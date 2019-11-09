Drive Chart
Last-second FG lifts Utah State over Fresno State 37-35

  Nov 09, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Jordan Love passed for 388 yards and two touchdowns and Dominik Eberle kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired to give Utah State a 37-35 win over Fresno State on Saturday night.

Eberle's field goal capped an eight-play, 41-yard drive over the final 3 minutes, 5 seconds. Love completed a pair of passes early in the drive, the Aggies gained 15 yards on a personal foul penalty and Gerold Bright ran 14 yards on four carries to help Utah State advance to the Fresno State 12.

Love was 30 of 39 with no interceptions for Utah State (5-4, 4-1 Mountain West). Bright finished with 14 carries for 79 yards and a TD. Siaosi Mariner had 11 catches for 103 yards and two TDs.

Ronnie Rivers ran 17 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns for Fresno State (4-5, 2-3).

The Bulldogs trailed by 14 early in the third quarter but rallied with a 21-3 run to lead 35-31 on Jalen Cropper's 10-yard TD run in the first minute of the fourth quarter.

Eberle kicked a 39-yard field goal to cut the deficit to one for Utah State with 12:31 left in the game.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:02
62-D.Eberle 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
26
yds
02:53
pos
37
35
Field Goal 12:33
62-D.Eberle 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
54
yds
01:38
pos
34
35
Point After TD 14:11
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
35
Touchdown 14:17
5-J.Cropper runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
53
yds
01:08
pos
31
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:04
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
28
Touchdown 3:09
20-R.Rivers runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
109
yds
02:12
pos
31
27
Field Goal 5:21
62-D.Eberle 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
84
yds
02:27
pos
31
21
Point After TD 7:56
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 7:59
9-J.Hokit runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
83
yds
03:02
pos
28
20
Point After TD 11:01
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 11:07
20-J.Warren runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
00:00
pos
27
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:39
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 0:44
10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
86
yds
01:54
pos
20
14
Point After TD 7:59
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 8:04
10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
81
yds
03:17
pos
13
14
Point After TD 11:21
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 11:25
20-R.Rivers runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
64
yds
01:30
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:07
62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:18
1-G.Bright runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
56
yds
03:05
pos
6
7
Point After TD 8:23
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:29
20-R.Rivers runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
82
yds
06:31
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 16
Rushing 9 4
Passing 14 10
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 7-13 7-11
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 520 417
Total Plays 73 56
Avg Gain 7.1 7.4
Net Yards Rushing 137 156
Rush Attempts 34 36
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 4.3
Net Yards Passing 383 261
Comp. - Att. 30-39 16-20
Yards Per Pass 9.8 13.1
Penalties - Yards 8-53 11-108
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 2 5
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-43.0 4-47.3
Return Yards 99 105
Punts - Returns 1-8 1-12
Kickoffs - Returns 5-91 5-93
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Utah State 5-4 71410637
Fresno State 4-5 7714735
Bulldog Stadium Fresno, California
 383 PASS YDS 261
137 RUSH YDS 156
520 TOTAL YDS 417
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 388 2 0 177.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 388 2 0 177.4
J. Love 30/39 388 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Bright 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 79 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 79 1
G. Bright 14 79 1 21
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
J. Love 6 30 0 17
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 30 1
J. Warren 12 30 1 9
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Thompkins 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Mariner 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 103 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 103 2
S. Mariner 11 103 2 16
D. Thompkins 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 79 0
D. Thompkins 4 79 0 62
C. Repp 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 75 0
C. Repp 5 75 0 28
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 68 0
J. Nathan 4 68 0 36
J. Warren 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
J. Warren 2 31 0 26
G. Bright 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
G. Bright 3 27 0 11
T. Compton 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Compton 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
T. Lefeged Jr. 5-2 0.0 0
S. Bond 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Bond 5-1 0.0 0
C. Haney 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Haney 4-0 0.0 0
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Meitzenheimer 4-0 0.0 0
A. Vongphachanh 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Vongphachanh 3-1 0.0 0
D. Williams 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
E. Munoz 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Munoz 3-0 0.0 0
J. Wildman 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Wildman 3-0 0.0 0
C. Gilliam 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Gilliam 2-0 0.0 0
J. Te'i 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
J. Te'i 2-2 0.5 0
A. Grayson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Grayson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Baker 24 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Baker 1-0 0.0 0
R. Fata 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Fata 1-1 0.0 0
N. Heninger 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Heninger 1-0 0.0 0
C. Andersen 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Andersen 0-1 0.5 0
J. Bannerman 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Bannerman 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Eberle 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/3 4/4
D. Eberle 3/3 39 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bartolic 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 0
C. Bartolic 2 43.0 0 44
A. Dalton 89 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
A. Dalton 1 44.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Scarver 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 18.2 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 18.2 25 0
S. Scarver 5 18.2 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
J. Nathan 1 8.0 8 0
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Reyna 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 263 0 0 190.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 263 0 0 190.5
J. Reyna 16/20 263 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 102 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 102 3
R. Rivers 17 102 3 40
J. Reyna 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
J. Reyna 5 18 0 14
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 1
J. Cropper 4 17 1 10
J. Hokit 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 13 1
J. Hokit 8 13 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 87 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 87 0
J. Cropper 3 87 0 45
Z. Pope 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 61 0
Z. Pope 6 61 0 28
J. Glaspie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
J. Glaspie 1 33 0 33
Ja. Rice 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
Ja. Rice 2 29 0 18
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
R. Rivers 2 19 0 12
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
K. Wheatfall 1 19 0 19
J. Hokit 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Hokit 1 15 0 15
A. Mosby 15 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Mosby 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Williams 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
E. Williams 7-1 0.0 0
J. Hughes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Hughes 6-1 0.0 0
K. Atkins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Atkins 5-0 0.0 0
Ju. Rice 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
Ju. Rice 5-2 0.0 0
K. Jones 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
K. Jones 5-0 1.0 0
L. Bailey 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
L. Bailey 4-1 0.0 0
A. Mosby 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Mosby 4-1 0.0 0
M. Walker 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Walker 4-2 0.0 0
C. Gaston 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Gaston 4-0 0.0 0
J. Bryant 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Bryant 3-0 0.0 0
R. McCoy 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. McCoy 2-0 0.0 0
C. Coleman 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Coleman 2-0 0.0 0
K. Iakopo 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Iakopo 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Silva 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
C. Silva 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cusick 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 47.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 47.3 2
B. Cusick 4 47.3 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. Echols 34 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 18.8 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 18.8 26 0
Z. Echols 4 18.8 26 0
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
J. Cropper 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
R. Rivers 1 12.0 12 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:23 UTAHST 29 3:05 9 71 TD
4:00 UTAHST 16 1:13 4 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:21 UTAHST 24 3:17 9 76 TD
2:38 UTAHST 14 1:54 9 86 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:34 UTAHST 40 0:00 8 60 TD
7:56 UTAHST 14 2:27 7 79 FG
3:04 UTAHST 19 0:42 4 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 UTAHST 25 1:38 8 54 FG
10:42 UTAHST 28 4:39 17 67 Downs
3:17 UTAHST 47 2:53 8 41 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 18 6:31 12 82 TD
5:07 FRESNO 26 1:02 3 3 Punt
2:12 FRESNO 33 1:30 11 67 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:59 FRESNO 18 4:52 12 24 Punt
0:39 FRESNO 16 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:01 FRESNO 17 3:02 7 83 TD
5:21 FRESNO 25 2:12 7 104 TD
1:45 UTAHST 43 1:08 5 43 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:33 FRESNO 25 1:51 4 4 Punt
5:25 FRESNO 5 1:35 3 9 Punt
