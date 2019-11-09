|
|
|UTAHST
|FRESNO
Last-second FG lifts Utah State over Fresno State 37-35
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Jordan Love passed for 388 yards and two touchdowns and Dominik Eberle kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired to give Utah State a 37-35 win over Fresno State on Saturday night.
Eberle's field goal capped an eight-play, 41-yard drive over the final 3 minutes, 5 seconds. Love completed a pair of passes early in the drive, the Aggies gained 15 yards on a personal foul penalty and Gerold Bright ran 14 yards on four carries to help Utah State advance to the Fresno State 12.
Love was 30 of 39 with no interceptions for Utah State (5-4, 4-1 Mountain West). Bright finished with 14 carries for 79 yards and a TD. Siaosi Mariner had 11 catches for 103 yards and two TDs.
Ronnie Rivers ran 17 times for 102 yards and three touchdowns for Fresno State (4-5, 2-3).
The Bulldogs trailed by 14 early in the third quarter but rallied with a 21-3 run to lead 35-31 on Jalen Cropper's 10-yard TD run in the first minute of the fourth quarter.
Eberle kicked a 39-yard field goal to cut the deficit to one for Utah State with 12:31 left in the game.
---
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (12 plays, 82 yards, 6:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 18 for 18 yards (47-K.Neves).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 18(15:00 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 22 for 4 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - FRESNO 22(14:56 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 27 for 5 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 1 - FRESNO 27(14:15 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to FRE 45 for 18 yards (6-C.Haney).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(13:31 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 47 for 8 yards (51-J.Te'i98-A.Vongphachanh).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - FRESNO 47(13:10 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 46 for 1 yard (93-J.Wildman45-J.Bannerman).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - FRESNO 46(12:15 - 1st) 15-C.Sutton to UTS 39 for 7 yards (4-S.Bond).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(11:39 - 1st) 9-J.Hokit to UTS 30 for 9 yards (93-J.Wildman3-T.Lefeged).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - FRESNO 30(10:59 - 1st) 9-J.Hokit to UTS 27 for 3 yards (90-R.Fata).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27(10:27 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 32 for -5 yards (7-D.Williams).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - FRESNO 32(9:47 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 21 for 11 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh45-J.Bannerman).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - FRESNO 21(9:07 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to UTS 10 for 11 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 10(8:29 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:29 - 1st) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (9 plays, 71 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:23 - 1st) 28-C.Silva kicks 61 yards from FRE 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 29 for 25 yards (25-B.Oglesby).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29(8:23 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to UTS 34 for 5 yards (90-K.Atkins98-K.Iakopo).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 34(8:23 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 40 for 6 yards (3-M.Walker).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(8:14 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to UTS 47 for 7 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAHST 47(7:55 - 1st) 1-G.Bright to UTS 46 for -1 yard (90-K.Atkins6-L.Bailey).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 46(7:41 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to FRE 45 for 9 yards (6-L.Bailey29-J.Rice).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(7:25 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner. Penalty on FRE 14-J.Bryant Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FRE 45. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30(6:43 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to FRE 27 for 3 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 27(6:15 - 1st) 10-J.Love scrambles to FRE 21 for 6 yards (3-M.Walker).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 21(5:49 - 1st) 1-G.Bright runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:18 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:07 - 1st) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35. 34-Z.Echols to FRE 26 for 26 yards (12-A.Carter).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(5:07 - 1st) 5-J.Cropper to FRE 33 for 7 yards (24-D.Baker4-S.Bond).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 3 - FRESNO 33(5:00 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to FRE 29 for -4 yards (7-D.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FRESNO 29(4:35 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - FRESNO 29(4:05 - 1st) 47-B.Cusick punts 55 yards from FRE 29 Downed at the UTS 16.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 16(4:00 - 1st) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Nathan.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 16(3:48 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to UTS 22 for 6 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 22(3:44 - 1st) Penalty on UTS 73-K.Hack False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 22. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - UTAHST 17(3:07 - 1st) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to UTS 25 for 8 yards (15-A.Mosby).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UTAHST 25(2:47 - 1st) 98-C.Bartolic punts 42 yards from UTS 25 Downed at the FRE 33.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (11 plays, 67 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(2:12 - 1st) 9-J.Hokit to FRE 30 for -3 yards (5-C.Gilliam51-J.Te'i).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 13 - FRESNO 30(2:03 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna complete to 9-J.Hokit. 9-J.Hokit to FRE 45 for 15 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(1:21 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Mosby.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 45(0:47 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 46 for 1 yard (96-C.Unga).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - FRESNO 46(0:42 - 1st) 11-J.Reyna scrambles to UTS 40 for 14 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(15:00 - 2nd) 5-J.Cropper to UTS 41 for -1 yard (4-S.Bond).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - FRESNO 41(14:23 - 2nd) 9-J.Hokit to UTS 41 for no gain (42-N.Heninger).
|
+33 YD
|
3 & 11 - FRESNO 41(13:38 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 3-J.Glaspie. 3-J.Glaspie to UTS 8 for 33 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - FRESNO 8(12:58 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 5 for 3 yards (4-S.Bond).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - FRESNO 5(12:16 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Rice. Team penalty on UTS Pass interference 3 yards enforced at UTS 5. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - FRESNO 2(11:30 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:25 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (9 plays, 76 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:21 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva kicks 58 yards from FRE 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 24 for 17 yards (14-J.Bryant).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 24(11:21 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to UTS 33 for 9 yards (14-J.Bryant).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 33(11:15 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to FRE 39 for 28 yards (8-C.Coleman).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(10:59 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to FRE 20 for 19 yards (32-E.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(10:48 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to FRE 19 for 1 yard (23-J.Hughes3-M.Walker).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 19(10:17 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to FRE 7 for 12 yards (8-C.Coleman).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - UTAHST 7(9:45 - 2nd) 1-G.Bright to FRE 5 for 2 yards (29-J.Rice3-M.Walker).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 5(9:30 - 2nd) 10-J.Love to FRE 3 for 2 yards. Team penalty on UTS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at FRE 5. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 10(9:22 - 2nd) 10-J.Love sacked at FRE 15 for -5 yards (33-K.Jones).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 15 - UTAHST 15(8:49 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:04 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (12 plays, 24 yards, 4:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:59 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 63 yards from UTS 35. 34-Z.Echols to FRE 18 for 16 yards (17-T.Compton).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 18(7:59 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to FRE 25 for 7 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - FRESNO 25(7:53 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna to FRE 25 for no gain (96-C.Unga).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 3 - FRESNO 25(7:37 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to FRE 44 for 19 yards. Penalty on UTS 3-T.Lefeged Holding declined.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 44(6:58 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to FRE 47 for 3 yards (6-C.Haney).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - FRESNO 47(6:41 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna sacked at FRE 43 for -4 yards (94-C.Andersen51-J.Te'i).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - FRESNO 43(6:02 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-D.Williams at UTS 17. 7-D.Williams to UTS 17 for no gain. Penalty on UTS 7-D.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at FRE 43. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47(5:21 - 2nd) 9-J.Hokit to UTS 47 for no gain (51-J.Te'i90-R.Fata).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 47(4:59 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 16-J.Rice. 16-J.Rice to UTS 44 for 3 yards. Penalty on FRE 72-D.Bull Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 47. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 20 - FRESNO 43(4:17 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to UTS 28 for 29 yards. Penalty on FRE 51-J.Fuamatu Holding 5 yards enforced at FRE 43. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 25 - FRESNO 38(3:58 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 3-J.Glaspie. 3-J.Glaspie to FRE 43 for 5 yards. Team penalty on FRE Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at FRE 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 33 - FRESNO 30(3:40 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 27-Z.Pope.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 33 - FRESNO 30(3:10 - 2nd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 42 for 12 yards (6-C.Haney).
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - FRESNO 42(3:07 - 2nd) 47-B.Cusick punts 44 yards from FRE 42 to UTS 14 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (9 plays, 86 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 14(2:38 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Bright.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 14(2:30 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 19 for 5 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTAHST 19(2:24 - 2nd) 10-J.Love to UTS 36 for 17 yards (32-E.Williams).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(2:12 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to UTS 45 for 9 yards (15-A.Mosby29-J.Rice).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 45(1:59 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to FRE 44 for 11 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44(1:49 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to FRE 8 for 36 yards (2-C.Gaston).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - UTAHST 8(1:32 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Repp.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 8(0:54 - 2nd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Repp.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 8(0:49 - 2nd) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:44 - 2nd) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:34 - 2nd) 28-C.Silva kicks 62 yards from FRE 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 25 for 22 yards (14-J.Bryant). Penalty on FRE 14-J.Bryant Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at UTS 25.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(15:00 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 46 for 6 yards (2-C.Gaston).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAHST 46(14:52 - 3rd) 10-J.Love to UTS 50 for 4 yards.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 50(14:35 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 20-J.Warren. 20-J.Warren to FRE 24 for 26 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 24(13:59 - 3rd) 13-D.Thompkins to FRE 24 for no gain (3-M.Walker).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 24(13:21 - 3rd) 10-J.Love scrambles to FRE 20 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAHST 20(12:49 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to FRE 15 for 5 yards (32-E.Williams).
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 1 - UTAHST 15(12:09 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to FRE 6 for 9 yards (90-K.Atkins).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - UTAHST 6(11:26 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:07 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle extra point is good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 83 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:01 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35. 34-Z.Echols to FRE 17 for 17 yards (18-C.Lampkin).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(11:01 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 20 for 3 yards (96-C.Unga).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - FRESNO 20(10:56 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 32 for 12 yards (7-D.Williams3-T.Lefeged).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 32(10:20 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Glaspie.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 32(9:38 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to UTS 49 for 19 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(9:30 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to UTS 4 for 45 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - FRESNO 4(9:03 - 3rd) 9-J.Hokit to UTS 1 for 3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - FRESNO 1(8:25 - 3rd) 9-J.Hokit runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:59 - 3rd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- FG (7 plays, 79 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:56 - 3rd) 28-C.Silva kicks 59 yards from FRE 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 14 for 8 yards (17-D.Perry).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 14(7:56 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 22 for 8 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAHST 22(7:47 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to UTS 26 for 4 yards (33-K.Jones).
|
+62 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26(7:29 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to FRE 12 FUMBLES. 80-S.Mariner to FRE 12 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 12(7:19 - 3rd) 1-G.Bright to FRE 9 for 3 yards (99-R.McCoy).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 9(7:02 - 3rd) Penalty on UTS 58-D.Ali'ifua False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 9. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - UTAHST 14(6:59 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 1-G.Bright. 1-G.Bright to FRE 7 for 7 yards (33-K.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UTAHST 7(6:09 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - UTAHST 7(5:29 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 104 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:21 - 3rd) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(5:16 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna to FRE 26 for 1 yard (6-C.Haney).
|
+40 YD
|
2 & 9 - FRESNO 26(5:16 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 34 for 40 yards (4-S.Bond).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 34(4:55 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to UTS 31 for 3 yards (33-K.Meitzenheimer).
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 7 - FRESNO 31(4:32 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - FRESNO 31(3:50 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to UTS 1 for 30 yards (5-C.Gilliam).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - FRESNO 1(3:39 - 3rd) Penalty on FRE 80-J.Rodriguez False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 1. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - FRESNO 6(3:30 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:09 - 3rd) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:04 - 3rd) 28-C.Silva kicks 65 yards from FRE 35. 11-S.Scarver to UTS 19 for 19 yards (32-E.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 19(3:04 - 3rd) 20-J.Warren to UTS 23 for 4 yards (90-K.Atkins).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UTAHST 23(2:58 - 3rd) Penalty on UTS 64-H.Avendano False start 5 yards enforced at UTS 23. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UTAHST 18(2:36 - 3rd) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Thompkins.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - UTAHST 18(2:30 - 3rd) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 26 for 8 yards (23-J.Hughes).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UTAHST 26(2:22 - 3rd) 98-C.Bartolic punts 44 yards from UTS 26. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 42 for 12 yards. Penalty on UTS 92-H.Motu'apuaka Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FRE 42.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- TD (5 plays, 43 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 43(1:45 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to UTS 39 for 4 yards. Penalty on FRE 27-Z.Pope Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 43. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - FRESNO 47(1:32 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to UTS 46 for 7 yards (38-E.Munoz).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - FRESNO 46(1:13 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to UTS 38 for 8 yards (38-E.Munoz).
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 5 - FRESNO 38(0:37 - 3rd) 11-J.Reyna complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to UTS 10 for 28 yards (21-A.Grayson).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 10(15:00 - 4th) 5-J.Cropper runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:17 - 4th) 28-C.Silva extra point is good.
UTAHST
Aggies
- FG (8 plays, 54 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:11 - 4th) 28-C.Silva kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to UTS End Zone. touchback.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(14:11 - 4th) 1-G.Bright to UTS 45 for 20 yards (32-E.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(14:11 - 4th) 1-G.Bright to UTS 47 for 2 yards (3-M.Walker).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 47(13:58 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to FRE 40 for 13 yards (32-E.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(13:42 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to FRE 37 for 3 yards (2-C.Gaston).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 37(13:28 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to FRE 21 for 16 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 21(13:07 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 21(12:49 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Compton.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTAHST 21(12:43 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Mariner.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - UTAHST 21(12:33 - 4th) 62-D.Eberle 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:33 - 4th) 62-D.Eberle kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(12:31 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 30 for 5 yards (38-E.Munoz).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - FRESNO 30(12:31 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 33 for 3 yards (93-J.Wildman).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - FRESNO 33(11:59 - 4th) 5-J.Cropper to FRE 34 for 1 yard (4-S.Bond).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - FRESNO 34(11:19 - 4th) Team penalty on FRE Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FRE 34. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - FRESNO 29(10:42 - 4th) 47-B.Cusick punts 43 yards from FRE 29 to UTS 28 fair catch by 16-J.Nathan.
UTAHST
Aggies
- Downs (17 plays, 67 yards, 4:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28(10:42 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to UTS 33 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 33(10:35 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 13-D.Thompkins. 13-D.Thompkins to UTS 39 for 6 yards (2-C.Gaston).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(10:22 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to UTS 40 for 1 yard (90-K.Atkins).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 40(10:04 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to FRE 39 for 21 yards (29-J.Rice).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(9:56 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to FRE 30 for 9 yards (14-J.Bryant).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAHST 30(9:35 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to FRE 26 for 4 yards (6-L.Bailey).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26(8:59 - 4th) Penalty on UTS 73-K.Hack False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 26. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 15 - UTAHST 31(8:36 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to FRE 33 for -2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 17 - UTAHST 33(8:27 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-J.Bryant at FRE 33. 14-J.Bryant touchback. Team penalty on FRE Offside 5 yards enforced at FRE 33. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - UTAHST 28(8:03 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Penalty on FRE 2-C.Gaston Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FRE 28. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 13(7:58 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to FRE 11 for 2 yards (33-K.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 11(7:52 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 20-J.Warren. 20-J.Warren to FRE 6 for 5 yards (6-L.Bailey23-J.Hughes).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTAHST 6(7:35 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to FRE 2 for 4 yards (32-E.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - UTAHST 2(7:09 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to FRE 2 for no gain (29-J.Rice98-K.Iakopo).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAHST 2(6:56 - 4th) 10-J.Love to FRE 1 for 1 yard (29-J.Rice).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 1(6:35 - 4th) 20-J.Warren to FRE 1 for no gain (6-L.Bailey32-E.Williams).
|
-4 YD
|
4 & 1 - UTAHST 1(6:03 - 4th) 1-G.Bright to FRE 5 for -4 yards (15-A.Mosby).
FRESNO
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 5(5:25 - 4th) 11-J.Reyna to FRE 12 for 7 yards (3-T.Lefeged).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - FRESNO 12(5:19 - 4th) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 14 for 2 yards (96-C.Unga).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - FRESNO 14(4:34 - 4th) 9-J.Hokit to FRE 14 for no gain (3-T.Lefeged).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - FRESNO 14(3:50 - 4th) 47-B.Cusick punts 47 yards from FRE 14. 16-J.Nathan to UTS 47 for 8 yards (41-D.Hicks53-J.Westberry).
UTAHST
Aggies
- End of Game (8 plays, 41 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47(3:17 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 80-S.Mariner. 80-S.Mariner to UTS 50 for 3 yards (15-A.Mosby).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 50(3:05 - 4th) 10-J.Love complete to 87-C.Repp. 87-C.Repp to FRE 39 for 11 yards (14-J.Bryant).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(2:31 - 4th) 1-G.Bright to FRE 36 for 3 yards (33-K.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 36(1:52 - 4th) 10-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Repp. Penalty on FRE 90-K.Atkins Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at FRE 36. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 21(1:09 - 4th) 1-G.Bright to FRE 22 for -1 yard (99-R.McCoy).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - UTAHST 22(1:04 - 4th) 1-G.Bright to FRE 13 for 9 yards (29-J.Rice15-A.Mosby).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAHST 13(0:56 - 4th) 1-G.Bright to FRE 10 for 3 yards (32-E.Williams).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 10(0:48 - 4th) 10-J.Love kneels at FRE 12 for -2 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
2 & 12 - UTAHST 12(0:24 - 4th) 62-D.Eberle 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|16
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|14
|10
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|520
|417
|Total Plays
|73
|56
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|137
|156
|Rush Attempts
|34
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|383
|261
|Comp. - Att.
|30-39
|16-20
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|13.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-53
|11-108
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.0
|4-47.3
|Return Yards
|99
|105
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-91
|5-93
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|383
|PASS YDS
|261
|
|
|137
|RUSH YDS
|156
|
|
|520
|TOTAL YDS
|417
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|30/39
|388
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bright 1 RB
|G. Bright
|14
|79
|1
|21
|
J. Love 10 QB
|J. Love
|6
|30
|0
|17
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|12
|30
|1
|9
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Mariner 80 WR
|S. Mariner
|11
|103
|2
|16
|
D. Thompkins 13 WR
|D. Thompkins
|4
|79
|0
|62
|
C. Repp 87 TE
|C. Repp
|5
|75
|0
|28
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|4
|68
|0
|36
|
J. Warren 20 RB
|J. Warren
|2
|31
|0
|26
|
G. Bright 1 RB
|G. Bright
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
T. Compton 17 WR
|T. Compton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Lefeged Jr. 3 S
|T. Lefeged Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bond 4 S
|S. Bond
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haney 6 CB
|C. Haney
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
|K. Meitzenheimer
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vongphachanh 98 DE
|A. Vongphachanh
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 7 CB
|D. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Munoz 38 LB
|E. Munoz
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wildman 93 DE
|J. Wildman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gilliam 5 S
|C. Gilliam
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Te'i 51 DE
|J. Te'i
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker 24 DE
|D. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fata 90 DT
|R. Fata
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Heninger 42 DE
|N. Heninger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Andersen 94 DT
|C. Andersen
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Bannerman 45 DE
|J. Bannerman
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Eberle 62 K
|D. Eberle
|3/3
|39
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bartolic 98 P
|C. Bartolic
|2
|43.0
|0
|44
|
A. Dalton 89 P
|A. Dalton
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Scarver 11 WR
|S. Scarver
|5
|18.2
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Reyna 11 QB
|J. Reyna
|16/20
|263
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|17
|102
|3
|40
|
J. Reyna 11 QB
|J. Reyna
|5
|18
|0
|14
|
J. Cropper 5 WR
|J. Cropper
|4
|17
|1
|10
|
J. Hokit 9 RB
|J. Hokit
|8
|13
|1
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cropper 5 WR
|J. Cropper
|3
|87
|0
|45
|
Z. Pope 27 WR
|Z. Pope
|6
|61
|0
|28
|
J. Glaspie 3 WR
|J. Glaspie
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
Ja. Rice 16 TE
|Ja. Rice
|2
|29
|0
|18
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
|K. Wheatfall
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Hokit 9 RB
|J. Hokit
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Mosby 15 LB
|A. Mosby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Williams 32 DB
|E. Williams
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hughes 23 DB
|J. Hughes
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Atkins 90 DT
|K. Atkins
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Rice 29 LB
|Ju. Rice
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 33 DE
|K. Jones
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Bailey 6 LB
|L. Bailey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mosby 15 LB
|A. Mosby
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 LB
|M. Walker
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gaston 2 DB
|C. Gaston
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bryant 14 DB
|J. Bryant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCoy 99 DL
|R. McCoy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman 8 CB
|C. Coleman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Iakopo 98 DT
|K. Iakopo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Silva 28 K
|C. Silva
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cusick 47 P
|B. Cusick
|4
|47.3
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Echols 34 RB
|Z. Echols
|4
|18.8
|26
|0
|
J. Cropper 5 WR
|J. Cropper
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
