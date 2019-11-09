|
|GAS
|TROY
Barker, Billingsley boost Troy over Georgia Southern
TROY, Ala. (AP) Kaleb Barker threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns, DK Billingsley rushed for 163 yards and two more scores, and Troy defeated Georgia Southern 49-28 on Saturday.
Troy (4-5, 2-3 Sun Belt) scored the game's first 14 points and went on to lead 27-14 at halftime. Georgia Southern (5-4, 3-2) closed to within 27-21 on the first play of the fourth quarter when Shai Werts hit Darion Anderson on a 26-yard touchdown pass.
The Trojans responded by scoring touchdowns on their next three possessions. The first came at the end of a 13-play, 75-yard drive when Barker hit Reggie Todd with a 7-yard touchdown pass. Billingsley broke loose for a 70-yard TD run on the first play of the next possession and Trevon Woolfork finished a short drive with a 12-yard run for the third score.
Werts completed 8 of 16 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles, who had been one of three East Division teams with one conference loss.
The Trojans had 330 yards passing and 273 yards on the ground for a total of 603. Georgia Southern was held to 333 total yards.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(15:00 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 29 for 4 yards (27-K.Duncan92-R.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TROY 29(15:00 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger. Team penalty on TRY Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - TROY 29(14:44 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley runs ob at TRY 34 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TROY 34(14:34 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to TRY 36 for 2 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 36(14:16 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 17-S.Letton. 17-S.Letton to TRY 49 for 13 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 49(14:00 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 26 for 25 yards (24-D.Rutledge27-K.Duncan).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 26(13:50 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 15 for 11 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 15(13:39 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to GSO 13 for 2 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 13(13:22 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:00 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:54 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to GSO 25 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(12:54 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 27 FUMBLES. 6-C.Ransom to GSO 27 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 27(12:54 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 30 for 3 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - GAS 30(12:11 - 1st) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 29 for -1 yard (48-M.Webb).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAS 29(11:33 - 1st) 98-A.Beck punts 46 yards from GSO 29. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 23 for -2 yards (26-N.Thompson).
TROY
Trojans
- Downs (8 plays, 41 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 23(10:48 - 1st) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 25 for 2 yards (33-Q. Williams96-T.Phillips).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 25(10:39 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 31 for 6 yards (24-D.Rutledge).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 31(9:58 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to GSO 45 for 24 yards (15-J.Liptrot).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 45(9:48 - 1st) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to GSO 25 for 20 yards (27-K.Duncan). Penalty on TRY 65-D.Bradshaw Holding 10 yards enforced at GSO 45. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - TROY 45(9:30 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Eafford.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 20 - TROY 45(9:12 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to TRY 44 for -1 yard (93-A.Watkins).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 21 - TROY 44(9:06 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to GSO 36 for 20 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TROY 36(8:32 - 1st) 33-T.Woolfolk to GSO 36 for no gain (32-C.Harris).
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - GAS 36(8:23 - 1st) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 25 for -11 yards (7-K.Robertson48-M.Webb).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 21 - GAS 25(8:08 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 26 for 1 yard (94-T.Sailo19-D.Pettus).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 20 - GAS 26(7:32 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 23 for -3 yards (2-C.Martial77-T.Harris). Penalty on TRY 48-M.Webb Offside 5 yards enforced at GSO 26. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - GAS 31(6:42 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 36 for 5 yards (2-C.Martial8-T.Harris).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 10 - GAS 36(6:10 - 1st) Penalty on GSO 50-C.Kelly Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GSO 36.
|
Punt
|
4 & 25 - GAS 21(6:10 - 1st) 98-A.Beck punts 48 yards from GSO 21. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 31 for no gain (26-N.Thompson).
TROY
Trojans
- TD (6 plays, 69 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 31(5:49 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 39 for 8 yards (31-D.Baker).
|
+54 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 39(5:39 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to GSO 7 for 54 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - TROY 7(5:16 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 5 for 2 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - TROY 5(4:59 - 1st) Penalty on TRY 23-B.Clark Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at GSO 5. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 19 - TROY 19(4:59 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to GSO 18 for 1 yard (98-D.Springer).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 18 - TROY 18(4:22 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:02 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (12 plays, 84 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:53 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 64 yards from TRY 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 16 for 15 yards (31-A.Smiley).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 16(3:53 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 19 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - GAS 19(3:48 - 1st) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 15 for -4 yards (48-M.Webb).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - GAS 15(3:13 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 33 for 18 yards (10-W.Sunderland).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 33(2:28 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 39 for 6 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 39(1:43 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 41 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial48-M.Webb).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 41(1:00 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 46 for 5 yards (7-K.Robertson19-D.Pettus).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 46(0:17 - 1st) 16-M.Murray to GSO 50 for 4 yards (58-T.Mathis19-D.Pettus).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 50(15:00 - 2nd) 15-J.King to TRY 48 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - GAS 48(14:24 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 12-W.Kennedy.
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 4 - GAS 48(13:43 - 2nd) 94-C.Wright to TRY 38 for 10 yards (58-T.Mathis).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 38(13:37 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to TRY 39 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the TRY 41.
|
+41 YD
|
2 & 13 - GAS 41(12:53 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:22 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:10 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(12:10 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 5-J.Daughtry-Frye. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 34 for 9 yards (31-D.Baker32-C.Harris).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - TROY 34(12:10 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs ob at TRY 43 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 43(11:53 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 45-Z.Weldon.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TROY 43(11:33 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Clark.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - TROY 43(11:28 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 24-T.Gibson. 24-T.Gibson to GSO 49 for 8 yards (45-R.Byrd32-C.Harris).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - TROY 49(11:23 - 2nd) 14-M.Murphy to GSO 47 for 2 yards (31-D.Baker).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(10:42 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain. Penalty on GSO 4-M.Brinson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GSO 47. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 32(10:33 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 31 for 1 yard (36-R.Ellis).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - TROY 31(10:16 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to GSO 15 for 16 yards (45-R.Byrd5-J.Bowdry).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 15(9:49 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:29 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:22 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(9:22 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy pushed ob at GSO 35 for 10 yards (18-R.Steward).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 35(9:22 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 36 for 1 yard (2-C.Martial5-W.Choloh).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAS 36(8:50 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to TRY 34 for 30 yards (10-W.Sunderland).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 34(8:07 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to TRY 33 for 1 yard (18-R.Steward).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GAS 33(7:33 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson.
|
+33 YD
|
3 & 9 - GAS 33(6:53 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:43 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- FG (12 plays, 58 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:38 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 30 yards from GSO 35 out of bounds at the TRY 35.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 35(6:38 - 2nd) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 37 for 2 yards (92-R.Johnson15-J.Liptrot).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 37(6:38 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 5-J.Daughtry-Frye. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 43 for 6 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - TROY 43(5:54 - 2nd) Team penalty on TRY False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 43. No Play.
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 7 - TROY 38(5:32 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to GSO 35 for 27 yards (11-T.Bradley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 35(5:12 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 35(4:52 - 2nd) 1-K.Geiger to GSO 21 for 14 yards (24-D.Rutledge).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 21(4:48 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 20 for 1 yard (47-R.Wade45-R.Byrd).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TROY 20(4:28 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Eafford.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - TROY 20(3:55 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to GSO 6 for 14 yards (4-M.Brinson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 6 - TROY 6(3:50 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 7 for -1 yard (96-T.Phillips).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TROY 7(3:36 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TROY 7(2:58 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TROY 7(2:52 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:47 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(2:44 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 27 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial8-T.Harris).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 27(2:44 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 34 for 7 yards (16-J.Dunmore).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 34(2:02 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 33 for -1 yard (10-W.Sunderland).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - GAS 33(1:20 - 2nd) 98-A.Beck punts 31 yards from GSO 33 to TRY 36 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.
TROY
Trojans
- Halftime (7 plays, 58 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 36(1:13 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 36(1:06 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley pushed ob at GSO 34 for 30 yards (6-J.Singletary).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 34(0:59 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 25 for 9 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TROY 25(0:52 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Daughtry-Frye.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 25(0:33 - 2nd) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to GSO 18 for 7 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 18(0:24 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Clark.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 18(0:18 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker to GSO 6 for 12 yards (93-A.Watkins).
|
Field Goal
|
1 & 6 - TROY 6(0:13 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 25 for no gain (2-C.Martial).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Michaud.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - GAS 25(14:28 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 21 for -4 yards (94-T.Sailo).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - GAS 21(14:19 - 3rd) 98-A.Beck punts 43 yards from GSO 21 to TRY 36 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.
TROY
Trojans
- Interception (2 plays, -18 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 36(13:33 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 43 for 7 yards (15-J.Liptrot).
|
Int
|
2 & 3 - TROY 43(13:24 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain INTERCEPTED by 15-J.Liptrot at GSO 18. 15-J.Liptrot to GSO 18 for no gain (6-K.McClain).
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (7 plays, 35 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 18(13:08 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 24 for 6 yards (19-D.Pettus).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 24(13:00 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 33 for 9 yards (7-K.Robertson19-D.Pettus).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 33(12:24 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 34 for 1 yard (5-W.Choloh48-M.Webb).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - GAS 34(11:52 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Michaud. Penalty on TRY 11-O.Fletcher Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GSO 34. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 49(11:07 - 3rd) 15-J.King pushed ob at TRY 48 for 3 yards (8-T.Harris).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 48(10:59 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to TRY 47 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GAS 47(10:25 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to TRY 47 for no gain (19-D.Pettus).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAS 47(9:39 - 3rd) 98-A.Beck punts 33 yards from TRY 47 to TRY 14 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.
TROY
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 14(8:57 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 23 for 9 yards (47-R.Wade).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - TROY 23(8:49 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 20 for -3 yards (47-R.Wade96-T.Phillips).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TROY 20(8:34 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TROY 20(7:50 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 36 yards from TRY 20 to GSO 44 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
GAS
Eagles
- Missed FG (10 plays, -18 yards, 4:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 44(7:43 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Michaud.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 44(7:35 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to TRY 49 for 7 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 49(7:28 - 3rd) 15-J.King to TRY 46 for 3 yards (16-J.Dunmore).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 46(6:50 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to TRY 42 for 4 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GAS 42(6:07 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to TRY 42 for no gain (48-M.Webb).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAS 42(5:23 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to TRY 23 for 19 yards (11-O.Fletcher19-D.Pettus).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 23(4:38 - 3rd) 15-J.King to TRY 22 for 1 yard (3-J.Whisenhunt58-T.Mathis).
|
-8 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAS 22(3:57 - 3rd) 15-J.King to TRY 30 FUMBLES. 31-A.Smiley to TRY 30 for no gain.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAS 22(3:11 - 3rd) 15-J.King to TRY 24 for -2 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - GAS 24(3:11 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts sacked at TRY 26 for -2 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
No Good
|
4 & 13 - GAS 26(2:59 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (4 plays, 34 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - GAS 34(2:14 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts sacked at TRY 42 for -8 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 18 - GAS 42(2:05 - 3rd) 15-J.King to TRY 36 for 6 yards (8-T.Harris).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - GAS 36(1:22 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 15-J.King. 15-J.King to TRY 26 for 10 yards (31-A.Smiley).
|
+26 YD
|
4 & 2 - GAS 26(0:40 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 4th) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (14 plays, 74 yards, 5:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(14:54 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 36 for 11 yards (24-D.Rutledge).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 36(14:54 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 43 for 7 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - TROY 43(14:34 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to GSO 49 for 8 yards (32-C.Harris).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 49(14:10 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to GSO 47 for 2 yards (24-D.Rutledge).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 47(13:42 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley pushed ob at GSO 33 for 14 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 33(13:03 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to GSO 25 for 8 yards (27-K.Duncan45-R.Byrd).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TROY 25(12:39 - 4th) 1-K.Geiger incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Barker.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 25(12:08 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to GSO 12 for 13 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 12(12:01 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 10 for 2 yards (94-C.Wright96-T.Phillips).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 10(11:37 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to GSO 1 for 9 yards (4-M.Brinson24-D.Rutledge).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - TROY 1(10:57 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 2 for -1 yard (47-R.Wade5-J.Bowdry). Penalty on GSO 47-R.Wade Personal Foul 0 yards enforced at GSO 1. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - TROY 1(10:40 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 1 - TROY 1(10:40 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 7 for -6 yards (27-K.Duncan).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - TROY 7(10:10 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(9:43 - 4th) 1-K.Geiger complete to 7-K.Barker. 7-K.Barker to GSO End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
GAS
Eagles
- Downs (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:37 - 4th) 43-J.Martin kicks 58 yards from TRY 35. 12-W.Kennedy pushed ob at GSO 36 for 29 yards (21-K.Nixon).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 36(9:37 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 44 for 8 yards (12-M.Tyus).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAS 44(9:29 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 49 for 5 yards (2-C.Martial).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 49(8:57 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 6-C.Ransom. 6-C.Ransom to TRY 28 for 23 yards (12-M.Tyus).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - GAS 28(8:27 - 4th) 1-S.Werts sacked at TRY 36 for -8 yards (5-W.Choloh).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 18 - GAS 36(7:50 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to TRY 31 for 5 yards (31-A.Smiley).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 13 - GAS 31(7:10 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to TRY 30 for 1 yard (94-T.Sailo).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 12 - GAS 30(6:34 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
TROY
Trojans
- TD (2 plays, 85 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 30(5:51 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:43 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 35(5:31 - 4th) Penalty on GSO 36-R.Ellis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 35. No Play.
GAS
Eagles
- Downs (4 plays, 53 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:31 - 4th) 43-J.Martin kicks 50 yards from TRY 50 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(5:31 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 30 for 5 yards (2-C.Martial3-J.Whisenhunt).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 30(5:31 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 4-K.Hood. 4-K.Hood to GSO 32 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GAS 32(4:54 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson.
|
Sack
|
4 & 3 - GAS 32(4:48 - 4th) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 22 for -10 yards (5-W.Choloh).
TROY
Trojans
- TD (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 22(4:48 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to GSO 12 for 10 yards (24-D.Rutledge).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 12(4:41 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:01 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 35(3:50 - 4th) Penalty on TRY 65-D.Bradshaw Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 35. No Play.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 56 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:50 - 4th) 43-J.Martin kicks 42 yards from TRY 20. 28-D.Carter to GSO 44 for 6 yards (4-C.Slocum14-M.Murphy).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - GAS 44(3:50 - 4th) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 43 for -1 yard (48-M.Webb30-J.Hines).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAS 43(3:42 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 6-C.Ransom. 6-C.Ransom to TRY 32 for 25 yards (8-T.Harris15-A.Gee).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 32(3:15 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAS 32(2:57 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 15-J.King.
|
+32 YD
|
3 & 10 - GAS 32(2:52 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:45 - 4th) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
TROY
Trojans
- End of Game (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:37 - 4th) 16-T.Bass kicks 13 yards from GSO 35. 6-K.McClain to GSO 48 for no gain. Team penalty on GSO Offside declined.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 48(2:37 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to GSO 31 for 17 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 31(2:36 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to GSO 23 for 8 yards (32-C.Harris).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 23(1:45 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to GSO 22 for 1 yard (18-J.Birdsong11-T.Bradley).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 22(1:04 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to GSO 23 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|27
|Rushing
|9
|12
|Passing
|6
|14
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|304
|603
|Total Plays
|65
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|152
|273
|Rush Attempts
|49
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|8.5
|Net Yards Passing
|152
|330
|Comp. - Att.
|8-16
|27-42
|Yards Per Pass
|9.5
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|6-64
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.2
|1-36.0
|Return Yards
|50
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-50
|1-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|152
|PASS YDS
|330
|
|
|152
|RUSH YDS
|273
|
|
|304
|TOTAL YDS
|603
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|8/16
|181
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|10
|75
|1
|41
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|15
|41
|0
|9
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|22
|22
|0
|19
|
C. Wright 94 NT
|C. Wright
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|3
|95
|2
|33
|
C. Ransom 6 WR
|C. Ransom
|2
|48
|0
|25
|
D. Anderson 9 WR
|D. Anderson
|1
|26
|1
|26
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Hood 4 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Michaud 23 WR
|M. Michaud
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
|K. Duncan Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rutledge Jr. 24 S
|D. Rutledge Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 36 LB
|R. Ellis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
|C. Harris Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
|R. Wade Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker Jr. 31 S
|D. Baker Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watkins 93 DE
|A. Watkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Liptrot 15 CB
|J. Liptrot
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Birdsong 18 CB
|J. Birdsong
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brinson 4 CB
|M. Brinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Springer 98 DE
|D. Springer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 96 NT
|T. Phillips
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson III 92 DE
|R. Johnson III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Williams 33 LB
|Q. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradley 11 LB
|T. Bradley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Singletary 6 S
|J. Singletary
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 94 NT
|C. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bowdry 5 LB
|J. Bowdry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 16 K
|T. Bass
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 98 P
|A. Beck II
|5
|40.2
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|2
|22.0
|29
|0
|
D. Carter Jr. 28 WR
|D. Carter Jr.
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|14
|163
|2
|70
|
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
|J. Daughtry-Frye
|6
|37
|0
|17
|
K. Barker 7 QB
|K. Barker
|6
|36
|0
|20
|
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
|T. Woolfolk
|3
|22
|1
|12
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Murphy 14 S
|M. Murphy
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|7
|110
|0
|54
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|3
|58
|1
|27
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|5
|52
|0
|14
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|3
|28
|0
|14
|
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
|J. Daughtry-Frye
|3
|23
|0
|9
|
T. Eafford 13 WR
|T. Eafford
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
B. Clark 23 WR
|B. Clark
|2
|15
|1
|13
|
S. Letton 17 TE
|S. Letton
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
L. Whittemore 83 WR
|L. Whittemore
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Gibson 24 WR
|T. Gibson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Z. Weldon 45 FB
|Z. Weldon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Barker 7 QB
|K. Barker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|11-0
|1.0
|0
|
TJ. Harris 8 S
|TJ. Harris
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
M. Webb 48 DT
|M. Webb
|3-4
|3.0
|0
|
J. Whisenhunt 3 LB
|J. Whisenhunt
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sailo 94 DT
|T. Sailo
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Sunderland 10 CB
|W. Sunderland
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Choloh Jr. 5 DT
|W. Choloh Jr.
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
M. Tyus 12 S
|M. Tyus
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mathis 58 DT
|T. Mathis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dunmore 16 S
|J. Dunmore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smiley 31 LB
|A. Smiley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pettus 19 CB
|D. Pettus
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gee 15 LB
|A. Gee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines Jr. 30 DE
|J. Hines Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
Tr. Harris 77 DT
|Tr. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|2/2
|24
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 98 K
|T. Sumpter
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Whittemore 83 WR
|L. Whittemore
|2
|-1.0
|0
|0
-