Oregon State tops Washington State 24-10 behind Gulbranson
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) With Ben Gulbranson making his second career start at quarterback for Oregon State on Saturday night, the Beavers relied heavily on their running game and defense in a 24-10 victory over Washington State.
Good strategy.
Oregon State (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) rushed for 203 yards and Jack Colletto ran for two short touchdowns in handing Washington State (4-3, 1-3) its third loss in four games.
The Cougars relied almost exclusively on the arm of quarterback Cameron Ward, who threw 54 passes in the game.
A 50-yard run off left tackle by Damien Martinez to the 4-yard line late in the third quarter set up Colletto's 2-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter, giving the Beavers a 24-10 lead.
Trailing by 14 points with six minutes remaining, Ward was forced out of the pocket on fourth-and-8 from the Cougars' 37-yard line and his desperation heave fell incomplete.
Oregon State missed a 31-yard field goal with about three minutes left that would have made it a three-score game, but the Beavers defense sealed the win.
The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter.
Midway through the third quarter Gulbranson rolled to his left and threw into the end zone to wide receiver Anthony Gould, who leaped high in the air and came down with a 17-yard touchdown catch, increasing the Beavers' lead to 17-3.
Back came the Cougars.
Ward completed five of six passes on an 80-yard touchdown drive, culminated by a 9-yard touchdown toss to running back Jaylen Jenkins that cut the Beavers' lead to 17-10 at 4:15 of the third quarter.
The Cougars didn't score again.
Silas Bolden ran the game's opening kickoff back 60 yards to set up Oregon State's first touchdown. Colletto, operating out of the wildcat formation, scored on a 1-yard run to give the Beavers a lead they would not relinquish.
Washington State ran just six offensive plays for one yard in the first quarter. The Cougars were more effective offensively in the second quarter, but still trailed 10-3 at halftime.
The second quarter was a struggle for Gulbranson, who didn't complete a pass as the Beavers managed just two first downs.
THE TAKEWAY
Washington State: The Cougars didn't generate enough offense to avoid the loss. Ward continues to flash big-play capability, but the Cougars couldn't generate a consistent running game and were too one-dimensional.
Oregon State: The Beavers were understandably conservative in their offensive approach and leaned on the running game. Martinez's 50-yard run late in the third quarter was one of the key plays in the game. Oregon State's three-back rotation of Martinez, Deshaun Fenwick and Jam Griffin continues to produce. Gulbranson had one touchdown pass and one interception.
HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE
Former Oregon State wide receiver Mike Hass, the 2005 Biletnikoff Award winner, was honored during an on-field ceremony in the first quarter. Hass will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December.
IMPACTFUL INJURIES
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan was in concussion protocol this week and missed his second consecutive game. Nolan, who was injured in the first quarter of the Utah game October 1, had made 19 consecutive starts before the injury.
Washington State leading rusher Nakia Watson and starting wide receiver Renard Bell were held out due to injuries sustained in last week's loss at USC
UP NEXT
Washington State: The Cougars host Utah on October 27 following a bye week.
Oregon State: The Beavers host Colorado next Saturday.
---
|
C. Ward
1 QB
345 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -21 RuYds
|
J. Colletto
12 LB
2 TDs, 24 Yds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|20
|Rushing
|3
|11
|Passing
|15
|9
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|368
|342
|Total Plays
|74
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|23
|201
|Rush Attempts
|20
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.2
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|345
|141
|Comp. - Att.
|25-54
|12-24
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.2
|5-50.4
|Return Yards
|68
|8
|Punts - Returns
|3-32
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-36
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|345
|PASS YDS
|141
|
|
|23
|RUSH YDS
|201
|
|
|368
|TOTAL YDS
|342
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|25/54
|345
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|6
|42
|0
|18
|
D. Paine 30 RB
|D. Paine
|3
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|11
|-21
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|6
|5
|131
|0
|38
|
L. Smithson 89 WR
|L. Smithson
|6
|4
|62
|0
|29
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|11
|3
|45
|0
|22
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|8
|4
|30
|1
|14
|
D. Ollie 6 WR
|D. Ollie
|10
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
T. Nunnally 4 WR
|T. Nunnally
|3
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
A. Grover 26 WR
|A. Grover
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
O. Peters 20 WR
|O. Peters
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Riviere III 42 TE
|B. Riviere III
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Paine 30 RB
|D. Paine
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Dollar 87 TE
|A. Dollar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Mauigoa 51 LB
|F. Mauigoa
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lee 13 DB
|J. Lee
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Henley 1 LB
|D. Henley
|4-8
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 25 DB
|J. Hicks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith-Wade 6 DB
|C. Smith-Wade
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roff 20 LB
|Q. Roff
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lockett III 0 DB
|S. Lockett III
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Langford Jr. 5 DB
|D. Langford Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thornton 52 LB
|K. Thornton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 LB
|B. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mejia 93 DL
|C. Mejia
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Edson 95 LB
|A. Edson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pule III 42 DT
|A. Pule III
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mujahid 48 DL
|A. Mujahid
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Malani 15 DL
|N. Malani
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Falatea 50 LB
|L. Falatea
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|1/1
|29
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|6
|41.2
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|3
|19.3
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|3
|10.7
|27
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|12/24
|141
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|16
|111
|0
|50
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|9
|28
|0
|7
|
D. Fenwick 5 RB
|D. Fenwick
|7
|25
|0
|10
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|6
|14
|2
|4
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|4
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Velling 84 TE
|J. Velling
|4
|4
|63
|0
|32
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|5
|2
|23
|1
|17
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|3
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|6
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Overman 81 TE
|J. Overman
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Fenwick 5 RB
|D. Fenwick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Fisher-Morris 8 LB
|K. Fisher-Morris
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
E. Mascarenas-Arnold 55 LB
|E. Mascarenas-Arnold
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|3-5
|1.0
|0
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Cooper Jr. 23 DB
|R. Cooper Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
R. Wright 2 DB
|R. Wright
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 1 LB
|O. Speights
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Austin 5 DB
|A. Austin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sharp 56 LB
|R. Sharp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sandberg 96 DL
|S. Sandberg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stover 82 LB
|C. Stover
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Lolohea 90 DL
|S. Lolohea
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
S. Briski 89 DL
|S. Briski
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas 19 DB
|S. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Sappington 36 K
|A. Sappington
|1/2
|26
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|5
|50.4
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|60.0
|60
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|2
|4.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ORS End Zone. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Lataimua at WST 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(14:50 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to WST 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Pule; R.Stone at WST 36.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OREGST 36(14:18 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to WST 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff; A.Pule at WST 36.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - OREGST 36(13:40 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to WST 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; F.Mauigoa at WST 35.
|+10 YD
4 & 5 - OREGST 35(13:01 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to WST 35. Catch made by T.Lindsey at WST 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at WST 25.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(12:30 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by J.Velling at WST 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 10(11:55 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to WST 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Stone at WST 5.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - OREGST 5(11:18 - 1st) J.Colletto rushed to WST 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Malani; A.Mujahid at WST 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OREGST 1(10:39 - 1st) J.Colletto rushed to WST End Zone for 1 yards. J.Colletto for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:33 - 1st) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 1st) A.Sappington kicks 63 yards from ORS 35 to the WST 2. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Brownholtz at WST 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(10:27 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 32(10:23 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WASHST 32(10:19 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WASHST 32(10:13 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 47 yards to ORS 21 Center-S.Samarzich. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(10:04 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 21. Catch made by J.Velling at ORS 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at ORS 30.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - OREGST 30(9:29 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at ORS 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - OREGST 30(8:48 - 1st) J.Colletto rushed to ORS 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; A.Pule at ORS 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(8:10 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for D.Martinez.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 31(8:05 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 31. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 31. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at ORS 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(7:30 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff at ORS 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 45(6:49 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Edson; L.Falatea at ORS 46.
|Int
3 & 8 - OREGST 46(6:05 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass INTERCEPTED at WST 23. Intercepted by S.Lockett at WST 23. Tackled by A.Gould; S.Bolden at ORS 41.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 41(5:50 - 1st) J.Jenkins rushed to ORS 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at ORS 35.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WASHST 35(5:31 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Smithson.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WASHST 35(5:26 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at ORS 40 for -5 yards (K.Oladapo; K.Fisher-Morris)
|Punt
4 & 9 - WASHST 40(4:44 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 35 yards to ORS 5 Center-S.Samarzich. Downed by D.Henley.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 5(4:35 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 10 for 5 yards. J.Griffin FUMBLES forced by J.Lee. Fumble RECOVERED by ORS-J.Colletto at ORS 10. Tackled by WST at ORS 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 10(3:58 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 10. Catch made by S.Bolden at ORS 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at ORS 14.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - OREGST 14(3:18 - 1st) B.Gulbranson rushed to ORS 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia at ORS 19.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 19(2:49 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 19. Catch made by J.Colletto at ORS 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade; A.Marsh at ORS 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 29(2:14 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at ORS 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 35(1:34 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at ORS 44.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(1:05 - 1st) S.Bolden rushed to WST 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 43.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 43(0:29 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to WST 43. Catch made by J.Velling at WST 43. Gain of 32 yards. J.Velling FUMBLES forced by R.Stone. Fumble RECOVERED by ORS-J.Dunmore at WST 16. Tackled by WST at WST 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 11(15:00 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to WST 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at WST 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OREGST 8(14:10 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to WST 8. Catch made by A.Gould at WST 8. Gain of yards. A.Gould for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - OREGST 8(14:10 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - OREGST 16(14:06 - 2nd) A.Sappington 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Black Holder-L.Loecher.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:00 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks 61 yards from ORS 35 to the WST 4. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Thomas; J.Robinson at WST 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 16(13:54 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 16(13:39 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at WST 20.
|+25 YD
3 & 6 - WASHST 20(13:24 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 20. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 20. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at WST 45.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 45(12:47 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 45. Catch made by J.Jenkins at WST 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 41.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 41(12:27 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ORS 41. Catch made by D.Ollie at ORS 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ORS 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 28(11:49 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ORS 28. Catch made by T.Nunnally at ORS 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 23.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WASHST 23(11:17 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - WASHST 23(11:13 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ORS 23. Catch made by D.Stribling at ORS 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper; O.Speights at ORS 15.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WASHST 15(10:55 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at ORS 27 for -12 yards (J.McCartan)
|No Gain
2 & 22 - WASHST 27(10:13 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|+15 YD
3 & 22 - WASHST 27(10:09 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ORS 27. Catch made by R.Ferrel at ORS 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Grant; O.Speights at ORS 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - WASHST 19(9:27 - 2nd) D.Janikowski 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Samarzich Holder-N.Haberer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:20 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(9:20 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at ORS 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 32(8:49 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at ORS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(8:22 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 36(8:17 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff; A.Mujahid at ORS 38.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OREGST 38(8:00 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Lindsey.
|Punt
4 & 8 - OREGST 38(7:55 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 46 yards to WST 16 Center-D.Black. Fair catch by R.Ferrel.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 16(7:46 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 16. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 16. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Grant; E.Mascarenas-Arnold at WST 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 31(7:17 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 31(7:13 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - WASHST 31(7:08 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 31. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at WST 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 45(6:36 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 48. Catch made by J.Jenkins at WST 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at WST 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(5:55 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 48. Catch made by L.Victor at WST 48. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Wright at ORS 47.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - WASHST 47(5:46 - 2nd) D.Paine rushed to ORS 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 48.
|Punt
3 & 3 - WASHST 48(5:07 - 2nd) N.Haberer punts 37 yards to ORS 11 Center-S.Samarzich. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 11(4:59 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; K.Thornton at ORS 16.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OREGST 16(4:27 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - OREGST 16(4:19 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; D.Henley at ORS 18.
|Punt
4 & 3 - OREGST 18(3:35 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 52 yards to WST 30 Center-D.Black. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(3:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on WST-A.Archie Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 25 - WASHST 15(3:26 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold; S.Lolohea at WST 20.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - WASHST 20(2:46 - 2nd) C.Ward scrambles to WST 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at WST 29.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - WASHST 29(2:16 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 29. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Wright; R.Cooper at WST 37.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - WASHST 37(1:53 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WASHST 37(1:46 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - WASHST 37(1:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on WST-F.Mauigoa False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WASHST 32(1:43 - 2nd) N.Haberer punts 48 yards to ORS 20 Center-S.Samarzich. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(1:35 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 20(1:30 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|Sack
3 & 10 - OREGST 20(1:24 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson sacked at ORS 11 for -9 yards (R.Stone)
|Punt
4 & 19 - OREGST 11(1:19 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 59 yards to WST 30 Center-D.Black. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 30. R.Ferrel ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(1:12 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Smithson.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 30(1:05 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at WST 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(0:57 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 40. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 46. PENALTY on WST-F.Fa'amoe Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 20 - WASHST 30(0:48 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 48 for 18 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at WST 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - WASHST 48(0:34 - 2nd) C.Ward scrambles to ORS 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(0:23 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ORS 49. Catch made by B.Riviere at ORS 49. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Cooper; K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 42.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WASHST 42(0:16 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WASHST 42(0:11 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - WASHST 42(0:02 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(15:00 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Sandberg at WST 29.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WASHST 29(14:30 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - WASHST 29(14:26 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 29. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at WST 32.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WASHST 32(13:43 - 3rd) N.Haberer punts 42 yards to ORS 26 Center-S.Samarzich. A.Gould returned punt from the ORS 26. Tackled by D.Henley at ORS 26.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 26(13:35 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at ORS 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - OREGST 30(13:07 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson; A.Mujahid at ORS 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(12:32 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 37. Catch made by J.Overman at ORS 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at ORS 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 48(11:55 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for D.Fenwick.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 48(11:49 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to WST 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Stone at WST 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - OREGST 47(11:12 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to WST 47. Catch made by A.Gould at WST 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(10:34 - 3rd) S.Bolden rushed to WST 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at WST 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 40(10:00 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson scrambles to WST 30 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lee at WST 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(9:21 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to WST 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; J.Lee at WST 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 23(8:46 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to WST 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; J.Lee at WST 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 17(8:09 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to WST 17. Catch made by A.Gould at WST 17. Gain of 17 yards. A.Gould for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:01 - 3rd) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:01 - 3rd) A.Sappington kicks 62 yards from ORS 35 to the WST 3. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Thomas at WST 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 19(7:56 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 19. Catch made by J.Jenkins at WST 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Sharp at WST 23.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 23(7:23 - 3rd) C.Ward scrambles to WST 22 for -1 yards. C.Ward FUMBLES forced by R.Sharp. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-C.Hilborn at WST 22. Tackled by ORS at WST 22.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - WASHST 22(6:31 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 22. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 22. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Grant; K.Oladapo at WST 38.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(5:51 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 38. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 38. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 39(5:10 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for T.Nunnally.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 39(5:07 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to ORS 39. Catch made by R.Ferrel at ORS 39. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by J.Grant; R.Wright at ORS 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 9(4:23 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to ORS 9. Catch made by J.Jenkins at ORS 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Jenkins for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:15 - 3rd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:15 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 55 yards from WST 35 to the ORS 10. Fair catch by J.Colletto.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(4:15 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson rushed to ORS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at ORS 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - OREGST 29(3:43 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at ORS 34.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - OREGST 34(2:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on ORS-ORS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - OREGST 29(2:27 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 29. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at ORS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(1:49 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 36(1:44 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at ORS 46.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(1:11 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to WST 4 for 50 yards. Tackled by J.Lee at WST 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 4(0:28 - 3rd) J.Colletto rushed to WST 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; T.Brown at WST 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OREGST 2(15:00 - 4th) J.Colletto rushed to WST End Zone for 2 yards. J.Colletto for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:57 - 4th) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 4th) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(14:57 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|+38 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(14:52 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 25. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at ORS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(14:19 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 37(14:12 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - WASHST 37(14:08 - 4th) C.Ward scrambles to ORS 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 33.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - WASHST 33(13:39 - 4th) PENALTY on WST-T.Nunnally False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
4 & 11 - WASHST 38(13:18 - 4th) C.Ward pass INTERCEPTED at ORS 26. Intercepted by R.Cooper at ORS 26. Tackled by WST at ORS 26.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 26(13:14 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; C.Mejia at ORS 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 29(12:43 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at ORS 28.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OREGST 28(11:54 - 4th) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for D.Martinez.
|Punt
4 & 8 - OREGST 28(11:51 - 4th) L.Loecher punts 48 yards to WST 24 Center-D.Black. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 24. Tackled by J.Irish at WST 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(11:42 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 29(11:35 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for A.Dollar.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - WASHST 29(11:27 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 29. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 29. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 49.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(11:14 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 49 for -2 yards (I.Hodgins)
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - WASHST 49(10:29 - 4th) D.Paine rushed to ORS 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Grant; E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 49.
|Sack
3 & 10 - WASHST 49(10:06 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 34 for -17 yards (J.Rawls) C.Ward FUMBLES forced by J.Rawls. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-WST at WST 34. WST FUMBLES out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 27 - WASHST 34(9:34 - 4th) N.Haberer punts 38 yards to ORS 28 Center-S.Samarzich. A.Gould returned punt from the ORS 28. Tackled by L.Victor at ORS 36.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(9:19 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; J.Lee at ORS 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 41(8:35 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at ORS 43.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OREGST 43(7:51 - 4th) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; R.Stone at ORS 45. PENALTY on ORS-B.Kipper Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 1 - OREGST 45(7:33 - 4th) L.Loecher punts 47 yards to WST 8 Center-D.Black. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 8. Tackled by T.Morano at WST 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(7:22 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 33 for -2 yards (S.Lolohea; C.Stover)
|No Gain
2 & 12 - WASHST 33(6:41 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|+4 YD
3 & 12 - WASHST 33(6:38 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 33. Catch made by D.Paine at WST 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at WST 37.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - WASHST 37(6:15 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Paine.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(6:06 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to WST 37. Catch made by J.Velling at WST 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at WST 30.
|-4 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 30(5:24 - 4th) J.Griffin rushed to WST 34 for -4 yards. Tackled by R.Stone; C.Mejia at WST 34.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - OREGST 34(5:15 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to WST 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 26(4:32 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to WST 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; F.Mauigoa at WST 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 24(3:47 - 4th) J.Colletto rushed to WST 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton at WST 20.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - OREGST 20(3:41 - 4th) J.Irish rushed to WST 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Stone at WST 17.
|No Good
4 & 1 - OREGST 25(3:31 - 4th) A.Sappington 35 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-D.Black Holder-L.Loecher.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(3:26 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 20. Catch made by O.Peters at WST 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at WST 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 31(2:57 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 31(2:51 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for B.Riviere.
|+29 YD
3 & 10 - WASHST 31(2:47 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 31. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 31. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by R.Wright; S.Thomas at ORS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(2:34 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for A.Grover.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 40(2:26 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to ORS 40. Catch made by A.Grover at ORS 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 29.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(2:18 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to ORS 29. Catch made by T.Nunnally at ORS 29. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Austin at ORS 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 16(1:58 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 16(1:53 - 4th) D.Paine rushed to ORS 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Rawls at ORS 15.
|Sack
3 & 9 - WASHST 15(1:39 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at ORS 25 for -10 yards (J.Grant)
|+12 YD
4 & 19 - WASHST 25(1:19 - 4th) C.Ward scrambles to ORS 13 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Speights at ORS 13.
