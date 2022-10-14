|
|
|TXSA
|FIU
Harris throws for 303 yards, UTSA eases past FIU 30-10
MIAMI (AP) Frank Harris threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns, Kevorian Barnes rushed for 128 yards and two scores, and UTSA eased past Florida International 30-10 on Friday night.
UTSA led 17-3 at halftime behind Harris' 195 yards passing and two touchdowns. Harris launched a pass under pressure and Dan Dishman hauled it in for a 42-yard touchdown with 2:41 left before intermission.
Corey Mayfield Jr. made an interception for UTSA on a tipped pass and Barnes capitalized on a short field with a 9-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 24-3. Barnes added a 2-yard score early in the fourth.
UTSA (5-2, 3-0 Conference USA) has won four straight following a 41-20 loss to then-No. 21 Texas. The other loss came in three overtimes to then-No. 24 Houston in a season opener.
Grayson James was 18-of-36 passing for 174 yards with an interception for FIU (2-4, 0-2). Kejon Owens rushed for 52 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown with 46 seconds left.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|19
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|14
|7
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|2-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|433
|323
|Total Plays
|75
|75
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|130
|137
|Rush Attempts
|36
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|303
|186
|Comp. - Att.
|24-39
|20-39
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|7-52
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.3
|6-41.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|303
|PASS YDS
|186
|
|
|130
|RUSH YDS
|137
|
|
|433
|TOTAL YDS
|323
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|24/35
|303
|2
|0
|
E. Marburger 12 QB
|E. Marburger
|0/4
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Barnes 31 RB
|K. Barnes
|20
|128
|2
|23
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|7
|19
|0
|9
|
J. Lott 26 RB
|J. Lott
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Marburger 12 QB
|E. Marburger
|3
|-2
|0
|12
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|3
|-10
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Franklin 4 WR
|Z. Franklin
|9
|6
|68
|1
|17
|
D. Clark 1 WR
|D. Clark
|9
|5
|60
|0
|31
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|8
|6
|55
|0
|17
|
D. Dishman 80 TE
|D. Dishman
|2
|2
|49
|1
|42
|
B. Brady 5 RB
|B. Brady
|3
|2
|39
|0
|25
|
O. Cardenas 9 TE
|O. Cardenas
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
K. Barnes 31 RB
|K. Barnes
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Gardiner 16 WR
|K. Gardiner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Davis 14 WR
|I. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 2 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Fortune 10 CB
|N. Fortune
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McDougle 33 DL
|L. McDougle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dabon 28 S
|J. Dabon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 31 LB
|T. Moore
|2-1
|2.5
|0
|
K. Nwachuku 6 S
|K. Nwachuku
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wisdom 0 S
|R. Wisdom
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ligon 8 LB
|J. Ligon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 40 LB
|J. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Booker-Brown 41 DL
|N. Booker-Brown
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Wakefield 39 LB
|K. Wakefield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 7 LB
|D. Taylor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 21 CB
|K. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Shockency 22 S
|R. Shockency
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. French 34 LB
|M. French
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harmanson 1 LB
|T. Harmanson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Spencer 23 CB
|X. Spencer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chattman 4 S
|C. Chattman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leonard 98 DL
|T. Leonard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Cage 19 S
|P. Cage
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Frazier 11 CB
|Z. Frazier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 99 DL
|C. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simon 17 DL
|A. Simon
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Bell II 15 DL
|T. Bell II
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clayton 95 DL
|C. Clayton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Morris 25 LB
|A. Morris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett 42 K
|J. Sackett
|1/2
|44
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 5 P
|L. Dean
|4
|39.3
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|18/36
|174
|0
|1
|
H. Carlson 4 QB
|H. Carlson
|2/3
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|6
|56
|0
|35
|
K. Owens 20 RB
|K. Owens
|10
|52
|1
|16
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|8
|31
|0
|16
|
R. Fournet 19 WR
|R. Fournet
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|7
|-1
|0
|17
|
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
H. Carlson 4 QB
|H. Carlson
|3
|-6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 80 WR
|K. Mitchell
|5
|2
|70
|0
|55
|
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|7
|3
|43
|0
|23
|
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|9
|6
|25
|0
|11
|
R. Fairweather 13 TE
|R. Fairweather
|3
|2
|19
|0
|18
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|3
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Miamen 88 TE
|J. Miamen
|6
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Hooker 9 WR
|A. Hooker
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Fournet 19 WR
|R. Fournet
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Hewitt 1 WR
|J. Hewitt
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Bernadel 48 LB
|G. Bernadel
|6-7
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 7 DB
|D. Hill
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Manuel 10 LB
|D. Manuel
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Potts 29 DB
|J. Potts
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Volmar 23 DB
|A. Volmar
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 0 DB
|D. Hall
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guerad 94 DL
|J. Guerad
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Coleman 34 LB
|C. Coleman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cole 6 DB
|A. Cole
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Masses 12 DB
|H. Masses
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Peterson 42 LB
|R. Peterson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 44 LB
|K. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 24 DB
|D. Daniel
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Peterson Jr. 3 LB
|S. Peterson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Passmore 91 DL
|J. Passmore
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. O'Neal 90 DL
|T. O'Neal
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gabriel 37 K
|C. Gabriel
|1/2
|41
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Montiel 25 K
|D. Montiel
|6
|41.5
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|4
|18.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 63 yards from UTSA 35 to the FIU 2. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at FIU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 19(14:53 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Miamen.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 19(14:49 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom at FIU 26.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - FIU 26(14:16 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 26. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at FIU 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 31(13:49 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at FIU 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 37(13:12 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FIU 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 40(12:39 - 1st) G.James rushed to FIU 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.McDougle at FIU 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FIU 41(12:10 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at FIU 38 for -3 yards (T.Moore)
|+17 YD
2 & 13 - FIU 38(11:33 - 1st) G.James scrambles to UTSA 45 for 17 yards. G.James ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45(10:54 - 1st) G.James pass complete to UTSA 45. Catch made by J.Miamen at UTSA 45. Gain of 9 yards. J.Miamen ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - FIU 36(10:28 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to UTSA 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 27(9:58 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to UTSA 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at UTSA 24.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FIU 24(9:09 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FIU 24(9:02 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|No Good
4 & 7 - FIU 31(8:57 - 1st) C.Gabriel 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-FIU Holder-FIU.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 24(8:52 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at UTSA 27.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - TXSA 27(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on UTSA-F.Martinez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - TXSA 22(8:21 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 22. Catch made by O.Cardenas at UTSA 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at UTSA 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 32(7:55 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel; D.Hall at UTSA 33.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TXSA 33(7:19 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; G.Bernadel at UTSA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(6:52 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 35(6:45 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Cole; D.Hill at UTSA 44.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TXSA 44(6:05 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at UTSA 44.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TXSA 44(5:21 - 1st) L.Dean punts 48 yards to FIU 8 Center-UTSA. Fair catch by D.Patterson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 8(5:13 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 8(5:09 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 8. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 8. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by R.Wisdom; T.Bell at FIU 9.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FIU 9(4:50 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|Punt
4 & 9 - FIU 9(4:43 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 50 yards to UTSA 41 Center-FIU. Fair catch by J.Cephus.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(4:35 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 41. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at UTSA 46.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 46(4:13 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 46. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(4:00 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at FIU 41 for -1 yards (J.Potts) F.Harris FUMBLES forced by J.Potts. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-D.Strickland at FIU 41. Tackled by UTSA at FIU 41.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 41(3:46 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by D.Patterson at FIU 41. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at UTSA 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FIU 36(3:22 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at UTSA 43 for -7 yards (N.Booker-Brown)
|-3 YD
2 & 17 - FIU 43(2:32 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to UTSA 46 for -3 yards. Tackled by N.Booker-Brown; D.Taylor at UTSA 46.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - FIU 46(1:54 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|Punt
4 & 20 - FIU 46(1:46 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 38 yards to UTSA 8 Center-FIU. Fair catch by J.Cephus.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 8(1:38 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 8. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 8. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; K.Davis at UTSA 16.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 16(1:08 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 16. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at UTSA 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 23(0:53 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark. PENALTY on FIU-A.Cole Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(0:47 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel; S.Peterson at UTSA 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 37(0:19 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 37. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 37. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at UTSA 43.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - TXSA 43(15:00 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 48.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(14:32 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. F.Harris pass complete to FIU 48. Catch made by D.Clark at FIU 48. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FIU 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 17(14:17 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 17(14:10 - 2nd) B.Brady rushed to FIU 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 15.
|Sack
3 & 8 - TXSA 15(13:52 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at FIU 27 for -12 yards (J.Guerad)
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - TXSA 34(13:06 - 2nd) J.Sackett 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTSA Holder-L.Dean.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:01 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 63 yards from UTSA 35 to the FIU 2. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Wisdom at FIU 21.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 21(12:54 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Bell; C.Clayton at FIU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FIU 20(12:31 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Hewitt.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - FIU 20(12:26 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 20. Catch made by D.Patterson at FIU 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at FIU 29.
|Punt
4 & 2 - FIU 29(11:41 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 41 yards to UTSA 30 Center-FIU. Fair catch by J.Cephus.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 30(11:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on FIU-FIU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - TXSA 35(11:33 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; G.Bernadel at UTSA 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 39(11:14 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 39. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at UTSA 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(10:53 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to FIU 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel; J.Potts at FIU 47.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - TXSA 47(10:47 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for O.Cardenas. PENALTY on FIU-D.Hall Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 32(10:44 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to FIU 32. Catch made by Z.Franklin at FIU 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by H.Masses at FIU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 18(10:01 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for K.Gardiner.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 18(9:55 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to FIU 18. Catch made by K.Barnes at FIU 18. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 5(9:37 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to FIU 5. Catch made by Z.Franklin at FIU 5. Gain of 5 yards. Z.Franklin for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:27 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:27 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(9:27 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to UTSA 40 for 35 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at UTSA 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40(8:56 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to UTSA 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Davis at UTSA 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - FIU 37(8:33 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to UTSA 37. Catch made by J.Bracey at UTSA 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at UTSA 31.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - FIU 31(7:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on FIU-J.Bock False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FIU 36(7:31 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to UTSA 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Simon; N.Booker-Brown at UTSA 36.
|+15 YD
4 & 6 - FIU 36(6:46 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to UTSA 36. Catch made by K.Mitchell at UTSA 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by X.Spencer at UTSA 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 21(6:29 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 21(6:21 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to UTSA 21. Catch made by J.Bracey at UTSA 21. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 24.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - FIU 24(5:46 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Miamen.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - FIU 31(5:42 - 2nd) C.Gabriel 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FIU Holder-D.Montiel.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:37 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(5:37 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 25. Catch made by B.Brady at UTSA 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at UTSA 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(5:14 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.O'Neal; D.Hill at UTSA 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 41(4:45 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 41. Catch made by D.Clark at UTSA 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at UTSA 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 48(4:11 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to FIU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel; J.Guerad at FIU 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(3:41 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to FIU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 45(3:10 - 2nd) F.Harris rushed to FIU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; G.Bernadel at FIU 42.
|+42 YD
3 & 3 - TXSA 42(2:55 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to FIU 42. Catch made by D.Dishman at FIU 42. Gain of 42 yards. D.Dishman for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:41 - 2nd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 2nd) J.Sackett kicks 64 yards from UTSA 35 to the FIU 1. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.French at FIU 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 18(2:35 - 2nd) G.James rushed to FIU 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon at FIU 22.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 22(2:14 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 22. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 22. Gain of 18 yards. R.Fairweather ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 40(1:50 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Hewitt.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 40(1:44 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by D.Patterson at FIU 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at UTSA 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 49(1:33 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to UTSA 49. Catch made by E.Wilson at UTSA 49. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by N.Booker-Brown at FIU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - FIU 49(15:00 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James sacked at FIU 36 for -13 yards (T.Moore; A.Simon) PENALTY on FIU-G.James Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Offensive Facemask 15 yards declined.
|+2 YD
3 & 25 - FIU 36(1:08 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson; N.Booker-Brown at FIU 38.
|Punt
4 & 23 - FIU 38(1:00 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 44 yards to UTSA 18 Center-FIU. Fair catch by J.Cephus.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 18(0:52 - 2nd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 18. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 18. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hall at UTSA 22.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSA 22(0:48 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXSA 22(0:43 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXSA 22(0:38 - 2nd) L.Dean punts 22 yards to UTSA 44 Center-UTSA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 44(0:30 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to UTSA 44. Catch made by L.Joseph at UTSA 44. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Taylor at UTSA 44.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 44(0:24 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 44(0:20 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to UTSA 44. Catch made by L.Joseph at UTSA 44. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Wisdom at UTSA 39.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - FIU 39(0:14 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(0:09 - 2nd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 50 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Potts at UTSA 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 50(0:00 - 2nd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark. PENALTY on UTSA-W.Baty Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at UTSA 37. PENALTY on UTSA-Z.Franklin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 8 - TXSA 27(14:34 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for B.Brady.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXSA 27(14:28 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|+25 YD
3 & 8 - TXSA 27(14:23 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 27. Catch made by B.Brady at UTSA 27. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 48.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(13:50 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to FIU 48. Catch made by Z.Franklin at FIU 48. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(13:32 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 31(13:26 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to FIU 31. Catch made by D.Clark at FIU 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FIU 24.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TXSA 24(12:47 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for D.Clark.
|No Good
4 & 3 - TXSA 31(12:42 - 3rd) J.Sackett 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UTSA Holder-L.Dean.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 24(12:37 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon; R.Wisdom at FIU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 37(12:14 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Miamen.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 37(12:10 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 37. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 37. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Simon; D.Taylor at FIU 36.
|Int
3 & 11 - FIU 36(11:40 - 3rd) G.James pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 44. Intercepted by C.Mayfield at FIU 44. Tackled by D.Patterson at FIU 44.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 44(11:32 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to FIU 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 35(11:11 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to FIU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Wright; G.Bernadel at FIU 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(10:45 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to FIU 30. Catch made by O.Cardenas at FIU 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 21.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 21(10:09 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to FIU 21. Catch made by Z.Franklin at FIU 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 9(9:36 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to FIU End Zone for 9 yards. K.Barnes for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:30 - 3rd) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:55 - 3rd) J.Sackett kicks 54 yards from UTSA 35 to the FIU 11. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sackett at FIU 42. PENALTY on FIU-L.Matias Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 20(9:23 - 3rd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 36 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at FIU 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 36(8:59 - 3rd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Morris; T.Bell at FIU 35.
|+55 YD
2 & 11 - FIU 35(8:35 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 35. Catch made by K.Mitchell at FIU 35. Gain of 55 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 10(7:48 - 3rd) E.Wilson rushed to UTSA 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Davis; J.Ligon at UTSA 8.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 8(7:18 - 3rd) J.Bracey rushed to UTSA 12 for -4 yards. J.Bracey FUMBLES forced by N.Fortune. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-J.Bracey at UTSA 12. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 12.
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - FIU 12(6:28 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to UTSA 12. Catch made by J.Bracey at UTSA 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at UTSA 7.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - FIU 7(5:50 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 7(5:44 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.O'Neal; D.Hill at UTSA 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 12(5:16 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad; D.Daniel at UTSA 13.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TXSA 13(4:34 - 3rd) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXSA 13(4:27 - 3rd) L.Dean punts 39 yards to FIU 48 Center-UTSA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48(4:19 - 3rd) K.Owens rushed to FIU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at FIU 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 49(3:52 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 49. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40(3:32 - 3rd) K.Owens rushed to UTSA 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.McDougle at UTSA 41.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FIU 41(2:58 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Miamen.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - FIU 41(2:54 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Miamen.
|No Gain
4 & 11 - FIU 41(2:49 - 3rd) G.James scrambles to UTSA 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Cage at UTSA 41.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(2:40 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to FIU 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FIU 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(2:22 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to FIU 47. Catch made by D.Dishman at FIU 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; D.Hall at FIU 40.
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - TXSA 40(1:57 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by J.Cephus at FIU 40. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at FIU 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 23(1:38 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to FIU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 21.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 21(0:55 - 3rd) F.Harris pass complete to FIU 21. Catch made by Z.Franklin at FIU 21. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman at FIU 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 7(0:15 - 3rd) K.Barnes rushed to FIU 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at FIU 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TXSA 4(15:00 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to FIU 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - TXSA 2(14:20 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to FIU End Zone for 2 yards. K.Barnes for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:14 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Dean steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for UTSA. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:14 - 4th) J.Sackett kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(14:14 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to FIU 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.French at FIU 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 41(13:46 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to FIU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Leonard at FIU 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 43(13:09 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to FIU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Cage; C.Davis at FIU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FIU 46(12:37 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FIU 46(12:33 - 4th) D.Montiel punts 30 yards to UTSA 24 Center-FIU. Downed by FIU.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 24(12:24 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 47 for 23 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at UTSA 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 47(11:49 - 4th) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for C.Carpenter.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 47(11:44 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to FIU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman; J.Passmore at FIU 49.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 49(11:08 - 4th) E.Marburger scrambles to FIU 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 37(10:47 - 4th) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for C.Carpenter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 37(10:45 - 4th) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for I.Davis.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - TXSA 37(10:38 - 4th) K.Barnes rushed to FIU 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Coleman at FIU 30.
|-18 YD
4 & 3 - TXSA 30(10:02 - 4th) E.Marburger rushed to FIU 48 for -18 yards. FUMBLES forced by UTSA. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-C.Coleman at FIU 48. Tackled by UTSA at FIU 48.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48(9:56 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to FIU 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FIU 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - FIU 47(9:16 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to FIU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku; C.Clayton at FIU 49.
|Sack
3 & 9 - FIU 49(8:45 - 4th) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson sacked at FIU 39 for -10 yards (T.Moore)
|Punt
4 & 19 - FIU 39(7:56 - 4th) D.Montiel punts 46 yards to UTSA 15 Center-FIU. Fair catch by C.Carpenter.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 15(7:46 - 4th) J.Lott rushed to UTSA 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at UTSA 18.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSA 18(7:02 - 4th) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for C.Carpenter.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - TXSA 18(6:55 - 4th) E.Marburger rushed to UTSA 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson; J.Passmore at UTSA 22.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TXSA 22(6:09 - 4th) L.Dean punts 48 yards to FIU 30 Center-UTSA. Fair catch by D.Patterson.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 30(6:00 - 4th) R.Fournet rushed to FIU 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Frazier at FIU 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - FIU 39(5:14 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to FIU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Wakefield at FIU 40.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40(4:37 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to UTSA 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by R.Shockency at UTSA 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 46(3:51 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to UTSA 46. Catch made by R.Fournet at UTSA 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Dabon at UTSA 41.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 41(3:05 - 4th) H.Carlson rushed to UTSA 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.McDougle at UTSA 42.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FIU 43(2:22 - 4th) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for A.Hooker.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - FIU 42(2:15 - 4th) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for N.Jefferson. PENALTY on UTSA-Z.Frazier Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 27(2:08 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to UTSA 27. Catch made by A.Hooker at UTSA 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dabon at UTSA 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - FIU 20(1:22 - 4th) H.Carlson rushed to UTSA 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Dabon at UTSA 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 15(0:53 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to UTSA End Zone for 15 yards. K.Owens for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 4th) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 4th) L.Matias kicks 44 yards from FIU 35 to the UTSA 21. Fair catch by D.Dishman. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(0:46 - 4th) UTSA kneels at the UTSA 26.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TXSA 26(0:28 - 4th) E.Marburger kneels at the UTSA 22.
