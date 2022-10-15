|
No. 9 Mississippi runs wild and holds off Auburn 48-34
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart all ran for more than 100 yards as No. 9 Mississippi rolled up 448 on the ground in a 48-34 victory over Auburn Saturday.
The Rebels had three 100-yard rushers in a single game for the first time since 1976, and are 7-0 for just the second time since 1962 and first time since 2014.
Ole Miss (3-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 21-0 lead and never trailed, although Auburn (3-4, 1-3) pulled as close as 28-24 in the third quarter.
Judkins had 139 yards on 25 carries and scored on a 41-yard run with 6:26 remaining to build the final margin.
Dart finished 9 of 19 for 130 yards with three touchdown passes and ran for 115 on 14 carries. Evans had 136 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown.
Tank Bigsby led Auburn with 179 yards on 20 carries with touchdown runs of 2 and 50 yards. The Tigers had 301 yards rushing, but three turnovers.
Robby Ashford scored on runs of 2 and 11 yards and finished 8 of 17 passing for 140 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Auburn: The coaching future of Bryan Harsin remains uncertain and this performance will only increase the noise surrounding the program. The Tigers played well after falling behind 21-0 in the opening 16 minutes. Ashford directed three consecutive scoring drives in the second half.
After an off week, three of the next four opponents come to The Plains and the possibility for a postseason bowl appearance remains.
Ole Miss: After six consecutive losses to Auburn, many in heartbreaking fashion, clearing this hurdle was a high priority.
What remains is a back-loaded schedule: Three of the next four games are on the road, with the only home games against No. 3 Alabama.
EXTRA POSSESSION PAYOFF
Leading 31-24, Ole Miss successfully executed an onside kick by Jonathan Cruz, recovered by Brandon Buckhaulter.
Seven plays later, Judkins capped the 54-yard scoring drive with a 4-yard touchdown run, giving the Rebels a 38-24 lead. The bonus offensive possession proved big in holding off Auburn.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The No. 9 Rebels are not expected to drop, but a win over an unranked opponent may not be enough to move up significantly.
UP NEXT
Auburn: The Tigers have an open date before a home game against Arkansas on Oct. 29. Will Harsin, now 9-11, still be leading the Tigers by then?
Ole Miss: The Rebels begin a two-week road trip at LSU on Saturday.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|29
|Rushing
|11
|23
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|12-19
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|441
|578
|Total Plays
|65
|88
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|301
|448
|Rush Attempts
|48
|69
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|6.5
|Yards Passing
|140
|130
|Comp. - Att.
|8-17
|9-19
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-47
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|4
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-49.3
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|0
|4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|140
|PASS YDS
|130
|
|
|301
|RUSH YDS
|448
|
|
|441
|TOTAL YDS
|578
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|8/17
|140
|0
|2
|
T. Finley 1 QB
|T. Finley
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|20
|179
|2
|50
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|10
|80
|0
|48
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|15
|35
|2
|22
|
D. Alston 22 RB
|D. Alston
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
T. Finley 1 QB
|T. Finley
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Moore 0 WR
|K. Moore
|4
|1
|46
|0
|46
|
L. Deal 86 TE
|L. Deal
|1
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
J. Fair 5 WR
|J. Fair
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
O. Kelly 19 WR
|O. Kelly
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Johnson 6 WR
|J. Johnson
|4
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Shenker 25 TE
|J. Shenker
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Brown 17 WR
|C. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Kaufman 1 S
|D. Kaufman
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|7-9
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Steiner 32 LB
|W. Steiner
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 DE
|C. Wooden
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph Jr. 91 DL
|M. Joseph Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Scott 6 CB
|K. Scott
|3-5
|0.0
|1
|
J. Jones 99 DL
|J. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Puckett 10 S
|Z. Puckett
|2-5
|1.0
|0
|
D. James 4 CB
|D. James
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bragg 98 DE
|M. Bragg
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bridges 20 S
|C. Bridges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burks 92 DT
|M. Burks
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 18 CB
|N. Pritchett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 36 CB
|J. Simpson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 50 DL
|M. Harris
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|2/2
|42
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|3
|49.3
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|9/19
|130
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|25
|139
|2
|41
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|21
|136
|1
|20
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|14
|115
|0
|22
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|4
|63
|0
|36
|
J. Henry 86 WR
|J. Henry
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|2
|2
|44
|1
|35
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|5
|4
|43
|0
|24
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|2
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
C. Kelly 81 TE
|C. Kelly
|4
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
M. Heath 8 WR
|M. Heath
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Reese 3 S
|O. Reese
|4-6
|1.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 S
|L. Tennison
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 S
|A. Finley
|4-4
|0.0
|1
|
T. Johnson 0 S
|T. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 23 LB
|K. Coleman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Prince 7 CB
|D. Prince
|1-4
|0.0
|1
|
A. Keys 11 LB
|A. Keys
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 20 CB
|D. Igbinosun
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ivey 15 DE
|J. Ivey
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 DE
|T. Robinson
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Hill 38 DT
|K. Hill
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 S
|I. Young
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 14 K
|J. Cruz
|2/2
|42
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
F. Masin 12 P
|F. Masin
|2
|46.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robinson 9 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|4.0
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Carlson kicks 64 yards from AUB 35 to the MIS 1. Fair catch by D.Wade.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(15:00 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at MIS 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 28(14:47 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett; O.Pappoe at MIS 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 34(14:34 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to MIS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Scott; M.Harris at MIS 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36(14:27 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 41 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hall at MIS 41.
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 41(14:02 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to AUB 37 for 22 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman at AUB 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 37(13:43 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for Z.Evans.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 37(13:34 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to AUB 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner; Z.Puckett at AUB 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 29(13:13 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to AUB 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at AUB 28.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - MISS 28(12:55 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to AUB 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at AUB 29.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 29(12:53 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at AUB 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(12:19 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Hill; J.Ivey at AUB 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - AUBURN 41(11:44 - 1st) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 41. Catch made by J.Shenker at AUB 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; T.Brown at AUB 46.
|Sack
3 & 4 - AUBURN 46(11:14 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at AUB 37 for -9 yards (T.Robinson)
|Punt
4 & 13 - AUBURN 37(10:37 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 57 yards to MIS 6 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Downed by S.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 6(10:24 - 1st) D.Wade rushed to MIS 42 for 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Kaufman at MIS 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42(10:06 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; M.Joseph at MIS 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 45(9:44 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; N.Pritchett at MIS 50.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 50(9:18 - 1st) MIS rushed to MIS 48 for -2 yards. MIS FUMBLES forced by AUB. Fumble RECOVERED by MIS-J.Dart at MIS 48. Tackled by AUB at MIS 48.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MISS 48(8:38 - 1st) F.Masin punts 52 yards to AUB End Zone Center-J.Lawrence. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(8:31 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; D.Igbinosun at AUB 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 32(8:02 - 1st) PENALTY on MIS-K.Hill Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 5 - AUBURN 37(7:45 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson; D.Igbinosun at AUB 45.
|Int
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(7:13 - 1st) R.Ashford pass INTERCEPTED at AUB 46. Intercepted by A.Finley at AUB 46. Tackled by AUB at AUB 46.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46(7:08 - 1st) D.Wade rushed to AUB 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman at AUB 35.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(6:52 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to AUB 35. Catch made by D.Wade at AUB 35. Gain of 35 yards. D.Wade for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:42 - 1st) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(6:42 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 16 for -9 yards. R.Ashford FUMBLES forced by MIS. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-R.Ashford at AUB 16. Tackled by MIS at AUB 16.
|+7 YD
2 & 19 - AUBURN 16(5:59 - 1st) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 23 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Pegues; A.Keys at AUB 23.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - AUBURN 23(5:33 - 1st) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 12 - AUBURN 23(5:27 - 1st) O.Chapman punts 42 yards to MIS 35 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(5:19 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Harris; M.Joseph at MIS 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 37(5:02 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 37. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman at MIS 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 44(4:41 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Scott; D.Kaufman at MIS 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MISS 47(4:25 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at MIS 45 for -2 yards (Z.Puckett)
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - MISS 45(3:57 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 45. Catch made by C.Kelly at MIS 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at AUB 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42(3:39 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to AUB 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at AUB 37.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - MISS 37(3:16 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins. PENALTY on MIS-M.Pettus Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
2 & 15 - MISS 47(3:10 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to AUB 47. Catch made by J.Watkins at AUB 47. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.James at AUB 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 23(2:51 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 23(2:49 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to AUB 23. Catch made by Z.Evans at AUB 23. Gain of 23 yards. Z.Evans for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:43 - 1st) J.Cruz extra point is good
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:43 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(2:43 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; J.Pegues at AUB 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 27(2:06 - 1st) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Prince; A.Finley at AUB 29.
|Sack
3 & 6 - AUBURN 29(1:18 - 1st) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley sacked at AUB 29 for -6 yards (J.Ivey) The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley sacked at AUB 22 for -7 yards (J.Ivey) T.Finley FUMBLES forced by J.Ivey. Fumble RECOVERED by MIS-J.Ivey at AUB 22.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 22(1:18 - 1st) D.Wade rushed to AUB 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at AUB 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 17(0:39 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to AUB 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; M.Burks at AUB 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 11(0:14 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to AUB 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at AUB 6.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 6(15:00 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to AUB 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Bragg at AUB 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 3(14:43 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to AUB End Zone for 3 yards. Z.Evans for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:36 - 2nd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:36 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(14:36 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at AUB 27.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 27(14:12 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; O.Reese at AUB 37.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(13:50 - 2nd) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 34 for -3 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at AUB 34.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - AUBURN 34(13:14 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 38 for yards. Tackled by A.Keys; T.Brown at AUB 38. PENALTY on AUB-K.Stutts Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 23 - AUBURN 24(13:02 - 2nd) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 32 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Keys at AUB 32.
|+46 YD
3 & 15 - AUBURN 32(12:26 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 32. Catch made by K.Moore at AUB 32. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; D.Prince at MIS 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 22(12:00 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to MIS 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; J.Pegues at MIS 20.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 20(11:29 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to MIS 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison; J.Ivey at MIS 21.
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - AUBURN 21(10:41 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to MIS 21. Catch made by O.Kelly at MIS 21. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - AUBURN 2(10:27 - 2nd) R.Ashford rushed to MIS End Zone for 2 yards. R.Ashford for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:22 - 2nd) A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 2nd) A.Carlson kicks 61 yards from AUB 35 to the MIS 4. D.Wade returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Lester at MIS 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 32(10:16 - 2nd) J.Henry rushed to MIS 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at MIS 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 34(9:53 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at MIS 36.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MISS 36(9:27 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for C.Kelly.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MISS 36(9:21 - 2nd) F.Masin punts 40 yards to AUB 24 Center-J.Lawrence. Fair catch by K.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(9:13 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at AUB 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - AUBURN 28(8:51 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at AUB 32.
|+14 YD
3 & 2 - AUBURN 32(8:16 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to MIS 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at MIS 41. PENALTY on AUB-M.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(7:47 - 2nd) D.Alston rushed to AUB 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at AUB 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(7:06 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at AUB 49.
|+48 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 49(6:37 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to MIS 3 for 48 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Finley; L.Tennison at MIS 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - AUBURN 3(6:14 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to MIS 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; K.Hill at MIS 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - AUBURN 2(5:31 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to MIS End Zone for 2 yards. T.Bigsby for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:24 - 2nd) A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:24 - 2nd) A.Carlson kicks 54 yards from AUB 35 to the MIS 11. J.Knox returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by J.Willis at MIS 40.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 40(5:19 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to AUB 36 for 24 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman at AUB 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36(5:00 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to AUB 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at AUB 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 33(4:39 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to AUB 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Bragg; W.Steiner at AUB 29.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MISS 29(4:19 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to AUB 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hall; M.Joseph at AUB 29.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - MISS 15(4:02 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for C.Kelly. PENALTY on AUB-Z.Puckett Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. PENALTY on AUB-AUB Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 7(3:55 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to AUB 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; D.Hall at AUB 4.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 4(3:25 - 2nd) J.Watkins rushed to AUB 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman; K.Scott at AUB 7.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 7(3:00 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to AUB 7. Catch made by Q.Judkins at AUB 7. Gain of 7 yards. Q.Judkins for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:52 - 2nd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:52 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the AUB End Zone. J.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Brown at AUB 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(2:47 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pegues; J.Ivey at AUB 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 22(2:10 - 2nd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 22. Catch made by J.Johnson at AUB 22. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cistrunk at AUB 28.
|Sack
3 & 2 - AUBURN 28(1:39 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at AUB 18 for -10 yards (O.Reese)
|Punt
4 & 12 - AUBURN 18(1:34 - 2nd) O.Chapman punts 49 yards to MIS 33 Center-J.Quattlebaum. J.Robinson returned punt from the MIS 33. Pushed out of bounds by D.Tisdol at AUB 47. PENALTY on MIS-M.Daniels Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(1:13 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to MIS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Keys; A.Cistrunk at MIS 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - AUBURN 32(0:50 - 2nd) R.Ashford scrambles to MIS 25 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Reese at MIS 25.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - AUBURN 25(0:41 - 2nd) T.Bigsby rushed to MIS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pegues; A.Cistrunk at MIS 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - AUBURN 32(0:02 - 2nd) A.Carlson 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Quattlebaum Holder-O.Chapman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Alston rushed to AUB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson; D.Prince at AUB 27.
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 27(14:22 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 27. Catch made by J.Fair at AUB 27. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at AUB 50.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 50(13:44 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to MIS End Zone for 50 yards. T.Bigsby for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:34 - 3rd) A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:34 - 3rd) A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to the MIS End Zone. D.Wade returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Lester at MIS 22.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 22(13:29 - 3rd) J.Dart rushed to MIS 37 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman at MIS 37.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 37(13:09 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to AUB 45 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at AUB 45.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 45(12:49 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to AUB 30 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Puckett at AUB 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 30(12:34 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to AUB 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner; C.Wooden at AUB 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 27(12:08 - 3rd) J.Dart rushed to AUB 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman at AUB 21.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 21(11:44 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to AUB 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at AUB 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 17(11:21 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 17(11:16 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to AUB 17. Catch made by J.Watkins at AUB 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett; Z.Puckett at AUB 10.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - MISS 10(10:55 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to AUB 7 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Pappoe at AUB 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MISS 7(10:22 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 7(10:19 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to AUB 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at AUB 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MISS 5(9:56 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MISS 13(9:50 - 3rd) J.Cruz 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Lawrence Holder-K.Dent.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks onside from MIS 35 to MIS 45. RECOVERED by B.Buckhaulter. The Replay Official reviewed the kick touched and the play was upheld.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46(9:45 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to AUB 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at AUB 46. PENALTY on MIS-C.Kelly Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 12 - MISS 44(9:21 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at MIS 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 46(9:04 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at MIS 47.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - MISS 47(8:45 - 3rd) J.Dart rushed to AUB 45 for 12 yards. J.Dart FUMBLES forced by O.Pappoe. Fumble RECOVERED by MIS-N.Broeker at AUB 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 41(8:23 - 3rd) J.Dart rushed to AUB 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at AUB 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 36(7:47 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to AUB 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at AUB 34.
|+22 YD
3 & 3 - MISS 34(7:15 - 3rd) J.Dart rushed to AUB 12 for 22 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson; D.Kaufman at AUB 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 12(6:58 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to AUB 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at AUB 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 5(6:41 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to AUB End Zone for 5 yards. Q.Judkins for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:40 - 3rd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:40 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(6:40 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at AUB 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - AUBURN 26(6:01 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; I.Young at AUB 28.
|+32 YD
3 & 7 - AUBURN 28(5:24 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 28. Catch made by L.Deal at AUB 28. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at MIS 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(4:57 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to MIS 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; A.Cistrunk at MIS 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 35(4:23 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to MIS 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; I.Young at MIS 32.
|+22 YD
3 & 2 - AUBURN 32(3:41 - 3rd) R.Ashford rushed to MIS 10 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Coleman at MIS 10.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 10(3:17 - 3rd) J.Hunter rushed to MIS 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk; T.Robinson at MIS 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - AUBURN 11(2:32 - 3rd) R.Ashford scrambles to MIS End Zone for 11 yards. R.Ashford for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:30 - 3rd) A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 3rd) A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 25(2:30 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for C.Kelly.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 25(2:25 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner; D.James at MIS 29.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - MISS 29(2:04 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 29. Catch made by D.Wade at MIS 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at MIS 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 38(1:44 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; Z.Puckett at MIS 47.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - MISS 47(1:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIS-MIS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 42(1:18 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; M.Burks at MIS 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MISS 45(0:54 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hall; K.Scott at MIS 47.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - MISS 47(0:31 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at MIS 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 49(15:00 - 4th) D.Wade rushed to AUB 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; M.Burks at AUB 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 40(14:43 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to AUB 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; K.Scott at AUB 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 33(14:27 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to AUB 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at AUB 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 32(13:57 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to AUB 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; J.Jones at AUB 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 30(13:28 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for C.Kelly.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 30(13:25 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to AUB 30. Catch made by J.Watkins at AUB 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Bridges at AUB 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - MISS 25(13:05 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to AUB 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at AUB 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - MISS 32(12:33 - 4th) J.Cruz 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Lawrence Holder-K.Dent.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:28 - 4th) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(12:28 - 4th) T.Bigsby rushed to MIS 25 for 50 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at MIS 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(11:54 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to MIS 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pegues at MIS 24.
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - AUBURN 24(11:18 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to MIS 4 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Tennison at MIS 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - AUBURN 4(10:54 - 4th) J.Hunter rushed to MIS 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at MIS 2.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - AUBURN 2(10:25 - 4th) R.Ashford rushed to MIS 6 for -4 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at MIS 6.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - AUBURN 6(9:38 - 4th) PENALTY on AUB-AUB False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - AUBURN 11(9:14 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - AUBURN 18(9:08 - 4th) A.Carlson 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Quattlebaum Holder-O.Chapman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 4th) A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(9:05 - 4th) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett; W.Steiner at MIS 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 33(8:45 - 4th) J.Dart rushed to MIS 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman at MIS 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 39(8:16 - 4th) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at MIS 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MISS 48(7:51 - 4th) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by AUB at MIS 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 50(7:00 - 4th) Z.Evans rushed to AUB 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman at AUB 40. PENALTY on MIS-J.Watkins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 16 - MISS 44(7:18 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+15 YD
2 & 16 - MISS 44(7:13 - 4th) J.Dart rushed to AUB 41 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at AUB 41.
|+41 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 41(6:33 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to AUB End Zone for 41 yards. Q.Judkins for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:26 - 4th) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 4th) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(6:26 - 4th) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Hill; T.Robinson at AUB 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 27(5:56 - 4th) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 28 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Brown at AUB 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - AUBURN 28(5:16 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+8 YD
4 & 7 - AUBURN 28(5:12 - 4th) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 36 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Prince; I.Young at AUB 36. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(4:37 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 36. Catch made by J.Johnson at AUB 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at AUB 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - AUBURN 40(4:12 - 4th) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 42 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Tennison at AUB 42.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - AUBURN 42(3:33 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|+5 YD
4 & 4 - AUBURN 42(3:23 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 42. Catch made by J.Hunter at AUB 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison; A.Finley at AUB 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(3:03 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for K.Moore.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AUBURN 47(2:57 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AUBURN 47(2:50 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|Int
4 & 10 - AUBURN 47(2:45 - 4th) R.Ashford pass INTERCEPTED at MIS 37. Intercepted by D.Prince at MIS 37. Tackled by AUB at MIS 37.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 37(2:34 - 4th) J.Dart rushed to MIS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at MIS 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 41(1:52 - 4th) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at MIS 45.
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 45(1:44 - 4th) Z.Evans rushed to AUB 35 for 20 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at AUB 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 35(1:05 - 4th) J.Dart kneels at the AUB 36.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MISS 36(0:32 - 4th) J.Dart kneels at the AUB 37.
