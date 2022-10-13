|
|
|BAYLOR
|WVU
Mathis runs for 163, Legg's FG lifts WVU over Baylor 43-40
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Tony Mathis rushed for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns and Casey Legg kicked a 22-yard field goal with 33 seconds left to lift West Virginia to a 43-40 victory over Baylor on Thursday night.
Mathis came up big in the absence of West Virginia's leading rusher, CJ Donaldson, who was ruled out of the game after entering the concussion protocol during a loss at Texas on Oct. 1.
Mathis said he put no extra pressure on himself to perform in Donaldson's absence.
''I just went through the same routine I do every week and just bought into it with what the coaches were telling me,'' Mathis said.
Mathis scored on a 34-yard run with 7:05 left and set up the winning field goal with a 37-yard run to the Baylor 8. He surpassed his previous best of 118 yards against Kansas last year.
''He was decisive,'' West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. ''And that's where he hasn't been this year.''
West Virginia (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) compiled 217 rushing yards.
Baylor had one last chance starting from its 23-yard line. But backup quarterback Kyron Drones threw two incompletions and was tackled near midfield on a scramble as time ran out.
Defending Big 12 champion Baylor (3-3, 2-2) lost its second straight game despite rolling up 590 yards of offense.
The Bears lost starting quarterback Blake Shapen in the third quarter when he slid at the end of a scramble and took a helmet-to-helmet hit from West Virginia's Andrew Wilson-Lamp. Wilson-Lamp was flagged for targeting. The call was upheld upon review and Wilson-Lamp was ejected. Shapen left the field, went to a medical tent to be evaluated and did not return.
Baylor coach Dave Aranda said Shapen and injured running back Craig Williams will get examined on Friday ''and we should have an idea after that.''
Shapen completed 14 of 22 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns.
Drones replaced Shapen and led Baylor on two touchdown drives. After Qualan Jones scored on a 2-yard run with 13:39 remaining, West Virginia's Dante Stills blocked the extra-point kick, teammate Jacolby Spells picked up the loose ball and ran the length of the field to give the Mountaineers two points. Baylor still led at that point 37-33.
After Mathis' long scoring run, Baylor squandered several TD chances.
West Virginia safety Aubrey Burks intercepted Drones at the West Virginia 19. Dillon Doyle got the ball back for the Bears with an interception of JT Daniels at the West Virginia 26 with 3:12 remaining. But Baylor had to settle for John Mayers' 44-yard field goal with 1:40 left to tie the game at 40, setting up the Mountaineers' winning drive.
Legg is a perfect 8 of 8 on field goal tries this season.
''Great job by West Virginia and coach Brown, their fight and execution really showed up tonight,'' Aranda said.
BACK FROM THE BRINK
Brown has heard plenty of speculation about how his team is in a lull this season. But after starting 0-2, West Virginia has won three of its last four.
''I'm proud of our group,'' he said. ''We overcame adversity. I think `the demise' is kind of getting ahead of itself.''
BIG PLAY RECEIVERS
Baylor's Gavin Holmes set career highs with seven catches for 210 yards. West Virginia's Kaden Prather had eight catches for the second straight game and set a career high with 109 yards. Both had a TD catch.
LONG SCORES
Baylor has scored 13 touchdowns on offense this season from at least 25 yards out, and they got two of those in the first half Thursday night.
THE TAKEAWAY
Baylor: The Bears now find themselves in the middle of the league standings with half of the season still remaining.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers improved to 6-0 at home against Baylor and got a much-needed win because they could be underdogs in every remaining game in a bid to become bowl eligible.
''For us, I hope this really sets us up for a stretch run,'' Brown said.
UP NEXT
Baylor hosts No. 19 Kansas on Oct. 22.
West Virginia plays at Texas Tech on Oct. 22.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
|
G. Holmes
6 WR
210 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs
|
T. Mathis Jr.
24 RB
163 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 9 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|26
|Rushing
|8
|12
|Passing
|16
|14
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|590
|500
|Total Plays
|73
|74
|Avg Gain
|8.1
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|169
|217
|Rush Attempts
|35
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|421
|283
|Comp. - Att.
|21-38
|24-37
|Yards Per Pass
|10.2
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-12
|5-46
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.5
|3-40.3
|Return Yards
|3
|10
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|1-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|421
|PASS YDS
|283
|
|
|169
|RUSH YDS
|217
|
|
|590
|TOTAL YDS
|500
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|14/22
|326
|2
|0
|
K. Drones 15 QB
|K. Drones
|7/15
|95
|1
|1
|
J. Nabors 18 WR
|J. Nabors
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|13
|57
|0
|22
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|10
|44
|1
|10
|
C. Williams 0 RB
|C. Williams
|3
|25
|0
|18
|
K. Drones 15 QB
|K. Drones
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
B. Sims 8 TE
|B. Sims
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|5
|-2
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|10
|7
|210
|1
|56
|
D. Dabney 89 TE
|D. Dabney
|8
|5
|66
|0
|23
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|3
|2
|42
|0
|25
|
C. Williams 0 RB
|C. Williams
|1
|1
|39
|1
|39
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|6
|2
|37
|0
|25
|
B. Sims 8 TE
|B. Sims
|5
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
H. Presley 16 WR
|H. Presley
|3
|2
|9
|1
|7
|
J. Cameron 34 WR
|J. Cameron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|5-5
|0.0
|1
|
D. Lemear 20 S
|D. Lemear
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 2 LB
|M. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ika 62 DL
|S. Ika
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Neal 14 S
|D. Neal
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walcott 13 S
|A. Walcott
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Anyanwu 46 LB
|T. Anyanwu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Williams 33 LB
|W. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 35 LB
|J. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 11 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall 95 DL
|G. Hall
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dabney 89 TE
|D. Dabney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Milton 3 CB
|M. Milton
|1-7
|0.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 9 DL
|T. Franklin
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Randolph 55 LB
|G. Randolph
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 7 LB
|B. Jackson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bobby 28 S
|D. Bobby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Player 90 DL
|J. Player
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Maxwell 96 DL
|C. Maxwell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 41 LB
|B. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|2/2
|44
|4/5
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 1 P
|I. Power
|2
|38.5
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nabors 18 WR
|J. Nabors
|3
|23.0
|32
|0
|
C. Williams 0 RB
|C. Williams
|3
|20.7
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|24/37
|283
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|22
|163
|2
|37
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|12
|48
|1
|19
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Prather 3 WR
|K. Prather
|11
|8
|109
|1
|24
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|6
|3
|52
|0
|32
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|7
|5
|51
|0
|18
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|3
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
P. Fox 29 WR
|P. Fox
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Aaron 4 WR
|J. Aaron
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Polendey 88 TE
|B. Polendey
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Kpogba 8 LB
|L. Kpogba
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Stills 55 DL
|D. Stills
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burks 2 S
|A. Burks
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|
E. Loe 6 LB
|E. Loe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ajayi 4 CB
|R. Ajayi
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Spells 28 DB
|J. Spells
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Floyd 24 S
|M. Floyd
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. McLaurin 13 S
|H. McLaurin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ruffin 14 DB
|M. Ruffin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 7 S
|J. Cox
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dixon 5 LB
|L. Dixon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallinger 27 S
|D. Mallinger
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCormick 11 CB
|W. McCormick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lockhart 93 DL
|M. Lockhart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Martin 91 DL
|S. Martin
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wilson-Lamp 20 CB
|A. Wilson-Lamp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 95 DL
|J. Jefferson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bartlett 10 LB
|J. Bartlett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|2/2
|23
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Straw 41 P
|O. Straw
|3
|40.3
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Aaron 4 WR
|J. Aaron
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Fox 29 WR
|P. Fox
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to BAY 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd; D.Mallinger at BAY 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 27(14:29 - 1st) B.Shapen scrambles to BAY 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Stills; J.Bartlett at BAY 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 30(14:06 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for D.Dabney.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BAYLOR 30(13:57 - 1st) I.Power punts 39 yards to WVU 31 Center-BAY. P.Fox returned punt from the WVU 31. Tackled by BAY at WVU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 35(13:48 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; M.Milton at WVU 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 47(13:29 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 47. Catch made by B.Polendey at WVU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; A.Walcott at BAY 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 47(12:56 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to BAY 47. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at BAY 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 41(12:25 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to BAY 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at BAY 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 40(11:34 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to BAY 40. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at BAY 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 33.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 33(11:24 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to BAY 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph at BAY 26.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 26(10:59 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to BAY 26. Catch made by K.Prather at BAY 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - WVU 7(10:36 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to BAY End Zone for 7 yards. T.Mathis for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 1st) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 64 yards from WVU 35 to the BAY 1. C.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Grothaus at BAY 30. PENALTY on BAY-C.Parker Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 7 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 7(10:23 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to BAY 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at BAY 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 12(10:05 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Stills at BAY 14.
|+23 YD
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 14(9:21 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 14. Catch made by D.Dabney at BAY 14. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at BAY 37.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(8:53 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 37. Catch made by M.Baldwin at BAY 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by W.McCormick at WVU 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(8:31 - 1st) J.Nabors steps back to pass. J.Nabors pass incomplete intended for D.Dabney.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(8:19 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to WVU 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Ajayi at WVU 42.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 42(7:36 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to WVU 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Ajayi at WVU 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(7:15 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to WVU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 30(6:29 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 30(6:24 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to WVU 30. Catch made by Q.Jones at WVU 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at WVU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(5:55 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for B.Sims.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(5:45 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to WVU 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Martin; J.Jefferson at WVU 18.
|Sack
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(5:07 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at WVU 22 for -4 yards (L.Kpogba)
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - BAYLOR 30(4:29 - 1st) J.Mayers 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BAY Holder-BAY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(4:23 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by G.Greene at WVU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at WVU 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 32(4:03 - 1st) G.Greene rushed to WVU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Ika at WVU 33.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 33(3:34 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 33. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at WVU 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 44(3:14 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Hall; C.Maxwell at WVU 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 45(2:54 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to BAY 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at BAY 49.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WVU 49(2:05 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to BAY 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan at BAY 49.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WVU 49(1:15 - 1st) O.Straw punts 34 yards to BAY 15 Center-WVU. Fair catch by G.Holmes.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 15(1:06 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 15. Catch made by D.Dabney at BAY 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Burks; L.Dixon at BAY 22.
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 22(0:42 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to BAY 40 for 18 yards. Tackled by R.Ajayi at BAY 40.
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(15:00 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 40. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 40. Gain of 56 yards. Tackled by H.McLaurin at WVU 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 4(14:20 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to WVU 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.McLaurin; S.Martin at WVU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 1(13:40 - 2nd) B.Sims rushed to WVU End Zone for 1 yards. B.Sims for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:34 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:34 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(13:34 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Milton; W.Williams at WVU 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 30(13:08 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson; T.Brown at WVU 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WVU 29(12:39 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for R.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WVU 29(12:26 - 2nd) O.Straw punts 42 yards to BAY 29 Center-WVU. G.Holmes returned punt from the BAY 29. Tackled by S.James at BAY 30.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 30(12:15 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 30. Catch made by B.Sims at BAY 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba; J.Spells at BAY 44.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(11:50 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 44. Catch made by D.Dabney at BAY 44. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at WVU 35.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(11:04 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to WVU 35. Catch made by G.Holmes at WVU 35. Gain of 35 yards. G.Holmes for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:52 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 25(10:52 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 25(10:46 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson; A.Walcott at WVU 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 35(10:16 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at WVU 37.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 37(9:18 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 37. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at WVU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 50(8:51 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for R.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 50(8:47 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear; B.Jackson at WVU 50.
|+30 YD
3 & 10 - WVU 50(8:18 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 50. Catch made by R.Smith at WVU 50. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 20(7:38 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to BAY 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Anyanwu at BAY 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 14(7:00 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to BAY 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WVU 8(6:06 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to BAY 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at BAY 7.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 7(5:45 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to BAY 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan at BAY 1.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - WVU 1(4:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on WVU-T.Davis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WVU 6(4:29 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - WVU 13(4:26 - 2nd) C.Legg 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WVU Holder-WVU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:22 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 55 yards from WVU 35 to the BAY 10. C.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Ajayi; M.Ruffin at BAY 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(4:16 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at BAY 28.
|+46 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 28(3:47 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 28. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 28. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by J.Spells at WVU 26.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(2:57 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen sacked at WVU 35 for -9 yards (S.Martin) B.Shapen FUMBLES forced by WVU. Fumble RECOVERED by WVU-J.Cox at WVU 35. J.Cox for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:41 - 2nd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(2:41 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to BAY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Lockhart at BAY 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 30(2:12 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at BAY 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 42(1:36 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 42. Catch made by D.Dabney at BAY 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Dixon at BAY 46. PENALTY on WVU-J.Jefferson Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(1:31 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for H.Presley.
|+39 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(1:24 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to WVU 39. Catch made by C.Williams at WVU 39. Gain of 39 yards. C.Williams for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:14 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 25(1:14 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 25(1:10 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to WVU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin at WVU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WVU 28(1:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WVU 28(0:54 - 2nd) O.Straw punts 45 yards to BAY 27 Center-WVU. Fair catch by G.Holmes.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(0:46 - 2nd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 27. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 27. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at BAY 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(0:36 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for B.Sims.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 47(0:31 - 2nd) B.Shapen scrambles to WVU 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cox; E.Loe at WVU 48.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 48(0:24 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BAYLOR 48(0:20 - 2nd) I.Power punts 38 yards to WVU 10 Center-BAY. Fair catch by P.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 10(0:12 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 25 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at WVU 25.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(15:00 - 3rd) G.Greene rushed to WVU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; M.Milton at WVU 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 27(14:26 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 27. Catch made by T.Mathis at WVU 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at WVU 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 36(13:54 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Neal; C.Maxwell at WVU 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 40(13:26 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at WVU 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 47(12:38 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 47. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Neal; M.Milton at BAY 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - WVU 45(12:05 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to BAY 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle; S.Ika at BAY 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 43(12:02 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to BAY 43. Catch made by S.James at BAY 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 34. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 34(11:10 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to BAY 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at BAY 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 24(11:05 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 24(11:03 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to BAY 24. Catch made by K.Prather at BAY 24. Gain of 24 yards. K.Prather for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:53 - 3rd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 3rd) P.Grothaus kicks 59 yards from WVU 35 to the BAY 6. C.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.McLaurin at BAY 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(10:12 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Martin at BAY 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 28(9:16 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 28. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WVU at BAY 35.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 35(8:52 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 35(8:49 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Stills at BAY 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(8:42 - 3rd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(8:39 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to WVU 41 for 22 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at WVU 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 41(7:56 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to WVU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Martin; A.Wilson-Lamp at WVU 40.
|+25 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 40(7:30 - 3rd) B.Shapen pass complete to WVU 40. Catch made by Q.Jones at WVU 40. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.Mallinger at WVU 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 15(6:30 - 3rd) B.Shapen rushed to WVU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson-Lamp at WVU 12. PENALTY on WVU-A.Wilson-Lamp Defensive Targeting 6 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 6(6:30 - 3rd) Q.Jones rushed to WVU 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Martin; J.Cox at WVU 7.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 7(5:55 - 3rd) Q.Jones rushed to WVU 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at WVU 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BAYLOR 2(4:40 - 3rd) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for B.Sims.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - BAYLOR 2(5:26 - 3rd) K.Drones pass complete to WVU 2. Catch made by H.Presley at WVU 2. Gain of 2 yards. H.Presley for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:17 - 3rd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 3rd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(5:21 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by J.Johnson at WVU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at WVU 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 29(5:06 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan; J.Player at WVU 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 31(4:08 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 31. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by W.Williams at WVU 36.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 36(3:30 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 36. Catch made by S.James at WVU 36. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at BAY 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 32(3:15 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Aaron.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 32(2:52 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to BAY 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin; G.Randolph at BAY 30.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - WVU 30(2:40 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to BAY 30. Catch made by S.James at BAY 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott; D.Lemear at BAY 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 19(2:30 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to BAY End Zone for 19 yards. J.Johnson for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:42 - 3rd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 3rd) P.Grothaus kicks 60 yards from WVU 35 to the BAY 5. J.Nabors returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.McLaurin at BAY 26.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(1:36 - 3rd) R.Reese rushed to BAY 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.McLaurin at BAY 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 25(0:53 - 3rd) K.Drones pass complete to BAY 25. Catch made by M.Baldwin at BAY 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by L.Dixon at WVU 50.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 50(0:41 - 3rd) K.Drones pass complete to WVU 50. Catch made by G.Holmes at WVU 50. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Ruffin at WVU 30.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 30(15:00 - 4th) K.Drones pass complete to WVU 30. Catch made by G.Holmes at WVU 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Ruffin at WVU 12.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(14:34 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to WVU 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at WVU 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 4(13:54 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to WVU End Zone for 4 yards. Q.Jones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(13:50 - 4th) J.Mayers extra point is blocked. J.Spells recovers the blocked kick good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:50 - 4th) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 25(13:39 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 25(13:32 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Bobby at WVU 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 34(13:12 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Hall; B.Miller at WVU 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 37(13:12 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 37. Catch made by J.Aaron at WVU 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at WVU 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 43(11:48 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Williams at WVU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 47(11:42 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Aaron.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 47(11:39 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 47. Catch made by P.Fox at WVU 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Anyanwu at BAY 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - WVU 46(11:00 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to BAY 46. Catch made by P.Fox at BAY 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Milton; D.Bobby at BAY 44.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - WVU 44(10:20 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to BAY 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Anyanwu; T.Franklin at BAY 45.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(9:47 - 4th) M.Baldwin rushed to WVU 35 for 20 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(9:10 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to WVU 28 for 7 yards. Q.Jones FUMBLES forced by A.Burks. Fumble RECOVERED by WVU-J.Cox at WVU 28. Tackled by BAY at WVU 28.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 28(9:01 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 28. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 28. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan at WVU 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 46(8:46 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at WVU 49.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 49(7:51 - 4th) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by BAY at WVU 48.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - WVU 48(7:18 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 48. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 34(7:10 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 34(7:08 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to BAY End Zone for 34 yards. T.Mathis for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:05 - 4th) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 4th) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the BAY End Zone. J.Nabors returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Del Negro at BAY 32.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(6:56 - 4th) K.Drones pass complete to BAY 32. Catch made by D.Dabney at BAY 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Burks; M.Floyd at BAY 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(6:32 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Spells at BAY 46.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 46(5:52 - 4th) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for BAY.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 46(5:41 - 4th) K.Drones pass complete to BAY 46. Catch made by G.Holmes at BAY 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Burks; J.Spells at WVU 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(5:27 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to WVU 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at WVU 31.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 31(2:17 - 4th) PENALTY on BAY-G.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 36(4:25 - 4th) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for G.Holmes. PENALTY on WVU-R.Ajayi Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 21(4:25 - 4th) Q.Jones rushed to WVU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson at WVU 19.
|Int
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 19(3:27 - 4th) K.Drones pass INTERCEPTED at WVU 13. Intercepted by A.Burks at WVU 13. Tackled by D.Dabney at WVU 19.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 19(3:19 - 4th) PENALTY on WVU-J.Hubbard False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 15 - WVU 14(3:19 - 4th) J.Daniels pass INTERCEPTED at WVU 28. Intercepted by D.Doyle at WVU 28. Tackled by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 26. PENALTY on WVU-B.Polendey Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(3:12 - 4th) R.Reese rushed to WVU 30 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Stills at WVU 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - BAYLOR 30(2:36 - 4th) K.Drones pass complete to WVU 30. Catch made by B.Sims at WVU 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at WVU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(2:07 - 4th) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for G.Holmes.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(2:17 - 4th) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for G.Holmes.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 34(1:46 - 4th) J.Mayers 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BAY Holder-BAY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 4th) N.Rauschenberg kicks 60 yards from BAY 35 to the WVU 5. J.Aaron returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Parker at WVU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 34(1:33 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 34(1:28 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 34. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Hall; D.Doyle at WVU 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 46(1:20 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to BAY 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan at BAY 45.
|+37 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 45(1:02 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to BAY 8 for 37 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 8.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - WVU 8(0:47 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to BAY 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin; M.Milton at BAY 2.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 2(0:44 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to BAY 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Ika at BAY 3.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - WVU 3(0:41 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to BAY 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Milton; G.Hall at BAY 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - WVU 12(0:33 - 4th) C.Legg 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WVU Holder-WVU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 4th) P.Grothaus kicks 58 yards from WVU 35 to the BAY 7. J.Nabors returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Dixon at BAY 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(0:27 - 4th) K.Drones rushed to BAY 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at BAY 30.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 30(0:20 - 4th) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 30(0:13 - 4th) K.Drones steps back to pass. K.Drones pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones.
|+17 YD
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 30(0:08 - 4th) K.Drones rushed to BAY 47 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Mallinger at BAY 47.
