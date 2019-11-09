Drive Chart
Texas Tech roughs up West Virginia 38-17

  Nov 09, 2019

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Ta'Zhawn Henry and SaRodorick Thompson each had two short scoring runs, Jett Duffey moved Texas Tech's offense at will in the first half and the Red Raiders used a fast start to beat West Virginia 38-17 on Saturday, handing the Mountaineers their fifth straight loss.

Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) broke a three-game losing streak and now has a bowl bid to fight for with three games left.

West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) fell into a last-place tie with idle Kansas.

Texas Tech scored touchdowns on its first five drives and led 35-10 at halftime. Duffey accounted for 281 of Texas Tech's 337 first-half yards. He took advantage of a decimated secondary with four first-half passes of 20 yards or longer, including an 81-yard scoring toss to a wide-open Dalton Rigdon.

Duffey finished 24 of 34 for 354 yards.

The Red Raiders managed just a field goal after halftime and didn't allow West Virginia to mount a comeback. The Mountaineers outgained Texas Tech 549-481 but squandered several scoring chances.

West Virginia's Austin Kendall finished 26 of 43 for 355 yards before being replaced late in the third quarter by Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege, who made his season debut. Kendall was intercepted twice.

West Virginia wide receiver Sam James caught 14 passes for 223 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders looked at ease in their impressive first-half performance and can become bowl eligible with wins in two of their final three games.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers looked out of sorts on defense and never recovered. West Virginia didn't get a sack after recording eight against Baylor in its last game. The Mountaineers now must win all three remaining games to get to a bowl.

TARGETING EJECTION

Texas Tech tight end Travis Koontz was ejected from the game for targeting for a third-quarter hit on safety Kerry Martin.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Hosts TCU next Saturday.

West Virginia: Plays at Kansas State next Saturday.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:05
48-C.Legg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
17
Touchdown 0:12
2-J.Doege complete to 24-T.Mathis. 24-T.Mathis runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
61
yds
02:25
pos
38
16
Field Goal 10:24
36-T.Wolff 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
54
yds
03:44
pos
38
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:01
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
10
Touchdown 8:04
28-S.Thompson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
58
yds
02:32
pos
34
10
Point After TD 11:16
48-C.Legg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Touchdown 11:24
88-I.Esdale complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:01
pos
28
9
Point After TD 13:25
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
3
Touchdown 13:29
28-S.Thompson runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on WVU 23-T.Smith Offside declined.
9
plays
87
yds
01:04
pos
27
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:52
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 4:56
26-T.Henry runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WVU 23-T.Smith Offside declined.
7
plays
24
yds
02:30
pos
20
3
Point After TD 7:27
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 7:37
7-J.Duffey complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
81
yds
00:11
pos
13
3
Field Goal 7:48
48-C.Legg 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
63
yds
02:36
pos
7
3
Point After TD 10:58
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:03
26-T.Henry runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
67
yds
03:57
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 25
Rushing 6 3
Passing 15 21
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-14 6-15
4th Down Conv 3-4 1-5
Total Net Yards 481 534
Total Plays 76 79
Avg Gain 6.3 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 127 51
Rush Attempts 42 18
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 2.8
Net Yards Passing 354 483
Comp. - Att. 24-34 38-61
Yards Per Pass 10.4 7.9
Penalties - Yards 6-55 3-25
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 4
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 5-45.4 2-46.0
Return Yards 133 83
Punts - Returns 2-13 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-56 3-53
Int. - Returns 2-64 2-30
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Texas Tech 4-5 21140338
West Virginia 3-6 370717
Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium Morgantown, West Virginia
 354 PASS YDS 483
127 RUSH YDS 51
481 TOTAL YDS 534
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 354 1 0 167.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 354 1 0 167.8
J. Duffey 24/34 354 1 0
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 24 0 0 301.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 24 0 0 301.6
A. Bowman 1/1 24 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 67 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 67 2
T. Henry 22 67 2 14
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 34 0
J. Duffey 8 34 0 14
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 27 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 27 2
S. Thompson 11 27 2 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Rigdon 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 106 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 106 1
D. Rigdon 3 106 1 81
E. Ezukanma 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 70 0
E. Ezukanma 5 70 0 24
R. Turner 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 0
R. Turner 3 48 0 32
D. Thompson 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
D. Thompson 4 46 0 16
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
T. Henry 4 28 0 14
T. Koontz 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
T. Koontz 1 24 0 24
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
S. Thompson 2 13 0 11
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
K. Carter 1 12 0 12
M. Mannix 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Mannix 1 7 0 7
T. Carr 41 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Carr 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Jeffers 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
R. Jeffers 2-0 1.0 0
D. Coleman III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Coleman III 0-0 0.0 1
D. Fields 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Fields 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Wolff 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
T. Wolff 1/1 24 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. McNamara 31 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 1
A. McNamara 5 45.4 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.7 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.7 25 0
T. Henry 3 18.7 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Nwabuko III 42 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 7 0
C. Nwabuko III 2 6.5 7 0
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 355 0 2 120.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 355 0 2 120.5
A. Kendall 26/43 355 0 2
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 119 1 0 142.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 119 1 0 142.9
J. Doege 11/17 119 1 0
I. Esdale 88 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 24 1 0 631.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 24 1 0 631.6
I. Esdale 1/1 24 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
L. Brown 6 16 0 10
T. Mathis 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
T. Mathis 4 14 0 8
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
K. McKoy 4 13 0 13
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
A. Kendall 3 10 0 18
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Doege 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
14 223 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 223 0
S. James 14 223 0 51
G. Campbell 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 95 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 95 0
G. Campbell 3 95 0 50
B. Wheaton 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
B. Wheaton 3 39 0 17
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 1
K. McKoy 3 38 1 24
W. Wright 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 25 0
W. Wright 6 25 0 8
I. Esdale 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
I. Esdale 2 21 0 17
A. Jennings 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
A. Jennings 1 20 0 20
T. Mathis 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 1
T. Mathis 3 16 1 9
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
A. Sinkfield 1 12 0 12
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Haskins 1 5 0 5
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
L. Brown 1 4 0 4
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. O'Laughlin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Legg 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
C. Legg 1/1 30 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Growden 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 46.0 0
J. Growden 2 46.0 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Wright 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 18 0
W. Wright 2 16.5 18 0
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
A. Sinkfield 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXTECH 28 3:57 12 72 TD
7:48 TXTECH 19 0:11 1 81 TD
7:22 WVU 24 2:30 7 19 TD
1:14 TXTECH 13 1:04 9 87 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:16 TXTECH 42 2:32 9 58 TD
6:50 TXTECH 49 2:27 7 15 Punt
1:45 TXTECH 22 0:10 3 5
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:56 TXTECH 11 1:10 5 11 Punt
7:22 WVU 30 1:59 7 25 Downs
2:21 TXTECH 34 1:13 4 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:44 TXTECH 40 3:44 11 69 FG
5:38 TXTECH 4 2:56 5 17 Punt
0:05 TXTECH 25 0:00 1 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 WVU 24 2:36 7 63 FG
7:27 WVU 33 0:00 1 43 INT
4:52 WVU 28 3:00 10 -15 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 WVU 35 2:01 6 65 TD
8:04 WVU 15 1:09 4 -2 Punt
4:17 WVU 6 1:50 6 72 Downs
0:20 WVU 24 0:00 1 14 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 WVU 25 0:00 14 64 Downs
9:14 WVU 28 1:18 5 21 Fumble
4:51 WVU 6 1:54 6 28 INT
0:29 WVU 20 0:07 3 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:24 WVU 25 4:43 12 71 Downs
2:37 WVU 39 2:25 7 61 TD
