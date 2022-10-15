|
|
|LATECH
|NTEXAS
UNT wins again in CUSA play, beats Louisiana Tech 47-27
DENTON, Texas (AP) Austin Aune threw for two touchdowns, North Texas rolled up 475 yards on the ground and the Mean Green beat Louisiana Tech 47-27 on Saturday for their eighth straight Conference USA win.
Parker McNeil's 58-yard pass to Tre Harris got the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-1) within seven points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Mean Green (4-3, 3-0) got a pair of field goals from Ethan Mooney and a Kaylon Horton TD run of 66 yards to pull away.
Isaika Ragsdale's 1-yard TD run gave UNT the game's first points and the Mean Green would lead thereafter, taking a 27-17 at halftime behind Ayo Adeyi's 92-yard TD run and Aune's 51-yard pass to Jvaire Shorter.
UNT outgained Louisiana Tech 671-504 with the Mean Green defense collecting seven sacks, three by Mazin Richards and 2 1/2 by Roderick Brown. Aune threw for 196 yards with an interception. Adeyi had 122 yards rushing, Oscar Adaway III 113 and Kaylon Horton 97.
McNeil threw for 424 yards and two scores. Smoke Harris had 156 yards receiving and Tre Harris 129.
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
P. McNeil
17 QB
424 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -25 RuYds
|
O. Adaway III
27 RB
113 RuYds, RuTD, 10 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|25
|Rushing
|7
|14
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|504
|671
|Total Plays
|75
|68
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|9.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|80
|475
|Rush Attempts
|38
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|10.1
|Yards Passing
|424
|196
|Comp. - Att.
|26-37
|11-21
|Yards Per Pass
|8.8
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|9-78
|8-66
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.3
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|424
|PASS YDS
|196
|
|
|80
|RUSH YDS
|475
|
|
|504
|TOTAL YDS
|671
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|26/37
|424
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|9
|46
|0
|16
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|6
|25
|0
|9
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
G. Garner 25 RB
|G. Garner
|8
|12
|1
|4
|
C. Allen 85 WR
|C. Allen
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Magee 0 WR
|T. Magee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|11
|-25
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|12
|10
|156
|0
|74
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|7
|5
|114
|1
|58
|
T. Magee 0 WR
|T. Magee
|5
|4
|58
|1
|34
|
C. Allen 85 WR
|C. Allen
|2
|2
|40
|0
|31
|
K. Maxwell 88 WR
|K. Maxwell
|3
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
C. Archangel 15 DB
|C. Archangel
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
N. Jones 84 TE
|N. Jones
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Hebert 5 TE
|G. Hebert
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Cole 7 DB
|J. Cole
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Singleton Jr. 2 DB
|C. Singleton Jr.
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Morrison 10 LB
|K. Morrison
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Davis 9 LB
|H. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lyles 95 DL
|R. Lyles
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williamson 4 DB
|B. Williamson
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall Jr. 5 DL
|D. Hall Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carabin 44 LB
|M. Carabin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rose 94 DL
|K. Rose
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Roberts 22 DB
|W. Roberts
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher 20 DL
|K. Fisher
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burnett 98 DL
|J. Burnett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Turner Jr. 26 DB
|M. Turner Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 13 DB
|M. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ard 27 DB
|C. Ard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 56 DL
|M. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|1/1
|23
|3/3
|6
|
B. Buchanan 37 P
|B. Buchanan
|1/1
|46
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McCready 34 K
|A. McCready
|4
|41.3
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Adeyi 39 RB
|A. Adeyi
|7
|122
|1
|92
|
O. Adaway III 27 RB
|O. Adaway III
|16
|113
|1
|32
|
K. Horton 19 WR
|K. Horton
|3
|97
|1
|66
|
I. Johnson 23 RB
|I. Johnson
|13
|77
|0
|28
|
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|7
|62
|1
|42
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Gumms 30 TE
|V. Gumms
|4
|4
|59
|1
|20
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|2
|1
|51
|1
|51
|
J. Smart 15 WR
|J. Smart
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
J. Roberts 87 TE
|J. Roberts
|3
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
O. Adaway III 27 RB
|O. Adaway III
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Ward 8 WR
|D. Ward
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Maclin 9 WR
|J. Maclin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Burns 14 WR
|R. Burns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Bush 5 WR
|T. Bush
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. McMillan 80 WR
|Z. McMillan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Davis 1 LB
|K. Davis
|10-7
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richards 44 LB
|M. Richards
|8-0
|3.0
|0
|
K. Wood 21 LB
|K. Wood
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wilson 13 DB
|L. Wilson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Brown 10 DT
|R. Brown
|3-1
|2.5
|0
|
D. Gaddie 2 DB
|D. Gaddie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Faulkner 25 LB
|S. Faulkner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Leota 42 LB
|S. Leota
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robertson 99 DL
|C. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rausaw 95 DL
|K. Rausaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nixon III 3 LB
|L. Nixon III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Whitlock 7 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 19 LB
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 26 DB
|R. Texada
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 45 DL
|K. Johnson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Trieb 5 DL
|T. Trieb
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
F. Vailea 51 DL
|F. Vailea
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|2
|43.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Horton 19 WR
|K. Horton
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Cayton kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at LT 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - LATECH 32(14:32 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at LT 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LATECH 41(14:13 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 38 for -3 yards (M.Richards)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - LATECH 38(13:35 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
|Sack
3 & 13 - LATECH 38(13:31 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 34 for -4 yards (M.Richards)
|Punt
4 & 17 - LATECH 34(12:52 - 1st) A.McCready punts 33 yards to NTX 33 Center-LT. Downed by LT.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(12:39 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 33. Catch made by J.Roberts at NTX 33. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at LT 43.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(12:15 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to LT End Zone for 43 yards. I.Ragsdale for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. I.Ragsdale rushed to LT 1 for 42 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at LT 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 1(12:15 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. I.Ragsdale for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:54 - 1st) C.Cayton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:54 - 1st) C.Cayton kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(11:54 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock; L.Wilson at LT 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - LATECH 33(11:26 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Vailea; K.Davis at LT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(11:00 - 1st) S.Harris rushed to LT 39 for yards. Tackled by K.Davis at LT 39. PENALTY on LT-G.Hebert Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - LATECH 27(10:35 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 26 for yards. Tackled by M.Richards at LT 26. PENALTY on LT-I.Ellis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 30 - LATECH 17(10:25 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 17. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 17. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at LT 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 42(9:48 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 42. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at LT 46.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 46(9:16 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 46. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at NTX 45.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(8:39 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to NTX 45. Catch made by T.Magee at NTX 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson; K.Davis at NTX 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 32(8:23 - 1st) G.Garner rushed to NTX 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Wood; T.Trieb at NTX 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 29(7:46 - 1st) P.McNeil rushed to NTX 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 28.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 28(7:08 - 1st) G.Garner rushed to NTX 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Wood; K.Davis at NTX 29. PENALTY on LT-J.Mote Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LATECH 36(6:39 - 1st) B.Buchanan 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 61 yards from LT 35 to the NTX 4. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Burch; C.Schrumpf at NTX 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(6:29 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles at NTX 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 24(6:01 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; J.Cole at NTX 32.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(5:26 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 48 for 16 yards. O.Adaway ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48(5:05 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at NTX 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 49(4:37 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to LT 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 46.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 46(4:16 - 1st) PENALTY on NTX-NTX False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+51 YD
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 49(4:16 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 49. Catch made by J.Shorter at NTX 49. Gain of 51 yards. J.Shorter for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:52 - 1st) C.Cayton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 1st) C.Cayton kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(3:52 - 1st) C.Allen rushed to LT 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at LT 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - LATECH 33(3:23 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to LT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; K.Wood at LT 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(2:50 - 1st) T.Harris rushed to LT 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at LT 43.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LATECH 43(2:13 - 1st) C.Thornton rushed to LT 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson; K.Davis at LT 43.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LATECH 43(1:38 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LATECH 43(1:30 - 1st) A.McCready punts 45 yards to NTX 12 Center-LT. Fair catch by R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 12(1:22 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles at NTX 15.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 15(0:54 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at NTX 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(0:34 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at NTX 34.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - NTEXAS 34(0:15 - 1st) PENALTY on NTX-J.Duncan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 29(0:12 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for T.Bush.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 29(0:03 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 29. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at NTX 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 34(15:00 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 41 yards to LT 25 Center-NTX. Downed by NTX.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(14:48 - 2nd) T.Magee rushed to LT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; K.Johnson at LT 25. Tackled by NTX at LT 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(14:15 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for K.Maxwell.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 25(14:11 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by NTX at LT 33.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - LATECH 33(13:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on LT-LT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LATECH 28(13:21 - 2nd) A.McCready punts 57 yards to NTX 15 Center-LT. Fair catch by R.Burns. PENALTY on NTX-D.Brown Personal Foul / Defense 6 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+92 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 8(13:15 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to LT End Zone for 92 yards. A.Adeyi for 92 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:15 - 2nd) C.Cayton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:15 - 2nd) C.Cayton kicks 60 yards from NTX 35 to the LT 5. Fair catch by S.Harris.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(13:15 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(13:10 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 25(12:50 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by C.Archangel at LT 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NTX at LT 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(12:31 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at LT 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 45(12:03 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 45. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(11:15 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to NTX 46. Catch made by K.Maxwell at NTX 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 40.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LATECH 40(10:37 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - LATECH 40(10:42 - 2nd) P.McNeil rushed to NTX 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 34.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 34(10:18 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to NTX 34. Catch made by T.Magee at NTX 34. Gain of 34 yards. T.Magee for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:10 - 2nd) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:10 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(10:10 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 46 for 21 yards. Tackled by LT at NTX 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(9:50 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by LT at NTX 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 48(9:19 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to LT 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 50.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 50(8:42 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to LT 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by LT at LT 47.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 47(8:01 - 2nd) A.Aune rushed to LT 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at LT 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(8:01 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(7:50 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to LT 31 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Mason at LT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 31(7:32 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 31(7:30 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to LT 29 for yards. Tackled by D.Hall at LT 29. PENALTY on NTX-G.Blair Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 20 - NTEXAS 41(7:24 - 2nd) K.Horton rushed to LT 24 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Burnett at LT 24.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 24(6:53 - 2nd) D.Ward steps back to pass. D.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.
|+14 YD
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 24(6:35 - 2nd) K.Horton rushed to LT 10 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 10(6:18 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to LT 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at LT 7.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 7(5:49 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to LT 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Davis; W.Roberts at LT 3.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 3(5:20 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to LT 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Mason; D.Hall at LT 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - NTEXAS 1(4:40 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to LT End Zone for 1 yards. O.Adaway for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(4:34 - 2nd) C.Cayton extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 2nd) C.Cayton kicks 60 yards from NTX 35 to the LT 5. D.Mozee returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Crosby; J.Smith at LT 20. PENALTY on LT-J.Washington Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 2 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 10(4:30 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 26 for 16 yards. Tackled by NTX at LT 26.
|Penalty
1 & 11 - LATECH 26(4:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on LT-J.Mote False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+74 YD
1 & 15 - LATECH 21(4:00 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 21. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 21. Gain of 74 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 5(3:14 - 2nd) G.Garner rushed to NTX 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LATECH 1(2:52 - 2nd) G.Garner rushed to NTX 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LATECH 1(2:20 - 2nd) G.Garner rushed to NTX End Zone for 1 yards. G.Garner for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:11 - 2nd) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(2:11 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at NTX 32.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 32(1:53 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 32. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher; M.Mason at NTX 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(1:38 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles at NTX 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 46(1:29 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at NTX 50.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 50(0:47 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 50. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by W.Roberts at LT 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39(0:32 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Maclin.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 39(0:28 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to LT 28 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton; B.Williamson at LT 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(0:21 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward.
|Int
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(0:19 - 2nd) A.Aune pass INTERCEPTED at LT End Zone. Intercepted by B.Williamson at LT End Zone. Tackled by NTX at LT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(0:14 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 20(0:10 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 20. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at LT 25.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - LATECH 25(0:05 - 2nd) G.Garner rushed to LT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson; K.Wood at LT 29.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at NTX 27.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 27(14:35 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 23 for -4 yards. I.Ragsdale FUMBLES forced by C.Singleton. Fumble RECOVERED by NTX-M.Mose at NTX 23. Tackled by LT at NTX 23.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NTEXAS 23(14:08 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.
|Punt
4 & 12 - NTEXAS 23(13:52 - 3rd) B.Rodriguez punts 45 yards to LT 32 Center-NTX. Downed by J.Hadley.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 32(13:41 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 32. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at NTX 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(13:16 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to NTX 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 34.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 34(13:01 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass complete to NTX 34. Catch made by S.Harris at NTX 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner; Q.Whitlock at NTX 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 21(12:23 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass complete to NTX 21. Catch made by T.Magee at NTX 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at NTX 14.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - LATECH 14(11:56 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass complete to NTX 14. Catch made by N.Jones at NTX 14. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LATECH 3(11:45 - 3rd) G.Garner rushed to NTX 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at NTX 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LATECH 3(11:27 - 3rd) G.Garner rushed to NTX 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Brown at NTX 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LATECH 2(10:48 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to NTX 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at NTX 1.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - LATECH 1(9:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on LT-I.Ellis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - LATECH 13(9:47 - 3rd) J.Barnes 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(9:47 - 3rd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison; K.Rose at NTX 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 30(9:18 - 3rd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at NTX 31.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 31(8:44 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 31. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 31. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by W.Roberts; B.Williamson at NTX 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(8:23 - 3rd) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at NTX 50.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 50(7:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on NTX-J.Duncan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - NTEXAS 45(7:57 - 3rd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at NTX 50.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 50(7:11 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 50. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Ard; J.Cole at LT 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(7:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on LT-J.Cole Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 16 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 27(7:02 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for Z.McMillan.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 27(6:52 - 3rd) I.Johnson rushed to LT 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at LT 25.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 25(6:23 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by O.Adaway at LT 25. Gain of 10 yards. O.Adaway ran out of bounds.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(5:48 - 3rd) O.Adaway rushed to LT 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Mason at LT 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 15 - NTEXAS 20(5:06 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to LT 20. Catch made by V.Gumms at LT 20. Gain of 20 yards. V.Gumms for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:59 - 3rd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:59 - 3rd) E.Mooney kicks 58 yards from NTX 35 to the LT 7. P.Okorie returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Thompson at LT 14.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 14(4:55 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 14. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 14. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at LT 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 24(4:29 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at LT 24.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 24(3:55 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 24. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NTX at LT 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 33(3:22 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; K.Wood at LT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(2:48 - 3rd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 35(2:41 - 3rd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 25 for -10 yards (R.Brown; T.Trieb)
|+17 YD
3 & 20 - LATECH 25(2:01 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 25. Catch made by K.Maxwell at LT 25. Gain of 17 yards. K.Maxwell ran out of bounds.
|+58 YD
4 & 3 - LATECH 42(1:29 - 3rd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 42. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 42. Gain of 58 yards. T.Harris for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:19 - 3rd) J.Barnes extra point is good. PENALTY on NTX-NTX Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(1:19 - 3rd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at NTX 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - NTEXAS 34(1:03 - 3rd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at NTX 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(0:26 - 3rd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 38 for yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at NTX 38. PENALTY on NTX-M.Mose Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - NTEXAS 26(15:00 - 4th) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 26. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at NTX 38.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 38(14:49 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for V.Gumms. PENALTY on LT-M.Brooks Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(14:42 - 4th) A.Aune pass complete to LT 47. Catch made by J.Smart at LT 47. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by M.Turner at LT 18. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(14:25 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(14:12 - 4th) A.Adeyi rushed to LT 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at LT 13.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 13(13:32 - 4th) I.Johnson rushed to LT 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NTEXAS 20(13:05 - 4th) E.Mooney 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NTX Holder-NTX.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 4th) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(13:02 - 4th) T.Harris rushed to LT 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at LT 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LATECH 33(12:28 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for N.Jones.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - LATECH 33(12:20 - 4th) P.McNeil rushed to LT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by NTX at LT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(11:57 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Magee.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 37(11:50 - 4th) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 37. Catch made by T.Magee at LT 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at LT 41.
|Sack
3 & 6 - LATECH 41(11:21 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 36 for -5 yards (R.Brown)
|Punt
4 & 11 - LATECH 36(10:39 - 4th) A.McCready punts 30 yards to NTX 34 Center-LT. Fair catch by R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|+66 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(10:29 - 4th) K.Horton rushed to LT End Zone for 66 yards. K.Horton for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:18 - 4th) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 4th) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(10:18 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 20 for -5 yards (NTX) P.McNeil FUMBLES forced by C.Robertson. Fumble RECOVERED by LT-M.Crosby at LT 20. Tackled by NTX at LT 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - LATECH 20(9:37 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at LT 27.
|+17 YD
3 & 8 - LATECH 27(9:11 - 4th) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 27. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 27. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at LT 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(8:40 - 4th) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 44. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Crosby at LT 44. PENALTY on LT-N.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - LATECH 34(8:33 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for N.Jones. PENALTY on NTX-F.Vailea Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 49(8:19 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to NTX 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Leota at NTX 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 49(8:04 - 4th) P.McNeil pass complete to NTX 49. Catch made by C.Thornton at NTX 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at NTX 42.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 42(7:33 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to NTX 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 33.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(7:01 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at NTX 38 for -5 yards (R.Brown)
|Sack
2 & 15 - LATECH 38(6:50 - 4th) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at NTX 45 for -7 yards (M.Richards)
|+3 YD
3 & 22 - LATECH 45(6:12 - 4th) P.McNeil rushed to NTX 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at NTX 42.
|+16 YD
4 & 19 - LATECH 42(5:47 - 4th) P.McNeil pass complete to NTX 42. Catch made by S.Harris at NTX 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 26.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(5:41 - 4th) I.Johnson rushed to LT 14 for 28 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 14. PENALTY on NTX-K.Horton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(5:05 - 4th) O.Adaway rushed to LT 24 for 32 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 24(4:42 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to LT 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at LT 20.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 20(4:00 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to LT 8 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 8(3:39 - 4th) I.Johnson rushed to LT 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at LT 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 6(2:50 - 4th) I.Johnson rushed to LT 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton; M.Clark at LT 6.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 6(2:09 - 4th) I.Johnson rushed to LT 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 3.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 10(1:22 - 4th) E.Mooney 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NTX Holder-NTX.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 4th) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(1:18 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to LT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Rausaw at LT 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 29(0:51 - 4th) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 29. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at LT 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(0:45 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to LT 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at LT 41.
