Matthews
|13
|55
|0
|25
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|14
|40
|1
|11
|
J. Bangda 21 RB
|J. Bangda
|4
|25
|0
|16
|
K. Price 3 WR
|K. Price
|2
|-12
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Price 3 WR
|K. Price
|4
|102
|0
|52
|
M. Carrigan 11 WR
|M. Carrigan
|2
|75
|1
|70
|
A. Peters 11 S
|A. Peters
|1
|70
|1
|70
|
X. Williams 18 RB
|X. Williams
|1
|28
|1
|28
|
W. Matthews 2 RB
|W. Matthews
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
D. Cephas 86 WR
|D. Cephas
|4
|19
|0
|8
|
K. Orr 13 TE
|K. Orr
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
A. Dixon 10 WR
|A. Dixon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Phillips 4 LB
|C. Phillips
|11-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Lawrence-Burke 28 LB
|M. Lawrence-Burke
|9-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sherald Jr. 15 CB
|K. Sherald Jr.
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Faulkner 1 LB
|N. Faulkner
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hines 8 S
|E. Hines
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. West 97 DE
|Z. West
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 98 NT
|D. Hill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Knight 24 DB
|Q. Knight
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Salaam 36 CB
|J. Salaam
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parker 7 CB
|J. Parker
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Ray 27 S
|J. Ray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Peters 11 S
|A. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bahr 6 LB
|M. Bahr
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hoag 53 DE
|A. Hoag
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Majette 92 DL
|T. Majette
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Daniel 39 CB
|M. Daniel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Price 41 DL
|J. Price
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|2/2
|47
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Parker 7 CB
|J. Parker
|3
|20.7
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hall 82 WR
|K. Hall
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Peters 12 QB
|E. Peters
|15/25
|194
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Seymour 21 RB
|S. Seymour
|28
|175
|2
|27
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|13
|67
|2
|14
|
R. Jones 5 RB
|R. Jones
|5
|63
|0
|24
|
E. Peters 12 QB
|E. Peters
|4
|-7
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Phillips 10 WR
|D. Phillips
|4
|55
|1
|22
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|3
|42
|0
|24
|
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
|D. McKinley-Lewis
|3
|41
|0
|31
|
B. Mitchell 80 WR
|B. Mitchell
|3
|34
|0
|12
|
N. Kovacs 83 WR
|N. Kovacs
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Gilliam 14 TE
|R. Gilliam
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Fisher 2 LB
|J. Fisher
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Anderson 1 DB
|T. Anderson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Blue 21 S
|D. Blue
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Givhan 48 DL
|N. Givhan
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 DE
|J. Hines
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Womack 19 DB
|S. Womack
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Holt 20 S
|S. Holt
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 DB
|N. Bauer
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hood 96 DT
|D. Hood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Dy. Johnson 45 LB
|Dy. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 27 DB
|K. Robinson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
De. Johnson 99 DE
|De. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bolden 31 LB
|D. Bolden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 56 DE
|T. Taylor
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rogers 92 DT
|D. Rogers
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Childress 93 DL
|N. Childress
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 11 CB
|J. Williams
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Mullins 52 DL
|D. Mullins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Ev. Davis 29 K
|Ev. Davis
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|3
|36.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|4
|20.8
|26
|0
|
D. Phillips 10 WR
|D. Phillips
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
