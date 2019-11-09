|
|
No. 4 Clemson tops NC State 55-10, wins ACC division title
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Trevor Lawrence threw for two scores and ran for another in a dominating first quarter for fourth-ranked Clemson, which beat North Carolina State 55-10 on Saturday night to clinch a trip to Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
The reigning national champion Tigers learned this week that they were on the outside looking in for the first rankings for the four-team College Football Playoff. Yet coach Dabo Swinney had said the Tigers (10-0, 7-0, No. 5 CFP) were in a ''good spot'' and needed to focus instead on finishing strong.
Starting that way was enough against the Wolfpack (4-5, 1-4) as Clemson extended its school-record winning streak to 25 games.
By halftime, Clemson led 42-0. That first half was highlighted by 6-foot-4, 330-pound left guard John Simpson taking a goal-line handoff and plowing in for a 1-yard touchdown. Near the end of the game, Clemson added a 1-yard scoring run with 11 seconds left before letting linebacker James Skalski unsuccessfully kick the extra point.
There weren't many positives for N.C. State beyond freshman Zonovan Knight's 53-yard TD run. That came early in the third quarter, long after the Wolfpack's typically rowdy fans had fled for the exits to leave the rest of the game to play out in a largely empty Carter-Finley Stadium.
THE TAKEAWAY
Clemson: The four-time reigning ACC champions claimed the league's Atlantic Division title with the win and No. 22 Wake Forest's loss at Virginia Tech earlier Saturday. That will give the Tigers a shot at becoming the first team in any power conference to win five straight league championship games when they face the Coastal Division champion Dec. 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
N.C. State: Injuries have caused an already young team to force even younger players into the lineup, and it didn't get better Saturday night. A Lawrence keeper ended with three Wolfpack players lying on the turf in pain and ultimately left freshman linebacker Payton Wilson with his left arm in a sling and an ice bag on his shoulder. Redshirt freshman Devin Leary struggled again in his second start at quarterback - including simply dropping the ball in the pocket for a turnover - in a game that got away quickly. N.C. State must win two of the final three games to reach a sixth straight bowl game.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Tigers could move up in the AP Top 25 with No. 2 Alabama losing to No. 1 LSU. They also could rise in the playoff rankings with Alabama (No. 3 CFP) and No. 5 Penn State (No. 4 CFP) both falling Saturday.
UP NEXT
Clemson: The Tigers host No. 22 Wake Forest next Saturday.
N.C. State: Louisville visits the Wolfpack next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball , https://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 84 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-T.Gill kicks 62 yards from NCST 35. 10-J.Ngata to CLE 16 for 13 yards (30-C.Czesak).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(15:00 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins pushed ob at CLE 26 for 10 yards (21-S.Griffin).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(15:00 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 29 for 3 yards (92-L.Murchison11-P.Wilson).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 29(14:30 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to CLE 43 for 14 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(14:02 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 47 for 4 yards (1-J.Smith-Williams).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 47(13:35 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs ob at NCST 33 for 20 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(13:01 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to NCST 25 for 8 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 25(12:34 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross pushed ob at NCST 13 for 12 yards (21-S.Griffin).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(12:04 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to NCST 7 for 6 yards (31-J.Morehead).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 7(11:34 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:03 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:56 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 40 yards from CLE 35 to NCST 25 fair catch by 85-K.Lesane.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(10:56 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to NCST 24 for -1 yard (47-J.Skalski).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - NCST 24(10:56 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to NCST 29 for 5 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NCST 29(10:16 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NCST 29(9:31 - 1st) 97-T.Gill punts 56 yards from NCST 29. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 15 for no gain (13-T.Baker-Williams). Penalty on CLE 23-A.Booth Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at CLE 15.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (11 plays, 92 yards, 4:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 8(9:27 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 36 for 28 yards (14-D.Graves).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(9:10 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 36(8:36 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to CLE 46 for 10 yards (31-J.Morehead21-S.Griffin).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(8:29 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to NCST 41 for 13 yards (31-J.Morehead).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(8:00 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 41(7:26 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata to NCST 32 for 9 yards (14-D.Graves).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 32(7:19 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to NCST 29 for 3 yards (12-B.Miller).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(6:55 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon pushed ob at NCST 31 for -2 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - CLEM 31(6:27 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles to NCST 23 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson1-J.Smith-Williams).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 23(5:51 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to NCST 21 for 2 yards (15-C.Hart). Penalty on CLE 76-S.Pollard Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 23. No Play.
|
+33 YD
|
3 & 14 - CLEM 33(5:24 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:06 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Fumble (2 plays, -13 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 40 yards from CLE 35 to NCST 25 fair catch by 85-K.Lesane.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(5:00 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to NCST 24 for -1 yard (43-C.Smith).
|
-12 YD
|
2 & 11 - NCST 24(5:00 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to NCST 16 FUMBLES (47-J.Skalski). 43-C.Smith to NCST 3 for 9 yards (20-J.Houston).
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - CLEM 3(4:16 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to NCST 4 for -1 yard (15-C.Hart12-B.Miller).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 4(4:07 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:36 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Fumble (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:31 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 60 yards from CLE 35. 85-K.Lesane to NCST 24 for 19 yards (17-K.Patterson47-J.Skalski).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 24(3:31 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter pushed ob at NCST 37 for 13 yards. Penalty on NCST 6-C.Angeline Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 32.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 12 - NCST 22(3:25 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 39 for 17 yards. Penalty on NCST 85-K.Lesane Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 39.
|
-8 YD
|
1 & 5 - NCST 29(3:03 - 1st) 13-D.Leary to NCST 21 FUMBLES. to NCST 21 for no gain.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (10 plays, 33 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:31 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(1:31 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 32 for 7 yards (47-J.Skalski14-D.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NCST 32(1:31 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 32 for no gain (44-N.Pinckney11-I.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NCST 32(1:06 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - NCST 32(0:31 - 1st) Team penalty on CLE Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 32. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 37(0:26 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Knight.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 37(0:26 - 1st) 13-D.Leary scrambles to NCST 36 for -1 yard (59-J.Williams).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 11 - NCST 36(0:20 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines pushed ob at CLE 42 for 22 yards (43-C.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 42(15:00 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to CLE 42 for no gain (5-K.Henry).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCST 42(14:25 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NCST 42(13:46 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NCST 42(13:42 - 2nd) 97-T.Gill punts 29 yards from CLE 42 to CLE 13 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (10 plays, 39 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(13:37 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 13(13:30 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 13(13:23 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles to CLE 18 for 5 yards (12-B.Miller32-D.Thomas).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - CLEM 18(13:20 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 26-J.Harris Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 18. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(12:33 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 35 for 12 yards (10-T.Ingle15-C.Hart).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(12:18 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 32 for -3 yards (10-T.Ingle31-J.Morehead).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 13 - CLEM 32(11:44 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to CLE 48 for 16 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(11:06 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to NCST 48 for 4 yards (1-J.Smith-Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 48(10:36 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at NCST 48 for no gain (44-J.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 48(10:05 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - CLEM 48(9:21 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 35 yards from NCST 48 Downed at the NCST 13. Penalty on CLE 1-D.Kendrick Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NCST 13.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 28(9:16 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 28(9:06 - 2nd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 26 for -2 yards (59-J.Williams7-J.Mascoll).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - NCST 26(9:01 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to NCST 29 for 3 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - NCST 29(8:15 - 2nd) 97-T.Gill punts 53 yards from NCST 29. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 26 for 8 yards (89-T.Dawkins).
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 74 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(7:40 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata to CLE 35 for 9 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 35(7:27 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 39 for 4 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams26-J.Harris).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(6:56 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to NCST 35 for 26 yards (15-C.Hart).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(6:28 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 35(5:57 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to NCST 8 for 27 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - CLEM 8(5:51 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to NCST 1 for 7 yards (26-J.Harris13-T.Baker-Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 1(5:15 - 2nd) 74-J.Simpson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:35 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:30 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 58 yards from CLE 35. 85-K.Lesane to NCST 21 for 14 yards (25-J.Phillips11-I.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 21(4:30 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 21 for no gain (11-I.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCST 21(4:24 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Provillon.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - NCST 21(3:54 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary scrambles to NCST 22 for 1 yard (34-L.Rudolph).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - NCST 22(3:50 - 2nd) 97-T.Gill punts 48 yards from NCST 22 to CLE 30 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 70 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(3:14 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon pushed ob at CLE 45 for 15 yards (15-C.Hart).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(3:07 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 40 for -5 yards (21-S.Griffin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CLEM 40(2:32 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 23-L.Dixon.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 15 - CLEM 40(1:47 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 23-L.Dixon. 23-L.Dixon to CLE 50 for 10 yards (10-T.Ingle26-J.Harris).
|
+17 YD
|
4 & 5 - CLEM 50(1:43 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 83-C.Groomes. 83-C.Groomes to NCST 33 FUMBLES. 23-L.Dixon to NCST 33 for no gain.
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(1:02 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:51 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Fumble (4 plays, 50 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:45 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(0:45 - 2nd) 24-Z.Knight to CLE 34 for 41 yards (5-K.Henry).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(0:45 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter pushed ob at CLE 15 for 19 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 15(0:30 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie pushed ob at CLE 10 for 5 yards (8-A.Terrell).
|
-15 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCST 10(0:23 - 2nd) to CLE 10 FUMBLES. 3-X.Thomas to CLE 25 for no gain.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:11 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to NCST 28 for 3 yards (8-A.Terrell).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 28(15:00 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 30 for 2 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - NCST 30(14:40 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary scrambles pushed ob at NCST 39 for 9 yards (43-C.Smith).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 39(14:01 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to NCST 47 for 8 yards (31-M.Goodrich).
|
+53 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 47(13:39 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:13 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 6:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:04 - 3rd) 97-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(13:04 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 26 for 1 yard (19-C.Powell1-J.Smith-Williams).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 26(13:04 - 3rd) Penalty on CLE 79-J.Carman False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 26. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - CLEM 21(12:29 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles pushed ob at CLE 29 for 8 yards (15-C.Hart).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 29(12:10 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 38 for 9 yards (35-J.Scott).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(11:42 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 42 for 4 yards (1-J.Smith-Williams).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 42(11:12 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson to NCST 45 for 13 yards (31-J.Morehead).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(10:40 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to NCST 41 for 4 yards (92-L.Murchison15-C.Hart).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 41(10:15 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at NCST 39 for 2 yards (19-C.Powell).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 39(9:47 - 3rd) Penalty on CLE 73-T.Anchrum False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 39. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 44(9:02 - 3rd) Team penalty on CLE False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 44. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 14 - CLEM 49(8:38 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to NCST 38 for 11 yards (55-D.Holden92-L.Murchison).
|
+32 YD
|
4 & 3 - CLEM 38(8:16 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton to NCST 6 for 32 yards (19-C.Powell13-T.Baker-Williams).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 6 - CLEM 6(7:34 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to NCST 8 for -2 yards (15-C.Hart).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 8(7:00 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:29 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:21 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 40 yards from CLE 35 to NCST 25 fair catch by.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(6:21 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 25 for no gain (44-N.Pinckney).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCST 25(6:21 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NCST 25(5:49 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hines.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NCST 25(5:44 - 3rd) 97-T.Gill punts 75 yards from NCST 25 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(5:40 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon pushed ob at CLE 29 for 9 yards (26-J.Harris). Penalty on CLE 80-L.Price Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 29.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 11 - CLEM 19(5:31 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 22-W.Swinney. 22-W.Swinney to CLE 30 for 11 yards (26-J.Harris47-A.Gray).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(5:11 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 30(4:34 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 26 for -4 yards (32-D.Thomas21-S.Griffin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - CLEM 26(4:29 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - CLEM 26(3:49 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 59 yards from CLE 26 to the NCST 15 downed by 11-I.Simmons.
NCST
Wolfpack
- FG (14 plays, 56 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 15(3:43 - 3rd) 85-K.Lesane pushed ob at NCST 20 for 5 yards (43-C.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCST 20(3:31 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 23 for 3 yards (43-C.Smith6-M.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - NCST 23(3:00 - 3rd) Penalty on CLE 59-J.Williams Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 23. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 28(2:42 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 28(2:23 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to NCST 33 for 5 yards (6-M.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - NCST 33(2:17 - 3rd) Penalty on CLE 11-I.Simmons Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 33. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 38(1:43 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 26-T.Pennix. 26-T.Pennix to CLE 46 for 16 yards (24-N.Turner).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(1:33 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary scrambles pushed ob at CLE 45 for 1 yard (43-C.Smith).
|
+38 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 45(1:10 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to CLE 7 for 38 yards (24-N.Turner).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 7 - NCST 7(0:36 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to CLE 7 for no gain. Team penalty on NCST Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CLE 7. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 12 - NCST 12(0:13 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - NCST 12(15:00 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to CLE 12 for no gain. Penalty on NCST 66-J.Fedd-Jackson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CLE 12. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 27 - NCST 27(14:55 - 4th) 13-D.Leary sacked at CLE 29 for -2 yards (34-L.Rudolph).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 29 - NCST 29(14:35 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hines.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 29 - NCST 29(13:54 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:49 - 4th) 97-T.Gill kicks 40 yards from NCST 35 to CLE 25 fair catch by.
|
-10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(13:43 - 4th) to CLE 15 FUMBLES. 7-C.Brice to CLE 15 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 20 - CLEM 15(13:43 - 4th) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 16 for 1 yard (35-J.Scott32-D.Thomas).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 19 - CLEM 16(13:12 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 21-D.Rencher. 21-D.Rencher to CLE 24 for 8 yards (47-A.Gray).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - CLEM 24(12:32 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 41 yards from CLE 24 to the NCST 35 downed by 46-J.Boyd.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Downs (14 plays, 56 yards, 5:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(11:56 - 4th) 13-D.Leary scrambles pushed ob at NCST 41 for 6 yards (10-B.Spector).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - NCST 41(11:44 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to NCST 37 for -4 yards (35-J.Foster).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 8 - NCST 37(11:18 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to CLE 44 for 19 yards (19-T.Muse).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 44(10:42 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to CLE 41 for 3 yards (5-K.Henry).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - NCST 41(10:17 - 4th) 13-D.Leary sacked at NCST 45 for -14 yards. Penalty on NCST 13-D.Leary Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at NCST 45. (24-N.Turner).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 21 - NCST 45(9:51 - 4th) 13-D.Leary scrambles to CLE 42 for 13 yards (19-T.Muse).
|
+15 YD
|
4 & 8 - NCST 42(9:44 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to CLE 27 for 15 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 27(8:54 - 4th) 24-Z.Knight to CLE 25 for 2 yards (3-X.Thomas15-J.Venables).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NCST 25(8:25 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Lesane.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - NCST 25(7:40 - 4th) 24-Z.Knight to CLE 10 for 15 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 10(7:34 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Provillon.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 10(6:53 - 4th) 24-Z.Knight to CLE 9 for 1 yard (6-M.Jones43-C.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NCST 9(6:49 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 85-K.Lesane. 85-K.Lesane to CLE 9 for no gain (15-J.Venables).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 9 - NCST 9(6:06 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
CLEM
Tigers
- Fumble (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 9(5:41 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 16 for 7 yards (31-J.Morehead55-D.Holden).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 16(5:36 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell pushed ob at CLE 20 for 4 yards (19-C.Powell).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(5:05 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 18 for -2 yards (32-D.Thomas55-D.Holden).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - CLEM 18(4:33 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 22-W.Swinney. 22-W.Swinney to CLE 20 for 2 yards (47-A.Gray).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 20(3:58 - 4th) 7-C.Brice scrambles pushed ob at CLE 27 for 7 yards (32-D.Thomas). Penalty on CLE 65-M.Bockhorst Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - CLEM 27(3:11 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 50 yards from CLE 27. 5-T.Hines to NCST 23 FUMBLES. 46-J.Boyd to NCST 23 for no gain.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 23 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(3:00 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 23(2:49 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton to NCST 21 for 2 yards (31-J.Morehead24-M.Dunlap).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 21(2:45 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to NCST 14 for 7 yards (31-J.Morehead).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 1 - CLEM 14(2:08 - 4th) 7-C.Brice to NCST 4 for 10 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - CLEM 4(1:30 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to NCST 1 for 3 yards (90-S.Jackson47-A.Gray).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 1(0:57 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 22-W.Swinney.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 1(0:22 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(0:16 - 4th) 29-B.Potter extra point is no good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|13
|Rushing
|11
|4
|Passing
|15
|6
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|544
|274
|Total Plays
|77
|60
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|246
|124
|Rush Attempts
|41
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|298
|150
|Comp. - Att.
|25-36
|14-29
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-72
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|8
|1
|Rushing TDs
|5
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|4-4
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.3
|5-52.2
|Return Yards
|21
|33
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-13
|2-33
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|298
|PASS YDS
|150
|
|
|246
|RUSH YDS
|124
|
|
|544
|TOTAL YDS
|274
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|20/27
|276
|3
|0
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|5/9
|27
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|14
|112
|2
|26
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|8
|59
|1
|28
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|9
|50
|0
|15
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
M. Dukes 19 RB
|M. Dukes
|3
|11
|1
|7
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Simpson 74 OL
|J. Simpson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ross 8 WR
|J. Ross
|4
|75
|1
|33
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|4
|73
|1
|33
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|2
|34
|0
|32
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|3
|31
|1
|27
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|2
|27
|0
|17
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
W. Swinney 22 WR
|W. Swinney
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|3
|7
|0
|9
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Groomes 83 WR
|C. Groomes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Smith 43 LB
|C. Smith
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Muse 19 S
|T. Muse
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Simmons 11 LB
|I. Simmons
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Terrell 8 CB
|A. Terrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 59 DT
|J. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Rudolph 34 DE
|L. Rudolph
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Foster 35 DE
|J. Foster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Goodrich 31 CB
|M. Goodrich
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Venables 15 LB
|J. Venables
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ba. Spector 10 LB
|Ba. Spector
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 25 DB
|J. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 12 S
|K. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Zanders 36 S
|L. Zanders
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 18 S
|J. Charleston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 14 S
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|4
|46.3
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|2
|4.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|14/29
|166
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Knight 24 RB
|Z. Knight
|12
|139
|1
|53
|
K. Lesane 85 WR
|K. Lesane
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Pennix 26 RB
|T. Pennix
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|9
|5
|0
|13
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|7
|-15
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|2
|53
|0
|38
|
T. Hines 5 WR
|T. Hines
|3
|30
|0
|22
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|2
|27
|0
|19
|
E. Emezie 3 WR
|E. Emezie
|4
|21
|0
|8
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Pennix 26 RB
|T. Pennix
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Knight 24 RB
|Z. Knight
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Lesane 85 WR
|K. Lesane
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Provillon 84 WR
|J. Provillon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Morehead 31 S
|J. Morehead
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 15 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell 19 WR
|C. Powell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Murchison 92 DT
|L. Murchison
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Griffin 21 CB
|S. Griffin
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 1 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Harris 39 DB
|Ja. Harris
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gray 47 LB
|A. Gray
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Graves 14 S
|D. Graves
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 35 LB
|J. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 12 LB
|B. Miller
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Harris 44 DT
|Jo. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holden 55 DE
|D. Holden
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 90 DE
|S. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 CB
|M. Dunlap
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|46
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 97 P
|T. Gill
|5
|52.2
|2
|75
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lesane 85 WR
|K. Lesane
|2
|16.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hines 5 WR
|T. Hines
|1
|0.0
|0
|0