SMU scores 20 unanswered in 3rd quarter, beats Navy 40-34
DALLAS (AP) Tanner Mordecai passed for 336 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for 74 yards and a score to help SMU beat Navy 40-34 on Friday night.
All four of Mordecai's touchdowns went for 20-plus yards. Mordecai raced up the middle for a 60-yard touchdown run to begin SMU's 20-point scoring run in the third quarter. Mordecai also had a short pass to Jordan Kerley, who used two good blocks along the sideline to race for a 33-yard touchdown.
Mordecai connected with Roderick Daniels Jr. from 27-yards out for a 40-20 lead midway through the fourth. SMU recovered Navy's onside kick with 2:30 left but went three-and-out before the Midshipmen scored with nine seconds left to cap the scoring.
Dylan Goffney had a team-high four catches for 116 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown for SMU (3-3, 1-1 American Athletic Conference).
Quarterback Tai Lavatai carried it 25 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns for Navy (2-4, 2-2). Lavatai was 9-of-22 passing for 137 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Navy's third pass attempt of the game went to Vincent Terrell Jr. for a 24-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left before halftime. Navy opened the second half with a 75-yard drive, ending in Lavatai's 15-yard touchdown run.
Former President George W. Bush was in attendance.
|
T. Lavatai
1 QB
136 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 121 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
T. Mordecai
8 QB
336 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 74 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|15
|Rushing
|25
|4
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|11-22
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|5-7
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|509
|441
|Total Plays
|102
|48
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|9.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|373
|105
|Rush Attempts
|77
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|136
|336
|Comp. - Att.
|9-25
|20-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|12.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-36
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.0
|3-47.3
|Return Yards
|0
|-12
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1--3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|136
|PASS YDS
|336
|
|
|373
|RUSH YDS
|105
|
|
|509
|TOTAL YDS
|441
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|9/20
|136
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|25
|121
|2
|19
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|8
|95
|0
|44
|
D. Fofana 45 FB
|D. Fofana
|21
|61
|0
|13
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|12
|37
|0
|9
|
D. Jones 29 RB
|D. Jones
|2
|23
|0
|19
|
K. Puailoa-Rojas 21 RB
|K. Puailoa-Rojas
|2
|19
|0
|16
|
N. Kent 5 WR
|N. Kent
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Hall Jr. 34 FB
|A. Hall Jr.
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
L. Point 38 FB
|L. Point
|3
|5
|1
|3
|
A. Klenk 45 LB
|A. Klenk
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Umbarger 87 WR
|J. Umbarger
|9
|5
|59
|1
|26
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|2
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|3
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
K. Puailoa-Rojas 21 RB
|K. Puailoa-Rojas
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Kent 5 WR
|N. Kent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Williams 89 WR
|C. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Lane III 18 S
|R. Lane III
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Larry 3 CB
|E. Larry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Straw 51 LB
|N. Straw
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 1 LB
|J. Marshall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Berniard Jr. 90 NT
|D. Berniard Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fletcher 0 LB
|T. Fletcher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Busic 95 DE
|J. Busic
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Collins V 5 CB
|W. Collins V
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutson 16 LB
|J. Hutson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cromwell 97 DT
|C. Cromwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Umbarger 87 WR
|J. Umbarger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woodson-Brooks 52 LB
|J. Woodson-Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ramos 44 LB
|C. Ramos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 94 DE
|J. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams Jr. 7 CB
|M. Williams Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Davies 47 P
|D. Davies
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Grave de Peralta 15 P
|K. Grave de Peralta
|1
|29.0
|0
|29
|
R. Riethman 90 P
|R. Riethman
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Moore 2 S
|M. Moore
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|20/27
|336
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|6
|74
|1
|60
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|6
|28
|0
|11
|
C. Wheaton 0 RB
|C. Wheaton
|3
|5
|0
|4
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
M. Dixon 5 WR
|M. Dixon
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Goffney 10 WR
|D. Goffney
|4
|4
|116
|1
|44
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|7
|3
|74
|0
|68
|
J. Kerley 1 WR
|J. Kerley
|5
|3
|62
|1
|33
|
M. Dixon 5 WR
|M. Dixon
|2
|2
|44
|0
|47
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|2
|2
|30
|1
|27
|
A. Upshaw 6 WR
|A. Upshaw
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|3
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
B. Redding 81 TE
|B. Redding
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Maryland 82 TE
|R. Maryland
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
T. Knox 18 WR
|T. Knox
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Reid 12 LB
|S. Reid
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 3 DE
|G. Wiley
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 22 S
|N. Roberts
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wright 92 DT
|S. Wright
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Crossley 1 S
|B. Crossley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roberson Jr. 13 S
|R. Roberson Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Farrar 44 LB
|K. Farrar
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levelston 96 DT
|D. Levelston
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 4 CB
|J. Rogers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Chatman 40 DT
|E. Chatman
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Paul 9 DE
|N. Paul
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|2-4
|0.5
|1
|
J. Jones 45 DE
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 5 CB
|A. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newman 91 DT
|T. Newman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Burns 15 LB
|K. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Adimora 20 S
|C. Adimora
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aho 33 DT
|J. Aho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hall 25 CB
|K. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Westfall 26 CB
|S. Westfall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sandjo-Njiki 98 DT
|M. Sandjo-Njiki
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rogers 41 K
|C. Rogers
|2/2
|46
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 92 P
|R. Bujcevski
|3
|47.3
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Goffney 10 WR
|D. Goffney
|2
|7.5
|11
|0
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
G. Haskin 89 TE
|G. Haskin
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|1
|-9.0
|-9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Davies kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the SMU End Zone. B.Massey returns the kickoff. Tackled by NAV at SMU 12.
|+68 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 12(14:46 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 12. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 12. Gain of 68 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Lane at NAV 20.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 20(14:34 - 1st) T.McDaniel rushed to NAV 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Berniard at NAV 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - SMU 21(13:47 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to NAV 21. Catch made by T.McDaniel at NAV 21. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Straw at NAV 19.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - SMU 19(12:15 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to NAV 19. Catch made by A.Upshaw at NAV 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 11. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. T.Mordecai pass complete to NAV 19. Catch made by A.Upshaw at NAV 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 9.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 9(12:15 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to NAV 9. Catch made by T.Knox at NAV 9. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 12.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - SMU 12(11:39 - 1st) T.McDaniel rushed to NAV 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at NAV 14.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - SMU 14(11:13 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - SMU 20(11:06 - 1st) C.Rogers 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Benton Holder-R.Bujcevski.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:01 - 1st) C.Rogers kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(11:01 - 1st) A.Hall rushed to NAV 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Massey; R.Roberson at NAV 28.
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 28(10:40 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 47 for 19 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at NAV 47.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 47(10:13 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to SMU 40 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Roberson at SMU 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 40(9:45 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to SMU 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Wright at SMU 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - NAVY 41(9:09 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to SMU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Wright at SMU 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - NAVY 40(8:41 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to SMU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sandjo-Njiki at SMU 39.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - NAVY 39(7:59 - 1st) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai sacked at SMU 44 for -5 yards (M.Sandjo-Njiki; I.Slade-Matautia)
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 44(7:53 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 44. Catch made by D.Goffney at SMU 44. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by W.Collins at NAV 21.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 21(7:36 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to NAV 21. Catch made by M.Dixon at NAV 21. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at NAV 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 13 - SMU 24(7:12 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to NAV 24. Catch made by D.Goffney at NAV 24. Gain of 24 yards. D.Goffney for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:00 - 1st) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 1st) C.Rogers kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(7:00 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Wiley at NAV 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 28(6:29 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia; E.Chatman at NAV 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 30(5:44 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at NAV 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(5:13 - 1st) PENALTY on NAV-J.Pena False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - NAVY 30(4:58 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at NAV 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 35(4:25 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Levelston at NAV 37.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - NAVY 37(3:50 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 45 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Massey at NAV 45.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 45(3:12 - 1st) D.Jones rushed to SMU 36 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Massey at SMU 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(2:26 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to SMU 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 31(1:42 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to SMU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NAVY 29(1:30 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to SMU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts; K.Farrar at SMU 29.
|Int
4 & 3 - NAVY 29(0:16 - 1st) T.Lavatai pass INTERCEPTED at SMU 10. Intercepted by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 10. Tackled by J.Umbarger at SMU 7.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 7(0:07 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Woodson-Brooks at SMU 9.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 9(14:52 - 2nd) T.Mordecai scrambles to SMU 18 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NAV at SMU 18. PENALTY on NAV-J.Woodson-Brooks Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 33(14:52 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Straw at SMU 32.
|+28 YD
2 & 11 - SMU 32(14:09 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 32. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 32. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Lane at NAV 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 40(13:39 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 40(13:32 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for B.Redding.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 40(13:25 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to NAV 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at NAV 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 29(13:10 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 29(13:02 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to NAV 29. Catch made by R.Maryland at NAV 29. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at NAV 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - SMU 32(12:29 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to NAV 32. Catch made by R.Daniels at NAV 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hutson at NAV 29.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - SMU 36(11:55 - 2nd) C.Rogers 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Benton Holder-R.Bujcevski.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:49 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(11:49 - 2nd) K.Puailoa Rojas rushed to NAV 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at NAV 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NAVY 41(11:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on NAV-NAV Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - NAVY 36(10:55 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Reid; T.Newman at NAV 37.
|+17 YD
2 & 14 - NAVY 37(10:21 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to SMU 46 for 17 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at SMU 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 46(9:54 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to SMU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at SMU 44.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NAVY 44(9:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on SMU-T.Newman Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NAVY 39(9:12 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to SMU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Adimora at SMU 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 37(8:43 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to SMU 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Adimora; N.Paul at SMU 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(8:16 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to SMU 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at SMU 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 31(7:35 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to SMU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at SMU 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NAVY 28(6:51 - 2nd) V.Terrell rushed to SMU 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at SMU 27.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 27(6:20 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to SMU 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Wright at SMU 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(5:44 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to SMU 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Burns at SMU 23.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 23(5:00 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to SMU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman at SMU 24.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - NAVY 24(4:24 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to SMU 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman; I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 19.
|No Good
4 & 4 - NAVY 26(3:45 - 2nd) D.Davies 36 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-E.Nguyen Holder-K.Grave De Peralta.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 20(3:39 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 20. Catch made by D.Goffney at SMU 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Fletcher at SMU 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 33(3:18 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 33. Catch made by A.Upshaw at SMU 33. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Fletcher; W.Collins at SMU 48. PENALTY on SMU-B.Hickman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - SMU 23(3:10 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 23. Catch made by T.McDaniel at SMU 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at SMU 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 16 - SMU 27(2:36 - 2nd) T.Mordecai scrambles to SMU 28 for 1 yards. T.Mordecai ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - SMU 28(2:09 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|Punt
4 & 15 - SMU 28(1:56 - 2nd) R.Bujcevski punts 38 yards to NAV 34 Center-W.Benton. Fair catch by A.Hassan.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 34(1:48 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 38 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Roberson at NAV 38. PENALTY on SMU-R.Roberson Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 47(1:44 - 2nd) V.Terrell rushed to SMU 39 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Massey at SMU 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - NAVY 39(1:35 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to SMU 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at SMU 35.
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(1:00 - 2nd) V.Terrell rushed to SMU 43 for -8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Rogers at SMU 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 18 - NAVY 43(0:51 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to SMU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Roberson at SMU 34.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - NAVY 34(0:42 - 2nd) T.Lavatai scrambles to SMU 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Wiley at SMU 26.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 26(0:29 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to SMU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Newman at SMU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 24(0:21 - 2nd) T.Lavatai spikes the ball.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 24(0:16 - 2nd) T.Lavatai pass complete to SMU 24. Catch made by V.Terrell at SMU 24. Gain of 24 yards. V.Terrell for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) D.Davies extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(15:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on NAV-K.Frankland False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - NAVY 20(15:00 - 3rd) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at NAV 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - NAVY 21(14:25 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at NAV 23.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - NAVY 23(13:43 - 3rd) PENALTY on NAV-NAV Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - NAVY 18(13:43 - 3rd) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 18. Catch made by M.Haywood at NAV 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at NAV 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NAVY 25(12:20 - 3rd) R.Riethman punts 64 yards to SMU 11 Center-E.Nguyen. Downed by NAV. PENALTY on SMU-SMU Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(12:20 - 3rd) M.Haywood rushed to SMU 21 for 44 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Wiley at SMU 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 21(12:01 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to SMU 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia at SMU 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 15(11:27 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to SMU End Zone for 15 yards. T.Lavatai for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:13 - 3rd) D.Davies extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:13 - 3rd) D.Davies kicks 47 yards from NAV 35 to the SMU 18. G.Haskin returns the kickoff. Tackled by X.McDonald at SMU 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 31(11:08 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 31. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Larry at SMU 40.
|+60 YD
2 & 1 - SMU 40(10:49 - 3rd) T.Mordecai rushed to NAV End Zone for 60 yards. T.Mordecai for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:40 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the NAV End Zone. M.Moore returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Johnson at NAV 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 16(10:34 - 3rd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for V.Terrell.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 16(10:26 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Slade-Matautia; R.Roberson at NAV 22.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 22(9:55 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Levelston at NAV 25.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 25(9:22 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Chatman at NAV 26. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 26(9:10 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Wiley at NAV 26.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NAVY 26(8:40 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 26 for 0 yards. A.Hall FUMBLES forced by J.Jones. Fumble RECOVERED by SMU-N.Roberts at NAV 26. Tackled by NAV at NAV 26.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 26(8:17 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to NAV 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Fletcher at NAV 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - SMU 20(7:51 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to NAV 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Lane; J.Hutson at NAV 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 13(7:43 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 13(7:39 - 3rd) C.Wheaton rushed to NAV 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Cromwell at NAV 9.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - SMU 9(6:42 - 3rd) T.Mordecai rushed to NAV End Zone for 9 yards. T.Mordecai for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was overturned. T.Mordecai rushed to NAV 1 for 8 yards. T.Mordecai ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SMU 1(6:42 - 3rd) T.Mordecai rushed to NAV 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 1(6:20 - 3rd) T.McDaniel rushed to NAV End Zone for 1 yards. T.McDaniel for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:49 - 3rd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 63 yards from SMU 35 to the NAV 2. Fair catch by M.Haywood.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(5:49 - 3rd) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at NAV 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 29(5:29 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Wright at NAV 34. PENALTY on SMU-S.Wright Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 49(5:13 - 3rd) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 49. Catch made by J.Umbarger at NAV 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 48(4:48 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to SMU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Levelston at SMU 45.
|-4 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 45(4:28 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to SMU 49 for -4 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 49.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NAVY 49(4:03 - 3rd) K.Grave De Peralta punts 29 yards to SMU 20 Center-E.Nguyen. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 20(3:15 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 20. Catch made by M.Dixon at SMU 20. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by E.Larry at NAV 33.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 33(2:58 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to NAV 33. Catch made by J.Kerley at NAV 33. Gain of 33 yards. J.Kerley for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:49 - 3rd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(2:49 - 3rd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley; A.Johnson at NAV 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(2:36 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Newman at NAV 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 41(2:13 - 3rd) D.Jones rushed to NAV 45 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Crossley at NAV 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 45(1:59 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to SMU 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NAVY 46(1:39 - 3rd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for C.Williams.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 46(1:02 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to SMU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Farrar at SMU 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 45(0:36 - 3rd) V.Terrell rushed to SMU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at SMU 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 44(0:05 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to SMU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Farrar at SMU 41.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 41(15:00 - 4th) T.Lavatai rushed to SMU 26 for 15 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 26.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 26(14:38 - 4th) T.Lavatai pass complete to SMU 26. Catch made by J.Umbarger at SMU 26. Gain of 26 yards. J.Umbarger for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:21 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Hall rushed to SMU 3 for yards. Tackled by G.Wiley at SMU 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:21 - 4th) D.Davies kicks 50 yards from NAV 35 to the SMU 15. D.Goffney returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Jacob; J.Woodson-Brooks at SMU 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 26(14:12 - 4th) T.McDaniel rushed to SMU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Busic at SMU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SMU 28(13:24 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 28. Catch made by T.McDaniel at SMU 28. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Straw; J.Busic at SMU 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - SMU 28(13:14 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 28. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Berniard at SMU 29.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SMU 29(12:46 - 4th) R.Bujcevski punts 50 yards to NAV 21 Center-W.Benton. Fair catch by A.Hassan.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 21(12:08 - 4th) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for J.Umbarger.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 21(12:02 - 4th) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 16 for -5 yards. Tackled by B.Crossley at NAV 16.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - NAVY 16(11:31 - 4th) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by SMU at NAV 16.
|Punt
4 & 15 - NAVY 16(10:38 - 4th) R.Riethman punts 47 yards to SMU 37 Center-E.Nguyen. R.Daniels returned punt from the SMU 37. Tackled by K.Jacob at SMU 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 28(10:33 - 4th) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at SMU 28.
|+44 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 28(9:58 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 28. Catch made by D.Goffney at SMU 28. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos at NAV 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 28(9:39 - 4th) C.Wheaton rushed to NAV 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Straw at NAV 27.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SMU 27(8:47 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|+27 YD
3 & 9 - SMU 27(8:37 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to NAV 27. Catch made by R.Daniels at NAV 27. Gain of 27 yards. R.Daniels for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:28 - 4th) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 4th) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(8:28 - 4th) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 25. Catch made by J.Umbarger at NAV 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SMU at NAV 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NAVY 30(8:04 - 4th) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for M.Walker.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 30(7:59 - 4th) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Reid at NAV 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(7:06 - 4th) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 36. Catch made by J.Umbarger at NAV 36. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Rogers at SMU 37. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 36. Catch made by J.Umbarger at NAV 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SMU at NAV 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NAVY 44(7:06 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Aho at NAV 45.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 45(6:38 - 4th) V.Terrell rushed to SMU 46 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jones at SMU 46.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 46(6:05 - 4th) M.Haywood rushed to SMU 27 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Rogers; N.Roberts at SMU 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 27(5:30 - 4th) T.Lavatai rushed to SMU 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 23(5:10 - 4th) V.Terrell rushed to SMU 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Roberts at SMU 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 17(4:57 - 4th) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for M.Haywood.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 17(4:53 - 4th) D.Fofana rushed to SMU 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Paul at SMU 15.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - NAVY 15(4:33 - 4th) N.Kent rushed to SMU 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Massey at SMU 8.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - NAVY 8(4:02 - 4th) K.Puailoa Rojas rushed to SMU 5 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Westfall at SMU 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NAVY 5(3:52 - 4th) L.Point rushed to SMU 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Farrar at SMU 4.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NAVY 4(3:10 - 4th) L.Point rushed to SMU 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Wiley at SMU 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - NAVY 3(2:41 - 4th) L.Point rushed to SMU End Zone for 3 yards. L.Point for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:31 - 4th) D.Davies extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 4th) D.Davies kicks onside 15 from NAV 35 to SMU 50. R.Daniels returns the kickoff. Tackled by NAV at SMU 50.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 50(2:25 - 4th) T.Mordecai rushed to SMU 46 for -4 yards. Tackled by NAV at SMU 46.
|-3 YD
2 & 14 - SMU 46(2:20 - 4th) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 46. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 46. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by E.Larry at SMU 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 17 - SMU 43(2:17 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at SMU 46.
|Punt
4 & 14 - SMU 46(1:31 - 4th) R.Bujcevski punts 54 yards to NAV End Zone Center-W.Benton. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(1:22 - 4th) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for N.Kent.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 20(1:19 - 4th) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 28 for 8 yards. T.Lavatai ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - NAVY 28(1:08 - 4th) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by SMU at NAV 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(0:05 - 4th) T.Lavatai spikes the ball. PENALTY on NAV-T.Lavatai Intentional Grounding 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NAVY 36(1:01 - 4th) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for V.Terrell.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NAVY 37(0:58 - 4th) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for M.Haywood.
|+12 YD
4 & 10 - NAVY 36(0:55 - 4th) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 36. Catch made by K.Puailoa Rojas at NAV 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Roberson at NAV 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(0:41 - 4th) T.Lavatai spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NAVY 48(0:36 - 4th) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for J.Umbarger.
|+34 YD
3 & 10 - NAVY 48(0:32 - 4th) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 48. Catch made by M.Walker at NAV 48. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by K.Hall at SMU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 18(0:25 - 4th) T.Lavatai spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NAVY 18(0:23 - 4th) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for J.Umbarger.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - NAVY 18(0:20 - 4th) T.Lavatai pass complete to SMU 18. Catch made by J.Umbarger at SMU 18. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at SMU 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NAVY 1(0:15 - 4th) T.Lavatai spikes the ball.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NAVY 1(0:13 - 4th) T.Lavatai rushed to SMU End Zone for 1 yards. T.Lavatai for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:09 - 4th) D.Davies extra point is good. PENALTY on SMU-I.Slade-Matautia Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
