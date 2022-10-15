|
|
|GRDWB
|LIB
Hunter caps Liberty comeback, edges Gardner-Webb, 21-20
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Dae Dae Hunter's fourth-quarter touchdown run from a yard out lifted Liberty to a 21-20 win over Gardner-Webb in a non-conference game on Saturday.
Liberty earned its sixth win of the season and fourth straight following a 37-36 loss to No. 19 Wake Forest.
Shedro Louis scored on a short run early in the second quarter to put Liberty up 14-7, but the Bulldogs rallied behind two Jay Billingsley field goals, the longest from 41 yards out, and Bailey Fisher's 10-yard touchdown strike to T.J. Luther to take a 20-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Hunter's score capped a 10-play, 67-yard drive by the Flames
Fisher was 23 of 43 for 239 yards and a touchdown but was picked off twice. T.J. Luther had eight catches for 131 yards for Gardner-Webb (2-5), his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season. Narii Gaither 21 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown.
Johnathan Bennett was 17 of 30 for 222 yards and a touchdown, but threw two interceptions. Hunter finished with 76 yards on nine carries for Liberty (6-10).
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|13
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|1-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|325
|315
|Total Plays
|78
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|93
|Rush Attempts
|34
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|239
|222
|Comp. - Att.
|23-44
|17-32
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-42
|6-43
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|2
|Punts - Avg
|8-37.1
|8-41.1
|Return Yards
|-1
|12
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2--1
|3-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|239
|PASS YDS
|222
|
|
|86
|RUSH YDS
|93
|
|
|325
|TOTAL YDS
|315
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Gaither 22 RB
|N. Gaither
|21
|100
|1
|34
|
J. Brown 27 RB
|J. Brown
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
J. Crankfield 8 RB
|J. Crankfield
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Fisher 14 QB
|B. Fisher
|10
|-17
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Luther 0 WR
|T. Luther
|12
|8
|131
|1
|46
|
C. Haywood 5 WR
|C. Haywood
|17
|9
|57
|0
|17
|
E. Floyd 20 WR
|E. Floyd
|4
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
A. Herock 86 TE
|A. Herock
|2
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
N. Gaither 22 RB
|N. Gaither
|6
|3
|8
|0
|12
|
J. Brown 27 RB
|J. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brown 3 DB
|J. Brown
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Jackson 11 LB
|B. Jackson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. French 47 DE
|T. French
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Luther 0 WR
|T. Luther
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McRainey 42 LB
|W. McRainey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 14 DB
|A. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 2 DB
|J. Mitchell
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Billingsley 40 K
|J. Billingsley
|2/2
|41
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Hendley 45 P
|A. Hendley
|8
|37.1
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|17/30
|222
|1
|2
|
N. Hampton 10 QB
|N. Hampton
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|9
|76
|1
|46
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|6
|15
|1
|7
|
T. Green 2 RB
|T. Green
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
N. Hampton 10 QB
|N. Hampton
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|9
|-2
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Frith 5 WR
|N. Frith
|8
|4
|97
|0
|60
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|8
|8
|87
|0
|31
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|2
|2
|25
|0
|20
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
J. Lofton 6 WR
|J. Lofton
|4
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
K. Coleman 17 WR
|K. Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Osagiede 90 DL
|D. Osagiede
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Anthony 8 CB
|D. Anthony
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Rahimi 6 S
|R. Rahimi
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown 42 K
|N. Brown
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|8
|41.1
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|4
|2.8
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the GWB End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 25. Catch made by E.Floyd at GWB 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 26. PENALTY on GWB-N.Gaither Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 22 - GRDWB 13(14:43 - 1st) B.Fisher pass INTERCEPTED at GWB 14. Intercepted by J.Scruggs at GWB 14. Tackled by GWB at GWB 14.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 14(14:38 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to GWB 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 14.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 14(14:10 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to GWB 17 for -3 yards. S.Louis FUMBLES forced by B.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by GWB-W.McRainey at GWB 17. Tackled by LIB at GWB 17.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 17(14:00 - 1st) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - GRDWB 23(13:34 - 1st) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 27(13:19 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 27. Catch made by T.Luther at GWB 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 29.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GRDWB 29(12:58 - 1st) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 29.
|Sack
3 & 8 - GRDWB 29(12:30 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher sacked at GWB 23 for -6 yards (D.Osagiede)
|Punt
4 & 14 - GRDWB 23(11:53 - 1st) A.Hendley punts 49 yards to LIB 28 Center-GWB. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 28. Tackled by GWB at LIB 40.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 40(10:52 - 1st) T.Green rushed to LIB 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 44.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LIB 44(10:30 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Lofton.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LIB 44(10:23 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - LIB 44(10:21 - 1st) A.Alves punts 36 yards to GWB 20 Center-LIB. Fair catch by C.Haywood.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 20(10:12 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 20. Catch made by N.Gaither at GWB 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 32(9:53 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 32. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 32. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at GWB 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - GRDWB 40(9:29 - 1st) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 44(9:07 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 44(9:04 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to GWB 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 45.
|Sack
3 & 9 - GRDWB 45(8:23 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher sacked at GWB 38 for -7 yards (D.Osagiede)
|Punt
4 & 16 - GRDWB 38(7:40 - 1st) A.Hendley punts 43 yards to LIB 19 Center-GWB. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 19. Tackled by GWB at LIB 31.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 31(7:26 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 31. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 43.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 43(7:00 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 43. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 43. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 26(6:36 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to GWB 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 22(6:16 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to GWB 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 19.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 19(5:55 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to GWB 19. Catch made by D.Douglas at GWB 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 10(5:34 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to GWB 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 7(4:31 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to GWB 7. Catch made by J.Jackson at GWB 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Jackson for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:29 - 1st) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the GWB End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25(4:29 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 25. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - GRDWB 29(4:05 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 29. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 39(3:32 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 39(3:29 - 1st) B.Fisher rushed to GWB 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 41.
|-2 YD
3 & 8 - GRDWB 41(2:49 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 41. Catch made by N.Gaither at GWB 41. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 39.
|Punt
4 & 10 - GRDWB 39(2:09 - 1st) A.Hendley punts 39 yards to LIB 22 Center-GWB. Downed by D.Myles.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 22(2:00 - 1st) T.Green rushed to LIB 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 22.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 22(1:27 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 22(1:21 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 22. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 30.
|Punt
4 & 2 - LIB 30(0:40 - 1st) A.Alves punts 58 yards to GWB 12 Center-LIB. Downed by Q.Reese.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 12(0:29 - 1st) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 30 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at GWB 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 30(15:00 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 30(14:31 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 30. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 42(13:58 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GRDWB 42(13:55 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for N.Gaither.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - GRDWB 42(13:51 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 50. Intercepted by K.Singleton at LIB 50. Tackled by GWB at GWB 45. PENALTY on LIB-A.Washington Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 43(13:41 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 43. Catch made by T.Luther at LIB 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25(13:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on GWB-L.Dowdy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - GRDWB 30(12:59 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 30. Catch made by C.Haywood at LIB 30. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 32.
|+23 YD
2 & 17 - GRDWB 32(12:29 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 32. Catch made by T.Luther at LIB 32. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at LIB 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - GRDWB 9(11:49 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to LIB 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 8.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - GRDWB 8(11:09 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 8. Catch made by A.Herock at LIB 8. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at LIB 6.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - GRDWB 6(10:49 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood. PENALTY on LIB-K.Singleton Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - GRDWB 2(10:45 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to LIB End Zone for 2 yards. N.Gaither for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:41 - 2nd) J.Billingsley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:41 - 2nd) D.Sojat kicks 42 yards from GWB 35 to the LIB 23. D.Douglas returns the kickoff. Tackled by GWB at LIB 38.
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 38(10:33 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 38. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 38. Gain of 60 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 2(10:05 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to GWB End Zone for 2 yards. S.Louis for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the GWB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25(10:01 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 32 for yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 32. PENALTY on GWB-T.Burke Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - GRDWB 15(9:31 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - GRDWB 15(8:50 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 17 - GRDWB 18(8:15 - 2nd) B.Fisher scrambles to GWB 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 21.
|Punt
4 & 14 - GRDWB 21(7:34 - 2nd) A.Hendley punts 23 yards to GWB 44 Center-GWB. Downed by C.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 44(7:22 - 2nd) J.Bennett rushed to GWB 46 for -2 yards. J.Bennett FUMBLES forced by GWB. Fumble RECOVERED by LIB-J.Bennett at GWB 46. Tackled by GWB at GWB 46.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LIB 46(6:57 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LIB 46(6:42 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|Punt
4 & 12 - LIB 46(6:38 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 38 yards to GWB 8 Center-LIB. Fair catch by C.Haywood.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 8(6:28 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to GWB 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 10.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - GRDWB 10(6:01 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 10. Catch made by A.Herock at GWB 10. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 24(5:21 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GRDWB 24(5:17 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GRDWB 24(5:09 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - GRDWB 24(5:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on GWB-T.Anderson Encroachment 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - GRDWB 19(5:04 - 2nd) A.Hendley punts 12 yards to GWB 31 Center-GWB. Downed by T.Arrington.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - LIB 31(5:01 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at GWB 35 for -4 yards (B.Jackson)
|No Gain
2 & 14 - LIB 35(4:24 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough.
|Sack
3 & 14 - LIB 35(4:18 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at GWB 36 for -1 yards (T.French)
|Penalty
4 & 15 - LIB 36(3:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on LIB-N.Watkins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 20 - LIB 41(3:41 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 38 yards to GWB 3 Center-LIB. Downed by D.Darko.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 3(3:30 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for E.Floyd.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 3(3:24 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 2.
|+46 YD
3 & 11 - GRDWB 2(3:20 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 2. Catch made by T.Luther at GWB 2. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 48(3:00 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 48. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 48.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - GRDWB 48(2:19 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 48. Catch made by C.Haywood at LIB 48. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 49.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - GRDWB 49(1:33 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood. PENALTY on LIB-K.Singleton Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 37(1:28 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to LIB 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - GRDWB 38(1:00 - 2nd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 38. Catch made by N.Gaither at LIB 38. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 40.
|+34 YD
3 & 13 - GRDWB 40(0:53 - 2nd) N.Gaither rushed to LIB 6 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at LIB 6.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - GRDWB 6(0:46 - 2nd) B.Fisher rushed to LIB 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GRDWB 7(0:20 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for E.Floyd.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - GRDWB 7(0:18 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for D.Jones. PENALTY on LIB-Q.Reese Defensive Holding 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GRDWB 4(0:09 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GRDWB 4(0:04 - 2nd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
|Field Goal
3 & 4 - GRDWB 12(0:01 - 2nd) J.Billingsley 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GWB Holder-A.Hendley.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Sojat kicks 35 yards from GWB 35 to the LIB 30. Fair catch by M.Bollinger.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30(15:00 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 32.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LIB 32(14:28 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 32.
|Int
3 & 8 - LIB 32(13:45 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass INTERCEPTED at GWB 44. Intercepted by J.Brown at GWB 44. Tackled by LIB at GWB 43.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 43(13:36 - 3rd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 43. Catch made by T.Luther at GWB 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - GRDWB 50(13:12 - 3rd) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 50. Catch made by C.Haywood at GWB 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 45(12:44 - 3rd) N.Gaither rushed to LIB 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 44.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GRDWB 44(12:10 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for N.Gaither.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - GRDWB 44(12:04 - 3rd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 44. Catch made by T.Luther at LIB 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 31(11:18 - 3rd) N.Gaither rushed to LIB 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 31.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GRDWB 31(10:41 - 3rd) J.Crankfield rushed to LIB 31 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at LIB 31.
|+21 YD
3 & 10 - GRDWB 31(9:53 - 3rd) N.Gaither rushed to LIB 10 for 21 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 10(9:37 - 3rd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 10. Catch made by T.Luther at LIB 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Luther for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:29 - 3rd) J.Billingsley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 3rd) D.Sojat kicks 30 yards from GWB 35 to the LIB 35. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 35(9:29 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 35(9:26 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 35. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 35. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GWB at LIB 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 46(9:08 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 46(9:00 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 50.
|Sack
3 & 6 - LIB 50(8:25 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at LIB 49 for -1 yards (W.McRainey)
|Int
4 & 7 - LIB 49(8:02 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass INTERCEPTED at GWB 43. Intercepted by J.Mitchell at GWB 43. Tackled by D.Douglas at GWB 43.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - GRDWB 43(7:53 - 3rd) E.Floyd pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 29. Intercepted by R.Rahimi at LIB 29. Tackled by T.Luther at LIB 30.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30(7:44 - 3rd) N.Hampton scrambles to LIB 32 for 2 yards. N.Hampton ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LIB 32(7:23 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 32.
|Sack
3 & 8 - LIB 32(6:43 - 3rd) N.Hampton steps back to pass. N.Hampton sacked at LIB 31 for -1 yards (GWB)
|Punt
4 & 9 - LIB 31(6:23 - 3rd) A.Alves punts 40 yards to GWB 29 Center-LIB. Fair catch by C.Haywood.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 29(6:17 - 3rd) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 29(5:48 - 3rd) B.Fisher scrambles to GWB 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 36.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - GRDWB 36(4:55 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
|Punt
4 & 3 - GRDWB 36(4:50 - 3rd) A.Hendley punts 47 yards to LIB 17 Center-GWB. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 17. Tackled by GWB at LIB 6.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 6(4:35 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 8.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LIB 8(4:02 - 3rd) N.Hampton steps back to pass. N.Hampton pass incomplete intended for J.Lofton.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LIB 8(3:56 - 3rd) N.Hampton steps back to pass. N.Hampton pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LIB 8(3:51 - 3rd) A.Alves punts 36 yards to LIB 44 Center-LIB. Fair catch by C.Haywood.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 44(3:43 - 3rd) N.Gaither rushed to LIB 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 41.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - GRDWB 41(3:07 - 3rd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 41. Catch made by T.Luther at LIB 41. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at LIB 29.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GRDWB 29(2:34 - 3rd) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher sacked at LIB 34 for -5 yards (T.Dupree)
|+17 YD
2 & 15 - GRDWB 34(1:50 - 3rd) B.Fisher pass complete to LIB 34. Catch made by C.Haywood at LIB 34. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 17(1:19 - 3rd) N.Gaither rushed to LIB 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 16.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - GRDWB 16(0:39 - 3rd) N.Gaither rushed to LIB 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 18.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - GRDWB 18(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on GWB-L.Dowdy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - GRDWB 23(15:00 - 4th) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for E.Floyd.
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - GRDWB 31(14:55 - 4th) J.Billingsley 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GWB Holder-A.Hendley.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 4th) D.Sojat kicks 32 yards from GWB 35 to the LIB 33. T.Sibley returns the kickoff. Tackled by GWB at LIB 33.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 33(14:49 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 33. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 33. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48(14:14 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to GWB 48. Catch made by D.Douglas at GWB 48. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GWB at GWB 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 45(13:44 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to GWB 45. Catch made by D.Douglas at GWB 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 38(13:15 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to GWB 38. Catch made by J.Lofton at GWB 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 36.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LIB 36(12:47 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - LIB 36(12:33 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to GWB 36. Catch made by D.Hunter at GWB 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 31.
|+8 YD
4 & 3 - LIB 31(11:51 - 4th) J.Bennett rushed to GWB 23 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Thomas at GWB 23.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 23(11:16 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to GWB 23. Catch made by D.Hunter at GWB 23. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 3(10:30 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to GWB 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 1(10:17 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to GWB End Zone for 1 yards. D.Hunter for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:11 - 4th) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 4th) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the GWB End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 25(10:11 - 4th) N.Gaither rushed to GWB 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - GRDWB 31(9:38 - 4th) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for T.Luther.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - GRDWB 31(9:33 - 4th) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
|Punt
4 & 4 - GRDWB 31(9:29 - 4th) A.Hendley punts 42 yards to LIB 27 Center-GWB. Downed by J.Mitchell.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 27(9:16 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 27. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 33.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - LIB 33(8:39 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough. PENALTY on GWB-J.Turner Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 38(8:34 - 4th) J.Bennett scrambles to LIB 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 43.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 43(8:12 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 43. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 39(7:54 - 4th) PENALTY on LIB-N.Watkins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - LIB 44(7:38 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to GWB 44. Catch made by D.Douglas at GWB 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 44.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LIB 44(6:52 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - LIB 44(6:47 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to GWB 44. Catch made by J.Lofton at GWB 44. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GWB at GWB 40.
|Punt
4 & 11 - LIB 40(6:13 - 4th) A.Alves punts 40 yards to GWB End Zone Center-LIB. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GRDWB 20(6:05 - 4th) B.Fisher scrambles to GWB 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at GWB 23.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GRDWB 23(5:28 - 4th) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for C.Haywood.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GRDWB 23(5:22 - 4th) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for N.Gaither.
|Punt
4 & 7 - GRDWB 23(5:15 - 4th) A.Hendley punts 42 yards to LIB 35 Center-GWB. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 35. Tackled by GWB at LIB 33.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 33(5:05 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to LIB 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by GWB at LIB 40.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - LIB 40(4:48 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|Sack
3 & 3 - LIB 40(4:39 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at LIB 30 for -10 yards (T.French)
|Punt
4 & 13 - LIB 30(3:49 - 4th) A.Alves punts 43 yards to GWB 27 Center-LIB. Fair catch by C.Haywood.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - GRDWB 27(3:43 - 4th) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher sacked at GWB 20 for -7 yards (LIB)
|Sack
2 & 17 - GRDWB 20(3:06 - 4th) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher sacked at GWB 14 for -6 yards (D.Johnson)
|+27 YD
3 & 23 - GRDWB 14(2:42 - 4th) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 14. Catch made by E.Floyd at GWB 14. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at GWB 41.
|Int
1 & 10 - GRDWB 41(2:22 - 4th) B.Fisher pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 32. Intercepted by D.Anthony at LIB 32. Pushed out of bounds by GWB at LIB 32.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 32(2:15 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 47 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GWB at LIB 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 47(1:31 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to GWB 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 47.
|+46 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 47(1:25 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to GWB 1 for 46 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 1(0:30 - 4th) J.Bennett kneels at the GWB 2.
-
4CLEM
FSU
34
21
4th 4:07 ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
37
30
OT ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
17
27
4th 1:31 SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
43
4th 3:06 BTN
-
NMEX
NMEXST
9
21
4th 7:05 FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
31
35
4th 9:21 ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
35
28
3rd 0:00 FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
3
10
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
AF
UNLV
7
0
1st 7:26 CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
1st 13:22 FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
MRSHL
23
13
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
40
43
Final FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
70
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
34
40
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
30
10
Final CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
34
48
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
17
42
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
21
24
Final ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
42
52
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
13
17
Final ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
14
26
Final BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
49
21
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
17
41
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
20
14
Final
-
BUFF
UMASS
34
7
Final ESP3
-
CAL
COLO
13
20
Final/OT PACN
-
UCONN
BALLST
21
25
Final ESP3
-
ARK
BYU
52
35
Final ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
49
52
Final CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
20
34
Final
-
GRDWB
LIB
20
21
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
31
52
Final ESP+
-
MD
IND
38
33
Final ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
9
24
Final ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
39
10
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
33
14
Final CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
40
43
Final/2OT ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
14
17
Final ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
55
Final SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
35
17
Final ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
38
45
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
27
47
Final ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
45
31
Final ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
28
34
Final/2OT FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
39
49
Final PACN
-
RICE
FAU
14
17
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
19
20
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
34
41
Final NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
45
35
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
17
13
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
ND
16
14
Final NBC