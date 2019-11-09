Drive Chart
No. 4 Clemson tops NC State 55-10, wins ACC division title

  • Nov 09, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Trevor Lawrence threw for two scores and ran for another in a dominating first quarter for fourth-ranked Clemson, which beat North Carolina State 55-10 on Saturday night to clinch a trip to Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

The reigning national champion Tigers learned this week that they were on the outside looking in for the first rankings for the four-team College Football Playoff. Yet coach Dabo Swinney had said the Tigers (10-0, 7-0, No. 5 CFP) were in a ''good spot'' and needed to focus instead on finishing strong.

Starting that way was enough against the Wolfpack (4-5, 1-4) as Clemson extended its school-record winning streak to 25 games.

By halftime, Clemson led 42-0. That first half was highlighted by 6-foot-4, 330-pound left guard John Simpson taking a goal-line handoff and plowing in for a 1-yard touchdown. Near the end of the game, Clemson added a 1-yard scoring run with 11 seconds left before letting linebacker James Skalski unsuccessfully kick the extra point.

There weren't many positives for N.C. State beyond freshman Zonovan Knight's 53-yard TD run. That came early in the third quarter, long after the Wolfpack's typically rowdy fans had fled for the exits to leave the rest of the game to play out in a largely empty Carter-Finley Stadium.

THE TAKEAWAY

Clemson: The four-time reigning ACC champions claimed the league's Atlantic Division title with the win and No. 22 Wake Forest's loss at Virginia Tech earlier Saturday. That will give the Tigers a shot at becoming the first team in any power conference to win five straight league championship games when they face the Coastal Division champion Dec. 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

N.C. State: Injuries have caused an already young team to force even younger players into the lineup, and it didn't get better Saturday night. A Lawrence keeper ended with three Wolfpack players lying on the turf in pain and ultimately left freshman linebacker Payton Wilson with his left arm in a sling and an ice bag on his shoulder. Redshirt freshman Devin Leary struggled again in his second start at quarterback - including simply dropping the ball in the pocket for a turnover - in a game that got away quickly. N.C. State must win two of the final three games to reach a sixth straight bowl game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Tigers could move up in the AP Top 25 with No. 2 Alabama losing to No. 1 LSU. They also could rise in the playoff rankings with Alabama (No. 3 CFP) and No. 5 Penn State (No. 4 CFP) both falling Saturday.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers host No. 22 Wake Forest next Saturday.

N.C. State: Louisville visits the Wolfpack next Saturday.

CLEM Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 84 yards, 3:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 97-T.Gill kicks 62 yards from NCST 35. 10-J.Ngata to CLE 16 for 13 yards (30-C.Czesak).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 16
(15:00 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins pushed ob at CLE 26 for 10 yards (21-S.Griffin).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 26
(15:00 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 29 for 3 yards (92-L.Murchison11-P.Wilson).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 29
(14:30 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to CLE 43 for 14 yards (10-T.Ingle).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 43
(14:02 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 47 for 4 yards (1-J.Smith-Williams).
+20 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 47
(13:35 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs ob at NCST 33 for 20 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 33
(13:01 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to NCST 25 for 8 yards (32-D.Thomas).
+12 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 25
(12:34 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross pushed ob at NCST 13 for 12 yards (21-S.Griffin).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 13
(12:04 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to NCST 7 for 6 yards (31-J.Morehead).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 7
(11:34 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:03 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

NCST Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:56 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 40 yards from CLE 35 to NCST 25 fair catch by 85-K.Lesane.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25
(10:56 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to NCST 24 for -1 yard (47-J.Skalski).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - NCST 24
(10:56 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to NCST 29 for 5 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NCST 29
(10:16 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
Punt
4 & 6 - NCST 29
(9:31 - 1st) 97-T.Gill punts 56 yards from NCST 29. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 15 for no gain (13-T.Baker-Williams). Penalty on CLE 23-A.Booth Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at CLE 15.

CLEM Tigers
- TD (11 plays, 92 yards, 4:21 poss)

Result Play
+28 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 8
(9:27 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 36 for 28 yards (14-D.Graves).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 36
(9:10 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 36
(8:36 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to CLE 46 for 10 yards (31-J.Morehead21-S.Griffin).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 46
(8:29 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to NCST 41 for 13 yards (31-J.Morehead).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 41
(8:00 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 41
(7:26 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata to NCST 32 for 9 yards (14-D.Graves).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 32
(7:19 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to NCST 29 for 3 yards (12-B.Miller).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 29
(6:55 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon pushed ob at NCST 31 for -2 yards (10-T.Ingle).
+8 YD
2 & 12 - CLEM 31
(6:27 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles to NCST 23 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson1-J.Smith-Williams).
Penalty
3 & 4 - CLEM 23
(5:51 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to NCST 21 for 2 yards (15-C.Hart). Penalty on CLE 76-S.Pollard Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 23. No Play.
+33 YD
3 & 14 - CLEM 33
(5:24 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:06 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

NCST Wolfpack
- Fumble (2 plays, -13 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 40 yards from CLE 35 to NCST 25 fair catch by 85-K.Lesane.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25
(5:00 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to NCST 24 for -1 yard (43-C.Smith).
-12 YD
2 & 11 - NCST 24
(5:00 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to NCST 16 FUMBLES (47-J.Skalski). 43-C.Smith to NCST 3 for 9 yards (20-J.Houston).

CLEM Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 3 - CLEM 3
(4:16 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to NCST 4 for -1 yard (15-C.Hart12-B.Miller).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 4
(4:07 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:36 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

NCST Wolfpack
- Fumble (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:31 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 60 yards from CLE 35. 85-K.Lesane to NCST 24 for 19 yards (17-K.Patterson47-J.Skalski).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 24
(3:31 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter pushed ob at NCST 37 for 13 yards. Penalty on NCST 6-C.Angeline Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 32.
+17 YD
1 & 12 - NCST 22
(3:25 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 39 for 17 yards. Penalty on NCST 85-K.Lesane Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 39.
-8 YD
1 & 5 - NCST 29
(3:03 - 1st) 13-D.Leary to NCST 21 FUMBLES. to NCST 21 for no gain.

CLEM Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 21 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 21
(2:30 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to NCST 19 for 2 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
+19 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 19
(2:25 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:36 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

NCST Wolfpack
- Punt (10 plays, 33 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:31 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25
(1:31 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 32 for 7 yards (47-J.Skalski14-D.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 3 - NCST 32
(1:31 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 32 for no gain (44-N.Pinckney11-I.Simmons).
No Gain
3 & 3 - NCST 32
(1:06 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas.
Penalty
4 & 3 - NCST 32
(0:31 - 1st) Team penalty on CLE Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 32. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 37
(0:26 - 1st) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Knight.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 37
(0:26 - 1st) 13-D.Leary scrambles to NCST 36 for -1 yard (59-J.Williams).
+22 YD
3 & 11 - NCST 36
(0:20 - 1st) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines pushed ob at CLE 42 for 22 yards (43-C.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 42
(15:00 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to CLE 42 for no gain (5-K.Henry).
No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 42
(14:25 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NCST 42
(13:46 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
Punt
4 & 10 - NCST 42
(13:42 - 2nd) 97-T.Gill punts 29 yards from CLE 42 to CLE 13 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.

CLEM Tigers
- Punt (10 plays, 39 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 13
(13:37 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 13
(13:30 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - CLEM 13
(13:23 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles to CLE 18 for 5 yards (12-B.Miller32-D.Thomas).
Penalty
4 & 5 - CLEM 18
(13:20 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 26-J.Harris Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 18. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 23
(12:33 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 35 for 12 yards (10-T.Ingle15-C.Hart).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35
(12:18 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 32 for -3 yards (10-T.Ingle31-J.Morehead).
+16 YD
2 & 13 - CLEM 32
(11:44 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to CLE 48 for 16 yards (10-T.Ingle).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 48
(11:06 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to NCST 48 for 4 yards (1-J.Smith-Williams).
No Gain
2 & 6 - CLEM 48
(10:36 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at NCST 48 for no gain (44-J.Harris).
No Gain
3 & 6 - CLEM 48
(10:05 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
Punt
4 & 6 - CLEM 48
(9:21 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 35 yards from NCST 48 Downed at the NCST 13. Penalty on CLE 1-D.Kendrick Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NCST 13.

NCST Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 28
(9:16 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 28
(9:06 - 2nd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 26 for -2 yards (59-J.Williams7-J.Mascoll).
+3 YD
3 & 12 - NCST 26
(9:01 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to NCST 29 for 3 yards (12-K.Wallace).
Punt
4 & 9 - NCST 29
(8:15 - 2nd) 97-T.Gill punts 53 yards from NCST 29. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 26 for 8 yards (89-T.Dawkins).

CLEM Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 74 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 26
(7:40 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata to CLE 35 for 9 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 35
(7:27 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 39 for 4 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams26-J.Harris).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 39
(6:56 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to NCST 35 for 26 yards (15-C.Hart).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 35
(6:28 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
+27 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 35
(5:57 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to NCST 8 for 27 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 8 - CLEM 8
(5:51 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to NCST 1 for 7 yards (26-J.Harris13-T.Baker-Williams).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 1
(5:15 - 2nd) 74-J.Simpson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:35 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

NCST Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:30 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 58 yards from CLE 35. 85-K.Lesane to NCST 21 for 14 yards (25-J.Phillips11-I.Simmons).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 21
(4:30 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 21 for no gain (11-I.Simmons).
No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 21
(4:24 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Provillon.
+1 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 21
(3:54 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary scrambles to NCST 22 for 1 yard (34-L.Rudolph).
Punt
4 & 9 - NCST 22
(3:50 - 2nd) 97-T.Gill punts 48 yards from NCST 22 to CLE 30 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.

CLEM Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 70 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 30
(3:14 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon pushed ob at CLE 45 for 15 yards (15-C.Hart).
Sack
1 & 10 - CLEM 45
(3:07 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 40 for -5 yards (21-S.Griffin).
No Gain
2 & 15 - CLEM 40
(2:32 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 23-L.Dixon.
+10 YD
3 & 15 - CLEM 40
(1:47 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 23-L.Dixon. 23-L.Dixon to CLE 50 for 10 yards (10-T.Ingle26-J.Harris).
+17 YD
4 & 5 - CLEM 50
(1:43 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 83-C.Groomes. 83-C.Groomes to NCST 33 FUMBLES. 23-L.Dixon to NCST 33 for no gain.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 33
(1:02 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:51 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

NCST Wolfpack
- Fumble (4 plays, 50 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:45 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
+41 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25
(0:45 - 2nd) 24-Z.Knight to CLE 34 for 41 yards (5-K.Henry).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 34
(0:45 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter pushed ob at CLE 15 for 19 yards (11-I.Simmons).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 15
(0:30 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie pushed ob at CLE 10 for 5 yards (8-A.Terrell).
-15 YD
2 & 5 - NCST 10
(0:23 - 2nd) to CLE 10 FUMBLES. 3-X.Thomas to CLE 25 for no gain.

CLEM Tigers
- Halftime (1 plays, 15 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25
(0:18 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 40 for 15 yards (92-L.Murchison12-B.Miller).

NCST Wolfpack
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:11 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to NCST 28 for 3 yards (8-A.Terrell).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 28
(15:00 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 30 for 2 yards (47-J.Skalski).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - NCST 30
(14:40 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary scrambles pushed ob at NCST 39 for 9 yards (43-C.Smith).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 39
(14:01 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to NCST 47 for 8 yards (31-M.Goodrich).
+53 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 47
(13:39 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:13 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.

CLEM Tigers
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 6:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:04 - 3rd) 97-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25
(13:04 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 26 for 1 yard (19-C.Powell1-J.Smith-Williams).
Penalty
2 & 9 - CLEM 26
(13:04 - 3rd) Penalty on CLE 79-J.Carman False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 26. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 14 - CLEM 21
(12:29 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles pushed ob at CLE 29 for 8 yards (15-C.Hart).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 29
(12:10 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 38 for 9 yards (35-J.Scott).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 38
(11:42 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 42 for 4 yards (1-J.Smith-Williams).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 42
(11:12 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson to NCST 45 for 13 yards (31-J.Morehead).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 45
(10:40 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to NCST 41 for 4 yards (92-L.Murchison15-C.Hart).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 41
(10:15 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at NCST 39 for 2 yards (19-C.Powell).
Penalty
3 & 4 - CLEM 39
(9:47 - 3rd) Penalty on CLE 73-T.Anchrum False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 39. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 9 - CLEM 44
(9:02 - 3rd) Team penalty on CLE False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 44. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 14 - CLEM 49
(8:38 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to NCST 38 for 11 yards (55-D.Holden92-L.Murchison).
+32 YD
4 & 3 - CLEM 38
(8:16 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton to NCST 6 for 32 yards (19-C.Powell13-T.Baker-Williams).
-2 YD
1 & 6 - CLEM 6
(7:34 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to NCST 8 for -2 yards (15-C.Hart).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 8
(7:00 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:29 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.

NCST Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:21 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 40 yards from CLE 35 to NCST 25 fair catch by.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 25
(6:21 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 25 for no gain (44-N.Pinckney).
No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 25
(6:21 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NCST 25
(5:49 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hines.
Punt
4 & 10 - NCST 25
(5:44 - 3rd) 97-T.Gill punts 75 yards from NCST 25 to CLE End Zone. touchback.

CLEM Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 20
(5:40 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon pushed ob at CLE 29 for 9 yards (26-J.Harris). Penalty on CLE 80-L.Price Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 29.
+11 YD
1 & 11 - CLEM 19
(5:31 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 22-W.Swinney. 22-W.Swinney to CLE 30 for 11 yards (26-J.Harris47-A.Gray).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 30
(5:11 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 30
(4:34 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 26 for -4 yards (32-D.Thomas21-S.Griffin).
No Gain
3 & 14 - CLEM 26
(4:29 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
Punt
4 & 14 - CLEM 26
(3:49 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 59 yards from CLE 26 to the NCST 15 downed by 11-I.Simmons.

NCST Wolfpack
- FG (14 plays, 56 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 15
(3:43 - 3rd) 85-K.Lesane pushed ob at NCST 20 for 5 yards (43-C.Smith).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - NCST 20
(3:31 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 23 for 3 yards (43-C.Smith6-M.Jones).
Penalty
3 & 2 - NCST 23
(3:00 - 3rd) Penalty on CLE 59-J.Williams Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 23. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 28
(2:42 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 28
(2:23 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to NCST 33 for 5 yards (6-M.Jones).
Penalty
3 & 5 - NCST 33
(2:17 - 3rd) Penalty on CLE 11-I.Simmons Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 33. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 38
(1:43 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 26-T.Pennix. 26-T.Pennix to CLE 46 for 16 yards (24-N.Turner).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 46
(1:33 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary scrambles pushed ob at CLE 45 for 1 yard (43-C.Smith).
+38 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 45
(1:10 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to CLE 7 for 38 yards (24-N.Turner).
Penalty
1 & 7 - NCST 7
(0:36 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to CLE 7 for no gain. Team penalty on NCST Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at CLE 7. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 12 - NCST 12
(0:13 - 3rd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
Penalty
2 & 12 - NCST 12
(15:00 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to CLE 12 for no gain. Penalty on NCST 66-J.Fedd-Jackson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CLE 12. No Play.
Sack
2 & 27 - NCST 27
(14:55 - 4th) 13-D.Leary sacked at CLE 29 for -2 yards (34-L.Rudolph).
No Gain
3 & 29 - NCST 29
(14:35 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hines.
Field Goal
4 & 29 - NCST 29
(13:54 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn 46 yards Field Goal is Good.

CLEM Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:49 - 4th) 97-T.Gill kicks 40 yards from NCST 35 to CLE 25 fair catch by.
-10 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25
(13:43 - 4th) to CLE 15 FUMBLES. 7-C.Brice to CLE 15 for no gain.
+1 YD
2 & 20 - CLEM 15
(13:43 - 4th) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 16 for 1 yard (35-J.Scott32-D.Thomas).
+8 YD
3 & 19 - CLEM 16
(13:12 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 21-D.Rencher. 21-D.Rencher to CLE 24 for 8 yards (47-A.Gray).
Punt
4 & 11 - CLEM 24
(12:32 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 41 yards from CLE 24 to the NCST 35 downed by 46-J.Boyd.

NCST Wolfpack
- Downs (14 plays, 56 yards, 5:50 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 35
(11:56 - 4th) 13-D.Leary scrambles pushed ob at NCST 41 for 6 yards (10-B.Spector).
-4 YD
2 & 4 - NCST 41
(11:44 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to NCST 37 for -4 yards (35-J.Foster).
+19 YD
3 & 8 - NCST 37
(11:18 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to CLE 44 for 19 yards (19-T.Muse).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 44
(10:42 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to CLE 41 for 3 yards (5-K.Henry).
Sack
2 & 7 - NCST 41
(10:17 - 4th) 13-D.Leary sacked at NCST 45 for -14 yards. Penalty on NCST 13-D.Leary Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at NCST 45. (24-N.Turner).
+13 YD
3 & 21 - NCST 45
(9:51 - 4th) 13-D.Leary scrambles to CLE 42 for 13 yards (19-T.Muse).
+15 YD
4 & 8 - NCST 42
(9:44 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to CLE 27 for 15 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 27
(8:54 - 4th) 24-Z.Knight to CLE 25 for 2 yards (3-X.Thomas15-J.Venables).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NCST 25
(8:25 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Lesane.
+15 YD
3 & 8 - NCST 25
(7:40 - 4th) 24-Z.Knight to CLE 10 for 15 yards (18-J.Charleston).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 10
(7:34 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Provillon.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 10
(6:53 - 4th) 24-Z.Knight to CLE 9 for 1 yard (6-M.Jones43-C.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 9 - NCST 9
(6:49 - 4th) 13-D.Leary complete to 85-K.Lesane. 85-K.Lesane to CLE 9 for no gain (15-J.Venables).
No Gain
4 & 9 - NCST 9
(6:06 - 4th) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.

CLEM Tigers
- Fumble (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 9
(5:41 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 16 for 7 yards (31-J.Morehead55-D.Holden).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 16
(5:36 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell pushed ob at CLE 20 for 4 yards (19-C.Powell).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 20
(5:05 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 18 for -2 yards (32-D.Thomas55-D.Holden).
+2 YD
2 & 12 - CLEM 18
(4:33 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 22-W.Swinney. 22-W.Swinney to CLE 20 for 2 yards (47-A.Gray).
+7 YD
3 & 10 - CLEM 20
(3:58 - 4th) 7-C.Brice scrambles pushed ob at CLE 27 for 7 yards (32-D.Thomas). Penalty on CLE 65-M.Bockhorst Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 3 - CLEM 27
(3:11 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 50 yards from CLE 27. 5-T.Hines to NCST 23 FUMBLES. 46-J.Boyd to NCST 23 for no gain.

CLEM Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 23 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 23
(3:00 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 23
(2:49 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton to NCST 21 for 2 yards (31-J.Morehead24-M.Dunlap).
+7 YD
3 & 8 - CLEM 21
(2:45 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to NCST 14 for 7 yards (31-J.Morehead).
+10 YD
4 & 1 - CLEM 14
(2:08 - 4th) 7-C.Brice to NCST 4 for 10 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
+3 YD
1 & 4 - CLEM 4
(1:30 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to NCST 1 for 3 yards (90-S.Jackson47-A.Gray).
No Gain
2 & 1 - CLEM 1
(0:57 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 22-W.Swinney.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 1
(0:22 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(0:16 - 4th) 29-B.Potter extra point is no good.

NCST Wolfpack
- End of Game (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:11 - 4th) 29-B.Potter kicks 40 yards from CLE 35 to NCST 25 fair catch by.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25
(0:11 - 4th) 26-T.Pennix to NCST 30 for 5 yards (25-J.Phillips).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:11
29-B.Potter extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
55
10
Touchdown 0:16
19-M.Dukes runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
23
yds
02:44
pos
55
10
Field Goal 13:49
32-C.Dunn 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
66
yds
03:30
pos
49
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:21
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
7
Touchdown 6:29
9-T.Etienne runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
90
yds
06:35
pos
48
7
Point After TD 13:04
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
7
Touchdown 13:13
24-Z.Knight runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
42
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:45
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
0
Touchdown 0:51
16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
02:23
pos
41
0
Point After TD 4:30
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
0
Touchdown 4:35
74-J.Simpson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
74
yds
02:05
pos
34
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:31
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
0
Touchdown 1:36
9-T.Etienne runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
21
yds
00:54
pos
27
0
Point After TD 3:31
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 3:36
16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
3
yds
00:40
pos
20
0
Point After TD 5:00
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 5:06
16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
102
yds
04:21
pos
13
0
Point After TD 10:56
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:03
16-T.Lawrence runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
84
yds
03:57
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 13
Rushing 11 4
Passing 15 6
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 4-12 4-13
4th Down Conv 3-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 544 274
Total Plays 77 60
Avg Gain 7.1 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 246 124
Rush Attempts 41 31
Avg Rush Yards 6.0 4.0
Net Yards Passing 298 150
Comp. - Att. 25-36 14-29
Yards Per Pass 8.3 5.2
Penalties - Yards 10-72 6-45
Touchdowns 8 1
Rushing TDs 5 1
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 4
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 4-4
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-46.3 5-52.2
Return Yards 21 33
Punts - Returns 2-8 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-13 2-33
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
5 Clemson 10-0 28147655
NC State 4-5 007310
Carter-Finley Stadium Raleigh, North Carolina
 298 PASS YDS 150
246 RUSH YDS 124
544 TOTAL YDS 274
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 276 3 0 196.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 276 3 0 196.6
T. Lawrence 20/27 276 3 0
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 27 0 0 80.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 27 0 0 80.8
C. Brice 5/9 27 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 112 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 112 2
T. Etienne 14 112 2 26
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 59 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 59 1
T. Lawrence 8 59 1 28
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 50 0
L. Dixon 9 50 0 15
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
C. Brice 2 17 0 10
M. Dukes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 1
M. Dukes 3 11 1 7
C. Mellusi 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
C. Mellusi 2 5 0 7
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Rencher 1 1 0 1
J. Simpson 74 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
J. Simpson 1 1 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 75 1
J. Ross 4 75 1 33
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 73 1
T. Higgins 4 73 1 33
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
D. Overton 2 34 0 32
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 1
T. Etienne 3 31 1 27
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
L. Dixon 2 27 0 17
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Ngata 2 18 0 9
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
F. Ladson Jr. 1 13 0 13
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
W. Swinney 2 13 0 11
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Rencher 1 8 0 8
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 0
A. Rodgers 3 7 0 9
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Powell 1 4 0 4
C. Groomes 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Groomes 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Smith 6-1 0.0 0
J. Skalski 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Skalski 4-0 0.0 0
K. Henry 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Henry 3-0 0.0 0
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Muse 2-0 0.0 0
I. Simmons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
I. Simmons 2-1 0.0 0
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Pinckney 2-0 0.0 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Turner 2-0 0.0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Terrell 2-0 0.0 0
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Jones Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
J. Williams 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
L. Rudolph 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
L. Rudolph 2-0 1.0 0
J. Foster 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Foster 1-0 0.0 0
M. Goodrich 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Goodrich 1-0 0.0 0
J. Venables 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Venables 1-1 0.0 0
D. Kendrick 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Kendrick 1-0 0.0 0
Ba. Spector 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ba. Spector 1-0 0.0 0
J. Phillips 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Phillips 1-0 0.0 0
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Wallace 1-0 0.0 0
L. Zanders 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Zanders 1-0 1.0 0
J. Charleston 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Charleston 1-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Mascoll 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Mascoll 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Skalski 47 LB
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 0/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
J. Skalski 0/0 0 0/1 0
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
B. Potter 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 46.3 2
W. Spiers 4 46.3 2 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
J. Ngata 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 8 0
A. Rodgers 2 4.0 8 0
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Leary 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.3% 166 0 0 96.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.3% 166 0 0 96.4
D. Leary 14/29 166 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Knight 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 139 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 139 1
Z. Knight 12 139 1 53
K. Lesane 85 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Lesane 1 5 0 5
T. Pennix 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Pennix 1 5 0 5
D. Leary 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 5 0
D. Leary 9 5 0 13
J. Houston 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -15 0
J. Houston 7 -15 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 53 0
C. Angeline 2 53 0 38
T. Hines 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
T. Hines 3 30 0 22
D. Carter 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
D. Carter 2 27 0 19
E. Emezie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
E. Emezie 4 21 0 8
J. Houston 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Houston 1 19 0 19
T. Pennix 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
T. Pennix 1 16 0 16
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Thomas 0 0 0 0
Z. Knight 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Knight 0 0 0 0
K. Lesane 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
K. Lesane 1 0 0 0
J. Provillon 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Provillon 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Morehead 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Morehead 7-1 0.0 0
T. Ingle 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Ingle 6-0 0.0 0
C. Hart Jr. 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
C. Hart Jr. 5-2 0.0 0
D. Thomas 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Thomas 4-2 0.0 0
C. Powell 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Powell 4-0 0.0 0
L. Murchison 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Murchison 3-1 0.0 0
S. Griffin 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
S. Griffin 3-2 1.0 0
J. Smith-Williams 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Smith-Williams 3-2 0.0 0
Ja. Harris 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
Ja. Harris 3-2 0.0 0
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Baker-Williams 3-2 0.0 0
A. Gray 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Gray 2-2 0.0 0
D. Graves 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Graves 2-0 0.0 0
J. Scott 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Scott 2-0 0.0 0
B. Miller 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Miller 2-2 0.0 0
Jo. Harris 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Jo. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
D. Holden 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Holden 1-2 0.0 0
S. Jackson 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
P. Wilson 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Wilson 1-1 0.0 0
M. Dunlap 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Dunlap 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
C. Dunn 1/1 46 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Gill 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 52.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 52.2 2
T. Gill 5 52.2 2 75
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lesane 85 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 19 0
K. Lesane 2 16.5 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Hines 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Hines 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CLEM 16 3:57 9 84 TD
9:27 CLEM 8 4:21 11 92 TD
4:16 NCST 3 0:40 2 3 TD
2:30 NCST 21 0:54 2 21 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 CLEM 13 4:16 10 39 Punt
7:40 CLEM 26 2:05 7 74 TD
3:14 CLEM 30 2:23 6 70 TD
0:18 CLEM 25 0:00 1 15 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 CLEM 25 6:35 14 75 TD
5:40 CLEM 20 1:51 5 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 CLEM 25 1:17 3 -1 Punt
5:41 CLEM 9 2:30 5 18 Fumble
3:00 NCST 23 2:44 7 23 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:56 NCST 25 1:25 3 4 Punt
5:00 NCST 25 0:00 2 -13 Fumble
3:31 NCST 24 0:28 3 2 Fumble
1:31 NCST 25 1:11 10 33 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:16 NCST 28 1:01 3 1 Punt
4:30 NCST 21 0:40 3 1 Punt
0:45 NCST 25 0:22 4 50 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:11 NCST 25 0:00 5 75 TD
6:21 NCST 25 0:37 3 0 Punt
3:43 NCST 15 3:30 14 56 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 NCST 35 5:50 14 56 Downs
0:11 NCST 25 0:00 1 5 Game
