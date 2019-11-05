|
|
|BALLST
|WMICH
Western Michigan bowl eligible, beats Ball State 35-31
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) LeVante Bellamy ran for 157 yards and three TDs and Western Michigan became bowl eligible for a school-record sixth straight year with a 35-31 win over Ball State on Tuesday night.
Bellamy has an FBS-best 20 TD runs this season, and the Broncos (6-4, 4-2) moved into a first-place tie with Central Michigan in the Mid-American Conference West Division.
Western Michigan's Jon Wassink passed for 124 yards and ran six times for 131 yards, including a 60-yard carry, a 46-yard TD and a 13-yarder for a first down to clinch the victory in the final minute.
The fourth quarter had four lead changes. The Cardinals (4-5, 3-2) took a 24-21 lead on Drew Plitt's 1-yard TD run and went in front again on Walter Fletcher's 4-yard run that made it 31-28.
Bellamy had a 16-yard run to give the Broncos a 28-24 lead and a 9-yard run to cap the scoring with 1:05 left.
Ball State's Caleb Huntley ran for 120 yards and a touchdown and Malik Dunner had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (8 plays, 81 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 61 yards from BALL 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 19 for 15 yards (27-J.Daw).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 19(15:00 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 19(14:55 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 31 for 12 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 31(14:50 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Bellamy.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 31(14:27 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 36 for 5 yards (9-C.Albright).
|
+60 YD
|
3 & 5 - WMICH 36(14:23 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink to BALL 4 for 60 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - WMICH 4(13:50 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 1 for 3 yards (5-B.Cosby42-C.Crumb).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 1(13:19 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 1 for no gain (6-J.Thomas1-R.Wilborn).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 1(12:45 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:10 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (11 plays, 74 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:06 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 57 yards from WMC 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 26 for 18 yards (35-J.Moertl8-D.Schick).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 26(12:06 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 38 for 12 yards (34-A.Grace).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(12:01 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Huntley.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 38(11:49 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to BALL 43 for 5 yards (3-A.Curtis34-A.Grace).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 43(11:46 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to BALL 48 for 5 yards (21-S.Claiborne).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(11:34 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to WMC 35 for 17 yards (6-A.Thomas23-T.Hayward).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(11:00 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 39 for -4 yards (8-R.Holley).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 14 - BALLST 39(10:39 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at WMC 42 for -3 yards. Penalty on WMC 23-T.Hayward Offside 5 yards enforced at WMC 39. No Play. (58-A.Balabani).
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 34(10:11 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall pushed ob at WMC 3 for 31 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 3 - BALLST 3(10:06 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on BALL False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 3. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - BALLST 8(9:21 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to WMC 5 for 3 yards (33-T.Collins).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 5(9:15 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:32 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
WMICH
Broncos
- Downs (11 plays, 56 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:30 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 53 yards from BALL 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 21 for 9 yards (44-B.Burns).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 21(8:30 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 81-D.Bussell. 81-D.Bussell to WMC 39 for 18 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(8:26 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 46 for 7 yards (5-B.Cosby2-J.White).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - WMICH 46(8:05 - 1st) Team penalty on BALL Neutral zone infraction 5 yards enforced at WMC 46. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(7:32 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to BALL 47 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 47(7:18 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to BALL 39 for 8 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(6:46 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to BALL 37 for 2 yards (5-B.Cosby2-J.White).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 37(6:23 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall. Penalty on BALL 5-B.Cosby Holding 9 yards enforced at BALL 37. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 28(5:46 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 29 for -1 yard (9-C.Albright).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - WMICH 29(5:41 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 24 for 5 yards (1-R.Wilborn42-C.Crumb).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - WMICH 24(5:12 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 23 for 1 yard (5-B.Cosby42-C.Crumb).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - WMICH 23(4:33 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 24(3:50 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 27 for 3 yards (23-T.Hayward4-P.Lupro).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 27(3:45 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 26 for -1 yard (33-T.Collins).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - BALLST 26(3:12 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 31 for 5 yards (3-A.Curtis1-A.Fayad).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - BALLST 31(2:29 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 53 yards from BALL 31. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 26 for 10 yards (30-T.Evans).
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (9 plays, 74 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 26(1:42 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 34 for 8 yards (2-J.White).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 34(1:32 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 40 for 6 yards (2-J.White).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(0:59 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 40(0:32 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 42 for 2 yards (13-J.Williams).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - WMICH 42(0:29 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 49 for 7 yards (15-T.Potts23-B.Anderson).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - WMICH 49(15:00 - 2nd) 22-D.Tucker to BALL 46 for 5 yards (21-A.Phillips1-R.Wilborn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(14:44 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 46(13:49 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Mixon.
|
+46 YD
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 46(13:42 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:35 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- FG (11 plays, 58 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:26 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 15 for 15 yards (27-R.Selig).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 15(13:26 - 2nd) 4-M.Dunner to BALL 25 for 10 yards (20-D.Spears).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(13:20 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 39 for 14 yards (34-A.Grace).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(12:59 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 46 for 15 yards (21-S.Claiborne).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(12:37 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to WMC 39 for 7 yards (21-S.Claiborne).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 39(12:20 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 39 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BALLST 39(12:05 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to WMC 38 for 1 yard (23-T.Hayward).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 2 - BALLST 38(11:20 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to WMC 32 for 6 yards (23-T.Hayward4-P.Lupro).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 32(10:57 - 2nd) 11-J.Hall to WMC 27 for 5 yards (3-A.Curtis).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 27(10:33 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to WMC 27 for no gain. Team penalty on BALL Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - BALLST 37(10:04 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Dunner.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 15 - BALLST 37(9:47 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to WMC 27 for 10 yards (3-A.Curtis).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - BALLST 27(9:43 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (4 plays, 82 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:56 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 54 yards from BALL 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 18 for 7 yards (30-T.Evans).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 18(8:50 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 18 for no gain (9-C.Albright).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 18(8:41 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 20 for 2 yards (21-A.Phillips9-C.Albright).
|
+33 YD
|
3 & 8 - WMICH 20(8:06 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to BALL 47 for 33 yards (2-J.White).
|
+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 47(7:26 - 2nd) 12-K.Mixon runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:04 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:54 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(6:54 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to BALL 42 for 17 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 42(6:54 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 40 for -2 yards (98-K.Guillory).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - BALLST 40(6:30 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 38 for -2 yards (17-Z.Barnes).
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - BALLST 38(5:59 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 34 for -4 yards (5-A.Carter).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - BALLST 34(5:25 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 34 yards from BALL 34 Downed at the WMC 32. Team penalty on BALL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at WMC 32.
WMICH
Broncos
- Missed FG (9 plays, 44 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 37(4:49 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 38 for 1 yard (13-J.Williams).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 38(4:40 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 49 for 13 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(4:05 - 2nd) 22-D.Tucker to BALL 48 for 1 yard (59-K.Williams).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 48(3:36 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to BALL 36 for 12 yards (21-A.Phillips2-J.White).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(3:00 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to BALL 32 for 4 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 32(2:31 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to BALL 22 for 10 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 22(1:59 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to BALL 21 for 1 yard (2-J.White).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 21(1:47 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 19 for 2 yards (2-J.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WMICH 19(1:35 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - WMICH 19(1:31 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Halftime (8 plays, 13 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(1:26 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 22 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 22(1:20 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to BALL 41 for 19 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(1:10 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Dunner. Penalty on BALL 75-D.Pinter Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 41. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - BALLST 31(0:55 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 43 for 12 yards (6-A.Thomas98-K.Guillory).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 43(0:48 - 2nd) Penalty on BALL 4-M.Dunner False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 43. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - BALLST 38(0:32 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 16-H.Littles.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - BALLST 38(0:19 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 13 - BALLST 38(0:13 - 2nd) Team penalty on BALL False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 38. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - BALLST 33(0:08 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 43 yards from BALL 33. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 24 FUMBLES. 8-D.Schick to WMC 18 for no gain.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Downs (11 plays, 59 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:06 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35. 4-M.Dunner runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(14:46 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 54 yards from BALL 35. 12-K.Mixon to BALL 20 for 69 yards. Team penalty on WMC Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at WMC 20.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 10(14:46 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 25 for 15 yards (2-J.White).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(14:35 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 26 for 1 yard (35-J.Jennette2-J.White).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 26(14:10 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink pushed ob at WMC 35 for 9 yards (9-C.Albright).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(13:26 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 32 for -3 yards (35-J.Jennette).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - BALLST 32(13:02 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 43 for 11 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 43(12:28 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 40 for -3 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BALLST 40(12:00 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 60 yards from WMC 40 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
WMICH
Broncos
- Punt (9 plays, 28 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(11:19 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 26 for 6 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 26(11:11 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 31 for 5 yards (1-A.Fayad93-W.McCabe).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 31(10:37 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 42 for 11 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 42(10:09 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 42 for 16 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 42(9:43 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Dunner.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 42(9:20 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 37 for 5 yards (5-A.Carter).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - WMICH 37(9:17 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 30 for 7 yards (20-D.Spears33-T.Collins).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(8:42 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to WMC 26 for 4 yards (6-A.Thomas20-D.Spears).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 26(8:16 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to WMC 21 for 5 yards (55-B.Fiske).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 21(7:46 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt to WMC 21 for no gain (8-R.Holley).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - WMICH 21(7:20 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to WMC 21 for no gain (1-A.Fayad).
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (14 plays, 80 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 21(6:45 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 22 for 1 yard (9-C.Albright).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 22(6:41 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 29 for 7 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 29(6:09 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 33 for 4 yards (2-J.White).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(5:32 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 81-D.Bussell. 81-D.Bussell to WMC 41 for 8 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BALLST 41(5:04 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BALLST 41(4:29 - 3rd) 22-D.Tucker to WMC 44 for 3 yards (2-J.White).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(4:24 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 44(3:45 - 3rd) 28-S.Tyler to BALL 49 for 7 yards (9-C.Albright).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BALLST 49(3:30 - 3rd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 49 for -2 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BALLST 49(3:03 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 51 yards from WMC 49 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (14 plays, 83 yards, 5:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(2:24 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 27 for 7 yards (93-W.McCabe58-A.Balabani).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - WMICH 27(2:14 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 31 for 4 yards (2-J.Tranquill23-T.Hayward).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 31(1:47 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 41 for 10 yards (1-A.Fayad).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(1:22 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 44 for 3 yards (58-A.Balabani).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 44(0:52 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 50 for 6 yards (5-A.Carter2-J.Tranquill).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 50(0:10 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to WMC 43 for 7 yards (58-A.Balabani).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(15:00 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to WMC 42 for 1 yard (93-W.McCabe).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 42(14:38 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 26 for 16 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 26(14:01 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 24 for 2 yards (8-R.Holley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 24(13:40 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 4-M.Dunner. 4-M.Dunner to WMC 24 for no gain (98-K.Guillory).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - WMICH 24(13:07 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 14 for 10 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 14(12:27 - 4th) Penalty on BALL 77-K.Slaven False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 14. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 15 - WMICH 19(11:51 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to WMC 1 for 18 yards (55-B.Fiske).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WMICH 1(11:34 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:05 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (6 plays, 76 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:03 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 44 yards from BALL 35. 33-T.Collins to WMC 33 for 12 yards (24-W.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(11:03 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 36 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 36(10:56 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 36 for no gain (2-J.White).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - BALLST 36(10:37 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 48 for 16 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(9:56 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink sacked at WMC 45 for -7 yards (35-J.Jennette).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - BALLST 45(9:33 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 17 - BALLST 45(8:54 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 39 for 16 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 17 - BALLST 45(8:47 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 38 for 17 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(8:47 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 38(8:23 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 29 for 9 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 29(8:16 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 24 for 5 yards (15-T.Potts).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 24(7:43 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 22 for 2 yards (2-J.White).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 22(7:18 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 19 for 3 yards (1-R.Wilborn2-J.White).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 19(6:35 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 16 for 3 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
|
+16 YD
|
4 & 2 - BALLST 16(6:00 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:26 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
WMICH
Broncos
- TD (8 plays, 62 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:21 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 61 yards from WMC 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 24 for 20 yards (17-Z.Barnes34-A.Grace).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 24(5:21 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 40 for 16 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(5:12 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 47 for 7 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 3 - WMICH 47(4:56 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to WMC 21 for 32 yards (34-A.Grace).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 21(4:31 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 14 for 7 yards (23-T.Hayward). Penalty on WMC 23-T.Hayward Unsportsmanlike conduct 7 yards enforced at WMC 14.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - WMICH 7(4:20 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 4 for 3 yards (2-J.Tranquill93-W.McCabe).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 4(3:59 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:31 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Downs (5 plays, 0 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:24 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 59 yards from BALL 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 38 for 32 yards (84-T.Hohlt).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(3:24 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy pushed ob at BALL 46 for 16 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(3:17 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to BALL 44 for 2 yards (13-J.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 44(2:57 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Mixon. Penalty on BALL 17-N.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BALL 44. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 29(2:30 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 26 for 3 yards (27-J.Daw).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 26(2:23 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to BALL 20 for 6 yards (27-J.Daw).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 20(1:51 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 19 for 1 yard (35-J.Jennette).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 19(1:31 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink pushed ob at BALL 9 for 10 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - BALLST 9(1:16 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:11 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
WMICH
Broncos
- End of Game (2 plays, 11 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:05 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 57 yards from WMC 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 29 for 21 yards (42-R.McCree).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 29(1:05 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 22 for -7 yards FUMBLES (1-A.Fayad). 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 24 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 29(1:01 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 20-W.Fletcher.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 29(1:01 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 20-W.Fletcher.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WMICH 29(0:57 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 20-W.Fletcher.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 10 - WMICH 29(0:50 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 88-N.Givan. 88-N.Givan to BALL 34 for 5 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|27
|Rushing
|13
|18
|Passing
|9
|6
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|10-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|396
|499
|Total Plays
|65
|76
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|261
|382
|Rush Attempts
|43
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|7.3
|Net Yards Passing
|135
|117
|Comp. - Att.
|14-22
|13-24
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|10-74
|3-22
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.3
|2-55.5
|Return Yards
|174
|88
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-174
|6-84
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|135
|PASS YDS
|117
|
|
|261
|RUSH YDS
|382
|
|
|396
|TOTAL YDS
|499
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|14/22
|148
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Huntley 2 RB
|C. Huntley
|18
|120
|1
|32
|
W. Fletcher 20 RB
|W. Fletcher
|13
|72
|1
|16
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|3
|32
|0
|17
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|8
|27
|1
|18
|
M. Dunner 4 WR
|M. Dunner
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|4
|64
|0
|31
|
W. Fletcher 20 RB
|W. Fletcher
|3
|27
|0
|15
|
R. Miller 86 WR
|R. Miller
|2
|24
|0
|19
|
Y. Tyler 85 WR
|Y. Tyler
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
N. Givan 88 TE
|N. Givan
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
H. Littles 16 WR
|H. Littles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Dunner 4 WR
|M. Dunner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Huntley 2 RB
|C. Huntley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Cosby 5 S
|B. Cosby
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 2 LB
|J. White
|10-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilborn 1 S
|R. Wilborn
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Albright 9 LB
|C. Albright
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 CB
|A. Phillips
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jennette III 35 DE
|J. Jennette III
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Thomas 6 LB
|Ja. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Daw 27 LB
|J. Daw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Potts 15 CB
|T. Potts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 25 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 59 DT
|K. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson II 23 S
|B. Anderson II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Crumb 42 DT
|C. Crumb
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Rimmler 97 K
|R. Rimmler
|1/1
|44
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Snyder 38 P
|N. Snyder
|3
|43.3
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Dunner 4 WR
|M. Dunner
|5
|34.8
|100
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Wassink 16 QB
|J. Wassink
|13/24
|124
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|31
|157
|3
|16
|
J. Wassink 16 QB
|J. Wassink
|6
|131
|1
|60
|
K. Mixon Jr. 12 WR
|K. Mixon Jr.
|1
|47
|1
|0
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|9
|38
|0
|10
|
D. Tucker 22 RB
|D. Tucker
|4
|11
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Ricci 15 TE
|G. Ricci
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
D. Bussell 81 WR
|D. Bussell
|2
|26
|0
|18
|
K. Mixon Jr. 12 WR
|K. Mixon Jr.
|6
|23
|0
|0
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
S. Moore 24 WR
|S. Moore
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hayward 23 LB
|T. Hayward
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 6 S
|A. Thomas
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tranquill 2 S
|J. Tranquill
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Curtis 3 CB
|A. Curtis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holley 8 DT
|R. Holley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grace 34 LB
|A. Grace
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 DE
|A. Carter
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Claiborne 21 S
|S. Claiborne
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fayad 1 DE
|A. Fayad
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Balabani 58 DE
|A. Balabani
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Spears 20 LB
|D. Spears
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Guillory 98 DE
|K. Guillory
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Collins 33 DE
|T. Collins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCabe 93 DT
|W. McCabe
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DT
|B. Fiske
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lupro 4 CB
|P. Lupro
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Barnes 17 S
|Z. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Kapps 16 K
|T. Kapps
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|2
|55.5
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Mixon Jr. 12 WR
|K. Mixon Jr.
|5
|14.4
|0
|0
|
T. Collins 33 DE
|T. Collins
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Mixon Jr. 12 WR
|K. Mixon Jr.
|2
|2.0
|0
|0
