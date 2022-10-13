|
|
|TEMPLE
|UCF
Plumlee accounts for 7 TDs, UCF "Citronauts" rout Temple
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) John Rhys Plumlee accounted for seven touchdown to match a program record and led UCF to a 70-13 rout of Temple on Thursday night.
Plumlee threw for 373 yards and four touchdowns and added another 37 yards on the ground with three scores. All three short-yardage touchdown runs and a 25-yard TD pass to Kobe Hudson came in the first half as UCF (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) jumped out to a 35-13 halftime lead.
Plumlee hit Ryan O'Keefe with touchdown passes that included a 68-yarder on consecutive drives early in the third quarter. Plumlee added a 64-yard TD pass to Hudson that stretched the Knights' lead to 56-13 about midway through the third.
Hudson finished with four catches for 121 yards receiving and O'Keefe had seven for 111.
UCF put up 737 yards of offense while holding Temple (2-4, 0-2) to 293. It was the Knights' sixth straight win against the Owls and the third game this season surpassing 600 yards of offense. It was also the Knights most yards of offense since gaining 798 against Memphis on Oct. 17, 2020.
The Knights honored their ties to the Kennedy Space Center, where roughly a third of its employees are UCF alumni, by rebranding as The Space U Citronauts for the game. They wore space-themed, all-black uniforms displaying a Canaveral blue ''Space U'' wordmark on the front of their jerseys. The Knights are 7-0 in spaced-themed games.
E.J. Warner completed 24 of 43 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown pass for Temple.
--
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press.
|
E. Warner
13 QB
245 PaYds, PaTD
|
J. Plumlee
10 QB
373 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 37 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|29
|Rushing
|2
|11
|Passing
|15
|17
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|8-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|304
|738
|Total Plays
|72
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|10.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|305
|Rush Attempts
|27
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|7.4
|Yards Passing
|245
|433
|Comp. - Att.
|25-45
|24-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|14.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-33
|4-36
|Touchdowns
|1
|10
|Rushing TDs
|0
|6
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.8
|1-40.0
|Return Yards
|0
|4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|245
|PASS YDS
|433
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|305
|
|
|304
|TOTAL YDS
|738
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|9
|41
|0
|8
|
Q. Patterson 16 QB
|Q. Patterson
|7
|16
|0
|5
|
J. Norwood 29 RB
|J. Norwood
|6
|6
|0
|4
|
T. Blair 33 RB
|T. Blair
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|3
|-1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|10
|7
|103
|1
|28
|
A. Sanders 5 WR
|A. Sanders
|13
|7
|57
|0
|15
|
Z. Baines 80 WR
|Z. Baines
|4
|3
|31
|0
|18
|
A. Anderson Jr. 15 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|4
|3
|29
|0
|15
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|3
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
J. Della Pesca 87 TE
|J. Della Pesca
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
E. Boozer 81 TE
|E. Boozer
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Evans 83 WR
|K. Evans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 11 QB
|D. Mathis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Norwood 29 RB
|J. Norwood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ware 38 S
|J. Ware
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Varner 9 DL
|D. Varner
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winston 16 S
|D. Winston
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jordan 13 LB
|L. Jordan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wyatt 14 CB
|N. Wyatt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Magee 6 LB
|J. Magee
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Deravil 27 S
|E. Deravil
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Clark 20 CB
|E. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 25 S
|A. Odom
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 11 LB
|K. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Rigby 31 LB
|Y. Rigby
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hawkins 43 CB
|D. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 19 CB
|C. Ruiz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Satchell 90 DL
|J. Satchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 21 CB
|D. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCargo 42 S
|M. McCargo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 99 DL
|D. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Gill 91 DL
|X. Gill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahone 17 DL
|J. Mahone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Scott 26 S
|B. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMurray 7 CB
|J. McMurray
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Price 35 K
|C. Price
|2/2
|49
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Morgan 94 P
|M. Morgan
|6
|41.8
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Cuascut-Palmer 32 S
|C. Cuascut-Palmer
|2
|21.0
|25
|0
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|
D. Fox 88 WR
|D. Fox
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|18/22
|373
|4
|0
|
T. Castellanos 12 QB
|T. Castellanos
|6/6
|60
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Castellanos 12 QB
|T. Castellanos
|3
|88
|1
|43
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|4
|73
|0
|61
|
J. McDonald 9 RB
|J. McDonald
|9
|44
|1
|9
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|5
|40
|0
|20
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|7
|37
|3
|13
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|5
|25
|1
|10
|
T. Grable 71 OL
|T. Grable
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Hansel 16 QB
|B. Hansel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Richards 6 RB
|M. Richards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Coles 33 RB
|T. Coles
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hudson 2 WR
|K. Hudson
|5
|4
|121
|2
|64
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|7
|7
|111
|2
|68
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|2
|2
|58
|0
|45
|
S. Martin 47 WR
|S. Martin
|2
|2
|46
|0
|34
|
D. Wortham 87 WR
|D. Wortham
|2
|2
|30
|0
|24
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
J. Griffin 18 WR
|J. Griffin
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
A. Holler 82 TE
|A. Holler
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Gamble 8 TE
|K. Gamble
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Johnson 15 LB
|J. Johnson
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 CB
|C. Thornton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DE
|J. Celiscar
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DE
|T. Morris-Brash
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Corbitt 58 DE
|D. Corbitt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henderson 8 DB
|D. Henderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Martinez 21 DB
|N. Martinez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 4 DB
|K. Perry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bullard 37 S
|Q. Bullard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Wells 29 S
|W. Wells
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cupit 35 DE
|K. Cupit
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Yates III 27 LB
|W. Yates III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 24 DB
|J. Ware
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bullard 16 LB
|T. Bullard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 CB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Adams 31 CB
|B. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bien-Aime 46 DB
|P. Bien-Aime
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DT
|A. Montalvo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 5 DT
|R. Barber
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alexander 56 DT
|M. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 99 DE
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|0/0
|0
|10/10
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. McCarthy 40 P
|M. McCarthy
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|4
|28.0
|51
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(15:00 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 25. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at UCF 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47(14:41 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to UCF 47. Catch made by A.Sanders at UCF 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at UCF 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(14:20 - 1st) J.Norwood rushed to UCF 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 33(13:54 - 1st) J.Norwood rushed to UCF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 29.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 29(13:25 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to UCF 29. Catch made by A.Anderson at UCF 29. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; Q.Bullard at UCF 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(12:58 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(12:36 - 1st) Q.Patterson rushed to UCF 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard; J.Johnson at UCF 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TEMPLE 9(11:52 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 16(11:42 - 1st) C.Price 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEM Holder-TEM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 64 yards from TEM 35 to the UCF 1. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Odom; M.McCargo at UCF 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 26(11:36 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 26. Catch made by J.Richardson at UCF 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.McCargo at UCF 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 26(11:18 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 26. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 32.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - UCF 32(10:47 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson. PENALTY on TEM-L.Jordan Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 37(10:36 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at UCF 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 44(10:07 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Morris at UCF 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 50(9:29 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to TEM 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Jordan at TEM 47.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 47(8:49 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to TEM 47. Catch made by K.Hudson at TEM 47. Gain of 15 yards. K.Hudson ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 32(8:29 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to TEM 32. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at TEM 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Clark at TEM 27.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 27(7:53 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to TEM 14 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TEM 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 14(7:35 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to TEM 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TEM 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 9(6:50 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to TEM End Zone for 9 yards. J.Plumlee for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:50 - 1st) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(6:50 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at TEM 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(6:28 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(6:22 - 1st) J.Norwood rushed to TEM 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at TEM 40.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 40(5:46 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 40. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at TEM 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 50(5:33 - 1st) J.Norwood rushed to TEM 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar; R.Barber at TEM 50.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 50(5:07 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 50. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 50. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at UCF 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(4:49 - 1st) J.Norwood rushed to UCF 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo; J.Johnson at UCF 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(4:10 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to UCF 30. Catch made by J.Della Pesca at UCF 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by Q.Bullard at UCF 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(3:42 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to UCF 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at UCF 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 12(3:24 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to UCF 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; J.Celiscar at UCF 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TEMPLE 7(2:23 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to UCF 7. Catch made by J.Barbon at UCF 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Barbon for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:23 - 1st) C.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 56 yards from TEM 35 to the UCF 9. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Hill at UCF 28.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 28(2:18 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Varner at UCF 38.
|+61 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 38(1:51 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to TEM 1 for 61 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TEM 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 1(1:26 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to TEM End Zone for 1 yards. J.Plumlee for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(1:18 - 1st) C.Boomer extra point is good. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(1:18 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at TEM 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(0:48 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at TEM 27.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 27(0:08 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 27. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at TEM 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 33(14:50 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 37 yards to UCF 30 Center-TEM. Downed by C.Cuascut-Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 30(14:50 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 25 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Magee; A.Odom at UCF 25.
|+17 YD
2 & 15 - UCF 25(14:03 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 42(13:48 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|-8 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 42(13:41 - 2nd) UCF rushed to UCF 34 for -8 yards. UCF FUMBLES forced by TEM. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-UCF at UCF 34. Tackled by D.Varner at UCF 34.
|Penalty
3 & 18 - UCF 34(13:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEM-L.Jordan Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - UCF 39(13:34 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Gamble.
|Punt
4 & 13 - UCF 39(12:37 - 2nd) M.McCarthy punts 40 yards to TEM 21 Center-UCF. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 21(12:37 - 2nd) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Corbitt at TEM 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 24(12:03 - 2nd) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Corbitt at TEM 27.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 27(11:32 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Mathis. PENALTY on UCF-T.Morris-Brash Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(11:29 - 2nd) TEM rushed to TEM 28 for -4 yards. TEM FUMBLES forced by UCF. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-TEM at TEM 28. Tackled by UCF at TEM 28. PENALTY on TEM-D.Martin-Robinson Illegal Motion 5 yards declined.
|+15 YD
2 & 14 - TEMPLE 28(11:17 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 28. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Martinez at TEM 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(11:00 - 2nd) J.Norwood rushed to TEM 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at TEM 41.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 41(10:27 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders.
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - TEMPLE 41(10:03 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 41. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at UCF 45. PENALTY on UCF-C.Thornton Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(9:53 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to UCF 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar; J.Johnson at UCF 26.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 26(9:23 - 2nd) D.Mathis steps back to pass. D.Mathis pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 26(9:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEM-TEM Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TEMPLE 31(8:59 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Della Pesca.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - TEMPLE 39(8:43 - 2nd) C.Price 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEM Holder-TEM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:43 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 62 yards from TEM 35 to the UCF 3. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.McCargo at TEM 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 46(8:33 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to TEM 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil at TEM 39.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UCF 39(8:14 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TEM 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby; J.Magee at TEM 39.
|+20 YD
3 & 3 - UCF 39(7:30 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to TEM 19 for 20 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TEM 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 19(7:17 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to TEM 22 for yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 22. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Defensive Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 5 - UCF 14(7:01 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to TEM 14. Catch made by J.Baker at TEM 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at TEM 6.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 6(6:34 - 2nd) T.Grable rushed to TEM 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mahone at TEM 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 1(6:04 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TEM End Zone for 1 yards. I.Bowser for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:46 - 2nd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:46 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 63 yards from UCF 35 to the TEM 2. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Wells at TEM 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(5:33 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson. PENALTY on TEM-J.Barbon Offensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 23 - TEMPLE 14(5:33 - 2nd) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at TEM 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 19 - TEMPLE 18(4:58 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at TEM 24.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - TEMPLE 24(4:16 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 24. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at TEM 30.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 30(3:26 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 45 yards to UCF 25 Center-TEM. Fair catch by X.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(3:26 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at UCF 28.
|+29 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 28(2:57 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 28. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 28. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil at TEM 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 43(2:35 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to TEM 43. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at TEM 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Winston at TEM 37.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 37(2:19 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to TEM 37. Catch made by A.Holler at TEM 37. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Varner at TEM 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(1:53 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by K.Hudson at TEM 25. Gain of 25 yards. K.Hudson for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 2nd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 50 yards from UCF 35 to the TEM 15. D.Fox returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Martinez at TEM 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(1:36 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 27. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at TEM 32.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 32(1:20 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 32(1:12 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Norwood.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 32(1:08 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 34 yards to UCF 34 Center-TEM. Fair catch by X.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 34(1:01 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Varner at UCF 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - UCF 43(0:41 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 43. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 43. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Deravil; J.McMurray at UCF 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 48(0:31 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for K.Gamble.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 48(0:30 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 48. Catch made by I.Bowser at UCF 48. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Ware at TEM 39.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39(0:28 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to TEM 39. Catch made by S.Martin at TEM 39. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by J.Ware; A.Odom at TEM 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCF 5(0:16 - 2nd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 5(0:12 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to TEM End Zone for 5 yards. J.Plumlee for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:05 - 2nd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to the UCF End Zone. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Fox at UCF 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 17(14:53 - 3rd) R.O'Keefe rushed to UCF 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Gill at UCF 19.
|Sack
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 19(14:14 - 3rd) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at UCF 18 for -1 yards (Y.Rigby)
|+45 YD
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 18(13:33 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 18. Catch made by I.Bowser at UCF 18. Gain of 45 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Clark at TEM 37.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(13:01 - 3rd) J.Richardson rushed to TEM 24 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.McMurray; B.Scott at TEM 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(12:48 - 3rd) J.Plumlee rushed to TEM 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TEM 21.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 21(12:20 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to TEM 21. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at TEM 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TEM 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 11(11:50 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to TEM 11. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at TEM 11. Gain of 11 yards. R.O'Keefe for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:41 - 3rd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 62 yards from UCF 35 to the TEM 3. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ware at TEM 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 20(11:34 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for E.Saydee.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 20(11:29 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at TEM 20.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UCF 20(10:59 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UCF 20(10:46 - 3rd) M.Morgan punts 52 yards to UCF 28 Center-TEM. X.Townsend returned punt from the UCF 28. Tackled by D.Fox at UCF 32.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(10:22 - 3rd) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at TEM 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - UCF 22(9:57 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 22. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TEM 25.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - UCF 25(9:14 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 25. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at TEM 23.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UCF 23(8:26 - 3rd) M.Morgan punts 46 yards to UCF 31 Center-TEM. Fair catch by X.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(8:26 - 3rd) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Varner at UCF 36.
|+64 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 36(7:55 - 3rd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 36. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 36. Gain of 64 yards. K.Hudson for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:43 - 3rd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:43 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 25(7:43 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for TEM.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 25(7:36 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Henderson at TEM 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 35(7:25 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at TEM 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 39(6:46 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 39. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UCF at TEM 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 48(6:27 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to UCF 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 47(5:59 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to UCF 47. Catch made by A.Anderson at UCF 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Martinez at UCF 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 43(5:39 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to UCF 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 37(5:28 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 37(5:06 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Mathis.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - UCF 37(4:56 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to UCF 37. Catch made by J.Barbon at UCF 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at UCF 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 26(4:43 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to UCF 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash; R.Barber at UCF 25.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCF 25(4:16 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UCF 25(3:56 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - UCF 25(3:46 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(3:46 - 3rd) M.Richards rushed to UCF 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at UCF 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(3:18 - 3rd) T.Castellanos pass complete to UCF 25. Catch made by X.Townsend at UCF 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Wyatt at UCF 27.
|+19 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 27(2:31 - 3rd) T.Castellanos pass complete to UCF 27. Catch made by J.Griffin at UCF 27. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Ruiz at UCF 46.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(2:07 - 3rd) T.Castellanos pass complete to UCF 46. Catch made by X.Townsend at UCF 46. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by N.Wyatt at UCF 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - TEMPLE 43(1:28 - 3rd) T.Castellanos rushed to TEM 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 49.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 49(0:57 - 3rd) T.Castellanos pass complete to TEM 49. Catch made by S.Martin at TEM 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by L.Jordan at TEM 37.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 37(15:00 - 4th) T.Castellanos rushed to TEM End Zone for 37 yards. T.Castellanos for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 4th) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 4th) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(14:53 - 4th) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at TEM 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 26(14:17 - 4th) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Henderson at TEM 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - UCF 30(13:54 - 4th) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at TEM 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UCF 31(12:58 - 4th) M.Morgan punts 37 yards to UCF 32 Center-TEM. Downed by M.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(12:58 - 4th) J.McDonald rushed to UCF 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Jordan at UCF 35.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 35(12:06 - 4th) PENALTY on UCF-UCF Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 30(11:57 - 4th) J.McDonald rushed to UCF 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Winston at UCF 38.
|+43 YD
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 38(11:09 - 4th) T.Castellanos rushed to TEM 19 for 43 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hawkins at TEM 19.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(10:42 - 4th) J.McDonald rushed to TEM 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Magee; D.Winston at TEM 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 10(9:48 - 4th) J.McDonald rushed to TEM 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Winston at TEM 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TEMPLE 5(9:09 - 4th) J.McDonald rushed to TEM 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TEMPLE 1(8:20 - 4th) J.McDonald rushed to TEM 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Satchell at TEM 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TEMPLE 1(7:31 - 4th) J.McDonald rushed to TEM End Zone for 1 yards. B.Hansel for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:31 - 4th) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 4th) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCF 36(7:31 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by P.Bien Aime at TEM 36. PENALTY on UCF-P.Bien Aime Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 36(7:14 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 36. Catch made by E.Boozer at TEM 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCF at TEM 43.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UCF 43(6:39 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - UCF 43(6:32 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 43. Catch made by Z.Baines at TEM 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Cupit at TEM 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 48(6:20 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for K.Evans.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 48(6:18 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for K.Evans.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - UCF 48(6:17 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 48. Catch made by Z.Baines at TEM 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by W.Wells at UCF 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 34(5:55 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to UCF 34. Catch made by Z.Baines at UCF 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at UCF 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UCF 26(5:39 - 4th) T.Blair rushed to UCF 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Alexander; K.Cupit at UCF 25.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UCF 25(5:22 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|-3 YD
4 & 1 - UCF 25(4:42 - 4th) Q.Patterson rushed to UCF 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 28.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 28(4:42 - 4th) T.Castellanos pass complete to UCF 28. Catch made by D.Wortham at UCF 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEM at UCF 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 34(4:23 - 4th) T.Coles rushed to UCF 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEM at UCF 35.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - UCF 35(3:59 - 4th) J.McDonald rushed to UCF 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEM at UCF 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 40(2:50 - 4th) T.Coles rushed to UCF 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEM at UCF 41.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - UCF 41(2:12 - 4th) T.Coles rushed to UCF 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by TEM at UCF 39.
|+24 YD
3 & 11 - UCF 39(1:35 - 4th) T.Castellanos pass complete to UCF 39. Catch made by D.Wortham at UCF 39. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 37(1:05 - 4th) J.McDonald rushed to TEM 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - UCF 28(0:28 - 4th) UCF kneels at the TEM 29.
