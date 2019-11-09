|
Appalachian St beats Gamecocks 20-15 for 2nd Power Five win
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Zac Thomas ran for a touchdown and Nicholas Ross scored on a 20-yard interception return as Appalachian State beat its second Power Five program of the season - and first from the Southeastern Conference - with a 20-15 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night.
The Mountaineers (8-1) were ranked No. 20 and undefeated with a chance to play in the Cotton Bowl before last week's 24-21 home loss to Georgia Southern. They bounced back in the best way possible, holding off a late rally by South Carolina and adding this Power Five takedown to their 34-31 victory at North Carolina on Sept. 21.
Bryan Edwards had a 23-yard touchdown catch to draw the Gamecocks (4-6) within five with three minutes left. The Gamecocks drove to the App State 9 with 11 seconds left. But after a South Carolina holding penalty, Hilinski's pass to the end zone was long in Appalachian State's latest landmark victory.
As the Mountaineers did after stunning fourth-ranked Michigan in 2007 and the Tar Heels back in September, they rushed the field in celebration.
South Carolina's chances of making a bowl took a serious hit. The Gamecocks now must win at Texas A&M (something they've never done) and No. 4 Clemson in their final two games to make their fourth postseason trip under coach Will Muschamp.
Things turned right before halftime when Hilinski's hard throw over the middle bounced off Xavier Legette's hands and was intercepted by safety Nicholas Ross and returned 20 yards for a touchdown to put Appalachian State ahead for good 13-6.
Hilinski, the Gamecocks freshman, had not thrown a pick in his past five games until Ross got the deflected ball and took it in for the score.
Appalachian State defense took away what was expected to be the Gamecocks biggest edge in the run game. Season starter Rico Dowdle, who had missed the previous two games with an ankle sprain, had zero yards on 10 first-half carries in his return.
The Gamecocks came in averaging 184 yards a game on the ground but gained just 21 on 27 carries. South Carolina played without leading rusher Tavien Feaster, who sustained a groin injury last week.
Edwards finished with nine catches for 90 yards, the senior surpassing Alshon Jeffery for the school's all-time receiving yardage mark.
THE TAKEAWAY
Appalachian State: The Mountaineers made a strong case to re-enter the national rankings. They also made a strong impression on Power Five athletic directors about not wanting to add Appalachian State to future schedules.
South Carolina: Muschamp had touted this as his deepest, most talented group this summer. But the Gamecocks continue to confound as they struggled to make plays on both sides of the ball. It was the third time in four games, South Carolina was outplayed in the second half of losses with a chance to win the game. Florida outscored the Gamecocks in the fourth quarter while Tennessee had a 24-0 advantage in the second half. Add the Mountaineers to the list.
UP NEXT
Appalachian State plays at Georgia State on Saturday night.
South Carolina closes Southeastern Conference play at Texas A&M on Saturday night.
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
SC
Gamecocks
- FG (15 plays, 52 yards, 5:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 56 yards from APP 35. 7-J.Robinson to SC 25 for 16 yards (25-K.Dawson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards pushed ob at SC 33 for 8 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - SC 33(14:54 - 1st) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 38 for 5 yards (48-D.Taylor).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 38(14:44 - 1st) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 37 for -1 yard (59-J.Fehr).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - SC 37(14:21 - 1st) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 36 for -1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - SC 36(13:50 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette. Penalty on APP 48-D.Taylor Offside 5 yards enforced at SC 36. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - SC 41(13:18 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to APP 48 for 11 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 48(13:10 - 1st) 7-D.Joyner to APP 42 for 6 yards (98-E.Scott).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - SC 42(12:43 - 1st) 14-D.Fenwick to APP 36 for 6 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 36(12:13 - 1st) 5-R.Dowdle to APP 37 for -1 yard (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - SC 37(11:46 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski scrambles to APP 28 for 9 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - SC 28(11:15 - 1st) 5-R.Dowdle to APP 27 for 1 yard (20-N.Cook).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - SC 27(10:49 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to APP 25 for 2 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(10:00 - 1st) 7-D.Joyner to APP 23 for 2 yards (97-C.Spurlin59-J.Fehr).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SC 23(9:43 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SC 23(9:07 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - SC 23(9:01 - 1st) 43-P.White 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- FG (10 plays, 37 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:56 - 1st) 48-W.Tommie kicks 61 yards from SC 35. 3-D.Evans pushed ob at APP 45 for 41 yards (9-C.Smith).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(8:51 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 50 for 5 yards (29-J.Ibe).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - APLST 50(8:51 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 50(8:13 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to SC 45 for 5 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 50(8:05 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to SC 46 for 4 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
+22 YD
|
4 & 1 - APLST 46(8:05 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 87-C.Reed. 87-C.Reed to SC 24 for 22 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(7:40 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to SC 18 for 6 yards (6-T.Brunson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - APLST 18(7:15 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to SC 9 for 9 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 9 - APLST 9(6:36 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to SC 12 for -3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - APLST 12(6:21 - 1st) 3-D.Evans pushed ob at SC 7 for 5 yards (1-J.Horn).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - APLST 7(5:47 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at SC 23 for -16 yards. Penalty on APP 12-Z.Thomas Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at SC 23. (53-E.Jones).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 23 - APLST 23(5:23 - 1st) 91-C.Staton 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
SC
Gamecocks
- FG (7 plays, 60 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:14 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 32 yards from APP 35. 88-W.Register to SC 33 for no gain.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 33(5:10 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway to APP 48 for 19 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 48(5:10 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 48(4:45 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards pushed ob at APP 43 for 5 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 5 - SC 43(4:39 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 35-T.Adkins. 35-T.Adkins pushed ob at APP 14 for 29 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 14(4:00 - 1st) 5-R.Dowdle to APP 18 for -4 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - SC 18(3:29 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 83-C.Dawkins. 83-C.Dawkins to APP 14 for 4 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - SC 14(2:52 - 1st) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 83-C.Dawkins. 83-C.Dawkins to APP 7 for 7 yards (6-D.Franklin59-J.Fehr).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - SC 7(2:09 - 1st) 43-P.White 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:27 - 1st) 48-W.Tommie kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(1:22 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans to APP 49 for 24 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(1:22 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to SC 46 for 5 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 46(0:15 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 22-R.Anderson. 22-R.Anderson pushed ob at SC 48 for -2 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - APLST 48(15:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - APLST 48(14:23 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 35 yards from SC 48 to SC 13 fair catch by 17-X.Legette.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 14(14:18 - 2nd) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 14 for no gain (21-R.Huff).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 14(14:09 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 7-D.Joyner. 7-D.Joyner to SC 19 for 5 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SC 19(13:40 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 35-T.Adkins.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - SC 19(12:58 - 2nd) 20-J.Charlton punts 49 yards from SC 19 to the APP 32 downed by 1-J.Horn.
APLST
Mountaineers
- FG (9 plays, 38 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 32(12:53 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 43 for 11 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 43(12:41 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to APP 49 for 6 yards (95-K.Smith).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - APLST 49(12:19 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to APP 50 for 1 yard (35-D.Fennell).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 50(11:49 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to SC 44 for 6 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 44(11:04 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to SC 36 for 8 yards (44-S.Greene).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 36(10:31 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to SC 32 for 4 yards (6-T.Brunson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 32(9:59 - 2nd) 14-M.Williams incomplete. Intended for 12-Z.Thomas.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 32(9:21 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans pushed ob at SC 30 for 2 yards (8-D.Wonnum).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - APLST 30(9:21 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - APLST 30(8:43 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:36 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 57 yards from APP 35. 17-X.Legette to SC 22 for 14 yards (28-K.Brown).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 22(8:29 - 2nd) 7-D.Joyner pushed ob at SC 28 for 6 yards (7-J.Thomas). Penalty on APP 24-A.Davis-Gaither Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SC 28.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 43(8:23 - 2nd) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 44 for 1 yard (6-D.Franklin59-J.Fehr).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - SC 44(8:05 - 2nd) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 46 for 2 yards (59-J.Fehr3-S.Jolly).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SC 46(7:50 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - SC 46(7:03 - 2nd) 20-J.Charlton punts 54 yards from SC 46 to APP End Zone. touchback.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 20(6:56 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 16 for -4 yards (5-K.Thomas).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 14 - APLST 16(6:46 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to APP 29 for 13 yards (24-I.Mukuamu).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 29(6:10 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 33 for 4 yards (26-Z.Pickens).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(5:26 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 35 for 2 yards (95-K.Smith).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - APLST 35(4:51 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 34 for -1 yard (3-J.Kinlaw15-A.Sterling).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - APLST 34(4:14 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans to APP 43 for 9 yards (53-E.Jones8-D.Wonnum).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - APLST 34(3:29 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans to APP 42 for 8 yards (53-E.Jones8-D.Wonnum).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - APLST 42(3:29 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 47 yards from APP 42 to the SC 11 downed by 40-L.Doublin.
SC
Gamecocks
- Interception (3 plays, 87 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 11(2:55 - 2nd) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 11 for no gain (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 11(2:40 - 2nd) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 9 for -2 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither48-D.Taylor).
|
Int
|
3 & 12 - SC 9(2:11 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette INTERCEPTED by 26-N.Ross at SC 20. 26-N.Ross runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Fumble (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(2:03 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(1:51 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to SC 25 fair catch by 88-W.Register.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(1:51 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway to SC 30 for 5 yards (45-T.Cobb).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 30(1:51 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 10-J.Urich. 10-J.Urich to SC 41 for 11 yards (45-T.Cobb8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 41(1:32 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 41(1:21 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Urich.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - APLST 41(1:13 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - APLST 41(1:08 - 2nd) 20-J.Charlton punts 58 yards from SC 41 to the APP 1 downed by 24-I.Mukuamu.
SC
Gamecocks
- Halftime (3 plays, 13 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 1(0:57 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 5 for 4 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 5(0:45 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 7 for 2 yards (8-D.Wonnum).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SC 7(0:39 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - SC 7(0:33 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 49 yards from APP 7. 17-X.Legette to SC 44 FUMBLES. 17-X.Legette to SC 44 for no gain. Penalty on APP 19-M.Price Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Penalty on SC 9-C.Smith Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Interception (5 plays, 45 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 44(0:28 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 17-X.Legette. 17-X.Legette to APP 48 for 8 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 48(0:14 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway to APP 43 for 5 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither59-J.Fehr).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 43(0:06 - 2nd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Markway.
SC
Gamecocks
- FG (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) 48-W.Tommie kicks 64 yards from SC 35. 11-J.Virgil pushed ob at APP 20 for 19 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 20(15:00 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson to APP 29 for 9 yards (10-R.Roderick).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - SC 29(14:54 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 35 for 6 yards (95-K.Smith).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(14:24 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 37 for 2 yards (53-E.Jones6-T.Brunson).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - SC 37(13:52 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 36 for -1 yard (44-S.Greene).
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - SC 36(13:22 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 22-R.Anderson INTERCEPTED by 53-E.Jones at APP 36. 53-E.Jones pushed ob at APP 35 for 1 yard (58-R.Neuzil60-N.Hannon).
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (8 plays, 39 yards, 4:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(12:43 - 3rd) 5-R.Dowdle to APP 32 for 3 yards (45-T.Cobb).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - APLST 32(12:30 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - APLST 32(12:06 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to APP 32 for no gain (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - APLST 32(11:58 - 3rd) 43-P.White 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (7 plays, 21 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:15 - 3rd) 48-W.Tommie kicks 61 yards from SC 35. 11-J.Virgil to SC 39 for 57 yards (32-C.Kinlaw).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SC 39(11:08 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams. Penalty on APP 51-B.Hunter Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at SC 39. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SC 44(10:54 - 3rd) 22-R.Anderson to SC 44 for no gain (90-R.Sandidge). Penalty on SC 90-R.Sandidge Holding 10 yards enforced at SC 44.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - SC 34(10:48 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to SC 30 for 4 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - SC 30(10:27 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to SC 27 for 3 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 27(9:48 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to SC 26 for 1 yard (44-S.Greene).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - SC 26(9:11 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton pushed ob at SC 3 for 23 yards (6-T.Brunson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - SC 3(8:31 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to SC 1 for 2 yards (1-J.Horn).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SC 1(7:57 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:14 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:10 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 63 yards from APP 35. 7-J.Robinson to SC 24 for 22 yards (19-M.Price34-J.Heilig).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(7:10 - 3rd) 5-R.Dowdle to SC 28 for 4 yards (48-D.Taylor).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 28(7:01 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway to SC 32 for 4 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - APLST 32(6:35 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to SC 46 for 14 yards (26-N.Ross).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 46(5:50 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 35-T.Adkins. 35-T.Adkins to SC 50 for 4 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 50(5:41 - 3rd) 5-R.Dowdle to APP 49 for 1 yard (48-D.Taylor52-D.Jackson).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 49(5:22 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 5-R.Dowdle. 5-R.Dowdle to APP 50 for -1 yard (7-J.Thomas).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - APLST 50(4:44 - 3rd) Penalty on SC 9-C.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at APP 50. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - APLST 45(4:09 - 3rd) 20-J.Charlton punts 42 yards from SC 45 to APP 13 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
SC
Gamecocks
- Downs (13 plays, 13 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 13(4:06 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 11 for -2 yards (15-A.Sterling).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - SC 11(3:56 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Sutton.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - SC 11(3:17 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 15 for 4 yards (29-J.Ibe).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SC 15(3:08 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 57 yards from APP 15 to the SC 28 downed by 31-N.Hampton.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 28(2:29 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 29 for 1 yard (98-E.Scott).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 29(2:17 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 86-C.Terrell. 86-C.Terrell pushed ob at SC 40 for 11 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 40(1:48 - 3rd) 14-D.Fenwick to SC 42 for 2 yards (59-J.Fehr45-T.Cobb).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 42(1:29 - 3rd) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to APP 48 for 10 yards (7-J.Thomas21-R.Huff).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 48(1:00 - 3rd) 5-R.Dowdle to APP 47 for 1 yard (97-C.Spurlin20-N.Cook).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - APLST 47(0:31 - 3rd) Team penalty on SC 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at APP 47. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 14 - APLST 48(15:00 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 7-D.Joyner. 7-D.Joyner pushed ob at APP 40 for 12 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - APLST 40(15:00 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards. Penalty on APP 8-S.Jean-Charles Pass interference 5 yards enforced at APP 40. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(14:34 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski sacked at APP 45 for -10 yards (59-J.Fehr).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 20 - APLST 45(14:30 - 4th) Penalty on SC 50-S.Hutcherson False start 5 yards enforced at APP 45. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 25 - APLST 50(13:44 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Terrell.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 25 - APLST 50(13:18 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 17-X.Legette. 17-X.Legette to APP 35 for 15 yards (59-J.Fehr).
|
Sack
|
4 & 10 - APLST 35(13:10 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski sacked at APP 41 for -6 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
SC
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 42(12:26 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to APP 45 for 3 yards (8-D.Wonnum7-J.Robinson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 45(12:19 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to SC 48 for 7 yards (24-I.Mukuamu3-J.Kinlaw).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 48(11:47 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to SC 47 for 1 yard (95-K.Smith3-J.Kinlaw).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 9 - SC 47(11:14 - 4th) 26-M.Williams pushed ob at APP 48 for -5 yards (44-S.Greene10-R.Roderick). Penalty on APP 60-N.Hannon Holding declined.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - SC 48(10:28 - 4th) 26-M.Williams to SC 46 for 6 yards (15-A.Sterling52-K.Enagbare).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SC 46(9:57 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 35 yards from SC 46 to SC 11 fair catch by 17-X.Legette.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 11(9:12 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Dowdle.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 11(9:06 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards to SC 14 for 3 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 14(9:02 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski scrambles pushed ob at SC 16 for 2 yards (48-D.Taylor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - APLST 16(8:35 - 4th) 20-J.Charlton punts 59 yards from SC 16. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 29 for 4 yards (44-S.Greene).
SC
Gamecocks
- TD (15 plays, 78 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 29(7:57 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to APP 31 for 2 yards (29-J.Ibe).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - SC 31(7:40 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to APP 34 for 3 yards (29-J.Ibe95-K.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SC 34(7:01 - 4th) 11-J.Virgil to APP 34 for no gain (24-I.Mukuamu6-T.Brunson).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - SC 34(6:20 - 4th) Penalty on APP 51-B.Hunter False start 5 yards enforced at APP 34. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - SC 29(5:29 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 50 yards from APP 29 to SC 21 fair catch by 89-B.Edwards.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 22(5:08 - 4th) Penalty on SC 7-D.Joyner False start 5 yards enforced at SC 22. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - APLST 17(5:01 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 5-R.Dowdle. 5-R.Dowdle to SC 24 for 7 yards (26-N.Ross).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 24(5:01 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 84-K.Markway. 84-K.Markway to SC 34 for 10 yards (59-J.Fehr).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(4:43 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Dowdle.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - APLST 34(4:30 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette. Penalty on APP 8-S.Jean-Charles Pass interference 6 yards enforced at SC 34. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 40(4:24 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 17-X.Legette. 17-X.Legette to SC 49 for 9 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - APLST 49(4:20 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 17-X.Legette.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 49(4:05 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 17-X.Legette. 17-X.Legette to APP 49 for 2 yards (59-J.Fehr).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(4:01 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 5-R.Dowdle. 5-R.Dowdle to APP 34 for 15 yards (45-T.Cobb).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(3:48 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Markway.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 34(3:41 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 20-K.Harris.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - APLST 34(3:32 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Joyner.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 10 - APLST 34(3:27 - 4th) Penalty on SC 50-S.Hutcherson False start 5 yards enforced at APP 34. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
4 & 15 - APLST 39(3:23 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards pushed ob at APP 23 for 16 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 23(3:23 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(3:07 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Franklin at APP End Zone. 6-D.Franklin to APP 3 for 3 yards.
SC
Gamecocks
- End of Game (15 plays, 36 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:58 - 4th) 48-W.Tommie kicks 61 yards from SC 35. 3-D.Evans to APP 4 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 4(2:58 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to APP 8 for 4 yards (53-E.Jones).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 8(2:58 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 3 for -5 yards (44-S.Greene).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - SC 3(2:52 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 12 for 9 yards (29-J.Ibe).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - SC 12(2:45 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 43 yards from APP 12 to SC 45 fair catch by 89-B.Edwards.
SC
Gamecocks
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 45(1:57 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Dowdle.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 45(1:50 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 17-X.Legette. 17-X.Legette runs ob at APP 47 for 8 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - SC 47(1:46 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Thomas at APP 11. 7-J.Thomas to APP 41 for 30 yards (17-X.Legette). Penalty on APP 24-A.Davis-Gaither Offside 5 yards enforced at APP 47. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 42(1:39 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Joyner.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - SC 42(1:25 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski sacked at APP 50 for -8 yards FUMBLES (31-N.Hampton). 3-R.Hilinski to APP 50 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - SC 50(1:22 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Markway.
|
+20 YD
|
4 & 18 - SC 50(1:03 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 5-R.Dowdle. 5-R.Dowdle to APP 30 for 20 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither3-S.Jolly).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SC 30(0:58 - 4th) Team penalty on SC False start 5 yards enforced at APP 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SC 35(0:44 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - SC 35(0:34 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - SC 35(0:27 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards.
|
+26 YD
|
4 & 15 - SC 35(0:23 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski complete to 5-R.Dowdle. 5-R.Dowdle to APP 9 for 26 yards (59-J.Fehr).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - SC 9(0:19 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski spikes the ball at APP 9 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - SC 9(0:10 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards. Penalty on SC 79-D.Wonnum Holding 10 yards enforced at APP 9. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 19 - SC 19(0:09 - 4th) 3-R.Hilinski incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Edwards. Team penalty on SC Holding declined.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|22
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|4
|15
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|4-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|4-5
|Total Net Yards
|202
|322
|Total Plays
|57
|85
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|97
|21
|Rush Attempts
|41
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|0.8
|Net Yards Passing
|105
|301
|Comp. - Att.
|9-16
|32-58
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-46
|8-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.1
|5-52.4
|Return Yards
|141
|52
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-117
|4-52
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|105
|PASS YDS
|301
|
|
|97
|RUSH YDS
|21
|
|
|202
|TOTAL YDS
|322
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|9/15
|105
|0
|1
|
Ma. Williams 14 WR
|Ma. Williams
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|23
|85
|0
|11
|
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|7
|19
|0
|6
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Anderson 22 WR
|R. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|9
|-7
|1
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Sutton 2 WR
|C. Sutton
|3
|38
|0
|23
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|2
|32
|0
|24
|
C. Reed 87 TE
|C. Reed
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
Ma. Williams 14 WR
|Ma. Williams
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Anderson 22 WR
|R. Anderson
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Thomas 7 DB
|J. Thomas
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fehr 59 LB
|J. Fehr
|8-4
|1.0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 48 DL
|D. Taylor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 45 LB
|T. Cobb
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Franklin 6 DB
|D. Franklin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ross 26 DB
|N. Ross
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Scott 98 DL
|E. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cook 20 LB
|N. Cook
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hampton 31 LB
|N. Hampton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Huff 21 DB
|R. Huff
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|2/2
|47
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|7
|45.1
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|32/57
|325
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Joyner 7 QB
|D. Joyner
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
R. Dowdle 5 RB
|R. Dowdle
|14
|9
|0
|5
|
D. Fenwick 14 RB
|D. Fenwick
|4
|9
|0
|6
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|5
|-13
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
|B. Edwards
|9
|90
|1
|23
|
R. Dowdle 5 RB
|R. Dowdle
|5
|67
|0
|26
|
K. Markway 84 TE
|K. Markway
|5
|43
|0
|19
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|5
|42
|0
|15
|
T. Adkins 35 WR
|T. Adkins
|2
|33
|0
|29
|
D. Joyner 7 QB
|D. Joyner
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
C. Dawkins 83 WR
|C. Dawkins
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
J. Urich 10 WR
|J. Urich
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Terrell 86 WR
|C. Terrell
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|10-0
|1.0
|1
|
J. Ibe 29 DB
|J. Ibe
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|5-1
|0.5
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
|I. Mukuamu
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 95 DL
|K. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roderick 10 DB
|R. Roderick
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
DJ. Wonnum 8 LB
|DJ. Wonnum
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brunson 6 LB
|T. Brunson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sterling 15 DL
|A. Sterling
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Horn 1 DB
|J. Horn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sandidge 90 DL
|R. Sandidge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 5 DL
|K. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 26 DL
|Z. Pickens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fennell 35 LB
|D. Fennell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
|J. Kinlaw
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
K. Enagbare 52 DL
|K. Enagbare
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|3/3
|50
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 20 P
|J. Charlton
|5
|52.4
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|2
|19.0
|22
|0
|
W. Register 88 TE
|W. Register
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
