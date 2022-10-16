|
O'Connell, Mockobee, help power Purdue past Nebraska 43-37
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Purdue running back Devin Mockobee softened Nebraska's defense with his powerful runs.
Aidan O'Connell kept the Boilermakers chugging by cleaning up with closeout plays.
Together, it was electric combination. O'Connell threw four touchdown passes and Mockobee ran for a career-high 178 yards and another score Saturday as Purdue overpowered Nebraska 43-37.
''He (O'Connell) probably had five or six throws that I don't think anyone could make - throws that were just off the charts,'' Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. ''We thought we had a decent plan to get him (Mockobee) on the edge, get him in space and, of course, he runs hard. He doesn't care who he plays, he runs hard.''
The result: Purdue (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) has won four straight and remains atop the conference's West Division, tied with No. 24 Illinois.
To Nebraska (3-4, 2-2), the strategy was hardly a surprise.
They knew O'Connell had played well all season, but Mockobee provided a spark for Purdue's struggling ground game and the Cornhuskers couldn't keep either under control as its two-game winning streak under interim coach Mickey Joseph ended.
Mockabee barreled through defenders, eluded tackles and even showed his shiftiness in the open field. He surpassed his previous single-game rushing total before scoring on a 1-yard run with 35 seconds left in the first half.
O'Connell, meanwhile, seemingly made all the right calls including a 3-yard scramble on fourth-and-1 from midfield with 2:59 to go that finally closed out the victory.
''That guy just doesn't make mistakes with the football,'' Jospeh said, referring to O'Connell. ''He's been in this program for six years and he doesn't make mistakes.''
Trey Palmer didn't make any mistakes for Nebraska, either.
He almost single-handedly kept Nebraska close with one big play after another after Purdue took a 27-13 halftime lead.
On the fifth play of the second half, Palmer cut a 37-yard TD pass to cut the deficit in half. On the next series, his 60-yard run set up a field goal to make it 27-23. Then, after TJ Sheffield extended the Boilermakers' lead with 28-yard TD catch, Palmer immediately answered with a 72-yard TD catch to make it 34-30.
And even when it appeared a 2-yard scoring pass from O'Connell to Jones with 6:55 to go closed it out, Palmer caught a 64-yard pass to set up Anthony Grant's 1-yard TD run with 5:55 left.
But O'Connell's fourth-down conversion made sure Nebraska didn't touch the ball again.
''Another four-quarter game that went down to the wire,'' Brohm said. ''Not the way we drew it up. It looks like they're all going to be that way, but it feels good to get the win.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Nebraska: There's no doubt this has been a different team since Joseph took over. But the defensive woes that plagued the Huskers earlier this season returned Saturday. Joseph now has two weeks to prepare for Illini running back Chase Brown to keep their fading division hopes alive.
Purdue: While a favorable schedule certainly has helped, Brohm's squad has improved steadily. It's getting more players involved in the offense and some key pieces back on defense - perhaps in time to make run at its first conference championship game appearance.
STAT PACK
Nebraska: Palmer had seven receptions for a career-high 237 yards and two scores. He also finished as Nebraska's leading rusher despite having only one carry. ... Thompson was 16-of-29 passing for 354 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. ... Nebraska ran 52 plays compared to Purdue's 101.
Purdue: Charlie Jones had 12 receptions, 132 yards and two touchdowns. He has four 100-yard games this season, five in his career. ... O'Connell was 35 of 54 with 391 yards and one interception. ... The Boilermakers matched their season-high with four sacks, all coming in the first half.
HE SAID IT
''With a team like that when they're scoring points, you've got to chase points, too,'' Joseph said before talking about a 25-minute disparity in possession time. ''The defense fought - they fought. But it's tough to do that.''
UP NEXT
Nebraska: Hosts No. 24 Illinois on Oct. 29.
Purdue: Visits struggling Wisconsin next Saturday.
---
T. Palmer
3 WR
237 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 7 RECs, 60 RuYds
A. O'Connell
16 QB
391 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 3 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|38
|Rushing
|5
|18
|Passing
|9
|18
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|9-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|476
|608
|Total Plays
|52
|101
|Avg Gain
|9.2
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|122
|217
|Rush Attempts
|23
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|354
|391
|Comp. - Att.
|16-29
|35-54
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|2-14
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.0
|3-16.0
|Return Yards
|0
|31
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-15
|Safeties
|0
|0
|354
|PASS YDS
|391
|122
|RUSH YDS
|217
|476
|TOTAL YDS
|608
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|16/29
|354
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|60
|0
|60
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|11
|35
|1
|9
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|17
|0
|17
J. Yant 0 RB
|J. Yant
|4
|11
|1
|5
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|6
|-1
|0
|31
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|12
|7
|237
|2
|72
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|1
|1
|45
|0
|45
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|3
|3
|38
|0
|30
M. Washington 7 WR
|M. Washington
|4
|3
|30
|0
|14
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|3
|2
|4
|0
|2
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
I. Boerkircher 58 OL
|I. Boerkircher
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
I. Gifford 23 DB
|I. Gifford
|5-2
|0.0
|0
Q. Newsome 6 DB
|Q. Newsome
|5-0
|0.0
|0
O. Mathis 32 LB
|O. Mathis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
N. Henrich 42 LB
|N. Henrich
|4-4
|0.0
|0
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
C. Kolarevic 31 DB
|C. Kolarevic
|3-1
|0.0
|0
M. Farmer 8 DB
|M. Farmer
|3-5
|0.0
|0
P. Sanford 37 DB
|P. Sanford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
S. Wynn Jr. 90 DL
|S. Wynn Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
M. Buford Jr. 1 DB
|M. Buford Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|0
E. Hausmann 15 LB
|E. Hausmann
|2-1
|0.0
|0
C. Feist 82 DL
|C. Feist
|2-2
|0.0
|0
E. Mauga-Clements 5 LB
|E. Mauga-Clements
|1-2
|0.0
|0
C. Brewington 82 TE
|C. Brewington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Hartzog 13 DB
|M. Hartzog
|1-2
|0.0
|1
B. Moore 24 DB
|B. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Butler 10 LB
|J. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
N. Hutmacher 72 DL
|N. Hutmacher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
T. Bleekrode 38 K
|T. Bleekrode
|3/3
|43
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Buschini 95 P
|B. Buschini
|4
|42.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Hill 0 DB
|T. Hill
|4
|22.8
|32
|0
Z. Weinmaster 16 WR
|Z. Weinmaster
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
P. Sanford 37 DB
|P. Sanford
|1
|-7.0
|-7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|35/54
|391
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|30
|178
|1
|18
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|8
|31
|0
|9
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|3
|10
|0
|8
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|2
|3
|0
|3
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|16
|12
|132
|2
|31
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|7
|5
|70
|2
|28
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|2
|2
|38
|0
|32
A. Sowinski 26 WR
|A. Sowinski
|5
|4
|34
|0
|11
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|8
|5
|30
|0
|8
M. Rice 9 WR
|M. Rice
|2
|2
|29
|0
|18
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|4
|2
|28
|0
|17
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|3
|2
|21
|0
|14
A. Yaseen 2 WR
|A. Yaseen
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Graham 6 LB
|J. Graham
|6-0
|1.0
|0
C. Allen 10 S
|C. Allen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
B. Deen 58 DT
|B. Deen
|2-0
|1.0
|0
J. Brown 7 CB
|J. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
R. Taylor 1 DB
|R. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|1
K. Jenkins 44 DE
|K. Jenkins
|2-0
|1.0
|0
C. Washington 42 LB
|C. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|1
S. Kane 21 S
|S. Kane
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Sullivan 99 DE
|J. Sullivan
|1-2
|1.0
|0
S. Kpaka 50 DE
|S. Kpaka
|1-2
|0.0
|0
C. Trice 23 CB
|C. Trice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
N. Caraway 5 DE
|N. Caraway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Hampton 0 CB
|B. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Douglas 43 LB
|K. Douglas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
L. Johnson 90 DT
|L. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
S. Fakasiieiki 97 LB
|S. Fakasiieiki
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Fineran 24 K
|M. Fineran
|3/4
|37
|4/5
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Ansell 30 P
|J. Ansell
|2
|24.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|2
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|2
|8.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at PUR 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(14:39 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 41. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 41. Gain of 6 yards. C.Jones ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - PURDUE 47(14:09 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich; C.Feist at PUR 49.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 49(13:27 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at NEB 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(13:00 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Tracy.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PURDUE 42(12:55 - 1st) PENALTY on NEB-E.Mauga-Clements Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 37(12:55 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich; E.Mauga-Clements at NEB 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32(12:20 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for A.Sowinski.
|Int
2 & 10 - PURDUE 32(12:16 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass INTERCEPTED at NEB End Zone. Intercepted by M.Hartzog at NEB End Zone. Tackled by PUR at NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 20(12:09 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Kane; K.Douglas at NEB 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NEB 26(11:49 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 26. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at NEB 29.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NEB 29(11:23 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson; J.Sullivan at NEB 31.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 31(11:01 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 31. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by PUR at NEB 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 45(10:43 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 45. Catch made by A.Grant at NEB 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at NEB 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NEB 47(10:20 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki; S.Kpaka at NEB 47.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NEB 47(9:47 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NEB 47(9:41 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 53 yards to PUR End Zone Center-NEB. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(9:34 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 20. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 20. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at PUR 37.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(9:03 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 45 for 18 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer; N.Henrich at NEB 45.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(8:40 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 45. Catch made by T.Tracy at NEB 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(8:15 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 31. Catch made by C.Jones at NEB 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 22.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 22(7:46 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at NEB 13.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 13(7:15 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 13. Catch made by A.Sowinski at NEB 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Buford; M.Hartzog at NEB 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 3(6:43 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Hutmacher at NEB 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PURDUE 2(6:10 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for A.Yaseen.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - PURDUE 2(5:58 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 2. Catch made by T.Sheffield at NEB 2. Gain of 2 yards. T.Sheffield for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:54 - 1st) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:54 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 53 yards from PUR 35 to the NEB 12. T.Hill returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Grigsby at NEB 28.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NEB 28(5:50 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 14 for -14 yards (J.Graham) C.Thompson FUMBLES forced by J.Graham. Fumble RECOVERED by NEB-T.Hixson at NEB 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 24 - NEB 14(4:58 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at NEB 21.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - NEB 21(4:27 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Punt
4 & 17 - NEB 21(4:22 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 51 yards to PUR 28 Center-NEB. C.Jones returned punt from the PUR 28. Tackled by I.Gifford at PUR 43.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(4:09 - 1st) T.Tracy rushed to PUR 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich at PUR 41.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - PURDUE 41(3:39 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+18 YD
3 & 12 - PURDUE 41(3:33 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 41. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 41. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at NEB 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(3:09 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 41. Catch made by A.Sowinski at NEB 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Moore; M.Buford at NEB 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 33(2:32 - 1st) K.Lewis rushed to NEB 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at NEB 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(2:00 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25(1:55 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - PURDUE 25(1:52 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by P.Durham at NEB 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich at NEB 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - PURDUE 27(1:15 - 1st) M.Fineran 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 56 yards from PUR 35 to the NEB 9. T.Hill returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Grigsby at NEB 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 24(1:05 - 1st) J.Yant rushed to NEB 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Kpaka at NEB 27.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - NEB 27(0:39 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 27. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at NEB 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 37(0:23 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 37. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at NEB 42.
|+45 YD
2 & 5 - NEB 42(0:03 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 42. Catch made by O.Martin at NEB 42. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor at PUR 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 13(15:00 - 2nd) J.Yant rushed to PUR 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NEB 11(14:30 - 2nd) J.Yant rushed to PUR 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at PUR 6.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - NEB 6(13:49 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for M.Washington. PENALTY on PUR-K.Jenkins Roughing the Passer 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NEB 3(13:44 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to PUR 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sullivan; S.Kpaka at PUR 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NEB 1(13:19 - 2nd) J.Yant rushed to PUR End Zone for 1 yards. J.Yant for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:16 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 2nd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(13:16 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at PUR 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(12:51 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford; M.Buford at PUR 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 44(12:19 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich at PUR 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(12:02 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 46(11:53 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Mockobee.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PURDUE 46(11:45 - 2nd) A.O'Connell scrambles to PUR 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson; M.Farmer at PUR 46.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PURDUE 46(11:21 - 2nd) J.Ansell punts 8 yards to NEB 46 Center-PUR. NEB blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 39(11:11 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at NEB 45.
|+39 YD
2 & 4 - NEB 45(10:53 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 45. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 45. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at PUR 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 16(10:33 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 16(10:30 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to PUR 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Caraway at PUR 11.
|Sack
3 & 5 - NEB 11(9:49 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at PUR 18 for -7 yards (J.Sullivan)
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - NEB 26(9:09 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NEB Holder-NEB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 2nd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(9:01 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Hartzog at PUR 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 34(8:31 - 2nd) K.Doerue rushed to PUR 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at PUR 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(8:04 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 36. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NEB at PUR 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - PURDUE 45(7:31 - 2nd) K.Doerue rushed to PUR 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Feist at PUR 47.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(7:04 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 47. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 47. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at NEB 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(6:31 - 2nd) K.Doerue rushed to NEB 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 31.
|+31 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 31(5:57 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 31. Catch made by C.Jones at NEB 31. Gain of 31 yards. C.Jones for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:49 - 2nd) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 2nd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 64 yards from PUR 35 to the NEB 1. T.Hill returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Burks at NEB 33.
|Int
1 & 10 - NEB 33(5:41 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass INTERCEPTED at NEB 40. Intercepted by C.Washington at NEB 40. Tackled by C.Brewington at NEB 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(5:30 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25(5:26 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich; I.Gifford at NEB 20.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PURDUE 20(4:53 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - PURDUE 27(4:48 - 2nd) M.Fineran 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:44 - 2nd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 25(4:44 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Deen at NEB 25.
|Sack
2 & 10 - NEB 25(4:19 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 17 for -8 yards (K.Jenkins)
|Sack
3 & 18 - NEB 17(3:39 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 8 for -9 yards (B.Deen)
|Punt
4 & 27 - NEB 8(2:57 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 32 yards to NEB 40 Center-NEB. C.Jones returned punt from the NEB 40. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 39.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(2:48 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 26 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at NEB 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(2:25 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at NEB 23.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 23(1:59 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements at NEB 15.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 15(1:41 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich at NEB 8.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - PURDUE 8(1:32 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Wynn at NEB 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PURDUE 1(1:10 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Wynn at NEB 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PURDUE 1(0:40 - 2nd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB End Zone for 1 yards. D.Mockobee for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 2nd) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 2nd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(0:35 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 42 for 17 yards. Tackled by R.Taylor at NEB 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 42(0:26 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 42(0:20 - 2nd) C.Thompson scrambles to PUR 27 for 31 yards. C.Thompson ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 27(0:10 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to PUR 27. Catch made by A.Grant at PUR 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Washington at PUR 25.
|Field Goal
2 & 8 - NEB 33(0:05 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NEB Holder-NEB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 64 yards from PUR 35 to the NEB 1. T.Hill returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at NEB 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 29(14:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on NEB-H.Anthony False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - NEB 24(14:55 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at NEB 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NEB 33(14:31 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+30 YD
3 & 6 - NEB 33(14:23 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 33. Catch made by T.Vokolek at NEB 33. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at PUR 37.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 37(13:58 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to PUR 37. Catch made by T.Palmer at PUR 37. Gain of 37 yards. T.Palmer for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:51 - 3rd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:51 - 3rd) B.Franke kicks 55 yards from NEB 35 to the PUR 10. D.Burks returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bullock at PUR 19.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 19(13:46 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Kolarevic at PUR 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(13:18 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 30. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at PUR 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 37(12:53 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at PUR 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 38(12:17 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 38. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at PUR 45.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(11:46 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 45. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by P.Sanford; C.Kolarevic at NEB 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(11:19 - 3rd) K.Lewis rushed to NEB 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at NEB 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PURDUE 42(10:48 - 3rd) K.Lewis rushed to NEB 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Sanford at NEB 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - PURDUE 42(10:05 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 42. Catch made by C.Jones at NEB 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at NEB 40.
|Punt
4 & 6 - PURDUE 40(9:28 - 3rd) J.Ansell punts 40 yards to NEB End Zone Center-PUR. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 20(9:12 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEB 20(9:06 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NEB 20(9:01 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NEB 20(8:55 - 3rd) B.Buschini punts 32 yards to PUR 48 Center-NEB. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(8:50 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 48. Catch made by M.Rice at PUR 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Moore at NEB 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(8:27 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at NEB 39.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PURDUE 39(7:55 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - PURDUE 39(7:46 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 39. Catch made by T.Sheffield at NEB 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(7:18 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 26(7:09 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements; C.Feist at NEB 24.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PURDUE 24(6:35 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for A.Yaseen.
|No Good
4 & 8 - PURDUE 32(6:27 - 3rd) M.Fineran 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|Result
|Play
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 24(6:22 - 3rd) T.Palmer rushed to PUR 16 for 60 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PUR 16.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 16(5:46 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to PUR 16. Catch made by T.Palmer at PUR 16. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Washington at PUR 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NEB 4(5:31 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for I.Boerkircher.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NEB 4(5:27 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Grant.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NEB 4(5:24 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NEB 12(5:20 - 3rd) T.Bleekrode 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NEB Holder-NEB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 3rd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(5:17 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at PUR 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 33(4:48 - 3rd) K.Doerue rushed to PUR 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Kolarevic at PUR 37.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 37(4:22 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 37. Catch made by K.Doerue at PUR 37. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann; M.Farmer at NEB 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(3:44 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 31. Catch made by K.Doerue at NEB 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Butler at NEB 25.
|-3 YD
2 & 4 - PURDUE 25(3:10 - 3rd) K.Doerue rushed to NEB 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at NEB 28.
|+28 YD
3 & 7 - PURDUE 28(2:40 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 28. Catch made by T.Sheffield at NEB 28. Gain of 28 yards. T.Sheffield for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:18 - 3rd) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 3rd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(2:18 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by T.Vokolek at NEB 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Trice at NEB 28.
|+72 YD
2 & 7 - NEB 28(1:56 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 28. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 28. Gain of 72 yards. T.Palmer for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:46 - 3rd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 3rd) B.Franke kicks 63 yards from NEB 35 to the PUR 2. D.Burks returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Hahn at PUR 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 11(1:41 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at PUR 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 16(1:06 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at PUR 20.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - PURDUE 20(0:30 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 20. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at NEB 42. PENALTY on PUR-P.Durham Offensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
3 & 12 - PURDUE 9(15:00 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 9. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 9. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NEB at PUR 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(14:39 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by A.Sowinski at PUR 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at PUR 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(14:09 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 36(14:04 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 36. Catch made by A.Yaseen at PUR 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NEB at PUR 45.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PURDUE 45(13:31 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Palmer at PUR 45.
|+17 YD
4 & 1 - PURDUE 45(13:15 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 38 for 17 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at NEB 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(12:46 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 38(12:40 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 38. Catch made by P.Durham at NEB 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 30(12:03 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 30. Catch made by A.Sowinski at NEB 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Kolarevic at NEB 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(11:31 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Feist at NEB 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 24(10:49 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 24. Catch made by P.Durham at NEB 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 17.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PURDUE 17(10:13 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - PURDUE 24(10:03 - 4th) M.Fineran 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(10:00 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Graham at NEB 22.
|+11 YD
2 & 13 - NEB 22(9:52 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 22. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by PUR at NEB 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - NEB 33(9:27 - 4th) C.Thompson rushed to NEB 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at NEB 39.
|Int
1 & 10 - NEB 39(9:09 - 4th) C.Thompson pass INTERCEPTED at PUR 38. Intercepted by R.Taylor at PUR 38. Tackled by NEB at PUR 38.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(9:03 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 38. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at PUR 43.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 43(8:34 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 43. Catch made by M.Rice at PUR 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(8:19 - 4th) K.Doerue rushed to NEB 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Hartzog; M.Farmer at NEB 30.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - PURDUE 30(8:04 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones. PENALTY on NEB-Q.Newsome Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 15(7:59 - 4th) K.Doerue rushed to NEB 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at NEB 6.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - PURDUE 6(7:37 - 4th) K.Doerue rushed to NEB 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at NEB 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 2(7:00 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 2. Catch made by C.Jones at NEB 2. Gain of 2 yards. C.Jones for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(6:55 - 4th) M.Fineran extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 55 yards from PUR 35 to the NEB 10. Z.Weinmaster returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Lewis at NEB 30.
|+64 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 30(6:50 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 30. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 30. Gain of 64 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PUR 6.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - NEB 6(6:25 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to PUR 6. Catch made by T.Vokolek at PUR 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at PUR 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NEB 1(6:00 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to PUR End Zone for 1 yards. A.Grant for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:55 - 4th) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 4th) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(5:55 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by P.Sanford at PUR 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - PURDUE 32(5:22 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Wynn; M.Farmer at PUR 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(4:47 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at PUR 46.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PURDUE 46(4:01 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Mockobee.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - PURDUE 46(3:51 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 46. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NEB at PUR 50.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - PURDUE 50(3:06 - 4th) A.O'Connell scrambles to NEB 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(2:40 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to NEB 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 48.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - PURDUE 48(2:31 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for A.Yaseen.
|+14 YD
3 & 11 - PURDUE 48(2:28 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to NEB 48. Catch made by C.Jones at NEB 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at NEB 34. PENALTY on NEB-T.Robinson Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 19(1:44 - 4th) PUR kneels at the NEB 20.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - PURDUE 20(1:05 - 4th) PUR kneels at the NEB 21.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - PURDUE 21(0:36 - 4th) PUR kneels at the NEB 22.
