|
|
|CHARLO
|UTEP
Segura's late INT seals Charlotte's 28-21 win at UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (AP) Chris Reynolds threw for a career-high 354 yards and two touchdowns and added 91 yards rushing to help Charlotte beat UTEP 28-21 on Saturday as the 49ers got their first road win of the season.
Charlotte trailed 21-7 at halftime before scoring 14 points in the third quarter and Jacob Hunt capped the scoring midway through the fourth with a 19-yard touchdown grab on fourth-and-1. Henry Segura sealed it with an interception with 1:03 remaining.
Charlotte (5-5, 3-3 Conference USA) tied a program record for wins in a season after its third straight victory. Reynolds, whose previous best was 336 yards, was 10-of-14 passing in the first half for 141 yards.
Kai Locksley was 15-of-20 passing for 215 yards and one touchdown for UTEP (1-8, 0-6). He also carried it 15 times for 84 yards and a score. Treyvon Hughes added 48 yards on the ground with a score and Jacob Cowing caught six passes for 145 yards.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on CHA 5-A.Highsmith Offside 5 yards enforced at TEP 25. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 5 - UTEP 30(15:00 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to TEP 37 for 7 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 37(15:00 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett pushed ob at TEP 40 for 3 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 40(14:28 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 42 for 2 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTEP 42(13:53 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 11-T.Wolf. 11-T.Wolf to CHA 49 for 9 yards (22-H.Segura).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 49(13:18 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to CHA 49 for no gain (60-B.Wallace).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 49(12:47 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to CHA 26 for 23 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 26(12:13 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to CHA 19 for 7 yards (92-D.Stewart1-J.Fugate).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTEP 19(11:46 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to CHA 17 for 2 yards (22-H.Segura).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTEP 17(11:00 - 1st) 19-T.Hughes to CHA 14 for 3 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 14(10:18 - 1st) Penalty on TEP 79-E.Klein False start 5 yards enforced at CHA 14. No Play.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 15 - UTEP 19(9:41 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:29 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Interception (10 plays, -5 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:21 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback. Penalty on TEP 10-D.Inyang Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 25.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 30(9:21 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Elder.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 30(9:21 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 36 for 6 yards (13-J.Rogers).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHARLO 36(9:16 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 42 for 6 yards (22-J.Caldwell6-D.Parsee).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 42(8:52 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 47 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHARLO 47(7:57 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles runs ob at CHA 50 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHARLO 50(7:35 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to TEP 44 for 6 yards (12-A.Hynson29-D.Lowe).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 44(6:50 - 1st) Penalty on TEP 90-D.Bickham Offside 5 yards enforced at TEP 44. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - CHARLO 39(6:22 - 1st) 30-I.Finger to TEP 38 for 1 yard (11-D.Chukwukelu).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 38(6:10 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 1-M.Elder. 1-M.Elder to TEP 23 for 15 yards (22-J.Caldwell2-M.Lewis).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 23(5:29 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar INTERCEPTED by 2-M.Lewis at TEP 25. 2-M.Lewis to TEP 25 for no gain.
UTEP
Miners
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(5:03 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to CHA 37 for 38 yards (29-J.Pitman34-J.Gemmell).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 37(4:55 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 32 for 5 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTEP 32(4:24 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 18 for 14 yards (29-J.Pitman7-A.Butler).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 18(3:51 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 17 for 1 yard (34-J.Gemmell).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 17(3:21 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 15 for 2 yards (22-H.Segura).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTEP 15(2:40 - 1st) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:59 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:52 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(1:52 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar pushed ob at CHA 30 for 5 yards (6-D.Parsee).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHARLO 30(1:52 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 32 for 2 yards (2-M.Lewis).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 32(1:39 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 34 for 2 yards (97-J.Ortega).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CHARLO 34(0:51 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 35 for 1 yard (5-S.Tupou).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(0:07 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 34 for -1 yard (7-K.Griffin).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - CHARLO 34(15:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to CHA 47 for 13 yards (13-J.Rogers).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(14:17 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to TEP 48 for 5 yards. Penalty on CHA 81-T.Ringwood Holding 10 yards enforced at TEP 48.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - CHARLO 42(14:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles pushed ob at CHA 48 for 6 yards (97-J.Ortega).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 48(13:31 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to TEP 39 for 13 yards (2-M.Lewis).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39(12:51 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to TEP 19 for 20 yards (13-J.Rogers2-M.Lewis).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 19(12:28 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at TEP 21 for -2 yards (8-M.Banks).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - CHARLO 21(12:09 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 25-N.Henderson. 25-N.Henderson runs ob at TEP 16 for 5 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - CHARLO 16(11:29 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:03 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (7 plays, 16 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:57 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 37 yards from CHA 35 to TEP 28 fair catch by 31-J.Tupou.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(10:57 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 34 FUMBLES (34-J.Gemmell). Downed at the TEP 34.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTEP 34(10:57 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 48 for 14 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(10:28 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett. Penalty on TEP 84-J.Trussell Holding 10 yards enforced at TEP 48. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 20 - UTEP 38(9:53 - 2nd) Penalty on TEP 68-Z.Henry False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 38. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 25 - UTEP 33(9:44 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 39 FUMBLES. 1-K.Locksley to TEP 39 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 19 - UTEP 39(9:44 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 43 for 4 yards (60-B.Wallace).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 15 - UTEP 43(9:00 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 44 for 1 yard (98-T.Horne).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - UTEP 44(8:27 - 2nd) 46-M.Crawford punts 44 yards from TEP 44 to CHA 12 fair catch by 8-N.Lyon.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (5 plays, 34 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 12(7:55 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood pushed ob at CHA 47 for 35 yards (13-J.Rogers).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(7:44 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to TEP 49 for 4 yards (7-K.Griffin99-C.Richardson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 49(7:22 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CHARLO 49(6:44 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to TEP 49 for no gain (5-S.Tupou7-K.Griffin).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - CHARLO 49(6:37 - 2nd) Penalty on CHA 59-B.Turner False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 49. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - CHARLO 46(5:51 - 2nd) 39-K.Corbett punts 42 yards from CHA 46. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 19 for 7 yards (59-B.Turner).
UTEP
Miners
- TD (10 plays, 81 yards, 5:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 19(5:47 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 19(5:36 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 19 for no gain (98-T.Horne).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 19(5:32 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 9-A.Busey. 9-A.Busey to TEP 33 for 14 yards (6-M.Osborne).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(4:51 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 35 for 2 yards (22-H.Segura15-M.Gibbs).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 35(4:10 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to CHA 28 for 37 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(3:26 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to CHA 25 for 3 yards (29-J.Pitman).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 25(2:53 - 2nd) 1-K.Locksley to CHA 28 for -3 yards (34-J.Gemmell60-B.Wallace).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 28(2:11 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to CHA 6 for 22 yards (6-M.Osborne).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - UTEP 6(1:26 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes to CHA 3 for 3 yards (29-J.Pitman).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTEP 3(0:51 - 2nd) 19-T.Hughes runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:45 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Halftime (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:42 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(0:42 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 26 for 1 yard (13-J.Rogers). Penalty on CHA 58-J.Ray Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at CHA 26.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 22 - CHARLO 13(0:42 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to CHA 26 for 13 yards (5-S.Tupou).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 26(0:28 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McAllister.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - CHARLO 26(0:18 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 5-A.McAllister. 5-A.McAllister to CHA 32 for 6 yards (2-M.Lewis).
CHARLO
49ers
- FG (8 plays, 47 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:15 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 26 for 1 yard (97-J.Ortega6-D.Parsee).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 26(15:00 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to CHA 42 for 16 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 42(14:21 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 45 for 3 yards (6-D.Parsee5-S.Tupou).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 45(14:06 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to TEP 40 for 15 yards (3-T.James9-J.VanHook).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(13:41 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds pushed ob at TEP 29 for 11 yards (9-J.VanHook).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 29(13:25 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 29(12:56 - 3rd) 9-V.Tucker to TEP 28 for 1 yard (6-D.Parsee).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CHARLO 28(12:51 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Team penalty on CHA Illegal shift declined.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - CHARLO 28(12:09 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:54 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 40 yards from CHA 35 to TEP 25 fair catch by 31-J.Tupou.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(11:50 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley pushed ob at TEP 27 for 2 yards (6-M.Osborne). Penalty on TEP 19-T.Hughes Holding 10 yards enforced at TEP 27.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 18 - UTEP 17(11:50 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 24 for 7 yards (29-J.Pitman15-M.Gibbs).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - UTEP 24(11:25 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 21 for -3 yards (22-H.Segura).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - UTEP 21(10:44 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - UTEP 21(9:56 - 3rd) 46-M.Crawford punts 50 yards from TEP 21. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 31 for 2 yards (10-D.Inyang7-K.Griffin).
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (12 plays, 69 yards, 4:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(9:49 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 32 for 1 yard (2-M.Lewis22-J.Caldwell).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 32(9:38 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker pushed ob at CHA 36 for 4 yards (6-D.Parsee).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 36(8:53 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to TEP 50 for 14 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50(8:11 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles to TEP 35 for 15 yards (90-D.Bickham).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(7:35 - 3rd) 30-I.Finger to TEP 29 for 6 yards (6-D.Parsee).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 29(7:13 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 30-I.Finger.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHARLO 29(6:31 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to TEP 23 for 6 yards (5-S.Tupou).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 23(6:26 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hunt.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 23(5:48 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles pushed ob at TEP 23 for no gain (10-D.Inyang). Penalty on CHA 85-R.Carriere Holding 10 yards enforced at TEP 23.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - CHARLO 33(5:43 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 20 - CHARLO 33(5:20 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to TEP 3 for 30 yards (29-D.Lowe).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CHARLO 3(5:13 - 3rd) 30-I.Finger runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(4:51 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 80-C.Roberson. 80-C.Roberson to TEP End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:48 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 33 yards from CHA 35 to the TEP 32 downed by 16-I.Bravo.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(4:48 - 3rd) 19-T.Hughes to TEP 34 for 2 yards (22-H.Segura5-A.Highsmith).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 34(4:47 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 38 for 4 yards (17-L.Martin).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTEP 38(4:17 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley scrambles to TEP 41 for 3 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UTEP 41(3:36 - 3rd) 46-M.Crawford punts 42 yards from TEP 41 to CHA 17 fair catch by 8-N.Lyon.
CHARLO
49ers
- FG (5 plays, 66 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 17(2:58 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 80-C.Roberson. 80-C.Roberson to CHA 27 for 10 yards (13-J.Rogers12-A.Hynson).
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27(2:51 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar pushed ob at TEP 24 for 49 yards (13-J.Rogers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 24(2:24 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 24(1:56 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to TEP 24 for no gain (2-M.Lewis23-P.Amaewhule).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - CHARLO 24(1:51 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 15-J.Jeffery. 15-J.Jeffery pushed ob at TEP 17 for 7 yards (13-J.Rogers).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CHARLO 17(1:23 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
UTEP
Miners
- Downs (10 plays, 76 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:48 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 31 yards from CHA 35 to TEP 34 fair catch by 45-T.Thompson. Team penalty on TEP Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TEP 34.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 19(0:44 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 23 for 4 yards (98-T.Horne).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 23(0:44 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 23 for no gain (34-J.Gemmell7-A.Butler).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTEP 23(0:07 - 3rd) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing runs ob at TEP 33 for 10 yards.
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(15:00 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley to CHA 29 for 38 yards (6-M.Osborne60-B.Wallace).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 29(14:30 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley to CHA 20 for 9 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTEP 20(14:05 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to CHA 13 for 7 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 13(13:27 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to CHA 7 for 6 yards (15-M.Gibbs34-J.Gemmell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UTEP 7(12:49 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Garrett.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTEP 7(12:12 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley to CHA 4 for 3 yards (34-J.Gemmell15-M.Gibbs).
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UTEP 4(12:06 - 4th) 19-T.Hughes to CHA 5 for -1 yard (98-T.Horne).
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (11 plays, 110 yards, 4:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 5(11:43 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 9 for 4 yards (90-D.Bickham).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 9(11:39 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 80-C.Roberson. 80-C.Roberson to CHA 20 for 11 yards (12-A.Hynson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(11:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 27 for 7 yards (5-S.Tupou2-M.Lewis).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHARLO 27(10:46 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to TEP 41 for 32 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41(10:02 - 4th) 5-A.McAllister to TEP 40 for 1 yard (5-S.Tupou).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 40(9:42 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to TEP 36 for 4 yards (29-D.Lowe13-J.Rogers).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 36(9:02 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to TEP 26 for 10 yards (12-A.Hynson22-J.Caldwell).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 26(8:09 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to TEP 19 for 7 yards (13-J.Rogers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CHARLO 19(7:48 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 19(7:19 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 88-J.Hunt. 88-J.Hunt runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:13 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(7:06 - 4th) Penalty on TEP 11-D.Chukwukelu Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CHA 35. No Play.
UTEP
Miners
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:06 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 35 yards from CHA 50 to the TEP 15 downed by 45-T.Thompson.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 15(7:06 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley to TEP 18 for 3 yards (98-T.Horne34-J.Gemmell).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 18(7:05 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley sacked at TEP 12 for -6 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - UTEP 12(6:23 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Busey.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - UTEP 12(5:40 - 4th) 46-M.Crawford punts 38 yards from TEP 12 to the CHA 50 downed by 7-K.Johnson.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 50(5:33 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to TEP 43 for 7 yards (6-D.Parsee).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHARLO 43(5:23 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to TEP 42 for 1 yard (29-D.Lowe).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - CHARLO 42(4:33 - 4th) Team penalty on CHA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEP 42. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - CHARLO 47(3:37 - 4th) Team penalty on CHA False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 47. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - CHARLO 48(3:10 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds to TEP 46 for 6 yards (12-A.Hynson6-D.Parsee). Team penalty on CHA Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - CHARLO 46(2:50 - 4th) 7-B.Kean punts 5 yards from TEP 46 out of bounds at the TEP 41.
UTEP
Miners
- Interception (6 plays, -24 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(2:42 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 17-J.Garrett. 17-J.Garrett to TEP 45 for 4 yards (8-N.Lyon15-M.Gibbs).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 45(2:36 - 4th) 21-J.Fields to TEP 42 for -3 yards (40-M.Watts).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - UTEP 42(2:12 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing pushed ob at CHA 49 for 9 yards (4-L.McMillan).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 49(1:42 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing pushed ob at CHA 21 for 28 yards (98-T.Horne).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 21(1:36 - 4th) 21-J.Fields to CHA 20 for 1 yard (98-T.Horne).
|
Int
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 20(1:31 - 4th) 1-K.Locksley incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Wolf INTERCEPTED by 22-H.Segura at CHA 16. 22-H.Segura to CHA 17 for 1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|17
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|15
|11
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|483
|383
|Total Plays
|70
|57
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|129
|174
|Rush Attempts
|35
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|354
|209
|Comp. - Att.
|24-35
|15-20
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|10.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-53
|8-70
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-23.5
|4-43.5
|Return Yards
|3
|7
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|354
|PASS YDS
|209
|
|
|129
|RUSH YDS
|174
|
|
|483
|TOTAL YDS
|383
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|24/35
|354
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|18
|91
|0
|15
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|11
|31
|0
|6
|
I. Finger 30 RB
|I. Finger
|3
|10
|1
|6
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dollar 4 WR
|C. Dollar
|9
|157
|0
|49
|
T. Ringwood 81 WR
|T. Ringwood
|3
|64
|1
|35
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|5
|60
|0
|32
|
C. Roberson 80 TE
|C. Roberson
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
J. Hunt 88 TE
|J. Hunt
|1
|19
|1
|19
|
M. Elder 1 WR
|M. Elder
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Jeffery 15 WR
|J. Jeffery
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Henderson 25 WR
|N. Henderson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
I. Finger 30 RB
|I. Finger
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Horne 98 DL
|T. Horne
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmell 34 LB
|J. Gemmell
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Segura 22 DB
|H. Segura
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Pitman 29 DB
|J. Pitman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osborne 6 DB
|M. Osborne
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gibbs 15 DB
|M. Gibbs
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 5 DE
|A. Highsmith
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Wallace 60 DL
|B. Wallace
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Irvin 3 LB
|D. Irvin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McMillan 4 DB
|L. McMillan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Watts 40 LB
|M. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stewart 92 DL
|D. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Martin 17 LB
|L. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fugate 1 DB
|J. Fugate
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Butler 7 LB
|A. Butler
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 11 K
|J. Cruz
|2/2
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Corbett 39 P
|K. Corbett
|1
|42.0
|1
|42
|
B. Kean 7 QB
|B. Kean
|1
|5.0
|0
|0
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Locksley 1 QB
|K. Locksley
|15/20
|215
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Locksley 1 QB
|K. Locksley
|15
|84
|1
|38
|
T. Hughes 19 RB
|T. Hughes
|13
|48
|1
|14
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|6
|22
|0
|14
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|3
|20
|0
|22
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cowing 6 WR
|J. Cowing
|6
|145
|0
|38
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|6
|40
|1
|15
|
T. Wolf 11 WR
|T. Wolf
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
A. Busey 9 WR
|A. Busey
|1
|14
|0
|14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Rogers 13 DB
|J. Rogers
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tupou 5 LB
|S. Tupou
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Parsee 6 LB
|D. Parsee
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lewis 2 DB
|M. Lewis
|5-3
|0.0
|1
|
A. Hynson 12 DB
|A. Hynson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Caldwell 22 DB
|J. Caldwell
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ortega 97 DT
|J. Ortega
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowe 29 DB
|D. Lowe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. VanHook 9 LB
|J. VanHook
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Griffin 7 LB
|K. Griffin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bickham 90 DE
|D. Bickham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Inyang 10 DB
|D. Inyang
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Banks 8 DB
|M. Banks
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Chukwukelu 11 DT
|D. Chukwukelu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. James 3 S
|T. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cowing 6 WR
|J. Cowing
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
|P. Amaewhule
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Richardson 99 DL
|C. Richardson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 46 P
|M. Crawford
|4
|43.5
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
-
GAST
LAMON
31
38
4th 5:25 ESPN+
-
WASHST
CAL
5
6
1st 1:43 PACN
-
MIZZOU
6UGA
0
10
2nd 13:30 ESPN
-
APLST
SC
3
6
1st 0:00 ESPN2
-
UTAHST
FRESNO
7
14
2nd 11:21 CBSSN
-
LIB
BYU
7
7
1st 7:50 ESPNU
-
15ND
DUKE
7
0
1st 8:02 ACCN
-
5CLEM
NCST
7
0
1st 10:56 ABC
-
TENN
UK
0
0
1st 7:28 SECN
-
FIU
FAU
7
13
2nd 0:00 STAD
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
33
35
Final CBSSN
-
BALLST
WMICH
31
35
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
OHIO
24
21
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
CSTCAR
48
7
Final ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
SFLA
17
7
Final ESPN
-
UCF
TULSA
31
34
Final ESPN2
-
WASH
OREGST
19
7
Final FS1
-
12BAYLOR
TCU
29
23
Final/3OT FS1
-
MD
1OHIOST
14
73
Final FOX
-
VANDY
10FLA
0
56
Final ESPN
-
MA
ARMY
7
63
Final CBSSN
-
FSU
BC
38
31
Final ACCN
-
TXTECH
WVU
38
17
Final ESPN2
-
WKY
ARK
45
19
Final SECN
-
ECU
25SMU
51
59
Final ESPNU
-
4PSU
17MINN
26
31
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
NWEST
24
22
Final BTN
-
GATECH
UVA
28
33
Final FSN
-
TXSA
ODU
24
23
Final ESP3
-
SALA
TXSTSM
28
30
Final ESP3
-
STNFRD
COLO
13
16
Final PACN
-
CHARLO
UTEP
28
21
Final ESPN+
-
UCONN
20CINCY
3
48
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
MIAMI
27
52
Final ESPN2
-
UAB
USM
2
37
Final NFLN
-
16KSTATE
TEXAS
24
27
Final ESPN
-
USC
ARIZST
31
26
Final ABC
-
2LSU
3BAMA
46
41
Final CBS
-
ILL
MICHST
37
34
Final FS1
-
19WAKE
VATECH
17
36
Final ACCN
-
GAS
TROY
28
49
Final ESPN+
-
18IOWA
13WISC
22
24
Final FOX
-
NTEXAS
LATECH
17
52
Final
-
NMEXST
MISS
3
41
Final SECN
-
IOWAST
9OKLA
0
070 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WYO
22BOISE
0
048.5 O/U
-16
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
SDGST
0
039 O/U
-17
Sat 10:30pm ESPN2
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
078 O/U
-7.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
AF
NMEX
0
0
ATSN