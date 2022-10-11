|
|
|LSU
|FLA
Seeking faster start, LSU takes on Florida
LSU and Florida typically are ranked when they renew their annual rivalry.
This time around, though, both the Gators and Tigers will be sitting outside the Top 25 when they square off in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday in a battle of two teams still trying to find their footing under new head coaches.
LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC) is in its first season under former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, while Florida (4-2, 1-2) is now under the direction of former Louisiana head coach Billy Napier.
The Tigers had won four in a row and were ranked No. 25 before losing in a 40-13 rout at home to then-No. 8 Tennessee last Saturday.
"We're right in the middle of the process," Kelly said. "We're working at it every single day, and it's a journey. I'm excited to be on it."
LSU has dug itself an early hole in all three SEC games. Against Tennessee, the Tigers lost a fumble on the opening kickoff, which led to a touchdown, and they trailed 20-0 in the second quarter. Jayden Daniels' 300 passing yards weren't never enough for LSU.
"We certainly can't start the way we did," Kelly said. "The great part about it is you get to flip the script and get back to work, which we do that (Monday) and get ready for a trip to Gainesville and a very difficult place to play on the road."
The Gators gave Napier his first SEC win when they held off visiting Missouri 24-17 last Saturday. Montrell Johnson Jr. ran for 86 yards and a touchdown on eight carries to pace Florida.
Like Kelly, Napier stressed that the Gators are in the early stages of establishing a new version of the program.
"You probably would have taken 4-2 at this point in the season," he said. "How we got to this point is the problem. We have not executed our formula to win games at the rate at which we desire at any point. I think we are very much a work in progress.
"(Still) I'm proud of the intangibles that we've developed with this group of players. Every day I'm here, the more I'm confident about what we can accomplish."
The Gators possess a 33-32-3 edge in the all-time series with the Tigers, but LSU has won the past three matchups.
--Field Level Media
|
J. Daniels
5 QB
349 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 44 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
A. Richardson
15 QB
185 PaYds, PaTD, 109 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|19
|Rushing
|11
|9
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-12
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|528
|395
|Total Plays
|70
|59
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|179
|210
|Rush Attempts
|38
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|6.4
|Yards Passing
|349
|185
|Comp. - Att.
|23-32
|15-26
|Yards Per Pass
|10.3
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|6
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-40.0
|2-56.0
|Return Yards
|2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|349
|PASS YDS
|185
|
|
|179
|RUSH YDS
|210
|
|
|528
|TOTAL YDS
|395
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|23/32
|349
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|14
|106
|0
|50
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|14
|44
|3
|12
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|8
|31
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Boutte 7 WR
|K. Boutte
|8
|6
|115
|0
|40
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|2
|2
|67
|1
|54
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|6
|4
|48
|0
|19
|
K. Taylor 87 TE
|K. Taylor
|2
|2
|33
|0
|26
|
B. Thomas Jr. 11 WR
|B. Thomas Jr.
|4
|2
|31
|1
|24
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|4
|3
|24
|1
|11
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|3
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Taylor 86 TE
|M. Taylor
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Penn III 30 LB
|G. Penn III
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 S
|J. Ward
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 18 DE
|B. Ojulari
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 35 DE
|S. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Perkins 40 LB
|H. Perkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 2 CB
|M. Garner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 3 S
|G. Brooks Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wingo 92 DL
|M. Wingo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DT
|J. Roy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Weeks 33 LB
|W. Weeks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DE
|A. Gaye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Welch 27 CB
|L. Welch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 13 S
|J. Foucha
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos 34 K
|D. Ramos
|1/1
|47
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Clayton Jr. 26 WR
|G. Clayton Jr.
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|15/25
|185
|1
|0
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|9
|109
|1
|81
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|13
|57
|2
|39
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|8
|28
|1
|9
|
L. Lingard 21 RB
|L. Lingard
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
A. Burney 2 LB
|A. Burney
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shorter 4 WR
|J. Shorter
|4
|3
|71
|1
|51
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|4
|2
|49
|0
|29
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|6
|4
|42
|0
|12
|
L. Lingard 21 RB
|L. Lingard
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
D. Zanders 18 TE
|D. Zanders
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Burke 88 WR
|M. Burke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Burney 2 LB
|A. Burney
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 CB
|J. Hill
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter Sr. 9 DL
|G. Dexter Sr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence II 22 S
|R. Torrence II
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 S
|T. Dean III
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 16 S
|T. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boone 12 DL
|J. Boone
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 5 S
|K. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall Jr. 3 CB
|J. Marshall Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Sapp 94 DL
|T. Sapp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McClellan 7 DL
|C. McClellan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. James 6 LB
|S. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Helm 24 CB
|A. Helm
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 16 WR
|T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mitchell 10 S
|M. Mitchell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Watson 21 DL
|D. Watson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Summerall III 99 LB
|L. Summerall III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek 49 K
|A. Mihalek
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Crawshaw 26 P
|J. Crawshaw
|2
|56.0
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|3
|33.3
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Dibert kicks yards from LSU 35 to the FLA 1. T.Etienne returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Dibert at FLA 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 48(14:52 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville G.Penn at FLA 49.
|+51 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 49(14:12 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 49. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 49. Gain of 51 yards. J.Shorter for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:01 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:01 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(14:01 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Boone at LSU 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 28(13:35 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at LSU 27.
|+40 YD
3 & 8 - LSU 27(12:52 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 27. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 33(12:06 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to FLA 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at FLA 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 32(11:40 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to FLA 32. Catch made by M.Nabers at FLA 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at FLA 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - LSU 29(11:02 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to FLA 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence J.Boone at FLA 22.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LSU 22(10:40 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at FLA 30 for -8 yards (B.Cox)
|+3 YD
2 & 18 - LSU 30(9:59 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to FLA 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Burney C.McClellan at FLA 27.
|+14 YD
3 & 15 - LSU 27(9:23 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to FLA 27. Catch made by K.Boutte at FLA 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FLA 13.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - LSU 13(9:02 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to FLA 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Sapp at FLA 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 10(8:28 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to FLA 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Dean L.Summerall at FLA 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 7(7:51 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to FLA 7. Catch made by J.Emery at FLA 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Emery for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:46 - 1st) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 1st) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(7:46 - 1st) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at FLA 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - FLA 30(7:13 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Wingo at FLA 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - FLA 32(6:36 - 1st) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at FLA 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 36(6:06 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at FLA 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - FLA 45(5:24 - 1st) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at FLA 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 47(4:45 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to LSU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Penn G.Brooks at LSU 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 49(4:02 - 1st) L.Lingard rushed to LSU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - FLA 44(3:17 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to LSU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville S.Jones at LSU 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 42(2:45 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to LSU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Jones G.Penn at LSU 39.
|+39 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 39(2:11 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to LSU End Zone for 39 yards. M.Johnson for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:00 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:00 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the LSU End Zone. J.Bech returns the kickoff. Tackled by FLA at LSU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 27(1:50 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 27(1:46 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at LSU 35.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 35(1:10 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 35. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at LSU 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 41(0:38 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.James at LSU 47.
|+21 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 47(15:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 47. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 47. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 32(14:43 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to FLA 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 30(14:10 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to FLA 30. Catch made by J.Emery at FLA 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 19(13:38 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to FLA 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Boone at FLA 17.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LSU 17(13:04 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Emery.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - LSU 17(12:51 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to FLA 17. Catch made by J.Jenkins at FLA 17. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at FLA 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 4(12:21 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to FLA 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McClellan at FLA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 1(11:58 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to FLA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Daniels for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:55 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:55 - 2nd) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(11:55 - 2nd) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at FLA 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 29(11:21 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Jones M.Garner at FLA 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - FLA 28(10:32 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 28. Catch made by T.Etienne at FLA 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at FLA 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - FLA 29(9:48 - 2nd) J.Crawshaw punts 50 yards to LSU 21 Center-R.Underwood. J.Bech MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-R.Underwood at LSU 13. Tackled by LSU at LSU 13.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 13(9:37 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 13(9:28 - 2nd) A.Richardson scrambles to LSU 3 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FLA 3(9:07 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to LSU 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye M.Baskerville at LSU 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FLA 3(8:25 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Zanders.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - FLA 3(8:19 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to LSU End Zone for 3 yards. M.Johnson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(8:13 - 2nd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:13 - 2nd) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 25(8:13 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at LSU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 25(7:42 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|+26 YD
3 & 10 - LSU 25(7:35 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by K.Taylor at LSU 25. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49(7:15 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to FLA 49. Catch made by J.Williams at FLA 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 41(6:52 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to FLA 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at FLA 37.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 37(6:35 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to FLA 24 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson R.Torrence at FLA 24.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 24(6:02 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to FLA 24. Catch made by B.Thomas at FLA 24. Gain of 24 yards. B.Thomas for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(5:55 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 2nd) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 25(5:55 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 25(5:49 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at FLA 29.
|Sack
3 & 6 - FLA 29(5:07 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson sacked at FLA 23 for -6 yards (M.Baskerville)
|Punt
4 & 12 - FLA 23(4:29 - 2nd) J.Crawshaw punts 62 yards to LSU 15 Center-R.Underwood. G.Clayton returned punt from the LSU 15. Tackled by J.Crawshaw at LSU 17.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 17(4:19 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to LSU 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at LSU 27.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 27(3:53 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 27. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at LSU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 44(3:17 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Lacy.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 44(3:10 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at LSU 46.
|+54 YD
3 & 8 - LSU 46(2:33 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 46. Catch made by J.Jenkins at LSU 46. Gain of 54 yards. J.Jenkins for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on FLA-FLA Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(2:24 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:24 - 2nd) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the FLA End Zone. T.Etienne returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Perkins at FLA 27.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 27(2:17 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 27. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 27. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at FLA 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 47(1:46 - 2nd) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at FLA 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 49(1:04 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 49. Catch made by M.Johnson at FLA 49. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at FLA 50.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - FLA 50(0:25 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 50. Catch made by K.Zipperer at FLA 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 44.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - FLA 44(0:01 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to FLA 25 for 50 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at FLA 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(14:33 - 3rd) J.Emery rushed to FLA 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at FLA 21.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 21(14:00 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to FLA 9 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 9(13:25 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to FLA End Zone for 9 yards. J.Daniels for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:17 - 3rd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:17 - 3rd) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 25(13:17 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at FLA 25.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 25(12:45 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at FLA 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 39(12:21 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at FLA 42.
|+29 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 42(11:40 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 42. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 42. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari J.Foucha at LSU 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 29(11:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on LSU-J.Ward Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 14(11:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on FLA-R.Leonard Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 25 - FLA 29(11:26 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to LSU 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at LSU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FLA 25(10:42 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to LSU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at LSU 25.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - FLA 25(10:27 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by L.Lingard at LSU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 18(9:40 - 3rd) L.Lingard rushed to LSU 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at LSU 16.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - FLA 16(8:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on FLA-E.White False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - FLA 21(8:01 - 3rd) L.Lingard rushed to LSU 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 12.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - FLA 12(7:08 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - FLA 12(7:01 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 12(6:58 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 12(6:53 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 12. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 12. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at LSU 31.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 31(6:25 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 31. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at LSU 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 50(5:54 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to FLA 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Cox at FLA 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LSU 46(5:19 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - LSU 46(5:13 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to FLA 46. Catch made by K.Lacy at FLA 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at FLA 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 33(4:51 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to FLA 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Sapp A.Burney at FLA 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 27(4:10 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to FLA 27. Catch made by K.Lacy at FLA 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at FLA 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 23(3:44 - 3rd) J.Emery rushed to FLA 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Miller D.Watson at FLA 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 22(3:09 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to FLA 22. Catch made by J.Emery at FLA 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 16.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - LSU 16(2:31 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to FLA 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at FLA 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 10(1:59 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to FLA 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Burney G.Dexter at FLA 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 9(1:17 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to FLA End Zone for 9 yards. J.Daniels for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:07 - 3rd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 3rd) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 25(1:07 - 3rd) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 25 for yards. Tackled by LSU at FLA 35. PENALTY on FLA-A.Barber Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - FLA 15(0:34 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 15. Catch made by D.Zanders at FLA 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at FLA 19.
|+81 YD
2 & 16 - FLA 19(15:00 - 4th) A.Richardson scrambles to LSU End Zone for 81 yards. A.Richardson for 81 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:46 - 4th) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:46 - 4th) T.Smack kicks 59 yards from FLA 35 to the LSU 6. Fair catch by G.Clayton.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(14:46 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Dean M.Mitchell at LSU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 38(13:55 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 38. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 38. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by A.Helm at FLA 33. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 38(13:55 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 38. Catch made by K.Taylor at LSU 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FLA at LSU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LSU 45(13:18 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - LSU 45(13:05 - 4th) PENALTY on LSU-LSU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LSU 40(13:05 - 4th) J.Bramblett punts 40 yards to FLA 20 Center-S.Roy. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 20(12:57 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 20. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LSU at FLA 32.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 32(12:39 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 32. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Garner at FLA 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 43(11:52 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 43. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at LSU 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - FLA 49(11:10 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to LSU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Wingo at LSU 48.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - FLA 48(10:30 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to LSU 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Garner at LSU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 42(9:56 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 42(9:49 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to LSU 42. Catch made by X.Henderson at LSU 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 31(9:42 - 4th) PENALTY on LSU-J.Ward Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 16(9:42 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to LSU 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at LSU 16.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 16(8:41 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to LSU 16. Catch made by J.Shorter at LSU 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at LSU 10.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - FLA 10(7:55 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to LSU 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville J.Foucha at LSU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 1(7:41 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to LSU End Zone for 1 yards. T.Etienne for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 4th) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 4th) T.Smack kicks 63 yards from FLA 35 to the LSU 2. Fair catch by G.Clayton.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(7:39 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at LSU 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 34(7:08 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to LSU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at LSU 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 38(6:38 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to LSU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at LSU 39.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - LSU 39(5:47 - 4th) J.Daniels pass INTERCEPTED at FLA 35. Intercepted by J.Marshall at FLA 35. Tackled by LSU at FLA 42. PENALTY on FLA-G.Dexter Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 46(5:47 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to FLA 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Boone at FLA 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 36(4:57 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to FLA 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FLA 34.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LSU 34(4:16 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - LSU 34(4:08 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to FLA 34. Catch made by B.Thomas at FLA 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at FLA 27.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - LSU 27(3:30 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to FLA 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Burney G.Dexter at FLA 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(3:00 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to FLA 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Helm V.Miller at FLA 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 20(2:12 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to FLA 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FLA 17.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - LSU 17(2:04 - 4th) PENALTY on LSU-N.Storz False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LSU 22(2:04 - 4th) PENALTY on LSU-E.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - LSU 27(2:04 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to FLA 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at FLA 29.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - LSU 37(1:57 - 4th) D.Ramos 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Roy Holder-J.Bramblett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 4th) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the FLA End Zone. T.Etienne returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Perkins at FLA 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 26(1:45 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 26. Catch made by M.Johnson at FLA 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LSU at FLA 30.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FLA 30(1:32 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson sacked at FLA 19 for -11 yards (LSU) A.Richardson FUMBLES forced by H.Perkins. Fumble RECOVERED by LSU-M.Wingo at FLA 19. Tackled by FLA at FLA 19. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - FLA 30(1:36 - 4th) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at FLA 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 37(1:29 - 4th) PENALTY on FLA-A.Barber False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - FLA 32(1:29 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Burke.
|-5 YD
2 & 15 - FLA 32(1:22 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 27 for -5 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 27. PENALTY on FLA-FLA yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - FLA 27(1:12 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA. PENALTY on FLA-FLA Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
4 & 15 - FLA 27(1:12 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
-
