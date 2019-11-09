|
|
|UCF
|TULSA
Rainey FG, 4th-down stop lift Tulsa over UCF 34-31
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Jacob Rainey kicked a 23-yard game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter and Tulsa rallied past UCF, knocking off the two-time defending American Athletic Conference champs 34-31 Friday night.
The win was Tulsa's first in conference play.
The Golden Hurricanes (3-7, 1-5) stopped UCF on downs on the ensuing possession - a big third-down sack resulting in an incomplete pass by Dillon Gabriel on fourth-and-12. Tulsa ran out the final 87 seconds.
Dillon threw for 290 yards but was picked off twice and sacked six times for a loss of 36 yards.
Still, UCF (7-3, 4-2) led by as many as 11 points and was ahead 31-24 heading into the fourth quarter. Tulsa put together a 63-yard drive early in the final period, knotting the score on a Seth Boomer 17-yard TD pass to Sam Crawford Jr.
Reggie Robinson II intercepted Gabriel and returned it 23 yards to the 18, setting up Rainey's winning kick.
Tulsa was outgained in both passing and rushing yards but scored 10 points off turnovers.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (9 plays, 22 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 26 for 1 yard (44-N.Evans31-A.Robinson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 26(15:00 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 30 for 4 yards (7-K.Turnier).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 30(14:39 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 33 for 3 yards. Penalty on UCF 90-C.Deloach Offside 5 yards enforced at TSA 30. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(14:17 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 43 for 8 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 43(14:00 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 43 for no gain (22-K.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULSA 43(13:40 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 46 for 3 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(13:15 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 47 for 1 yard (27-R.Grant).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 47(12:55 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 47 for no gain (94-A.Montalvo).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TULSA 47(12:18 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TULSA 47(11:37 - 1st) 33-T.Bennett punts 40 yards from TSA 47 to UCF 13 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (5 plays, -1 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 13(11:32 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Williams.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 13(11:25 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 17 for 4 yards (3-C.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - UCF 17(11:20 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 70-E.Collins False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 17. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - UCF 12(11:01 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 7 for -5 yards (15-T.Gipson).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 16 - UCF 7(10:46 - 1st) Penalty on TSA 24-T.Reeves Offside 5 yards enforced at UCF 7. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - UCF 12(10:12 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 36 yards from UCF 12 Downed at the UCF 48.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (10 plays, 48 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(10:03 - 1st) 2-K.Stokes to UCF 45 for 3 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 45(9:52 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to UCF 30 for 15 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 30(9:19 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to UCF 21 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 21(9:05 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to UCF 21 for no gain (7-K.Turnier10-E.Gilyard).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 21(8:47 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to UCF 18 for 3 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 18(8:22 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to UCF 17 for 1 yard (7-K.Turnier).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 17(8:04 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to UCF 11 for 6 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 11(7:31 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 3-S.Brooks. 3-S.Brooks to UCF 4 for 7 yards (23-T.Gowan).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - TULSA 4(7:08 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to UCF 1 for 3 yards (44-N.Evans5-R.Charlton).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 1(6:51 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:33 - 1st) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
UCF
Knights
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:30 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 40 yards from TSA 35 to UCF 25 fair catch by 9-A.Killins.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(6:30 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams pushed ob at UCF 41 for 16 yards (3-C.Williams).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 41(6:30 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 50 for 9 yards (8-B.Johnson23-Z.Collins).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 50(6:14 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to TSA 48 for 2 yards (8-B.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 48(5:53 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 48(5:38 - 1st) 9-A.Killins to TSA 41 for 7 yards (3-C.Williams).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 41(5:31 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to TSA 26 for 15 yards (10-M.Bunch).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCF 26(5:12 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis. Penalty on TSA 8-B.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TSA 26. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 11(5:03 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 11(4:57 - 1st) 9-A.Killins to TSA 1 for 10 yards (10-M.Bunch).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - UCF 1(4:52 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to TSA 1 FUMBLES. 11-D.Gabriel to TSA 1 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 1(4:37 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:26 - 1st) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:23 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 61 yards from UCF 35 Downed at the TSA 4.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 4(4:23 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 4 for no gain (44-N.Evans).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 4(4:23 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 10 for 6 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 10(4:00 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to TSA 13 for 3 yards (90-C.Deloach).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TULSA 13(3:19 - 1st) 33-T.Bennett punts 51 yards from TSA 13 Downed at the UCF 36.
UCF
Knights
- TD (5 plays, 64 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 36(2:43 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 43 for 7 yards (58-D.Lamp21-B.Powers).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 43(2:30 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 45 for 2 yards (58-D.Lamp20-K.Ray).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 45(2:12 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 49 for 4 yards.
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 49(1:58 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to TSA 2 for 49 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UCF 2(1:50 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:35 - 1st) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:32 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 40 yards from UCF 35 to TSA 25 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes. Penalty on UCF 98-D.Obarski Offside 5 yards enforced at TSA 25.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 30(1:32 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 32 for 2 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 32(0:59 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson runs ob at TSA 42 for 10 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(0:47 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 48 for 6 yards (12-E.Mitchell).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 48(0:32 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to UCF 48 for 4 yards (7-K.Turnier).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(0:32 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to UCF 27 for 21 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 27(15:00 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to UCF 19 for 8 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 19(14:40 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to UCF 15 for 4 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 15(14:20 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to UCF 12 for 3 yards (31-A.Robinson12-E.Mitchell).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 12(13:55 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to UCF 6 for 6 yards. Penalty on TSA 66-G.Wheeler Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 12. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - TULSA 22(13:25 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - TULSA 22(13:21 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson runs ob at UCF 14 for 8 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - TULSA 14(13:21 - 2nd) 95-J.Rainey 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
UCF
Knights
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:44 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 55 yards from TSA 35. 9-A.Killins to UCF 25 for 15 yards (4-R.Revels).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(12:38 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis to UCF 34 for 9 yards (9-R.Robinson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCF 34(12:15 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 83-R.O'Keefe. 83-R.O'Keefe to UCF 43 for 9 yards (6-D.Cannon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 43(12:06 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
+57 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 43(12:06 - 2nd) 9-A.Killins runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:00 - 2nd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:51 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(11:51 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 26 for 1 yard (10-E.Gilyard).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 26(11:19 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 30 for 4 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 30(10:36 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TULSA 30(10:31 - 2nd) 33-T.Bennett punts 52 yards from TSA 30 out of bounds at the UCF 18.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (2 plays, 1 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 23(9:52 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 24 for 1 yard (42-C.Edmiston12-A.Green).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UCF 24(9:36 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UCF 24(9:32 - 2nd) 36-A.Osteen punts 50 yards from UCF 24 to TSA 26 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(9:25 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 27 for 1 yard (10-E.Gilyard27-R.Grant).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 27(8:55 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson runs ob at TSA 32 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 32(8:20 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TSA 35 for 3 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - TULSA 35(8:20 - 2nd) Penalty on UCF 5-R.Charlton Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TSA 35. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 50(8:20 - 2nd) 2-K.Stokes to UCF 42 for 8 yards (27-R.Grant).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 42(8:01 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to UCF 37 for 5 yards (30-T.Morris-Brash).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(7:18 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to UCF 35 for 2 yards (27-R.Grant).
|
+35 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 35(7:18 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:41 - 2nd) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (7 plays, 7 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:35 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 60 yards from TSA 35. 9-A.Killins to UCF 18 for 13 yards. Team penalty on UCF Illegal block in the back 9 yards enforced at UCF 18.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 9(6:35 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 15 for 6 yards (3-C.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 15(6:26 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 17 for 2 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 17(6:00 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 20 for 3 yards (23-Z.Collins24-T.Reeves).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 20(5:50 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 21 for 1 yard (42-C.Edmiston).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - UCF 21(5:36 - 2nd) Penalty on UCF 70-E.Collins False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 21. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - UCF 16(5:13 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 22 for 6 yards (24-T.Reeves).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - UCF 22(5:06 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 16 for -6 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - UCF 16(4:36 - 2nd) 36-A.Osteen punts 38 yards from UCF 16 Downed at the TSA 46.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, -16 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(3:50 - 2nd) 2-K.Stokes to UCF 47 for 7 yards (10-E.Gilyard). Penalty on TSA 73-D.Couch Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at TSA 46. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 25 - TULSA 31(3:37 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
Sack
|
2 & 25 - TULSA 31(3:16 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 30 for -1 yard (7-K.Turnier).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 26 - TULSA 30(3:12 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 44 for 14 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - TULSA 44(2:28 - 2nd) 33-T.Bennett punts 26 yards from TSA 44 out of bounds at the UCF 30.
UCF
Knights
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 30(2:20 - 2nd) 9-A.Killins to UCF 32 for 2 yards. Penalty on UCF 61-P.Boudreaux Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 32.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 18 - UCF 22(2:14 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 18 - UCF 22(2:03 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 35 for 13 yards (3-C.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCF 35(1:57 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis to UCF 42 for 7 yards.
|
+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 42(1:21 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis to TSA 10 for 48 yards (9-R.Robinson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 10(1:11 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to TSA 9 for 1 yard (42-C.Edmiston91-C.Wick).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCF 9(0:44 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel scrambles to TSA 6 for 3 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCF 6(0:23 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) 39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(0:11 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 38 yards from UCF 35 to TSA 27 fair catch by 38-A.Anderson.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 27(0:11 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 30 for 3 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:11 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis to UCF 29 for 4 yards (3-C.Williams).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 29(15:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 22 for -7 yards (54-S.Robinson).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 13 - TULSA 22(14:41 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams runs ob at UCF 36 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(14:05 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 36(13:53 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 41 for 5 yards (3-C.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 41(13:46 - 3rd) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 43 for 2 yards. Penalty on UCF 70-E.Collins Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 43.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 13 - TULSA 33(13:10 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 44 for 11 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - TULSA 44(13:00 - 3rd) Penalty on UCF 77-J.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 44. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULSA 39(12:32 - 3rd) 36-A.Osteen punts 41 yards from UCF 39. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 23 for 3 yards.
UCF
Knights
- Interception (5 plays, 44 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 23(12:20 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 20 for -3 yards (44-N.Evans7-K.Turnier).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - UCF 20(12:08 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 22 for 2 yards (6-B.Hayes7-K.Turnier).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - UCF 22(11:37 - 3rd) 12-S.Boomer scrambles to TSA 32 for 10 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UCF 32(11:16 - 3rd) 33-T.Bennett punts 62 yards from TSA 32 Downed at the UCF 6.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (9 plays, 50 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 6(10:34 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 14 for 8 yards (8-B.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 14(10:19 - 3rd) 9-A.Killins to UCF 17 for 3 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 17(10:03 - 3rd) 9-A.Killins to UCF 21 for 4 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 21(9:54 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at UCF 15 for -6 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
Int
|
3 & 12 - TULSA 15(9:36 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon INTERCEPTED by 3-C.Williams at UCF 50. 3-C.Williams to UCF 50 for no gain.
UCF
Knights
- FG (16 plays, 55 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 50(8:54 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to UCF 48 for 2 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 48(8:47 - 3rd) 12-S.Boomer complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to UCF 22 for 26 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 22(8:27 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to UCF 21 for 1 yard (10-E.Gilyard).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCF 21(8:05 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to UCF 13 for 8 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 13(7:28 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to UCF 14 for -1 yard (7-K.Turnier44-N.Evans).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 2 - UCF 14(7:09 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to UCF 8 for 6 yards (31-A.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - UCF 8(6:28 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to UCF 8 for no gain (96-S.Zayas10-E.Gilyard).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UCF 8(6:05 - 3rd) 12-S.Boomer incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes. Penalty on UCF 31-A.Robinson Pass interference 6 yards enforced at UCF 8. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UCF 2(5:25 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:21 - 3rd) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:16 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 52 yards from TSA 35. 9-A.Killins to UCF 40 for 27 yards (18-T.Davis). Team penalty on UCF Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 40.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 30(5:16 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 30(5:08 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 33 for 3 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 33(5:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis to UCF 49 for 16 yards (9-R.Robinson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(4:40 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to TSA 43 for 8 yards (24-T.Reeves).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULSA 43(4:20 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to TSA 39 for 4 yards (15-T.Gipson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 39(4:05 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel scrambles to TSA 35 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 35(3:50 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to TSA 32 for 3 yards (42-C.Edmiston94-A.Goodlow).
|
-33 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 32(3:30 - 3rd) to UCF 47 FUMBLES. 3-C.Williams to UCF 29 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 32(3:15 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete.
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - TULSA 32(3:15 - 3rd) 8-D.Mack to TSA 28 for 4 yards (23-Z.Collins3-C.Williams).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 28(3:12 - 3rd) 9-A.Killins to TSA 30 for -2 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - TULSA 30(2:52 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon pushed ob at TSA 20 for 10 yards (8-B.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULSA 20(2:26 - 3rd) 9-A.Killins to TSA 17 for 3 yards (24-T.Reeves).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 17(2:16 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 17(1:57 - 3rd) 9-A.Killins to TSA 13 for 4 yards (42-C.Edmiston54-S.Robinson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 13(1:53 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at TSA 18 for -5 yards (15-T.Gipson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - TULSA 18(1:19 - 3rd) 39-D.Barnas 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
UCF
Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:40 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 60 yards from UCF 35. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 25 for 20 yards (37-J.Kelly).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(0:37 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 28 for 3 yards (7-K.Turnier).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 28(0:31 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 33 for 5 yards (30-T.Morris-Brash).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UCF 33(0:08 - 3rd) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 33 for no gain (10-E.Gilyard).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - UCF 33(15:00 - 4th) 33-T.Bennett punts 47 yards from TSA 33 to UCF 20 fair catch by 2-O.Anderson.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (9 plays, 63 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(14:21 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 6-M.Williams. 6-M.Williams to UCF 20 for no gain (24-C.Taylor3-C.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 20(14:14 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to UCF 23 for 3 yards (10-M.Bunch).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 23(13:53 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 24-B.Thompson. 24-B.Thompson to UCF 25 for 2 yards (24-T.Reeves).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TULSA 25(13:19 - 4th) 36-A.Osteen punts 38 yards from UCF 25 to TSA 37 fair catch by 4-J.Anderson.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Missed FG (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(12:45 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 44 for 7 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 44(12:39 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 48 for 4 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(12:10 - 4th) 12-S.Boomer incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford. Penalty on UCF 14-N.Clarke Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TSA 48. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(11:39 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to UCF 35 for 2 yards (22-K.Davis). Penalty on TSA 32-J.Palmer Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - TULSA 47(11:35 - 4th) 12-S.Boomer complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to UCF 47 for no gain (14-N.Clarke).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - TULSA 47(11:06 - 4th) 12-S.Boomer incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 20 - TULSA 47(10:40 - 4th) 12-S.Boomer complete to 24-C.Taylor. 24-C.Taylor to UCF 36 for 11 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
+19 YD
|
4 & 9 - TULSA 36(10:26 - 4th) 12-S.Boomer complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford to UCF 17 for 19 yards (27-R.Grant).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 17(9:42 - 4th) 12-S.Boomer complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:18 - 4th) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- FG (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 21(9:14 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to UCF 21 for no gain (94-A.Montalvo).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 21(9:08 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to UCF 18 for 3 yards (3-A.Collier).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 18(8:34 - 4th) 12-S.Boomer incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - TULSA 18(7:53 - 4th) 95-J.Rainey 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UCF
Knights
- Downs (13 plays, 34 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 20(7:44 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to UCF 34 for 14 yards (9-R.Robinson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 34(7:39 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 37 for 3 yards (97-T.Stevenson).
|
Int
|
2 & 7 - UCF 37(7:26 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon INTERCEPTED by 9-R.Robinson at UCF 42. 9-R.Robinson runs ob at UCF 18 for 24 yards.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- End of Game (6 plays, 4 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 18(7:11 - 4th) 12-S.Boomer pushed ob at UCF 19 for -1 yard (3-A.Collier).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULSA 19(6:59 - 4th) 12-S.Boomer complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to UCF 5 for 14 yards (23-T.Gowan).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - TULSA 5(6:16 - 4th) 3-S.Brooks to UCF 6 for -1 yard (7-K.Turnier94-A.Montalvo).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 6(5:58 - 4th) 12-S.Boomer incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 6(5:23 - 4th) 12-S.Boomer incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TULSA 6(5:18 - 4th) 95-J.Rainey 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:13 - 4th) 90-Z.Long kicks 55 yards from TSA 35. 9-A.Killins to UCF 19 for 9 yards (40-M.Kulkin).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 19(5:09 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 25 for 6 yards (9-R.Robinson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 25(5:04 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 26 for 1 yard (58-D.Lamp).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 26(4:49 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|
+14 YD
|
4 & 3 - TULSA 26(4:13 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis to UCF 40 for 14 yards (12-A.Green).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(4:09 - 4th) 9-A.Killins to UCF 47 for 7 yards (12-A.Green).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 47(3:56 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 47(3:41 - 4th) 9-A.Killins to UCF 49 for 2 yards (24-T.Reeves). Penalty on UCF 72-J.Johnson Chop block 15 yards enforced at UCF 47. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 18 - TULSA 32(3:35 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel scrambles pushed ob at UCF 41 for 9 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
+14 YD
|
4 & 9 - TULSA 41(3:13 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to TSA 45 for 14 yards (3-C.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(2:43 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to TSA 43 for 2 yards (91-C.Wick).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 43(2:30 - 4th) 24-B.Thompson to TSA 40 for 3 yards (24-T.Reeves).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TULSA 40(2:12 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel sacked at TSA 47 for -7 yards. Penalty on UCF 11-D.Gabriel Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TSA 47.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 12 - TULSA 47(1:39 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-G.Davis.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(1:34 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to UCF 46 for 7 yards (10-E.Gilyard44-N.Evans).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 46(1:27 - 4th) 24-C.Taylor to UCF 44 for 2 yards (44-N.Evans).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 44(1:19 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to UCF 44 for no gain (10-E.Gilyard12-E.Mitchell).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - TULSA 44(1:12 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to UCF 45 for -1 yard. Team penalty on UCF 12 players 5 yards enforced at UCF 44. No Play.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 39(1:07 - 4th) 12-S.Boomer kneels at UCF 44 for -5 yards.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 15 - TULSA 44(1:04 - 4th) 12-S.Boomer kneels at UCF 49 for -5 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|21
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|8-19
|3-16
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|429
|352
|Total Plays
|84
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|167
|139
|Rush Attempts
|46
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|262
|213
|Comp. - Att.
|23-38
|16-24
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|15-120
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.6
|6-46.3
|Return Yards
|68
|44
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-68
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-24
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|262
|PASS YDS
|213
|
|
|167
|RUSH YDS
|139
|
|
|429
|TOTAL YDS
|352
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|23/38
|290
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
|A. Killins Jr.
|10
|95
|1
|57
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|17
|66
|1
|13
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|8
|22
|1
|5
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|10
|-20
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Davis 13 WR
|G. Davis
|6
|98
|0
|48
|
T. Nixon 16 WR
|T. Nixon
|5
|78
|0
|49
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|3
|43
|0
|15
|
M. Williams 6 WR
|M. Williams
|5
|43
|0
|16
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|2
|17
|1
|11
|
R. O'Keefe 83 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Evans 44 LB
|N. Evans
|12-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 10 LB
|E. Gilyard
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collier 3 DB
|A. Collier
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turnier 7 DL
|K. Turnier
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 31 DB
|A. Robinson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 DB
|R. Grant
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gowan 23 DB
|T. Gowan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 30 DL
|T. Morris-Brash
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DL
|A. Montalvo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mitchell 12 LB
|E. Mitchell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Clarke 14 DB
|N. Clarke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Zayas 96 DL
|S. Zayas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 22 DL
|K. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeLoach 90 DL
|C. DeLoach
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hayes 6 DL
|B. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Roberson 89 TE
|A. Roberson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Charlton 5 DL
|R. Charlton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Barnas 39 K
|D. Barnas
|1/1
|35
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Osteen 36 P
|A. Osteen
|5
|40.6
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
|A. Killins Jr.
|5
|13.6
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brooks 3 RB
|S. Brooks
|24
|69
|1
|8
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|17
|44
|0
|8
|
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
|T. Wilkerson
|6
|14
|1
|6
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
S. Boomer 12 QB
|S. Boomer
|2
|9
|0
|10
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Johnson 8 WR
|K. Johnson
|6
|75
|1
|35
|
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
|S. Crawford Jr.
|4
|51
|1
|19
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|2
|47
|0
|26
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Brooks 3 RB
|S. Brooks
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Edmiston 42 LB
|C. Edmiston
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Collins 23 LB
|Z. Collins
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Williams 3 S
|C. Williams
|8-2
|0.0
|1
|
R. Robinson II 9 CB
|R. Robinson II
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Reeves 24 LB
|T. Reeves
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 8 S
|B. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gipson 15 DE
|T. Gipson
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Lamp 58 DE
|D. Lamp
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bunch 10 S
|M. Bunch
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cannon 6 LB
|D. Cannon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green IV 12 CB
|A. Green IV
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Robinson 54 DT
|S. Robinson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Wick 91 DE
|C. Wick
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 97 NT
|T. Stevenson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Goodlow 94 LB
|A. Goodlow
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ray 20 S
|K. Ray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Rainey 95 K
|J. Rainey
|2/3
|31
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Bennett 33 P
|T. Bennett
|6
|46.3
|3
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|0.0
|3
|0
