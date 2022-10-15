|
|
|NCST
|CUSE
No. 18 Syracuse remains unbeaten, beats NC State 24-9
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) When it was over Syracuse coach Dino Babers stood near a goalpost and watched as the home crowd descended onto the field in celebration of a significant win.
''It was something that was extremely special,'' Babers said after his Orange had won their sixth straight game to open the season. ''It's amazing what people can do when they all stay together and they don't care who gets the credit.''
Garrett Shrader hit Oronde Gadsden II with a pair of touchdown passes, Sean Tucker scored on a 25-yard run late, and No. 18 Syracuse beat No. 15 North Carolina State 24-9 on Saturday to remain unbeaten and become eligible for the postseason.
Syracuse (6-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) started a season with six wins for just the third time since 1935, taking advantage of the absence of the Wolfpack's injured star quarterback, Devin Leary. Hurt last week in a win over Florida State, Leary was declared out for the rest of the season before the game. The preseason conference player of the year suffered a torn pectoral muscle and will undergo surgery next week in Florida. He's expected to make a full recovery.
The Orange took the opening kickoff and scored in short fashion, driving 65 yards in five plays in just 2:04 . Tucker's 38-yard run set up Shrader's 12-yard touchdown pass to Gadsden, his fourth scoring catch of the season.
That put North Carolina State (5-2, 1-2) in a bad place early with Charleston Southern graduate transfer Jack Chambers making his first start at quarterback. Syracuse outgained N.C. State 113-55 in the first half and the Orange's 10-3 lead at the break almost seemed too much to overcome in front of a raucous, sellout crowd in the newly renamed JMA Wireless Dome.
Still, Chambers got the Wolfpack rolling on the first possession of the second half. He hit Christopher Toudle for 21 yards on a third-and-10 play and an 8-yard completion to Thayer Thomas moved the ball to the Syracuse 12. But a bad snap and a false start penalty on consecutive plays forced the Wolfpack to settle for Christopher Dunn's 22-yard field goal.
''I thought Jack played hard and he did some good things,'' N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. ''At times it was very difficult for him with that noise and the pressures they were bringing. He made a lot of plays with his legs for us today, didn't turn the football over, and showed good poise, didn't get rattled, so he can definitely grow from that game.''
''I felt like the whole time I was relaxed and ready to go,'' added Chambers, who finished 18-of-29 passing for 160 yards, rushed for 68 yards on 19 carries and was sacked three times. ''It just didn't work out the way I wanted it to.''
Shrader's 17-yard scoring pass to Gadsden late in the third boosted the Syracuse lead to 17-6 and the Wolfpack couldn't answer as Chambers, who had moved the team to the Orange 8-yard line, was sacked leading to a third field goal.
Tucker's touchdown run came with just over 2 minutes left to ice the game.
Shrader was 16-of-25 passing for 206 yards and rushed for 85.
The Orange entered the game allowing 14 points and 271.6 yards per game, just ahead of the second-place Wolfpack (15.7 and 297.8). N.C. State's defense kept the Wolfpack in this one for a while, intercepting Shrader on consecutive possessions in the second quarter but could not hold up throughout as they allowed 389 yards to the Orange.
RED ZONE WARRIORS
Syracuse entered the game having scored on 23 of 24 trips in the red zone. But with Syracuse poised to take a 17-3 lead late in the second quarter, Shrader suffered his second interception of the season when Tanner Ingle picked him off in the end zone after Syracuse had driven to N.C. State 14. It was the 10th interception of the season for the Wolfpack defense and it rose to the occasion again the next time Syracuse had the ball. Aydan White picked off a Shrader throw along the right sideline deep in N.C. State territory to keep the score 10-3 at halftime.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Syracuse moved up four spots during its bye week, its three victories over Power Five teams a factor in its rise, and likely will move a bit higher.
RING OF HONOR
Syracuse honored three of its greatest players during halftime. Running backs Jim Brown, Heisman Trophy winner Ernie Davis, and Floyd Little, who each wore the Orange's famed No. 44, were enshrined in the school's Ring of Honor. Tucker, who finished with 98 yards rushing on 14 carries, moved past Little for sixth on the school's all-time rushing list with 2,766. Little, who died last year, had 2,704.
THE TAKEAWAY
North Carolina State: The Wolfpack have a bye next week, which will give coach Dave Doeren time to make adjustments to his offense with the loss of Leary.
Syracuse: Notching its sixth win removes any doubt about the postseason. Last year's team finished 5-7 after losing its final three games. Syracuse had lost a key player in each of the first five games and standout defensive back Garrett Williams was hurt in the second quarter and was helped off the field. The Syracuse defense has given up more than 20 points only once so far this season.
UP NEXT
North Carolina State: The Wolfpack have a bye before hosting Virginia Tech on Thursday night, Oct. 27.
Syracuse: The Orange are at No. 4 Clemson next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Chambers
14 QB
160 PaYds, 58 RuYds
|
O. Gadsden II
19 WR
141 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 8 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|20
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|255
|389
|Total Plays
|69
|55
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|95
|179
|Rush Attempts
|38
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|160
|210
|Comp. - Att.
|18-31
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.8
|2-37.5
|Return Yards
|0
|27
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|160
|PASS YDS
|210
|
|
|95
|RUSH YDS
|179
|
|
|255
|TOTAL YDS
|389
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|18/30
|160
|0
|0
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|19
|58
|0
|13
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|12
|44
|0
|7
|
D. Jones II 28 RB
|D. Jones II
|3
|3
|0
|4
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|2
|1
|0
|8
|
D. Mimms III 34 RB
|D. Mimms III
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|7
|4
|39
|0
|16
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|4
|3
|29
|0
|18
|
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|3
|2
|27
|0
|18
|
C. Toudle 29 WR
|C. Toudle
|2
|2
|24
|0
|21
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|5
|3
|18
|0
|8
|
D. Jones 11 WR
|D. Jones
|5
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
F. Seabrough Jr. 48 TE
|F. Seabrough Jr.
|2
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
T. Timmons Jr. 82 WR
|T. Timmons Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Mimms III 34 RB
|D. Mimms III
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|3/3
|42
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. McDonough 97 P
|S. McDonough
|4
|47.8
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|16/25
|210
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|14
|98
|1
|38
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|16
|81
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II 19 WR
|O. Gadsden II
|10
|8
|141
|2
|36
|
D. Alford 82 WR
|D. Alford
|3
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|4
|4
|14
|0
|9
|
D. Cooper 7 WR
|D. Cooper
|3
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
M. Mang 81 TE
|M. Mang
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|1/1
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Von Marburg 36 P
|M. Von Marburg
|2
|37.5
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|3
|9.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 61 yards from NCST 35 to the SYR 4. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(15:00 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 40. Catch made by D.Cooper at SYR 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - CUSE 40(14:37 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 50. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 50. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 50.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 50(14:12 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to NCST 12 for 38 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 12(13:36 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to NCST 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 12(13:05 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to NCST 12. Catch made by O.Gadsden at NCST 12. Gain of 12 yards. O.Gadsden for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:56 - 1st) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:56 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(12:56 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 28(12:20 - 1st) D.Jones rushed to NCST 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 32.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NCST 32(11:43 - 1st) PENALTY on NCST-NCST False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NCST 27(11:43 - 1st) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for J.Houston.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NCST 27(11:21 - 1st) S.McDonough punts 52 yards to SYR 21 Center-NCST. Fair catch by T.Pena.
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 21(11:13 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 15. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 15. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 15.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - CUSE 15(10:42 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for T.Pena.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - CUSE 15(10:38 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|Punt
4 & 16 - CUSE 15(10:34 - 1st) M.Von Marburg punts 36 yards to NCST 49 Center-SYR. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 49(10:25 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to SYR 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 48(9:51 - 1st) J.Chambers pass complete to SYR 48. Catch made by T.Thomas at SYR 48. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - NCST 46(9:08 - 1st) J.Chambers pass complete to SYR 42. Catch made by C.Seabrough at SYR 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 42.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - NCST 42(8:27 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to SYR 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 36(7:51 - 1st) J.Chambers scrambles to SYR 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 28(7:11 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to SYR 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 25(6:35 - 1st) J.Chambers rushed to SYR 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 25.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 25(5:56 - 1st) J.Chambers pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by J.Houston at SYR 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 7.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 7(5:28 - 1st) D.Jones rushed to SYR 10 for -3 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 10(4:48 - 1st) D.Jones rushed to SYR 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 8.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - NCST 8(3:57 - 1st) J.Chambers scrambles to SYR 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 3.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NCST 10(3:19 - 1st) C.Dunn 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NCST Holder-NCST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(3:11 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 27. PENALTY on NCST-NCST Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 42(2:55 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 42(2:42 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to NCST 34. Catch made by O.Gadsden at NCST 34. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 34.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 34(2:20 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to NCST 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 23.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 23(1:29 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to NCST 11. Catch made by O.Gadsden at NCST 11. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 11(0:47 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to NCST 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CUSE 6(0:16 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to NCST 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 6.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CUSE 6(15:00 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to NCST 4. Catch made by S.Tucker at NCST 4. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - CUSE 12(14:13 - 2nd) A.Szmyt 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SYR Holder-SYR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:12 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(14:12 - 2nd) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 20.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - NCST 20(13:48 - 2nd) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by C.Seabrough at NCST 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NCST 28(13:05 - 2nd) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for P.Rooks.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NCST 28(13:19 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 42 yards to SYR 30 Center-NCST. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 30. Tackled by NCST at SYR 40.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 40(12:38 - 2nd) G.Shrader scrambles to SYR 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 49(11:58 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to NCST 43. Catch made by M.Mang at NCST 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(11:35 - 2nd) G.Shrader scrambles to NCST 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CUSE 38(11:00 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to NCST 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CUSE 34(10:32 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to NCST 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 34. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - CUSE 34(9:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on SYR-SYR False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CUSE 39(9:13 - 2nd) M.Von Marburg punts 39 yards to NCST End Zone Center-SYR. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(9:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on NCST-NCST False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - NCST 15(9:06 - 2nd) M.Morris rushed to NCST 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 23.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - NCST 23(8:27 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 29. Catch made by D.Jones at NCST 29. Gain of yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 29. PENALTY on NCST-NCST Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 12 - NCST 18(7:33 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris sacked at NCST 11 for -7 yards (L.Lowery)
|No Gain
3 & 19 - NCST 11(7:31 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 19 - NCST 11(5:57 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 41 yards to SYR 48 Center-NCST. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 48. Tackled by NCST at NCST 43. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(7:02 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 47(6:55 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to NCST 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(6:42 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to NCST 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 43(6:21 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to NCST 37. Catch made by D.Cooper at NCST 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 35.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - CUSE 35(5:02 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to NCST 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 27(4:50 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Cooper.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 27(4:29 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to NCST 14 for 13 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 14(3:50 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|Int
2 & 10 - CUSE 14(3:43 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass INTERCEPTED at NCST End Zone. Intercepted by T.Ingle at NCST End Zone. Tackled by SYR at NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 20(3:36 - 2nd) D.Mimms rushed to NCST 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 21.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 21(2:53 - 2nd) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 20. Catch made by D.Mimms at NCST 20. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 20.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 20(2:47 - 2nd) J.Chambers scrambles to NCST 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 29.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NCST 29(2:29 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 56 yards to SYR 15 Center-NCST. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 15. Tackled by NCST at SYR 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 23(2:18 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 23.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 23(2:00 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to NCST 41. Catch made by O.Gadsden at NCST 41. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 41.
|Int
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(1:35 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass INTERCEPTED at NCST 15. Intercepted by A.White at NCST 15. Tackled by SYR at NCST 15.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 15(1:30 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 21.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NCST 21(1:05 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 21.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - NCST 21(0:13 - 2nd) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 34 for 13 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 34(0:05 - 2nd) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 34.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 28(14:24 - 3rd) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 28. Catch made by C.Toudle at NCST 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - NCST 31(13:36 - 3rd) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 35(13:05 - 3rd) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 35(12:55 - 3rd) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|+21 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 35(12:49 - 3rd) J.Chambers pass complete to SYR 44. Catch made by C.Toudle at SYR 44. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 44(12:30 - 3rd) J.Chambers rushed to SYR 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 37(11:46 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to SYR 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 30(10:56 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to SYR 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - NCST 25(10:15 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to SYR 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 20(9:48 - 3rd) J.Chambers pass complete to SYR 20. Catch made by T.Thomas at SYR 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 12.
|-12 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 12(8:17 - 3rd) NCST rushed to SYR 24 for -12 yards. NCST FUMBLES forced by SYR. Fumble RECOVERED by NCST-J.Houston at SYR 24. Tackled by SYR at SYR 24.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - NCST 24(7:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on NCST-NCST False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
3 & 19 - NCST 29(7:36 - 3rd) J.Chambers rushed to SYR 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - NCST 32(7:18 - 3rd) C.Dunn 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NCST Holder-NCST. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:07 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 62 yards from NCST 35 to the SYR 3. T.Pena returns the kickoff. Tackled by NCST at SYR 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 22(7:02 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 25.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - CUSE 25(6:20 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 24.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - CUSE 24(6:08 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 24. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(5:51 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for C.Jackson.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 33(5:20 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 46. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 46. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(4:45 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to NCST 48. Catch made by S.Tucker at NCST 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - CUSE 39(4:07 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to NCST 28 for 11 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(3:52 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for T.Pena.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 28(3:50 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to NCST 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 24.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - CUSE 24(3:03 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to NCST End Zone for 15 yards. G.Shrader for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CUSE 19(2:32 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to NCST 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 19.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CUSE 19(2:20 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to NCST 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 17(2:07 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to NCST 17. Catch made by O.Gadsden at NCST 17. Gain of 17 yards. O.Gadsden for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:28 - 3rd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(1:28 - 3rd) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 32(0:49 - 3rd) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 32. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 40(0:37 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 41(15:00 - 4th) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 41. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 47.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - NCST 47(14:14 - 4th) J.Chambers scrambles to SYR 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 48(13:37 - 4th) J.Chambers pass complete to SYR 36. Catch made by D.Jones at SYR 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 36(12:50 - 4th) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for T.Timmons.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 36(12:49 - 4th) J.Chambers pass complete to SYR 28. Catch made by T.Thomas at SYR 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 28.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - NCST 28(12:04 - 4th) J.Chambers rushed to SYR 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 6. PENALTY on NCST-NCST Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - NCST 29(11:32 - 4th) J.Chambers rushed to SYR 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 28.
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - NCST 28(10:44 - 4th) J.Chambers rushed to SYR 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 21(9:52 - 4th) J.Chambers pass complete to SYR 21. Catch made by K.Lesane at SYR 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 17(9:16 - 4th) J.Chambers pass complete to SYR 17. Catch made by J.Houston at SYR 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 12.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NCST 12(8:40 - 4th) J.Chambers rushed to SYR 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 10(8:01 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to SYR 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NCST 8(7:50 - 4th) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - NCST 8(7:51 - 4th) PENALTY on NCST-NCST False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 13 - NCST 13(7:51 - 4th) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers sacked at SYR 19 for -6 yards (J.Geer)
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - NCST 26(7:11 - 4th) C.Dunn 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NCST Holder-NCST. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:58 - 4th) C.Smith kicks 62 yards from NCST 35 to the SYR 3. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(6:58 - 4th) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CUSE 40(6:15 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CUSE 44(5:37 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(5:02 - 4th) PENALTY on SYR-SYR False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - CUSE 41(0:00 - 4th) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 44. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 23 - CUSE 34(4:30 - 4th) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 36.
|+11 YD
2 & 21 - CUSE 36(3:58 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 36. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 47.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CUSE 47(3:03 - 4th) PENALTY on SYR-SYR False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+34 YD
3 & 15 - CUSE 42(3:03 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to NCST 24. Catch made by D.Alford at NCST 24. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 24. The Replay Official reviewed the illegal forward pass and the play was upheld.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 24(2:55 - 4th) G.Shrader rushed to NCST 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 11 - CUSE 25(2:27 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to NCST End Zone for 25 yards. S.Tucker for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:20 - 4th) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 4th) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NCST 25(2:20 - 4th) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers sacked at NCST 22 for -3 yards (J.Geer)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - NCST 22(2:00 - 4th) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for NCST.
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - NCST 22(1:48 - 4th) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 33. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 33.
|+16 YD
4 & 2 - NCST 33(1:18 - 4th) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 33. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 33. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 49(1:03 - 4th) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 49(1:05 - 4th) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 49. Catch made by P.Rooks at NCST 49. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 33(0:47 - 4th) J.Chambers pass complete to SYR 33. Catch made by P.Rooks at SYR 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 24.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NCST 24(0:16 - 4th) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - NCST 24(0:37 - 4th) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for T.Timmons. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & Goal - NCST 9(0:32 - 4th) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers sacked at SYR 18 for -9 yards (M.Jones)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - NCST 18(0:08 - 4th) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - NCST 18(0:06 - 4th) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|No Gain
4 & 18 - NCST 18(0:01 - 4th) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
-
4CLEM
FSU
34
21
4th 4:07 ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
37
30
OT ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
17
27
4th 1:31 SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
43
4th 3:06 BTN
-
NMEX
NMEXST
9
21
4th 6:32 FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
31
35
4th 9:21 ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
35
28
3rd 0:00 FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
3
10
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
AF
UNLV
7
0
1st 7:06 CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
1st 13:17 FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
MRSHL
23
13
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
40
43
Final FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
70
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
34
40
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
30
10
Final CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
34
48
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
17
42
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
21
24
Final ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
42
52
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
13
17
Final ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
14
26
Final BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
49
21
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
17
41
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
20
14
Final
-
BUFF
UMASS
34
7
Final ESP3
-
CAL
COLO
13
20
Final/OT PACN
-
UCONN
BALLST
21
25
Final ESP3
-
ARK
BYU
52
35
Final ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
49
52
Final CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
20
34
Final
-
GRDWB
LIB
20
21
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
31
52
Final ESP+
-
MD
IND
38
33
Final ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
9
24
Final ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
39
10
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
33
14
Final CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
40
43
Final/2OT ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
14
17
Final ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
55
Final SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
35
17
Final ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
38
45
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
27
47
Final ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
45
31
Final ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
28
34
Final/2OT FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
39
49
Final PACN
-
RICE
FAU
14
17
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
19
20
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
34
41
Final NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
45
35
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
17
13
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
ND
16
14
Final NBC