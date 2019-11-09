|
|
|USC
|ARIZST
USC holds on to beat Arizona State 31-26
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Christian Rector saw a receiver break free off the edge and slipped into coverage. Realizing the ball was coming his way, he stuck his hand up, tipped it to himself and made a diving interception.
With one nimble play, Southern California's 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman halted Arizona State's comeback attempt, secured the Trojans' bowl eligibility and gave coach Clay Helton a respite for at least one more week.
Kedon Slovis threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns, Rector made his game-clinching interception with 25 seconds left and USC held on to beat Arizona State 31-26 on Saturday.
''I like being in that position at the end of games, having our defense out there,'' Rector said. ''Being able to get stops, we're comfortable doing that.''
USC (6-4, 5-2 Pac-12) needed plenty of big stops to become bowl eligible after missing the postseason last year.
The Trojans jumped on the Sun Devils with 28 points in the first quarter behind Slovis' 297 yards and four TDs passing.
As injuries piled up and Arizona State (5-4, 2-4) found a better rhythm on both sides of the ball, USC's lead dwindled from 21 in the first quarter to five by the fourth.
Facing what would have been a disastrous collapse, the Trojans found a way to eke out a win and remain in the thick of the Pac-12 South race, a game behind No. 8 Utah.
USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown caught eight passes for 173 yards and Michael Pittman Jr. had 13 catches for 146 yards.
''I can't tell you how proud I am of our defense because it was put in a lot of bad situations today field-position wise,'' Helton said. ''It was one of those situations where put the ball down coach, we got it and when we needed a stop at the end of the game, we got it.''
Joey Yellen almost snatched it from them.
Making his first career start with Jayden Daniels injured, Yellen threw two touchdown passes in the first half and hit Brandon Aiyuk on a 2-yard TD pass to open the third quarter.
Yellen then found Frank Darby on a 15-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter after an interception was negated by a USC roughing the passer penalty. Darby dropped the 2-point conversion attempt, putting the Trojans up 31-26.
Arizona State negated Khaylan Kearse-Thomas' interception return for a touchdown with defensive holding and got the ball back at its 10-yard line with 3:29 left.
The Sun Devils moved quickly down the field, but Rector came up with the interception at USC's 37.
Yellen threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions.
''The first half we just broke down in the secondary too many times big play after big play and spotted them points,'' Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said. ''Then we decided to rally again and we fell a little short.''
Arizona State had a bye week after two ugly losses, but it didn't seem to do much good in the first quarter against USC.
An Arizona State personal foul penalty extend USC's opening drive and Slovis capped it with an 8-yard TD pass to Drake London.
Sun Devils cornerback Jack Jones then made the mistake of trying to strip the ball instead of tackling Kenan Christon, allowing him to run the final 20 yards of a 58-yard catch into the end zone for his second TD.
Arizona State also had three defensive backs collide when Slovis hit St. Brown on a 95-yard TD pass.
''I feel like just it being the start of the game, all the nerves, we come out timid and we don't let loose really until we get the feel of it, but you can't play like that,'' Sun Devils defensive tackle Evan Fields said.
Arizona State did play better after that, but came up short, leading to the first three-game losing streak in the Edwards' era.
CHRISTON'S LIFT
USC's running back corps have been plagued by injuries, which gave Christon a chance to get more touches.
He took advantage against Arizona State, accounting for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
AIYUK'S RETURNS
Aiyuk caught a TD pass, but had a bigger impact in the return game. The senior returned three kicks for 169 yards, including a 97-yard return in the first quarter.
USC kicked away from Aiyuk the rest of the game.
THE TAKEAWAY
USC dominated early and labored the rest of the way, but came away with a much-needed road win.
Yellen was solid in his debut, but the Sun Devils dug too big of a hole and made too many mistakes to complete the comeback.
UP NEXT
USC plays at California next Saturday.
Arizona State plays at Oregon State next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
USC
Trojans
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 36 for 11 yards (4-E.Fields).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 36(15:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 41 for 5 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 41(14:34 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon to USC 45 for 4 yards (15-C.Phillips20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 45(14:03 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis to USC 47 for 2 yards (15-C.Phillips).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 47(13:29 - 1st) Team penalty on ASU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USC 47. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 38(13:29 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to ASU 32 for 6 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 32(13:14 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ASU 18 for 14 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 18(12:39 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to ASU 11 for 7 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 11(12:09 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to ASU 10 for 1 yard (4-E.Fields17-G.Lea).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - USC 10(11:42 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to ASU 9 for 1 yard (34-K.Soelle8-M.Robertson).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - USC 9(11:07 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to ASU 8 for 1 yard (15-C.Phillips).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - USC 8(10:32 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(10:01 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good. Team penalty on USC Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at ASU 2. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(9:56 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:56 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35. 2-B.Aiyuk pushed ob at ASU 31 for 31 yards (30-J.McMillan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31(9:56 - 1st) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 31(9:49 - 1st) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Williams.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 31(9:44 - 1st) 18-J.Yellen sacked at ASU 26 for -5 yards (42-A.McClain).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - ARIZST 26(9:38 - 1st) 35-M.Turk punts 59 yards from ASU 26. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 18 for 3 yards (23-T.Whiley).
USC
Trojans
- TD (6 plays, 82 yards, 2:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 18(9:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman pushed ob at USC 29 for 11 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 29(8:49 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to USC 27 for -2 yards (17-G.Lea90-J.Lole).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 12 - USC 27(8:27 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown pushed ob at ASU 48 for 25 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 48(7:58 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman pushed ob at ASU 20 for 28 yards (15-C.Phillips).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 20(7:22 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon to ASU 8 for 12 yards (16-A.Crosswell4-E.Fields).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - USC 8(6:54 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:23 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- TD (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:14 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35. 2-B.Aiyuk to USC 3 for 97 yards (8-C.Steele).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 3 - ARIZST 3(6:14 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 5 for -2 yards (34-E.Winston).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 5(5:59 - 1st) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARIZST 5(5:21 - 1st) 18-J.Yellen complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:17 - 1st) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:12 - 1st) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(5:12 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to USC 28 for 3 yards (90-J.Lole37-D.Butler).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - USC 28(5:12 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - USC 28(4:39 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown pushed ob at USC 36 for 8 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 36(4:34 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 39 for 3 yards (15-C.Phillips).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 39(4:03 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to USC 42 for 3 yards (41-T.Johnson20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
+58 YD
|
3 & 4 - USC 42(3:23 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:49 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:36 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 56 yards from USC 35. 2-B.Aiyuk to USC 50 for 41 yards (41-J.Falaniko).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 50(2:36 - 1st) 18-J.Yellen complete to 87-T.Hudson. 87-T.Hudson to USC 45 for 5 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 45(2:28 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 47 FUMBLES (91-B.Pili). 3-E.Benjamin to USC 47 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARIZST 47(1:50 - 1st) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Williams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARIZST 47(1:10 - 1st) 35-M.Turk punts 45 yards from USC 47 Downed at the USC 2.
USC
Trojans
- TD (3 plays, 98 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 2(1:04 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to USC 5 for 3 yards (90-J.Lole98-D.Davidson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - USC 5(0:54 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
+95 YD
|
3 & 7 - USC 5(0:21 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:17 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Interception (11 plays, -29 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 44 yards from USC 35. 8-J.Kerley pushed ob at ASU 30 for 9 yards (30-J.McMillan).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30(0:03 - 1st) 18-J.Yellen complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to USC 30 for 40 yards. Penalty on ASU 3-E.Benjamin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ASU 30. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 25 - ARIZST 15(15:00 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to ASU 23 for 8 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 17 - ARIZST 23(14:26 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 87-T.Hudson. 87-T.Hudson to ASU 41 for 18 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao2-O.Griffin).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 41(13:48 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 47 for 6 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARIZST 47(13:13 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 47 for no gain (78-J.Tufele99-D.Jackson).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARIZST 47(12:39 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to USC 45 for 8 yards (7-C.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(12:17 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to USC 39 for 6 yards (2-O.Griffin10-J.Houston).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARIZST 39(11:56 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Benjamin.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARIZST 39(11:18 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 36 for 3 yards (26-K.Mauga10-J.Houston).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARIZST 36(11:13 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 34 for 2 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 34(10:30 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-I.Pola-Mao at USC 1. 21-I.Pola-Mao pushed ob at USC 1 for no gain.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (7 plays, 32 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 1(10:03 - 2nd) 23-K.Christon to USC 10 for 9 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - USC 10(9:57 - 2nd) 23-K.Christon to USC 13 for 3 yards (90-J.Lole20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 13(9:38 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 13(9:11 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 25 for 12 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(9:03 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 33 for 8 yards (41-T.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - USC 33(8:36 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - USC 33(8:05 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - USC 33(8:02 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 38 yards from USC 33 to ASU 29 fair catch by 2-B.Aiyuk.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- TD (3 plays, 71 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(7:57 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 36 for 7 yards (99-D.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARIZST 36(7:47 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 38 for 2 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
+62 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 38(7:30 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(6:56 - 2nd) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is no good.
USC
Trojans
- Interception (3 plays, -23 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:47 - 2nd) 44-K.Macias kicks 40 yards from ASU 35 to USC 25 fair catch by 70-J.McKenzie.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(6:47 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 41 for 16 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 41(6:47 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman pushed ob at USC 45 for 4 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
Int
|
2 & 6 - USC 45(6:23 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-E.Fields at ASU 1. 4-E.Fields to ASU 2 for 1 yard (6-M.Pittman).
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Fumble (6 plays, 53 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 2(5:59 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 4 for 2 yards (78-J.Tufele).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZST 4(5:50 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 15 for 11 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15(5:13 - 2nd) Penalty on USC 2-O.Griffin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ASU 15. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30(5:13 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 47 for 17 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(4:50 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 88-N.Matthews. 88-N.Matthews to USC 20 for 33 yards. Penalty on ASU 77-L.Henderson Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ASU 47. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARIZST 42(4:25 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to USC 45 FUMBLES. 50-N.Figueroa to USC 45 for no gain.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(4:01 - 2nd) 23-K.Christon to USC 46 for 1 yard (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - USC 46(3:52 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ASU 49 for 5 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - USC 49(3:22 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ASU 44 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 44(2:52 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis scrambles pushed ob at ASU 38 for 6 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 38(2:34 - 2nd) 23-K.Christon to ASU 37 for 1 yard (90-J.Lole98-D.Davidson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - USC 37(2:11 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Christon.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - USC 37(1:39 - 2nd) Penalty on USC 21-T.Vaughns False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 37. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - USC 42(1:34 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 33 yards from ASU 42 Downed at the ASU 9.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Halftime (3 plays, 11 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 9(1:34 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 16 for 7 yards (89-C.Rector).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARIZST 16(1:22 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to ASU 20 for 4 yards (7-C.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(0:56 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 20 for no gain (2-O.Griffin).
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- TD (10 plays, 42 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) 49-M.Brown kicks 36 yards from USC 35. 8-J.Kerley to ASU 43 for 14 yards (8-C.Steele).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(15:00 - 3rd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 87-T.Hudson. 87-T.Hudson to USC 44 for 13 yards (8-C.Steele).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(14:56 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 38 for 6 yards (41-J.Falaniko).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZST 38(14:36 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 29 for 9 yards (89-C.Rector).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(14:03 - 3rd) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk. Penalty on USC 2-O.Griffin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USC 29. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 14(13:39 - 3rd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 88-N.Matthews. 88-N.Matthews to USC 12 for 2 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - ARIZST 12(13:33 - 3rd) Team penalty on ASU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USC 12. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - ARIZST 17(12:44 - 3rd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to USC 5 for 12 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 5(12:26 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 2 for 3 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao10-J.Houston).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARIZST 2(11:58 - 3rd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:38 - 3rd) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(11:32 - 3rd) Penalty on ASU 2-B.Aiyuk Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ASU 35. No Play.
USC
Trojans
- Downs (6 plays, 15 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:32 - 3rd) 44-K.Macias kicks 58 yards from ASU 20 out of bounds at the USC 22.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 50(11:32 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to ASU 45 for 5 yards (98-D.Davidson5-K.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 45(11:32 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ASU 38 for 7 yards (37-D.Butler90-J.Lole).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 38(11:20 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 38(10:50 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ASU 33 for 5 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - USC 33(10:43 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ASU 35 for -2 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 7 - USC 35(10:07 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(9:24 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 36 for no gain (99-D.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 36(9:19 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 39 for 3 yards (99-D.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARIZST 39(8:43 - 3rd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 42 for 3 yards (99-D.Jackson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARIZST 42(8:04 - 3rd) 35-M.Turk punts 51 yards from ASU 42. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 6 for -1 yard (6-T.Davis).
USC
Trojans
- FG (12 plays, 71 yards, 5:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 6(7:19 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to USC 11 for 5 yards (4-E.Fields8-M.Robertson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 11(7:10 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to USC 13 for 2 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 3 - USC 13(6:45 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 34 for 21 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 34(6:07 - 3rd) 8-A.St.Brown to USC 42 for 8 yards (37-D.Butler5-K.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 42(5:52 - 3rd) 8-A.St.Brown to USC 45 for 3 yards (8-M.Robertson37-D.Butler).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(5:25 - 3rd) 19-M.Fink complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ASU 41 for 14 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 41(4:47 - 3rd) 27-Q.Jountti to ASU 40 for 1 yard (97-S.Forman37-D.Butler).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - USC 40(4:10 - 3rd) 19-M.Fink complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ASU 29 for 11 yards (97-S.Forman12-K.Markham).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 29(3:37 - 3rd) 8-A.St.Brown to ASU 32 for -3 yards (17-G.Lea).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 13 - USC 32(3:08 - 3rd) Penalty on USC 70-J.McKenzie False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 32. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - USC 37(2:29 - 3rd) 19-M.Fink incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 18 - USC 37(2:10 - 3rd) 19-M.Fink complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ASU 23 for 14 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - USC 23(2:06 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:22 - 3rd) 49-M.Brown kicks 50 yards from USC 35 out of bounds at the ASU 15.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(1:18 - 3rd) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 35(1:18 - 3rd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 43 for 8 yards (26-K.Mauga2-O.Griffin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ARIZST 43(1:14 - 3rd) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Williams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - ARIZST 43(0:41 - 3rd) 35-M.Turk punts 40 yards from ASU 43 to USC 17 fair catch by 8-A.St.Brown.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37(15:00 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 40 for -3 yards (99-D.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - ARIZST 40(14:50 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 37 for 3 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 37(14:17 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARIZST 37(13:32 - 4th) 35-M.Turk punts 34 yards from USC 37 out of bounds at the USC 3.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 3(13:26 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to USC 6 for 3 yards (8-M.Robertson37-D.Butler).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 6(13:17 - 4th) 19-M.Fink complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 12 for 6 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - USC 12(12:48 - 4th) Penalty on USC 84-E.Krommenhoek False start 5 yards enforced at USC 12. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - USC 7(12:34 - 4th) 19-M.Fink incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - USC 7(12:10 - 4th) Team penalty on USC False start 3 yards enforced at USC 7. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - USC 4(12:06 - 4th) 24-B.Griffiths punts 36 yards from USC 4 out of bounds at the USC 40.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- TD (8 plays, 40 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(12:06 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Williams.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 40(11:59 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to USC 36 for 4 yards (10-J.Houston). Penalty on ASU 19-R.Pearsall Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 36.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 16 - ARIZST 46(11:54 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to USC 31 for 15 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 31(11:22 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-T.Hufanga at USC 31. 15-T.Hufanga to USC 40 for 9 yards. Penalty on USC 78-J.Tufele Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at USC 31. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 16(10:47 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 7 for 9 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 7(10:21 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 10 for -3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - ARIZST 10(9:56 - 4th) Penalty on ASU 71-S.Miller False start 5 yards enforced at USC 10. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 15(9:23 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(8:59 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:54 - 4th) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(8:54 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to USC 20 for -5 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 15 - USC 20(8:54 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-K.Kearse-Thomas at USC 20. 20-K.Kearse-Thomas runs 20 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ASU 20-K.Kearse-Thomas Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 20. No Play.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 30(8:15 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ASU 47 for 23 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - USC 47(8:07 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 48 for -5 yards (41-T.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - USC 48(7:43 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 15 - USC 48(6:59 - 4th) Penalty on USC 73-A.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at USC 48. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 20 - USC 43(6:52 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ASU 42 for 15 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - USC 42(6:52 - 4th) Team penalty on USC False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 42. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - USC 47(6:13 - 4th) 24-B.Griffiths punts 46 yards from ASU 47 out of bounds at the ASU 1.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 1(6:11 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 4 for 3 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 4(6:01 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - ARIZST 4(5:27 - 4th) Team penalty on ASU Delay of game 2 yards enforced at ASU 4. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 2(5:20 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Porter.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ARIZST 2(5:20 - 4th) 35-M.Turk punts 63 yards from ASU 2. 8-A.St.Brown pushed ob at ASU 41 for 24 yards (25-A.Carter).
USC
Trojans
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 41(5:16 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to ASU 39 for 2 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - USC 39(5:00 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to ASU 35 for 4 yards (8-M.Robertson). Team penalty on USC Chop block 15 yards enforced at ASU 39. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 23 - USC 46(4:19 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ASU 49 for 5 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 18 - USC 49(4:01 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ASU 38 for 11 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - USC 38(3:51 - 4th) 24-B.Griffiths punts 28 yards from ASU 38 to ASU 10 fair catch by 2-B.Aiyuk.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Interception (11 plays, 27 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 10(3:36 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 14 for 4 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 14(3:29 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to ASU 22 for 8 yards (10-J.Houston7-C.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 22(2:56 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Kerley.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 22(2:34 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 22(2:27 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 35 for 13 yards (22-D.Hewett10-J.Houston).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(2:20 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to ASU 44 for 9 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 44(1:55 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen complete to 19-R.Pearsall. 19-R.Pearsall to USC 47 for 9 yards (25-B.Allen).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(1:39 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen complete to 25-A.Carter. 25-A.Carter to USC 40 for 7 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARIZST 40(1:16 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Hudson.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZST 40(0:51 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to USC 32 for 8 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32(0:47 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 89-C.Rector at USC 37. 89-C.Rector to USC 37 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|18
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|17
|12
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|542
|334
|Total Plays
|73
|65
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|70
|47
|Rush Attempts
|28
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|2.2
|Net Yards Passing
|472
|287
|Comp. - Att.
|33-45
|28-44
|Yards Per Pass
|10.5
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|11-93
|9-82
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.2
|6-48.7
|Return Yards
|26
|193
|Punts - Returns
|3-26
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|5-192
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|472
|PASS YDS
|287
|
|
|70
|RUSH YDS
|47
|
|
|542
|TOTAL YDS
|334
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|20
|62
|0
|11
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|3
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|3
|3
|0
|6
|
Q. Jountti 27 RB
|Q. Jountti
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|8
|173
|1
|95
|
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
|M. Pittman Jr.
|13
|146
|0
|28
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|4
|82
|2
|58
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|4
|39
|0
|23
|
D. London 15 WR
|D. London
|3
|30
|1
|14
|
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
|E. Krommenhoek
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston Jr. 10 LB
|J. Houston Jr.
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 99 DL
|D. Jackson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 15 S
|T. Hufanga
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
|I. Pola-Mao
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
O. Griffin 2 CB
|O. Griffin
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 7 CB
|C. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rector 89 DL
|C. Rector
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Tufele 78 DL
|J. Tufele
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Falaniko 41 LB
|J. Falaniko
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Steele 8 CB
|C. Steele
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Allen 25 S
|B. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Winston 34 LB
|E. Winston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McClain 42 LB
|A. McClain
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hewett 22 S
|D. Hewett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|1/1
|41
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Griffiths 24 P
|B. Griffiths
|5
|36.2
|3
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|3
|8.7
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Yellen 18 QB
|J. Yellen
|28/44
|292
|4
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|20
|52
|0
|9
|
J. Yellen 18 QB
|J. Yellen
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Darby 84 WR
|F. Darby
|3
|86
|2
|62
|
Ky. Williams 10 WR
|Ky. Williams
|8
|60
|1
|12
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|5
|51
|1
|17
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|7
|48
|0
|13
|
T. Hudson 87 TE
|T. Hudson
|3
|36
|0
|18
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Carter 25 RB
|A. Carter
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Matthews 88 TE
|N. Matthews
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Kerley 8 WR
|J. Kerley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Porter 6 WR
|G. Porter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Lucas 24 DB
|C. Lucas
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crosswell 16 S
|A. Crosswell
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Williams 5 DB
|Ko. Williams
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips 15 S
|C. Phillips
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lole 90 DL
|J. Lole
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fields 4 DB
|E. Fields
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
G. Lea 17 DL
|G. Lea
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 41 DL
|T. Johnson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Butler 37 LB
|D. Butler
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Forman 97 DL
|S. Forman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DL
|D. Davidson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 21 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Markham 12 DB
|Ke. Markham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Ruiz 1 K
|B. Ruiz
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
C. Zendejas 45 K
|C. Zendejas
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 35 P
|M. Turk
|6
|48.7
|5
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UTAHST
FRESNO
34
35
4th 8:59 CBSS
-
APLST
SC
20
9
4th 12:19 ESP2
-
WASHST
CAL
14
20
4th 9:10 PACN
-
MIZZOU
6UGA
0
27
4th 13:00 ESPN
-
5CLEM
NCST
42
7
3rd 9:02 ABC
-
TENN
UK
17
13
3rd 6:33 SECN
-
15ND
DUKE
28
7
3rd 6:28 ACCN
-
LIB
BYU
17
24
3rd 0:43 ESPU
-
IOWAST
9OKLA
14
35
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
33
35
Final CBSSN
-
BALLST
WMICH
31
35
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
OHIO
24
21
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
CSTCAR
48
7
Final ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
SFLA
17
7
Final ESPN
-
UCF
TULSA
31
34
Final ESPN2
-
WASH
OREGST
19
7
Final FS1
-
PURDUE
NWEST
24
22
Final BTN
-
VANDY
10FLA
0
56
Final ESPN
-
MA
ARMY
7
63
Final CBSSN
-
FSU
BC
38
31
Final ACCN
-
MD
1OHIOST
14
73
Final FOX
-
TXTECH
WVU
38
17
Final ESP2
-
12BAYLOR
TCU
29
23
Final/3OT FS1
-
ECU
25SMU
51
59
Final ESPU
-
4PSU
17MINN
26
31
Final ABC
-
WKY
ARK
45
19
Final SECN
-
GATECH
UVA
28
33
Final FSN
-
TXSA
ODU
24
23
Final ESP3
-
CHARLO
UTEP
28
21
Final ESP+
-
SALA
TXSTSM
28
30
Final ESP+
-
STNFRD
COLO
13
16
Final PACN
-
USC
ARIZST
31
26
Final ABC
-
GAS
TROY
28
49
Final ESP+
-
16KSTATE
TEXAS
24
27
Final ESPN
-
LVILLE
MIAMI
27
52
Final ESP2
-
UCONN
20CINCY
3
48
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
MICHST
37
34
Final FS1
-
19WAKE
VATECH
17
36
Final ACCN
-
2LSU
3BAMA
46
41
Final CBS
-
UAB
USM
2
37
Final NFLN
-
NMEXST
MISS
3
41
Final SECN
-
NTEXAS
LATECH
17
52
Final FBOOK
-
18IOWA
13WISC
22
24
Final FOX
-
GAST
LAMON
31
45
Final ESP+
-
FIU
FAU
7
37
Final STAD
-
WYO
22BOISE
0
048.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
SDGST
0
039 O/U
-17
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
078.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 11:00pm FCBK
-
AF
NMEX
0
0
ATSN