Barker, Billingsley boost Troy over Georgia Southern

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

TROY, Ala. (AP) Kaleb Barker threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns, DK Billingsley rushed for 163 yards and two more scores, and Troy defeated Georgia Southern 49-28 on Saturday.

Troy (4-5, 2-3 Sun Belt) scored the game's first 14 points and went on to lead 27-14 at halftime. Georgia Southern (5-4, 3-2) closed to within 27-21 on the first play of the fourth quarter when Shai Werts hit Darion Anderson on a 26-yard touchdown pass.

The Trojans responded by scoring touchdowns on their next three possessions. The first came at the end of a 13-play, 75-yard drive when Barker hit Reggie Todd with a 7-yard touchdown pass. Billingsley broke loose for a 70-yard TD run on the first play of the next possession and Trevon Woolfork finished a short drive with a 12-yard run for the third score.

Werts completed 8 of 16 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles, who had been one of three East Division teams with one conference loss.

The Trojans had 330 yards passing and 273 yards on the ground for a total of 603. Georgia Southern was held to 333 total yards.

TROY Trojans
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(15:00 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 29 for 4 yards (27-K.Duncan92-R.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 29
(15:00 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger. Team penalty on TRY Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - TROY 29
(14:44 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley runs ob at TRY 34 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - TROY 34
(14:34 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to TRY 36 for 2 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36
(14:16 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 17-S.Letton. 17-S.Letton to TRY 49 for 13 yards (45-R.Byrd).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 49
(14:00 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 26 for 25 yards (24-D.Rutledge27-K.Duncan).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 26
(13:50 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 15 for 11 yards (27-K.Duncan).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 15
(13:39 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to GSO 13 for 2 yards (36-R.Ellis).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 13
(13:22 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:00 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.

GAS Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:54 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to GSO 25 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(12:54 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 27 FUMBLES. 6-C.Ransom to GSO 27 for no gain.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 27
(12:54 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 30 for 3 yards (7-K.Robertson).
Sack
3 & 5 - GAS 30
(12:11 - 1st) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 29 for -1 yard (48-M.Webb).
Punt
4 & 6 - GAS 29
(11:33 - 1st) 98-A.Beck punts 46 yards from GSO 29. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 23 for -2 yards (26-N.Thompson).

TROY Trojans
- Downs (8 plays, 41 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 23
(10:48 - 1st) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 25 for 2 yards (33-Q. Williams96-T.Phillips).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 25
(10:39 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 31 for 6 yards (24-D.Rutledge).
+24 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 31
(9:58 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to GSO 45 for 24 yards (15-J.Liptrot).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 45
(9:48 - 1st) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to GSO 25 for 20 yards (27-K.Duncan). Penalty on TRY 65-D.Bradshaw Holding 10 yards enforced at GSO 45. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - TROY 45
(9:30 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Eafford.
-1 YD
2 & 20 - TROY 45
(9:12 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to TRY 44 for -1 yard (93-A.Watkins).
+20 YD
3 & 21 - TROY 44
(9:06 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to GSO 36 for 20 yards (36-R.Ellis).
No Gain
4 & 1 - TROY 36
(8:32 - 1st) 33-T.Woolfolk to GSO 36 for no gain (32-C.Harris).

GAS Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - GAS 36
(8:23 - 1st) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 25 for -11 yards (7-K.Robertson48-M.Webb).
+1 YD
2 & 21 - GAS 25
(8:08 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 26 for 1 yard (94-T.Sailo19-D.Pettus).
Penalty
3 & 20 - GAS 26
(7:32 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 23 for -3 yards (2-C.Martial77-T.Harris). Penalty on TRY 48-M.Webb Offside 5 yards enforced at GSO 26. No Play.
+5 YD
3 & 15 - GAS 31
(6:42 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 36 for 5 yards (2-C.Martial8-T.Harris).
Penalty
4 & 10 - GAS 36
(6:10 - 1st) Penalty on GSO 50-C.Kelly Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GSO 36.
Punt
4 & 25 - GAS 21
(6:10 - 1st) 98-A.Beck punts 48 yards from GSO 21. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 31 for no gain (26-N.Thompson).

TROY Trojans
- TD (6 plays, 69 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 31
(5:49 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 39 for 8 yards (31-D.Baker).
+54 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 39
(5:39 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to GSO 7 for 54 yards (27-K.Duncan).
+2 YD
1 & 7 - TROY 7
(5:16 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 5 for 2 yards (27-K.Duncan).
Penalty
2 & 5 - TROY 5
(4:59 - 1st) Penalty on TRY 23-B.Clark Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at GSO 5. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 19 - TROY 19
(4:59 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to GSO 18 for 1 yard (98-D.Springer).
+18 YD
3 & 18 - TROY 18
(4:22 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:02 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.

GAS Eagles
- TD (12 plays, 84 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:53 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 64 yards from TRY 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 16 for 15 yards (31-A.Smiley).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 16
(3:53 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 19 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial).
Sack
2 & 7 - GAS 19
(3:48 - 1st) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 15 for -4 yards (48-M.Webb).
+18 YD
3 & 11 - GAS 15
(3:13 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 33 for 18 yards (10-W.Sunderland).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 33
(2:28 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 39 for 6 yards (2-C.Martial).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 39
(1:43 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 41 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial48-M.Webb).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 41
(1:00 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 46 for 5 yards (7-K.Robertson19-D.Pettus).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 46
(0:17 - 1st) 16-M.Murray to GSO 50 for 4 yards (58-T.Mathis19-D.Pettus).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 50
(15:00 - 2nd) 15-J.King to TRY 48 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial).
No Gain
3 & 4 - GAS 48
(14:24 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 12-W.Kennedy.
+10 YD
4 & 4 - GAS 48
(13:43 - 2nd) 94-C.Wright to TRY 38 for 10 yards (58-T.Mathis).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38
(13:37 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to TRY 39 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the TRY 41.
+41 YD
2 & 13 - GAS 41
(12:53 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:22 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:10 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(12:10 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 5-J.Daughtry-Frye. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 34 for 9 yards (31-D.Baker32-C.Harris).
+9 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 34
(12:10 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs ob at TRY 43 for 9 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 43
(11:53 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 45-Z.Weldon.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 43
(11:33 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Clark.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - TROY 43
(11:28 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 24-T.Gibson. 24-T.Gibson to GSO 49 for 8 yards (45-R.Byrd32-C.Harris).
+2 YD
4 & 2 - TROY 49
(11:23 - 2nd) 14-M.Murphy to GSO 47 for 2 yards (31-D.Baker).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 47
(10:42 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain. Penalty on GSO 4-M.Brinson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GSO 47. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 32
(10:33 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 31 for 1 yard (36-R.Ellis).
+16 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 31
(10:16 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to GSO 15 for 16 yards (45-R.Byrd5-J.Bowdry).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 15
(9:49 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:29 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.

GAS Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:22 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(9:22 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy pushed ob at GSO 35 for 10 yards (18-R.Steward).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 35
(9:22 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 36 for 1 yard (2-C.Martial5-W.Choloh).
+30 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 36
(8:50 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to TRY 34 for 30 yards (10-W.Sunderland).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 34
(8:07 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to TRY 33 for 1 yard (18-R.Steward).
No Gain
2 & 9 - GAS 33
(7:33 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson.
+33 YD
3 & 9 - GAS 33
(6:53 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:43 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- FG (12 plays, 58 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:38 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 30 yards from GSO 35 out of bounds at the TRY 35.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35
(6:38 - 2nd) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 37 for 2 yards (92-R.Johnson15-J.Liptrot).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 37
(6:38 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 5-J.Daughtry-Frye. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 43 for 6 yards (36-R.Ellis).
Penalty
3 & 2 - TROY 43
(5:54 - 2nd) Team penalty on TRY False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 43. No Play.
+27 YD
3 & 7 - TROY 38
(5:32 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to GSO 35 for 27 yards (11-T.Bradley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 35
(5:12 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 35
(4:52 - 2nd) 1-K.Geiger to GSO 21 for 14 yards (24-D.Rutledge).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 21
(4:48 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 20 for 1 yard (47-R.Wade45-R.Byrd).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 20
(4:28 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Eafford.
+14 YD
3 & 9 - TROY 20
(3:55 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to GSO 6 for 14 yards (4-M.Brinson).
-1 YD
1 & 6 - TROY 6
(3:50 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 7 for -1 yard (96-T.Phillips).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TROY 7
(3:36 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
No Gain
3 & 7 - TROY 7
(2:58 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - TROY 7
(2:52 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter 24 yards Field Goal is Good.

GAS Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:47 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(2:44 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 27 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial8-T.Harris).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 27
(2:44 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 34 for 7 yards (16-J.Dunmore).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 34
(2:02 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 33 for -1 yard (10-W.Sunderland).
Punt
4 & 2 - GAS 33
(1:20 - 2nd) 98-A.Beck punts 31 yards from GSO 33 to TRY 36 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.

TROY Trojans
- Halftime (7 plays, 58 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 36
(1:13 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
+30 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 36
(1:06 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley pushed ob at GSO 34 for 30 yards (6-J.Singletary).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 34
(0:59 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 25 for 9 yards (45-R.Byrd).
No Gain
2 & 1 - TROY 25
(0:52 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Daughtry-Frye.
+7 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 25
(0:33 - 2nd) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to GSO 18 for 7 yards (36-R.Ellis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 18
(0:24 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Clark.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 18
(0:18 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker to GSO 6 for 12 yards (93-A.Watkins).
Field Goal
1 & 6 - TROY 6
(0:13 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

GAS Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:05 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 25 for no gain (2-C.Martial).
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Michaud.
Sack
3 & 10 - GAS 25
(14:28 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 21 for -4 yards (94-T.Sailo).
Punt
4 & 14 - GAS 21
(14:19 - 3rd) 98-A.Beck punts 43 yards from GSO 21 to TRY 36 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.

TROY Trojans
- Interception (2 plays, -18 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36
(13:33 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 43 for 7 yards (15-J.Liptrot).
Int
2 & 3 - TROY 43
(13:24 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain INTERCEPTED by 15-J.Liptrot at GSO 18. 15-J.Liptrot to GSO 18 for no gain (6-K.McClain).

GAS Eagles
- Punt (7 plays, 35 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 18
(13:08 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 24 for 6 yards (19-D.Pettus).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 24
(13:00 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 33 for 9 yards (7-K.Robertson19-D.Pettus).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 33
(12:24 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 34 for 1 yard (5-W.Choloh48-M.Webb).
Penalty
2 & 9 - GAS 34
(11:52 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Michaud. Penalty on TRY 11-O.Fletcher Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GSO 34. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 49
(11:07 - 3rd) 15-J.King pushed ob at TRY 48 for 3 yards (8-T.Harris).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 48
(10:59 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to TRY 47 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 6 - GAS 47
(10:25 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to TRY 47 for no gain (19-D.Pettus).
Punt
4 & 6 - GAS 47
(9:39 - 3rd) 98-A.Beck punts 33 yards from TRY 47 to TRY 14 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.

TROY Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 14
(8:57 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 23 for 9 yards (47-R.Wade).
-3 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 23
(8:49 - 3rd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 20 for -3 yards (47-R.Wade96-T.Phillips).
No Gain
3 & 4 - TROY 20
(8:34 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
Punt
4 & 4 - TROY 20
(7:50 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 36 yards from TRY 20 to GSO 44 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.

GAS Eagles
- Missed FG (10 plays, -18 yards, 4:44 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 44
(7:43 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Michaud.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 44
(7:35 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to TRY 49 for 7 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 49
(7:28 - 3rd) 15-J.King to TRY 46 for 3 yards (16-J.Dunmore).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 46
(6:50 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to TRY 42 for 4 yards (3-J.Whisenhunt).
No Gain
2 & 6 - GAS 42
(6:07 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to TRY 42 for no gain (48-M.Webb).
+19 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 42
(5:23 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to TRY 23 for 19 yards (11-O.Fletcher19-D.Pettus).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 23
(4:38 - 3rd) 15-J.King to TRY 22 for 1 yard (3-J.Whisenhunt58-T.Mathis).
-8 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 22
(3:57 - 3rd) 15-J.King to TRY 30 FUMBLES. 31-A.Smiley to TRY 30 for no gain.
-2 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 22
(3:11 - 3rd) 15-J.King to TRY 24 for -2 yards.
Sack
3 & 11 - GAS 24
(3:11 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts sacked at TRY 26 for -2 yards (2-C.Martial).
No Good
4 & 13 - GAS 26
(2:59 - 3rd) 16-T.Bass 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.

TROY Trojans
- Fumble (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 26
(2:21 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 5-J.Daughtry-Frye. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 34 FUMBLES (45-R.Byrd). 26-N.Thompson to TRY 34 for no gain.

GAS Eagles
- TD (4 plays, 34 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - GAS 34
(2:14 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts sacked at TRY 42 for -8 yards (7-K.Robertson).
+6 YD
2 & 18 - GAS 42
(2:05 - 3rd) 15-J.King to TRY 36 for 6 yards (8-T.Harris).
+10 YD
3 & 12 - GAS 36
(1:22 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 15-J.King. 15-J.King to TRY 26 for 10 yards (31-A.Smiley).
+26 YD
4 & 2 - GAS 26
(0:40 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 4th) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- TD (14 plays, 74 yards, 5:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:54 - 4th) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(14:54 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 36 for 11 yards (24-D.Rutledge).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36
(14:54 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 43 for 7 yards (45-R.Byrd).
+8 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 43
(14:34 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to GSO 49 for 8 yards (32-C.Harris).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 49
(14:10 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to GSO 47 for 2 yards (24-D.Rutledge).
+14 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 47
(13:42 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley pushed ob at GSO 33 for 14 yards (45-R.Byrd).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33
(13:03 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to GSO 25 for 8 yards (27-K.Duncan45-R.Byrd).
No Gain
2 & 2 - TROY 25
(12:39 - 4th) 1-K.Geiger incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Barker.
+13 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 25
(12:08 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to GSO 12 for 13 yards (45-R.Byrd).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 12
(12:01 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 10 for 2 yards (94-C.Wright96-T.Phillips).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 10
(11:37 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to GSO 1 for 9 yards (4-M.Brinson24-D.Rutledge).
Penalty
1 & 1 - TROY 1
(10:57 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 2 for -1 yard (47-R.Wade5-J.Bowdry). Penalty on GSO 47-R.Wade Personal Foul 0 yards enforced at GSO 1. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 1 - TROY 1
(10:40 - 4th) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
-6 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 1
(10:40 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley to GSO 7 for -6 yards (27-K.Duncan).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - TROY 7
(10:10 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(9:43 - 4th) 1-K.Geiger complete to 7-K.Barker. 7-K.Barker to GSO End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

GAS Eagles
- Downs (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:37 - 4th) 43-J.Martin kicks 58 yards from TRY 35. 12-W.Kennedy pushed ob at GSO 36 for 29 yards (21-K.Nixon).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36
(9:37 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 44 for 8 yards (12-M.Tyus).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - GAS 44
(9:29 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 49 for 5 yards (2-C.Martial).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 49
(8:57 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 6-C.Ransom. 6-C.Ransom to TRY 28 for 23 yards (12-M.Tyus).
Sack
1 & 10 - GAS 28
(8:27 - 4th) 1-S.Werts sacked at TRY 36 for -8 yards (5-W.Choloh).
+5 YD
2 & 18 - GAS 36
(7:50 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to TRY 31 for 5 yards (31-A.Smiley).
+1 YD
3 & 13 - GAS 31
(7:10 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to TRY 30 for 1 yard (94-T.Sailo).
No Gain
4 & 12 - GAS 30
(6:34 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.

TROY Trojans
- TD (2 plays, 85 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
+70 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 30
(5:51 - 4th) 20-D.Billingsley runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:43 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 35
(5:31 - 4th) Penalty on GSO 36-R.Ellis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 35. No Play.

GAS Eagles
- Downs (4 plays, 53 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:31 - 4th) 43-J.Martin kicks 50 yards from TRY 50 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(5:31 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 30 for 5 yards (2-C.Martial3-J.Whisenhunt).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 30
(5:31 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 4-K.Hood. 4-K.Hood to GSO 32 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 3 - GAS 32
(4:54 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson.
Sack
4 & 3 - GAS 32
(4:48 - 4th) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 22 for -10 yards (5-W.Choloh).

TROY Trojans
- TD (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 22
(4:48 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk to GSO 12 for 10 yards (24-D.Rutledge).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 12
(4:41 - 4th) 33-T.Woolfolk runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:01 - 4th) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 35
(3:50 - 4th) Penalty on TRY 65-D.Bradshaw Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 35. No Play.

GAS Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 56 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:50 - 4th) 43-J.Martin kicks 42 yards from TRY 20. 28-D.Carter to GSO 44 for 6 yards (4-C.Slocum14-M.Murphy).
Sack
1 & 10 - GAS 44
(3:50 - 4th) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 43 for -1 yard (48-M.Webb30-J.Hines).
+25 YD
2 & 11 - GAS 43
(3:42 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 6-C.Ransom. 6-C.Ransom to TRY 32 for 25 yards (8-T.Harris15-A.Gee).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 32
(3:15 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 32
(2:57 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 15-J.King.
+32 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 32
(2:52 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:45 - 4th) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.

TROY Trojans
- End of Game (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:37 - 4th) 16-T.Bass kicks 13 yards from GSO 35. 6-K.McClain to GSO 48 for no gain. Team penalty on GSO Offside declined.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 48
(2:37 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to GSO 31 for 17 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 31
(2:36 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to GSO 23 for 8 yards (32-C.Harris).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 23
(1:45 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to GSO 22 for 1 yard (18-J.Birdsong11-T.Bradley).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 22
(1:04 - 4th) 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to GSO 23 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:37
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
49
Touchdown 2:45
1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
56
yds
01:05
pos
27
49
Point After TD 3:50
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
49
Touchdown 4:01
33-T.Woolfolk runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
22
yds
00:58
pos
21
48
Point After TD 5:31
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
42
Touchdown 5:43
20-D.Billingsley runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
70
yds
00:20
pos
21
41
Two Point Conversion 9:37
1-K.Geiger complete to 7-K.Barker. 7-K.Barker to GSO End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
35
Touchdown 9:43
7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
74
yds
05:11
pos
21
33
Point After TD 14:54
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
27
Touchdown 15:00
1-S.Werts complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
34
yds
01:34
pos
20
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:05
98-T.Sumpter 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
58
yds
01:00
pos
14
27
Field Goal 2:47
98-T.Sumpter 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
63
yds
03:46
pos
14
24
Point After TD 6:38
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 6:43
1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:39
pos
13
21
Point After TD 9:22
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 9:29
7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
60
yds
02:41
pos
7
20
Point After TD 12:10
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 12:22
12-W.Kennedy runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
84
yds
03:36
pos
6
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:53
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 4:02
20-D.Billingsley runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
83
yds
01:47
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:54
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:00
7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
02:00
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 27
Rushing 9 12
Passing 6 14
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 6-16 7-13
4th Down Conv 2-4 2-3
Total Net Yards 304 603
Total Plays 65 74
Avg Gain 4.7 8.1
Net Yards Rushing 152 273
Rush Attempts 49 32
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 8.5
Net Yards Passing 152 330
Comp. - Att. 8-16 27-42
Yards Per Pass 9.5 7.9
Penalties - Yards 4-45 6-64
Touchdowns 4 6
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 3 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-40.2 1-36.0
Return Yards 50 -2
Punts - Returns 0-0 2--2
Kickoffs - Returns 3-50 1-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ga. Southern 5-4 01401428
Troy 4-5 141302249
Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Troy, Alabama
 152 PASS YDS 330
152 RUSH YDS 273
304 TOTAL YDS 603
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 181 3 0 206.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 181 3 0 206.9
S. Werts 8/16 181 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 75 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 75 1
W. Kennedy III 10 75 1 41
J. King 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 41 0
J. King 15 41 0 9
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 22 0
S. Werts 22 22 0 19
C. Wright 94 NT
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Wright 1 10 0 10
M. Murray 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Murray 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Murray 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 95 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 95 2
M. Murray 3 95 2 33
C. Ransom 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 48 0
C. Ransom 2 48 0 25
D. Anderson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 1
D. Anderson 1 26 1 26
J. King 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. King 1 10 0 10
K. Hood 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Hood 1 2 0 2
M. Michaud 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Michaud 0 0 0 0
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Kennedy III 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Byrd 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
R. Byrd 8-2 0.0 0
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Duncan Jr. 6-1 0.0 0
D. Rutledge Jr. 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Rutledge Jr. 6-1 0.0 0
R. Ellis 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Ellis 5-0 0.0 0
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Harris Jr. 3-2 0.0 0
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Wade Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
D. Baker Jr. 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Baker Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
A. Watkins 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Watkins 2-0 0.0 0
J. Liptrot 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
J. Liptrot 2-1 0.0 1
J. Birdsong 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Birdsong 2-0 0.0 0
M. Brinson 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Brinson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Springer 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Springer 1-0 0.0 0
T. Phillips 96 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
T. Phillips 1-3 0.0 0
R. Johnson III 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Johnson III 1-1 0.0 0
Q. Williams 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bradley 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Bradley 1-1 0.0 0
J. Singletary 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Singletary 1-0 0.0 0
C. Wright 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bowdry 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bowdry 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Bass 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
T. Bass 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Beck II 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 40.2 1
A. Beck II 5 40.2 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 29 0
W. Kennedy III 2 22.0 29 0
D. Carter Jr. 28 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
D. Carter Jr. 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 330 3 1 152.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 330 3 1 152.7
K. Barker 27/41 330 3 1
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
K. Geiger 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 163 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 163 2
D. Billingsley 14 163 2 70
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 37 0
J. Daughtry-Frye 6 37 0 17
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
K. Barker 6 36 0 20
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 1
T. Woolfolk 3 22 1 12
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
K. Geiger 1 14 0 14
M. Murphy 14 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Murphy 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 110 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 110 0
K. Geiger 7 110 0 54
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 58 1
R. Todd 3 58 1 27
K. McClain 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 0
K. McClain 5 52 0 14
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
D. Billingsley 3 28 0 14
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
J. Daughtry-Frye 3 23 0 9
T. Eafford 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 1
T. Eafford 1 15 1 15
B. Clark 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 1
B. Clark 2 15 1 13
S. Letton 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
S. Letton 1 13 0 13
L. Whittemore 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Whittemore 1 8 0 8
T. Gibson 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Gibson 1 8 0 8
Z. Weldon 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Weldon 0 0 0 0
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Barker 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Martial 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 1.0
C. Martial 11-0 1.0 0
TJ. Harris 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
TJ. Harris 4-2 0.0 0
K. Robertson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
K. Robertson 4-1 1.5 0
M. Webb 48 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 3.0
M. Webb 3-4 3.0 0
J. Whisenhunt 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Whisenhunt 3-1 0.0 0
T. Sailo 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Sailo 3-0 1.0 0
W. Sunderland 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Sunderland 3-0 0.0 0
W. Choloh Jr. 5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
W. Choloh Jr. 3-1 2.0 0
M. Tyus 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Tyus 2-0 0.0 0
T. Mathis 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Mathis 2-1 0.0 0
J. Dunmore 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Dunmore 2-0 0.0 0
A. Smiley 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Smiley 2-0 0.0 0
R. Steward 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Steward 2-0 0.0 0
D. Pettus 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
D. Pettus 2-5 0.0 0
O. Fletcher 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Fletcher 1-0 0.0 0
A. Gee 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Gee 0-1 0.0 0
J. Hines Jr. 30 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Hines Jr. 0-1 0.5 0
Tr. Harris 77 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Tr. Harris 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
T. Sumpter 2/2 24 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
T. Sumpter 1 36.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. McClain 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
K. McClain 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Whittemore 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.0 0 0
L. Whittemore 2 -1.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 GAS 25 1:21 3 4 Punt
8:23 GAS 36 2:13 4 0 Punt
3:53 GAS 16 3:36 12 84 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:22 GAS 25 2:39 6 75 TD
2:47 GAS 25 1:27 3 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 GAS 25 0:00 3 -4 Punt
13:08 GAS 18 3:29 7 35 Punt
7:43 GAS 44 4:44 10 -18 FG Miss
2:14 TROY 34 1:34 4 34 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:37 GAS 36 3:03 7 34 Downs
5:31 GAS 25 0:43 4 53 Downs
3:50 GAS 44 1:05 5 56 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 25 2:00 9 75 TD
10:48 TROY 23 2:16 8 41 Downs
5:49 TROY 31 1:47 6 69 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 TROY 25 2:41 10 75 TD
6:38 TROY 35 3:46 12 58 FG
1:13 TROY 36 1:00 7 58 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 TROY 36 0:09 2 -18 INT
8:57 TROY 14 1:07 3 6 Punt
2:21 TROY 26 0:00 1 8 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 TROY 25 5:11 14 74 TD
5:51 TROY 30 0:20 2 85 TD
4:48 GAS 22 0:58 3 7 TD
2:37 GAS 48 1:33 4 25 Game
