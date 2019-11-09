Drive Chart
No. 23 SMU bounces back by outscoring East Carolina 59-51

  Nov 09, 2019

DALLAS (AP) If there was any concern about a letdown coming off a first loss that changed the course of the season for No. 23 SMU, it disappeared in another wild, high-scoring game.

Shane Buechele threw five touchdown passes, Xavier Jones broke one of Eric Dickerson's school records and the Mustangs bounced back by outscoring East Carolina 59-51 on Saturday.

SMU (9-1, 5-1 American Athletic) played from ahead and kept it that way in a second straight game with more than 1,000 combined yards. The Mustangs had fallen behind and failed to close the gap last week in a 54-48 loss to No. 19 Memphis.

Tight end Kylen Granson caught three touchdown passes, including a 31-yarder on fourth-and-20 with SMU leading 45-44 midway through the fourth quarter. Granson had seven receptions for 138 yards, while James Proche finished with 14 catches for 167 yards.

''We got our head right,'' said Granson, a Rice transfer who sat out last season and now has eight touchdowns. ''We knew ECU was a good team that could score a lot. Our focus was, `All right, we've got to be 9-1. We've got a lot to play for still.'''

On the kickoff that followed Granson's third score, East Carolina's Jsi Hatfield couldn't pick up the loose ball around his 15-yard line and SMU recovered. That led to Proche's second touchdown catch.

Proche, a senior, had broken Emmanuel Sanders' school record with his 35th career touchdown catch on his first score of the day.

Buechele threw for 414 yards as the Mustangs finished with 636 total yards to 644 for the Pirates (3-7, 0-6).

Jones, who ran for 157 yards, had three rushing touchdowns for the third time this season. Jones has 20 total touchdowns (18 rushing and two receiving), one more than the Pro Football Hall of Famer Dickerson had in 1981 - all on the ground.

SMU started 8-0 for the first time since Dickerson was leading the Pony Express in his final season in 1982. But the loss to Memphis left the Mustangs needing help to reach the AAC championship game even if they win their final two regular-season games.

''Our guys showed up on Sunday and had the exact frame of mind we wanted them to have,'' SMU coach Sonny Dykes said. ''We didn't have to beg them to practice. They showed up and handled their business.''

East Carolina's Tyler Snead caught 19 passes for 240 yards, both career highs, with three touchdowns. Heading into Saturday, the highest single-game reception total for any Football Bowl Subdivision player this season was 16 by Western Kentucky's Lucky Jackson against Marshall.

Snead's previous best for catches was six. At one point, Snead caught seven straight passes from Holton Ahlers.

''He hits the home run, big pass play, comes jogging off and he just looks at me and says, `Next play,''' East Carolina coach Mike Houston said of Snead. ''He is what you want in a player. The toughness, the competitiveness to go along with the ability to make plays.''

Ahlers threw for 498 yards and a school-record six touchdowns a week after setting an ECU mark with 535 yards passing when the Pirates lost to No. 17 Cincinnati 46-43 on a field goal on the final play.

THE TAKEAWAY

East Carolina: When his first season is over, Houston could easily point to this two-week stretch as the most significant progress for a program with a 4-26 conference record going back to 2016. The Pirates performed well against consecutive Top 25 opponents.

SMU: Defense is an issue for the Mustangs, who have allowed at least 500 yards four times in five games after posting mostly respectable numbers early in the season. ''I'm surprised we didn't play better defensively based on the way we practiced, but again, you've got to give East Carolina credit,'' Dykes said.

WATCHING RECORD FALL

Dickerson saw his record for total touchdowns fall on Jones' 64-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, and Dykes didn't know until about the milestone until after the game. ''I wish I'd have known that,'' Dykes said. ''I saw Eric in the locker room. I would have given him a hard time about that.'' Jones became the sixth SMU back with multiple 1,000-yard seasons (1,063).

QB SHOOTOUT

It's been quite a two-week run for both quarterbacks. Ahlers, who was 32 of 42 without an interception, has 1,033 yards passing in two games. Buechele is at 870 after throwing for 456 against Memphis. Buechele was 33 of 46 with one interception.

UP NEXT

Both teams are off next weekend before playing their final road games Nov. 23. East Carolina goes to UConn, and SMU will be at No. 25 Navy.

---

- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to SMU 27 for 2 yards (13-D.Robinson).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 27
(15:00 - 1st) 5-X.Jones pushed ob at SMU 30 for 3 yards (13-D.Robinson).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 30
(14:41 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page runs ob at SMU 35 for 5 yards.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35
(14:23 - 1st) 5-X.Jones pushed ob at ECU 47 for 18 yards (13-D.Robinson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 47
(14:01 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to ECU 38 for 9 yards (26-C.Gore).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - SMU 38
(13:42 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to ECU 35 for 3 yards (37-X.Smith).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35
(13:23 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche pushed ob at ECU 22 for 13 yards (21-J.McMillian30-G.Stringer).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 22
(13:07 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:50 - 1st) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.

ECU Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:44 - 1st) 44-C.Cannon kicks 59 yards from SMU 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 22 for 16 yards (54-G.Choate93-E.Chatman).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 22
(12:44 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 23 for 1 yard (97-T.Coxe).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 23
(12:37 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 27 for 4 yards (96-Z.Abercrumbia).
Sack
3 & 5 - ECU 27
(12:14 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 15 for -12 yards (35-D.Scott).
Punt
4 & 17 - ECU 15
(11:43 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 45 yards from ECU 15. 3-J.Proche pushed ob at ECU 49 for 11 yards (37-X.Smith).

SMU Mustangs
- Interception (3 plays, -23 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 49
(11:12 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to ECU 41 for 8 yards (44-K.Futrell).
+13 YD
2 & 2 - SMU 41
(10:59 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 15-C.Wiggins. 15-C.Wiggins pushed ob at ECU 28 for 13 yards (17-W.Saba).
Int
1 & 10 - SMU 28
(10:41 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice INTERCEPTED by 21-J.McMillian at ECU 8. 21-J.McMillian to ECU 28 for 20 yards (11-R.Rice).

ECU Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 28
(10:27 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead runs ob at ECU 32 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 32
(10:16 - 1st) 32-T.Christian to ECU 34 for 2 yards (51-P.Davis).
No Gain
3 & 4 - ECU 34
(9:57 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield.
Punt
4 & 4 - ECU 34
(9:24 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 44 yards from ECU 34 to SMU 22 fair catch by 3-J.Proche.

SMU Mustangs
- Punt (6 plays, 70 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 22
(9:18 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 31 for 9 yards (35-J.Wilson).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - SMU 31
(9:10 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to SMU 37 for 6 yards (37-X.Smith).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 37
(8:54 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to SMU 40 for 3 yards (44-K.Futrell).
No Gain
2 & 7 - SMU 40
(8:40 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 40 for no gain FUMBLES. 30-G.Stringer to SMU 8 for 32 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - SMU 40
(8:18 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 7 - SMU 40
(8:18 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
Punt
4 & 7 - SMU 40
(8:15 - 1st) 16-T.Denbow punts 30 yards from SMU 40 out of bounds at the ECU 30.

ECU Pirates
- TD (3 plays, 70 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 30
(8:09 - 1st) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 32 for 2 yards (43-B.Holloway16-T.Denbow).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ECU 32
(8:02 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
+68 YD
3 & 8 - ECU 32
(7:36 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 88-J.Hatfield. 88-J.Hatfield runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:31 - 1st) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:20 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(7:20 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 29 for 4 yards (97-I.Hickman).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 29
(7:20 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 36 for 7 yards (21-J.McMillian).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36
(7:00 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 1-C.Sanders. 1-C.Sanders to SMU 48 for 12 yards (14-J.Powell46-C.Purvis).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 48
(6:45 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to ECU 33 for 19 yards (14-J.Powell).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 33
(6:18 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman pushed ob at ECU 12 for 21 yards (4-M.Fleming).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 12
(5:47 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to ECU 5 for 7 yards (14-J.Powell).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 5
(5:10 - 1st) 2-K.Freeman to ECU 4 for 1 yard (46-C.Purvis).
No Gain
3 & 2 - SMU 4
(4:45 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
+4 YD
4 & 2 - SMU 4
(4:04 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:58 - 1st) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.

ECU Pirates
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:51 - 1st) 44-C.Cannon kicks 40 yards from SMU 35 to ECU 25 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(3:51 - 1st) 32-T.Christian to ECU 27 for 2 yards (55-G.Wiley).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 27
(3:51 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 30 for 3 yards (55-G.Wiley).
+23 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 30
(3:17 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to SMU 47 for 23 yards (23-R.Clemons43-B.Holloway).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 47
(2:44 - 1st) 32-T.Christian to SMU 47 for no gain (50-R.McBryde).
Sack
2 & 10 - ECU 47
(2:16 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 43 for -10 yards (10-D.Gary).
No Gain
3 & 20 - ECU 43
(1:50 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
Punt
4 & 20 - ECU 43
(1:03 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 43 yards from ECU 43. 3-J.Proche to SMU 20 for 6 yards (81-A.Pegues).

SMU Mustangs
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 20
(0:58 - 1st) 5-X.Jones to SMU 18 for -2 yards (27-D.Charles).
-2 YD
2 & 12 - SMU 18
(0:44 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 16 for -2 yards (27-D.Charles).
No Gain
3 & 14 - SMU 16
(0:16 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
Punt
4 & 14 - SMU 16
(15:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Denbow punts 39 yards from SMU 16 to ECU 45 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.

ECU Pirates
- FG (8 plays, 34 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 45
(14:53 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 46 for 1 yard (50-R.McBryde).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 46
(14:45 - 2nd) 31-T.Williams to ECU 49 for 3 yards (5-A.Johnson).
+8 YD
3 & 6 - ECU 49
(14:18 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at SMU 43 for 8 yards (5-A.Johnson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43
(13:40 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles to SMU 34 for 9 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 34
(13:14 - 2nd) 31-T.Williams to SMU 21 for 13 yards (26-B.Stephens).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 21
(12:44 - 2nd) 31-T.Williams to SMU 25 for -4 yards (97-T.Coxe).
No Gain
2 & 14 - ECU 25
(12:24 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Snead.
+4 YD
3 & 14 - ECU 25
(11:55 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 31-T.Williams. 31-T.Williams to SMU 21 for 4 yards (50-R.McBryde).
Field Goal
4 & 10 - ECU 21
(11:48 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity 38 yards Field Goal is Good.

SMU Mustangs
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:12 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(11:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 31 for 6 yards (30-G.Stringer).
+19 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 31
(11:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 50 for 19 yards (26-C.Gore).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 50
(10:51 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman to ECU 47 for 3 yards (38-B.Bivens).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 47
(10:36 - 2nd) 2-K.Freeman to ECU 37 for 10 yards (37-X.Smith).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 37
(10:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele to ECU 31 for 6 yards (44-K.Futrell).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 31
(9:48 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to ECU 27 for 4 yards (13-D.Robinson).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 27
(9:16 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones pushed ob at ECU 29 for -2 yards (13-D.Robinson).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - SMU 29
(8:50 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to ECU 23 for 6 yards (46-C.Purvis).
No Gain
3 & 6 - SMU 23
(8:24 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
+20 YD
4 & 6 - SMU 23
(7:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to ECU 3 for 20 yards (30-G.Stringer).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - SMU 3
(7:46 - 2nd) 5-X.Jones runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:34 - 2nd) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.

ECU Pirates
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:28 - 2nd) 44-C.Cannon kicks 61 yards from SMU 35. 88-J.Hatfield to ECU 10 for 6 yards (30-T.Lavine).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 10
(7:28 - 2nd) 31-T.Williams to ECU 21 for 11 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 21
(7:22 - 2nd) 31-T.Williams to ECU 23 for 2 yards (90-N.Paul).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 23
(6:58 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles runs ob at ECU 30 for 7 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - ECU 30
(6:33 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield.
Punt
4 & 1 - ECU 30
(6:04 - 2nd) 43-J.Young punts 36 yards from ECU 30 Downed at the SMU 34.

SMU Mustangs
- TD (3 plays, 66 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 34
(5:58 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele to SMU 40 for 6 yards (94-A.Turner).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 40
(5:47 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 2-K.Freeman. 2-K.Freeman to SMU 49 for 9 yards (27-D.Charles).
+51 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 49
(5:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:55 - 2nd) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.

ECU Pirates
- TD (7 plays, 73 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:45 - 2nd) 44-C.Cannon kicks 51 yards from SMU 35. 88-J.Hatfield to ECU 27 for 13 yards (54-G.Choate).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 27
(4:45 - 2nd) 88-J.Hatfield to ECU 28 for 1 yard (50-R.McBryde).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 28
(4:41 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 30 for 2 yards (43-B.Holloway).
No Gain
3 & 7 - ECU 30
(4:08 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Omotosho.
+22 YD
3 & 7 - ECU 30
(3:23 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho runs ob at SMU 48 for 22 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 48
(3:23 - 2nd) 31-T.Williams to SMU 44 for 4 yards (97-T.Coxe).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 44
(3:13 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 1-D.Farrier. 1-D.Farrier to SMU 36 for 8 yards (43-B.Holloway).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 36
(2:34 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:17 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:04 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(2:04 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-X.Jones. 5-X.Jones to SMU 37 for 12 yards (26-C.Gore38-B.Bivens).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 37
(2:04 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to SMU 38 for 1 yard (94-A.Turner).
No Gain
2 & 9 - SMU 38
(1:48 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
No Gain
3 & 9 - SMU 38
(1:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
Punt
4 & 9 - SMU 38
(1:14 - 2nd) 16-T.Denbow punts 42 yards from SMU 38 out of bounds at the ECU 20.

ECU Pirates
- Halftime (6 plays, 60 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
+29 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 20
(1:08 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to ECU 49 for 29 yards (23-R.Clemons).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 49
(1:00 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 31-T.Williams.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 49
(0:40 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers to SMU 40 for 11 yards (2-P.Nelson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 40
(0:32 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 40
(0:26 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to SMU 28 for 12 yards (23-R.Clemons).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 28
(0:20 - 2nd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to SMU 20 for 8 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
Field Goal
2 & 2 - ECU 20
(0:16 - 2nd) 9-J.Verity 37 yards Field Goal is Good.

ECU Pirates
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:01 - 2nd) 44-C.Cannon kicks 40 yards from SMU 35 to ECU 25 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 23 for -2 yards (51-P.Davis26-B.Stephens).
+32 YD
2 & 12 - ECU 23
(15:00 - 3rd) 3-D.Mauney pushed ob at SMU 45 for 32 yards (16-T.Denbow).
+45 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 45
(14:33 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 84-Z.Byrd. 84-Z.Byrd runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:02 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:53 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(13:53 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 25
(13:53 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
+20 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 25
(13:48 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson pushed ob at SMU 45 for 20 yards (30-G.Stringer).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 45
(13:42 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 48 for 3 yards (94-A.Turner).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 48
(13:27 - 3rd) 83-K.Granson to ECU 43 for 9 yards (13-D.Robinson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 43
(12:51 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to ECU 35 for 8 yards (26-C.Gore).
+35 YD
2 & 2 - SMU 35
(12:29 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:11 - 3rd) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.

ECU Pirates
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:01 - 3rd) 44-C.Cannon kicks 40 yards from SMU 35 to ECU 25 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(12:01 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to ECU 29 for 4 yards (5-A.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 29
(12:01 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 33 for 4 yards (2-P.Nelson).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - ECU 33
(11:25 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead pushed ob at ECU 38 for 5 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 38
(10:46 - 3rd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 39 for 1 yard (97-T.Coxe).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 39
(10:27 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to SMU 49 for 12 yards (2-P.Nelson).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 49
(9:56 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 49 for -2 yards (26-B.Stephens).
+4 YD
2 & 12 - ECU 49
(9:35 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to SMU 47 for 4 yards (2-P.Nelson).
+47 YD
3 & 8 - ECU 47
(8:56 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:17 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs
- FG (7 plays, 46 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:06 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35. 1-C.Sanders pushed ob at SMU 48 for 48 yards (81-A.Pegues).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 48
(8:06 - 3rd) 2-K.Freeman to SMU 49 for 1 yard (38-B.Bivens).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - SMU 49
(7:56 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to ECU 42 for 9 yards (26-C.Gore).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 42
(7:41 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to ECU 6 for 36 yards (35-J.Wilson).
+1 YD
1 & 6 - SMU 6
(7:23 - 3rd) 2-K.Freeman to ECU 5 for 1 yard (93-J.Price38-B.Bivens).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 5
(7:09 - 3rd) 2-K.Freeman to ECU 1 for 4 yards (37-X.Smith).
Penalty
3 & 1 - SMU 1
(6:32 - 3rd) Penalty on SMU 71-J.Thomas False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 1. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 6 - SMU 6
(6:03 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-X.Jones.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - SMU 6
(5:44 - 3rd) 89-K.Robledo 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

ECU Pirates
- FG (9 plays, 51 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:37 - 3rd) 44-C.Cannon kicks 40 yards from SMU 35 to ECU 25 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25
(5:34 - 3rd) 31-T.Williams to ECU 35 for 10 yards (16-T.Denbow5-A.Johnson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 35
(5:34 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 41 for 6 yards (23-R.Clemons).
+14 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 41
(5:15 - 3rd) 31-T.Williams to SMU 45 for 14 yards (26-B.Stephens).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 45
(4:44 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl to SMU 32 for 13 yards (23-R.Clemons).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 32
(4:23 - 3rd) 31-T.Williams to SMU 25 for 7 yards (43-B.Holloway23-R.Clemons).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - ECU 25
(3:57 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to SMU 19 for 6 yards (23-R.Clemons).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 19
(3:29 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Proehl.
-5 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 19
(2:59 - 3rd) 31-T.Williams to SMU 24 for -5 yards (43-B.Holloway).
No Gain
3 & 15 - ECU 24
(2:52 - 3rd) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield.
Field Goal
4 & 15 - ECU 24
(2:08 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity 41 yards Field Goal is Good.

SMU Mustangs
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:02 - 3rd) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35. 1-C.Sanders pushed ob at SMU 25 for 25 yards (17-W.Saba).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(1:56 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche pushed ob at SMU 32 for 7 yards (26-C.Gore).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 32
(1:48 - 3rd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 34 for 2 yards (26-C.Gore).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 34
(1:36 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones to SMU 36 for 2 yards (94-A.Turner).
+64 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36
(0:58 - 3rd) 5-X.Jones runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:32 - 3rd) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.

ECU Pirates
- TD (10 plays, 97 yards, 0:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:19 - 3rd) 44-C.Cannon kicks 62 yards from SMU 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 3 FUMBLES. 22-T.Snead recovers at the ECU 3. 22-T.Snead to ECU 3 for no gain.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 3
(0:19 - 3rd) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 8 for 5 yards (97-T.Coxe2-P.Nelson).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - ECU 8
(0:18 - 3rd) 31-T.Williams to ECU 10 for 2 yards (50-R.McBryde).
+10 YD
3 & 3 - ECU 10
(15:00 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers to ECU 20 for 10 yards (93-E.Chatman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 20
(14:27 - 4th) 3-D.Mauney to ECU 20 for no gain (2-P.Nelson).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 20
(14:10 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 31-T.Williams. 31-T.Williams to ECU 25 for 5 yards (55-G.Wiley).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 25
(13:37 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho to ECU 29 for 4 yards (26-B.Stephens).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - ECU 29
(12:58 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 30 for 1 yard (50-R.McBryde).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 30
(12:14 - 4th) 88-J.Hatfield to ECU 42 for 12 yards (23-R.Clemons).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 42
(11:56 - 4th) 31-T.Williams to ECU 43 for 1 yard (43-B.Holloway).
+57 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 43
(11:37 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:07 - 4th) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs
- TD (11 plays, 60 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:58 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(10:58 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 25
(10:58 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to SMU 39 for 14 yards (21-J.McMillian).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 39
(10:53 - 4th) Penalty on ECU 46-C.Purvis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SMU 39. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 46
(10:53 - 4th) 3-J.Proche to ECU 44 for 2 yards (21-J.McMillian).
No Gain
2 & 8 - SMU 44
(10:53 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche.
+3 YD
3 & 8 - SMU 44
(10:39 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-X.Jones. 5-X.Jones to ECU 41 for 3 yards (27-D.Charles).
+20 YD
4 & 5 - SMU 41
(10:02 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche pushed ob at ECU 21 for 20 yards (26-C.Gore).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 21
(9:54 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to ECU 18 for 3 yards (37-X.Smith).
Penalty
2 & 7 - SMU 18
(9:15 - 4th) Penalty on SMU 72-N.Dennis False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 18. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 12 - SMU 23
(8:29 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Proche. Penalty on SMU 3-J.Proche Illegal Procedure 0 yards enforced at ECU 23. No Play.
Sack
2 & 12 - SMU 23
(8:16 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele sacked at ECU 31 for -8 yards (46-C.Purvis).
+31 YD
3 & 20 - SMU 31
(8:08 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:33 - 4th) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.

ECU Pirates
- TD (8 plays, 72 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:25 - 4th) 44-C.Cannon kicks 50 yards from SMU 35. 88-J.Hatfield to ECU 22 FUMBLES. 30-T.Lavine to ECU 22 for no gain.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 22
(7:25 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele to ECU 24 for -2 yards (27-D.Charles).
+1 YD
2 & 12 - ECU 24
(7:18 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to ECU 23 for 1 yard (21-J.McMillian13-D.Robinson).
+12 YD
3 & 11 - ECU 23
(6:45 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to ECU 11 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 11
(6:07 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to ECU 11 for no gain (13-D.Robinson).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 11
(5:28 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to ECU 3 for 8 yards (21-J.McMillian).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - ECU 3
(4:47 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:23 - 4th) 89-K.Robledo extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:18 - 4th) 44-C.Cannon kicks 57 yards from SMU 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 28 for 20 yards (15-T.Johnson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 28
(4:18 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers to ECU 37 for 9 yards (50-R.McBryde).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - SMU 37
(4:11 - 4th) 31-T.Williams to ECU 36 for -1 yard (97-T.Coxe).
+21 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 36
(3:51 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl runs ob at SMU 43 for 21 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 43
(3:17 - 4th) 31-T.Williams to SMU 39 for 4 yards (55-G.Wiley).
No Gain
2 & 6 - SMU 39
(3:07 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete.
+13 YD
3 & 6 - SMU 39
(2:44 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl pushed ob at SMU 26 for 13 yards (5-A.Johnson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 26
(2:38 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to SMU 22 for 4 yards (2-P.Nelson).
+22 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 22
(2:05 - 4th) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 8-A.Omotosho. 8-A.Omotosho runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:58 - 4th) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.

SMU Mustangs

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:55 - 4th) 9-J.Verity kicks 11 yards from ECU 35 to the ECU 46 downed by 83-K.Granson to ECU 46 for no gain.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 46
(1:55 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to ECU 41 for 5 yards (26-C.Gore).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SMU 41
(1:54 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to ECU 41 for no gain (38-B.Bivens).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 41
(1:51 - 4th) 5-X.Jones to ECU 39 for 2 yards (37-X.Smith).
+4 YD
4 & 3 - SMU 39
(0:59 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche to ECU 35 for 4 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 35
(0:55 - 4th) 7-S.Buechele kneels at ECU 36 for -1 yard.
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 33
Rushing 9 9
Passing 18 23
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 9-16 5-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 5-5
Total Net Yards 622 628
Total Plays 77 83
Avg Gain 8.1 7.6
Net Yards Rushing 146 222
Rush Attempts 35 37
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 6.0
Net Yards Passing 476 406
Comp. - Att. 32-42 33-46
Yards Per Pass 11.3 8.8
Penalties - Yards 1-15 3-9
Touchdowns 6 8
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 6 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-42.0 3-37.0
Return Yards 82 90
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-17
Kickoffs - Returns 6-62 2-73
Int. - Returns 1-20 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
East Carolina 3-7 713171451
25 SMU 9-1 1414171459
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, Texas
 476 PASS YDS 406
146 RUSH YDS 222
622 TOTAL YDS 628
East Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Ahlers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.2% 498 6 0 222.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.2% 498 6 0 222.9
H. Ahlers 32/42 498 6 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 61 0
T. Williams 14 61 0 14
D. Mauney 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 43 0
D. Mauney 8 43 0 32
H. Ahlers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
H. Ahlers 8 25 0 11
J. Hatfield 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Hatfield 2 13 0 12
T. Christian 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
T. Christian 3 4 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Snead 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
19 240 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 240 3
T. Snead 19 240 3 57
A. Omotosho 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 77 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 77 1
A. Omotosho 4 77 1 29
J. Hatfield 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 68 1
J. Hatfield 1 68 1 68
B. Proehl 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
B. Proehl 4 51 0 21
Z. Byrd 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 45 1
Z. Byrd 1 45 1 45
T. Williams 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Williams 2 9 0 5
D. Farrier 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Farrier 1 8 0 8
C. Johnson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Gore 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
C. Gore 9-0 0.0 0
D. Robinson 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
D. Robinson 7-1 0.0 0
X. Smith 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
X. Smith 6-0 0.0 0
J. McMillian 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
J. McMillian 6-0 0.0 1
D. Charles 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Charles 5-0 0.0 0
G. Stringer 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
G. Stringer 4-0 0.0 0
A. Turner 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Turner 4-0 0.0 0
K. Futrell 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Futrell 3-0 0.0 0
C. Purvis 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
C. Purvis 3-1 1.0 0
B. Bivens 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Bivens 3-2 0.0 0
J. Powell 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Powell 3-0 0.0 0
J. Wilson 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
M. Fleming 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Fleming 1-0 0.0 0
I. Hickman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Hickman 1-0 0.0 0
W. Saba 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Saba 1-0 0.0 0
J. Price 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Price 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Verity 9 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 6/6
SEASON FG XP
3/3 6/6
J. Verity 3/3 41 6/6 15
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Young 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 0
J. Young 4 42.0 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Snead 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 12.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 12.0 20 0
T. Snead 3 12.0 20 0
J. Hatfield 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 8.7 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 8.7 13 0
J. Hatfield 3 8.7 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.7% 414 5 1 178.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.7% 414 5 1 178.9
S. Buechele 33/46 414 5 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 157 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 157 3
X. Jones 20 157 3 64
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 45 0
K. Freeman 8 45 0 21
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
S. Buechele 6 11 0 8
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Granson 1 9 0 9
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Proche 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
14 167 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 167 2
J. Proche 14 167 2 51
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 138 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 138 3
K. Granson 7 138 3 36
R. Rice 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
R. Rice 4 40 0 20
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
T. Page 3 20 0 9
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
X. Jones 2 15 0 12
C. Wiggins 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Wiggins 1 13 0 13
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Sanders 1 12 0 12
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Freeman 1 9 0 9
C. Calloway 11 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Calloway 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Clemons 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
R. Clemons 7-1 0.0 0
R. McBryde 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
R. McBryde 7-0 0.0 0
B. Holloway 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
B. Holloway 6-1 0.0 0
P. Nelson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
P. Nelson 6-1 0.0 0
T. Coxe 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Coxe 6-0 0.0 0
A. Johnson 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Johnson 4-1 0.0 0
G. Wiley 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
G. Wiley 4-0 0.0 0
B. Stephens 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Stephens 4-1 0.0 0
C. Cromartie 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Cromartie 2-0 0.0 0
P. Davis 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
T. Denbow 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Denbow 2-1 0.0 0
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
U. Bentley IV 1-0 0.0 0
D. Scott 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Scott 1-0 1.0 0
N. Paul 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Paul 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gary 10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Gary 1-0 1.0 0
E. Chatman 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Chatman 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Abercrumbia 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Abercrumbia 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
1/1 8/8
K. Robledo 1/1 23 8/8 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Denbow 16 S
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 37.0 0
T. Denbow 3 37.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 36.5 48 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 36.5 48 0
C. Sanders 2 36.5 48 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 11 0
J. Proche 2 8.5 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 ECU 22 1:01 3 -7 Punt
10:27 ECU 28 1:03 3 6 Punt
8:09 ECU 30 0:38 3 70 TD
3:51 ECU 25 2:48 6 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 ECU 45 3:05 8 34 FG
7:28 ECU 10 1:24 4 20 Punt
4:45 ECU 27 2:28 7 73 TD
1:08 ECU 20 0:52 6 60 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 ECU 25 0:00 3 75 TD
12:01 ECU 25 3:44 8 75 TD
5:37 ECU 25 3:29 9 51 FG
0:19 ECU 3 0:01 10 97 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:18 ECU 28 2:20 8 72 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SMU 25 2:10 8 75 TD
11:12 ECU 49 0:31 3 -23 INT
9:18 SMU 22 1:03 6 70 Punt
7:20 SMU 25 3:22 9 75 TD
0:58 SMU 20 0:42 3 -4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:12 SMU 25 3:38 11 75 TD
5:58 SMU 34 1:03 3 66 TD
2:04 SMU 25 0:50 4 13 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:53 SMU 25 1:42 7 75 TD
8:06 SMU 48 2:22 7 46 FG
2:02 SMU 25 1:30 4 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 SMU 25 3:25 11 60 TD
7:25 ECU 22 3:02 6 22 TD
1:55 ECU 46 1:00 5 10
