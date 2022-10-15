Drive Chart
|
|
|UTAHST
|COLOST
Key Players
|
C. Tyler Jr.
4 RB
129 RuYds
|
A. Morrow
25 RB
116 RuYds, RuTD, REC
Field Goal 11:35
M.Boyle 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CSU Holder-CSU.
5
plays
23
yds
1:41
pos
0
3
Touchdown 1:54
C.Legas pass complete to CSU 32. Catch made by J.McGriff at CSU 32. Gain of 32 yards. J.McGriff for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
77
yds
2:27
pos
6
3
Touchdown 14:45
A.Morrow rushed to UTS End Zone for 26 yards. A.Morrow for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
68
yds
2:33
pos
7
9
Field Goal 10:57
C.Coles 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Garcia Holder-S.Kotsanlee.
8
plays
46
yds
2:24
pos
10
10
Touchdown 7:34
B.Davenport rushed to CSU End Zone for 4 yards. B.Davenport for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
59
yds
2:28
pos
16
10
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|12
|Rushing
|13
|5
|Passing
|9
|6
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|2-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|390
|262
|Total Plays
|80
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|252
|99
|Rush Attempts
|49
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|138
|163
|Comp. - Att.
|14-31
|12-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|9-83
|10-90
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.3
|7-40.3
|Return Yards
|24
|90
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|3-51
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|1-39
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|138
|PASS YDS
|163
|
|
|252
|RUSH YDS
|99
|
|
|390
|TOTAL YDS
|262
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|9/12
|85
|1
|1
|
B. Davenport 7 QB
|B. Davenport
|3/9
|41
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 16 QB
|L. Williams
|2/9
|12
|0
|0
|
B. Vaughns 11 DE
|B. Vaughns
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|24
|129
|0
|20
|
R. Briggs 22 RB
|R. Briggs
|6
|38
|0
|12
|
B. Davenport 7 QB
|B. Davenport
|11
|29
|1
|19
|
L. Williams 16 QB
|L. Williams
|2
|28
|0
|25
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|4
|27
|0
|9
|
B. Cobbs 8 WR
|B. Cobbs
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|12
|4
|63
|1
|32
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|10
|6
|48
|0
|15
|
B. Cobbs 8 WR
|B. Cobbs
|4
|3
|24
|0
|11
|
P. Buchanan 85 TE
|P. Buchanan
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Davis 6 WR
|N. Davis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Royals 37 WR
|J. Royals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 16 QB
|L. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Tafisi 2 LB
|M. Tafisi
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Neves 23 LB
|K. Neves
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grzesiak 9 DE
|D. Grzesiak
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
H. Motu'apuaka 8 DT
|H. Motu'apuaka
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vongphachanh 10 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
H. Reynolds 27 S
|H. Reynolds
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tatum 4 S
|D. Tatum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coleman 94 DT
|T. Coleman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Joyce 20 LB
|C. Joyce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anyanwu 22 CB
|M. Anyanwu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Larsen 19 S
|I. Larsen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 12 CB
|A. Carter
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 42 DE
|J. Ward
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 6 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Vaughns 11 DE
|B. Vaughns
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Joyner Jr. 0 DE
|P. Joyner Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|1/3
|48
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|5
|47.2
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 31 RB
|C. Jones
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 83 WR
|L. Brown
|7
|4
|52
|0
|24
|
T. Arkin 89 TE
|T. Arkin
|5
|3
|29
|0
|15
|
P. Montini 44 TE
|P. Montini
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
G. Williams 84 TE
|G. Williams
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
A. Vivens 1 RB
|A. Vivens
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
M. Fox 88 WR
|M. Fox
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Olson 81 WR
|D. Olson
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 13 TE
|J. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ross-Simmons 85 WR
|J. Ross-Simmons
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Kulick 49 LB
|D. Kulick
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howell 17 DB
|J. Howell
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 2 DL
|C. Onyechi
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hector 32 DB
|A. Hector
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Kelly 90 DL
|G. Kelly
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Guzman 16 DB
|B. Guzman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anusiem 7 DB
|C. Anusiem
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 9 LB
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. King 4 DB
|A. King
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Blackburn 11 DB
|H. Blackburn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Laday 10 DB
|G. Laday
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuioti 93 DL
|T. Tuioti
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Golden 43 DL
|T. Golden
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|1-6
|0.0
|1
|
C. Bariteau 94 DL
|C. Bariteau
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Nanke 97 DL
|C. Nanke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kamara 42 DL
|M. Kamara
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Boyle 98 K
|M. Boyle
|2/3
|35
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Turner 41 P
|P. Turner
|7
|40.3
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Vivens 1 RB
|A. Vivens
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
G. Williams 84 TE
|G. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at UTS 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - UTAHST 34(14:32 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly; M.Kamara at UTS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(14:25 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bariteau; D.Jackson at UTS 37. PENALTY on CSU-M.Kamara Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 5 - UTAHST 41(13:39 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 41. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Howell; C.Carter at UTS 47.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47(13:28 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 34 for 19 yards. Tackled by H.Blackburn at CSU 34.
|Int
1 & 10 - UTAHST 34(13:20 - 1st) C.Legas pass INTERCEPTED at CSU 32. Intercepted by C.Carter at CSU 32. Tackled by UTS at UTS 29.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 29(13:26 - 1st) T.Horton pass complete to UTS 29. Catch made by A.Vivens at UTS 29. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Grayson at UTS 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 10(13:09 - 1st) A.Vivens rushed to UTS 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Coleman at UTS 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 10(12:26 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to UTS 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka; I.Larsen at UTS 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - COLOST 6(12:06 - 1st) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - COLOST 13(11:45 - 1st) M.Boyle 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CSU Holder-CSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 1st) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(11:45 - 1st) T.Vaughn rushed to UTS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at UTS 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 27(11:28 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 27. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at UTS 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 34(11:20 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at UTS 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(11:08 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by CSU at UTS 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 48(10:48 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at CSU 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48(10:37 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to CSU 48. Catch made by B.Cobbs at CSU 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Anusiem at CSU 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 41(10:18 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to CSU 41. Catch made by J.McGriff at CSU 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Laday at CSU 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(10:00 - 1st) T.Vaughn rushed to CSU 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.King; T.Golden at CSU 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - UTAHST 36(9:33 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to CSU 36. Catch made by T.Vaughn at CSU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at CSU 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - UTAHST 31(9:12 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to CSU 31. Catch made by P.Buchanan at CSU 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at CSU 28.
|No Good
4 & 3 - UTAHST 35(7:37 - 1st) C.Coles 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 28(7:32 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak; H.Motu'apuaka at CSU 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 35(6:57 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns; A.Vongphachanh at CSU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 40(6:51 - 1st) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 40. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi at CSU 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 40(6:21 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi at CSU 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - COLOST 41(5:04 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Joyner; H.Reynolds at CSU 43.
|Punt
4 & 7 - COLOST 43(4:31 - 1st) P.Turner punts 44 yards to UTS 13 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 13(4:21 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-W.Lapuaho False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UTAHST 8(4:21 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn. PENALTY on CSU-C.Onyechi Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 23(4:19 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi; C.Carter at UTS 25.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 25(3:59 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Guzman at UTS 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 34(3:50 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 34(3:15 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Hector at UTS 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(2:50 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly at UTS 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 49(2:29 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 49. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Hector at CSU 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(2:12 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to CSU 43. Catch made by B.Cobbs at CSU 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.King at CSU 32.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 32(2:00 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to CSU 32. Catch made by J.McGriff at CSU 32. Gain of 32 yards. J.McGriff for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:54 - 1st) C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 33 yards from UTS 35 to the CSU 32. G.Williams returns the kickoff.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 32(1:54 - 1st) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler sacked at CSU 27 for yards (M.Tafisi) PENALTY on UTS-D.Grzesiak Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 5 - COLOST 37(0:51 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-T.Arkin False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 32(0:51 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; A.Carter at CSU 35.
|+24 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 35(0:23 - 1st) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 35. Catch made by L.Brown at CSU 35. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi at UTS 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 41(0:39 - 1st) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton (D.Grzesiak).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 41(0:14 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to UTS 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 33.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - COLOST 33(15:00 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to UTS 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu; M.Tafisi at UTS 26.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 26(14:47 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to UTS End Zone for 26 yards. A.Morrow for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:21 - 2nd) M.Boyle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:21 - 2nd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(13:21 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to UTS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Carter; J.Howell at UTS 28.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - UTAHST 28(13:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTS-W.Lapuaho False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UTAHST 23(12:50 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UTAHST 23(12:30 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UTAHST 23(12:25 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 58 yards to CSU 19 Center-J.Garcia. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 19. Tackled by A.Carter; J.Garcia at CSU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(13:34 - 2nd) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 35. Catch made by L.Brown at CSU 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at CSU 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 45(13:20 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi; A.Vongphachanh at CSU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - COLOST 46(12:54 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton (A.Carter).
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - COLOST 46(12:24 - 2nd) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 46. Catch made by L.Brown at CSU 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Larsen at UTS 46.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - COLOST 46(12:00 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to UTS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns; A.Vongphachanh at UTS 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(11:52 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for L.Brown (M.Anyanwu).
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 44(11:34 - 2nd) A.Vivens rushed to UTS 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi; J.Ward at UTS 47.
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - COLOST 47(11:05 - 2nd) G.Pooler pass complete to UTS 47. Catch made by T.Arkin at UTS 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu at UTS 36.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - COLOST 36(10:13 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for L.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(9:55 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Royals. PENALTY on CSU-G.Laday Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 49(9:53 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 49(9:42 - 2nd) L.Williams pass complete to CSU 49. Catch made by J.McGriff at CSU 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Guzman at CSU 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(9:37 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Hector; C.Carter at CSU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAHST 35(9:15 - 2nd) T.Vaughn steps back to pass. T.Vaughn pass incomplete intended for L.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UTAHST 35(8:51 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for C.Tyler.
|No Good
4 & 7 - UTAHST 42(8:47 - 2nd) C.Coles 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Garcia Holder-S.Kotsanlee.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(8:43 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at CSU 36.
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 36(8:17 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to UTS 46 for 18 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLOST 46(7:42 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler sacked at CSU 47 for -7 yards (D.Grzesiak)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - COLOST 47(7:24 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for D.Olson.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - COLOST 47(6:39 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for A.Morrow.
|Punt
4 & 17 - COLOST 47(6:50 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 44 yards to UTS 9 Center-J.Raab. Downed by G.Laday.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 9(6:39 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to UTS 34 for 25 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at UTS 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 34(6:27 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at UTS 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 38(6:10 - 2nd) L.Williams pass complete to UTS 38. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Howell; M.Kamara at UTS 39.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UTAHST 39(5:35 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for N.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UTAHST 39(4:48 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts yards to UTS 39 Center-J.Garcia. D.Olson blocked the kick. G.Laday recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 20(5:04 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to UTS 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi at UTS 16.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - COLOST 16(3:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on CSU-G.Davis False Start 5 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - COLOST 21(3:59 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to UTS 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; T.Coleman at UTS 22.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - COLOST 22(3:40 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Arkin.
|No Good
4 & 12 - COLOST 29(3:24 - 2nd) M.Boyle 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Raab Holder-P.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 22(3:20 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; C.Carter at UTS 24.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAHST 24(2:48 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAHST 24(2:52 - 2nd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UTAHST 24(2:49 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 55 yards to CSU 21 Center-J.Garcia. T.Horton returned punt from the CSU 21. Tackled by X.Steele; B.Vaughns at CSU 36.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(2:36 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Hall; A.Vongphachanh at CSU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - COLOST 40(2:18 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Arkin.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - COLOST 40(1:54 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler sacked at CSU 34 for -6 yards (P.Joyner) PENALTY on CSU-D.Keys Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play. PENALTY on UTS-P.Joyner Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 40(1:54 - 2nd) G.Pooler rushed to CSU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka at CSU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - COLOST 44(1:38 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton (H.Reynolds).
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - COLOST 44(1:35 - 2nd) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 44. Catch made by D.Olson at CSU 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at UTS 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 41(1:00 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for CSU. PENALTY on CSU-CSU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - COLOST 49(1:00 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - COLOST 49(0:50 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|+15 YD
3 & 20 - COLOST 49(0:36 - 2nd) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 49. Catch made by T.Arkin at CSU 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 36.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - COLOST 36(0:07 - 2nd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 41 yards from CSU 41 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by L.Brown at CSU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at CSU 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(14:38 - 3rd) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 35. Catch made by T.Arkin at CSU 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Grayson at CSU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - COLOST 38(14:21 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTS at CSU 38.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - COLOST 38(14:09 - 3rd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|Punt
4 & 7 - COLOST 38(14:07 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 39 yards to UTS 23 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 23(13:21 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by CSU at UTS 27.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 27(13:00 - 3rd) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 27. Catch made by J.McGriff at UTS 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CSU at UTS 41.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(12:41 - 3rd) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 41. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 44.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44(12:31 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 29 for 15 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 29.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29(12:26 - 3rd) B.Davenport rushed to CSU 33 for -4 yards. B.Davenport FUMBLES forced by CSU. Fumble RECOVERED by UTS-UTS at CSU 33. Tackled by CSU at CSU 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - UTAHST 33(11:58 - 3rd) B.Davenport rushed to CSU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 31.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UTAHST 31(11:35 - 3rd) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for N.Davis.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - UTAHST 38(11:02 - 3rd) C.Coles 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Garcia Holder-S.Kotsanlee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:57 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the CSU End Zone. A.Vivens returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Smith at CSU 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 23(10:52 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTS at CSU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - COLOST 30(10:18 - 3rd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for A.Morrow.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - COLOST 30(10:13 - 3rd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
|Punt
4 & 3 - COLOST 30(10:08 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 29 yards to UTS 41 Center-J.Raab. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(10:02 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Hector D.Kulick at UTS 45.
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 45(9:46 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 35 for 20 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at CSU 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(9:28 - 3rd) B.Davenport scrambles to CSU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 32(9:08 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at CSU 26.
|+19 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 26(8:47 - 3rd) B.Davenport rushed to CSU 7 for 19 yards. Tackled by T.Golden D.Kulick at CSU 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UTAHST 7(8:14 - 3rd) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UTAHST 7(8:08 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Howell C.Nanke at CSU 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - UTAHST 4(7:45 - 3rd) B.Davenport rushed to CSU End Zone for 4 yards. B.Davenport for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:34 - 3rd) C.Coles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(7:34 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at CSU 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - COLOST 33(6:58 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh T.Coleman at CSU 34.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 34(6:21 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak M.Tafisi at CSU 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - COLOST 32(5:40 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 37 yards to UTS 31 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31(5:34 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly J.Howell at UTS 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 33(5:14 - 3rd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Brown T.Tuioti at UTS 38.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UTAHST 38(4:55 - 3rd) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UTAHST 38(4:51 - 3rd) S.Kotsanlee punts 59 yards to CSU 3 Center-J.Garcia. Downed by X.Steele.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 3(4:41 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Joyce at CSU 7.
|+23 YD
2 & 6 - COLOST 7(4:06 - 3rd) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 7. Catch made by G.Williams at CSU 7. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by K.Neves at CSU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 30(3:25 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka at CSU 30.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - COLOST 30(2:47 - 3rd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton. PENALTY on UTS-A.Carter Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 45(2:41 - 3rd) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 45(2:38 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi J.Ward at CSU 44.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - COLOST 44(2:03 - 3rd) G.Pooler scrambles to CSU 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh K.Neves at CSU 44.
|Punt
4 & 11 - COLOST 44(1:26 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 40 yards to UTS 16 Center-J.Raab. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 16(1:19 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 22 for yards. Tackled by CSU at UTS 22. PENALTY on UTS-W.Lapuaho Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 18 - UTAHST 8(1:06 - 3rd) B.Davenport scrambles to UTS 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Carter at UTS 9.
|+3 YD
2 & 17 - UTAHST 9(0:30 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 12 for 3 yards. R.Briggs FUMBLES forced by D.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-C.Bariteau at UTS 12. Tackled by UTS at UTS 12.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 12(0:18 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to UTS 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka at UTS 11.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - COLOST 11(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on CSU-J.Gardner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - COLOST 16(15:00 - 4th) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|Sack
3 & 14 - COLOST 16(14:54 - 4th) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler sacked at UTS 18 for -2 yards (D.Grzesiak)
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - COLOST 25(14:14 - 4th) M.Boyle 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Raab Holder-P.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:08 - 4th) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(14:08 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi J.Howell at UTS 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 33(13:53 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Howell T.Tuioti at UTS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(13:35 - 4th) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 35(13:32 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Tuioti A.Carter at UTS 38.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 38(12:58 - 4th) B.Davenport pass complete to UTS 38. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Hector at UTS 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 50(12:48 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to CSU 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Howell C.Carter at CSU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UTAHST 44(12:03 - 4th) R.Briggs rushed to CSU 36 for yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 36. PENALTY on UTS-C.Dolphin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - UTAHST 46(11:34 - 4th) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|Sack
3 & 14 - UTAHST 46(11:29 - 4th) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport sacked at UTS 38 for -8 yards (C.Bariteau)
|Punt
4 & 22 - UTAHST 38(10:57 - 4th) S.Kotsanlee punts 30 yards to CSU 32 Center-J.Garcia. Downed by O.Tia.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 32(10:49 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 36 for yards. Tackled by UTS at CSU 36. PENALTY on CSU-G.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - COLOST 22(10:19 - 4th) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|-9 YD
2 & 20 - COLOST 22(10:14 - 4th) G.Pooler rushed to CSU 13 for -9 yards. G.Pooler FUMBLES forced by D.Grzesiak. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-D.Bivens at CSU 13. Tackled by UTS at CSU 13.
|+7 YD
3 & 29 - COLOST 13(9:30 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTS at CSU 20.
|Penalty
4 & 22 - COLOST 20(8:43 - 4th) PENALTY on CSU-A.Hector False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 27 - COLOST 15(8:43 - 4th) P.Turner punts 49 yards to UTS 36 Center-J.Raab. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 36. Tackled by CSU at UTS 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 39(8:30 - 4th) B.Davenport steps back to pass. B.Davenport pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 39(8:24 - 4th) B.Davenport rushed to UTS 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at UTS 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - UTAHST 44(7:42 - 4th) B.Davenport rushed to UTS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by CSU at UTS 45.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UTAHST 45(7:02 - 4th) S.Kotsanlee punts 34 yards to CSU 21 Center-J.Garcia. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 21(6:54 - 4th) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 21(6:48 - 4th) G.Pooler pass complete to CSU 21. Catch made by P.Montini at CSU 21. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by UTS at CSU 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 46(6:15 - 4th) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by UTS at CSU 45.
2 & 11 - COLOST(5:37 - 4th) G.Pooler steps back to pass. G.Pooler pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons. PENALTY on CSU-T.Arkin Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset. PENALTY on UTS-M.Anyanwu Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. No Play.
|Int
2 & 11 - COLOST 45(5:30 - 4th) G.Pooler pass INTERCEPTED at UTS 32. Intercepted by G.Hall at UTS 32. G.Hall for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UTS-T.Coleman Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. PENALTY on UTS-G.Hall Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(5:16 - 4th) B.Davenport rushed to UTS 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at UTS 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 41(4:43 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by CSU at UTS 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 46(4:02 - 4th) B.Davenport scrambles to UTS 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at UTS 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 49(3:15 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 45(2:29 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 43(2:25 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(2:16 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 38(1:35 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - UTAHST 40(0:46 - 4th) C.Tyler rushed to CSU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 38.
