|
|
|PSU
|MINN
No. 13 Minnesota stays unbeaten vs No. 5 Penn State, 31-26
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Minnesota's Jordan Howden picked off Sean Clifford's pass in the end zone with 1:01 left, the third interception thrown by Penn State's quarterback, and the 13th-ranked Gophers held on for a 31-26 victory on Saturday afternoon over the fifth-ranked Nittany Lions for their first win over a top-five team in 20 years.
Tanner Morgan passed for 339 yards and three touchdowns to direct a dismantling of Penn State's staunch defense, as Minnesota (9-0, 6-0, No. 17 CFP) not only remained unbeaten but stayed on track for its first trip to the Big Ten championship game.
''I'm just so proud to be a Gopher,'' said coach P.J. Fleck, who declared the game ball for the entire state in giving it to the school president.
The first sellout crowd for the Gophers at home in four years swarmed the field after the clock ran out, reveling in the biggest step forward yet under Fleck in his third season. The Gophers scrambled the College Football Playoff picture a bit, too, after Penn State (8-1, 5-1, No. 4 CFP) emerged with a top-four spot in the first edition of the rankings.
''We knew they were a good football team,'' Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said. ''It's hard to be undefeated.''
Rashod Bateman got the Gophers going with a 66-yard score on their first possession and finished with seven catches for 203 yards, the second-most in program history. Tyler Johnson had seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown, too, as Minnesota made enough early gains to hold up during the late rally by Penn State. Morgan went 18 for 20, his second game of the season with a 90% or better completion rate.
''He was reading us very well. He kind of knew what we were in and what they could to do expose us there,'' linebacker Jan Johnson said. ''They hit their plays. He made their throws.''
Journey Brown's second rushing touchdown of the game with 3:49 to go cut the lead to five points, and the Gophers promptly went three and out. K.J. Hamler muffed the punt when a teammate backed into him, and though the Nittany Lions recovered, they were pushed back to their 28-yard line.
Clifford, who went 23 for 43 for 340 yards and one score, connected with Jahan Dotson for 49 yards to get Penn State to the 11. Two plays later, however, came the drive killer for Penn State. Daniel George was called for offensive pass interference during an over-the-middle catch by Brown that reached the 2. Clifford, who was off target for most of the day, overthrew George on the next play before the game-sealing pick by Howden. Clifford, who came into the game leading the Big Ten in total offense, had only three interceptions over the first eight games.
Antoine Winfield Jr. had the first two picks in the first half, matching the FBS lead and setting the all-time Minnesota record with seven on the season. Both were inside the 10-yard line.
The Gophers had 321 yards and a 24-13 lead at halftime, already the most points allowed in a game by the Nittany Lions this season, but a fumble near midfield by Shannon Brooks at the end of a run on the first play after a punt sapped some momentum.
Penn State went the other way for a touchdown pass from Clifford to backup tight end Nick Bowers, but Bateman broke open again for a 36-yard gain on the next drive to set up a scoring plunge by Seth Green. The Gophers have touchdowns on all 19 of their goal-to-go possessions this season. Chris Williamson batted down Clifford's fourth-down throw into the end zone on the ensuing drive by Penn State, giving the Gophers another opportunity to drain the clock.
From start to finish, they matched the moment in the biggest game of their careers.
''As an athlete and just in life,'' Morgan said, ''you should want pressure because that means your life is significant.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Penn State: Seeking their first berth in the College Football Playoff, the Nittany Lions watched a defense that had allowed the second-fewest points in the FBS entering the game take a step back against a group of Gophers receivers that was the best they'd faced all year.
Minnesota: Ending a 13-game losing streak to ranked opponents and beating a top-five team for the first time since a win at No. 2 Penn State in 1999, the Gophers produced a potentially program-changing victory that has been missing for so many decades. They have a two-game lead in the West Division with three to go.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Penn State could fall behind Minnesota, which will certainly climb into the top 10 when the next rankings come out on Sunday. The loss will also hurt the Nittany Lions in the CFP pecking order, with the Gophers getting a boost but still with a long way to go to be in the mix.
UP NEXT
Penn State: Hosts Indiana next Saturday. The Nittany Lions have a 21-1 record against the Hoosiers, with the only loss on the road 2013.
Minnesota: Plays at Iowa next Saturday. The Gophers have lost four straight games against the Hawkeyes.
---
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Interception (3 plays, -30 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 30 yards from MIN 35 out of bounds at the PSU 35.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 35(15:00 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Shorter.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 35(15:00 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to MIN 48 for 17 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - PSU 48(14:56 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-A.Winfield at MIN 4. 11-A.Winfield to MIN 5 for 1 yard (6-J.Shorter).
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (5 plays, 95 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 5(14:32 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MIN 14 for 9 yards (38-L.Wade6-C.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - MINN 14(14:24 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MIN 18 for 4 yards (6-C.Brown).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 18(13:48 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to MIN 33 for 15 yards (29-J.Reid).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 33(13:15 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MIN 34 for 1 yard (17-G.Taylor).
|
+66 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 34(12:54 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:17 - 1st) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (4 plays, 69 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:06 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 61 yards from MIN 35. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 31 for 27 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 31(12:06 - 1st) 4-J.Brown to PSU 35 for 4 yards (45-C.Coughlin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PSU 35(12:01 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 6 - PSU 35(11:21 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to MIN 45 for 20 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 45(11:17 - 1st) 4-J.Brown runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:00 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (10 plays, 87 yards, 6:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:51 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 62 yards from PSU 35. 82-D.Douglas pushed ob at MIN 13 for 10 yards (8-M.Wilson).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 13(10:51 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to MIN 41 for 28 yards (17-G.Taylor5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 41(10:47 - 1st) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 43 for 2 yards (36-J.Johnson).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 43(10:02 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to PSU 39 for 18 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 39(9:24 - 1st) 4-S.Brooks to PSU 35 for 4 yards (54-R.Windsor).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 35(8:46 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to PSU 33 for 2 yards (54-R.Windsor36-J.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - MINN 33(8:07 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to PSU 30 for 3 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MINN 30(7:21 - 1st) 17-S.Green to PSU 28 for 2 yards (17-G.Taylor11-M.Parsons).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 28(6:37 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to PSU 28 for no gain (97-P.Mustipher54-R.Windsor).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 28(5:58 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to PSU 21 for 7 yards (3-D.Johnson34-S.Simmons).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 3 - MINN 21(5:16 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:38 - 1st) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- FG (7 plays, 64 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:29 - 1st) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 63 yards from MIN 35. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 21 for 19 yards (13-J.Gordon40-A.Strazzanti).
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 21(4:29 - 1st) 4-J.Brown pushed ob at MIN 40 for 39 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 40(4:23 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 40(3:53 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to MIN 17 for 23 yards (16-C.Durr).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 17(3:47 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 17(3:23 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford scrambles pushed ob at MIN 10 for 7 yards (14-B.Oliver).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - PSU 10(3:19 - 1st) Team penalty on PSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MIN 10. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PSU 15(2:34 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - PSU 15(2:22 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:17 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(2:12 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MIN 34 for 9 yards (28-J.Oweh).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MINN 34(2:12 - 1st) 1-R.Smith to MIN 36 for 2 yards (6-C.Brown11-M.Parsons).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 36(1:47 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 41 for 5 yards (7-J.Brisker).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 41(1:21 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim pushed ob at MIN 42 for 1 yard (11-M.Parsons).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - MINN 42(0:44 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to MIN 49 for 7 yards (2-K.Ellis).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 49(15:00 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to PSU 49 for 2 yards (53-F.Hansard34-S.Simmons).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 49(14:28 - 2nd) 4-S.Brooks to PSU 48 for 1 yard (17-G.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MINN 48(13:48 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MINN 48(13:02 - 2nd) 47-J.Herbers punts 41 yards from PSU 48 Downed at the PSU 7.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Interception (11 plays, 32 yards, 3:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 7(12:56 - 2nd) 4-J.Brown to PSU 11 for 4 yards (11-A.Winfield52-J.Teague).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 11(12:43 - 2nd) 4-J.Brown to PSU 14 for 3 yards (9-E.Otomewo52-J.Teague).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - PSU 14(12:20 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 27 for 13 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 27(11:40 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler pushed ob at PSU 32 for 5 yards (16-C.Durr).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 32(11:23 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 33 for 1 yard (45-C.Coughlin).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - PSU 33(11:04 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 43 for 10 yards (23-J.Howden).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 43(10:23 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to MIN 40 for 17 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PSU 40(9:59 - 2nd) Team penalty on MIN Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at MIN 40. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(9:59 - 2nd) 4-J.Brown to MIN 24 for 1 yard (18-M.Dew-Treadway41-T.Barber).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PSU 24(9:45 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Brown.
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - PSU 24(9:01 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler INTERCEPTED by 11-A.Winfield at MIN 7. 11-A.Winfield to MIN 39 for 32 yards (5-J.Dotson).
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (3 plays, 61 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 39(8:57 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to PSU 39 for 22 yards (2-K.Ellis13-E.Brooks).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 39(8:48 - 2nd) 1-R.Smith to PSU 38 for 1 yard (13-E.Brooks97-P.Mustipher).
|
+38 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 38(8:07 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:27 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:18 - 2nd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 55 yards from MIN 35. 1-K.Hamler pushed ob at PSU 23 for 13 yards (25-B.St-Juste). Penalty on PSU 7-J.Brisker Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at PSU 23.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 13(7:18 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-R.Slade. 3-R.Slade to PSU 13 for no gain (16-C.Durr).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PSU 13(7:13 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PSU 13(6:38 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 11-D.George.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - PSU 13(6:31 - 2nd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 44 yards from PSU 13. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 41 for -2 yards (88-D.Chisena).
MINN
Golden Gophers
- FG (5 plays, 51 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 41(6:25 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to PSU 33 FUMBLES (8-M.Wilson). out of bounds at the PSU 33.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 33(6:18 - 2nd) 4-S.Brooks to PSU 11 for 22 yards (36-J.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 11(5:46 - 2nd) 4-S.Brooks to PSU 9 for 2 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 9(5:10 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 88-B.Spann-Ford. 88-B.Spann-Ford to PSU 8 for 1 yard (36-J.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MINN 8(4:28 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Johnson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MINN 8(3:45 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Halftime (12 plays, 71 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:41 - 2nd) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 58 yards from MIN 35. 1-K.Hamler pushed ob at PSU 26 for 19 yards (1-C.Swenson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 26(3:36 - 2nd) 4-J.Brown to PSU 28 for 2 yards (19-K.Schad).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 28(3:31 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to MIN 47 for 25 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 47(2:58 - 2nd) 4-J.Brown to MIN 44 for 3 yards (41-T.Barber9-E.Otomewo).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - PSU 44(2:39 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at MIN 47 for -3 yards (45-C.Coughlin).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - PSU 47(2:08 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to MIN 41 for 6 yards (16-C.Durr).
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 4 - PSU 41(1:25 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to MIN 32 for 9 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin6-C.Williamson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 32(0:56 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 32(0:38 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to MIN 27 for 5 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 5 - PSU 27(0:33 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to MIN 7 for 20 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - PSU 7(0:26 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford spikes the ball at MIN 7 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PSU 7(0:19 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Bowers.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - PSU 7(0:18 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to MIN 3 for 4 yards (41-T.Barber).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - PSU 3(0:14 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar 21 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on MIN Personal Foul declined.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (10 plays, 30 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson pushed ob at MIN 26 for 1 yard (17-G.Taylor).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - MINN 26(15:00 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 37 for 11 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MINN 37(14:23 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 36 for -1 yard (36-J.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - MINN 36(13:49 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to MIN 40 for 4 yards (18-S.Toney).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 7 - MINN 40(13:04 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to PSU 39 for 21 yards (17-G.Taylor5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 39(12:18 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to PSU 40 for -1 yard (11-M.Parsons).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - MINN 40(11:37 - 3rd) Team penalty on MIN 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at PSU 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - MINN 45(11:01 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to PSU 45 for no gain (18-S.Toney99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 16 - MINN 45(10:40 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to PSU 40 for 5 yards (6-C.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 11 - MINN 40(10:00 - 3rd) Team penalty on MIN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at PSU 40. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - MINN 45(9:10 - 3rd) 47-J.Herbers punts 36 yards from PSU 45 to PSU 9 fair catch by 1-K.Hamler.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 9(9:05 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 11-D.George.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PSU 9(8:58 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - PSU 9(8:53 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at PSU 2 for -7 yards (9-E.Otomewo).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - PSU 2(8:49 - 3rd) 93-B.Gillikin punts 51 yards from PSU 2. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 48 for 1 yard (91-D.Ellies5-T.Castro-Fields).
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Fumble (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 48(8:10 - 3rd) 4-S.Brooks to MIN 50 FUMBLES (2-K.Ellis). 18-S.Toney to MIN 50 for no gain.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (9 plays, 50 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 50(7:56 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to MIN 50 for no gain (16-C.Durr).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 50(7:43 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to MIN 34 for 16 yards (23-J.Howden).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 34(7:15 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to MIN 32 for 2 yards (45-C.Coughlin41-T.Barber).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 32(6:57 - 3rd) 1-K.Hamler to MIN 34 for -2 yards (45-C.Coughlin16-C.Durr).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - PSU 34(6:29 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to MIN 20 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 20(5:50 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Shorter.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 20(5:30 - 3rd) 1-K.Hamler to MIN 12 for 8 yards (23-J.Howden).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 12(5:25 - 3rd) 4-J.Brown to MIN 10 for 2 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 10(4:45 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 83-N.Bowers. 83-N.Bowers runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(4:10 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-R.Slade. 3-R.Slade to MIN 1 for 1 yard.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:05 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to MIN End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(4:05 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MIN 33 for 8 yards (36-J.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - MINN 33(4:05 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to MIN 33 for no gain (11-M.Parsons). Penalty on MIN 51-C.Dunlap Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 33. No Play.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 12 - MINN 23(3:30 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman runs ob at MIN 46 for 23 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 46(3:05 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman to PSU 41 for 13 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 41(2:32 - 3rd) 1-R.Smith to PSU 37 for 4 yards (54-R.Windsor36-J.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MINN 37(2:01 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell. Team penalty on MIN Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at PSU 37. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - MINN 42(1:20 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to PSU 40 for 2 yards (6-C.Brown).
|
+36 YD
|
3 & 9 - MINN 40(1:13 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 13-R.Bateman. 13-R.Bateman pushed ob at PSU 4 for 36 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - MINN 4(0:26 - 3rd) 17-S.Green to PSU 1 for 3 yards (36-J.Johnson11-M.Parsons).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MINN 1(15:00 - 4th) 17-S.Green runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:15 - 4th) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Downs (9 plays, 70 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:11 - 4th) 33-G.Ryerse kicks 60 yards from MIN 35. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 25 for 20 yards (16-J.Santaga).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(14:11 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 4-J.Brown. 4-J.Brown to PSU 42 for 17 yards (6-C.Williamson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 42(14:06 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to MIN 46 for 12 yards (46-W.DeLattiboudere).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 46(13:50 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler to MIN 27 for 19 yards (23-J.Howden).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 27(13:26 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to MIN 23 for 4 yards (16-C.Durr55-M.Sori-Marin).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 23(13:01 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to MIN 9 for 14 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - PSU 9(12:36 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to MIN 7 for 2 yards (90-S.Renner).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 7(12:20 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to MIN 4 for 3 yards (46-W.DeLattiboudere11-A.Winfield).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - PSU 4(11:53 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford to MIN 5 for -1 yard (52-J.Teague45-C.Coughlin).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - PSU 5(11:23 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (8 plays, 25 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 5(10:43 - 4th) 1-R.Smith to MIN 7 for 2 yards (17-G.Taylor).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 7(10:38 - 4th) 1-R.Smith to MIN 4 for -3 yards (36-J.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - MINN 4(10:04 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Bateman. Penalty on PSU 29-J.Reid Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIN 4. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 19(9:21 - 4th) 1-R.Smith to MIN 21 for 2 yards (99-Y.Gross-Matos).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - MINN 21(9:15 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson to MIN 32 for 11 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields17-G.Taylor).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 32(8:33 - 4th) 1-R.Smith to MIN 26 for -6 yards (6-C.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - MINN 26(7:54 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 26 for no gain (17-G.Taylor11-M.Parsons).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 16 - MINN 26(7:16 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 30 for 4 yards (28-J.Oweh36-J.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - MINN 30(6:31 - 4th) 47-J.Herbers punts 33 yards from MIN 30 Downed at the PSU 37.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (8 plays, 63 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 37(6:26 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 88-D.Chisena. 88-D.Chisena pushed ob at MIN 43 for 20 yards (11-A.Winfield).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 43(6:17 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Chisena.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 43(5:58 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 75-D.Holmes. 75-D.Holmes to MIN 48 for -5 yards (75-D.Holmes).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 15 - PSU 48(5:51 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to MIN 32 for 16 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin23-J.Howden).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 32(5:07 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to MIN 14 for 18 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 14(4:47 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 11-D.George. 11-D.George runs ob at MIN 6 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - PSU 6(4:29 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Hamler.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 6(4:00 - 4th) 4-J.Brown runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:54 - 4th) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Fumble (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:49 - 4th) 98-J.Stout kicks 47 yards from PSU 35. 82-D.Douglas to MIN 21 for 3 yards (85-I.Lutz).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 21(3:49 - 4th) 1-R.Smith to MIN 20 for -1 yard (36-J.Johnson).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - MINN 20(3:47 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 10 for -10 yards (11-M.Parsons).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 21 - MINN 10(3:42 - 4th) 1-R.Smith to MIN 20 for 10 yards (11-M.Parsons18-S.Toney).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MINN 20(3:36 - 4th) 47-J.Herbers punts 37 yards from MIN 20. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 43 FUMBLES. 1-K.Hamler to PSU 28 for no gain.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Interception (7 plays, -8 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 28(2:52 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 37 for 9 yards (45-C.Coughlin16-C.Durr).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - PSU 37(2:40 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 40 for 3 yards (25-B.St-Juste).
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 40(2:18 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to MIN 11 for 49 yards. Penalty on MIN 6-C.Williamson Holding declined.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 11(2:05 - 4th) 4-J.Brown to MIN 10 for 1 yard (41-T.Barber).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - PSU 10(1:53 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 4-J.Brown. 4-J.Brown to MIN 2 for 8 yards (41-T.Barber). Team penalty on PSU Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIN 10. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 24 - PSU 25(1:25 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 11-D.George.
|
Int
|
3 & 24 - PSU 25(1:14 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Howden at MIN End Zone. 23-J.Howden touchback.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- End of Game (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 20(1:09 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan kneels at MIN 19 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - MINN 19(1:01 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan kneels at MIN 18 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|20
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|17
|12
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|508
|449
|Total Plays
|73
|60
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|178
|121
|Rush Attempts
|29
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|330
|328
|Comp. - Att.
|23-44
|18-20
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|16.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.5
|4-36.8
|Return Yards
|83
|45
|Punts - Returns
|1--15
|2--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-98
|2-13
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-33
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|330
|PASS YDS
|328
|
|
|178
|RUSH YDS
|121
|
|
|508
|TOTAL YDS
|449
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|23/43
|340
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brown 4 RB
|J. Brown
|14
|124
|2
|45
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|10
|39
|0
|17
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|2
|6
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|7
|119
|0
|25
|
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|7
|101
|0
|20
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|3
|70
|0
|49
|
D. Chisena 88 WR
|D. Chisena
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Brown 4 RB
|J. Brown
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
N. Bowers 83 TE
|N. Bowers
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
D. George 11 WR
|D. George
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Slade 3 RB
|R. Slade
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Shorter 6 WR
|J. Shorter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 75 OL
|D. Holmes
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Taylor 17 S
|G. Taylor
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 36 LB
|J. Johnson
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|7-4
|1.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 LB
|C. Brown
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ellis 2 CB
|K. Ellis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Windsor 54 DT
|R. Windsor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oweh 28 DE
|J. Oweh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reid 29 CB
|J. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 3 CB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hansard 53 DT
|F. Hansard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 8 CB
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brisker 7 S
|J. Brisker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simmons 34 DE
|S. Simmons
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|2/2
|33
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 93 P
|B. Gillikin
|2
|47.5
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|5
|19.6
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
|K. Hamler
|1
|-15.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|18/20
|339
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Smith 1 RB
|R. Smith
|18
|51
|0
|11
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|7
|33
|0
|21
|
S. Brooks 4 RB
|S. Brooks
|6
|33
|0
|22
|
S. Green 17 WR
|S. Green
|3
|6
|1
|3
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|4
|0
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bateman 13 WR
|R. Bateman
|7
|203
|1
|66
|
T. Johnson 6 WR
|T. Johnson
|7
|104
|1
|38
|
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
|C. Autman-Bell
|3
|31
|1
|21
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Winfield Jr. 11 DB
|A. Winfield Jr.
|10-1
|0.0
|2
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 45 LB
|C. Coughlin
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. St-Juste 25 DB
|B. St-Juste
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barber 41 LB
|T. Barber
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
|W. DeLattiboudere
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Otomewo 9 DL
|E. Otomewo
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dew-Treadway 18 DL
|M. Dew-Treadway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Renner 90 DL
|S. Renner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williamson 6 DB
|C. Williamson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Schad 19 DL
|K. Schad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Walker 34 K
|B. Walker
|1/1
|26
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Herbers 47 P
|J. Herbers
|4
|36.8
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 82 WR
|D. Douglas
|2
|6.5
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 82 WR
|D. Douglas
|2
|-0.5
|1
|0
-
SALA
TXSTSM
28
30
4th 1:15 ESP+
-
CHARLO
UTEP
28
21
4th 5:33 ESP+
-
STNFRD
COLO
13
13
4th 3:53 PACN
-
2LSU
3BAMA
33
13
3rd 9:50 CBS
-
16KSTATE
TEXAS
14
17
4th 13:45 ESPN
-
GAS
TROY
14
27
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
UAB
USM
2
30
3rd 0:00 NFLN
-
UCONN
20CINCY
0
41
3rd 5:00 CBSS
-
19WAKE
VATECH
17
23
3rd 0:00 ACCN
-
LVILLE
MIAMI
21
49
3rd 6:59 ESP2
-
USC
ARIZST
28
20
3rd 3:08 ABC
-
ILL
MICHST
10
31
3rd 9:56 FS1
-
18IOWA
13WISC
6
14
3rd 10:59 FOX
-
NTEXAS
LATECH
3
17
3rd 14:22 FCBK
-
NMEXST
MISS
3
31
3rd 5:29 SECN
-
GAST
LAMON
17
14
2nd 10:38 ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
33
35
Final CBSSN
-
BALLST
WMICH
31
35
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
OHIO
24
21
Final ESPN2
-
LALAF
CSTCAR
48
7
Final ESPNU
-
TEMPLE
SFLA
17
7
Final ESPN
-
UCF
TULSA
31
34
Final ESPN2
-
WASH
OREGST
19
7
Final FS1
-
4PSU
17MINN
26
31
Final ABC
-
TXTECH
WVU
38
17
Final ESPN2
-
PURDUE
NWEST
24
22
Final BTN
-
12BAYLOR
TCU
29
23
Final/3OT FS1
-
ECU
25SMU
51
59
Final ESPNU
-
FSU
BC
38
31
Final ACCN
-
MA
ARMY
7
63
Final CBSSN
-
WKY
ARK
45
19
Final SECN
-
VANDY
10FLA
0
56
Final ESPN
-
MD
1OHIOST
14
73
Final FOX
-
GATECH
UVA
28
33
Final FSN
-
TXSA
ODU
24
23
Final ESP3
-
FIU
FAU
0
059 O/U
-11.5
Sat 6:00pm STAD
-
UTAHST
FRESNO
0
058.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSS
-
WASHST
CAL
0
052 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
MIZZOU
6UGA
0
048 O/U
-18.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
APLST
SC
0
051 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
5CLEM
NCST
0
054 O/U
+34.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
LIB
BYU
0
061 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
15ND
DUKE
0
050.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
TENN
UK
0
042 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
IOWAST
9OKLA
0
069 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WYO
22BOISE
0
048.5 O/U
-16
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
SDGST
0
039 O/U
-17
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
078.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 11:00pm FCBK
-
AF
NMEX
0
0
ATSN