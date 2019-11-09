|
|
|STNFRD
|COLO
Price hits winning kick with no time left, CU beats Stanford
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Freshman kicker Evan Price made a 37-yard field goal with no time remaining as Colorado beat Stanford 16-13 on Saturday to snap a five-game skid and keep its flickering bowl hopes afloat.
Price was promoted this week with James Stefanou dealing with an injury. Price was instantly mobbed by teammates, falling to the ground and losing his helmet. It was Colorado's first game-winning field goal as time expired since Sept. 29, 2007, against Oklahoma.
The Buffaloes (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) need to win their final two games to become bowl eligible.
Stanford (4-5, 3-4) must win two of its final three contests to extend its bowl streak to 11 straight seasons.
Both teams have already been eliminated from Pac-12 title considerations.
Colorado quarterback Steven Montez methodically drove the Buffaloes down the field to set up the winning score. The drive was aided by a pass interference call on Stanford's Kyu Blu Kelly, who reached out to slow down Tony Brown on a deep pass. Colorado also went for it on fourth-and-short at the Stanford 34, with Laviska Shenault Jr. - banged up knee and all - churning for the yardage.
K.J. Costello gave Stanford its first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter when on third-and-15 he found Simi Fehoko over the middle. Fehoko took it from there, splitting several defenders and bursting to the end zone for a 79-yard score.
Midway through the fourth, Montez tossed a short pass wide of K.D. Nixon standing at the goal line. The Buffaloes settled for a 23-yard field goal from Price to tie the game at 13.
Shenault went to the CU locker room late in the second quarter with a knee injury only to return. He had eight catches for 91 yards.
Montez had a 13-yard TD run in the first quarter that catapulted the senior from El Paso, Texas, over the 10,000-yard mark for his career. He joins Sefo Liufau (10,509 yards from 2013-16) as the only Buffaloes in the 10K club.
A big moment early was when Stanford's Michael Wilson fumbled a punt and the Buffaloes recovered the ball inside the 10. But a holding call nullified the turnover.
In the second quarter, Stanford defensive back J.J. Parson thwarted a drive by picking off his first career pass. Stanford turned it into a field goal with 9:09 remaining before halftime. Moments before, the Cardinal had a touchdown reversed on review, when it was ruled Fehoko had a foot out of bounds in the back of the end zone.
THE TAKEAWAY
Stanford: The Cardinal rarely lose this time of year. They fall to 25-8 under coach David Shaw in November.
Colorado: Colorado improved to 64-36-5 all-time on homecoming.
HALL OF FAME
Former Colorado head coach Gary Barnett and other members of Colorado's recently inducted athletic hall of fame class were recognized at halftime. Barnett went 49-38 over seven seasons (1999-2005). Among the other inductees were Jenny (Barringer) Simpson - the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the 1,500 meters - and late football coach Fred Folsom (his name is on the stadium).
THIS & THAT
Colorado senior P Alex Kinney played in his 53rd career game. He moved into sole possession of games played, breaking a tie with Quinn Sypniewski (2000-05). ... Ralphie, Colorado's live buffalo mascot, was sidelined for the day.
UP NEXT
Stanford: At Washington State next Saturday.
Colorado: After a bye week, host Washington on Nov. 23. The Huskies lead the series 11-6-1.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
COLO
Buffaloes
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to COL 38 for 13 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 38(15:00 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 46 for 8 yards (43-R.Beecher).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLO 46(14:47 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 50 for 4 yards (11-P.Adebo).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 50(14:12 - 1st) 12-S.Montez scrambles to STA 41 for 9 yards (25-A.Pryts).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLO 41(13:49 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to STA 30 for 11 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 30(13:10 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 30(12:40 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley pushed ob at STA 24 for 6 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - COLO 24(12:34 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to STA 13 for 11 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 13(12:00 - 1st) 12-S.Montez runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:20 - 1st) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- FG (10 plays, 53 yards, 4:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:14 - 1st) 49-D.Price kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(11:14 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 32 for 7 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 32(11:14 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 36 for 4 yards (36-A.Jones).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 36(10:30 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 50 for 14 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 50(10:01 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to COL 46 for 4 yards (54-T.Lang).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 46(9:33 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to COL 32 for 14 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 32(8:53 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 88-T.Fisk. 88-T.Fisk to COL 26 for 6 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 26(8:18 - 1st) 32-N.Peat to COL 21 for 5 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 21(7:34 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 21(7:00 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - STNFRD 21(6:53 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 9-O.St.Brown. 9-O.St.Brown to COL 22 for -1 yard (20-D.Taylor).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - STNFRD 22(6:46 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:02 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(5:58 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to COL 32 for 7 yards (11-P.Adebo).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLO 32(5:58 - 1st) 1-J.Mangham to COL 34 for 2 yards (25-A.Pryts18-S.Head).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLO 34(5:16 - 1st) 1-J.Mangham to COL 38 for 4 yards (32-J.McGill).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 38(4:48 - 1st) 3-K.Nixon runs ob at COL 50 for 12 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 50(4:17 - 1st) 1-J.Mangham to COL 46 for -4 yards (91-T.Schaffer).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - COLO 46(3:41 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to STA 48 for 6 yards (25-A.Pryts).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - COLO 48(3:05 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - COLO 48(2:37 - 1st) 89-A.Kinney punts 38 yards from STA 48. 14-D.Stanley to STA 10 FUMBLES. 35-B.Bisharat to STA 10 for no gain. Penalty on COL 63-J.Bale Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 48. No Play.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Interception (7 plays, 6 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - COLO 42(2:30 - 1st) 89-A.Kinney punts 38 yards from COL 42 to STA 20 fair catch by 4-M.Wilson.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 20(2:21 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 22 for 2 yards (99-J.Sami).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLO 22(2:14 - 1st) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 27 for 5 yards (36-A.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - COLO 27(1:32 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - COLO 27(0:49 - 1st) 27-R.Sanborn punts 43 yards from STA 27 out of bounds at the COL 30.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- FG (8 plays, 62 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30(0:44 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 33 for 3 yards (51-J.Swann47-T.Kaufusi).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 33(0:36 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to COL 44 for 11 yards (25-A.Pryts).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 44(0:04 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 38 for -6 yards (57-M.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 16 - STNFRD 38(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on COL 56-T.Lynott False start 5 yards enforced at COL 38. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 21 - STNFRD 33(14:19 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 40 for 7 yards (34-T.Booker).
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 14 - STNFRD 40(13:57 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to STA 31 for 29 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 31(13:24 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley INTERCEPTED by 4-J.Parson at STA 25. 4-J.Parson to STA 36 for 11 yards (8-A.Fontenot).
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 36(12:44 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to STA 39 for 3 yards (34-M.Johnson36-A.Jones).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 39(12:37 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to STA 38 for -1 yard (20-D.Taylor).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - COLO 38(11:55 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to STA 49 for 11 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 49(11:11 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 9-O.St.Brown. 9-O.St.Brown to COL 20 for 31 yards (2-M.Onu).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 20(10:41 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to COL 17 for 3 yards (26-C.Wells).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 17(10:10 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - COLO 17(9:27 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - COLO 17(0:09 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - COLO 17(9:19 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Interception (6 plays, 0 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:14 - 2nd) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(9:09 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to COL 39 for 14 yards (36-T.Sinclair).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(9:09 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 37 for -2 yards (50-D. Wade-Perry).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - STNFRD 37(8:41 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault pushed ob at COL 41 for 4 yards (52-C.Toohill).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - STNFRD 41(8:06 - 2nd) Penalty on STA 51-J.Swann Offside 5 yards enforced at COL 41. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 46(7:43 - 2nd) 18-T.Brown to COL 46 for no gain (43-R.Beecher).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - STNFRD 46(7:22 - 2nd) 89-A.Kinney punts 54 yards from COL 46 to STA End Zone. touchback.
COLO
Buffaloes
- FG (15 plays, 63 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 20(6:40 - 2nd) 32-N.Peat to STA 27 for 7 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLO 27(6:34 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to STA 40 for 13 yards (55-A.Williams).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 40(5:55 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to COL 42 for 18 yards (16-T.Luckett).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 42(5:16 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 42(4:39 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to COL 40 for 2 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
Int
|
3 & 8 - COLO 40(4:31 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Wedington INTERCEPTED by 3-D.Rakestraw at COL 19. 3-D.Rakestraw to COL 20 for 1 yard (5-C.Wedington).
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Halftime (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(3:50 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL 11 for -9 yards (52-C.Toohill).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 19 - STNFRD 11(3:42 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 14 for 3 yards (32-J.McGill).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 16 - STNFRD 14(3:01 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to COL 30 for 16 yards (18-S.Head).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30(2:56 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 42 for 12 yards. Penalty on COL 78-W.Sherman Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 30. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 20 - STNFRD 20(2:30 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez scrambles to COL 37 for 17 yards (32-J.McGill).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 37(2:11 - 2nd) Team penalty on COL False start 5 yards enforced at COL 37. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - STNFRD 32(1:42 - 2nd) Penalty on STA 52-C.Toohill Offside 5 yards enforced at COL 32. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 37(1:42 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 39 for 2 yards (18-S.Head).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 39(1:42 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 49 for 10 yards (34-T.Booker).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(1:28 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 13-M.Bell. 13-M.Bell to STA 43 for 8 yards (43-R.Beecher).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 43(1:16 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown pushed ob at STA 34 for 9 yards (11-P.Adebo).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(1:07 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon runs ob at STA 23 for 11 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(1:03 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to STA 17 for 6 yards (90-G.Reid).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 17(0:58 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - STNFRD 17(0:50 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - STNFRD 17(0:43 - 2nd) 43-E.Price 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Missed FG (13 plays, 79 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) 49-D.Price kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(0:32 - 2nd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 22 for -3 yards (26-C.Wells).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - STNFRD 22(0:32 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to STA 29 for 7 yards (53-N.Landman).
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:09 - 2nd) 49-D.Price kicks 62 yards from COL 35. 4-M.Wilson runs ob at STA 7 for 4 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 7(15:00 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 20 for 13 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 20(14:58 - 3rd) Penalty on STA 19-E.Higgins Unsportsmanlike conduct 10 yards enforced at STA 20. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 10(14:52 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 15 for 5 yards (26-C.Wells).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - COLO 15(14:34 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - COLO 15(13:55 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson. Penalty on COL 20-D.Taylor Pass interference 15 yards enforced at STA 15. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 30(13:50 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson pushed ob at STA 39 for 9 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLO 39(13:46 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to COL 44 for 17 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 44(13:20 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to COL 35 for 9 yards (2-M.Onu).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLO 35(12:58 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello scrambles runs ob at COL 21 for 14 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 21(12:16 - 3rd) 32-N.Peat to COL 10 for 11 yards (2-M.Onu). Penalty on STA 9-O.St.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 10.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - COLO 20(11:34 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to COL 16 for 4 yards (26-C.Wells).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - COLO 16(11:07 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Wedington.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - COLO 16(10:26 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to COL 14 for 2 yards (99-J.Sami).
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - COLO 14(10:20 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (9 plays, 34 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(9:35 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to COL 27 for 7 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 27(9:35 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 27(9:00 - 3rd) 3-K.Nixon to COL 29 for 2 yards (51-J.Swann).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - STNFRD 29(8:48 - 3rd) 89-A.Kinney punts 58 yards from COL 29 out of bounds at the STA 13.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 13(8:16 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 16 for 3 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - COLO 16(8:09 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Wedington.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 7 - COLO 16(7:26 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 84-C.Parkinson. 84-C.Parkinson to STA 36 for 20 yards (26-C.Wells3-D.Rakestraw).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 36(7:18 - 3rd) 32-N.Peat to STA 42 for 6 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - COLO 42(6:40 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to COL 43 for 15 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 43(5:55 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to COL 39 for 4 yards (36-A.Jones).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - COLO 39(5:21 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello sacked at COL 42 for -3 yards (34-M.Johnson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - COLO 42(4:40 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello sacked at COL 48 for -6 yards (54-T.Lang).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 15 - COLO 48(3:55 - 3rd) Penalty on STA 27-R.Sanborn Delay of game 5 yards enforced at COL 48. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - COLO 47(3:07 - 3rd) 27-R.Sanborn punts 41 yards from STA 47 to COL 12 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- TD (4 plays, 74 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 12(3:03 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 14 for 2 yards (18-S.Head43-R.Beecher).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - STNFRD 14(2:56 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 23 for 9 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 23(2:26 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 23(1:58 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 26 for 3 yards (52-C.Toohill).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - STNFRD 26(1:51 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 38-B.Russell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - STNFRD 26(1:07 - 3rd) 89-A.Kinney punts 48 yards from COL 26 to STA 26 fair catch by 4-M.Wilson.
COLO
Buffaloes
- FG (13 plays, 69 yards, 6:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 26(1:02 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 29 for 3 yards (2-M.Onu).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 29(0:55 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 24-J.Symonds. 24-J.Symonds to STA 34 for 5 yards (2-M.Onu). Penalty on STA 5-C.Wedington Facemasking 15 yards enforced at STA 34.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - COLO 19(0:16 - 3rd) 22-C.Scarlett to STA 21 for 2 yards (36-A.Jones).
|
+79 YD
|
3 & 15 - COLO 21(15:00 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko runs 79 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:18 - 4th) 27-R.Sanborn extra point is good.
STNFRD
Cardinal
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:05 - 4th) 27-R.Sanborn kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(14:05 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 32 for 7 yards (25-A.Pryts).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 32(14:05 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to COL 38 for 6 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(13:42 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to COL 42 for 4 yards (25-A.Pryts).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 42(13:13 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to STA 40 for 18 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(12:48 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 40(12:34 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 10-J.Jackson. 10-J.Jackson to STA 36 for 4 yards (36-T.Sinclair).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 36(12:26 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to STA 31 for 5 yards (52-C.Toohill).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - STNFRD 31(11:41 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to STA 30 for 1 yard (21-K.Williamson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30(11:01 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to STA 28 for 2 yards (51-J.Swann).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - STNFRD 28(10:26 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to STA 29 for -1 yard (36-T.Sinclair). Penalty on STA 11-P.Adebo Facemasking 15 yards enforced at STA 29.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 14(9:45 - 4th) 8-A.Fontenot to STA 10 for 4 yards (51-J.Swann).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 10(9:09 - 4th) 12-S.Montez to STA 6 for 4 yards (52-C.Toohill).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - STNFRD 6(8:28 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - STNFRD 6(7:42 - 4th) 43-E.Price 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- End of Game (13 plays, 61 yards, 5:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:37 - 4th) 49-D.Price kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(7:34 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 32 for 7 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - COLO 32(7:34 - 4th) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Parkinson.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - COLO 32(6:57 - 4th) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to STA 34 for 2 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - COLO 34(6:52 - 4th) 27-R.Sanborn punts 46 yards from STA 34 to COL 20 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.
COLO
Buffaloes
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 20(6:08 - 4th) 12-S.Montez scrambles to COL 26 for 6 yards (25-A.Pryts).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - COLO 26(6:00 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham to COL 29 for 3 yards (11-P.Adebo).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLO 29(5:14 - 4th) 12-S.Montez to COL 31 for 2 yards (34-T.Booker).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 31(4:35 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to COL 41 for 10 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 41(4:08 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham to COL 42 for 1 yard (43-R.Beecher).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - COLO 42(3:53 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 1-J.Mangham. 1-J.Mangham pushed ob at COL 42 for no gain (52-C.Toohill).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - COLO 42(3:14 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown. Penalty on STA 17-K.Kelly Pass interference 15 yards enforced at COL 42. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 43(2:45 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham to STA 40 for 3 yards (25-A.Pryts).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 40(2:37 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham to STA 34 for 6 yards (34-T.Booker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - COLO 34(1:56 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham to STA 34 for no gain (34-T.Booker).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - COLO 34(1:21 - 4th) 2-L.Shenault to STA 29 for 5 yards (90-G.Reid).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 29(1:05 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to STA 17 for 12 yards (11-P.Adebo).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 17(0:36 - 4th) 12-S.Montez to STA 19 for -2 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
2 & 12 - COLO 19(0:12 - 4th) 43-E.Price 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|24
|Rushing
|6
|11
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|363
|349
|Total Plays
|54
|71
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|127
|172
|Rush Attempts
|25
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|236
|177
|Comp. - Att.
|18-29
|20-30
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|8-80
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.3
|4-50.0
|Return Yards
|15
|1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-11
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|236
|PASS YDS
|177
|
|
|127
|RUSH YDS
|172
|
|
|363
|TOTAL YDS
|349
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|18/29
|245
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|13
|63
|0
|14
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|5
|30
|0
|13
|
N. Peat 32 RB
|N. Peat
|4
|29
|0
|11
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|3
|5
|0
|14
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Fehoko 13 WR
|S. Fehoko
|2
|96
|1
|79
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
|C. Parkinson
|5
|54
|0
|20
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|3
|34
|0
|18
|
O. St. Brown 9 WR
|O. St. Brown
|2
|30
|0
|31
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|3
|16
|0
|15
|
N. Peat 32 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Fisk 88 TE
|T. Fisk
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Symonds 24 FB
|J. Symonds
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
N. Toomer 24 CB
|N. Toomer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Pryts 25 LB
|A. Pryts
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Toohill 52 LB
|C. Toohill
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Adebo 11 CB
|P. Adebo
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swann 51 DE
|J. Swann
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Beecher 43 LB
|R. Beecher
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGill 32 S
|J. McGill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Head 18 S
|S. Head
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sinclair 36 LB
|T. Sinclair
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine 3 S
|M. Antoine
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wade-Perry 50 DT
|D. Wade-Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Peat 32 RB
|N. Peat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schaffer 91 DE
|T. Schaffer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 57 DT
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kaufusi 47 LB
|T. Kaufusi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parson 4 S
|J. Parson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|2/3
|40
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|3
|43.3
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|20/30
|186
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|18
|95
|0
|18
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|8
|40
|1
|17
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|11
|18
|0
|6
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Brown 18 WR
|T. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|8
|91
|0
|29
|
T. Brown 18 WR
|T. Brown
|3
|32
|0
|13
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|3
|32
|0
|12
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Jackson 10 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Taylor 20 S
|D. Taylor
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wells 26 LB
|C. Wells
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Onu 2 S
|M. Onu
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 36 LB
|A. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rakestraw 3 S
|D. Rakestraw
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Sami 99 DT
|J. Sami
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DE
|T. Lang
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Trujillo 17 CB
|K. Trujillo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 34 DE
|M. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Luckett 16 CB
|T. Luckett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 55 DT
|A. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Price 43 K
|E. Price
|3/3
|37
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kinney 89 P
|A. Kinney
|4
|50.0
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
