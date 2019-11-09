|
|
|WASH
|OREGST
Ahmed has 2 TDs and Washington downs Oregon State 19-7
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) When Oregon State closed in on Washington, Salvon Ahmed broke away with a 60-yard scoring run to douse any momentum the Beavers had.
Ahmed ran for a career-high 174 yards, scoring twice, and Washington rebounded from a two-game losing streak with a 19-7 victory over the Beavers on Friday night.
The Huskies (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12) became bowl eligible with the victory, their eighth straight over the Beavers. Washington has not lost three in a row during coach Chris Petersen's tenure.
''Salvon's always one pitch away from hitting it out of the park,'' Petersen said afterward.
The Beavers (4-5, 3-3) trailed 10-0 at the half but rallied in the third quarter on Jaydon Grant's interception return for a touchdown. Oregon State, which has already won more games than in the past two seasons combined, has three remaining games to try to earn its first bowl berth since 2013.
Hunter Bryant had five catches for 90 yards for Washington, after catching a pair of touchdowns last weekend in a 33-28 loss to Utah. Bryant went into the game ranked second nationally in yards receiving by tight ends (557). Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason threw for 175 yards but was intercepted twice.
''I was able to make things happen, but it's credit to the offensive line, the receivers, the tight ends, everyone,'' Ahmed said. ''They were all doing the job and executing.''
Jake Luton threw for just 88 yards and the Beavers were held to just 119 yards of total offense - just 8 yards in the second half - with no second-half first downs. Oregon State hasn't defeated a Pac-12 opponent at home since 2016.
''We just got nothing going, which was difficult to swallow, because I know that group's been working, playing at a high level, but ran into a defense that really shut us down,'' Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said.
The Huskies scored first late in the first quarter on Peyton Henry's 47-yard field goal. That made him 16 for 16 on field goal attempts this season. But he would lose his perfect streak before the night was over.
Nahshon Wright intercepted Eason's pass in the second quarter but the Beavers were unable to take advantage of the turnover.
Bryant had a touchdown reception called back by a holding call, but the Huskies would eventually score on the drive on Ahmed's 6-yard run that gave Washington a 10-0 lead with 1:48 to go before the break.
Luton's pass was intercepted by Elijah Molden before the half. It was just the second time Luton had been picked off this year. But Henry missed a 28-yard field goal attempt as time ran out, for his first miss of the season.
Henry missed a 43-yard attempt early in the second half but a penalty against the Beavers gave him another attempt from 33 yards out, which he made to extend Washington's lead.
The Beavers made things interesting with Grant's 36-yard interception return for a touchdown that closed the gap to 13-7 with 7:01 left in the third. But Washington answered with Ahmed's 60-yard touchdown run to extend the margin again.
The Huskies had a chance to stretch their advantage by more than two touchdowns but Henry missed a 40-yard field goal with 7:38 left.
''They had a good plan and I think they beat us in all phases of us versus them,'' Luton said. ''I don't think it was not having enough time, I don't think it was guys not getting open, I just think it was a collection of the whole deal. We were just were not executing the way that we should.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington: Not only has Petersen never lost three in a row as coach of the Huskies, he never lost three consecutive in his previous post at Boise State. ... Washington finished with 420 yards total offense. ... The Huskies may have no shot at the Pac-12 title game, but they have plenty to play for, said outside linebacker Joe Tryon. ''It's irritating that we lost those three games, but at the end of the day we've got football games to win. We just can't think about what we can't do,'' Tryon said.
Oregon State: Oregon State has committed only two turnovers all season, both coming on interceptions. The Beavers have yet to lose a fumble and lead the country in fewest total turnovers. ... Grant is the son of former NBA big man Brian Grant.
PROTEGE PRAISE: Petersen said afterward he's seeing improvement at Oregon State under his former assistant. Smith was quarterbacks coach at Washington before returning to his alma mater.
''I think their defense fights hard and they're scrappy and they give you problems with blitzes, and we felt some of those tonight, so I think he's doing a really good job,'' Petersen said. ''They're gaining confidence.''
UP NEXT:
Washington: The Huskies are off next week before visiting Colorado on Nov. 23.
Oregon State: The Beavers host Arizona State next weekend.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 22-J.Jefferson. 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 35 for 10 yards (13-B.Wellington).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(14:56 - 1st) 6-J.Luton sacked at ORS 24 for -11 yards (9-J.Tryon).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 21 - OREGST 24(14:26 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson pushed ob at ORS 32 for 8 yards (27-K.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - OREGST 32(13:43 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 22-J.Jefferson. 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 35 for 3 yards (13-B.Wellington3-E.Molden).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - OREGST 35(13:15 - 1st) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 44 yards from ORS 35 to WAS 21 fair catch by 2-A.Fuller.
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (7 plays, 15 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 21(12:32 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 26 for 5 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASH 26(12:23 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to WAS 30 for 4 yards (3-J.Grant34-A.Roberts).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASH 30(11:46 - 1st) 28-R.Newton to WAS 40 for 10 yards (24-D.Morris).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASH 40(11:06 - 1st) Penalty on WAS 86-J.Kizer False start 5 yards enforced at WAS 40. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - WASH 35(10:30 - 1st) 28-R.Newton to WAS 34 for -1 yard (9-H.Rashed).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 16 - WASH 34(10:13 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed pushed ob at WAS 36 for 2 yards (24-D.Morris).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - WASH 36(9:40 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Baccellia.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - WASH 36(9:17 - 1st) 32-J.Whitford punts 37 yards from WAS 36 to ORS 27 fair catch by 13-J.Irish.
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 27(9:10 - 1st) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 27 for no gain (9-J.Tryon).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 27(8:52 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 29 for 2 yards (20-A.Turner).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OREGST 29(8:18 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 21-A.Pierce. 21-A.Pierce to ORS 29 for no gain (27-K.Taylor3-E.Molden).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - OREGST 29(7:50 - 1st) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 40 yards from ORS 29. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 36 for 5 yards (2-S.Wilson).
WASH
Huskies
- FG (12 plays, 34 yards, 5:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 36(7:14 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 38 for 2 yards (36-O.Speights2-S.Wilson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 38(7:04 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 47 for 9 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 47(6:31 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Baccellia.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 47(5:59 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to ORS 49 for 4 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASH 49(5:51 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to ORS 42 for 7 yards (36-O.Speights34-A.Roberts).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 42(5:09 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 42(4:35 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to ORS 40 for 2 yards (34-A.Roberts99-E.Aydon).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - WASH 40(4:29 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to ORS 27 for 13 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 27(3:42 - 1st) 28-R.Newton to ORS 27 for no gain (42-D.Taumoleau).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 27(3:20 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to ORS 20 for 7 yards (9-H.Rashed). Penalty on WAS 26-S.Ahmed Holding 10 yards enforced at ORS 20.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - WASH 30(2:37 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - WASH 30(2:13 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - WASH 30(2:06 - 1st) 47-P.Henry 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
OREGST
Beavers
- Downs (5 plays, 27 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:01 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(1:54 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 46 for 21 yards (5-M.Bryant27-K.Taylor).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(1:54 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to WAS 49 for 5 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 49(1:18 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce to WAS 46 for 3 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - OREGST 46(0:41 - 1st) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|
-2 YD
|
4 & 2 - OREGST 46(0:09 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 21-A.Pierce. 21-A.Pierce to WAS 48 for -2 yards (9-J.Tryon).
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 48(0:04 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 46 for -2 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - WASH 46(15:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to ORS 49 for 5 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WASH 49(14:31 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - WASH 49(13:55 - 2nd) 32-J.Whitford punts 39 yards from ORS 49 to ORS 10 fair catch by 13-J.Irish.
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (12 plays, 25 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 10(13:48 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 22-J.Jefferson.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 10(13:41 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 20 for 10 yards (91-T.Letuligasenoa).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(13:36 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 28 for 8 yards (16-C.Williams).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREGST 28(13:19 - 2nd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 48 for 20 yards (16-C.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 48(12:54 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to WAS 50 for 2 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 50(12:21 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Pierce.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - OREGST 50(11:50 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Pierce. Penalty on WAS 16-C.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at WAS 50. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(11:44 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to WAS 37 for 3 yards (27-K.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 37(11:38 - 2nd) 20-B.Baylor to WAS 37 for no gain (56-L.Latu43-J.Sirmon). Penalty on ORS 56-C.Cordasco Chop block 15 yards enforced at WAS 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 22 - OREGST 48(11:04 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Togiai.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 22 - OREGST 48(10:47 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 50 for 2 yards (3-E.Molden).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 20 - OREGST 50(10:42 - 2nd) Penalty on ORS 56-C.Cordasco Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORS 50. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 35 - OREGST 35(10:33 - 2nd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 51 yards from ORS 35. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 15 for 1 yard (8-T.Bradford).
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 34(10:00 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 21-A.Pierce. 21-A.Pierce to ORS 37 for 3 yards (3-E.Molden48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 37(9:51 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 41 for 4 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - OREGST 41(9:23 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - OREGST 41(8:49 - 2nd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 45 yards from ORS 41 to WAS 14 fair catch by 2-A.Fuller.
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 14(8:44 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 18 for 4 yards (24-D.Morris36-O.Speights).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 18(8:36 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 20 for 2 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WASH 20(8:05 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - WASH 20(7:24 - 2nd) 32-J.Whitford punts 44 yards from WAS 20 to ORS 36 fair catch by 13-J.Irish.
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(7:19 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton sacked at ORS 28 for -8 yards (95-L.Onwuzurike48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - OREGST 28(7:11 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 18 - OREGST 28(6:28 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 35 for 7 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - OREGST 35(6:21 - 2nd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 35 yards from ORS 35 to WAS 30 fair catch by 2-A.Fuller.
WASH
Huskies
- TD (10 plays, 70 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 30(5:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WASH 30(5:36 - 2nd) Penalty on WAS 87-C.Otton False start 5 yards enforced at WAS 30. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - WASH 25(5:28 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 36 for 11 yards (2-S.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASH 36(5:28 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton pushed ob at WAS 39 for 3 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - WASH 39(4:49 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason to WAS 40 for 1 yard (50-J.Whittley34-A.Roberts).
|
+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 40(4:23 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to ORS 10 for 50 yards (1-H.Bryant). Penalty on WAS 2-A.Fuller Holding 10 yards enforced at ORS 10.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 20(3:58 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to ORS 11 for 9 yards (9-H.Rashed).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - WASH 11(3:47 - 2nd) 28-R.Newton to ORS 8 for 3 yards (45-S.Sandberg).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - WASH 8(3:10 - 2nd) 28-R.Newton to ORS 6 for 2 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 6(2:35 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:53 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
OREGST
Beavers
- Interception (7 plays, 34 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:48 - 2nd) 37-T.Horn kicks 61 yards from WAS 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 25 for 21 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(1:48 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins pushed ob at ORS 30 for 5 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREGST 30(1:42 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 33 for 3 yards (3-E.Molden).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREGST 33(1:38 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 39 for 6 yards (3-E.Molden43-J.Sirmon).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(1:20 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings pushed ob at ORS 42 for 3 yards (27-K.Taylor).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 42(1:09 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton sacked at ORS 35 for -7 yards (9-J.Tryon).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 14 - OREGST 35(1:03 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford pushed ob at ORS 45 for 10 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|
Int
|
4 & 4 - OREGST 45(0:56 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford INTERCEPTED by 3-E.Molden at WAS 49. 3-E.Molden to ORS 41 for 10 yards (69-N.Keobounnam).
WASH
Huskies
- Halftime (6 plays, 30 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 41(0:49 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 41(0:41 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to ORS 32 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASH 32(0:34 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason to ORS 29 for 3 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 29(0:26 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant runs ob at ORS 21 for 8 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - WASH 21(0:18 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to ORS 11 for 10 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 11(0:14 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason spikes the ball at ORS 11 for no gain.
|
No Good
|
2 & 10 - WASH 11(0:05 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry 28 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WASH
Huskies
- FG (13 plays, 29 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 39-D.Rodriguez kicks 20 yards from ORS 35 to the WAS 45 downed by 11-A.Cook.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 45(15:00 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 45 for no gain (36-O.Speights34-A.Roberts).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 45(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to ORS 44 for 11 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 44(14:29 - 3rd) 28-R.Newton to ORS 37 for 7 yards (2-S.Wilson).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASH 37(13:59 - 3rd) 28-R.Newton to ORS 40 for -3 yards (2-S.Wilson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - WASH 40(13:25 - 3rd) Penalty on WAS 51-J.Kirkland False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 40. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - WASH 45(12:49 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to ORS 35 for 10 yards (56-R.Sharp34-A.Roberts).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - WASH 35(12:21 - 3rd) 28-R.Newton to ORS 33 for 2 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 33(11:38 - 3rd) 5-A.Baccellia pushed ob at ORS 21 for 12 yards (24-D.Morris).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASH 21(11:19 - 3rd) 28-R.Newton to ORS 21 for no gain (99-E.Aydon). Penalty on WAS 56-N.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at ORS 21. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - WASH 31(10:38 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Bryant.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - WASH 31(10:19 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 26-S.Ahmed.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 20 - WASH 31(10:16 - 3rd) Team penalty on WAS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ORS 31. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 25 - WASH 36(10:12 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to ORS 26 for 10 yards (56-R.Sharp).
|
4 & 15 - WASH(10:12 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry 43 yards Field Goal is No Good. Penalty on ORS 9-H.Rashed Holding 10 yards enforced at ORS 26. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WASH 16(9:29 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:23 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(9:18 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 23 for -2 yards (9-J.Tryon55-R.Bowman).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - OREGST 23(9:18 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 25 for 2 yards (95-L.Onwuzurike).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 25(8:40 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - OREGST 25(8:06 - 3rd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 37 yards from ORS 25 to WAS 38 fair catch by 2-A.Fuller. Penalty on WAS 29-J.Irvin Holding 10 yards enforced at WAS 38.
WASH
Huskies
- Interception (3 plays, 70 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 28(8:01 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Fuller.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 28(7:52 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 35 for 7 yards (2-S.Wilson21-N.Wright).
|
Int
|
3 & 3 - WASH 35(7:47 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Grant at WAS 36. 3-J.Grant runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(7:10 - 3rd) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(7:01 - 3rd) 46-J.Choukair kicks 64 yards from ORS 35. 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 36 for 35 yards (86-A.Bodden).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(7:01 - 3rd) 28-R.Newton to WAS 42 for 6 yards (2-S.Wilson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREGST 42(6:54 - 3rd) 28-R.Newton to WAS 49 for 7 yards (99-E.Aydon).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 49(6:27 - 3rd) 28-R.Newton to ORS 47 for 4 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 47(6:09 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to ORS 45 for 2 yards (36-O.Speights42-D.Taumoleau).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OREGST 45(5:32 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OREGST 45(4:54 - 3rd) 32-J.Whitford punts 45 yards from ORS 45 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
WASH
Huskies
- TD (1 plays, 60 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 20(4:48 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 23 for 3 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WASH 23(4:39 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 23 for no gain (9-J.Tryon).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - WASH 23(4:06 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton complete to 21-A.Pierce. 21-A.Pierce pushed ob at ORS 24 for 1 yard (43-J.Sirmon).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - WASH 24(3:31 - 3rd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 36 yards from ORS 24 to WAS 40 fair catch by 2-A.Fuller.
WASH
Huskies
- Downs (6 plays, 24 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:34 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 22 for 22 yards (4-T.Bynum).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 22(2:34 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ORS 28 for 6 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WASH 28(2:28 - 3rd) 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 28 for no gain (94-S.Taimani48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASH 28(1:57 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 29 for 1 yard (27-K.Taylor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - WASH 29(1:15 - 3rd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 39 yards from ORS 29 to WAS 32 fair catch by 2-A.Fuller.
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 32(0:36 - 3rd) 28-R.Newton to WAS 40 for 8 yards (23-I.Dunn36-O.Speights).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREGST 40(0:28 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 47 for 7 yards (56-R.Sharp36-O.Speights).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(15:00 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to ORS 50 for 3 yards (21-N.Wright).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 50(14:28 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to ORS 46 for 4 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREGST 46(13:54 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to ORS 44 for 2 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - OREGST 44(13:16 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to ORS 44 for no gain (99-E.Aydon9-H.Rashed).
WASH
Huskies
- Missed FG (5 plays, 32 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 44(12:33 - 4th) 16-C.Flemings to ORS 39 for -5 yards (9-J.Tryon).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - WASH 39(12:26 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 45 for 6 yards (3-E.Molden).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - WASH 45(11:44 - 4th) 6-J.Luton sacked at ORS 37 for -8 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - WASH 37(11:08 - 4th) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 42 yards from ORS 37. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 45 for 24 yards (84-T.Quitoriano24-D.Morris).
OREGST
Beavers
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 45(10:33 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to ORS 42 for 13 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 42(10:20 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant runs ob at ORS 27 for 15 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 27(9:44 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to ORS 25 for 2 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 25(9:06 - 4th) 28-R.Newton to ORS 23 for 2 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OREGST 23(8:29 - 4th) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - OREGST 23(7:50 - 4th) 47-P.Henry 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WASH
Huskies
- End of Game (12 plays, 46 yards, 4:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 23(7:44 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 22-J.Jefferson. 22-J.Jefferson to ORS 19 for -4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - WASH 19(7:38 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 21 for 2 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - WASH 21(6:59 - 4th) 6-J.Luton complete to 21-A.Pierce. 21-A.Pierce to ORS 27 for 6 yards (27-K.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - WASH 27(6:22 - 4th) Penalty on ORS 56-C.Cordasco False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 27. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - WASH 22(5:50 - 4th) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 44 yards from ORS 22 to WAS 34 fair catch by 2-A.Fuller.
OREGST
Beavers
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 34(5:45 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 41 for 7 yards (42-D.Taumoleau).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - OREGST 41(5:36 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 39 for -2 yards (23-I.Dunn).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - OREGST 39(5:24 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to ORS 49 for 12 yards (42-D.Taumoleau).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 49(5:18 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to ORS 46 for 3 yards (50-J.Whittley).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREGST 46(4:25 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed pushed ob at ORS 34 for 12 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 34(4:18 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to ORS 33 for 1 yard (50-J.Whittley).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREGST 33(3:39 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to ORS 29 for 4 yards (2-S.Wilson36-O.Speights).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - OREGST 29(2:56 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to ORS 24 for 5 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - OREGST 29(2:10 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to ORS 25 for 4 yards (36-O.Speights).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - OREGST 25(1:51 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to ORS 22 for 3 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 22(1:28 - 4th) 10-J.Eason kneels at ORS 23 for -1 yard.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREGST 23(0:47 - 4th) 10-J.Eason kneels at ORS 25 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|6
|Rushing
|14
|2
|Passing
|6
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|1-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|420
|90
|Total Plays
|81
|50
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|1.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|245
|31
|Rush Attempts
|48
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|1.4
|Net Yards Passing
|175
|59
|Comp. - Att.
|16-33
|19-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|2.1
|Penalties - Yards
|9-70
|4-47
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.3
|10-41.4
|Return Yards
|75
|79
|Punts - Returns
|3-30
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-35
|2-43
|Int. - Returns
|1-10
|2-36
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|175
|PASS YDS
|59
|
|
|245
|RUSH YDS
|31
|
|
|420
|TOTAL YDS
|90
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Eason 10 QB
|J. Eason
|16/32
|175
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|25
|174
|2
|60
|
R. Newton 28 RB
|R. Newton
|17
|54
|0
|10
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Eason 10 QB
|J. Eason
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Bryant 1 TE
|H. Bryant
|5
|90
|0
|50
|
T. Bynum 4 WR
|T. Bynum
|4
|31
|0
|10
|
C. Otton 87 TE
|C. Otton
|4
|29
|0
|10
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Chin 82 WR
|J. Chin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Tryon 9 LB
|J. Tryon
|7-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Taylor 27 DB
|K. Taylor
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Molden 3 DB
|E. Molden
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. McDuffie 22 DB
|T. McDuffie
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Sirmon 43 LB
|Ja. Sirmon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 16 DB
|C. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wellington 13 LB
|B. Wellington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
|T. Letuligasenoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
|L. Onwuzurike
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Taimani 94 DL
|S. Taimani
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bryant 5 DB
|M. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 DB
|A. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bowman 55 LB
|R. Bowman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|2/4
|47
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Whitford 32 P
|J. Whitford
|4
|41.3
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|3
|10.0
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Luton 6 QB
|J. Luton
|19/28
|88
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 22 RB
|J. Jefferson
|9
|39
|0
|20
|
A. Pierce 21 RB
|A. Pierce
|8
|31
|0
|7
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
J. Luton 6 QB
|J. Luton
|4
|-34
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
|Is. Hodgins
|4
|33
|0
|21
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|4
|16
|0
|10
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
J. Jefferson 22 RB
|J. Jefferson
|3
|9
|0
|10
|
A. Pierce 21 RB
|A. Pierce
|5
|8
|0
|6
|
N. Togiai 81 TE
|N. Togiai
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Speights 36 LB
|O. Speights
|14-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. Dunn 23 DB
|I. Dunn
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wilson 2 DB
|S. Wilson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Roberts 34 LB
|A. Roberts
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 24 DB
|D. Morris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sharp 56 LB
|R. Sharp
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
|D. Taumoelau
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whittley 50 DL
|J. Whittley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Aydon 99 DL
|E. Aydon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 33 DB
|J. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Sandberg 45 DL
|S. Sandberg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 21 DB
|N. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Rodriguez 39 P
|D. Rodriguez
|10
|41.4
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|2
|21.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
