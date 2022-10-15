Drive Chart
|
|
|ARKST
|USM
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
J. Blackman
1 QB
236 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -23 RuYds
|
F. Gore Jr.
3 RB
96 RuYds, RuTD, 24 ReYds, 2 RECs
Touchdown 10:55
J.Blackman pass complete to USM 22. Catch made by J.Foreman at USM 22. Gain of 22 yards. J.Foreman for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
4:05
pos
6
0
Field Goal 8:15
D.Zvada 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
11
plays
62
yds
5:11
pos
10
0
Touchdown 5:07
Z.Wilcke pass complete to ARKS 23. Catch made by J.Brownlee at ARKS 23. Gain of 23 yards. J.Brownlee for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
60
yds
3:08
pos
10
6
Touchdown 8:02
J.Blackman pass complete to USM 9. Catch made by J.Foreman at USM 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Foreman for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
79
yds
4:59
pos
16
7
Safety 0:09
M.Hunt rushed to USM End Zone for -4 yards. USM FUMBLES out of bounds. SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
19
7
Touchdown 9:20
F.Gore rushed to ARKS End Zone for 30 yards. F.Gore for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
80
yds
2:58
pos
19
13
Touchdown 2:12
J.Dean rushed to ARKS End Zone for 3 yards. J.Dean for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
45
yds
5:49
pos
19
20
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|22
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|286
|345
|Total Plays
|65
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|50
|168
|Rush Attempts
|31
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|236
|177
|Comp. - Att.
|25-34
|17-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|11-90
|6-72
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.3
|4-40.5
|Return Yards
|18
|31
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|3-31
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-19
|0-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|236
|PASS YDS
|177
|
|
|50
|RUSH YDS
|168
|
|
|286
|TOTAL YDS
|345
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|25/34
|236
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|18
|47
|0
|11
|
J. Cross 5 RB
|J. Cross
|4
|27
|0
|11
|
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|3
|1
|0
|4
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|5
|-23
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Flemings 7 WR
|C. Flemings
|5
|3
|52
|0
|18
|
J. Foreman 14 WR
|J. Foreman
|5
|3
|50
|2
|22
|
S. Traore 18 TE
|S. Traore
|6
|5
|50
|0
|23
|
T. Hunt 10 WR
|T. Hunt
|5
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
R. Ealy 28 WR
|R. Ealy
|2
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
J. Cross 5 RB
|J. Cross
|2
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
A. Jones 11 WR
|A. Jones
|2
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
E. Stevenson 12 TE
|E. Stevenson
|2
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 9 S
|T. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Sharpe II 20 RB
|M. Sharpe II
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mincey 0 DL
|J. Mincey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 9 S
|T. Thomas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carmouche 10 LB
|J. Carmouche
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jeffery 33 LB
|C. Jeffery
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 5 LB
|K. Bennett
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|
L. Jones 2 CB
|L. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 11 LB
|J. Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rawls 15 CB
|D. Rawls
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Motley 23 LB
|D. Motley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Bronson 97 DL
|V. Bronson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Straker 21 LB
|M. Straker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Flowers 18 DE
|D. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parks 29 S
|J. Parks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ayers 45 DE
|T. Ayers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Smith 8 S
|E. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Harris 3 CB
|K. Harris
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Zvada 33 K
|D. Zvada
|1/1
|31
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Przystup 92 P
|W. Przystup
|3
|53.0
|1
|61
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|3
|35.7
|2
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|3
|24.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|19
|96
|1
|30
|
J. Dean 28 RB
|J. Dean
|9
|43
|1
|15
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|3
|20
|0
|23
|
A. Willis 11 RB
|A. Willis
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Lange 24 QB
|J. Lange
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Hunt 16 P
|M. Hunt
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Mims 21 WR
|T. Mims
|7
|5
|81
|0
|29
|
J. Brownlee 1 WR
|J. Brownlee
|6
|4
|40
|1
|23
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|4
|2
|24
|0
|13
|
C. Cavallo 33 TE
|C. Cavallo
|4
|3
|20
|0
|15
|
J. Stanley 21 S
|J. Stanley
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Baker 88 TE
|L. Baker
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Caston 15 WR
|J. Caston
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 0 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Stanley 21 S
|J. Stanley
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Scott, Jr. 2 DB
|E. Scott, Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahaffey 99 DE
|J. Mahaffey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 3 S
|T. Knight
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 95 DT
|Q. Bivens
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clemons 8 LB
|J. Clemons
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jones 5 S
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Doss 79 OL
|T. Doss
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Caraway Jr. 12 CB
|M. Caraway Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ratcliff 93 DL
|J. Ratcliff
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Quewon 7 DL
|D. Quewon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Daniel 1 S
|L. Daniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gill 31 LB
|D. Gill
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cooley 97 DT
|A. Cooley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Toles 17 DB
|B. Toles
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hunt 16 P
|M. Hunt
|4
|40.5
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|3
|10.3
|30
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by A.Jones at ARKS 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 35. PENALTY on USM-USM Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(14:39 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 35(14:21 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 35. Catch made by T.Hunt at ARKS 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at ARKS 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(14:03 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Habas E.Scott at ARKS 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 49(13:30 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to USM 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Scott D.Gill at USM 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - ARKST 47(12:39 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 47. Catch made by E.Stevenson at USM 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 41.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 41(11:59 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 41. Catch made by C.Flemings at USM 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at USM 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 24(11:07 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 24. Catch made by J.Lang at USM 24. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Scott S.Latham at USM 22.
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 22(10:31 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 22. Catch made by J.Foreman at USM 22. Gain of 22 yards. J.Foreman for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:55 - 1st) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 1st) ARKS kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(10:55 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at USM 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - USM 27(10:27 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 27. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at USM 28.
|+23 YD
3 & 7 - USM 28(9:43 - 1st) Z.Wilcke scrambles to ARKS 49 for 23 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 49(9:13 - 1st) PENALTY on ARKS-J.Mincey Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - USM 44(8:58 - 1st) C.Pittman rushed to ARKS 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 41.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - USM 41(8:32 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 37 for yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 37. PENALTY on USM-USM Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - USM 44(8:26 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for F.Gore.
|Penalty
3 & 17 - USM 44(8:15 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - USM 49(8:10 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 7 - USM 46(8:05 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass INTERCEPTED at ARKS 41. Intercepted by K.Harris at ARKS 41. Tackled by T.Doss at ARKS 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(7:56 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 45(7:49 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff at ARKS 46.
|Sack
3 & 9 - ARKST 46(7:12 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 40 for -6 yards (J.Stanley)
|Punt
4 & 15 - ARKST 40(6:37 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 36 yards to USM 24 Center-ARKS. N.Brooks returned punt from the USM 24. Tackled by D.Motley J.Bullard at USM 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 28(6:26 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 28(6:20 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers J.Carmouche at USM 28.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - USM 28(5:42 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for F.Gore. PENALTY on ARKS-K.Bennett Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 43(5:36 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jeffery at USM 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - USM 48(5:00 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Smith C.Jeffery at ARKS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 46(4:27 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for L.Baker.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - USM 46(4:20 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris L.Jones at ARKS 42.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - USM 42(3:39 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to ARKS 42. Catch made by T.Mims at ARKS 42. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 43.
|Punt
4 & 7 - USM 43(3:04 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 43 yards to ARKS End Zone Center-USM. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(2:55 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 20. Catch made by B.Snead at ARKS 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jones J.Clemons at ARKS 20.
|-7 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 20(2:29 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 13 for -7 yards. Tackled by J.Clemons B.Toles at ARKS 13.
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - ARKST 13(1:57 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 13. Catch made by R.Ealy at ARKS 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at ARKS 20.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARKST 20(1:16 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 50 yards to USM 30 Center-ARKS. N.Brooks returned punt from the USM 30. Tackled by ARKS at USM 27. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - USM 32(1:00 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 32. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 32. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARKS 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 41(0:45 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey C.Jeffery at ARKS 36.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - USM 36(0:14 - 1st) Z.Wilcke rushed to ARKS 38 for -2 yards. USM FUMBLES forced by ARKS. Fumble RECOVERED by USM-USM at ARKS 38. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 38.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - USM 38(15:00 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Jones at ARKS 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 27(14:28 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for C.Pittman.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - USM 27(14:23 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to ARKS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 26.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - USM 26(13:56 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for USM. PENALTY on USM-C.Wright Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - USM 36(13:38 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 19 - USM 36(13:33 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 30 yards to ARKS 6 Center-USM. Downed by A.Willis.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 6(13:26 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 6. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 11.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARKST 11(12:15 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 11.
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 11(11:58 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 11. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 11. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 29.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(11:44 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey at ARKS 27.
|+17 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 27(11:13 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 27. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by L.Daniel at ARKS 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(10:52 - 2nd) J.Blackman rushed to USM 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at USM 48.
|+13 YD
2 & 2 - ARKST 48(10:40 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 48. Catch made by S.Traore at USM 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(9:39 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt. PENALTY on USM-E.Scott Defensive Pass Interference 18 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 17(9:37 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 17. Catch made by E.Stevenson at USM 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 17(9:11 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to USM 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 14.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARKST 14(8:26 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - ARKST 21(8:18 - 2nd) D.Zvada 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(8:15 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 25. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 46.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 46(7:27 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 48.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - USM 48(6:55 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for T.Mims. PENALTY on ARKS-T.Thomas Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 33(6:48 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson K.Bennett at ARKS 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - USM 27(6:08 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to ARKS 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche J.Harris at ARKS 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - USM 25(5:37 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey J.Harris at ARKS 23.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - USM 23(5:21 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to ARKS 23. Catch made by J.Brownlee at ARKS 23. Gain of 23 yards. J.Brownlee for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:07 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 30 yards from USM 35 to the ARKS 35. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(5:07 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at ARKS 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 37(4:37 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 37. Catch made by T.Hunt at ARKS 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Caraway at ARKS 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(4:16 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey A.Cooley at ARKS 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - ARKST 47(3:45 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 47. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at USM 50.
|Sack
3 & 8 - ARKST 50(3:13 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 42 for -8 yards (D.Quewon)
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARKST 42(2:57 - 2nd) W.Przystup punts 48 yards to USM 10 Center-ARKS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 10(2:53 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to USM 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARKS at USM 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - USM 16(2:38 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by ARKS at USM 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 24(1:58 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for USM.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - USM 24(1:49 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at USM 37.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - USM 37(1:44 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 37. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Jeffery at ARKS 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 46(1:30 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to ARKS 46. Catch made by L.Baker at ARKS 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Rawls K.Bennett at ARKS 41.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - USM 41(1:18 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett C.Jeffery at ARKS 41.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - USM 41(0:52 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for L.Baker.
|+9 YD
4 & 5 - USM 41(0:37 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to ARKS 41. Catch made by T.Mims at ARKS 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 32.
|Int
1 & 10 - USM 32(0:22 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass INTERCEPTED at ARKS 10. Intercepted by E.Smith at ARKS 10. Tackled by T.Doss at ARKS 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(0:11 - 2nd) J.Blackman kneels at the ARKS 23.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at USM 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - USM 29(14:34 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 29. Catch made by J.Stanley at USM 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at USM 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - USM 34(14:03 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARKS at USM 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - USM 34(13:09 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 45 yards to ARKS 21 Center-USM. Fair catch by J.Lang.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 21(13:01 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley S.Latham at ARKS 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 22(12:25 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 22. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at ARKS 28.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 28(11:55 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 28. Catch made by A.Jones at ARKS 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(11:25 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens J.Ratcliff at ARKS 32.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 32(10:48 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 32. Catch made by J.Cross at ARKS 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at ARKS 43.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(10:28 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 43. Catch made by S.Traore at USM 43. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 34.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 34(9:50 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 34. Catch made by R.Ealy at USM 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 19(9:34 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to USM 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - ARKST 11(8:39 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to USM 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley J.Mahaffey at USM 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - ARKST 9(8:29 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 9. Catch made by J.Foreman at USM 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Foreman for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:02 - 3rd) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 25(8:02 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 38 for yards. Tackled by ARKS at USM 38. PENALTY on USM-USM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 20 - USM 15(7:55 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 15. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 15. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at USM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - USM 30(7:26 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Flowers D.Motley at USM 30.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - USM 30(6:51 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 30. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 30. Gain of yards. Tackled by ARKS at USM 30. PENALTY on USM-USM Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 20 - USM 15(6:12 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 14 for -1 yards (K.Bennett)
|Punt
4 & 21 - USM 14(4:25 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 44 yards to ARKS 42 Center-USM. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 42. Tackled by USM at ARKS 41. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(5:19 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 35(4:56 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at ARKS 36.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 36(4:13 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(3:53 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to USM 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at USM 46.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 46(3:19 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 46. Catch made by M.Sharpe at USM 46. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - ARKST 49(2:39 - 3rd) J.Cross rushed to USM 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at USM 43.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARKST 43(2:13 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 43(1:58 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 35 yards to USM 8 Center-ARKS. Downed by J.Bullard.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 8(1:49 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARKS at USM 8.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 8(1:25 - 3rd) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for C.Cavallo.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - USM 8(1:18 - 3rd) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for F.Gore.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - USM 8(1:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on USM-USM False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
4 & 14 - USM 4(0:09 - 3rd) M.Hunt rushed to USM End Zone for -4 yards. USM FUMBLES out of bounds. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois kicks 7 yards from ARKS 20 to the ARKS 13. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by USM at ARKS 32.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 32(0:28 - 3rd) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(0:13 - 3rd) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 49(15:00 - 4th) J.Cross rushed to USM 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 49.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - ARKST 49(14:11 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to USM 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 42.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(13:59 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to USM 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 44(13:45 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 44. Catch made by J.Cross at USM 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 36.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARKST 36(13:18 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - ARKST 36(12:30 - 4th) PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ARKST 41(12:30 - 4th) R.Hanson punts 36 yards to USM 5 Center-ARKS. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 5(12:18 - 4th) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for USM. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 20(12:13 - 4th) J.Lange pass complete to USM 20. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at USM 22.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - USM 22(11:47 - 4th) J.Lange pass complete to USM 22. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at USM 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 35(11:35 - 4th) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for USM.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - USM 35(11:02 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to USM 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at USM 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USM 47(10:47 - 4th) J.Lange pass complete to USM 47. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 45.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - USM 45(10:23 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to ARKS 30 for 15 yards. Tackled by L.Jones M.Straker at ARKS 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 30(10:13 - 4th) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 30(9:35 - 4th) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
|+30 YD
3 & 10 - USM 30(9:31 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to ARKS End Zone for 30 yards. F.Gore for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:20 - 4th) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:20 - 4th) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ARKS End Zone. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by USM at ARKS 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(9:12 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 24.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARKST 24(8:55 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Lang.
|Sack
3 & 6 - ARKST 24(8:30 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 14 for -10 yards (Q.Bivens)
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARKST 14(8:30 - 4th) W.Przystup punts 61 yards to USM 25 Center-ARKS. N.Brooks returned punt from the USM 25. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 45.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 45(8:01 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to ARKS 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - USM 40(7:33 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to ARKS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jeffery K.Bennett at ARKS 38.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - USM 38(7:12 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35(6:27 - 4th) J.Lange pass complete to ARKS 35. Catch made by F.Gore at ARKS 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 24(5:27 - 4th) J.Lange pass complete to ARKS 24. Catch made by J.Brownlee at ARKS 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARKS 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - USM 17(5:10 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to ARKS 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 15.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - USM 15(4:52 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to ARKS 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Motley K.Bennett at ARKS 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 14(4:02 - 4th) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - USM 14(3:57 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey at ARKS 13.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - USM 13(3:12 - 4th) J.Lange scrambles to ARKS 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey at ARKS 7.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - USM 7(2:51 - 4th) J.Lange pass complete to ARKS 7. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ARKS 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - USM 3(2:42 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to ARKS End Zone for 3 yards. J.Dean for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:12 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for USM. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 4th) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ARKS End Zone. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by USM at ARKS 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(2:06 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 33. Catch made by T.Hunt at ARKS 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Scott D.Gill at ARKS 39.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ARKST 39(1:37 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - ARKST 39(1:39 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 39. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 39. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 42(1:34 - 4th) PENALTY on ARKS-M.Thomas False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ARKST 47(1:34 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - ARKST 47(1:29 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|Sack
3 & 15 - ARKST 47(1:23 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 46 for -7 yards (J.Clemons)
|Penalty
4 & 22 - ARKST 46(1:19 - 4th) PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
4 & 27 - ARKST 41(1:19 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 41(1:08 - 4th) J.Lange kneels at the ARKS 42.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - USM 42(0:31 - 4th) J.Lange kneels at the ARKS 43.
