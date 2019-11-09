Drive Chart
USC
ARIZST

No Text

USC holds on to beat Arizona State 31-26

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Christian Rector saw a receiver break free off the edge and slipped into coverage. Realizing the ball was coming his way, he stuck his hand up, tipped it to himself and made a diving interception.

With one nimble play, Southern California's 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman halted Arizona State's comeback attempt, secured the Trojans' bowl eligibility and gave coach Clay Helton a respite for at least one more week.

Kedon Slovis threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns, Rector made his game-clinching interception with 25 seconds left and USC held on to beat Arizona State 31-26 on Saturday.

''I like being in that position at the end of games, having our defense out there,'' Rector said. ''Being able to get stops, we're comfortable doing that.''

USC (6-4, 5-2 Pac-12) needed plenty of big stops to become bowl eligible after missing the postseason last year.

The Trojans jumped on the Sun Devils with 28 points in the first quarter behind Slovis' 297 yards and four TDs passing.

As injuries piled up and Arizona State (5-4, 2-4) found a better rhythm on both sides of the ball, USC's lead dwindled from 21 in the first quarter to five by the fourth.

Facing what would have been a disastrous collapse, the Trojans found a way to eke out a win and remain in the thick of the Pac-12 South race, a game behind No. 8 Utah.

USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown caught eight passes for 173 yards and Michael Pittman Jr. had 13 catches for 146 yards.

''I can't tell you how proud I am of our defense because it was put in a lot of bad situations today field-position wise,'' Helton said. ''It was one of those situations where put the ball down coach, we got it and when we needed a stop at the end of the game, we got it.''

Joey Yellen almost snatched it from them.

Making his first career start with Jayden Daniels injured, Yellen threw two touchdown passes in the first half and hit Brandon Aiyuk on a 2-yard TD pass to open the third quarter.

Yellen then found Frank Darby on a 15-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter after an interception was negated by a USC roughing the passer penalty. Darby dropped the 2-point conversion attempt, putting the Trojans up 31-26.

Arizona State negated Khaylan Kearse-Thomas' interception return for a touchdown with defensive holding and got the ball back at its 10-yard line with 3:29 left.

The Sun Devils moved quickly down the field, but Rector came up with the interception at USC's 37.

Yellen threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions.

''The first half we just broke down in the secondary too many times big play after big play and spotted them points,'' Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said. ''Then we decided to rally again and we fell a little short.''

Arizona State had a bye week after two ugly losses, but it didn't seem to do much good in the first quarter against USC.

An Arizona State personal foul penalty extend USC's opening drive and Slovis capped it with an 8-yard TD pass to Drake London.

Sun Devils cornerback Jack Jones then made the mistake of trying to strip the ball instead of tackling Kenan Christon, allowing him to run the final 20 yards of a 58-yard catch into the end zone for his second TD.

Arizona State also had three defensive backs collide when Slovis hit St. Brown on a 95-yard TD pass.

''I feel like just it being the start of the game, all the nerves, we come out timid and we don't let loose really until we get the feel of it, but you can't play like that,'' Sun Devils defensive tackle Evan Fields said.

Arizona State did play better after that, but came up short, leading to the first three-game losing streak in the Edwards' era.

CHRISTON'S LIFT

USC's running back corps have been plagued by injuries, which gave Christon a chance to get more touches.

He took advantage against Arizona State, accounting for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

AIYUK'S RETURNS

Aiyuk caught a TD pass, but had a bigger impact in the return game. The senior returned three kicks for 169 yards, including a 97-yard return in the first quarter.

USC kicked away from Aiyuk the rest of the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

USC dominated early and labored the rest of the way, but came away with a much-needed road win.

Yellen was solid in his debut, but the Sun Devils dug too big of a hole and made too many mistakes to complete the comeback.

UP NEXT

USC plays at California next Saturday.

Arizona State plays at Oregon State next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

USC Trojans
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25
(15:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 36 for 11 yards (4-E.Fields).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 36
(15:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 41 for 5 yards (5-K.Williams).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - USC 41
(14:34 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon to USC 45 for 4 yards (15-C.Phillips20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - USC 45
(14:03 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis to USC 47 for 2 yards (15-C.Phillips).
Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 47
(13:29 - 1st) Team penalty on ASU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USC 47. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 38
(13:29 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to ASU 32 for 6 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
+14 YD
2 & 4 - USC 32
(13:14 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ASU 18 for 14 yards (24-C.Lucas).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 18
(12:39 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to ASU 11 for 7 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - USC 11
(12:09 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to ASU 10 for 1 yard (4-E.Fields17-G.Lea).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - USC 10
(11:42 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to ASU 9 for 1 yard (34-K.Soelle8-M.Robertson).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - USC 9
(11:07 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to ASU 8 for 1 yard (15-C.Phillips).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - USC 8
(10:32 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(10:01 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good. Team penalty on USC Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at ASU 2. No Play.
PAT Good
(9:56 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:56 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35. 2-B.Aiyuk pushed ob at ASU 31 for 31 yards (30-J.McMillan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31
(9:56 - 1st) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZST 31
(9:49 - 1st) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Williams.
Sack
3 & 10 - ARIZST 31
(9:44 - 1st) 18-J.Yellen sacked at ASU 26 for -5 yards (42-A.McClain).
Punt
4 & 15 - ARIZST 26
(9:38 - 1st) 35-M.Turk punts 59 yards from ASU 26. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 18 for 3 yards (23-T.Whiley).

USC Trojans
- TD (6 plays, 82 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 18
(9:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman pushed ob at USC 29 for 11 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 29
(8:49 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to USC 27 for -2 yards (17-G.Lea90-J.Lole).
+25 YD
2 & 12 - USC 27
(8:27 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown pushed ob at ASU 48 for 25 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - USC 48
(7:58 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman pushed ob at ASU 20 for 28 yards (15-C.Phillips).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - USC 20
(7:22 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon to ASU 8 for 12 yards (16-A.Crosswell4-E.Fields).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - USC 8
(6:54 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:23 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- TD (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:14 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35. 2-B.Aiyuk to USC 3 for 97 yards (8-C.Steele).
-2 YD
1 & 3 - ARIZST 3
(6:14 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 5 for -2 yards (34-E.Winston).
No Gain
2 & 5 - ARIZST 5
(5:59 - 1st) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZST 5
(5:21 - 1st) 18-J.Yellen complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:17 - 1st) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.

USC Trojans
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:12 - 1st) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25
(5:12 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to USC 28 for 3 yards (90-J.Lole37-D.Butler).
No Gain
2 & 7 - USC 28
(5:12 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - USC 28
(4:39 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown pushed ob at USC 36 for 8 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 36
(4:34 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 39 for 3 yards (15-C.Phillips).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - USC 39
(4:03 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to USC 42 for 3 yards (41-T.Johnson20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
+58 YD
3 & 4 - USC 42
(3:23 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:49 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:36 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 56 yards from USC 35. 2-B.Aiyuk to USC 50 for 41 yards (41-J.Falaniko).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 50
(2:36 - 1st) 18-J.Yellen complete to 87-T.Hudson. 87-T.Hudson to USC 45 for 5 yards (10-J.Houston).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZST 45
(2:28 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 47 FUMBLES (91-B.Pili). 3-E.Benjamin to USC 47 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 7 - ARIZST 47
(1:50 - 1st) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Williams.
Punt
4 & 7 - ARIZST 47
(1:10 - 1st) 35-M.Turk punts 45 yards from USC 47 Downed at the USC 2.

USC Trojans
- TD (3 plays, 98 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 2
(1:04 - 1st) 23-K.Christon to USC 5 for 3 yards (90-J.Lole98-D.Davidson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - USC 5
(0:54 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
+95 YD
3 & 7 - USC 5
(0:21 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:17 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Interception (11 plays, -29 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:03 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 44 yards from USC 35. 8-J.Kerley pushed ob at ASU 30 for 9 yards (30-J.McMillan).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30
(0:03 - 1st) 18-J.Yellen complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to USC 30 for 40 yards. Penalty on ASU 3-E.Benjamin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ASU 30. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 25 - ARIZST 15
(15:00 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to ASU 23 for 8 yards (10-J.Houston).
+18 YD
2 & 17 - ARIZST 23
(14:26 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 87-T.Hudson. 87-T.Hudson to ASU 41 for 18 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao2-O.Griffin).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 41
(13:48 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 47 for 6 yards (26-K.Mauga).
No Gain
2 & 4 - ARIZST 47
(13:13 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 47 for no gain (78-J.Tufele99-D.Jackson).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - ARIZST 47
(12:39 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to USC 45 for 8 yards (7-C.Williams).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45
(12:17 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to USC 39 for 6 yards (2-O.Griffin10-J.Houston).
No Gain
2 & 4 - ARIZST 39
(11:56 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Benjamin.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - ARIZST 39
(11:18 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 36 for 3 yards (26-K.Mauga10-J.Houston).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - ARIZST 36
(11:13 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 34 for 2 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
Int
1 & 10 - ARIZST 34
(10:30 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-I.Pola-Mao at USC 1. 21-I.Pola-Mao pushed ob at USC 1 for no gain.

USC Trojans
- Punt (7 plays, 32 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 1
(10:03 - 2nd) 23-K.Christon to USC 10 for 9 yards (5-K.Williams).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - USC 10
(9:57 - 2nd) 23-K.Christon to USC 13 for 3 yards (90-J.Lole20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 13
(9:38 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - USC 13
(9:11 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 25 for 12 yards (24-C.Lucas).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25
(9:03 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to USC 33 for 8 yards (41-T.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 2 - USC 33
(8:36 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
No Gain
3 & 2 - USC 33
(8:05 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
Punt
4 & 2 - USC 33
(8:02 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 38 yards from USC 33 to ASU 29 fair catch by 2-B.Aiyuk.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- TD (3 plays, 71 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29
(7:57 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 36 for 7 yards (99-D.Jackson).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - ARIZST 36
(7:47 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 38 for 2 yards (26-K.Mauga).
+62 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZST 38
(7:30 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(6:56 - 2nd) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is no good.

USC Trojans
- Interception (3 plays, -23 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:47 - 2nd) 44-K.Macias kicks 40 yards from ASU 35 to USC 25 fair catch by 70-J.McKenzie.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25
(6:47 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to USC 41 for 16 yards (24-C.Lucas).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 41
(6:47 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman pushed ob at USC 45 for 4 yards (24-C.Lucas).
Int
2 & 6 - USC 45
(6:23 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-E.Fields at ASU 1. 4-E.Fields to ASU 2 for 1 yard (6-M.Pittman).

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Fumble (6 plays, 53 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 2
(5:59 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 4 for 2 yards (78-J.Tufele).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZST 4
(5:50 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 15 for 11 yards (2-O.Griffin).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15
(5:13 - 2nd) Penalty on USC 2-O.Griffin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ASU 15. No Play.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30
(5:13 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 47 for 17 yards (10-J.Houston).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47
(4:50 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 88-N.Matthews. 88-N.Matthews to USC 20 for 33 yards. Penalty on ASU 77-L.Henderson Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ASU 47. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 15 - ARIZST 42
(4:25 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to USC 45 FUMBLES. 50-N.Figueroa to USC 45 for no gain.

USC Trojans
- Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 45
(4:01 - 2nd) 23-K.Christon to USC 46 for 1 yard (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - USC 46
(3:52 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ASU 49 for 5 yards (5-K.Williams).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - USC 49
(3:22 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ASU 44 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 44
(2:52 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis scrambles pushed ob at ASU 38 for 6 yards (8-M.Robertson).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - USC 38
(2:34 - 2nd) 23-K.Christon to ASU 37 for 1 yard (90-J.Lole98-D.Davidson).
No Gain
3 & 3 - USC 37
(2:11 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Christon.
Penalty
4 & 3 - USC 37
(1:39 - 2nd) Penalty on USC 21-T.Vaughns False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 37. No Play.
Punt
4 & 8 - USC 42
(1:34 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 33 yards from ASU 42 Downed at the ASU 9.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Halftime (3 plays, 11 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 9
(1:34 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 16 for 7 yards (89-C.Rector).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - ARIZST 16
(1:22 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to ASU 20 for 4 yards (7-C.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20
(0:56 - 2nd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 20 for no gain (2-O.Griffin).

ARIZST Sun Devils
- TD (10 plays, 42 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:36 - 2nd) 49-M.Brown kicks 36 yards from USC 35. 8-J.Kerley to ASU 43 for 14 yards (8-C.Steele).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43
(15:00 - 3rd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 87-T.Hudson. 87-T.Hudson to USC 44 for 13 yards (8-C.Steele).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44
(14:56 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 38 for 6 yards (41-J.Falaniko).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZST 38
(14:36 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 29 for 9 yards (89-C.Rector).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29
(14:03 - 3rd) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk. Penalty on USC 2-O.Griffin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USC 29. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 14
(13:39 - 3rd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 88-N.Matthews. 88-N.Matthews to USC 12 for 2 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
Penalty
2 & 8 - ARIZST 12
(13:33 - 3rd) Team penalty on ASU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USC 12. No Play.
+12 YD
2 & 13 - ARIZST 17
(12:44 - 3rd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to USC 5 for 12 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZST 5
(12:26 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 2 for 3 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao10-J.Houston).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - ARIZST 2
(11:58 - 3rd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:38 - 3rd) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35
(11:32 - 3rd) Penalty on ASU 2-B.Aiyuk Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ASU 35. No Play.

USC Trojans
- Downs (6 plays, 15 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:32 - 3rd) 44-K.Macias kicks 58 yards from ASU 20 out of bounds at the USC 22.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 50
(11:32 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to ASU 45 for 5 yards (98-D.Davidson5-K.Williams).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - USC 45
(11:32 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ASU 38 for 7 yards (37-D.Butler90-J.Lole).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 38
(11:20 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - USC 38
(10:50 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ASU 33 for 5 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
-2 YD
3 & 5 - USC 33
(10:43 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ASU 35 for -2 yards (24-C.Lucas).
No Gain
4 & 7 - USC 35
(10:07 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36
(9:24 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 36 for no gain (99-D.Jackson).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 36
(9:19 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 39 for 3 yards (99-D.Jackson).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - ARIZST 39
(8:43 - 3rd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 42 for 3 yards (99-D.Jackson).
Punt
4 & 4 - ARIZST 42
(8:04 - 3rd) 35-M.Turk punts 51 yards from ASU 42. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 6 for -1 yard (6-T.Davis).

USC Trojans
- FG (12 plays, 71 yards, 5:13 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 6
(7:19 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to USC 11 for 5 yards (4-E.Fields8-M.Robertson).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - USC 11
(7:10 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to USC 13 for 2 yards (8-M.Robertson).
+21 YD
3 & 3 - USC 13
(6:45 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 34 for 21 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 34
(6:07 - 3rd) 8-A.St.Brown to USC 42 for 8 yards (37-D.Butler5-K.Williams).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - USC 42
(5:52 - 3rd) 8-A.St.Brown to USC 45 for 3 yards (8-M.Robertson37-D.Butler).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - USC 45
(5:25 - 3rd) 19-M.Fink complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ASU 41 for 14 yards (24-C.Lucas).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 41
(4:47 - 3rd) 27-Q.Jountti to ASU 40 for 1 yard (97-S.Forman37-D.Butler).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - USC 40
(4:10 - 3rd) 19-M.Fink complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ASU 29 for 11 yards (97-S.Forman12-K.Markham).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 29
(3:37 - 3rd) 8-A.St.Brown to ASU 32 for -3 yards (17-G.Lea).
Penalty
2 & 13 - USC 32
(3:08 - 3rd) Penalty on USC 70-J.McKenzie False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 32. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 18 - USC 37
(2:29 - 3rd) 19-M.Fink incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
+14 YD
3 & 18 - USC 37
(2:10 - 3rd) 19-M.Fink complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to ASU 23 for 14 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - USC 23
(2:06 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath 41 yards Field Goal is Good.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:22 - 3rd) 49-M.Brown kicks 50 yards from USC 35 out of bounds at the ASU 15.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35
(1:18 - 3rd) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 35
(1:18 - 3rd) 18-J.Yellen complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 43 for 8 yards (26-K.Mauga2-O.Griffin).
No Gain
3 & 2 - ARIZST 43
(1:14 - 3rd) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Williams.
Punt
4 & 2 - ARIZST 43
(0:41 - 3rd) 35-M.Turk punts 40 yards from ASU 43 to USC 17 fair catch by 8-A.St.Brown.

USC Trojans
- Fumble (2 plays, 20 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 17
(0:37 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to USC 18 for 1 yard (17-G.Lea).
+19 YD
2 & 9 - USC 18
(0:29 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to USC 37 FUMBLES (37-D.Butler). 4-E.Fields to USC 37 for no gain.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37
(15:00 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 40 for -3 yards (99-D.Jackson).
+3 YD
2 & 13 - ARIZST 40
(14:50 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 37 for 3 yards (26-K.Mauga).
No Gain
3 & 10 - ARIZST 37
(14:17 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
Punt
4 & 10 - ARIZST 37
(13:32 - 4th) 35-M.Turk punts 34 yards from USC 37 out of bounds at the USC 3.

USC Trojans
- Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 3
(13:26 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to USC 6 for 3 yards (8-M.Robertson37-D.Butler).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - USC 6
(13:17 - 4th) 19-M.Fink complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 12 for 6 yards (24-C.Lucas).
Penalty
3 & 1 - USC 12
(12:48 - 4th) Penalty on USC 84-E.Krommenhoek False start 5 yards enforced at USC 12. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 6 - USC 7
(12:34 - 4th) 19-M.Fink incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
Penalty
4 & 6 - USC 7
(12:10 - 4th) Team penalty on USC False start 3 yards enforced at USC 7. No Play.
Punt
4 & 9 - USC 4
(12:06 - 4th) 24-B.Griffiths punts 36 yards from USC 4 out of bounds at the USC 40.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- TD (8 plays, 40 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40
(12:06 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Williams.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 40
(11:59 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to USC 36 for 4 yards (10-J.Houston). Penalty on ASU 19-R.Pearsall Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 36.
+15 YD
2 & 16 - ARIZST 46
(11:54 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to USC 31 for 15 yards.
Penalty
3 & 1 - ARIZST 31
(11:22 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-T.Hufanga at USC 31. 15-T.Hufanga to USC 40 for 9 yards. Penalty on USC 78-J.Tufele Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at USC 31. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 16
(10:47 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 7 for 9 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
-3 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 7
(10:21 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to USC 10 for -3 yards.
Penalty
3 & 4 - ARIZST 10
(9:56 - 4th) Penalty on ASU 71-S.Miller False start 5 yards enforced at USC 10. No Play.
+15 YD
3 & 9 - ARIZST 15
(9:23 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(8:59 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.

USC Trojans
- Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:54 - 4th) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25
(8:54 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to USC 20 for -5 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
Penalty
2 & 15 - USC 20
(8:54 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-K.Kearse-Thomas at USC 20. 20-K.Kearse-Thomas runs 20 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ASU 20-K.Kearse-Thomas Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 20. No Play.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - USC 30
(8:15 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ASU 47 for 23 yards (5-K.Williams).
Sack
1 & 10 - USC 47
(8:07 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 48 for -5 yards (41-T.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 15 - USC 48
(7:43 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
Penalty
3 & 15 - USC 48
(6:59 - 4th) Penalty on USC 73-A.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at USC 48. No Play.
+15 YD
3 & 20 - USC 43
(6:52 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ASU 42 for 15 yards (5-K.Williams).
Penalty
4 & 5 - USC 42
(6:52 - 4th) Team penalty on USC False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 42. No Play.
Punt
4 & 10 - USC 47
(6:13 - 4th) 24-B.Griffiths punts 46 yards from ASU 47 out of bounds at the ASU 1.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 1
(6:11 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 4 for 3 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ARIZST 4
(6:01 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
Penalty
3 & 7 - ARIZST 4
(5:27 - 4th) Team penalty on ASU Delay of game 2 yards enforced at ASU 4. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 9 - ARIZST 2
(5:20 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Porter.
Punt
4 & 9 - ARIZST 2
(5:20 - 4th) 35-M.Turk punts 63 yards from ASU 2. 8-A.St.Brown pushed ob at ASU 41 for 24 yards (25-A.Carter).

USC Trojans
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 41
(5:16 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to ASU 39 for 2 yards (5-K.Williams).
Penalty
2 & 8 - USC 39
(5:00 - 4th) 23-K.Christon to ASU 35 for 4 yards (8-M.Robertson). Team penalty on USC Chop block 15 yards enforced at ASU 39. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 23 - USC 46
(4:19 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ASU 49 for 5 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
+11 YD
3 & 18 - USC 49
(4:01 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ASU 38 for 11 yards (21-J.Jones).
Punt
4 & 7 - USC 38
(3:51 - 4th) 24-B.Griffiths punts 28 yards from ASU 38 to ASU 10 fair catch by 2-B.Aiyuk.

ARIZST Sun Devils
- Interception (11 plays, 27 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 10
(3:36 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 14 for 4 yards (26-K.Mauga).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 14
(3:29 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to ASU 22 for 8 yards (10-J.Houston7-C.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 22
(2:56 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Kerley.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZST 22
(2:34 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZST 22
(2:27 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 35 for 13 yards (22-D.Hewett10-J.Houston).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35
(2:20 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to ASU 44 for 9 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 44
(1:55 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen complete to 19-R.Pearsall. 19-R.Pearsall to USC 47 for 9 yards (25-B.Allen).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47
(1:39 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen complete to 25-A.Carter. 25-A.Carter to USC 40 for 7 yards (26-K.Mauga).
No Gain
2 & 3 - ARIZST 40
(1:16 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Hudson.
+8 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZST 40
(0:51 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to USC 32 for 8 yards (26-K.Mauga).
Int
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32
(0:47 - 4th) 18-J.Yellen incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 89-C.Rector at USC 37. 89-C.Rector to USC 37 for no gain.

USC Trojans
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 37
(0:30 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis kneels at USC 36 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 8:54
18-J.Yellen incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
plays
yds
pos
31
26
Touchdown 8:59
18-J.Yellen complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
40
yds
03:07
pos
31
26
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:22
40-C.McGrath 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
76
yds
05:13
pos
31
20
Point After TD 11:32
45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
20
Touchdown 11:38
18-J.Yellen complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
47
yds
00:00
pos
28
19
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:47
45-C.Zendejas extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
28
13
Touchdown 6:56
18-J.Yellen complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
71
yds
01:01
pos
28
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:03
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 0:17
9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
98
yds
00:47
pos
27
7
Point After TD 2:36
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 2:49
9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:23
pos
20
7
Point After TD 5:12
45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 5:17
18-J.Yellen complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
3
yds
00:57
pos
14
6
Point After TD 6:14
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 6:23
9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
82
yds
02:37
pos
13
0
Point After TD 9:56
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:01
9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
60
yds
05:04
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 18
Rushing 4 3
Passing 17 12
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 6-14 7-14
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 542 334
Total Plays 73 65
Avg Gain 7.4 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 70 47
Rush Attempts 28 21
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 2.2
Net Yards Passing 472 287
Comp. - Att. 33-45 28-44
Yards Per Pass 10.5 6.5
Penalties - Yards 11-93 9-82
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 4 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 5-36.2 6-48.7
Return Yards 26 193
Punts - Returns 3-26 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 5-192
Int. - Returns 2-0 1-1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
USC 6-4 2803031
Arizona State 5-4 767626
Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field Tempe, Arizona
 472 PASS YDS 287
70 RUSH YDS 47
542 TOTAL YDS 334
USC
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Slovis 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.4% 432 4 1 196.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.4% 432 4 1 196.1
K. Slovis 29/39 432 4 1
M. Fink 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 45 0 0 129.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 45 0 0 129.7
M. Fink 4/6 45 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Christon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 62 0
K. Christon 20 62 0 11
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
A. St. Brown 3 8 0 8
K. Slovis 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
K. Slovis 3 3 0 6
Q. Jountti 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
Q. Jountti 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 173 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 173 1
A. St. Brown 8 173 1 95
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
13 146 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 146 0
M. Pittman Jr. 13 146 0 28
K. Christon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 82 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 82 2
K. Christon 4 82 2 58
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
T. Vaughns 4 39 0 23
D. London 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 1
D. London 3 30 1 14
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
E. Krommenhoek 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Mauga 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
K. Mauga 8-0 0.0 0
J. Houston Jr. 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
J. Houston Jr. 5-4 0.0 0
D. Jackson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 5-1 0.0 0
T. Hufanga 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Hufanga 4-0 0.0 0
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
I. Pola-Mao 4-0 0.0 1
O. Griffin 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
O. Griffin 3-2 0.0 0
C. Williams 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
C. Rector 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Rector 2-0 0.0 1
J. Tufele 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Tufele 2-0 0.0 0
J. Falaniko 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Falaniko 1-0 0.0 0
B. Pili 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Pili 1-0 0.0 0
C. Steele 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Steele 1-0 0.0 0
B. Allen 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
E. Winston 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Winston 1-0 0.0 0
A. McClain 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. McClain 1-0 1.0 0
D. Hewett 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hewett 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. McGrath 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
C. McGrath 1/1 41 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Griffiths 24 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 36.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 36.2 3
B. Griffiths 5 36.2 3 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 8.7 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 8.7 24 0
A. St. Brown 3 8.7 24 0
Arizona State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Yellen 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 292 4 2 140.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 292 4 2 140.3
J. Yellen 28/44 292 4 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 52 0
E. Benjamin 20 52 0 9
J. Yellen 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
J. Yellen 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 86 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 86 2
F. Darby 3 86 2 62
Ky. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 60 1
Ky. Williams 8 60 1 12
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 1
B. Aiyuk 5 51 1 17
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 48 0
E. Benjamin 7 48 0 13
T. Hudson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
T. Hudson 3 36 0 18
R. Pearsall 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
R. Pearsall 1 9 0 9
A. Carter 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
A. Carter 1 7 0 7
N. Matthews 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Matthews 1 2 0 2
J. Kerley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Kerley 0 0 0 0
G. Porter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Porter 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Lucas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
C. Lucas 7-0 0.0 0
A. Crosswell 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
A. Crosswell 7-0 0.0 0
Ko. Williams 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
Ko. Williams 6-2 0.0 0
C. Phillips 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Phillips 5-0 0.0 0
M. Robertson 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Robertson 4-2 0.0 0
J. Lole 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Lole 4-2 0.0 0
E. Fields 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
E. Fields 3-1 0.0 1
G. Lea 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
G. Lea 3-1 0.0 0
T. Johnson 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Johnson 3-0 1.0 0
D. Butler 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
D. Butler 3-4 0.0 0
S. Forman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Forman 2-0 0.0 0
D. Davidson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Davidson 1-2 0.0 0
J. Jones 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
K. Soelle 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Soelle 1-0 0.0 0
Ke. Markham 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ke. Markham 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Ruiz 1 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
B. Ruiz 0/0 0 1/1 1
C. Zendejas 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
C. Zendejas 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Turk 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 48.7 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 48.7 5
M. Turk 6 48.7 5 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 56.3 97 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 56.3 97 0
B. Aiyuk 3 56.3 97 0
J. Kerley 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 14 0
J. Kerley 2 11.5 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USC 25 5:04 12 75 TD
9:00 USC 18 2:37 6 82 TD
5:12 USC 25 2:23 6 75 TD
1:04 USC 2 0:47 3 98 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:03 USC 1 2:01 7 32 Punt
6:47 USC 25 0:24 3 -23 INT
4:01 USC 45 2:27 7 13 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:32 USC 50 1:25 6 15 Downs
7:19 USC 6 5:13 12 71 FG
0:37 USC 17 0:08 2 20 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 USC 3 1:20 5 1 Punt
8:54 USC 25 2:41 8 28 Punt
5:16 ARIZST 41 1:25 4 3 Punt
0:30 USC 37 0:00 1 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:56 ARIZST 31 0:18 3 -5 Punt
6:14 USC 3 0:57 3 3 TD
2:36 USC 50 1:26 3 3 Punt
0:03 ARIZST 30 0:00 11 -29 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:57 ARIZST 29 1:01 3 71 TD
5:59 ARIZST 2 1:34 6 53 Fumble
1:34 ARIZST 9 0:38 3 11 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:36 ARIZST 43 0:00 10 42 TD
9:24 ARIZST 36 1:20 3 6 Punt
1:22 ARIZST 35 0:41 3 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USC 37 1:28 3 0 Punt
12:06 USC 40 3:07 8 40 TD
6:11 ARIZST 1 0:51 4 1 Punt
3:36 ARIZST 10 2:49 11 27 INT
