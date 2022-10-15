|
|
|MIAOH
|BGREEN
Keith's TD, rugged defense lift Bowling Green over Miami
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) Ta'ron Keith scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Bowling Green defense allowed just 189 total yards and the Falcons defeated Miami of Ohio 17-13 on Saturday.
Keith's 19-yard run with 11:31 remaining gave the Falcons their first lead since the second quarter as they capitalized on a short Miami punt, driving 55 yards in six plays.
Trailing 13-7 in the fourth quarter the Falcons (3-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) reached the red zone on three consecutive possessions, making a field goal, missing a field goal and finally taking the lead on Keith's touchdown run. Bowling Green's defense then forced a three-and-out and a turnover on downs on Miami's two remaining possessions.
The RedHawks (3-4, 1-2) had rushed for more than 200 yards in four of their last five games but managed only 98 yards on the ground against the Falcons. Quarterback Aveon Smith led Miami in rushing with 55 yards and he completed 9 of 17 passes for 91 yards.
Miami's only touchdown came on a 19-yard pass from Smith to Miles Marshall, giving the RedHawks a 10-7 lead at halftime.
Jaison Patterson had 94 yards rushing on 18 carries for the Falcons and Matt McDonald completed 16 of 29 passes for 149 yards. Harold Fannin Jr. had a short touchdown run.
Miami had won eight of the past nine meetings at Bowling Green.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|20
|Rushing
|3
|10
|Passing
|4
|8
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|189
|325
|Total Plays
|51
|73
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|98
|176
|Rush Attempts
|34
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|91
|149
|Comp. - Att.
|9-17
|16-29
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|8-85
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-36.2
|4-39.5
|Return Yards
|0
|11
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|91
|PASS YDS
|149
|
|
|98
|RUSH YDS
|176
|
|
|189
|TOTAL YDS
|325
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Smith 2 QB
|A. Smith
|9/17
|91
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith 2 QB
|A. Smith
|14
|55
|0
|26
|
T. Shelton 9 RB
|T. Shelton
|6
|22
|0
|10
|
K. Tracy 33 RB
|K. Tracy
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
K. Mozee 3 RB
|K. Mozee
|4
|7
|0
|6
|
K. Davis 8 RB
|K. Davis
|7
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Walker 14 WR
|J. Walker
|4
|3
|45
|0
|30
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|2
|1
|19
|1
|19
|
M. Hippenhammer 0 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|3
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
J. Coldiron 89 TE
|J. Coldiron
|4
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
K. Davis 8 RB
|K. Davis
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Virgil 84 WR
|R. Virgil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bjorson 81 TE
|M. Bjorson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Dowell 21 DB
|M. Dowell
|9-8
|1.0
|0
|
M. Salopek 15 DB
|M. Salopek
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Warren 6 DB
|J. Warren
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. McKee 2 DB
|Y. McKee
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Wise 10 LB
|T. Wise
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hilton 96 DL
|K. Hilton
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Suttle 11 DL
|C. Suttle
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
A. Ertl 0 DL
|A. Ertl
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
B. Ugwu 8 DL
|B. Ugwu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Caldwell 19 DB
|A. Caldwell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saunders Jr. 5 DB
|J. Saunders Jr.
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. McWood 35 LB
|R. McWood
|1-10
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woullard 90 DL
|C. Woullard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kimpson 22 DB
|J. Kimpson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Nicholson 98 K
|G. Nicholson
|2/2
|41
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Dzioban 31 K
|D. Dzioban
|6
|36.2
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Walker 14 WR
|J. Walker
|2
|8.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|16/29
|149
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Patterson 28 RB
|J. Patterson
|18
|94
|0
|23
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|6
|31
|0
|9
|
H. Fannin Jr. 44 TE
|H. Fannin Jr.
|2
|25
|1
|24
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|4
|21
|1
|19
|
C. Orth 12 QB
|C. Orth
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Croom 85 WR
|C. Croom
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|9
|1
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Broden 0 WR
|T. Broden
|5
|3
|42
|0
|20
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|4
|3
|28
|0
|12
|
H. Fannin Jr. 44 TE
|H. Fannin Jr.
|2
|2
|25
|0
|17
|
C. Sims 88 TE
|C. Sims
|6
|3
|20
|0
|8
|
O. Hiliare 1 WR
|O. Hiliare
|5
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|2
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
C. Croom 85 WR
|C. Croom
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Gazarek 10 TE
|L. Gazarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hardamon 14 LB
|D. Hardamon
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
D. Anders 23 LB
|D. Anders
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Haire 56 DL
|W. Haire
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 11 DL
|K. Brooks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Day 32 S
|P. Day
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simms 8 S
|T. Simms
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawkins 54 DL
|A. Hawkins
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oladokun 10 CB
|J. Oladokun
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones Jr. 4 CB
|D. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 17 LB
|D. Taylor
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 LB
|J. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Huskey 20 CB
|J. Huskey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Horne 2 LB
|B. Horne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 60 DL
|D. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spires 9 LB
|B. Spires
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roberts 35 DL
|B. Roberts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lawler 93 P
|M. Lawler
|1/2
|22
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Sir 99 P
|S. Sir
|4
|39.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|3
|19.3
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Rogers 14 WR
|J. Rogers
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 56 yards from BGN 35 to the MOH 9. J.Walker returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Taylor at MOH 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 22(14:55 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Simms; B.Spires at MOH 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MIAOH 23(14:17 - 1st) K.Davis rushed to MOH 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Haire at MOH 26.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 26(13:42 - 1st) A.Smith scrambles to MOH 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Anders; D.Taylor at MOH 32. PENALTY on MOH-R.Feth Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
3 & 15 - MIAOH 17(13:32 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 17. Catch made by K.Davis at MOH 17. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by P.Day at MOH 18. PENALTY on BGN-C.Howell Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32(13:32 - 1st) PENALTY on BGN-BGN Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 48(12:53 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 48. Catch made by J.Walker at MOH 48. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by BGN at BGN 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 22(12:24 - 1st) K.Davis rushed to BGN 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Day at BGN 21.
|Sack
2 & 9 - MIAOH 21(11:45 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at BGN 24 for -3 yards (D.Hardamon)
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MIAOH 24(11:07 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for K.Davis.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - MIAOH 31(10:58 - 1st) G.Nicholson 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Beattie Holder-A.Bevelhimer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:53 - 1st) G.Nicholson kicks 60 yards from MOH 35 to the BGN 5. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Zolman at BGN 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24(10:46 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims (A.Caldwell).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 24(10:41 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 24(10:38 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 24. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Suttle; M.Dowell at BGN 33. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - BGREEN 33(10:08 - 1st) M.McDonald rushed to BGN 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl; K.Hilton at BGN 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36(9:36 - 1st) M.McDonald scrambles to BGN 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at BGN 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 42(9:04 - 1st) C.Croom rushed to MOH 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl at MOH 46. PENALTY on BGN-C.Lewis Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - BGREEN 30(8:56 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 30. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders; R.McWood at BGN 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - BGREEN 38(8:13 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 38. Catch made by C.Sims at BGN 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at BGN 42.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - BGREEN 42(7:40 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 42. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by R.McWood; M.Dowell at BGN 49. PENALTY on BGN-J.Grant Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - BGREEN 32(7:26 - 1st) S.Sir punts 28 yards to MOH 40 Center-G.Carlson. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40(7:17 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at MOH 33 for -7 yards (W.Haire)
|+3 YD
2 & 17 - MIAOH 33(6:31 - 1st) K.Davis rushed to MOH 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at MOH 36.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - MIAOH 36(5:47 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to MOH 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MOH 43.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIAOH 43(5:02 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 37 yards to BGN 20 Center-B.Beattie. Downed by MOH.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(4:50 - 1st) T.Keith rushed to BGN 15 for -5 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; M.Dowell at BGN 15.
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - BGREEN 15(4:15 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 15. Catch made by O.Hiliare at BGN 15. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at BGN 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - BGREEN 28(3:51 - 1st) T.Keith rushed to BGN 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; M.Dowell at BGN 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32(3:25 - 1st) PENALTY on BGN-J.Grant False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - BGREEN 27(3:18 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - BGREEN 27(3:15 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 27. Catch made by T.Keith at BGN 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at BGN 28.
|+20 YD
3 & 14 - BGREEN 28(2:34 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 28. Catch made by T.Broden at BGN 28. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by Y.McKee at BGN 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48(2:00 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for H.Fannin. PENALTY on MOH-A.Caldwell Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 37(1:55 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to MOH 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Ugwu at MOH 28.
|Sack
2 & 1 - BGREEN 28(1:19 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at MOH 29 for -1 yards (A.Ertl)
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - BGREEN 29(0:45 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to MOH 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; M.Dowell at MOH 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23(0:13 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 23(0:07 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to MOH 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wise at MOH 21.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - BGREEN 21(15:00 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to MOH 21. Catch made by C.Sims at MOH 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders; M.Salopek at MOH 13.
|Int
1 & 10 - BGREEN 0(14:21 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass INTERCEPTED at MOH End Zone. Intercepted by Y.McKee at MOH End Zone. Tackled by BGN at MOH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20(14:26 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MOH 18.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - MIAOH 18(13:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on MOH-R.Holskey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 17 - MIAOH 13(13:46 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 23 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at MOH 23.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - MIAOH 23(13:04 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor; J.Oladokun at MOH 28.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIAOH 28(12:21 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 44 yards to BGN 28 Center-B.Beattie. J.Rogers returned punt from the BGN 28. Tackled by C.Hondru; R.Virgil at BGN 39.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(12:09 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hilton at BGN 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 44(11:34 - 2nd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at BGN 48.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BGREEN 48(10:59 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Croom.
|+12 YD
4 & 1 - BGREEN 48(10:57 - 2nd) M.McDonald rushed to MOH 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Warren at MOH 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(10:29 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for H.Fannin. PENALTY on MOH-J.Saunders Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(10:24 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to MOH 25. Catch made by H.Fannin at MOH 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; J.Kimpson at MOH 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - BGREEN 17(9:43 - 2nd) C.Orth rushed to MOH 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Ugwu at MOH 13.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 13(9:11 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to MOH 5 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell; R.McWood at MOH 5.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - BGREEN 5(8:30 - 2nd) M.McDonald pass complete to MOH 5. Catch made by O.Hiliare at MOH 5. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at MOH 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BGREEN 1(7:59 - 2nd) M.McDonald rushed to MOH 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl; K.Hilton at MOH 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BGREEN 1(7:13 - 2nd) H.Fannin rushed to MOH End Zone for 1 yards. H.Fannin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:13 - 2nd) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 2nd) M.Lawler kicks 47 yards from BGN 35 to the MOH 18. Out of bounds.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35(7:13 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; A.Hawkins at MOH 34.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - MIAOH 34(6:33 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer. PENALTY on BGN-J.Burton Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 49(6:28 - 2nd) T.Shelton rushed to BGN 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at BGN 48.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 48(5:52 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to BGN 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at BGN 49.
|+17 YD
3 & 8 - MIAOH 49(5:16 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to BGN 49. Catch made by J.Walker at BGN 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by P.Day; D.Taylor at BGN 32.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32(4:42 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at BGN 41 for -9 yards (D.Anders)
|+3 YD
2 & 19 - MIAOH 41(4:03 - 2nd) K.Tracy rushed to BGN 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor; D.Anders at BGN 38.
|-3 YD
3 & 16 - MIAOH 38(3:26 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to BGN 41 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Hardamon at BGN 41.
|Punt
4 & 19 - MIAOH 41(2:51 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 32 yards to BGN 9 Center-B.Beattie. Fair catch by J.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 9(2:38 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims (Y.McKee).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 9(2:32 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.McWood at BGN 11.
|Sack
3 & 8 - BGREEN 11(2:24 - 2nd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 1 for -10 yards (C.Suttle) M.McDonald FUMBLES forced by C.Suttle. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-K.Stewart at BGN 1.
|Penalty
4 & 18 - BGREEN 1(1:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on BGN-BGN Delay of Game 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 18 - BGREEN 1(1:33 - 2nd) S.Sir punts 42 yards to BGN 43 Center-G.Carlson. Fair catch by J.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43(1:27 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to BGN 43. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at BGN 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at BGN 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 40(1:06 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to BGN 40. Catch made by J.Coldiron at BGN 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at BGN 35.
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - MIAOH 35(0:46 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to BGN 19 for 16 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at BGN 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 19(0:31 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to BGN 19. Catch made by M.Marshall at BGN 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Marshall for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:31 - 2nd) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:39 - 3rd) G.Nicholson kicks 64 yards from MOH 35 to the BGN 1. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Warren at BGN 27. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. G.Nicholson kicks yards from MOH 35 to the BGN 1. T.Keith returns the kickoff. T.Keith FUMBLES forced by D.Nardone. Fumble RECOVERED by MOH-MOH at BGN 28. Tackled by BGN at BGN 28.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 28(14:52 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to BGN 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Haire at BGN 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 23(14:34 - 3rd) K.Davis rushed to BGN 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins; W.Haire at BGN 21.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BGREEN 21(14:02 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for R.Virgil.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - BGREEN 29(14:00 - 3rd) G.Nicholson 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Beattie Holder-A.Bevelhimer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:21 - 3rd) G.Nicholson kicks 63 yards from MOH 35 to the BGN 2. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Caldwell at BGN 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 14(13:14 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; M.Dowell at BGN 18.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - MIAOH 18(12:40 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 18. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by Y.McKee at BGN 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 30(12:19 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl; M.Dowell at BGN 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 35(11:38 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 35. Catch made by C.Croom at BGN 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell; A.Caldwell at BGN 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 42(11:22 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek; R.McWood at BGN 45.
|Sack
2 & 7 - MIAOH 45(10:52 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 43 for -2 yards (M.Dowell)
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAOH 43(10:30 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MIAOH 43(10:26 - 3rd) S.Sir punts 47 yards to MOH 10 Center-G.Carlson. Downed by BGN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 10(9:46 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Huskey at MOH 12.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BGREEN 12(9:16 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|-2 YD
3 & 8 - BGREEN 12(9:07 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 12. Catch made by J.Walker at MOH 12. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at MOH 10.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BGREEN 10(8:24 - 3rd) D.Dzioban punts 38 yards to MOH 48 Center-B.Beattie. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 48(8:20 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to MOH 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at MOH 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - MIAOH 46(7:49 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to MOH 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at MOH 40.
|+24 YD
3 & 2 - MIAOH 40(7:09 - 3rd) H.Fannin rushed to MOH 16 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Caldwell at MOH 16.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 16(6:42 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to MOH 16. Catch made by C.Sims at MOH 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at MOH 8.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - MIAOH 8(6:12 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to MOH 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at MOH 3.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MIAOH 3(5:43 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to MOH 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek; R.McWood at MOH 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIAOH 4(5:17 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Sims.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIAOH 4(4:56 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MIAOH 12(4:52 - 3rd) M.Lawler 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Carlson Holder-J.Sauder.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:44 - 3rd) M.Lawler kicks 56 yards from BGN 35 to the MOH 9. J.Walker returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Brown at MOH 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 12(4:37 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 12(4:30 - 3rd) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hardamon at MOH 17.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - BGREEN 17(3:59 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 17. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 17. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Simms at MOH 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 28(3:28 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 28. Catch made by J.Coldiron at MOH 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Oladokun at MOH 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 35(2:49 - 3rd) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by BGN at MOH 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 37(2:00 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hardamon; D.Taylor at MOH 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(1:48 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at MOH 34 for -4 yards (D.Hardamon) A.Smith FUMBLES forced by D.Hardamon. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-D.Brown at MOH 34. Tackled by MOH at MOH 34.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 34(1:11 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to MOH 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at MOH 33.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - MIAOH 33(0:55 - 3rd) M.McDonald pass complete to MOH 33. Catch made by T.Broden at MOH 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 19(0:38 - 3rd) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for T.Broden.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 19(0:34 - 3rd) J.Patterson rushed to MOH 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Wise at MOH 13.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIAOH 13(15:00 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for L.Gazarek.
|No Good
4 & 4 - MIAOH 21(14:56 - 4th) M.Lawler 31 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-G.Carlson Holder-J.Sauder.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - BGREEN 15(14:51 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Bacon at MOH 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BGREEN 21(14:23 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Coldiron.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BGREEN 21(14:07 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Walker.
|Punt
4 & 9 - BGREEN 21(14:01 - 4th) D.Dzioban punts 34 yards to BGN 45 Center-B.Beattie. Downed by MOH.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45(13:52 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for O.Hiliare.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 45(13:48 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 45. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by Y.McKee at MOH 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44(13:32 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to MOH 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Wise at MOH 41.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 41(13:10 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to MOH 41. Catch made by H.Fannin at MOH 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Warren at MOH 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 24(12:28 - 4th) M.McDonald pass complete to MOH 24. Catch made by C.Lewis at MOH 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at MOH 19.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 19(11:56 - 4th) T.Keith rushed to MOH End Zone for 19 yards. T.Keith for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:40 - 4th) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:31 - 4th) M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(11:31 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; B.Roberts at MOH 27.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 27(10:57 - 4th) K.Davis rushed to MOH 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at MOH 26.
|+26 YD
3 & 9 - BGREEN 26(10:21 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to BGN 48 for 26 yards. Tackled by B.Horne at BGN 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48(10:06 - 4th) T.Shelton rushed to BGN 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Anders; D.Brown at BGN 45.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - BGREEN 45(9:22 - 4th) PENALTY on MOH-A.Smith Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - BGREEN 50(8:52 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to BGN 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Hawkins at BGN 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - BGREEN 45(8:22 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to BGN 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Anders at BGN 42.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BGREEN 42(7:32 - 4th) D.Dzioban punts 32 yards to BGN 10 Center-B.Beattie. Fair catch by J.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 10(7:10 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl at BGN 12.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - MIAOH 12(6:36 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to BGN 25 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Warren at BGN 25.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(5:51 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to MOH 30 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Dowell; Y.McKee at MOH 30. PENALTY on BGN-C.Lewis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38(5:29 - 4th) T.Keith rushed to BGN 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Wise; C.Woullard at BGN 41.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 41(4:45 - 4th) M.McDonald rushed to BGN 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders; T.Wise at BGN 40.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MIAOH 40(4:07 - 4th) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald sacked at BGN 34 for -6 yards (C.Suttle)
|Punt
4 & 14 - MIAOH 34(3:30 - 4th) S.Sir punts 41 yards to MOH 25 Center-G.Carlson. Fair catch by J.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(3:23 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to MOH 28 for 3 yards. A.Smith ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BGREEN 28(3:14 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Coldiron.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BGREEN 28(2:51 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Bjorson.
|+6 YD
4 & 7 - BGREEN 28(2:46 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to MOH 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Haire; A.Hawkins at MOH 34.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 34(2:38 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to MOH 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hilton at MOH 29.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BGREEN 29(2:32 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to MOH 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wise; K.Hilton at MOH 29.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - BGREEN 29(2:27 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to MOH 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders at MOH 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23(1:55 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to MOH 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.McWood; J.Warren at MOH 17.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 17(1:07 - 4th) M.McDonald kneels at the MOH 18.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - BGREEN 18(0:41 - 4th) M.McDonald kneels at the MOH 19.
-
CAL
COLO
13
20
OT PACN
-
ARK
BYU
31
21
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
20
28
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
14
13
3rd 11:51
-
GRDWB
LIB
10
14
3rd 14:28 ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
31
28
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
MD
IND
14
17
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
3
10
3rd 7:36 ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
20
10
3rd 10:42 ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
20
14
3rd 11:03 CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
24
13
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
14
10
3rd 11:44 ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
28
3rd 14:50 SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
14
10
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
17
14
2nd 0:51 ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
10
27
2nd 4:00 ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
10
14
2nd 0:11 ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
14
7
2nd 0:49 FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
071.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
RICE
FAU
0
055.5 O/U
-4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
0
051 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
0
050.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
045.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
051 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
0
062.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
0
050.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
056 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
ND
0
054.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
038.5 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
0
069 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
AF
UNLV
0
050 O/U
+10
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
047 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:45pm FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
MRSHL
23
13
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
40
43
Final FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
70
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
34
40
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
30
10
Final CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
34
48
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
17
42
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
21
24
Final ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
42
52
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
13
17
Final ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
14
26
Final BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
49
21
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
17
41
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
20
14
Final
-
BUFF
UMASS
34
7
Final ESP3
-
UCONN
BALLST
21
25
Final ESP3