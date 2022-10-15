Drive Chart
ARKST
USM

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
J. Blackman 1 QB
236 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -23 RuYds
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
96 RuYds, RuTD, 24 ReYds, 2 RECs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 10:55
J.Blackman pass complete to USM 22. Catch made by J.Foreman at USM 22. Gain of 22 yards. J.Foreman for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
4:05
pos
6
0
Point After TD 10:55
D.Zvada extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 8:15
D.Zvada 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
11
plays
62
yds
5:11
pos
10
0
Touchdown 5:07
Z.Wilcke pass complete to ARKS 23. Catch made by J.Brownlee at ARKS 23. Gain of 23 yards. J.Brownlee for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
60
yds
3:08
pos
10
6
Point After TD 5:07
B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 8:02
J.Blackman pass complete to USM 9. Catch made by J.Foreman at USM 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Foreman for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
79
yds
4:59
pos
16
7
Point After TD 8:02
D.Zvada extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Safety 0:09
M.Hunt rushed to USM End Zone for -4 yards. USM FUMBLES out of bounds. SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
19
7
4th Quarter
Touchdown 9:20
F.Gore rushed to ARKS End Zone for 30 yards. F.Gore for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
80
yds
2:58
pos
19
13
Point After TD 9:20
B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
14
Touchdown 2:12
J.Dean rushed to ARKS End Zone for 3 yards. J.Dean for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
45
yds
5:49
pos
19
20
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:12
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for USM. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
19
20
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 22
Rushing 5 11
Passing 14 8
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 6-14 6-14
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 286 345
Total Plays 65 69
Avg Gain 4.4 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 50 168
Rush Attempts 31 37
Avg Rush Yards 1.6 4.5
Yards Passing 236 177
Comp. - Att. 25-34 17-32
Yards Per Pass 5.4 5.3
Penalties - Yards 11-90 6-72
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 6-44.3 4-40.5
Return Yards 18 31
Punts - Returns 1--1 3-31
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-19 0-0
Safeties 1 0
1234T
Arkansas State 2-5 739019
Southern Miss 3-3 0701320
Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium Hattiesburg, MS
 236 PASS YDS 177
50 RUSH YDS 168
286 TOTAL YDS 345
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Blackman  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.5% 236 2 0 151.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.5% 1459 9 1 151.5
J. Blackman 25/34 236 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Lang  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 266 2
J. Lang 18 47 0 11
J. Cross  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 28 0
J. Cross 4 27 0 11
B. Snead  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 276 6
B. Snead 3 1 0 4
J. Blackman  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 -35 2
J. Blackman 5 -23 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Flemings  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 300 1
C. Flemings 5 3 52 0 18
J. Foreman  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 50 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 216 2
J. Foreman 5 3 50 2 22
S. Traore  18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 366 2
S. Traore 6 5 50 0 23
T. Hunt  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 102 2
T. Hunt 5 3 27 0 11
R. Ealy  28 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
R. Ealy 2 2 22 0 15
J. Cross  5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 8 0
J. Cross 2 2 19 0 11
A. Jones  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 135 0
A. Jones 2 2 13 0 10
E. Stevenson  12 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 50 0
E. Stevenson 2 2 6 0 6
J. Lang  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 154 2
J. Lang 2 1 2 0 2
B. Snead  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 46 0
B. Snead 1 1 0 0 0
T. Thomas  9 S
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Thomas 1 0 0 0 0
M. Sharpe II  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Sharpe II 1 1 -5 0 -5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Mincey  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Mincey 4-0 0.0 0
T. Thomas  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Thomas 4-0 0.0 0
J. Carmouche  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Carmouche 3-1 0.0 0
C. Jeffery  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
C. Jeffery 3-3 0.0 0
K. Bennett  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 1.0
K. Bennett 2-4 1.0 0
L. Jones  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Jones 2-1 0.0 0
J. Harris  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Harris 2-2 0.0 0
D. Rawls  15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Rawls 1-0 0.0 0
D. Motley  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Motley 1-1 0.0 0
V. Bronson  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Bronson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Straker  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Straker 1-1 0.0 0
D. Flowers  18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Flowers 1-0 0.0 0
J. Parks  29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Parks 1-0 0.0 0
T. Ayers  45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ayers 1-0 0.0 0
E. Smith  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Smith 1-0 0.0 1
K. Harris  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Harris 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Zvada  33 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
9/9 21/21
D. Zvada 1/1 31 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Przystup  92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 53.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 0 0
W. Przystup 3 53.0 1 61
R. Hanson  48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 35.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 0 0
R. Hanson 3 35.7 2 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lang  2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 98 1
J. Lang 3 24.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lang 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 8.0 56 0
J. Lang 1 -1.0 -1 0
Southern Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilcke  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 132 1 2 106.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 660 5 4 119.0
Z. Wilcke 11/20 132 1 2
J. Lange  24 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 45 0 0 81.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 27 0 0 326.8
J. Lange 6/12 45 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 96 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 381 3
F. Gore Jr. 19 96 1 30
J. Dean  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 41 0
J. Dean 9 43 1 15
Z. Wilcke  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 21 0
Z. Wilcke 3 20 0 23
A. Willis  11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
A. Willis 1 6 0 6
J. Lange  24 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
J. Lange 1 6 0 6
C. Pittman  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -2 0
C. Pittman 1 3 0 3
M. Hunt  16 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
M. Hunt 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Mims  21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
T. Mims 7 5 81 0 29
J. Brownlee  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 330 3
J. Brownlee 6 4 40 1 23
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 40 0
F. Gore Jr. 4 2 24 0 13
C. Cavallo  33 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 54 0
C. Cavallo 4 3 20 0 15
J. Stanley  21 S
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Stanley 1 1 5 0 5
L. Baker  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
L. Baker 3 1 5 0 5
J. Caston  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 262 3
J. Caston 1 1 2 0 2
C. Pittman  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Pittman 1 0 0 0 0
D. Jones  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 0
D. Jones 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Stanley  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Stanley 6-0 1.0 0
E. Scott, Jr.  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Scott, Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
J. Mahaffey  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Mahaffey 2-1 0.0 0
C. Harrell  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Harrell 2-0 0.0 0
T. Knight  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Knight 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Bivens  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
Q. Bivens 2-0 1.0 0
A. Habas  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Habas 2-0 0.0 0
J. Clemons  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Clemons 2-1 1.0 0
J. Jones  5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
T. Doss  79 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Doss 2-0 0.0 0
M. Caraway Jr.  12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Caraway Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ratcliff  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Ratcliff 1-1 0.0 0
D. Quewon  7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Quewon 1-0 1.0 0
L. Daniel  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Daniel 1-0 0.0 0
S. Latham  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Latham 1-2 0.0 0
N. Brooks  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gill  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Gill 1-2 0.0 0
A. Cooley  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Cooley 0-1 0.0 0
B. Toles  17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Toles 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Bourgeois  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
7/8 15/15
B. Bourgeois 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hunt  16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 0 0
M. Hunt 4 40.5 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Brooks 0 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 10.3 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 17.7 177 0
N. Brooks 3 10.3 30 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARKST 25 4:05 9 75 TD
7:56 ARKST 45 1:30 3 -5 Punt
2:55 ARKST 20 1:55 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 ARKST 7 5:11 11 80 FG
5:07 ARKST 35 2:14 5 7 Punt
0:11 ARKST 25 0:11 1 -2 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 ARKST 21 4:59 10 79 TD
5:19 ARKST 32 3:30 7 26 Punt
0:50 ARKST 32 3:32 7 27 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:20 ARKST 20 1:19 3 -6 Punt
2:12 ARKST 33 1:04 7 8 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:55 USM 25 2:59 6 29 INT
6:26 USM 28 3:31 7 29 Punt
1:00 USM 32 2:34 7 32 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:15 USM 25 3:08 6 75 TD
2:53 USM 10 2:42 10 58 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USM 25 1:59 3 9 Punt
8:02 USM 25 2:43 3 -11 Punt
1:49 USM 8 0:59 4 -8 Safety
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 USM 5 2:58 9 95 TD
8:01 ARKST 45 5:49 12 45 TD
1:08 ARKST 41 1:08 2 -2 Game

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(15:00 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by A.Jones at ARKS 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 35. PENALTY on USM-USM Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 35
(14:39 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 35.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 35
(14:21 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 35. Catch made by T.Hunt at ARKS 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at ARKS 45.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 45
(14:03 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Habas E.Scott at ARKS 49.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 49
(13:30 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to USM 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Scott D.Gill at USM 47.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - ARKST 47
(12:39 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 47. Catch made by E.Stevenson at USM 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 41.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 41
(11:59 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 41. Catch made by C.Flemings at USM 41. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at USM 24.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 24
(11:07 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 24. Catch made by J.Lang at USM 24. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Scott S.Latham at USM 22.
+22 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 22
(10:31 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 22. Catch made by J.Foreman at USM 22. Gain of 22 yards. J.Foreman for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:55 - 1st) D.Zvada extra point is good.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Interception (6 plays, 29 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:55 - 1st) ARKS kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(10:55 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at USM 27.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - USM 27
(10:27 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 27. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at USM 28.
+23 YD
3 & 7 - USM 28
(9:43 - 1st) Z.Wilcke scrambles to ARKS 49 for 23 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 49.
Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 49
(9:13 - 1st) PENALTY on ARKS-J.Mincey Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
+3 YD
1 & 5 - USM 44
(8:58 - 1st) C.Pittman rushed to ARKS 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 41.
No Gain
2 & 2 - USM 41
(8:32 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 37 for yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 37. PENALTY on USM-USM Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 17 - USM 44
(8:26 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for F.Gore.
Penalty
3 & 17 - USM 44
(8:15 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 12 - USM 49
(8:10 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Int
3 & 7 - USM 46
(8:05 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass INTERCEPTED at ARKS 41. Intercepted by K.Harris at ARKS 41. Tackled by T.Doss at ARKS 45.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 45
(7:56 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 45
(7:49 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff at ARKS 46.
Sack
3 & 9 - ARKST 46
(7:12 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 40 for -6 yards (J.Stanley)
Punt
4 & 15 - ARKST 40
(6:37 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 36 yards to USM 24 Center-ARKS. N.Brooks returned punt from the USM 24. Tackled by D.Motley J.Bullard at USM 28.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 28
(6:26 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 28
(6:20 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers J.Carmouche at USM 28.
Penalty
3 & 10 - USM 28
(5:42 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for F.Gore. PENALTY on ARKS-K.Bennett Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 43
(5:36 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jeffery at USM 48.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - USM 48
(5:00 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Smith C.Jeffery at ARKS 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 46
(4:27 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for L.Baker.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - USM 46
(4:20 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris L.Jones at ARKS 42.
-1 YD
3 & 6 - USM 42
(3:39 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to ARKS 42. Catch made by T.Mims at ARKS 42. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 43.
Punt
4 & 7 - USM 43
(3:04 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 43 yards to ARKS End Zone Center-USM. Touchback.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 20
(2:55 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 20. Catch made by B.Snead at ARKS 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jones J.Clemons at ARKS 20.
-7 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 20
(2:29 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 13 for -7 yards. Tackled by J.Clemons B.Toles at ARKS 13.
+7 YD
3 & 17 - ARKST 13
(1:57 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 13. Catch made by R.Ealy at ARKS 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at ARKS 20.
Punt
4 & 10 - ARKST 20
(1:16 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 50 yards to USM 30 Center-ARKS. N.Brooks returned punt from the USM 30. Tackled by ARKS at USM 27. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (7 plays, 32 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
+27 YD
1 & 10 - USM 32
(1:00 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 32. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 32. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARKS 41.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 41
(0:45 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey C.Jeffery at ARKS 36.
-2 YD
2 & 5 - USM 36
(0:14 - 1st) Z.Wilcke rushed to ARKS 38 for -2 yards. USM FUMBLES forced by ARKS. Fumble RECOVERED by USM-USM at ARKS 38. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 38.
+11 YD
3 & 7 - USM 38
(15:00 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Jones at ARKS 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 27
(14:28 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for C.Pittman.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - USM 27
(14:23 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to ARKS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 26.
Penalty
3 & 9 - USM 26
(13:56 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for USM. PENALTY on USM-C.Wright Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 19 - USM 36
(13:38 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
Punt
4 & 19 - USM 36
(13:33 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 30 yards to ARKS 6 Center-USM. Downed by A.Willis.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 80 yards, 5:11 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 6
(13:26 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 6. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 11.
No Gain
2 & 6 - ARKST 11
(12:15 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 11.
+18 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 11
(11:58 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 11. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 11. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 29.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 29
(11:44 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey at ARKS 27.
+17 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 27
(11:13 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 27. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by L.Daniel at ARKS 44.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 44
(10:52 - 2nd) J.Blackman rushed to USM 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at USM 48.
+13 YD
2 & 2 - ARKST 48
(10:40 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 48. Catch made by S.Traore at USM 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 35.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 35
(9:39 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt. PENALTY on USM-E.Scott Defensive Pass Interference 18 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 17
(9:37 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 17. Catch made by E.Stevenson at USM 17. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 17.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 17
(9:11 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to USM 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 14.
No Gain
3 & 7 - ARKST 14
(8:26 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - ARKST 21
(8:18 - 2nd) D.Zvada 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:15 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(8:15 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 25. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 46.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 46
(7:27 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 48.
Penalty
2 & 12 - USM 48
(6:55 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for T.Mims. PENALTY on ARKS-T.Thomas Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 33
(6:48 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson K.Bennett at ARKS 27.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - USM 27
(6:08 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to ARKS 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche J.Harris at ARKS 25.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - USM 25
(5:37 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey J.Harris at ARKS 23.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - USM 23
(5:21 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to ARKS 23. Catch made by J.Brownlee at ARKS 23. Gain of 23 yards. J.Brownlee for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:07 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (5 plays, 7 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:07 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 30 yards from USM 35 to the ARKS 35. Out of bounds.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 35
(5:07 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at ARKS 37.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 37
(4:37 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 37. Catch made by T.Hunt at ARKS 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Caraway at ARKS 48.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 48
(4:16 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey A.Cooley at ARKS 47.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - ARKST 47
(3:45 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 47. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at USM 50.
Sack
3 & 8 - ARKST 50
(3:13 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 42 for -8 yards (D.Quewon)
Punt
4 & 16 - ARKST 42
(2:57 - 2nd) W.Przystup punts 48 yards to USM 10 Center-ARKS. Out of bounds.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Interception (10 plays, 58 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 10
(2:53 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to USM 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARKS at USM 16.
+8 YD
2 & 4 - USM 16
(2:38 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by ARKS at USM 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 24
(1:58 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for USM.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - USM 24
(1:49 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at USM 37.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - USM 37
(1:44 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 37. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Jeffery at ARKS 46.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 46
(1:30 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to ARKS 46. Catch made by L.Baker at ARKS 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Rawls K.Bennett at ARKS 41.
No Gain
2 & 5 - USM 41
(1:18 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett C.Jeffery at ARKS 41.
No Gain
3 & 5 - USM 41
(0:52 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for L.Baker.
+9 YD
4 & 5 - USM 41
(0:37 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to ARKS 41. Catch made by T.Mims at ARKS 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 32.
Int
1 & 10 - USM 32
(0:22 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass INTERCEPTED at ARKS 10. Intercepted by E.Smith at ARKS 10. Tackled by T.Doss at ARKS 25.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - End of Half (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(0:11 - 2nd) J.Blackman kneels at the ARKS 23.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(15:00 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at USM 29.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - USM 29
(14:34 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 29. Catch made by J.Stanley at USM 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at USM 34.
No Gain
3 & 1 - USM 34
(14:03 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARKS at USM 34.
Punt
4 & 1 - USM 34
(13:09 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 45 yards to ARKS 21 Center-USM. Fair catch by J.Lang.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 79 yards, 4:59 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 21
(13:01 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley S.Latham at ARKS 22.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 22
(12:25 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 22. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at ARKS 28.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 28
(11:55 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 28. Catch made by A.Jones at ARKS 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 31.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 31
(11:25 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens J.Ratcliff at ARKS 32.
+11 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 32
(10:48 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 32. Catch made by J.Cross at ARKS 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at ARKS 43.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43
(10:28 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 43. Catch made by S.Traore at USM 43. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 34.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 34
(9:50 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 34. Catch made by R.Ealy at USM 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 19.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 19
(9:34 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to USM 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 11.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - ARKST 11
(8:39 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to USM 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley J.Mahaffey at USM 9.
+9 YD
1 & Goal - ARKST 9
(8:29 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 9. Catch made by J.Foreman at USM 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Foreman for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:02 - 3rd) D.Zvada extra point is good.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:02 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 25
(8:02 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 38 for yards. Tackled by ARKS at USM 38. PENALTY on USM-USM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 20 - USM 15
(7:55 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 15. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 15. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at USM 30.
No Gain
2 & 5 - USM 30
(7:26 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Flowers D.Motley at USM 30.
Penalty
3 & 5 - USM 30
(6:51 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 30. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 30. Gain of yards. Tackled by ARKS at USM 30. PENALTY on USM-USM Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
3 & 20 - USM 15
(6:12 - 3rd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke sacked at USM 14 for -1 yards (K.Bennett)
Punt
4 & 21 - USM 14
(4:25 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 44 yards to ARKS 42 Center-USM. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 42. Tackled by USM at ARKS 41. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 31
(5:19 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 35.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 35
(4:56 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at ARKS 36.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 36
(4:13 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 43.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43
(3:53 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to USM 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at USM 46.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 46
(3:19 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 46. Catch made by M.Sharpe at USM 46. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 49.
+8 YD
2 & 15 - ARKST 49
(2:39 - 3rd) J.Cross rushed to USM 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at USM 43.
No Gain
3 & 7 - ARKST 43
(2:13 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 43
(1:58 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 35 yards to USM 8 Center-ARKS. Downed by J.Bullard.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Safety (4 plays, -8 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 8
(1:49 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARKS at USM 8.
No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 8
(1:25 - 3rd) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for C.Cavallo.
No Gain
3 & 10 - USM 8
(1:18 - 3rd) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for F.Gore.
Penalty
4 & 10 - USM 8
(1:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on USM-USM False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
-4 YD
4 & 14 - USM 4
(0:09 - 3rd) M.Hunt rushed to USM End Zone for -4 yards. USM FUMBLES out of bounds. SAFETY.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:50 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois kicks 7 yards from ARKS 20 to the ARKS 13. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by USM at ARKS 32.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 32
(0:28 - 3rd) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 43.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43
(0:13 - 3rd) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 49.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 49
(15:00 - 4th) J.Cross rushed to USM 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 49.
+7 YD
3 & 2 - ARKST 49
(14:11 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to USM 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 42.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 42
(13:59 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to USM 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 44.
+8 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 44
(13:45 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to USM 44. Catch made by J.Cross at USM 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 36.
No Gain
3 & 4 - ARKST 36
(13:18 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
Penalty
4 & 4 - ARKST 36
(12:30 - 4th) PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
Punt
4 & 9 - ARKST 41
(12:30 - 4th) R.Hanson punts 36 yards to USM 5 Center-ARKS. Fair catch by N.Brooks.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 95 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 5
(12:18 - 4th) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for USM. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 20
(12:13 - 4th) J.Lange pass complete to USM 20. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at USM 22.
+13 YD
2 & 8 - USM 22
(11:47 - 4th) J.Lange pass complete to USM 22. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at USM 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 35
(11:35 - 4th) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for USM.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - USM 35
(11:02 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to USM 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at USM 47.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - USM 47
(10:47 - 4th) J.Lange pass complete to USM 47. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 45.
+15 YD
2 & 2 - USM 45
(10:23 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to ARKS 30 for 15 yards. Tackled by L.Jones M.Straker at ARKS 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 30
(10:13 - 4th) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 30
(9:35 - 4th) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
+30 YD
3 & 10 - USM 30
(9:31 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to ARKS End Zone for 30 yards. F.Gore for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:20 - 4th) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:20 - 4th) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ARKS End Zone. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by USM at ARKS 20.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 20
(9:12 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by USM at ARKS 24.
No Gain
2 & 6 - ARKST 24
(8:55 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Lang.
Sack
3 & 6 - ARKST 24
(8:30 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 14 for -10 yards (Q.Bivens)
Punt
4 & 16 - ARKST 14
(8:30 - 4th) W.Przystup punts 61 yards to USM 25 Center-ARKS. N.Brooks returned punt from the USM 25. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 45.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 45 yards, 5:49 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 45
(8:01 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to ARKS 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 40.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - USM 40
(7:33 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to ARKS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jeffery K.Bennett at ARKS 38.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - USM 38
(7:12 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 35.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35
(6:27 - 4th) J.Lange pass complete to ARKS 35. Catch made by F.Gore at ARKS 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 24.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 24
(5:27 - 4th) J.Lange pass complete to ARKS 24. Catch made by J.Brownlee at ARKS 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARKS 17.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - USM 17
(5:10 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to ARKS 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 15.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - USM 15
(4:52 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to ARKS 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Motley K.Bennett at ARKS 14.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 14
(4:02 - 4th) J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - USM 14
(3:57 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to ARKS 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey at ARKS 13.
+6 YD
3 & 9 - USM 13
(3:12 - 4th) J.Lange scrambles to ARKS 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey at ARKS 7.
+4 YD
4 & Goal - USM 7
(2:51 - 4th) J.Lange pass complete to ARKS 7. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ARKS 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 3.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - USM 3
(2:42 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to ARKS End Zone for 3 yards. J.Dean for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(2:12 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Lange steps back to pass. J.Lange pass incomplete intended for USM. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Downs (7 plays, 8 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:12 - 4th) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ARKS End Zone. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by USM at ARKS 33.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 33
(2:06 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 33. Catch made by T.Hunt at ARKS 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Scott D.Gill at ARKS 39.
No Gain
2 & 4 - ARKST 39
(1:37 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
+19 YD
3 & 4 - ARKST 39
(1:39 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 39. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 39. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 42.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 42
(1:34 - 4th) PENALTY on ARKS-M.Thomas False Start 5 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 15 - ARKST 47
(1:34 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
No Gain
2 & 15 - ARKST 47
(1:29 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
Sack
3 & 15 - ARKST 47
(1:23 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 46 for -7 yards (J.Clemons)
Penalty
4 & 22 - ARKST 46
(1:19 - 4th) PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS False Start 5 yards accepted.
No Gain
4 & 27 - ARKST 41
(1:19 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - End of Game (2 plays, -2 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 41
(1:08 - 4th) J.Lange kneels at the ARKS 42.
No Gain
2 & 11 - USM 42
(0:31 - 4th) J.Lange kneels at the ARKS 43.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola