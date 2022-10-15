|
|
|CHARLO
|UAB
UAB run games spells end to Charlotte in 34-20 win
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) DeWayne McBride and quarterback Dylan Hopkins combined to rush for 240 yards on 39 carries and three touchdowns and UAB downed upset-minded Charlotte 34-20 on Saturday.
McBride's 13-yard scoring run with 12:24 to play put the Blazers (4-2, 2-1 Conference USA) back in front 27-20 after the 2-point conversion. After forcing the 49ers (1-6, 0-3) to punt on consecutive possessions, Hopkins sealed it with a 61-yard scoring jaunt with 1:01 left.
McBride had 29 carries for 137 and two scores. Hopkins ran it 10 times for 103 yards and a score in addition to completing 15 of 23 passes for 231 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Elijah Spencer had four catches for 103 yards and a touchdown for Charlotte.
The Blazers and 49ers met for the third time in program history and for the last time as Conference USA affiliates as both schools make the switch to the American Athletic Conference on July 1, 2023.
---
|
E. Spencer
9 WR
103 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|
D. Hopkins
9 QB
231 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 103 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|27
|Rushing
|5
|15
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|327
|510
|Total Plays
|50
|76
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|279
|Rush Attempts
|24
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|214
|231
|Comp. - Att.
|15-26
|15-23
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-41
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.3
|1-38.0
|Return Yards
|0
|9
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|214
|PASS YDS
|231
|
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|279
|
|
|327
|TOTAL YDS
|510
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|15/26
|214
|1
|2
|
K. Boyd 74 OL
|K. Boyd
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McEachern 6 RB
|C. McEachern
|9
|61
|0
|16
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|10
|37
|2
|7
|
H. Rutledge 21 RB
|H. Rutledge
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|4
|4
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Spencer 9 WR
|E. Spencer
|5
|4
|103
|1
|60
|
T. Thompson 11 TE
|T. Thompson
|3
|3
|56
|0
|26
|
H. Rutledge 21 RB
|H. Rutledge
|4
|2
|25
|0
|19
|
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|6
|3
|24
|0
|18
|
V. Tucker 1 WR
|V. Tucker
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
C. McEachern 6 RB
|C. McEachern
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Minter Jr. 15 TE
|E. Minter Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Rogers 6 DB
|S. Rogers
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 10 DB
|D. Robinson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Siddiq 1 DL
|A. Siddiq
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
N. Groulx 10 WR
|N. Groulx
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holley 97 DL
|J. Holley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kelly 53 DL
|M. Kelly
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bemah 25 LB
|P. Bemah
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Howard 4 CB
|G. Howard
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
W. Jones 5 DB
|W. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 47 LB
|C. Monroe
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morgan 90 DL
|D. Morgan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williford 40 LB
|R. Williford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykins 2 LB
|D. Boykins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 95 DE
|M. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Watts 0 DE
|M. Watts
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Neal 29 DB
|M. Neal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Zita 28 K
|A. Zita
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rice 37 P
|B. Rice
|4
|45.3
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|15/23
|231
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|29
|137
|2
|23
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|10
|103
|1
|61
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|13
|40
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|2
|2
|59
|0
|64
|
T. Shropshire 11 WR
|T. Shropshire
|6
|3
|48
|0
|22
|
T. Palmer 19 WR
|T. Palmer
|3
|3
|41
|1
|17
|
S. Rudolph 7 WR
|S. Rudolph
|2
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
F. Farrier II 2 WR
|F. Farrier II
|2
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|3
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
B. Damous 48 TE
|B. Damous
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. McDonald 10 TE
|T. McDonald
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Wilder 50 LB
|N. Wilder
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
W. Boler 21 S
|W. Boler
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Key 1 S
|J. Key
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Palmer 19 WR
|T. Palmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shropshire 11 WR
|T. Shropshire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cash 12 S
|G. Cash
|1-1
|0.0
|2
|
T. Taylor 7 LB
|T. Taylor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. McWilliams 99 DL
|F. McWilliams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tuazama 15 DL
|D. Tuazama
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. McWilliams 5 CB
|M. McWilliams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Forte 44 DL
|I. Forte
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sanders 2 LB
|K. Sanders
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fairbanks II 93 LB
|M. Fairbanks II
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dempsey 33 CB
|C. Dempsey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|2/3
|29
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|1
|38.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|2
|18.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 33(14:53 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Forte; K.Sanders at CHA 40.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CHARLO 40(14:19 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+60 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 40(14:08 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 40. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 40. Gain of 60 yards. E.Spencer for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:58 - 1st) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:57 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(13:57 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Williford at UAB 33.
|+64 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 33(13:20 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 33. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 33. Gain of 64 yards. Tackled by M.Neal; D.Robinson at CHA 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 3(13:08 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to CHA 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq S.Rogers at CHA 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UAB 1(12:44 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to CHA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Holley at CHA 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 1(12:02 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to CHA End Zone for 1 yards. D.McBride for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(11:56 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by H.Rutledge at CHA 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Key at CHA 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 31(11:16 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 31. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at CHA 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 33(10:38 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at CHA 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36(10:01 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 36(9:48 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 36. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 36. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by G.Cash at CHA 34.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - CHARLO 34(9:06 - 1st) H.Rutledge rushed to CHA 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at CHA 45.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CHARLO 45(8:18 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 45(8:10 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to CHA 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at CHA 41.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 41(7:40 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to CHA 41. Catch made by T.Palmer at CHA 41. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Howard at CHA 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 24(7:19 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to CHA 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 25.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UAB 25(6:38 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.McDonald.
|Sack
3 & 11 - UAB 25(6:34 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins sacked at CHA 31 for -6 yards (A.Siddiq)
|No Good
4 & 17 - UAB 38(5:55 - 1st) M.Quinn 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Kizziah Holder-K.Greenwell.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(5:46 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 31. Catch made by T.Thompson at CHA 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at CHA 37.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 37(5:09 - 1st) C.McEachern rushed to UAB 47 for 16 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at UAB 47.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(4:36 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to UAB 47. Catch made by T.Thompson at UAB 47. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at UAB 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 21(4:17 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to UAB 21. Catch made by V.Tucker at UAB 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by G.Cash; M.McWilliams at UAB 20.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CHARLO 20(3:34 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to UAB 16 for yards. Tackled by G.Cash at UAB 16. PENALTY on CHA-J.King Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+28 YD
2 & 19 - CHARLO 30(3:08 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to UAB 30. Catch made by E.Spencer at UAB 30. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Key at UAB 2. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2(2:41 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to UAB End Zone for 2 yards. S.Byrd for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:36 - 1st) A.Zita extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 1st) A.Laros kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the UAB End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Clawson at UAB 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20(2:31 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Groulx at UAB 25.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UAB 25(1:52 - 1st) PENALTY on UAB-Q.McGee False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 20(1:43 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at UAB 30. PENALTY on UAB-S.Rudolph Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - UAB 18(1:16 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 18. Catch made by J.Brown at UAB 18. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at UAB 19.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - UAB 19(0:46 - 1st) D.Hopkins scrambles to UAB 32 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Watts at UAB 32.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 32(0:26 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers; C.Monroe at UAB 43.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43(15:00 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 43. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 43. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by W.Jones; N.Groulx at CHA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 35(14:36 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Groulx; A.Siddiq at CHA 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UAB 35(14:18 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for S.Rudolph.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - UAB 35(14:16 - 2nd) D.Hopkins scrambles to CHA 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at CHA 26.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - UAB 26(13:32 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Monroe at CHA 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 21(12:53 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kelly at CHA 19.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 19(12:27 - 2nd) D.Hopkins scrambles to CHA 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Kelly at CHA 10. PENALTY on CHA-P.Bemah Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UAB 5(12:06 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.McDonald.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 5(12:02 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to CHA 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan at CHA 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UAB 1(11:31 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to CHA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson C.Monroe at CHA 1.
|-9 YD
4 & Goal - UAB 1(10:50 - 2nd) D.Hopkins rushed to CHA 10 for -9 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at CHA 10.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 10(10:44 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; M.Fairbanks at CHA 12.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CHARLO 12(10:03 - 2nd) C.Reynolds rushed to CHA 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Key at CHA 12.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - CHARLO 12(9:15 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 12. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 12. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by W.Boler; M.Fairbanks at CHA 15.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CHARLO 15(8:27 - 2nd) B.Rice punts 38 yards to UAB 47 Center-C.Lyons. Downed by CHA.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 47(8:11 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 47. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 47. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at UAB 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - UAB 42(7:37 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 42. Catch made by B.Damous at UAB 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at UAB 50.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - UAB 50(6:57 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 50. Catch made by F.Farrier at UAB 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers; N.Groulx at CHA 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 41(6:26 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 31(6:02 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at CHA 30.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 30(5:18 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 30(5:09 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to CHA 30. Catch made by T.Palmer at CHA 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Groulx at CHA 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 15(4:31 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to CHA 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Watts; P.Bemah at CHA 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 11(4:20 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson A.Siddiq at CHA 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UAB 6(3:17 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan; R.Williford at CHA 6.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - UAB 6(3:00 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Holley at CHA 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UAB 2(2:33 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq at CHA 2.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 2(1:49 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at CHA 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UAB 3(1:43 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.McDonald.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UAB 10(1:35 - 2nd) M.Quinn 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Kizziah Holder-K.Greenwell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:31 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(1:31 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; W.Boler at CHA 33.
|Sack
2 & 2 - CHARLO 33(1:10 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 25 for -8 yards (D.Tuazama)
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 25(0:22 - 2nd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Tuazama; M.McWilliams at CHA 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CHARLO 30(0:17 - 2nd) B.Rice punts 37 yards to UAB 33 Center-C.Lyons. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 63 yards from UAB 35 to the CHA 2. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bratton; R.Burkhardt at CHA 34.
|Int
1 & 10 - CHARLO 34(14:54 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass INTERCEPTED at UAB 38. Intercepted by G.Cash at UAB 38. Tackled by CHA at UAB 38.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 38(14:47 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 38. Catch made by S.Rudolph at UAB 38. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 27.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 27(14:31 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to CHA 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Williford at CHA 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 19(13:45 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to CHA 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 15(13:18 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 15(13:11 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 13.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - UAB 13(12:38 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - UAB 19(11:53 - 3rd) M.Quinn 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Kizziah Holder-K.Greenwell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:51 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(11:51 - 3rd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at CHA 29.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 29(11:51 - 3rd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 41 for 12 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at CHA 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41(10:30 - 3rd) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; M.Fairbanks at CHA 47.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CHARLO 47(9:59 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.McWilliams at CHA 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 47(9:17 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; K.Sanders at CHA 50.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - CHARLO 50(8:50 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to UAB 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Key; N.Wilder at UAB 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(8:02 - 3rd) C.Reynolds scrambles to UAB 39 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Boler at UAB 39.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 39(7:21 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to UAB 39. Catch made by E.Spencer at UAB 39. Gain of 12 yards. E.Spencer FUMBLES forced by J.Key. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-W.Boler at UAB 27. Tackled by CHA at UAB 27.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 27(7:08 - 3rd) D.Hopkins scrambles to CHA 47 for 26 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at CHA 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 47(6:29 - 3rd) D.Hopkins rushed to CHA 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Kelly at CHA 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 39(5:58 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 33(5:29 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson; M.Kelly at CHA 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 32(4:51 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Shropshire.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 32(4:40 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to CHA 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Groulx at CHA 26.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - UAB 26(3:55 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to CHA 26. Catch made by J.Brown at CHA 26. Gain of 5 yards. J.Brown ran out of bounds.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 21(3:29 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 8 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 8.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 8(2:56 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to CHA 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at CHA 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 9(2:19 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to CHA 9. Catch made by T.Palmer at CHA 9. Gain of 9 yards. T.Palmer for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(2:15 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHA-W.Jones Personal Foul / Defense 2 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 1 - UAB 2(2:15 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.McBride rushed to CHA 1 for yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:15 - 3rd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(2:15 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; K.Sanders at CHA 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 31(1:37 - 3rd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at CHA 38.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38(1:04 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 38. Catch made by H.Rutledge at CHA 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by W.Boler at UAB 43.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 43(0:38 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to UAB 43. Catch made by G.Dubose at UAB 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by CHA at UAB 25.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(0:37 - 3rd) C.Reynolds pass complete to UAB 25. Catch made by T.Thompson at UAB 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at UAB 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 1(15:00 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. S.Byrd for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:56 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) A.Laros kicks 63 yards from CHA 35 to the UAB 2. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Howard at UAB 19.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 19(14:49 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to UAB 42 for 23 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at UAB 42.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 42(14:16 - 4th) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 42. Catch made by F.Farrier at UAB 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43(13:51 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to CHA 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Morgan at CHA 40.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - UAB 40(13:18 - 4th) PENALTY on CHA-D.Morgan Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 35(13:09 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to CHA 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 32(13:00 - 4th) D.Hopkins scrambles to CHA 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Groulx at CHA 27. PENALTY on CHA-N.Groulx Personal Foul / Defense 14 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 13(12:27 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to CHA End Zone for 13 yards. D.McBride for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(12:24 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Hopkins steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Shropshire at CHA 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:24 - 4th) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(12:24 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for H.Rutledge.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25(12:21 - 4th) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at CHA 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CHARLO 29(11:39 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CHARLO 29(11:29 - 4th) B.Rice punts 55 yards to UAB 16 Center-C.Lyons. S.Thomas returned punt from the UAB 16. Tackled by B.Bennett at UAB 25.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(11:19 - 4th) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 25. Catch made by T.Shropshire at UAB 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Watts; N.Groulx at UAB 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 45(10:50 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UAB 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq at UAB 45.
|-13 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 45(10:01 - 4th) D.Hopkins scrambles to UAB 32 for -13 yards. D.Hopkins FUMBLES forced by CHA. Fumble RECOVERED by UAB-D.Hopkins at UAB 32. Tackled by CHA at UAB 32.
|+10 YD
3 & 23 - UAB 32(9:10 - 4th) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 32. Catch made by J.Brown at UAB 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers at UAB 42.
|Punt
4 & 13 - UAB 42(8:29 - 4th) K.Greenwell punts 38 yards to CHA 20 Center-C.Kizziah. Fair catch by G.Dubose.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(8:24 - 4th) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Key; C.Dempsey at CHA 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 24(7:49 - 4th) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Fairbanks; I.Forte at CHA 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 29(6:58 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 29. Catch made by C.McEachern at CHA 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder at CHA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 32(6:27 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Minter.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 32(6:17 - 4th) C.McEachern rushed to CHA 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Wilder; J.Key at CHA 38.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - CHARLO 38(5:26 - 4th) PENALTY on CHA-C.Reynolds Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CHARLO 33(5:04 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for S.Byrd.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CHARLO 33(4:56 - 4th) B.Rice punts 51 yards to UAB 16 Center-C.Lyons. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 16(4:49 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to UAB 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Holley at UAB 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - UAB 23(4:04 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to UAB 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at UAB 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 25(3:18 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to UAB 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Holley; M.Jackson at UAB 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 26(2:50 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to UAB 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Siddiq; M.Jackson at UAB 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UAB 34(1:59 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UAB 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Rogers P.Bemah at UAB 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 37(1:16 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UAB 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Holley at UAB 39.
|+61 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 39(1:11 - 4th) D.Hopkins rushed to CHA End Zone for 61 yards. D.Hopkins for 61 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:01 - 4th) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:01 - 4th) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(1:01 - 4th) C.Reynolds scrambles to CHA 31 for 6 yards. C.Reynolds ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CHARLO 31(0:55 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for H.Rutledge.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CHARLO 31(0:50 - 4th) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|Int
4 & 4 - CHARLO 31(0:46 - 4th) C.Reynolds pass INTERCEPTED at UAB 39. Intercepted by G.Cash at UAB 39. G.Cash ran out of bounds.
