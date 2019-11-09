|
|
|TXTECH
|WVU
Texas Tech roughs up West Virginia 38-17
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Ta'Zhawn Henry and SaRodorick Thompson each had two short scoring runs, Jett Duffey moved Texas Tech's offense at will in the first half and the Red Raiders used a fast start to beat West Virginia 38-17 on Saturday, handing the Mountaineers their fifth straight loss.
Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) broke a three-game losing streak and now has a bowl bid to fight for with three games left.
West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) fell into a last-place tie with idle Kansas.
Texas Tech scored touchdowns on its first five drives and led 35-10 at halftime. Duffey accounted for 281 of Texas Tech's 337 first-half yards. He took advantage of a decimated secondary with four first-half passes of 20 yards or longer, including an 81-yard scoring toss to a wide-open Dalton Rigdon.
Duffey finished 24 of 34 for 354 yards.
The Red Raiders managed just a field goal after halftime and didn't allow West Virginia to mount a comeback. The Mountaineers outgained Texas Tech 549-481 but squandered several scoring chances.
West Virginia's Austin Kendall finished 26 of 43 for 355 yards before being replaced late in the third quarter by Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege, who made his season debut. Kendall was intercepted twice.
West Virginia wide receiver Sam James caught 14 passes for 223 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders looked at ease in their impressive first-half performance and can become bowl eligible with wins in two of their final three games.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers looked out of sorts on defense and never recovered. West Virginia didn't get a sack after recording eight against Baylor in its last game. The Mountaineers now must win all three remaining games to get to a bowl.
TARGETING EJECTION
Texas Tech tight end Travis Koontz was ejected from the game for targeting for a third-quarter hit on safety Kerry Martin.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech: Hosts TCU next Saturday.
West Virginia: Plays at Kansas State next Saturday.
---
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (12 plays, 72 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-C.Legg kicks 62 yards from WVU 35. 26-T.Henry to TT 28 for 25 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(15:00 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to TT 33 for 5 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 33(14:53 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to WVU 48 for 19 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(14:36 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to WVU 48 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 48(14:19 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Rigdon. Penalty on WVU 56-D.Stills Offside 5 yards enforced at WVU 48. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 43(13:56 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Mannix.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 43(13:48 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to WVU 29 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 29(13:38 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Turner.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 29(13:00 - 1st) 26-T.Henry to WVU 29 for no gain.
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXTECH 29(12:54 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to WVU 5 for 24 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - TXTECH 5(12:15 - 1st) 26-T.Henry to WVU 4 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 4(11:55 - 1st) 26-T.Henry to WVU 2 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 2(11:24 - 1st) 26-T.Henry runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:03 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- FG (7 plays, 63 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:58 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 61 yards from TT 35. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 24 for 20 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 24(10:58 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 27 for 3 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 27(10:52 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 36 for 9 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 36(10:24 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 43 for 7 yards.
|
+50 YD
|
2 & 3 - WVU 43(10:00 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell to TT 7 for 50 yards.
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 7 - WVU 7(9:28 - 1st) 6-K.McKoy to TT 13 for -6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - WVU 13(9:06 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - WVU 13(8:27 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall scrambles to TT 13 for no gain.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - WVU 13(8:22 - 1st) 48-C.Legg 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (1 plays, 81 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:48 - 1st) 48-C.Legg kicks 65 yards from WVU 35. 26-T.Henry to TT 19 for 19 yards.
|
+81 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19(7:43 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:37 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Interception (1 plays, 43 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:27 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 50 yards from TT 35. 16-W.Wright pushed ob at WVU 33 for 18 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(7:27 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Campbell INTERCEPTED by 3-D.Coleman at TT 46. 3-D.Coleman to WVU 24 for 30 yards.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (7 plays, 19 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(7:22 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 26-T.Henry. 26-T.Henry to WVU 20 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 20(7:06 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to WVU 13 for 7 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 13(6:47 - 1st) 26-T.Henry to WVU 8 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 8(6:19 - 1st) 26-T.Henry to WVU 6 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 6(5:54 - 1st) 26-T.Henry to WVU 4 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 4(5:27 - 1st) 26-T.Henry runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WVU 23-T.Smith Offside declined.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 2(4:56 - 1st) Penalty on TT 70-W.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 2. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(4:52 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Fumble (10 plays, -15 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:52 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 37 yards from TT 35 to WVU 28 fair catch by 45-A.Hensley.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 28(4:52 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 33 for 5 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 33(4:52 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 43 for 10 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 43(4:24 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 88-I.Esdale. Penalty on TT 25-D.Taylor Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WVU 43. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 42(3:45 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 83-B.Wheaton. Penalty on TT 98-N.McCann Offside 5 yards enforced at TT 42. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - WVU 37(3:39 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TT 38 for -1 yard.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 38(3:34 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TT 30 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 30(3:00 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 30(2:33 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright pushed ob at TT 29 for 1 yard.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 9 - WVU 29(2:24 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to TT 31 for -2 yards.
|
Sack
|
4 & 11 - WVU 31(1:52 - 1st) 12-A.Kendall sacked at TT 13 for 18 yards FUMBLES (6-R.Jeffers). 53-E.Howard to TT 13 for no gain.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (9 plays, 87 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 13(1:14 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 11-D.Thompson. 11-D.Thompson to TT 27 for 14 yards.
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(1:05 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to WVU 41 for 32 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(0:48 - 1st) 28-S.Thompson to WVU 35 for 6 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 35(0:29 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to WVU 25 for 10 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:10 - 1st) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to WVU 14 for 11 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14(15:00 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 11-D.Thompson. 11-D.Thompson to WVU 5 for 9 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 5(14:30 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to WVU 1 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - TXTECH 1(14:11 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to WVU 1 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 1(13:53 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on WVU 23-T.Smith Offside declined.
|
PAT Good
|(13:29 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (6 plays, 65 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:25 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 60 yards from TT 35 out of bounds at the WVU 5.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 35(13:25 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 84-J.Haskins. 84-J.Haskins to WVU 40 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 40(13:25 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy pushed ob at WVU 46 for 6 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 46(12:51 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to TT 37 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 37(12:21 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 37(12:02 - 2nd) 6-K.McKoy to TT 24 for 13 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 24(11:59 - 2nd) 88-I.Esdale complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:24 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (9 plays, 58 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:16 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg kicks 50 yards from WVU 35. 26-T.Henry to TT 27 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(11:16 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 39-D.Bonamico Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TT 27.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(11:16 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey to TT 45 for 3 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 45(11:16 - 2nd) 26-T.Henry to WVU 45 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(0:11 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Turner.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 45(11:00 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to WVU 21 for 24 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21(10:45 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 26-T.Henry. 26-T.Henry to WVU 7 for 14 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 7 - TXTECH 7(10:20 - 2nd) 26-T.Henry to WVU 8 for -1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 8(10:00 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 28-S.Thompson. 28-S.Thompson to WVU 6 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXTECH 6(9:10 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey to WVU 2 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - TXTECH 2(8:44 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(8:04 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(8:04 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 15 for 15 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 15(8:01 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 88-I.Esdale. 88-I.Esdale to WVU 19 for 4 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 19(8:01 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 18 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WVU 18(7:55 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 83-B.Wheaton.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 7 - WVU 18(7:17 - 2nd) Team penalty on WVU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WVU 18. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - WVU 13(6:55 - 2nd) 96-J.Growden punts 44 yards from WVU 13. 42-C.Nwabuko to TT 49 for 6 yards.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (7 plays, 15 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(6:50 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to WVU 48 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 48(6:50 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 48(6:38 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon to WVU 42 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 42(6:01 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to WVU 40 for 2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(5:57 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to WVU 37 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 37(5:19 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Turner.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 37(4:41 - 2nd) 28-S.Thompson to WVU 36 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXTECH 36(4:23 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 30 yards from WVU 36 to the WVU 6 downed by 82-K.Carter.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Downs (6 plays, 72 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 6(4:17 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to TT 43 for 51 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 43(3:46 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 88-I.Esdale. 88-I.Esdale to TT 26 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 26(3:36 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McKoy.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 26(3:04 - 2nd) 6-K.McKoy to TT 22 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WVU 22(2:32 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 88-I.Esdale.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - WVU 22(2:27 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22(1:45 - 2nd) 26-T.Henry to TT 23 for 1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 23(1:42 - 2nd) 7-J.Duffey to TT 26 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXTECH 26(1:35 - 2nd) 26-T.Henry to TT 27 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXTECH 27(0:20 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 49 yards from TT 27 to WVU 24 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Halftime (1 plays, 14 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 24(0:20 - 2nd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 83-B.Wheaton. 83-B.Wheaton to WVU 38 for 14 yards.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Downs (14 plays, 64 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 29 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WVU 29(15:00 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Campbell.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - WVU 29(14:38 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 34 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - WVU 34(14:35 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 37 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 37(13:57 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 37 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 37(13:28 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 88-I.Esdale.
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 37(13:11 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell to TT 33 for 30 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(13:06 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Campbell.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 33(12:41 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 33(12:35 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James pushed ob at TT 15 for 18 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 15(12:30 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to TT 10 for 5 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 10(12:08 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to TT 11 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WVU 11(11:34 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Brown.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - WVU 11(11:01 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Haskins.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 11(10:56 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 23 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 23(10:50 - 3rd) 26-T.Henry to TT 37 for 14 yards. Penalty on TT 11-D.Thompson Holding 10 yards enforced at TT 23. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXTECH 13(10:35 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey scrambles to TT 17 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - TXTECH 17(10:15 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Rigdon.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 16 - TXTECH 17(9:50 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 26-T.Henry. 26-T.Henry to TT 22 for 5 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TXTECH 22(9:46 - 3rd) 31-A.McNamara punts 50 yards from TT 22 to WVU 28 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Fumble (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 28(9:14 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 83-B.Wheaton.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 28(9:08 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 83-B.Wheaton. 83-B.Wheaton to WVU 45 for 17 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WVU 45(9:02 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall sacked at WVU 37 for -8 yards (53-E.Howard).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 18 - WVU 37(8:38 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 41 for 4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 14 - WVU 41(7:56 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TT 49 FUMBLES (6-R.Jeffers). 1-J.Brooks to WVU 30 for 19 yards.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Downs (7 plays, 25 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(7:22 - 3rd) 26-T.Henry to WVU 28 for 2 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 28(7:07 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey scrambles runs ob at WVU 14 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14(6:48 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Turner.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 14(6:29 - 3rd) 26-T.Henry to WVU 8 for 6 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - TXTECH 8(6:24 - 3rd) Penalty on TT 70-W.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 8. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 13(5:46 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey to WVU 5 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 5(5:23 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Turner.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Interception (6 plays, 28 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 6(4:51 - 3rd) 6-K.McKoy to WVU 8 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WVU 8(4:45 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McKoy.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - WVU 8(4:03 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 6-K.McKoy. 6-K.McKoy to WVU 16 for 8 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 16(3:59 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 36 for 20 yards.
|
+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 36(3:30 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to TT 17 for 47 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - WVU 17(2:57 - 3rd) 12-A.Kendall incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-D.Fields at TT End Zone. 23-D.Fields to TT 34 for 34 yards.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 34(2:21 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 26-T.Henry. 26-T.Henry to TT 39 for 5 yards. Penalty on TT 15-T.Koontz Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TT 39.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXTECH 24(2:06 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 13-M.Mannix. 13-M.Mannix to TT 31 for 7 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - TXTECH 31(1:50 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 2-R.Turner. 2-R.Turner to TT 35 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 35(1:28 - 3rd) 7-J.Duffey complete to 11-D.Thompson. 11-D.Thompson to TT 42 for 7 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXTECH 42(1:08 - 3rd) 31-A.McNamara punts 58 yards from TT 42 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 20(0:29 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 19 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WVU 19(0:22 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WVU 19(15:00 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - WVU 19(14:51 - 4th) 96-J.Growden punts 48 yards from WVU 19. 42-C.Nwabuko to TT 40 for 7 yards.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- FG (11 plays, 69 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(14:44 - 4th) 26-T.Henry to TT 44 for 4 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 44(14:32 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 11-D.Thompson. 11-D.Thompson to WVU 40 for 16 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(14:02 - 4th) 26-T.Henry to WVU 37 for 3 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 37(13:46 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to WVU 25 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(13:14 - 4th) Penalty on WVU 24-T.Mathis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WVU 25. Penalty on WVU 26-D.Lindsay Personal Foul offsetting. Team penalty on TT Personal Foul offsetting. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(13:14 - 4th) 26-T.Henry to WVU 18 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TXTECH 18(12:37 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 18(12:21 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey complete to 84-E.Ezukanma. 84-E.Ezukanma to WVU 3 for 15 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 3 - TXTECH 3(12:17 - 4th) 26-T.Henry to WVU 5 for -2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 5(11:54 - 4th) 26-T.Henry to WVU 4 for 1 yard.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXTECH 4(11:30 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey to WVU 6 for -2 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TXTECH 6(11:00 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Downs (12 plays, 71 yards, 4:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:24 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff kicks 40 yards from TT 35 to WVU 25 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(10:20 - 4th) 24-T.Mathis to WVU 26 for 1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - WVU 26(10:20 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 24-T.Mathis. 24-T.Mathis to WVU 29 for 3 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - WVU 29(10:01 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 20-A.Sinkfield. 20-A.Sinkfield pushed ob at WVU 41 for 12 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 41(9:18 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 24-T.Mathis. 24-T.Mathis to WVU 45 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WVU 45(8:59 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 6 - WVU 45(8:33 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to TT 33 for 22 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(8:25 - 4th) 24-T.Mathis to TT 30 for 3 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 30(7:42 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to TT 10 for 20 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 10(7:17 - 4th) 24-T.Mathis to TT 2 for 8 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - WVU 2(6:45 - 4th) 2-J.Doege to TT 4 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WVU 4(6:26 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Jennings.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - WVU 4(5:41 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 87-M.O'Laughlin.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 4(5:38 - 4th) 26-T.Henry to TT 8 for 4 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 8(5:34 - 4th) 26-T.Henry to TT 22 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22(4:51 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey to TT 22 for no gain.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 22(4:10 - 4th) 26-T.Henry to TT 21 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TXTECH 21(3:28 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 41-T.Carr.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TXTECH 21(2:42 - 4th) 31-A.McNamara punts 40 yards from TT 21 to the WVU 39 downed by 39-M.Nelson.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (7 plays, 61 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 39(2:37 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Sinkfield.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 39(2:23 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 44 for 5 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - WVU 44(2:18 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 83-B.Wheaton. 83-B.Wheaton to TT 48 for 8 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(1:43 - 4th) 24-T.Mathis to TT 46 for 2 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 46(1:18 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell to TT 31 for 15 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 31(0:51 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to TT 9 for 22 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - WVU 9(0:31 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 24-T.Mathis. 24-T.Mathis runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:12 - 4th) 48-C.Legg extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:05 - 4th) 48-C.Legg kicks 40 yards from WVU 35 to TT 25 fair catch by 26-T.Henry.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:05 - 4th) 7-J.Duffey kneels at TT 24 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|25
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|15
|21
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|1-5
|Total Net Yards
|481
|534
|Total Plays
|76
|79
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|127
|51
|Rush Attempts
|42
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|354
|483
|Comp. - Att.
|24-34
|38-61
|Yards Per Pass
|10.4
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.4
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|133
|83
|Punts - Returns
|2-13
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-56
|3-53
|Int. - Returns
|2-64
|2-30
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|354
|PASS YDS
|483
|
|
|127
|RUSH YDS
|51
|
|
|481
|TOTAL YDS
|534
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Henry 26 RB
|T. Henry
|22
|67
|2
|14
|
J. Duffey 7 QB
|J. Duffey
|8
|34
|0
|14
|
S. Thompson 28 RB
|S. Thompson
|11
|27
|2
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Rigdon 86 WR
|D. Rigdon
|3
|106
|1
|81
|
E. Ezukanma 84 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|5
|70
|0
|24
|
R. Turner 2 WR
|R. Turner
|3
|48
|0
|32
|
D. Thompson 11 TE
|D. Thompson
|4
|46
|0
|16
|
T. Henry 26 RB
|T. Henry
|4
|28
|0
|14
|
T. Koontz 15 TE
|T. Koontz
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
S. Thompson 28 RB
|S. Thompson
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Mannix 13 WR
|M. Mannix
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Carr 41 TE
|T. Carr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Coleman III 3 DB
|D. Coleman III
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|1/1
|24
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|5
|45.4
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Henry 26 RB
|T. Henry
|3
|18.7
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Nwabuko III 42 RB
|C. Nwabuko III
|2
|6.5
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Kendall 12 QB
|A. Kendall
|26/43
|355
|0
|2
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|11/17
|119
|1
|0
|
I. Esdale 88 WR
|I. Esdale
|1/1
|24
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|6
|16
|0
|10
|
T. Mathis 24 RB
|T. Mathis
|4
|14
|0
|8
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|4
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Kendall 12 QB
|A. Kendall
|3
|10
|0
|18
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|14
|223
|0
|51
|
G. Campbell 15 WR
|G. Campbell
|3
|95
|0
|50
|
B. Wheaton 83 WR
|B. Wheaton
|3
|39
|0
|17
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|3
|38
|1
|24
|
W. Wright 16 WR
|W. Wright
|6
|25
|0
|8
|
I. Esdale 88 WR
|I. Esdale
|2
|21
|0
|17
|
A. Jennings 19 WR
|A. Jennings
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
T. Mathis 24 RB
|T. Mathis
|3
|16
|1
|9
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Haskins 84 TE
|J. Haskins
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
|M. O'Laughlin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|1/1
|30
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Growden 96 P
|J. Growden
|2
|46.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wright 16 WR
|W. Wright
|2
|16.5
|18
|0
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
12BAYLOR
TCU
29
23
3OT FS1
-
GATECH
UVA
28
33
4th 2:45 FSN
-
SALA
TXSTSM
7
3
2nd 15:00 ESP3
-
CHARLO
UTEP
0
14
1st 0:00 ESPN+
-
STNFRD
COLO
3
7
1st 0:36 PACN
-
16KSTATE
TEXAS
7
0
1st 11:08 ESPN
-
LVILLE
MIAMI
0
0
1st 12:27 ESPN2
-
GAS
TROY
0
7
1st 12:54 ESPN+
-
USC
ARIZST
0
0
1st 11:07 ABC
-
UCONN
20CINCY
0
7
1st 11:31 CBSSN
-
UAB
USM
0
0
1st 11:59 NFLN
-
ILL
MICHST
0
0
1st 11:27 FS1
-
2LSU
3BAMA
0
0
1st 15:00 CBS
-
19WAKE
VATECH
0
0
1st 9:32 ACCN
-
TXSA
ODU
10
20
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
33
35
Final CBSSN
-
BALLST
WMICH
31
35
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
OHIO
24
21
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
CSTCAR
48
7
Final ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
SFLA
17
7
Final ESPN
-
UCF
TULSA
31
34
Final ESPN2
-
WASH
OREGST
19
7
Final FS1
-
4PSU
17MINN
26
31
Final ABC
-
WKY
ARK
45
19
Final SECN
-
PURDUE
NWEST
24
22
Final BTN
-
TXTECH
WVU
38
17
Final ESPN2
-
ECU
25SMU
51
59
Final ESPNU
-
MA
ARMY
7
63
Final CBSSN
-
FSU
BC
38
31
Final ACCN
-
MD
1OHIOST
14
73
Final FOX
-
VANDY
10FLA
0
56
Final ESPN
-
18IOWA
13WISC
0
037.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
NMEXST
MISS
0
065 O/U
-28.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NTEXAS
LATECH
0
071.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
GAST
LAMON
0
076 O/U
+2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESPN+
-
FIU
FAU
0
059 O/U
-11
Sat 6:00pm STAD
-
WASHST
CAL
0
052 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
APLST
SC
0
051 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
UTAHST
FRESNO
0
057.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
MIZZOU
6UGA
0
048 O/U
-18.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LIB
BYU
0
061.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
5CLEM
NCST
0
054 O/U
+34
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
15ND
DUKE
0
051 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
TENN
UK
0
042 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
IOWAST
9OKLA
0
069 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WYO
22BOISE
0
048 O/U
-16
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
SDGST
0
039 O/U
-17
Sat 10:30pm ESPN2
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
078.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
AF
NMEX
0
0
ATSN