Penix throws for 516, Washington drops Arizona 49-39
SEATTLE (AP) Michael Penix Jr. passed for a school-record 516 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score and Washington beat Arizona 49-39 on Saturday.
Penix hit Rome Odunze on scoring passes of 45 and 48 yards in the decisive third quarter to help the Huskies snap a two-game losing streak. The junior transfer entered the game as the nation's second-leading passer and didn't disappoint in a game that featured the Pac-12 Conference's top two offenses and two of its star quarterbacks.
Penix led the Huskies to 608 total yards of offense and, along with breaking Cody Pickett's passing record of 455 yards, he set the school record for total yards with 529, breaking Marcus Tuiasosopo's record (509 yards).
Penix led the Huskies to a quick 7-0 lead on their first drive, hitting Jalen McMillan in the back of the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown. Jayden De Laura tied the game two drives later when he hit Tetairoa McMillan, who broke a tackle on his way to a 46-yard touchdown.
Tailback Cameron Davis put Washington up 14-7 with a 1-yard dive early in the second quarter, one of two scoring runs.
The Huskies' early lead might have been bigger, but the Wildcats defense came up with two fourth-and-short stops in the first half. Jalen Harris and Jacob Manu stuffed Taulapapa on fourth-and-2 in the first quarter and D.J. Warnell Jr. stopped Cameron Davis for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the 19 in the second quarter.
De Laura tied it 14-14 on a 39-yard pass to Dorian Singer, who came wide open down the right sideline when his defender, Jordan Perryman, came up lame and began to limp.
The Wildcats left 2:23 on the clock, however, and Penix picked apart the defense on a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 4-yard scoring pass to Sam Adams II with 8 seconds left for a 21-14 halftime lead. Penix was 9 of 11 on the drive for 72 yards.
He kept it rolling, hitting Odunze for a 45-yard touchdown and a 28-14 lead just 46 seconds into the second half. And he added an 8-yard scoring run midway through the quarter to answer a Jonah Coleman 3-yard touchdown dive and keep the Huskies up 35-21.
Then Penix seemed to put the game out of reach with another deep shot to a wide open Odunze, who caught the 48-yard touchdown to make it 42-24 with 1:56 left in the third.
De Laura, last seen in Seattle leading an upset of the Huskies last season for Washington State, escaped the Washington rush again and again to keep Arizona in it. He hit Tetairoa McMillan again midway through the fourth, this time from 26 yards out, to cut the lead to 42-37. But Penix led another long drive capped by a 19-yard Davis scoring run with 5:25 left for the win.
De Laura finished 25 of 34 for 400 yards and four touchdowns.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona: No sacks, no turnovers forced. De Laura planted a Washington State flag in Huskies turf after leading the Cougars to victory over UW last season. Though he played a spirited game, the Wildcats showed they need more than the sophomore quarterback to compete. Other than those four-down stops, they made very few defensive plays.
Washington: The Huskies stopped their slide and won their sixth straight against Arizona. They should have with a more talented roster than the bottom-tier conference foe. But Washington will learn how far it has come this season under Kalen DeBoer with road trips in two of its next three games.
ROME'S RECORD
Odunze became the first Washington wide receiver to record 100-plus yards receiving in four straight games after finishing with nine catches for 169 yards. Odunze's first touchdown came in a circus catch where he knocked the ball into the air, then caught it as he crossed the goal line. The second touchdown catch came after he shook free of the defense. Penix found him standing along at the 1 for the easy walk in.
UP NEXT
Arizona: After a bye week, the Wildcats host No. 7 USC on Oct. 29.
Washington: The Huskies travel to Cal next Saturday.
J. de Laura
7 QB
400 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 41 RuYds
M. Penix Jr.
9 QB
516 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 13 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|31
|Rushing
|11
|7
|Passing
|17
|22
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|526
|595
|Total Plays
|68
|73
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|126
|79
|Rush Attempts
|33
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|2.7
|Yards Passing
|400
|516
|Comp. - Att.
|25-35
|36-44
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|11.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-47
|4-43
|Touchdowns
|5
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.0
|1-50.0
|Return Yards
|17
|10
|Punts - Returns
|1-17
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|400
|PASS YDS
|516
|126
|RUSH YDS
|79
|526
|TOTAL YDS
|595
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|25/34
|400
|4
|0
|
D. Anderson 8 RB
|D. Anderson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Fifita 11 QB
|N. Fifita
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|14
|53
|1
|12
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|13
|41
|0
|13
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|6
|32
|0
|14
|
D. Anderson 8 RB
|D. Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|9
|7
|132
|2
|46
|
D. Singer 5 WR
|D. Singer
|7
|6
|99
|1
|39
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|8
|7
|94
|0
|39
|
T. McLachlan 84 TE
|T. McLachlan
|4
|3
|47
|0
|19
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Warnell Jr. 14 S
|D. Warnell Jr.
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 S
|J. Turner
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Manu 59 LB
|J. Manu
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 DL
|H. Echols
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stukes 20 CB
|T. Stukes
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 3 S
|J. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roland-Wallace 4 CB
|C. Roland-Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 48 LB
|J. Roberts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 1 DL
|J. Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DL
|K. Barrs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 DL
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|1/2
|48
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|3
|43.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|3
|20.3
|27
|0
|
A. Solomon 10 LB
|A. Solomon
|1
|-5.0
|-5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|36/44
|516
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|8
|41
|2
|19
|
S. Adams II 28 RB
|S. Adams II
|6
|20
|0
|9
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|10
|18
|0
|9
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|3
|13
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Odunze 1 WR
|R. Odunze
|11
|9
|169
|2
|48
|
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|6
|4
|95
|0
|45
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|8
|6
|77
|1
|23
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|3
|3
|49
|0
|27
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|5
|5
|49
|0
|26
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|5
|5
|42
|0
|27
|
S. Adams II 28 RB
|S. Adams II
|2
|2
|14
|1
|10
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Davis 3 WR
|T. Davis
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Martin 3 LB
|J. Martin
|7-2
|2.0
|0
|
A. Cook 5 S
|A. Cook
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perryman 1 CB
|J. Perryman
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 S
|A. Turner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Tunuufi 90 DL
|V. Tunuufi
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bright 2 LB
|C. Bright
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moll 9 LB
|K. Moll
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
|T. Letuligasenoa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fabiculanan 13 DB
|K. Fabiculanan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tuputala 11 LB
|A. Tuputala
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Tupuola-Fetui 58 LB
|Z. Tupuola-Fetui
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Banks 10 CB
|D. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bruener 42 LB
|C. Bruener
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bandes 55 DL
|J. Bandes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fowler 54 LB
|D. Fowler
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McCallister 38 P
|J. McCallister
|1
|50.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|2
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Perryman at ARI 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 27(14:35 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 27. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ARI 29.
|Sack
3 & 6 - ARIZ 29(14:01 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at ARI 20 for -9 yards (J.Martin)
|Punt
4 & 15 - ARIZ 20(13:18 - 1st) K.Ostendorp punts 46 yards to WAS 34 Center-S.MacKellar. J.McMillan returned punt from the WAS 34. J.McMillan ran out of bounds. PENALTY on ARI-A.Jones Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 46(13:10 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ARI 49 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Manu at ARI 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - WASH 49(12:29 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ARI 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Manu; D.Warnell at ARI 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - WASH 40(11:47 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 40. Catch made by J.Polk at ARI 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 33(11:05 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ARI 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Warnell; C.Young at ARI 28.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - WASH 28(10:42 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk. PENALTY on ARI-P.Shand Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 23(10:35 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 23. Catch made by J.McMillan at ARI 23. Gain of 23 yards. J.McMillan for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:25 - 1st) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the ARI End Zone. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Heimuli at ARI 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 18(10:20 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bright at ARI 22.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARIZ 22(9:52 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZ 22(9:48 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 22. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 22. Gain of 7 yards. D.Singer ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 29(9:25 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at ARI 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZ 35(8:54 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ARI 38.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARIZ 38(8:33 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 45 for yards. Tackled by A.Cook; D.Banks at ARI 45. PENALTY on ARI-T.McLachlan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ARIZ 28(8:07 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARIZ 28(7:58 - 1st) K.Ostendorp punts 38 yards to WAS 34 Center-S.MacKellar. Fair catch by G.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 34(7:51 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 34(7:43 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to WAS 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at WAS 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - WASH 41(7:15 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to WAS 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at WAS 45.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 45(6:48 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 45. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 45. Gain of 28 yards. J.Polk ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 27(6:07 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ARI 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Barrs at ARI 25.
|-8 YD
2 & 8 - WASH 25(5:31 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ARI 33 for -8 yards. Tackled by D.Warnell; T.Stukes at ARI 33.
|+14 YD
3 & 16 - WASH 33(4:47 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 33. Catch made by R.Odunze at ARI 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at ARI 19.
|-2 YD
4 & 2 - WASH 19(3:57 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ARI 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; J.Manu at ARI 21.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 21(3:49 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 21. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 21. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cook at ARI 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(3:10 - 1st) J.De Laura scrambles to WAS 49 for 11 yards. J.De Laura ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(2:34 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to WAS 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Moll at WAS 46.
|+46 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 46(1:59 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to WAS 46. Catch made by T.McMillan at WAS 46. Gain of 46 yards. T.McMillan for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:48 - 1st) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 62 yards from ARI 35 to the WAS 3. C.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Manu at WAS 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(1:40 - 1st) S.Adams rushed to WAS 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by H.Echols; J.Harris at WAS 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - WASH 34(1:16 - 1st) S.Adams rushed to WAS 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Barrs; H.Echols at WAS 37.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 37(0:43 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 37. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 37. Gain of 45 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Turner at ARI 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 18(0:02 - 1st) PENALTY on ARI-E.Branch-Haynes Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - WASH 13(15:00 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 13(14:54 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 13. Catch made by J.Westover at ARI 13. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at ARI 9.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - WASH 9(14:25 - 2nd) S.Adams rushed to ARI 3 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Turner at ARI 3.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - WASH 3(13:53 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for WAS. PENALTY on ARI-ARI Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 1(13:51 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to ARI End Zone for 1 yards. C.Davis for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:46 - 2nd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:46 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 63 yards from WAS 35 to the ARI 2. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by T.Davis at ARI 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 29(13:39 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Coleman.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 29(13:35 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ARI 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZ 29(13:00 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to ARI 30 for 1 yards. J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan. PENALTY on ARI-J.De Laura Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 14 - ARIZ 25(12:51 - 2nd) K.Ostendorp punts 45 yards to WAS 30 Center-S.MacKellar. Downed by D.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 30(12:40 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 30. Catch made by G.Jackson at WAS 30. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 43.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 43(12:03 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 43. Catch made by J.Polk at ARI 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at ARI 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 28(11:26 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze. The Replay Official reviewed the backward pass and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 28(11:22 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 28. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at ARI 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Warnell at ARI 26.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - WASH 26(10:45 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 26. Catch made by J.McMillan at ARI 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 19.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - WASH 19(10:08 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to ARI 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Warnell at ARI 19.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 19(10:03 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 19. Catch made by D.Williams at ARI 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WAS at ARI 27.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZ 27(9:19 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to ARI 41 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cook at ARI 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(8:40 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to ARI 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Perryman at ARI 41.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 41(8:08 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|+39 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZ 41(7:58 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 41. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 41. Gain of 39 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cook at WAS 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(7:20 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to WAS 12 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Martin at WAS 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZ 12(6:39 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to WAS 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Martin; A.Tuputala at WAS 11.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARIZ 11(6:09 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - ARIZ 11(5:56 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Coleman. The Replay Official reviewed the backward pass and the play was overturned. J.De Laura rushed to WAS 15 for -4 yards. J.De Laura FUMBLES forced by WAS. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-J.Coleman at WAS 15. Tackled by WAS at WAS 15.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 15(5:56 - 2nd) S.Adams rushed to WAS 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace; J.Manu at WAS 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - WASH 16(5:18 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 16. Catch made by J.Westover at WAS 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at WAS 24.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - WASH 24(4:35 - 2nd) S.Adams rushed to WAS 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Manu at WAS 22.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WASH 22(4:01 - 2nd) J.McCallister punts 50 yards to ARI 28 Center-J.Green. J.Cowing returned punt from the ARI 28. J.Cowing ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(3:50 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 45. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 45. Gain of 9 yards. J.Cowing ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZ 46(3:25 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to WAS 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Letuligasenoa at WAS 48.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZ 48(2:46 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to WAS 48. Catch made by T.McMillan at WAS 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Perryman; J.Martin at WAS 39.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 39(2:29 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to WAS 39. Catch made by D.Singer at WAS 39. Gain of 39 yards. D.Singer for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:23 - 2nd) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 2nd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(2:23 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at WAS 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at WAS 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WASH 30(2:01 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for R.Odunze.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - WASH 30(1:56 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 30. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Young at WAS 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 40(1:45 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 40. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at WAS 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - WASH 48(1:21 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 48. Catch made by J.Westover at WAS 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Warnell at ARI 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 48(1:06 - 2nd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for T.Davis.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 48(1:01 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 48. Catch made by D.Culp at ARI 48. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Warnell at ARI 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 37(0:53 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 37. Catch made by G.Jackson at ARI 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ARI 26.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 26(0:39 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 26. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at ARI 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes; J.Turner at ARI 17.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - WASH 17(0:30 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 17. Catch made by R.Odunze at ARI 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 7(0:17 - 2nd) S.Adams rushed to ARI 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at ARI 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - WASH 4(0:13 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 4. Catch made by S.Adams at ARI 4. Gain of 4 yards. S.Adams for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 2nd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 30 yards from WAS 35 to the ARI 35. A.Solomon returns the kickoff. A.Solomon FUMBLES forced by WAS. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-J.Mercier at ARI 30. Tackled by WAS at ARI 30.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 30(0:05 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 30. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 30. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by C.Bright at WAS 45.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks onside 13 from ARI 35 to ARI 48. D.Culp returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARI at ARI 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 48(14:59 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 48. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 48. Gain of 3 yards. ARI ran out of bounds.
|+45 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 45(14:24 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 45. Catch made by R.Odunze at ARI 45. Gain of 45 yards. R.Odunze for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:14 - 3rd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:14 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(14:14 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WAS at ARI 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(13:53 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan. PENALTY on WAS-J.Perryman Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(13:42 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to WAS 49. Catch made by T.McMillan at WAS 49. Gain of 15 yards. T.McMillan ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 34(13:23 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan. PENALTY on WAS-B.Trice Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 19(13:10 - 3rd) J.De Laura rushed to WAS 6 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Letuligasenoa at WAS 6.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - ARIZ 6(12:29 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing. PENALTY on WAS-D.Banks Defensive Holding 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 3(12:21 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to WAS End Zone for 3 yards. J.Coleman for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:16 - 3rd) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:16 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 64 yards from ARI 35 to the WAS 1. C.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Young; D.Warnell at WAS 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 23(12:06 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at WAS 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - WASH 31(11:44 - 3rd) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at WAS 34.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 34(11:14 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 34. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 34. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Warnell at ARI 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 48(10:42 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to ARI 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARI 49.
|+26 YD
2 & 11 - WASH 49(10:08 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 49. Catch made by J.Westover at ARI 49. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 23(9:41 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 23. Catch made by J.McMillan at ARI 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Young at ARI 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 19(9:07 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to ARI 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Young; J.Roberts at ARI 15.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - WASH 15(8:44 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to ARI 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Manu at ARI 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - WASH 8(8:22 - 3rd) M.Penix rushed to ARI End Zone for 8 yards. M.Penix for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:15 - 3rd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(8:15 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to ARI 28 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Perryman at ARI 28.
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 28(7:49 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 28. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 28. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Turner at ARI 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(7:24 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 47(7:20 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 47. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 47. Gain of yards. J.Cowing FUMBLES forced by A.Turner. Fumble RECOVERED by WAS-J.Green at WAS 42. Tackled by ARI at WAS 42. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 47. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZ 44(6:53 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to WAS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener at WAS 42.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(6:15 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to WAS 42. Catch made by D.Singer at WAS 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Turner at WAS 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 30(5:42 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Williams.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ARIZ 30(5:36 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at WAS 36 for -6 yards (Z.Tupuola-Fetui)
|+5 YD
3 & 16 - ARIZ 36(4:53 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to WAS 36. Catch made by J.Cowing at WAS 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at WAS 31.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - ARIZ 38(4:06 - 3rd) T.Loop 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.MacKellar Holder-K.Ostendorp.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(4:01 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by S.Adams at WAS 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Warnell at WAS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 35(3:16 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Culp.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 35(3:12 - 3rd) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - WASH 35(3:07 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 35. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Young at ARI 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 49(2:43 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 49. Catch made by G.Jackson at ARI 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at ARI 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASH 38(2:15 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 38. Catch made by G.Jackson at ARI 38. Gain of yards. G.Jackson for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on WAS-J.Kirkland Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+48 YD
1 & 20 - WASH 48(2:06 - 3rd) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 48. Catch made by R.Odunze at ARI 48. Gain of 48 yards. R.Odunze for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:56 - 3rd) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:56 - 3rd) G.Gross kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(1:56 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Perryman at ARI 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZ 29(1:17 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Perryman; D.Fowler at ARI 38.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 38(0:52 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 38. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 38. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; D.Fowler at WAS 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(0:24 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to WAS 45. Catch made by T.McMillan at WAS 45. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Turner at WAS 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 40(15:00 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to WAS 40. Catch made by J.Cowing at WAS 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at WAS 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(14:27 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to WAS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Turner at WAS 31.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARIZ 31(14:04 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARIZ 31(13:55 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI.
|+11 YD
4 & 6 - ARIZ 31(13:46 - 4th) J.De Laura scrambles to WAS 20 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cook at WAS 20.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(13:20 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to WAS 20. Catch made by T.McLachlan at WAS 20. Gain of 20 yards. T.McLachlan for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 4th) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 4th) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(13:14 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at WAS 25. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 48(12:44 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 48. Catch made by T.Davis at ARI 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Manu at ARI 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 38(12:30 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 38(12:22 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 38. Catch made by J.Westover at ARI 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Manu at ARI 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - WASH 31(12:01 - 4th) M.Penix scrambles to ARI 29 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Manu at ARI 29.
|No Good
4 & 1 - WASH 37(11:28 - 4th) P.Henry 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Green Holder-J.McCallister.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 29(11:22 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 29. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 29. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by K.Fabiculanan at WAS 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(10:50 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to WAS 45. Catch made by D.Singer at WAS 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Perryman; C.Bruener at WAS 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZ 36(10:24 - 4th) D.Williams rushed to WAS 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; C.Bright at WAS 26.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(9:57 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.De Laura pass complete to WAS 26. Catch made by T.McMillan at WAS 26. Gain of 26 yards. T.McMillan for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:51 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.De Laura steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Coleman at WAS 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:51 - 4th) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(9:51 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at WAS 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 44(9:20 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 44. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Warnell at ARI 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - WASH 48(8:42 - 4th) W.Taulapapa rushed to ARI 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at ARI 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 44(8:07 - 4th) M.Penix scrambles to ARI 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 41.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - WASH 41(7:27 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 41. Catch made by R.Odunze at ARI 41. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARI at ARI 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 28(7:06 - 4th) W.Taulapapa rushed to ARI 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 28(6:26 - 4th) M.Penix pass complete to ARI 28. Catch made by W.Taulapapa at ARI 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 29.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - WASH 29(5:43 - 4th) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.Polk. PENALTY on ARI-D.Warnell Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 19(5:38 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to ARI End Zone for 19 yards. C.Davis for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:30 - 4th) P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 4th) G.Gross kicks 58 yards from WAS 35 to the ARI 7. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at ARI 23.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 23(5:25 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Turner; A.Cook at ARI 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(4:52 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Tunuufi at ARI 38.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 38(4:23 - 4th) J.De Laura scrambles to ARI 49 for 11 yards. J.De Laura ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(4:01 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 49. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at WAS 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZ 45(3:30 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to WAS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bandes at WAS 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(3:10 - 4th) J.De Laura scrambles to WAS 36 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Moll at WAS 36.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 36(2:39 - 4th) J.De Laura scrambles to WAS 24 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Fabiculanan at WAS 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 24(2:07 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to WAS 24. Catch made by T.McMillan at WAS 24. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Perryman at WAS 12.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZ 12(1:45 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at WAS 14 for -2 yards (J.Martin)
|Sack
2 & 12 - ARIZ 14(1:40 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at WAS 24 for -10 yards (V.Tunuufi)
|No Gain
3 & 22 - ARIZ 24(1:34 - 4th) N.Fifita steps back to pass. N.Fifita pass incomplete intended for J.Coleman.
|No Good
4 & 22 - ARIZ 31(1:28 - 4th) T.Loop 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-S.MacKellar Holder-K.Ostendorp.
