Key Players
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
129 RuYds
A. Morrow 25 RB
116 RuYds, RuTD, REC
1st Quarter
Field Goal 11:35
M.Boyle 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CSU Holder-CSU.
5
plays
23
yds
1:41
pos
0
3
Touchdown 1:54
C.Legas pass complete to CSU 32. Catch made by J.McGriff at CSU 32. Gain of 32 yards. J.McGriff for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
77
yds
2:27
pos
6
3
Point After TD 1:54
C.Coles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 14:45
A.Morrow rushed to UTS End Zone for 26 yards. A.Morrow for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
68
yds
2:33
pos
7
9
Point After TD 14:21
M.Boyle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 10:57
C.Coles 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Garcia Holder-S.Kotsanlee.
8
plays
46
yds
2:24
pos
10
10
Touchdown 7:34
B.Davenport rushed to CSU End Zone for 4 yards. B.Davenport for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
59
yds
2:28
pos
16
10
Point After TD 7:34
C.Coles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
4th Quarter
Field Goal 14:08
M.Boyle 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Raab Holder-P.Turner.
4
plays
-1
yds
1:10
pos
17
13
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 12
Rushing 13 5
Passing 9 6
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 6-16 2-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-3
Total Net Yards 390 262
Total Plays 80 68
Avg Gain 4.9 3.9
Net Yards Rushing 252 99
Rush Attempts 49 34
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 2.9
Yards Passing 138 163
Comp. - Att. 14-31 12-34
Yards Per Pass 4.1 4.3
Penalties - Yards 9-83 10-90
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-39.3 7-40.3
Return Yards 24 90
Punts - Returns 1-3 3-51
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-21 1-39
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Utah State 3-4 7010017
Colorado State 1-5 370313
Canvas Stadium Fort Collins, CO
 138 PASS YDS 163
252 RUSH YDS 99
390 TOTAL YDS 262
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Legas  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 85 1 1 145.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.0% 443 4 4 121.7
C. Legas 9/12 85 1 1
B. Davenport  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 41 0 0 71.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 41 0 0 71.6
B. Davenport 3/9 41 0 0
L. Williams  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
22.2% 12 0 0 33.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 15 0 0 54.3
L. Williams 2/9 12 0 0
B. Vaughns  11 DE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
B. Vaughns 0/1 0 0 0
T. Vaughn  0 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Vaughn 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Tyler Jr.  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 129 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 505 1
C. Tyler Jr. 24 129 0 20
R. Briggs  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 215 1
R. Briggs 6 38 0 12
B. Davenport  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 29 1
B. Davenport 11 29 1 19
L. Williams  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 8 0
L. Williams 2 28 0 25
C. Legas  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 148 2
C. Legas 4 27 0 9
B. Cobbs  8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Cobbs 1 5 0 5
T. Vaughn  0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 25 0
T. Vaughn 2 1 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. McGriff  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 4 63 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 226 2
J. McGriff 12 4 63 1 32
T. Vaughn  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 6 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 225 3
T. Vaughn 10 6 48 0 15
B. Cobbs  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 473 4
B. Cobbs 4 3 24 0 11
P. Buchanan  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
P. Buchanan 1 1 3 0 3
N. Davis  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 76 0
N. Davis 2 0 0 0 0
C. Tyler Jr.  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 54 0
C. Tyler Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
J. Royals  37 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Royals 1 0 0 0 0
L. Williams  16 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Williams 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Tafisi  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
M. Tafisi 5-4 0.0 0
K. Neves  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Neves 4-1 0.0 0
D. Grzesiak  9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 2.0
D. Grzesiak 4-1 2.0 0
H. Motu'apuaka  8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
H. Motu'apuaka 3-2 0.0 0
A. Vongphachanh  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
A. Vongphachanh 2-5 0.0 0
H. Reynolds  27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
H. Reynolds 2-1 0.0 0
A. Grayson  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Grayson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Tatum  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Tatum 1-0 0.0 0
T. Coleman  94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Coleman 1-2 0.0 0
C. Joyce  20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Joyce 1-0 0.0 0
M. Anyanwu  22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Anyanwu 1-1 0.0 0
I. Larsen  19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
I. Larsen 1-1 0.0 0
A. Carter  12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Carter 0-3 0.0 0
J. Ward  42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Ward 0-2 0.0 0
G. Hall Jr.  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Hall Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
B. Vaughns  11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Vaughns 0-2 0.0 0
P. Joyner Jr.  0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Joyner Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Coles  59 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/5 13/13
C. Coles 1/3 48 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Kotsanlee  63 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 47.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 0 0
S. Kotsanlee 5 47.2 1 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Jones 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 7.5 97 0
C. Jones 1 3.0 3 0
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Pooler  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 144 0 1 63.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 144 0 1 63.9
G. Pooler 11/33 144 0 1
T. Horton  14 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 19 0 0 259.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 19 0 0 259.6
T. Horton 1/1 19 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Morrow  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 116 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 237 0
A. Morrow 27 116 1 26
A. Vivens  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 107 0
A. Vivens 2 -3 0 0
G. Pooler  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -14 0
G. Pooler 5 -14 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Brown  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
L. Brown 7 4 52 0 24
T. Arkin  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
T. Arkin 5 3 29 0 15
P. Montini  44 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
P. Montini 1 1 25 0 25
G. Williams  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
G. Williams 1 1 23 0 23
A. Vivens  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 0
A. Vivens 1 1 19 0 19
M. Fox  88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
M. Fox 1 1 15 0 15
D. Olson  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Olson 2 1 15 0 15
T. Horton  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 491 5
T. Horton 9 0 0 0 0
J. Williams  13 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Williams 2 0 0 0 0
J. Ross-Simmons  85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 47 1
J. Ross-Simmons 3 0 0 0 0
A. Morrow  25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 11 0
A. Morrow 3 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Kulick  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
D. Kulick 6-3 0.0 0
J. Howell  17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Howell 4-5 0.0 0
C. Onyechi  2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Onyechi 4-1 0.0 0
A. Hector  32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Hector 4-1 0.0 0
G. Kelly  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Kelly 2-1 0.0 0
B. Guzman  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Guzman 2-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 2-1 0.0 0
C. Anusiem  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Anusiem 1-0 0.0 0
T. Brown  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
A. King  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. King 1-1 0.0 0
H. Blackburn  11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Blackburn 1-0 0.0 0
G. Laday  10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Laday 1-0 0.0 0
T. Tuioti  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Tuioti 1-2 0.0 0
T. Golden  43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Golden 1-1 0.0 0
C. Carter  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-6 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-6 1 0.0
C. Carter 1-6 0.0 1
C. Bariteau  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Bariteau 1-0 1.0 0
C. Nanke  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Nanke 0-1 0.0 0
M. Kamara  42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Kamara 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Boyle  98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/3 4/4
M. Boyle 2/3 35 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Turner  41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 40.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 0 0
P. Turner 7 40.3 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Vivens  1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 34 0
A. Vivens 1 23.0 23 0
G. Williams  84 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
G. Williams 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Horton 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 13.3 40 0
T. Horton 2 15.5 16 0
D. Olson 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
D. Olson 1 20.0 20 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAHST 25 1:34 5 41 INT
11:45 UTAHST 25 4:13 11 47 FG Miss
4:21 UTAHST 8 2:27 9 92 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 UTAHST 25 0:47 3 -2 Punt
9:55 UTAHST 36 1:12 6 29 FG Miss
6:39 UTAHST 9 1:35 4 30 Punt BLK
3:20 UTAHST 22 0:44 3 2 Punt
0:01 COLOST 49 0:01 1 12 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 UTAHST 23 2:24 8 46 FG
10:02 UTAHST 41 2:28 8 59 TD
5:34 UTAHST 31 0:53 3 7 Punt
1:19 UTAHST 16 1:01 2 -4 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 UTAHST 25 3:19 8 13 Punt
8:30 UTAHST 39 1:36 3 6 Punt
5:16 UTAHST 38 5:16 9 24 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 UTAHST 29 1:41 5 23 FG
7:32 COLOST 28 3:11 5 15 Punt
1:54 COLOST 35 2:33 6 68 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 COLOST 35 3:39 9 29 Downs
8:43 COLOST 35 2:04 5 12 Punt
5:04 UTAHST 19 1:44 4 -2 FG Miss
2:36 COLOST 36 2:35 9 28 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 25 1:39 4 13 Punt
10:57 COLOST 23 0:55 3 7 Punt
7:34 COLOST 25 2:00 3 7 Punt
4:41 COLOST 3 3:22 6 41 Punt
0:18 UTAHST 12 1:10 4 -6 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:49 COLOST 32 2:19 3 -17 Punt
6:54 COLOST 21 1:38 4 49 INT

USU
Aggies
 - Interception (5 plays, 41 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at UTS 34.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - UTAHST 34
(14:32 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly; M.Kamara at UTS 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36
(14:25 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bariteau; D.Jackson at UTS 37. PENALTY on CSU-M.Kamara Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 5 - UTAHST 41
(13:39 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 41. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Howell; C.Carter at UTS 47.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47
(13:28 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 34 for 19 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at CSU 34.
Int
1 & 10 - UTAHST 34
(13:20 - 1st) C.Legas pass INTERCEPTED at CSU 32. Intercepted by C.Carter at CSU 32. Tackled by UTS at UTS 29.

CSU
Rams
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 29
(13:26 - 1st) T.Horton pass complete to UTS 29. Catch made by A.Vivens at UTS 29. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Grayson at UTS 10.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 10
(13:09 - 1st) A.Vivens rushed to UTS 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Coleman at UTS 10.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 10
(12:26 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to UTS 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka; I.Larsen at UTS 6.
No Gain
3 & Goal - COLOST 6
(12:06 - 1st) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - COLOST 13
(11:45 - 1st) M.Boyle 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CSU Holder-CSU.

USU
Aggies
 - Missed FG (11 plays, 47 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:45 - 1st) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(11:45 - 1st) T.Vaughn rushed to UTS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at UTS 27.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 27
(11:28 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 27. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at UTS 34.
+7 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 34
(11:20 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at UTS 41.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(11:08 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at UTS 48.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 48
(10:48 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at CSU 48.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48
(10:37 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to CSU 48. Catch made by B.Cobbs at CSU 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Anusiem at CSU 41.
+6 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 41
(10:18 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to CSU 41. Catch made by J.McGriff at CSU 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Laday at CSU 35.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(10:00 - 1st) T.Vaughn rushed to CSU 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.King; T.Golden at CSU 36.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - UTAHST 36
(9:33 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to CSU 36. Catch made by T.Vaughn at CSU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at CSU 31.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - UTAHST 31
(9:12 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to CSU 31. Catch made by P.Buchanan at CSU 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at CSU 28.
No Good
4 & 3 - UTAHST 35
(7:37 - 1st) C.Coles 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 28
(7:32 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak; H.Motu'apuaka at CSU 35.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 35
(6:57 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns; A.Vongphachanh at CSU 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 40
(6:51 - 1st) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 40. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi at CSU 40.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 40
(6:21 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi at CSU 41.
+2 YD
3 & 9 - COLOST 41
(5:04 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Joyner; H.Reynolds at CSU 43.
Punt
4 & 7 - COLOST 43
(4:31 - 1st) P.Turner punts 44 yards to UTS 13 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by C.Jones.

USU
Aggies
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 92 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 13
(4:21 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-W.Lapuaho False Start 5 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 15 - UTAHST 8
(4:21 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn. PENALTY on CSU-C.Onyechi Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 23
(4:19 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi; C.Carter at UTS 25.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 25
(3:59 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Guzman at UTS 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 34
(3:50 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 34
(3:15 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Hector at UTS 46.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46
(2:50 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly at UTS 49.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 49
(2:29 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 49. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Hector at CSU 43.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43
(2:12 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to CSU 43. Catch made by B.Cobbs at CSU 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.King at CSU 32.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 32
(2:00 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to CSU 32. Catch made by J.McGriff at CSU 32. Gain of 32 yards. J.McGriff for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:54 - 1st) C.Coles extra point is good.

CSU
Rams
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 68 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:54 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 33 yards from UTS 35 to the CSU 32. G.Williams returns the kickoff.
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 32
(1:54 - 1st) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler sacked at CSU 27 for yards (M.Tafisi) PENALTY on UTS-D.Grzesiak Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 5 - COLOST 37
(0:51 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-T.Arkin False Start 5 yards accepted.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 32
(0:51 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; A.Carter at CSU 35.
+24 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 35
(0:23 - 1st) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 35. Catch made by L.Brown at CSU 35. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi at UTS 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 41
(0:39 - 1st) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton (D.Grzesiak).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 41
(0:14 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to UTS 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 33.
+7 YD
3 & 2 - COLOST 33
(15:00 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to UTS 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu; M.Tafisi at UTS 26.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 26
(14:47 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to UTS End Zone for 26 yards. A.Morrow for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(14:21 - 2nd) M.Boyle extra point is good.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:21 - 2nd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(13:21 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to UTS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; J.Howell at UTS 28.
Penalty
2 & 7 - UTAHST 28
(13:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTS-W.Lapuaho False Start 5 yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & 12 - UTAHST 23
(12:50 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
No Gain
3 & 12 - UTAHST 23
(12:30 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
Punt
4 & 12 - UTAHST 23
(12:25 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 58 yards to CSU 19 Center-J.Garcia. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 19. Tackled by A.Carter; J.Garcia at CSU 35.

CSU
Rams
 - Downs (9 plays, 29 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 35
(13:34 - 2nd) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 35. Catch made by L.Brown at CSU 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at CSU 45.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 45
(13:20 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi; A.Vongphachanh at CSU 46.
No Gain
2 & 9 - COLOST 46
(12:54 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton (A.Carter).
+8 YD
3 & 9 - COLOST 46
(12:24 - 2nd) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 46. Catch made by L.Brown at CSU 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen at UTS 46.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - COLOST 46
(12:00 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to UTS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns; A.Vongphachanh at UTS 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 44
(11:52 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for L.Brown (M.Anyanwu).
-3 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 44
(11:34 - 2nd) A.Vivens rushed to UTS 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi; J.Ward at UTS 47.
+11 YD
3 & 13 - COLOST 47
(11:05 - 2nd) G.Pooler pass complete to UTS 47. Catch made by T.Arkin at UTS 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu at UTS 36.
No Gain
4 & 2 - COLOST 36
(10:13 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for L.Brown.

USU
Aggies
 - Missed FG (6 plays, 29 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36
(9:55 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Royals. PENALTY on CSU-G.Laday Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 49
(9:53 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 49
(9:42 - 2nd) L.Williams pass complete to CSU 49. Catch made by J.McGriff at CSU 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Guzman at CSU 38.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38
(9:37 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Hector; C.Carter at CSU 35.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAHST 35
(9:15 - 2nd) T.Vaughn steps back to pass. T.Vaughn pass incomplete intended for L.Williams.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAHST 35
(8:51 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for C.Tyler.
No Good
4 & 7 - UTAHST 42
(8:47 - 2nd) C.Coles 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Garcia Holder-S.Kotsanlee.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 35
(8:43 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at CSU 36.
+18 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 36
(8:17 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to UTS 46 for 18 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 46.
Sack
1 & 10 - COLOST 46
(7:42 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler sacked at CSU 47 for -7 yards (D.Grzesiak)
No Gain
2 & 17 - COLOST 47
(7:24 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for D.Olson.
No Gain
3 & 17 - COLOST 47
(6:39 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for A.Morrow.
Punt
4 & 17 - COLOST 47
(6:50 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 44 yards to UTS 9 Center-J.Raab. Downed by G.Laday.

USU
Aggies
 - Blocked Punt (4 plays, 30 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
+25 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 9
(6:39 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to UTS 34 for 25 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at UTS 34.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 34
(6:27 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at UTS 38.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 38
(6:10 - 2nd) L.Williams pass complete to UTS 38. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Howell; M.Kamara at UTS 39.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UTAHST 39
(5:35 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for N.Davis.
Punt
4 & 5 - UTAHST 39
(4:48 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts yards to UTS 39 Center-J.Garcia. D.Olson blocked the kick. G.Laday recovered the blocked kick.

CSU
Rams
 - Missed FG (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20
(5:04 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to UTS 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi at UTS 16.
Penalty
2 & 7 - COLOST 16
(3:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on CSU-G.Davis False Start 5 yards accepted.
-1 YD
2 & 12 - COLOST 21
(3:59 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to UTS 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; T.Coleman at UTS 22.
No Gain
3 & 13 - COLOST 22
(3:40 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Arkin.
No Good
4 & 12 - COLOST 29
(3:24 - 2nd) M.Boyle 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Raab Holder-P.Turner.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 22
(3:20 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; C.Carter at UTS 24.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAHST 24
(2:48 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAHST 24
(2:52 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
Punt
4 & 8 - UTAHST 24
(2:49 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 55 yards to CSU 21 Center-J.Garcia. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 21. Tackled by X.Steele; B.Vaughns at CSU 36.

CSU
Rams
 - Downs (9 plays, 28 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(2:36 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Hall; A.Vongphachanh at CSU 40.
No Gain
2 & 6 - COLOST 40
(2:18 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Arkin.
Penalty
3 & 6 - COLOST 40
(1:54 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler sacked at CSU 34 for -6 yards (P.Joyner) PENALTY on CSU-D.Keys Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play. PENALTY on UTS-P.Joyner Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 40
(1:54 - 2nd) G.Pooler rushed to CSU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka at CSU 44.
No Gain
2 & 9 - COLOST 44
(1:38 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton (H.Reynolds).
+15 YD
3 & 6 - COLOST 44
(1:35 - 2nd) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 44. Catch made by D.Olson at CSU 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at UTS 41.
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 41
(1:00 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for CSU. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - COLOST 49
(1:00 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
No Gain
3 & 20 - COLOST 49
(0:50 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
+15 YD
3 & 20 - COLOST 49
(0:36 - 2nd) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 49. Catch made by T.Arkin at CSU 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 36.
No Gain
4 & 5 - COLOST 36
(0:07 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.

USU
Aggies
 - End of Half (1 plays, 12 yards, 0:01 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 36
(0:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTS-B.Davenport Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
+12 YD
1 & 15 - UTAHST 31
(0:01 - 2nd) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at UTS 43.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 41 yards from CSU 41 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by L.Brown at CSU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at CSU 35.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 35
(14:38 - 3rd) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 35. Catch made by T.Arkin at CSU 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Grayson at CSU 38.
No Gain
2 & 7 - COLOST 38
(14:21 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTS at CSU 38.
No Gain
3 & 7 - COLOST 38
(14:09 - 3rd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
Punt
4 & 7 - COLOST 38
(14:07 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 39 yards to UTS 23 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by C.Jones.

USU
Aggies
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 46 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 23
(13:21 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at UTS 27.
+14 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 27
(13:00 - 3rd) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 27. Catch made by J.McGriff at UTS 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CSU at UTS 41.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(12:41 - 3rd) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 41. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 44.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44
(12:31 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 29 for 15 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 29.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29
(12:26 - 3rd) B.Davenport rushed to CSU 33 for -4 yards. B.Davenport FUMBLES forced by CSU. Fumble RECOVERED by UTS-UTS at CSU 33. Tackled by CSU at CSU 33.
+2 YD
2 & 14 - UTAHST 33
(11:58 - 3rd) B.Davenport rushed to CSU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 31.
No Gain
3 & 12 - UTAHST 31
(11:35 - 3rd) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for N.Davis.
Field Goal
4 & 12 - UTAHST 38
(11:02 - 3rd) C.Coles 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Garcia Holder-S.Kotsanlee.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:57 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the CSU End Zone. A.Vivens returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Smith at CSU 23.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 23
(10:52 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTS at CSU 30.
No Gain
2 & 3 - COLOST 30
(10:18 - 3rd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for A.Morrow.
No Gain
3 & 3 - COLOST 30
(10:13 - 3rd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
Punt
4 & 3 - COLOST 30
(10:08 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 29 yards to UTS 41 Center-J.Raab. Out of bounds.

USU
Aggies
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 59 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(10:02 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Hector D.Kulick at UTS 45.
+20 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 45
(9:46 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 35 for 20 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at CSU 35.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(9:28 - 3rd) B.Davenport scrambles to CSU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 32.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 32
(9:08 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at CSU 26.
+19 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 26
(8:47 - 3rd) B.Davenport rushed to CSU 7 for 19 yards. Tackled by T.Golden D.Kulick at CSU 7.
No Gain
1 & Goal - UTAHST 7
(8:14 - 3rd) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - UTAHST 7
(8:08 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Howell C.Nanke at CSU 4.
+4 YD
3 & Goal - UTAHST 4
(7:45 - 3rd) B.Davenport rushed to CSU End Zone for 4 yards. B.Davenport for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:34 - 3rd) C.Coles extra point is good.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:34 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(7:34 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at CSU 33.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - COLOST 33
(6:58 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh T.Coleman at CSU 34.
-2 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 34
(6:21 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak M.Tafisi at CSU 32.
Punt
4 & 3 - COLOST 32
(5:40 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 37 yards to UTS 31 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by C.Jones.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31
(5:34 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly J.Howell at UTS 33.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 33
(5:14 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Brown T.Tuioti at UTS 38.
No Gain
3 & 3 - UTAHST 38
(4:55 - 3rd) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
Punt
4 & 3 - UTAHST 38
(4:51 - 3rd) S.Kotsanlee punts 59 yards to CSU 3 Center-J.Garcia. Downed by X.Steele.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (6 plays, 41 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 3
(4:41 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Joyce at CSU 7.
+23 YD
2 & 6 - COLOST 7
(4:06 - 3rd) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 7. Catch made by G.Williams at CSU 7. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at CSU 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 30
(3:25 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka at CSU 30.
Penalty
2 & 10 - COLOST 30
(2:47 - 3rd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton. PENALTY on UTS-A.Carter Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 45
(2:41 - 3rd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 45
(2:38 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi J.Ward at CSU 44.
No Gain
3 & 11 - COLOST 44
(2:03 - 3rd) G.Pooler scrambles to CSU 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh K.Neves at CSU 44.
Punt
4 & 11 - COLOST 44
(1:26 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 40 yards to UTS 16 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by C.Jones.

USU
Aggies
 - Fumble (2 plays, -4 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 16
(1:19 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 22 for yards. Tackled by CSU at UTS 22. PENALTY on UTS-W.Lapuaho Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 18 - UTAHST 8
(1:06 - 3rd) B.Davenport scrambles to UTS 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at UTS 9.
+3 YD
2 & 17 - UTAHST 9
(0:30 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 12 for 3 yards. R.Briggs FUMBLES forced by D.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-C.Bariteau at UTS 12. Tackled by UTS at UTS 12.

CSU
Rams
 - Field Goal (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 12
(0:18 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to UTS 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka at UTS 11.
Penalty
2 & 9 - COLOST 11
(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on CSU-J.Gardner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 14 - COLOST 16
(15:00 - 4th) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
Sack
3 & 14 - COLOST 16
(14:54 - 4th) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler sacked at UTS 18 for -2 yards (D.Grzesiak)
Field Goal
4 & 16 - COLOST 25
(14:14 - 4th) M.Boyle 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Raab Holder-P.Turner.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (8 plays, 13 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:08 - 4th) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(14:08 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi J.Howell at UTS 33.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 33
(13:53 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Howell T.Tuioti at UTS 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(13:35 - 4th) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(13:32 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Tuioti A.Carter at UTS 38.
+12 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 38
(12:58 - 4th) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 38. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Hector at UTS 50.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 50
(12:48 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to CSU 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Howell C.Carter at CSU 44.
No Gain
2 & 4 - UTAHST 44
(12:03 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to CSU 36 for yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 36. PENALTY on UTS-C.Dolphin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 14 - UTAHST 46
(11:34 - 4th) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
Sack
3 & 14 - UTAHST 46
(11:29 - 4th) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport sacked at UTS 38 for -8 yards (C.Bariteau)
Punt
4 & 22 - UTAHST 38
(10:57 - 4th) S.Kotsanlee punts 30 yards to CSU 32 Center-J.Garcia. Downed by O.Tia.

CSU
Rams
 - Punt (3 plays, -17 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 32
(10:49 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 36 for yards. Tackled by UTS at CSU 36. PENALTY on CSU-G.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - COLOST 22
(10:19 - 4th) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
-9 YD
2 & 20 - COLOST 22
(10:14 - 4th) G.Pooler rushed to CSU 13 for -9 yards. G.Pooler FUMBLES forced by D.Grzesiak. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-D.Bivens at CSU 13. Tackled by UTS at CSU 13.
+7 YD
3 & 29 - COLOST 13
(9:30 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTS at CSU 20.
Penalty
4 & 22 - COLOST 20
(8:43 - 4th) PENALTY on CSU-A.Hector False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 27 - COLOST 15
(8:43 - 4th) P.Turner punts 49 yards to UTS 36 Center-J.Raab. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 36. Tackled by CSU at UTS 39.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39
(8:30 - 4th) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 39
(8:24 - 4th) B.Davenport rushed to UTS 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at UTS 44.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - UTAHST 44
(7:42 - 4th) B.Davenport rushed to UTS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at UTS 45.
Punt
4 & 4 - UTAHST 45
(7:02 - 4th) S.Kotsanlee punts 34 yards to CSU 21 Center-J.Garcia. Out of bounds.

CSU
Rams
 - Interception (4 plays, 49 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 21
(6:54 - 4th) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 21
(6:48 - 4th) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 21. Catch made by P.Montini at CSU 21. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by UTS at CSU 46.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 46
(6:15 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by UTS at CSU 45.
2 & 11 - COLOST
(5:37 - 4th) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons. PENALTY on CSU-T.Arkin Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset. PENALTY on UTS-M.Anyanwu Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. No Play.
Int
2 & 11 - COLOST 45
(5:30 - 4th) G.Pooler pass INTERCEPTED at UTS 32. Intercepted by G.Hall at UTS 32. G.Hall for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UTS-T.Coleman Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. PENALTY on UTS-G.Hall Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.

USU
Aggies
 - End of Game (9 plays, 24 yards, 5:16 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38
(5:16 - 4th) B.Davenport rushed to UTS 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at UTS 41.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 41
(4:43 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at UTS 46.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 46
(4:02 - 4th) B.Davenport scrambles to UTS 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at UTS 49.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 49
(3:15 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 45.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 45
(2:29 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 43.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 43
(2:25 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 41.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(2:16 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 38.
-2 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 38
(1:35 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 40.
+2 YD
3 & 9 - UTAHST 40
(0:46 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 38.
