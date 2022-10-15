|
|
|BAMA
|TENN
No. 6 Tennessee beats No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on late FG
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) After 15 years of being a rival to Alabama in name only, Tennessee snapped a humbling losing streak, stamped itself a championship contender and celebrated in spectacular fashion.
Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.
As soon as the kick knuckle-balled through the uprights, some of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to join the party as the Volunteers (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) ended a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1).
Fireworks went off over Neyland Stadium and it glowed orange as the song ''Dixieland Delight'' by the band Alabama - a Crimson Tide favorite - blared over the stadium speakers.
And it didn't take long for the goal posts to go down.
''This is college football at its absolute best,'' Vols coach Josh Heupel said. ''We were the best team on the field tonight. That's all we can control.''
''We didn't answer the bell today,'' Alabama coach Nick Saban said. ''We did too many things to help (Tennessee).''
Hendon Hooker drove the Vols 45 yards in 19 seconds to set up the winner. An 18-yard pass to Ramel Keyton and 27-yard hookup with Bru McCoy set the stage for the winner.
''It wasn't my cleanest hit,'' said McGrath, who missed a PAT earlier. ''I didn't have the best contact on the ball.''
Jalin Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards and a Tennessee-record five touchdowns.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, a game-time decision because of a sprained right shoulder two weeks ago, completed 35 passes for 455 yards and two TDs.
''It was great to be out there with my teammates,'' Young said. ''(My) shoulder is fine.''
Hyatt's fifth TD catch tied it at 49 with 3:26 left in the fourth.
''(This game) just happened,'' Hyatt said. ''It's not just me. It was just the looks we got.''
Young drove the Tide into the Tennessee territory in the final minute, but Alabama stalled at the 33 with three straight incomplete passes. Will Reichard's 50-yard field goal attempt for the lead was wide way right.
With only 21 seconds left, overtime seemed likely, but Hooker wasn't done and did the Heisman Trophy winner one better.
Hooker finished with 21 completions for 385 yards and five TDs.
''(Hooker) played at an unbelievable level,'' Heupel said. ''He's the key to our ignition.''
''We approach every game the same,'' Hooker said. ''Play 100% for our brothers.''
Tennessee had not beaten a Top 10 teams since 2006 against Georgia. That was also the last year the Vols beat Alabama.
A season later, Nick Saban became Alabama's coach. As the Tide has become college football's greatest dynasty with six national titles, Tennessee has burned through coaches and been mired mediocrity.
In his second season in Knoxville, Heupel has Tennessee looking like a legitimate national title contender behind a transfer quarterback from Virginia Tech who is in the Heisman picture.
A week after Alabama held Texas A&M out of the end zone on the last play of the game to dodge an upset, the Tide went down. The Vols scored the most points against an Alabama team since Sewanee put 54 on the Tide in 2007.
The Tide also had 17 penalties for 130 yards, the most during the Saban era, according to ESPN.
Tennessee's up-tempo offense jumped out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and led 28-20 at halftime. All four touchdown drives took over two minutes.
Young threw for 205 yards and a touchdown in the first half, while Hooker had 166 yards and two scores. Young wasn't sacked, but was knocked down five times in the half.
Alabama fumbled Tennessee's only punt. The Vols recovered and scored four plays later.
THE TAKEAWAY
Alabama: Alabama didn't have an answer for a Tennessee team that just wouldn't give up. A late 49-42 lead slipped away.
Tennessee: This was a big jump forward for the program that Josh Heupel is building. Playing in a midseason game that has playoff implications is the first step toward getting a taste of the ultimate success.
NOT AVAILABLE
Two key Tennessee players weren't available. WR Cedric Tillman, who sustained a high ankle sprain against Akron, didn't play despite having surgery to speed up the recovery process three weeks ago. This was his third missed game ... S Jaylen McCollough, a four-year starter, was arrested for aggravated assault last weekend. He had played in all 41 games since his freshman year with 32 starts.
BY THE NUMBERS
Hooker has thrown a touchdown pass in 18 consecutive games, tying Heath Shuler's school record (1992-94). ... In one possession in its own territory, Alabama had holding, motion and delay penalties and a fumbled snap that Bryce Young recovered. The Vols got the ball on the Tide 35 and scored four plays later. ... Hooker's third-quarter interception was his first in 260 passes.
OLD SCHOOL
Tennessee had the ball on the Alabama 2. Breaking from the norm, Hooker went under center rather than the shotgun as the Vols were lined up in the I-formation. Fullback Princeton Fant, a tight end who was recruited as a running back, had his first carry since 2018 and scored.
UP NEXT
Alabama: Hosts Mississippi State next Saturday.
Tennessee: Hosts Tennessee-Martin next Saturday.
---
|
J. Gibbs
1 RB
103 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 48 ReYds, 5 RECs
|
J. Hyatt
11 WR
207 ReYds, 5 ReTDs, 6 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|29
|Rushing
|8
|12
|Passing
|21
|13
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|569
|567
|Total Plays
|83
|70
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|114
|182
|Rush Attempts
|31
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|455
|385
|Comp. - Att.
|35-52
|21-31
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|11.8
|Penalties - Yards
|17-130
|6-39
|Touchdowns
|5
|7
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.3
|1-31.0
|Return Yards
|0
|12
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|455
|PASS YDS
|385
|
|
|114
|RUSH YDS
|182
|
|
|569
|TOTAL YDS
|567
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|35/52
|455
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|24
|103
|3
|26
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|3
|15
|0
|11
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|4
|-4
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Latu 81 TE
|C. Latu
|10
|6
|90
|1
|27
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|8
|6
|79
|1
|27
|
K. Prentice 80 WR
|K. Prentice
|11
|9
|66
|0
|14
|
J. Burton 3 WR
|J. Burton
|4
|2
|49
|0
|36
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|8
|5
|48
|0
|30
|
J. Earle 10 WR
|J. Earle
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
I. Bond 17 WR
|I. Bond
|4
|2
|39
|0
|33
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|3
|3
|22
|0
|18
|
T. Holden 11 WR
|T. Holden
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
K. Law 19 WR
|K. Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hellams 2 DB
|D. Hellams
|8-2
|0.0
|1
|
H. To'oTo'o 10 LB
|H. To'oTo'o
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawson 32 LB
|D. Lawson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Arnold 3 DB
|T. Arnold
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 41 LB
|C. Braswell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 15 LB
|D. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Oatis 91 DL
|J. Oatis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 13 WR
|A. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|2/3
|43
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Burnip 86 P
|J. Burnip
|3
|38.3
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Robinson 34 LB
|Q. Robinson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|21/30
|385
|5
|1
|
J. Milton III 7 QB
|J. Milton III
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wright 20 RB
|J. Wright
|12
|71
|0
|12
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|14
|56
|0
|20
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|12
|53
|1
|9
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|8
|6
|207
|5
|78
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|8
|5
|78
|0
|31
|
B. McCoy 15 WR
|B. McCoy
|4
|2
|38
|0
|27
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|3
|3
|24
|0
|9
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|3
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|3
|2
|13
|0
|12
|
J. Wright 20 RB
|J. Wright
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Nimrod 81 WR
|C. Nimrod
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slaughter 0 DB
|D. Slaughter
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 12 DB
|T. McDonald
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Charles 14 DB
|C. Charles
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 DL
|R. Harrison
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 6 DL
|B. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Thomas 21 DL
|O. Thomas
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Rucker 28 DB
|D. Rucker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Walker 13 DB
|W. Walker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Wright 36 DB
|W. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 DL
|T. Baron
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Eason 20 DL
|B. Eason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Turnage 8 DB
|B. Turnage
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 10 LB
|J. Mitchell
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Terry 95 DL
|D. Terry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Page III 38 LB
|S. Page III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 11 DL
|L. Bumphus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beasley 24 LB
|A. Beasley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 15 LB
|K. Garland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|1/1
|40
|5/6
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|1
|31.0
|0
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holiday 6 WR
|J. Holiday
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Williams 3 DB
|D. Williams
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 54 yards from TEN 35 to the BAMA 11. J.Brooks returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Holiday at BAMA 15. PENALTY on BAMA-D.Smith Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 7 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 8(14:56 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 8. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 8. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Charles T.Flowers at BAMA 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 10(14:20 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 10. Catch made by C.Latu at BAMA 10. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at BAMA 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(13:51 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Young T.McDonald at BAMA 20.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BAMA 20(13:20 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Thomas T.Flowers at BAMA 20.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BAMA 20(12:34 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BAMA 20(12:28 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 48 yards to TEN 32 Center-K.Hibbett. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 32. Tackled by R.Williams at TEN 44.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 44(12:16 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 44. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 45.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 45(11:51 - 1st) H.Hooker scrambles to BAMA 25 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAMA at BAMA 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(11:35 - 1st) J.Small rushed to BAMA 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 20.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TENN 20(11:11 - 1st) J.Small rushed to BAMA 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson B.Young at BAMA 20.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - TENN 20(10:53 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to BAMA 20. Catch made by J.Warren at BAMA 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 8.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 8(10:37 - 1st) J.Small rushed to BAMA 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at BAMA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 1(10:21 - 1st) J.Small rushed to BAMA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Small for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(10:18 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 64 yards from TEN 35 to the BAMA 1. J.Gibbs returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Wright at BAMA 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(10:11 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 33 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Banks at BAMA 33.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BAMA 33(10:05 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+27 YD
3 & 6 - BAMA 33(10:00 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 33. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 33. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter at TEN 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(9:37 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to TEN 40. Catch made by J.McClellan at TEN 40. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - BAMA 41(9:06 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to TEN 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter at TEN 36. PENALTY on BAMA-T.Steen Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+33 YD
2 & 19 - BAMA 49(8:39 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to TEN 49. Catch made by I.Bond at TEN 49. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by D.Rucker at TEN 16.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 16(8:13 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to TEN 16. Catch made by K.Prentice at TEN 16. Gain of 8 yards. K.Prentice ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 8(8:06 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to TEN End Zone for 8 yards. J.Gibbs for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEN End Zone. Fair catch by J.Holiday.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 25(7:59 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 25(7:52 - 1st) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at TEN 27.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TENN 27(7:33 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 42(7:26 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 42. Catch made by R.Keyton at TEN 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold D.Lawson at BAMA 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 47(7:15 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to BAMA 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at BAMA 36.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 36(6:52 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to BAMA 36. Catch made by J.Hyatt at BAMA 36. Gain of 36 yards. J.Hyatt for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:43 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:39 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 51 yards from TEN 35 to the BAMA 14. J.Gibbs returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by W.Brooks at BAMA 24. PENALTY on BAMA-D.Turner Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 14(6:39 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 14. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 14. Gain of yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at BAMA 42. PENALTY on BAMA-J.McClellan Offensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 17 - BAMA 7(6:03 - 1st) PENALTY on BAMA-J.Gibbs False Start 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - BAMA 4(5:44 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for T.Holden.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - BAMA 4(5:39 - 1st) B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Prentice. B.Young steps back to pass.
|Penalty
3 & 20 - BAMA 4(5:23 - 1st) PENALTY on BAMA-B.Young Delay of Game 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - BAMA 2(5:17 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Gibbs.
|Punt
4 & 22 - BAMA 2(5:11 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 33 yards to BAMA 35 Center-K.Hibbett. Downed by BAMA.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 35(5:01 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to BAMA 35. Catch made by R.Keyton at BAMA 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 19(4:40 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to BAMA 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell D.Hellams at BAMA 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 14(4:19 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to BAMA 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams B.Young at BAMA 11.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - TENN 11(4:04 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to BAMA 11. Catch made by J.Hyatt at BAMA 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Hyatt for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(3:59 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(3:59 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Eason at BAMA 27.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - BAMA 27(3:17 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Prentice. PENALTY on TEN-T.McDonald Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(3:08 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at BAMA 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 46(2:43 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter J.Mitchell at BAMA 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(1:51 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 49. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 49. Gain of 17 yards. J.Gibbs ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Gibbs.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 49(1:51 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 49. Catch made by C.Latu at BAMA 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Charles T.Flowers at TEN 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(1:19 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to TEN 34. Catch made by K.Prentice at TEN 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Charles at TEN 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 29(0:52 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to TEN 29. Catch made by J.Gibbs at TEN 29. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Charles at TEN 23.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(0:31 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to TEN 8 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Charles; D.Slaughter at TEN 8.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 8(0:07 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to TEN 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Page; T.Baron at TEN 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 3(15:00 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to TEN 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at TEN 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BAMA 2(14:16 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks (J.Mitchell).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - BAMA 11(14:11 - 2nd) W.Reichard 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:07 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 25(14:07 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to TEN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson D.Lawson at TEN 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TENN 25(13:43 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - TENN 25(13:38 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by P.Fant at TEN 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at TEN 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TENN 32(12:56 - 2nd) P.Brooks punts 31 yards to BAMA 37 Center-M.Salansky. Q.Robinson MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by TEN-C.Charles at BAMA 40. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 40.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 40(12:42 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to BAMA 40. Catch made by R.Keyton at BAMA 40. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams J.Battle at BAMA 9.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 9(12:19 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to BAMA 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at BAMA 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 2(11:43 - 2nd) P.Fant rushed to BAMA End Zone for 2 yards. P.Fant for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:41 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 63 yards from TEN 35 to the BAMA 2. J.Gibbs returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Herring at BAMA 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 16(11:35 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at BAMA 20.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 20(11:02 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 20. Catch made by J.McClellan at BAMA 20. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Walker at BAMA 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(10:34 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at BAMA 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(10:29 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 49. Catch made by J.McClellan at BAMA 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at TEN 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 46(9:48 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to TEN 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at TEN 45.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - BAMA 45(9:04 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to TEN 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Banks; W.Walker at TEN 37.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(8:39 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to TEN 37. Catch made by J.Brooks at TEN 37. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Flowers at TEN 25.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(8:05 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by C.Latu at TEN 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at TEN 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 13(7:34 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to TEN 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at TEN 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 7(6:55 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to TEN 7. Catch made by J.Brooks at TEN 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Brooks for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:46 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(6:46 - 2nd) H.Hooker scrambles to TEN 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o J.Oatis at TEN 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 33(6:25 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TEN 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at TEN 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 37(6:10 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy. PENALTY on BAMA-B.Branch Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 49(6:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-G.Mincey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TENN 44(6:04 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Small.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - TENN 44(5:57 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 44. Catch made by J.Warren at TEN 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by BAMA at TEN 50. PENALTY on BAMA-B.Young Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 49(5:37 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 49. Catch made by J.Small at TEN 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Branch T.Arnold at BAMA 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 42(5:18 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to BAMA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold at BAMA 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TENN 39(4:46 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at BAMA 46 for -7 yards (D.Dale)
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - TENN 46(4:10 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to BAMA 46. Catch made by J.Wright at BAMA 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Turner D.Lawson at BAMA 41.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - TENN 41(3:40 - 2nd) H.Hooker scrambles to BAMA 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 35.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - TENN 35(2:47 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(2:44 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 36. Catch made by K.Prentice at BAMA 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Baron at BAMA 39.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 39(2:15 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 39. Catch made by K.Prentice at BAMA 39. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McDonald at TEN 47.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(1:44 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to TEN 47. Catch made by C.Latu at TEN 47. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Flowers at TEN 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(1:38 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Law.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 20(1:28 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to TEN 25 for -5 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 25.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - BAMA 25(0:48 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - BAMA 33(0:41 - 2nd) W.Reichard 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(0:36 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by P.Fant at TEN 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Branch T.Arnold at TEN 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - TENN 33(0:21 - 2nd) H.Hooker scrambles to TEN 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TEN 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 37(0:11 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 37. Catch made by P.Fant at TEN 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at TEN 46.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TENN 46(0:03 - 2nd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Warren.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 25(14:53 - 3rd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at TEN 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 34(14:29 - 3rd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at TEN 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 39(14:20 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 39. Catch made by J.Small at TEN 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson; J.Oatis at TEN 50.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 50(13:54 - 3rd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Branch; W.Anderson at TEN 47.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - TENN 47(13:20 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - TENN 47(12:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAMA-J.Latham Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - TENN 48(12:46 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to BAMA 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at BAMA 42.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - TENN 42(12:19 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to BAMA 42. Catch made by J.Warren at BAMA 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Moore at BAMA 41.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(12:13 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.Bumphus; T.McDonald at BAMA 38.
|+36 YD
2 & 13 - BAMA 38(11:38 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 38. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 38. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by C.Charles at TEN 26.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(11:20 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to TEN End Zone for 26 yards. J.Gibbs for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:11 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Young steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Brooks at TEN 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:11 - 3rd) W.Reichard kicks 64 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEN 1. Fair catch by J.Holiday.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(11:11 - 3rd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at TEN 28.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 28(10:42 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to TEN 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Battle; B.Branch at TEN 40.
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 40(10:24 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 40. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 40. Gain of 60 yards. J.Hyatt for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(10:16 - 3rd) C.McGrath extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(10:16 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at BAMA 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAMA 28(9:43 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for I.Bond.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - BAMA 28(9:35 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 28. Catch made by K.Prentice at BAMA 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at BAMA 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(9:12 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 36. Catch made by K.Prentice at BAMA 36. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Rucker at BAMA 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 45(9:05 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; A.Beasley at BAMA 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(8:58 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Prentice.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 48(8:21 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 48. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Charles; B.Turnage at TEN 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(7:52 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to TEN 39. Catch made by I.Bond at TEN 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 33.
|+23 YD
2 & 4 - BAMA 33(7:24 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to TEN 33. Catch made by C.Latu at TEN 33. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEN at TEN 10.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 10(7:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAMA-J.Latham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - BAMA 15(7:01 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to TEN 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at TEN 11.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - BAMA 11(6:12 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to TEN 11. Catch made by J.Gibbs at TEN 11. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Turnage at TEN 2.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - BAMA 2(5:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN-J.Banks Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BAMA 1(4:52 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to TEN End Zone for yards. J.McClellan for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BAMA-T.Steen Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - BAMA 11(4:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 16 - BAMA 16(4:27 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for BAMA. PENALTY on TEN-D.Rucker Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 2(4:35 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to TEN End Zone for 2 yards. J.Gibbs for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:27 - 3rd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:27 - 3rd) W.Reichard kicks 63 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEN 2. Fair catch by D.Williams.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(4:27 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to TEN 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Battle; D.Hellams at TEN 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 34(4:07 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to TEN 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Oatis at TEN 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 37(4:01 - 3rd) J.Small rushed to TEN 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell at TEN 41.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TENN 41(3:41 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|Int
3 & 6 - TENN 41(3:32 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass INTERCEPTED at BAMA 37. Intercepted by D.Hellams at BAMA 37. Tackled by TEN at BAMA 37.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(3:15 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; S.Page at BAMA 40.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 40(2:30 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 40. Catch made by T.Holden at BAMA 40. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at TEN 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(1:50 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to TEN 40. Catch made by J.Gibbs at TEN 40. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Terry; T.McDonald at TEN 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - BAMA 41(1:06 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to TEN 41. Catch made by K.Prentice at TEN 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at TEN 38.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - BAMA 38(0:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAMA-C.Latu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - BAMA 43(0:51 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to TEN 43. Catch made by K.Prentice at TEN 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at TEN 40.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BAMA 40(15:00 - 4th) J.Burnip punts 34 yards to TEN 6 Center-K.Hibbett. Downed by BAMA.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 6(14:51 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 6. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 6. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Moore at TEN 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 15(14:30 - 4th) J.Small rushed to TEN 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at TEN 22.
|+78 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 22(14:19 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 22. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 22. Gain of 78 yards. J.Hyatt for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:01 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. H.Hooker steps back to pass. Catch made by P.Fant at BAMA 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:01 - 4th) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(14:01 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Garland; R.Harrison at BAMA 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 28(13:28 - 4th) B.Young rushed to BAMA 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter at BAMA 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - BAMA 34(12:53 - 4th) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter at BAMA 37.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(12:25 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 37. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 37. Gain of 30 yards. J.Gibbs ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(11:56 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at TEN 47 for -14 yards (O.Thomas)
|+42 YD
2 & 24 - BAMA 47(11:16 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to TEN 47. Catch made by J.Earle at TEN 47. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Flowers; C.Charles at TEN 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 5(11:01 - 4th) B.Young rushed to TEN 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter at TEN 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 4(10:19 - 4th) B.Young rushed to TEN 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Young at TEN 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BAMA 1(9:22 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - BAMA 1(8:50 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to TEN 1. Catch made by C.Latu at TEN 1. Gain of 1 yards. C.Latu for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:38 - 4th) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 4th) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEN End Zone. J.Holiday returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Moore at TEN 10. PENALTY on TEN-W.Merrill Illegal Blindside Block 5 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 5(8:26 - 4th) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 15 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at TEN 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 15(8:08 - 4th) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TEN 17.
|Sack
2 & 8 - TENN 17(7:40 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at TEN 17 for 0 yards (BAMA) H.Hooker FUMBLES forced by BAMA. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-D.Turner at TEN 11. D.Turner for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:49 - 4th) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:49 - 4th) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(7:49 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to TEN 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson at TEN 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 34(7:15 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to TEN 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Young; B.Branch at TEN 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(7:00 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 38. Catch made by R.Keyton at TEN 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BAMA at TEN 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 40(6:40 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to TEN 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Young at TEN 42.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - BAMA 42(0:00 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for TEN. PENALTY on BAMA-B.Branch Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(5:30 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 49(5:25 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to BAMA 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o; C.Braswell at BAMA 44.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - BAMA 44(5:05 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to BAMA 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at BAMA 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(4:50 - 4th) J.Wright rushed to BAMA 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 30(4:45 - 4th) J.Small rushed to BAMA 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Young at BAMA 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 25(4:40 - 4th) J.Small rushed to BAMA 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 24.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - BAMA 24(4:00 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-TEN False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - BAMA 28(3:47 - 4th) H.Hooker pass INTERCEPTED at BAMA 29. Intercepted by K.McKinstry at BAMA 29. Tackled by TEN at TEN 29. PENALTY on BAMA-M.Moore Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 13(3:47 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to BAMA 13. Catch made by J.Hyatt at BAMA 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Hyatt for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:26 - 4th) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 4th) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 25(3:26 - 4th) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter; J.Banks at BAMA 25.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TENN 25(2:49 - 4th) PENALTY on BAMA-T.Holden False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - TENN 20(2:38 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 20. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at BAMA 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 33(2:03 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 33. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at BAMA 37.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 37(1:45 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 37. Catch made by K.Prentice at BAMA 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Slaughter at BAMA 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 50(1:18 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for I.Bond.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TENN 50(0:51 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - TENN 50(0:45 - 4th) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 50. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 50. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by W.Wright at TEN 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 32(0:34 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TENN 32(0:30 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Gibbs.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TENN 32(0:22 - 4th) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|No Good
4 & 10 - TENN 40(0:21 - 4th) W.Reichard 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 32(0:15 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 32. Catch made by R.Keyton at TEN 32. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at TEN 50.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 50(0:09 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 50. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 50. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at BAMA 23.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - TENN 30(0:02 - 4th) C.McGrath 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Salansky Holder-P.Brooks.
-
4CLEM
FSU
34
21
4th 4:12 ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
36
30
OT ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
17
27
4th 2:21 SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
43
4th 4:01 BTN
-
NMEX
NMEXST
9
21
4th 7:04 FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
31
35
4th 10:12 ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
35
28
3rd 0:58 FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
3
10
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
AF
UNLV
7
0
1st 7:57 CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
1st 14:51 FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
MRSHL
23
13
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
40
43
Final FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
70
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
34
40
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
30
10
Final CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
34
48
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
17
42
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
21
24
Final ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
42
52
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
13
17
Final ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
14
26
Final BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
49
21
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
17
41
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
20
14
Final
-
BUFF
UMASS
34
7
Final ESP3
-
CAL
COLO
13
20
Final/OT PACN
-
UCONN
BALLST
21
25
Final ESP3
-
ARK
BYU
52
35
Final ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
49
52
Final CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
20
34
Final
-
GRDWB
LIB
20
21
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
31
52
Final ESP+
-
MD
IND
38
33
Final ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
9
24
Final ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
39
10
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
33
14
Final CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
40
43
Final/2OT ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
14
17
Final ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
55
Final SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
35
17
Final ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
38
45
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
27
47
Final ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
45
31
Final ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
28
34
Final/2OT FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
39
49
Final PACN
-
RICE
FAU
14
17
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
19
20
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
34
41
Final NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
45
35
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
17
13
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
ND
16
14
Final NBC