Incoom's scoop and scores lifts Central Michigan over Akron
AKRON, Ohio (AP) Thomas Incoom scooped up a loose ball and went 63 yards unimpeded to score the winning touchdown with 1:50 to play, lifting Central Michigan to a shocking 28-21 win over Akron on Saturday.
The Zips had tied the score with a quick 78-yard drive, and after forcing a three-and-out were driving to the potential win when quarterback DJ Irons and running back Clyde Price III had a miscommunication on an option sweep to the left. When it hit the turf, Incoom was the only one close and had no trouble racing down the left sideline to the end zone.
On the final possession, the Central Michigan (2-5, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) defense had two of their eight sacks and Akron (1-6, 0-3) had an incompletion on fourth-and-25 to lose its sixth-straight game.
After Irons raced 53 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game, Central Michigan scored three straight touchdowns. Daniel Richardson connected with Marion Lukes for a 37-yard score and Lukes also had touchdown runs of 1 and 9 yards, the long one on a fake field goal.
Lukes rushed 26 times for 160 yards and had four receptions for 71. Richardson was 13 of 21 for 138.
Irons finished 25-of-38 passing for 255 yards and ran for 67 yards but lost 55 in the seven times he was sacked.
---
|
M. Lukes
9 RB
162 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 71 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|
D. Irons
0 QB
259 PaYds, PaTD, 5 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|20
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|5
|14
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|339
|287
|Total Plays
|65
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|201
|16
|Rush Attempts
|44
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|0.6
|Yards Passing
|138
|271
|Comp. - Att.
|13-21
|26-38
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|9-59
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.6
|6-45.2
|Return Yards
|-1
|35
|Punts - Returns
|2--1
|3-35
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|138
|PASS YDS
|271
|
|
|201
|RUSH YDS
|16
|
|
|339
|TOTAL YDS
|287
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|13/21
|138
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lukes 9 RB
|M. Lukes
|26
|162
|2
|39
|
M. Bailey 26 RB
|M. Bailey
|5
|22
|0
|14
|
C. Brown 36 RB
|C. Brown
|5
|21
|0
|7
|
J. Rolston 63 K
|J. Rolston
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|5
|-7
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lukes 9 RB
|M. Lukes
|6
|4
|71
|1
|37
|
N. Koenigsknecht 25 WR
|N. Koenigsknecht
|2
|2
|28
|0
|24
|
J. Wilson 83 TE
|J. Wilson
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
C. Carriere 2 WR
|C. Carriere
|8
|3
|15
|0
|6
|
M. Bailey 26 RB
|M. Bailey
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Dixon 6 WR
|D. Dixon
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
F. Hogan 17 WR
|F. Hogan
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sims 8 DB
|J. Sims
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moretti 22 LB
|K. Moretti
|5-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Kent 4 DB
|D. Kent
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whiteside 45 LB
|J. Whiteside
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Jones 3 DB
|T. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson Jr. 11 DL
|L. Johnson Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Wesley Whiteside 13 DL
|J. Wesley Whiteside
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bristol 10 DL
|J. Bristol
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
C. Spann 15 DB
|C. Spann
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cochran 52 LB
|D. Cochran
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Incoom 9 DL
|T. Incoom
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
L. Wiley 6 DB
|L. Wiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Heldman 97 DL
|M. Heldman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Williams 94 DL
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 29 DB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Conoran 7 DB
|E. Conoran
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Stokes 98 DL
|F. Stokes
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Kent Jr. 2 DB
|R. Kent Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dailey 58 OL
|L. Dailey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|5
|45.6
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 36 RB
|C. Brown
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|25/37
|259
|1
|0
|
J. Undercuffler Jr. 13 QB
|J. Undercuffler Jr.
|1/1
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|10
|10
|1
|4
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|16
|5
|1
|53
|
J. Norrils 6 RB
|J. Norrils
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Undercuffler Jr. 13 QB
|J. Undercuffler Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|8
|6
|83
|1
|34
|
D. George 3 WR
|D. George
|10
|6
|77
|0
|22
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|6
|6
|41
|0
|22
|
T. Banks 5 TE
|T. Banks
|4
|3
|29
|0
|16
|
T. Brank 25 TE
|T. Brank
|3
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
A. Adams 7 WR
|A. Adams
|4
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Naim 81 WR
|S. Naim
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Terry 5 LB
|T. Terry
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin S
|K. Martin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Morton 3 DL
|Z. Morton
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Woods 31 DB
|J. Woods
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 44 DL
|V. Jones
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 24 CB
|D. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hooks 29 CB
|J. Hooks
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 7 LB
|J. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holt 97 DL
|R. Holt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Durant 28 CB
|T. Durant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Amankwaa 12 DB
|C. Amankwaa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 4 DL
|R. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 55 DL
|K. Thomas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Behm 59 LB
|A. Behm
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. McCoy 40 LB
|B. McCoy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Perez 44 K
|N. Perez
|0/2
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Gettman 36 P
|N. Gettman
|6
|45.2
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Hester 35 RB
|B. Hester
|2
|13.0
|15
|0
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes Jr.
|3
|11.7
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Banks.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 25(14:55 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Sims at AKR 47.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 47(14:35 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to CMC End Zone for 53 yards. D.Irons for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:24 - 1st) N.Perez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:24 - 1st) N.Paxos kicks 40 yards from AKR 35 to the CMC 25. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(14:24 - 1st) M.Bailey rushed to CMC 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Terry; K.Thomas at CMC 39.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 39(14:01 - 1st) M.Bailey rushed to AKR 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(13:49 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to AKR 47. Catch made by C.Carriere at AKR 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 43(13:20 - 1st) M.Bailey rushed to AKR 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; V.Jones at AKR 40.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CMICH 40(12:50 - 1st) M.Bailey rushed to AKR 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 40.
|+1 YD
4 & 3 - CMICH 40(12:25 - 1st) M.Bailey rushed to AKR 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hooks; K.Thomas at AKR 39.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 39(11:49 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 39. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 39. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Moretti at AKR 43.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 43(11:19 - 1st) C.Price rushed to AKR 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at AKR 40.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - AKRON 40(10:52 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
3 & 3 - AKRON 45(10:50 - 1st) C.Price rushed to AKR 42 for -3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jones at AKR 42.
|Punt
4 & 6 - AKRON 42(10:04 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 45 yards to CMC 13 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 13(9:57 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 13(9:51 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Woods; D.Lewis at CMC 16.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - CMICH 16(9:11 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 16. Catch made by M.Lukes at CMC 16. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian J.Hooks at CMC 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 28(8:50 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 28. Catch made by M.Bailey at CMC 28. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AKR at CMC 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 36(7:57 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Woods at CMC 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 40(7:34 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 41 for yards. Tackled by AKR at CMC 41. PENALTY on CMC-J.Kimbrough Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - CMICH 30(7:23 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by AKR at CMC 36.
|Sack
2 & 14 - CMICH 36(6:48 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson sacked at CMC 28 for -8 yards (B.Arslanian)
|+7 YD
3 & 22 - CMICH 28(6:00 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 28. Catch made by J.Wilson at CMC 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AKR at CMC 35.
|Punt
4 & 15 - CMICH 35(5:27 - 1st) L.Elzinga punts 55 yards to AKR 10 Center-F.Lama. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 10. Tackled by CMC at AKR 19.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 19(5:08 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 19. Catch made by D.George at AKR 19. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sims at AKR 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 29(4:38 - 1st) C.Price rushed to AKR 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Cochran at AKR 31.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - AKRON 31(4:09 - 1st) D.Irons scrambles to AKR 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at AKR 31.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - AKRON 31(3:25 - 1st) D.Irons scrambles to AKR 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Conoran at AKR 37.
|Punt
4 & 2 - AKRON 37(2:42 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 38 yards to CMC 25 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(2:30 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 25. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hooks at CMC 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 31(1:47 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 34 for 2 yards. M.Lukes FUMBLES forced by AKR. Fumble RECOVERED by CMC-D.Heinzen at CMC 32. Tackled by AKR at CMC 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CMICH 31(1:01 - 1st) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CMICH 31(0:54 - 1st) L.Elzinga punts 47 yards to AKR 22 Center-F.Lama. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 22. Tackled by D.Kent at AKR 38. PENALTY on AKR-T.Brank Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 11(0:54 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 11(0:48 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Brank.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 11(0:44 - 1st) J.Norrils rushed to AKR 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bristol at AKR 12.
|Punt
4 & 9 - AKRON 12(0:38 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 43 yards to CMC 45 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(0:31 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 45. Catch made by M.Lukes at CMC 45. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at AKR 37.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(0:04 - 1st) D.Richardson pass complete to AKR 37. Catch made by M.Lukes at AKR 37. Gain of 37 yards. M.Lukes for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) CMC kicks 54 yards from CMC 35 to the AKR 11. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Spann at AKR 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(14:54 - 2nd) D.Irons scrambles to AKR 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Kent; J.Whiteside at AKR 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 26(14:12 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 26. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Kent; J.Bristol at AKR 27.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - AKRON 27(13:36 - 2nd) D.Irons scrambles to AKR 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at AKR 27.
|Punt
4 & 9 - AKRON 27(12:53 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 52 yards to CMC 21 Center-K.Bauman. J.Williams MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by AKR-T.Rieger at CMC 23. Tackled by CMC at CMC 23. PENALTY on CMC-J.Sims Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 23(12:43 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at CMC 32 for -9 yards (M.Heldman)
|+10 YD
2 & 19 - AKRON 32(12:11 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to CMC 32. Catch made by A.Adams at CMC 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at CMC 22.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - AKRON 22(11:33 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to CMC 22. Catch made by D.George at CMC 22. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at CMC 22.
|No Good
4 & 9 - AKRON 30(11:21 - 2nd) N.Perez 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-K.Bauman Holder-K.Romenick.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 22(11:16 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Morton at CMC 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 25(10:47 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; T.Terry at CMC 32. PENALTY on CMC-J.Kimbrough Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
2 & 16 - CMICH 16(10:30 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 33 for 17 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at CMC 33.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 33(9:49 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to AKR 28 for 39 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Richardson at AKR 28. PENALTY on AKR-T.Durant Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 28(9:49 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to AKR 21 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Durant J.Woods at AKR 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 21(9:05 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to AKR 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Holt R.Johnson at AKR 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 17(8:31 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to AKR 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Terry A.Behm at AKR 13.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CMICH 13(7:48 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Lukes.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - CMICH 13(7:43 - 2nd) D.Richardson pass complete to AKR 13. Catch made by N.Koenigsknecht at AKR 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Amankwaa at AKR 9.
|+8 YD
4 & Goal - CMICH 9(6:54 - 2nd) J.Rolston rushed to AKR 1 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by V.Jones at AKR 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CMICH 1(6:30 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to AKR End Zone for 1 yards. M.Lukes for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:24 - 2nd) M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 2nd) J.Rolston kicks 45 yards from CMC 35 to the AKR 20. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Brown at AKR 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 31(6:19 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 31. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sims at AKR 35.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 35(5:47 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at AKR 33.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - AKRON 33(5:13 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 33. Catch made by D.George at AKR 33. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Kent at AKR 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 47(4:42 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 47. Catch made by T.Banks at AKR 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at CMC 45.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - AKRON 45(4:07 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 48 for -7 yards (K.Moretti; F.Stokes)
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - AKRON 48(3:47 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 48. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 48. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Wiley at CMC 40. PENALTY on CMC-L.Wiley Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(3:33 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to CMC 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside J.Bristol at CMC 22.
|Sack
2 & 7 - AKRON 22(2:50 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at CMC 32 for -10 yards (K.Moretti)
|+10 YD
3 & 17 - AKRON 32(2:10 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler scrambles to CMC 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at CMC 22.
|No Good
4 & 7 - AKRON 31(1:21 - 2nd) N.Perez 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-K.Bauman Holder-K.Romenick.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 22(1:06 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 22(1:03 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian J.Woods at CMC 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - CMICH 29(0:28 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at CMC 34.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(0:11 - 2nd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson sacked at CMC 30 for -4 yards (Z.Morton)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Paxos kicks 35 yards from AKR 35 to the CMC 30. M.Young returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Woods at CMC 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(14:53 - 3rd) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by V.Jones at CMC 44.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - CMICH 44(14:28 - 3rd) M.Lukes rushed to AKR 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at AKR 44.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 44(13:57 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to AKR 46. Catch made by F.Hogan at AKR 46. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 46.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CMICH 46(13:10 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to AKR 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; Z.Morton at AKR 46.
|+16 YD
3 & 12 - CMICH 46(12:47 - 3rd) D.Richardson scrambles to AKR 30 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Woods at AKR 30.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 30(12:15 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by J.Wilson at AKR 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 19(11:47 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to AKR 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis R.Johnson at AKR 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 14(11:18 - 3rd) M.Lukes rushed to AKR 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Woods B.McCoy at AKR 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - CMICH 9(10:30 - 3rd) M.Lukes rushed to AKR End Zone for 9 yards. M.Lukes for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:22 - 3rd) M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 3rd) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the AKR End Zone. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Cochran at AKR 20.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 20(10:17 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 12 for -8 yards (R.Stuart)
|+12 YD
2 & 18 - AKRON 12(9:24 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 12. Catch made by D.George at AKR 12. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sims at AKR 24.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - AKRON 24(9:11 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 24. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 24. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Whiteside at AKR 29.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - AKRON 29(8:40 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bristol at AKR 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 31(8:30 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 31. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 31. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Whiteside at AKR 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - AKRON 37(8:15 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Spann R.Stuart at AKR 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - AKRON 40(7:38 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to AKR 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sims at AKR 41.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 41(7:09 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 41. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 41. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at CMC 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(6:36 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to CMC 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Whiteside at CMC 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 20(6:01 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to CMC 20. Catch made by T.Banks at CMC 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Spann at CMC 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 15(5:23 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to CMC 15. Catch made by C.Wiley at CMC 15. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jones at CMC 14.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - AKRON 14(4:37 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - AKRON 14(4:25 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to CMC 14. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at CMC 14. Gain of 14 yards. S.Jacques-Louis for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:20 - 3rd) N.Perez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:20 - 3rd) N.Paxos kicks 47 yards from AKR 35 to the CMC 18. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(4:20 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 35(4:16 - 3rd) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at CMC 38.
|+24 YD
3 & 7 - CMICH 38(3:41 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 38. Catch made by N.Koenigsknecht at CMC 38. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 38. PENALTY on AKR-E.Hanna Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(3:27 - 3rd) D.Richardson pass complete to AKR 23. Catch made by M.Lukes at AKR 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at AKR 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 19(2:57 - 3rd) M.Lukes rushed to AKR 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 17.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CMICH 17(2:21 - 3rd) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|No Good
4 & 4 - CMICH 25(2:13 - 3rd) M.Meeder 35 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-F.Lama Holder-L.Elzinga.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 20(2:08 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 20(2:02 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 20. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at AKR 24.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - AKRON 24(1:25 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 24. Catch made by T.Brank at AKR 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CMC at AKR 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(0:59 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 34(0:53 - 3rd) D.Irons scrambles to AKR 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at AKR 36.
|Sack
3 & 8 - AKRON 36(0:10 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 26 for -10 yards (R.Stuart)
|Punt
4 & 18 - AKRON 26(15:00 - 4th) N.Gettman punts 46 yards to CMC 28 Center-K.Bauman. Downed by C.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 28(14:47 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at CMC 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 30(14:44 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at CMC 34.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - CMICH 34(14:24 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at CMC 49.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 49(13:56 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at CMC 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - CMICH 48(12:48 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at CMC 49.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 49(12:06 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - CMICH 49(12:00 - 4th) PENALTY on CMC-N.Apsey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - CMICH 44(12:00 - 4th) L.Elzinga punts 47 yards to AKR 9 Center-F.Lama. Downed by E.Rikard.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 9(11:48 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 9. Catch made by D.George at AKR 9. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at AKR 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 28(11:25 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Wiley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 28(11:23 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AKRON 28(11:22 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 20 for -8 yards (T.Incoom; J.Whiteside)
|Punt
4 & 18 - AKRON 20(10:38 - 4th) N.Gettman punts 47 yards to CMC 33 Center-K.Bauman. C.Brown returned punt from the CMC 33. Tackled by AKR at CMC 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 32(10:27 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Lukes.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 32(10:23 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by Z.Morton at CMC 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - CMICH 30(9:43 - 4th) D.Richardson scrambles to CMC 38 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Arslanian at CMC 38.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CMICH 38(9:00 - 4th) L.Elzinga punts 40 yards to AKR 22 Center-F.Lama. Downed by J.Whiteside.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 22(8:55 - 4th) C.Price rushed to AKR 26 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Whiteside at AKR 26.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 26(8:33 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 26. Catch made by T.Brank at AKR 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Moretti at AKR 38.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 38(8:17 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by D.George at AKR 38. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CMC 40.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(8:06 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to CMC 40. Catch made by T.Banks at CMC 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Krebs at CMC 24.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 24(7:37 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to CMC 24. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at CMC 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Sims at CMC 11.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 11(7:00 - 4th) PENALTY on CMC-T.Incoom Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - AKRON 6(6:53 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for AKR. PENALTY on CMC-M.Heldman Defensive Offside 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - AKRON 3(6:52 - 4th) PENALTY on CMC-R.Stuart Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 2(6:52 - 4th) C.Price rushed to CMC End Zone for 2 yards. C.Price for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 4th) N.Perez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 4th) N.Paxos kicks 62 yards from AKR 35 to the CMC 3. M.Lukes returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at CMC 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 21(6:41 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at CMC 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 27(6:08 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to CMC 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by AKR at CMC 32.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CMICH 32(5:33 - 4th) D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson sacked at CMC 13 for -19 yards (V.Jones) D.Richardson FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+5 YD
2 & 29 - CMICH 13(5:09 - 4th) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by AKR at CMC 18.
|+5 YD
3 & 24 - CMICH 18(4:42 - 4th) D.Richardson pass complete to CMC 18. Catch made by C.Carriere at CMC 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis at CMC 23.
|Punt
4 & 19 - CMICH 23(4:02 - 4th) L.Elzinga punts 39 yards to AKR 38 Center-F.Lama. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 38. Pushed out of bounds by CMC at AKR 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 48(3:45 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - AKRON 48(3:37 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis. PENALTY on CMC-J.Whiteside Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 47(3:32 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to CMC 47. Catch made by C.Price at CMC 47. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Cochran at CMC 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 42(3:24 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to CMC 42. Catch made by S.Naim at CMC 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Kent at CMC 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - AKRON 34(2:47 - 4th) C.Price rushed to CMC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at CMC 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 32(2:09 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 32(2:02 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to CMC 37 for -5 yards. D.Irons FUMBLES forced by CMC. Fumble RECOVERED by CMC-T.Incoom at CMC 37. T.Incoom for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:50 - 4th) M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 4th) J.Rolston kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(1:50 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|Sack
2 & 10 - AKRON 25(1:45 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 15 for -10 yards (L.Johnson)
|Sack
3 & 20 - AKRON 15(1:30 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 10 for -5 yards (T.Incoom)
|No Gain
4 & 26 - AKRON 9(1:31 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
