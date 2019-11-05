Drive Chart
BALLST
WMICH

No Text

Western Michigan bowl eligible, beats Ball State 35-31

  • AP
  • Nov 05, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) LeVante Bellamy ran for 157 yards and three TDs and Western Michigan became bowl eligible for a school-record sixth straight year with a 35-31 win over Ball State on Tuesday night.

Bellamy has an FBS-best 20 TD runs this season, and the Broncos (6-4, 4-2) moved into a first-place tie with Central Michigan in the Mid-American Conference West Division.

Western Michigan's Jon Wassink passed for 124 yards and ran six times for 131 yards, including a 60-yard carry, a 46-yard TD and a 13-yarder for a first down to clinch the victory in the final minute.

The fourth quarter had four lead changes. The Cardinals (4-5, 3-2) took a 24-21 lead on Drew Plitt's 1-yard TD run and went in front again on Walter Fletcher's 4-yard run that made it 31-28.

Bellamy had a 16-yard run to give the Broncos a 28-24 lead and a 9-yard run to cap the scoring with 1:05 left.

Ball State's Caleb Huntley ran for 120 yards and a touchdown and Malik Dunner had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

WMICH Broncos
- TD (8 plays, 81 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 61 yards from BALL 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 19 for 15 yards (27-J.Daw).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 19
(15:00 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 19
(14:55 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 31 for 12 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 31
(14:50 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Bellamy.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 31
(14:27 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 36 for 5 yards (9-C.Albright).
+60 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 36
(14:23 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink to BALL 4 for 60 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
+3 YD
1 & 4 - WMICH 4
(13:50 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 1 for 3 yards (5-B.Cosby42-C.Crumb).
No Gain
2 & 1 - WMICH 1
(13:19 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 1 for no gain (6-J.Thomas1-R.Wilborn).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - WMICH 1
(12:45 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:10 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (11 plays, 74 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:06 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 57 yards from WMC 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 26 for 18 yards (35-J.Moertl8-D.Schick).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 26
(12:06 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 38 for 12 yards (34-A.Grace).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 38
(12:01 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Huntley.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 38
(11:49 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to BALL 43 for 5 yards (3-A.Curtis34-A.Grace).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 43
(11:46 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to BALL 48 for 5 yards (21-S.Claiborne).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 48
(11:34 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to WMC 35 for 17 yards (6-A.Thomas23-T.Hayward).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(11:00 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 39 for -4 yards (8-R.Holley).
Penalty
2 & 14 - BALLST 39
(10:39 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at WMC 42 for -3 yards. Penalty on WMC 23-T.Hayward Offside 5 yards enforced at WMC 39. No Play. (58-A.Balabani).
+31 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 34
(10:11 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall pushed ob at WMC 3 for 31 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
Penalty
1 & 3 - BALLST 3
(10:06 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley runs 3 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on BALL False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 3. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 8 - BALLST 8
(9:21 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to WMC 5 for 3 yards (33-T.Collins).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 5
(9:15 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:32 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

WMICH Broncos
- Downs (11 plays, 56 yards, 3:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:30 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 53 yards from BALL 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 21 for 9 yards (44-B.Burns).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 21
(8:30 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 81-D.Bussell. 81-D.Bussell to WMC 39 for 18 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 39
(8:26 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 46 for 7 yards (5-B.Cosby2-J.White).
Penalty
2 & 3 - WMICH 46
(8:05 - 1st) Team penalty on BALL Neutral zone infraction 5 yards enforced at WMC 46. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 49
(7:32 - 1st) 22-D.Tucker to BALL 47 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 47
(7:18 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to BALL 39 for 8 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 39
(6:46 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to BALL 37 for 2 yards (5-B.Cosby2-J.White).
Penalty
2 & 8 - WMICH 37
(6:23 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall. Penalty on BALL 5-B.Cosby Holding 9 yards enforced at BALL 37. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 28
(5:46 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 29 for -1 yard (9-C.Albright).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - WMICH 29
(5:41 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 24 for 5 yards (1-R.Wilborn42-C.Crumb).
+1 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 24
(5:12 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 23 for 1 yard (5-B.Cosby42-C.Crumb).
No Gain
4 & 5 - WMICH 23
(4:33 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 24
(3:50 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 27 for 3 yards (23-T.Hayward4-P.Lupro).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 27
(3:45 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 26 for -1 yard (33-T.Collins).
+5 YD
3 & 8 - BALLST 26
(3:12 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 31 for 5 yards (3-A.Curtis1-A.Fayad).
Punt
4 & 3 - BALLST 31
(2:29 - 1st) 38-N.Snyder punts 53 yards from BALL 31. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 26 for 10 yards (30-T.Evans).

WMICH Broncos
- TD (9 plays, 74 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 26
(1:42 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 34 for 8 yards (2-J.White).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - WMICH 34
(1:32 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 40 for 6 yards (2-J.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 40
(0:59 - 1st) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 40
(0:32 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 42 for 2 yards (13-J.Williams).
+7 YD
3 & 8 - WMICH 42
(0:29 - 1st) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 49 for 7 yards (15-T.Potts23-B.Anderson).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - WMICH 49
(15:00 - 2nd) 22-D.Tucker to BALL 46 for 5 yards (21-A.Phillips1-R.Wilborn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 46
(14:44 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 46
(13:49 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Mixon.
+46 YD
3 & 10 - WMICH 46
(13:42 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:35 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- FG (11 plays, 58 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:26 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 15 for 15 yards (27-R.Selig).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 15
(13:26 - 2nd) 4-M.Dunner to BALL 25 for 10 yards (20-D.Spears).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(13:20 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 39 for 14 yards (34-A.Grace).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(12:59 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 46 for 15 yards (21-S.Claiborne).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46
(12:37 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to WMC 39 for 7 yards (21-S.Claiborne).
No Gain
2 & 3 - BALLST 39
(12:20 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 39 for no gain.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 39
(12:05 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to WMC 38 for 1 yard (23-T.Hayward).
+6 YD
4 & 2 - BALLST 38
(11:20 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to WMC 32 for 6 yards (23-T.Hayward4-P.Lupro).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 32
(10:57 - 2nd) 11-J.Hall to WMC 27 for 5 yards (3-A.Curtis).
Penalty
2 & 5 - BALLST 27
(10:33 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to WMC 27 for no gain. Team penalty on BALL Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 27. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - BALLST 37
(10:04 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Dunner.
+10 YD
3 & 15 - BALLST 37
(9:47 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to WMC 27 for 10 yards (3-A.Curtis).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - BALLST 27
(9:43 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

WMICH Broncos
- TD (4 plays, 82 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:56 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 54 yards from BALL 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 18 for 7 yards (30-T.Evans).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 18
(8:50 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 18 for no gain (9-C.Albright).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 18
(8:41 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 20 for 2 yards (21-A.Phillips9-C.Albright).
+33 YD
3 & 8 - WMICH 20
(8:06 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci to BALL 47 for 33 yards (2-J.White).
+47 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 47
(7:26 - 2nd) 12-K.Mixon runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:04 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:54 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(6:54 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to BALL 42 for 17 yards (6-A.Thomas).
Sack
1 & 10 - BALLST 42
(6:54 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 40 for -2 yards (98-K.Guillory).
-2 YD
2 & 12 - BALLST 40
(6:30 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 38 for -2 yards (17-Z.Barnes).
Sack
3 & 14 - BALLST 38
(5:59 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 34 for -4 yards (5-A.Carter).
Punt
4 & 18 - BALLST 34
(5:25 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 34 yards from BALL 34 Downed at the WMC 32. Team penalty on BALL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at WMC 32.

WMICH Broncos
- Missed FG (9 plays, 44 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 37
(4:49 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 38 for 1 yard (13-J.Williams).
+13 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 38
(4:40 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 49 for 13 yards (21-A.Phillips).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 49
(4:05 - 2nd) 22-D.Tucker to BALL 48 for 1 yard (59-K.Williams).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 48
(3:36 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to BALL 36 for 12 yards (21-A.Phillips2-J.White).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 36
(3:00 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to BALL 32 for 4 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 32
(2:31 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to BALL 22 for 10 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 22
(1:59 - 2nd) 28-S.Tyler to BALL 21 for 1 yard (2-J.White).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 21
(1:47 - 2nd) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 19 for 2 yards (2-J.White).
No Gain
3 & 7 - WMICH 19
(1:35 - 2nd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
No Good
4 & 7 - WMICH 19
(1:31 - 2nd) 16-T.Kapps 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.

BALLST Cardinals
- Halftime (8 plays, 13 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(1:26 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 22 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward).
+19 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 22
(1:20 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to BALL 41 for 19 yards (4-P.Lupro).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 41
(1:10 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Dunner. Penalty on BALL 75-D.Pinter Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 41. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 20 - BALLST 31
(0:55 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 43 for 12 yards (6-A.Thomas98-K.Guillory).
Penalty
2 & 8 - BALLST 43
(0:48 - 2nd) Penalty on BALL 4-M.Dunner False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 43. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 13 - BALLST 38
(0:32 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 16-H.Littles.
No Gain
3 & 13 - BALLST 38
(0:19 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
Penalty
4 & 13 - BALLST 38
(0:13 - 2nd) Team penalty on BALL False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 38. No Play.
Punt
4 & 18 - BALLST 33
(0:08 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 43 yards from BALL 33. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 24 FUMBLES. 8-D.Schick to WMC 18 for no gain.

BALLST Cardinals
- Downs (11 plays, 59 yards, 3:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:06 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35. 4-M.Dunner runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
Kickoff
(14:46 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 54 yards from BALL 35. 12-K.Mixon to BALL 20 for 69 yards. Team penalty on WMC Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at WMC 20.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 10
(14:46 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 25 for 15 yards (2-J.White).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(14:35 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 26 for 1 yard (35-J.Jennette2-J.White).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 26
(14:10 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink pushed ob at WMC 35 for 9 yards (9-C.Albright).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(13:26 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 32 for -3 yards (35-J.Jennette).
+11 YD
2 & 13 - BALLST 32
(13:02 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 43 for 11 yards (21-A.Phillips).
-3 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 43
(12:28 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 40 for -3 yards (5-B.Cosby).
Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 40
(12:00 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 60 yards from WMC 40 to BALL End Zone. touchback.

WMICH Broncos
- Punt (9 plays, 28 yards, 3:42 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 20
(11:19 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 26 for 6 yards (6-A.Thomas).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - WMICH 26
(11:11 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 31 for 5 yards (1-A.Fayad93-W.McCabe).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 31
(10:37 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 42 for 11 yards (6-A.Thomas).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 42
(10:09 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 42 for 16 yards (4-P.Lupro).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 42
(9:43 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Dunner.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 42
(9:20 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 37 for 5 yards (5-A.Carter).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 37
(9:17 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 30 for 7 yards (20-D.Spears33-T.Collins).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 30
(8:42 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to WMC 26 for 4 yards (6-A.Thomas20-D.Spears).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 26
(8:16 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to WMC 21 for 5 yards (55-B.Fiske).
No Gain
3 & 1 - WMICH 21
(7:46 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt to WMC 21 for no gain (8-R.Holley).
No Gain
4 & 1 - WMICH 21
(7:20 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to WMC 21 for no gain (1-A.Fayad).

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (14 plays, 80 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 21
(6:45 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 22 for 1 yard (9-C.Albright).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 22
(6:41 - 3rd) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 29 for 7 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 29
(6:09 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 33 for 4 yards (2-J.White).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 33
(5:32 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink complete to 81-D.Bussell. 81-D.Bussell to WMC 41 for 8 yards (5-B.Cosby).
No Gain
2 & 2 - BALLST 41
(5:04 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 41
(4:29 - 3rd) 22-D.Tucker to WMC 44 for 3 yards (2-J.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 44
(4:24 - 3rd) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 44
(3:45 - 3rd) 28-S.Tyler to BALL 49 for 7 yards (9-C.Albright).
-2 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 49
(3:30 - 3rd) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 49 for -2 yards (5-B.Cosby).
Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 49
(3:03 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 51 yards from WMC 49 to BALL End Zone. touchback.

WMICH Broncos
- TD (14 plays, 83 yards, 5:37 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 20
(2:24 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 27 for 7 yards (93-W.McCabe58-A.Balabani).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - WMICH 27
(2:14 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 31 for 4 yards (2-J.Tranquill23-T.Hayward).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 31
(1:47 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 41 for 10 yards (1-A.Fayad).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 41
(1:22 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 44 for 3 yards (58-A.Balabani).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 44
(0:52 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 50 for 6 yards (5-A.Carter2-J.Tranquill).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - WMICH 50
(0:10 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to WMC 43 for 7 yards (58-A.Balabani).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 43
(15:00 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to WMC 42 for 1 yard (93-W.McCabe).
+16 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 42
(14:38 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 26 for 16 yards (6-A.Thomas).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 26
(14:01 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 24 for 2 yards (8-R.Holley).
No Gain
2 & 8 - WMICH 24
(13:40 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 4-M.Dunner. 4-M.Dunner to WMC 24 for no gain (98-K.Guillory).
+10 YD
3 & 8 - WMICH 24
(13:07 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 14 for 10 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 14
(12:27 - 4th) Penalty on BALL 77-K.Slaven False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 14. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 15 - WMICH 19
(11:51 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to WMC 1 for 18 yards (55-B.Fiske).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - WMICH 1
(11:34 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:05 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (6 plays, 76 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:03 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 44 yards from BALL 35. 33-T.Collins to WMC 33 for 12 yards (24-W.Jones).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 33
(11:03 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 36 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 7 - BALLST 36
(10:56 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to WMC 36 for no gain (2-J.White).
+16 YD
3 & 7 - BALLST 36
(10:37 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 48 for 16 yards (21-A.Phillips).
Sack
1 & 10 - BALLST 48
(9:56 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink sacked at WMC 45 for -7 yards (35-J.Jennette).
No Gain
2 & 17 - BALLST 45
(9:33 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
+16 YD
3 & 17 - BALLST 45
(8:54 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 39 for 16 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
+17 YD
3 & 17 - BALLST 45
(8:47 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 38 for 17 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 38
(8:47 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 15-G.Ricci.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 38
(8:23 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 29 for 9 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 29
(8:16 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 24 for 5 yards (15-T.Potts).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 24
(7:43 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 22 for 2 yards (2-J.White).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 22
(7:18 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 19 for 3 yards (1-R.Wilborn2-J.White).
+3 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 19
(6:35 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 16 for 3 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
+16 YD
4 & 2 - BALLST 16
(6:00 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:26 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

WMICH Broncos
- TD (8 plays, 62 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:21 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 61 yards from WMC 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 24 for 20 yards (17-Z.Barnes34-A.Grace).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 24
(5:21 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 40 for 16 yards (2-J.Tranquill).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40
(5:12 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 47 for 7 yards (23-T.Hayward).
+32 YD
2 & 3 - WMICH 47
(4:56 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to WMC 21 for 32 yards (34-A.Grace).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 21
(4:31 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 14 for 7 yards (23-T.Hayward). Penalty on WMC 23-T.Hayward Unsportsmanlike conduct 7 yards enforced at WMC 14.
+3 YD
1 & 7 - WMICH 7
(4:20 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to WMC 4 for 3 yards (2-J.Tranquill93-W.McCabe).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - WMICH 4
(3:59 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:31 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- Downs (5 plays, 0 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:24 - 4th) 97-R.Rimmler kicks 59 yards from BALL 35. 12-K.Mixon to WMC 38 for 32 yards (84-T.Hohlt).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 38
(3:24 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy pushed ob at BALL 46 for 16 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46
(3:17 - 4th) 28-S.Tyler to BALL 44 for 2 yards (13-J.Williams).
Penalty
2 & 8 - BALLST 44
(2:57 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Mixon. Penalty on BALL 17-N.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BALL 44. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 29
(2:30 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 26 for 3 yards (27-J.Daw).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 26
(2:23 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink complete to 12-K.Mixon. 12-K.Mixon to BALL 20 for 6 yards (27-J.Daw).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 20
(1:51 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy to BALL 19 for 1 yard (35-J.Jennette).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 19
(1:31 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink pushed ob at BALL 9 for 10 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - BALLST 9
(1:16 - 4th) 2-L.Bellamy runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:11 - 4th) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.

WMICH Broncos
- End of Game (2 plays, 11 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:05 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 57 yards from WMC 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 29 for 21 yards (42-R.McCree).
Sack
1 & 10 - WMICH 29
(1:05 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 22 for -7 yards FUMBLES (1-A.Fayad). 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 24 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 29
(1:01 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 20-W.Fletcher.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 29
(1:01 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 20-W.Fletcher.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WMICH 29
(0:57 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 20-W.Fletcher.
+5 YD
4 & 10 - WMICH 29
(0:50 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 88-N.Givan. 88-N.Givan to BALL 34 for 5 yards (23-T.Hayward).

WMICH Broncos

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 34
(0:43 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink kneels at BALL 36 for -2 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 12 - WMICH 36
(0:34 - 4th) 16-J.Wassink to BALL 23 for 13 yards (35-J.Jennette).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:05
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
35
Touchdown 1:11
2-L.Bellamy runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
47
yds
02:13
pos
31
34
Point After TD 3:24
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
28
Touchdown 3:31
20-W.Fletcher runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
69
yds
01:50
pos
30
28
Point After TD 5:21
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
28
Touchdown 5:26
2-L.Bellamy runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
83
yds
05:37
pos
24
27
Point After TD 11:03
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
Touchdown 11:05
9-D.Plitt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
85
yds
02:14
pos
23
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:46
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 15:00
39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35. 4-M.Dunner runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:00
pos
16
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:54
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 7:04
12-K.Mixon runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
82
yds
01:52
pos
10
20
Field Goal 8:56
97-R.Rimmler 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
68
yds
03:43
pos
10
14
Point After TD 13:26
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 13:35
16-J.Wassink runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
74
yds
01:13
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:30
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:32
2-C.Huntley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
74
yds
03:34
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:06
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:10
2-L.Bellamy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
81
yds
02:50
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 27
Rushing 13 18
Passing 9 6
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 4-11 10-16
4th Down Conv 1-3 2-3
Total Net Yards 396 499
Total Plays 65 76
Avg Gain 6.1 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 261 382
Rush Attempts 43 52
Avg Rush Yards 6.1 7.3
Net Yards Passing 135 117
Comp. - Att. 14-22 13-24
Yards Per Pass 6.1 4.9
Penalties - Yards 10-74 3-22
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 3 5
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-43.3 2-55.5
Return Yards 174 88
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-4
Kickoffs - Returns 5-174 6-84
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ball St. 4-5 7371431
W. Michigan 6-4 71401435
WMICH -6.5, O/U 65
Waldo Stadium Kalamazoo, Michigan
 135 PASS YDS 117
261 RUSH YDS 382
396 TOTAL YDS 499
Ball St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 148 0 0 120.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 148 0 0 120.1
D. Plitt 14/22 148 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Huntley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 120 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 120 1
C. Huntley 18 120 1 32
W. Fletcher 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 72 1
W. Fletcher 13 72 1 16
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 32 0
J. Hall 3 32 0 17
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 27 1
D. Plitt 8 27 1 18
M. Dunner 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
M. Dunner 1 10 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 64 0
J. Hall 4 64 0 31
W. Fletcher 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
W. Fletcher 3 27 0 15
R. Miller 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
R. Miller 2 24 0 19
Y. Tyler 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
Y. Tyler 1 17 0 17
A. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
A. Davis 2 11 0 6
N. Givan 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
N. Givan 1 5 0 5
H. Littles 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Littles 0 0 0 0
M. Dunner 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Dunner 1 0 0 0
C. Huntley 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Huntley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Cosby 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
B. Cosby 11-0 0.0 0
J. White 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-5 0 0.0
J. White 10-5 0.0 0
R. Wilborn 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
R. Wilborn 9-2 0.0 0
C. Albright 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Albright 6-1 0.0 0
A. Phillips 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Phillips 6-0 0.0 0
J. Jennette III 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
J. Jennette III 5-0 1.0 0
Ja. Thomas 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Ja. Thomas 3-0 0.0 0
J. Daw 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Daw 2-0 0.0 0
T. Potts 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Potts 2-0 0.0 0
A. Uzodinma II 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Uzodinma II 1-0 0.0 0
K. Williams 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
B. Anderson II 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Anderson II 0-1 0.0 0
C. Crumb 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
C. Crumb 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Rimmler 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
R. Rimmler 1/1 44 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Snyder 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 0
N. Snyder 3 43.3 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dunner 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 34.8 100 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 34.8 100 0
M. Dunner 5 34.8 100 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Wassink 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.2% 124 0 0 97.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.2% 124 0 0 97.6
J. Wassink 13/24 124 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Bellamy 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
31 157 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 157 3
L. Bellamy 31 157 3 16
J. Wassink 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 131 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 131 1
J. Wassink 6 131 1 60
K. Mixon Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 47 1
K. Mixon Jr. 1 47 1 0
S. Tyler 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 38 0
S. Tyler 9 38 0 10
D. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
D. Tucker 4 11 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Ricci 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
G. Ricci 1 33 0 33
D. Bussell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
D. Bussell 2 26 0 18
K. Mixon Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 23 0
K. Mixon Jr. 6 23 0 0
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Hall 1 17 0 17
S. Moore 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
S. Moore 2 14 0 12
L. Bellamy 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
L. Bellamy 1 11 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Hayward 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
T. Hayward 7-2 0.0 0
A. Thomas 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
A. Thomas 7-0 0.0 0
J. Tranquill 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Tranquill 5-1 0.0 0
A. Curtis 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Curtis 4-0 0.0 0
R. Holley 8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Holley 3-0 0.0 0
A. Grace 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Grace 3-1 0.0 0
A. Carter 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Carter 3-0 1.0 0
S. Claiborne 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Claiborne 3-0 0.0 0
A. Fayad 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Fayad 3-1 0.0 0
A. Balabani 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Balabani 2-1 0.0 0
D. Spears 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Spears 2-1 0.0 0
K. Guillory 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
K. Guillory 2-1 1.0 0
T. Collins 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Collins 2-1 0.0 0
W. McCabe 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
W. McCabe 2-2 0.0 0
B. Fiske 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Fiske 2-0 0.0 0
P. Lupro 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
P. Lupro 2-2 0.0 0
Z. Barnes 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Barnes 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Kapps 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
T. Kapps 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Mihalic 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 55.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 55.5 0
N. Mihalic 2 55.5 0 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Mixon Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 14.4 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 14.4 0 0
K. Mixon Jr. 5 14.4 0 0
T. Collins 33 DE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
T. Collins 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Mixon Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 0 0
K. Mixon Jr. 2 2.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 BALLST 26 3:34 11 74 TD
3:50 BALLST 24 1:21 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 BALLST 15 3:43 11 58 FG
6:54 BALLST 25 1:29 4 9 Punt
1:26 BALLST 20 1:18 8 13 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:19 BALLST 20 3:59 11 59 Downs
2:24 BALLST 20 2:14 14 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:21 BALLST 24 1:50 6 76 TD
1:05 BALLST 29 0:15 5 0 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WMICH 19 2:50 8 81 TD
8:30 WMICH 21 3:57 11 56 Downs
1:42 WMICH 26 1:13 9 74 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:56 WMICH 18 1:52 4 82 TD
4:49 WMICH 37 3:18 9 44 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:46 WMICH 10 2:46 6 30 Punt
6:45 WMICH 21 3:42 9 28 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:03 WMICH 33 5:37 14 83 TD
3:24 WMICH 38 2:13 8 62 TD
0:43 BALLST 34 0:09 2 11 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • KENTST
    TOLEDO

    33
    35

    Final CBSSN


  • BALLST
    WMICH

    31
    35

    Final ESP2


  • MIAOH
    OHIO

    0
    0
    54 O/U
    -7
    Wed 8:00pm ESP2


  • LALAF
    CSTCAR

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    +14
    Thu 7:30pm ESPU


  • TEMPLE
    SFLA

    0
    0
    50 O/U
    +1.5
    Thu 8:00pm ESPN


  • UCF
    TULSA

    0
    0
    71 O/U
    +17
    Fri 7:00pm ESP2


  • WASH
    OREGST

    0
    0
    65 O/U
    +10
    Fri 10:30pm FS1


  • PURDUE
    NWEST

    0
    0
    40.5 O/U
    -2.5
    Sat 12:00pm BTN


  • 5PSU
    13MINN

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    +6.5
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • ECU
    23SMU

    0
    0
    70.5 O/U
    -21.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPU


  • 11BAYLOR
    TCU

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    +2
    Sat 12:00pm FS1


  • WKY
    ARK

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    -1.5
    Sat 12:00pm SECN


  • TXTECH
    WVU

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    +2.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESP2


  • FSU
    BC

    0
    0
    62 O/U
    -2.5
    Sat 12:00pm ACCN


  • MA
    ARMY

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    -34.5
    Sat 12:00pm CBSS


  • VANDY
    10FLA

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    -26
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • MD
    3OHIOST

    0
    0
    63.5 O/U
    -43.5
    Sat 12:00pm FOX


  • GATECH
    UVA

    0
    0
    45 O/U
    -15
    Sat 12:30pm FSN


  • AF
    NMEX

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    +21.5
    Sat 2:00pm ATSN


  • TXSA
    ODU

    0
    0
    43 O/U
    -4.5
    Sat 2:00pm ESP3


  • SALA
    TXSTSM

    0
    0
    41.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 3:00pm ESP+


  • STNFRD
    COLO

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    +3.5
    Sat 3:00pm PACN


  • CHARLO
    UTEP

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    +12.5
    Sat 3:00pm ESP+


  • UAB
    USM

    0
    0
    50.5 O/U
    -4.5
    Sat 3:30pm NFLN


  • 20KSTATE
    TEXAS

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    -7
    Sat 3:30pm ESPN


  • USC
    ARIZST

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    -1.5
    Sat 3:30pm ABC


  • 1LSU
    2BAMA

    0
    0
    65 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBS


  • GAS
    TROY

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    +2.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • 22WAKE
    VATECH

    0
    0
    63.5 O/U
    +2.5
    Sat 3:30pm ACCN


  • UCONN
    17CINCY

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    -35
    Sat 3:30pm CBSS


  • LVILLE
    MIAMI

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP2


  • ILL
    MICHST

    0
    0
    45.5 O/U
    -15
    Sat 3:30pm FS1


  • 18IOWA
    16WISC

    0
    0
    38 O/U
    -9.5
    Sat 4:00pm FOX


  • NMEXST
    MISS

    0
    0
    62 O/U
    -28
    Sat 4:00pm SECN


  • NTEXAS
    LATECH

    0
    0
    68 O/U
    -5.5
    Sat 4:00pm FCBK


  • GAST
    LAMON

    0
    0
    76.5 O/U
    +2.5
    Sat 5:00pm ESP+


  • FIU
    FAU

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    -10
    Sat 6:00pm


  • UTAHST
    FRESNO

    0
    0
    59 O/U
    -6
    Sat 7:00pm CBSS


  • WASHST
    CAL

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    +7.5
    Sat 7:00pm PACN


  • MIZZOU
    6UGA

    0
    0
    47 O/U
    -17
    Sat 7:00pm ESPN


  • APLST
    SC

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP2


  • LIB
    BYU

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    -17
    Sat 7:30pm ESPU


  • 4CLEM
    NCST

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    +32.5
    Sat 7:30pm ABC


  • 15ND
    DUKE

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    +8
    Sat 7:30pm ACCN


  • TENN
    UK

    0
    0
    41.5 O/U
    PK
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • IOWAST
    9OKLA

    0
    0
    68 O/U
    -14
    Sat 8:00pm FOX


  • WYO
    21BOISE

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    -13
    Sat 10:15pm ESPN


  • NEVADA
    24SDGST

    0
    0
    38.5 O/U
    -17
    Sat 10:30pm ESP2


  • SJST
    HAWAII

    0
    0
    77.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 11:00pm FCBK
NCAA FB Scores