Northern Illinois runs over Eastern Michigan 39-10
YPSILANTI, Minn. (AP) Harrison Waylee ran for 158 yards and a touchdown, Antario Brown added two TD runs and Northern Illinois beat Eastern Michigan 39-10 on Saturday.
NIU's 295-pound lineman James Ester opened the scoring by batting a pass into the air and jumping to secure it in the end zone. Brown broke loose for a 47-yard touchdown six minutes later and then added a 6-yard score that stretched the Huskies' lead to 29-10 late in the third.
Brown finished with 86 yards on 17 carries for Northern Illinois (2-5, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Waylee had a 76-yard touchdown run that capped the scoring with 7:14 to play.
Taylor Powell was 11-of-23 passing and threw a touchdown and interception for Eastern Michigan (4-3, 1-2).
The Huskies have a 35-16-2 advantage in the series and are 21-4 against the Eagles since 1998.
--
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|10
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|9-16
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|410
|226
|Total Plays
|65
|50
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|287
|29
|Rush Attempts
|49
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|1.1
|Yards Passing
|123
|197
|Comp. - Att.
|12-16
|11-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|6-70
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.3
|5-47.8
|Return Yards
|3
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|123
|PASS YDS
|197
|
|
|287
|RUSH YDS
|29
|
|
|410
|TOTAL YDS
|226
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|11/15
|115
|0
|0
|
J. Lynch 5 QB
|J. Lynch
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|16
|158
|1
|76
|
A. Brown 1 RB
|A. Brown
|17
|86
|2
|47
|
J. Lynch 5 QB
|J. Lynch
|8
|38
|0
|24
|
M. Blakemore 3 RB
|M. Blakemore
|6
|18
|0
|6
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|2
|-13
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tucker 15 WR
|C. Tucker
|7
|5
|58
|0
|14
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|3
|3
|42
|0
|26
|
S. Thornton 19 WR
|S. Thornton
|4
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Blakemore 3 RB
|M. Blakemore
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. O'Malley 95 DT
|D. O'Malley
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Rayner 9 LB
|D. Rayner
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Green-May 15 DE
|I. Green-May
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ester 1 DT
|J. Ester
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|4/4
|41
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Foley 98 P
|T. Foley
|4
|40.3
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Blakemore 3 RB
|M. Blakemore
|2
|21.5
|22
|0
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tucker 15 WR
|C. Tucker
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Powell 7 QB
|T. Powell
|11/23
|197
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|16
|60
|0
|17
|
D. Boone Jr. 27 RB
|D. Boone Jr.
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
S. Evans 22 RB
|S. Evans
|4
|4
|0
|2
|
T. Powell 7 QB
|T. Powell
|5
|-49
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Paaske 85 TE
|A. Paaske
|1
|1
|75
|1
|75
|
D. Drummond 1 WR
|D. Drummond
|8
|3
|60
|0
|30
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|3
|2
|48
|0
|42
|
G. Oakes 82 TE
|G. Oakes
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
H. Beydoun 2 WR
|H. Beydoun
|3
|3
|2
|0
|4
|
Z. Westmoreland 84 WR
|Z. Westmoreland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Lassiter 9 WR
|D. Lassiter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Toland 25 RB
|S. Toland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|4
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ramirez 4 DL
|J. Ramirez
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gomez 35 K
|J. Gomez
|1/2
|46
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Tomasek 30 P
|M. Tomasek
|5
|47.8
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Jackson-Anderson 30 RB
|E. Jackson-Anderson
|4
|2.5
|6
|0
|
H. Beydoun 2 WR
|H. Beydoun
|2
|6.5
|10
|0
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Pohl kicks 63 yards from EMC 35 to the NIL 2. M.Blakemore returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at NIL 23.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 23(14:56 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 36(14:24 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 36(13:49 - 1st) J.Lynch scrambles to NIL 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 43.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 43(13:04 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 42.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NILL 42(12:23 - 1st) T.Foley punts 53 yards to EMC 5 Center-NIL. Downed by NIL.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 5(12:12 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by NIL at EMC 9.
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 9(11:38 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 9. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 9. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by NIL at EMC 5.
|Int
3 & 10 - EMICH 5(10:57 - 1st) T.Powell pass INTERCEPTED at EMC End Zone. Intercepted by J.Ester at EMC End Zone. J.Ester for 0 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:49 - 1st) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:49 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(10:49 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by A.Paaske at EMC 25. Gain of 75 yards. A.Paaske for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:34 - 1st) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 1st) B.Pohl kicks 58 yards from EMC 35 to the NIL 7. M.Blakemore returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at NIL 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 29(10:29 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 31.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 31(9:49 - 1st) J.Lynch scrambles to NIL 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 28.
|+14 YD
3 & 11 - NILL 28(9:10 - 1st) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 28. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NILL 42(8:29 - 1st) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi sacked at NIL 36 for -6 yards (J.Ramirez)
|+5 YD
2 & 16 - NILL 36(7:46 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 41.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NILL 41(7:09 - 1st) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for S.Thornton.
|Punt
4 & 11 - NILL 41(7:03 - 1st) T.Foley punts 45 yards to EMC 14 Center-NIL. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 14(6:56 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by NIL at EMC 15.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - EMICH 15(6:12 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by NIL at EMC 15.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - EMICH 15(5:45 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 15. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NIL at EMC 17.
|Punt
4 & 7 - EMICH 17(4:52 - 1st) M.Tomasek punts 38 yards to NIL 45 Center-EMC. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 45(4:42 - 1st) J.Lynch pass complete to NIL 45. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 47.
|+47 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 47(4:10 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to EMC End Zone for 47 yards. A.Brown for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:03 - 1st) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 40 yards from NIL 35 to the EMC 25. H.Beydoun returns the kickoff. Tackled by NIL at EMC 28.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(3:56 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by NIL at EMC 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(3:38 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by NIL at EMC 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 41(3:21 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 41. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NIL at EMC 45.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - EMICH 45(2:37 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 45. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 41(2:16 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to NIL 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 37.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - EMICH 37(1:55 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - EMICH 37(1:50 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to NIL 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 35.
|Sack
4 & 4 - EMICH 35(1:12 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at NIL 48 for -13 yards (D.O'Malley)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 48(1:06 - 1st) PENALTY on EMC-J.Crawford Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - NILL 47(1:06 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to EMC 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 44. PENALTY on EMC-M.Lee Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 29(0:46 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to EMC 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 25(15:00 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to EMC 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 23.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NILL 23(14:10 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for S.Thornton.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NILL 31(14:06 - 2nd) J.Richardson 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-T.Foley.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:03 - 2nd) J.Richardson kicks 34 yards from NIL 35 to the EMC 31. E.Jackson-Anderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by NIL at EMC 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(13:56 - 2nd) D.Boone rushed to EMC 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by NIL at EMC 38.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 38(13:17 - 2nd) D.Boone rushed to EMC 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by NIL at EMC 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(13:00 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 49(12:56 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|Sack
3 & 10 - EMICH 49(12:52 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at EMC 42 for -7 yards (D.Rayner) PENALTY on EMC-A.Howie Chop Block 15 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 17 - EMICH 42(12:35 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 46 yards to NIL 12 Center-EMC. Downed by EMC.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 12(12:29 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 12(11:41 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 16. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - NILL 16(11:10 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 16. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 16. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25(10:31 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 25 for yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 25. PENALTY on NIL-E.Buss Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - NILL 16(10:05 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 16. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 20.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - NILL 20(9:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on NIL-J.Lippe False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 20 - NILL 15(9:08 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 15. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 15. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 29.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - NILL 29(8:29 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 29. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 41(7:53 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 42.
|Sack
2 & 9 - NILL 42(7:14 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi sacked at NIL 35 for -7 yards (J.Ramirez)
|+6 YD
3 & 16 - NILL 35(6:27 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 35. Catch made by M.Blakemore at NIL 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 41.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NILL 41(5:40 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 26 yards to EMC 33 Center-NIL. Downed by NIL.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 33(5:27 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 33. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NIL at EMC 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(5:09 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by NIL at EMC 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 48(4:40 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 48. Catch made by J.Jackson at EMC 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 46(4:12 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to NIL 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 43(4:04 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to NIL 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 39(3:35 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to NIL 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - EMICH 37(2:53 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to NIL 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 34.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - EMICH 34(2:14 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to NIL 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 33(1:30 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to NIL 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 30.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - EMICH 30(1:05 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - EMICH 30(1:01 - 2nd) T.Powell scrambles to NIL 28 for yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 29. PENALTY on EMC-B.Dooley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - EMICH 40(0:44 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for S.Toland.
|No Good
4 & 17 - EMICH 48(0:41 - 2nd) J.Gomez 58 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-EMC Holder-A.Heston.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 40(0:36 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to NIL 40. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 40. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 34(0:27 - 2nd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 34(0:21 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to EMC 34. Catch made by H.Waylee at EMC 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 28(0:14 - 2nd) R.Lombardi pass complete to EMC 28. Catch made by S.Thornton at EMC 28. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by EMC at EMC 21.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - NILL 29(0:10 - 2nd) J.Richardson 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-T.Foley.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:06 - 2nd) J.Richardson kicks 40 yards from NIL 35 to the EMC 25. E.Jackson-Anderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by NIL at EMC 20.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(0:04 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by NIL at EMC 37.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Richardson kicks 40 yards from NIL 35 to the EMC 25. E.Jackson-Anderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by NIL at EMC 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 31(14:54 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by NIL at EMC 30.
|Sack
2 & 11 - EMICH 30(14:34 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at EMC 21 for -9 yards (D.O'Malley)
|+18 YD
3 & 20 - EMICH 21(13:54 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 21. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 21. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NIL at EMC 39.
|Punt
4 & 2 - EMICH 39(13:12 - 3rd) M.Tomasek punts 61 yards to NIL End Zone Center-EMC. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20(13:05 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 19(12:31 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 21.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NILL 21(11:56 - 3rd) R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NILL 21(11:49 - 3rd) T.Foley punts 37 yards to EMC 42 Center-NIL. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 42(11:41 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 42. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 42. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(11:33 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to NIL 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 28.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 28(10:55 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - EMICH 28(10:51 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - EMICH 36(10:46 - 3rd) J.Gomez 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-EMC Holder-A.Heston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 44 yards from EMC 35 to the NIL 21. N.Rattin returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at NIL 28.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 28(10:36 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 41(9:56 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 42.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 42(9:22 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to EMC 44 for 14 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 44(8:45 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to EMC 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 40.
|+24 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 40(8:11 - 3rd) J.Lynch rushed to EMC 16 for 24 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 16(7:35 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to EMC 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 16.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 16(6:46 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to EMC 5 for 11 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 5. PENALTY on NIL-T.Tewes Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 20 - NILL 26(6:30 - 3rd) R.Lombardi pass complete to EMC 26. Catch made by C.Tucker at EMC 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 18.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - NILL 18(5:51 - 3rd) R.Lombardi pass complete to EMC 18. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at EMC 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NILL 18(5:00 - 3rd) J.Richardson 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-T.Foley.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 3rd) J.Richardson kicks 49 yards from NIL 35 to the EMC 16. H.Beydoun returns the kickoff. Tackled by NIL at EMC 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(4:51 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by NIL at EMC 26.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 26(4:13 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - EMICH 26(4:07 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|Punt
4 & 10 - EMICH 26(3:44 - 3rd) M.Tomasek punts 32 yards to NIL 42 Center-EMC. C.Tucker returned punt from the NIL 42. Tackled by EMC at NIL 45. PENALTY on EMC-A.Jackson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 45(3:53 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to EMC 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 45. PENALTY on EMC-C.Kline Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30(3:10 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to EMC 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 23.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 23(2:43 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to EMC 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 15(2:09 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to EMC 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 10(1:41 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to EMC 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - NILL 6(0:48 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to EMC End Zone for 6 yards. A.Brown for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 1 - NILL 2(0:48 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. R.Lombardi steps back to pass. R.Lombardi pass incomplete intended for NIL. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on EMC-J.Sparacio Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 3rd) J.Richardson kicks 40 yards from NIL 50 to the EMC 10. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. J.Jackson FUMBLES forced by N.Alvarado. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-J.Rattin at EMC 27. Tackled by EMC at EMC 27.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 27(0:41 - 3rd) M.Blakemore rushed to EMC 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 25(15:00 - 4th) J.Lynch rushed to EMC 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 24.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - EMICH 24(14:15 - 4th) J.Lynch rushed to EMC 14 for 10 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 14(13:39 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to EMC 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 14.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 14(13:01 - 4th) J.Lynch rushed to EMC 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 11. PENALTY on NIL-T.Tewes Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - EMICH 24(12:42 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to EMC 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 19.
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - EMICH 19(11:59 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to EMC 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 15.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - EMICH 23(11:22 - 4th) J.Richardson 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-T.Foley.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks 42 yards from NIL 35 to the EMC 23. E.Jackson-Anderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by NIL at EMC 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 28(11:15 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by NIL at EMC 33.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NILL 33(10:43 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by NIL at EMC 33.
|Sack
3 & 5 - NILL 33(10:02 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at EMC 23 for -10 yards (M.Kennedy)
|Punt
4 & 15 - NILL 23(9:09 - 4th) M.Tomasek punts 62 yards to NIL 15 Center-EMC. Downed by EMC.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 15(8:56 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 19(8:09 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 24.
|+76 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 24(7:21 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to EMC End Zone for 76 yards. H.Waylee for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:14 - 4th) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 4th) J.Richardson kicks 42 yards from NIL 35 to the EMC 23. Fair catch by H.Beydoun.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(7:14 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at EMC 25. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 33(6:48 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 33(6:43 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to NIL 33. Catch made by T.Knue at NIL 33. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 35.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NILL 35(6:18 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|Sack
4 & 12 - NILL 35(6:12 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at NIL 45 for -10 yards (I.Green-May)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(6:07 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at NIL 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 50(5:31 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to EMC 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(4:59 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to EMC 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 44(4:41 - 4th) M.Blakemore rushed to EMC 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 38(3:58 - 4th) M.Blakemore rushed to EMC 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 34(3:08 - 4th) M.Blakemore rushed to EMC 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 33(2:22 - 4th) M.Blakemore rushed to EMC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - EMICH 29(1:49 - 4th) J.Lynch rushed to EMC 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 24(1:08 - 4th) M.Blakemore rushed to EMC 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 23.
|-10 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 23(0:32 - 4th) J.Lynch rushed to EMC 33 for -10 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 33.
