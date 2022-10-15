|
|
|PSU
|MICH
No. 5 Michigan tops No. 10 Penn St 41-17, runs for 418 yards
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Michigan's massive offensive line opened huge holes and its speedy running backs took full advantage.
Donovan Edwards ran for a go-ahead, 67-yard touchdown and Blake Corum had a 61-yard run for a score on consecutive snaps in the third quarter as the fifth-ranked Wolverines pulled away and beat No. 10 Penn State 41-17 on Saturday.
''I can't remember back-to-back touchdown runs like that,'' coach Jim Harbaugh said.
The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) finished with 418 yards rushing, gaining 7.6 yards per carry, against a team that was giving up fewer than 80 yards rushing per game to rank among college football's leaders.
Penn State coach James Franklin lamented that his undersized defensive line did not disrupt the running game.
''Everyone thinks they're Aaron Donald now and they're not,'' Franklin said.
Michigan was dominant for much of the first half, but led by just two points because it settled for field goals after stalling at the 5 twice and at the 11 once.
Despite having only one first down, the Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1) took a 14-13 lead late in the first half after scoring two touchdowns in a 1-minute, 44-second span.
Penn State went ahead again after the opening drive of the third quarter, but Edwards answered with a 67-yard run on the next play. Edwards darted to the right behind excellent blocking to get to the sideline and used his speed on a cutback that gave the Wolverines a 24-17 lead with a 2-point conversion.
''Seeing the gap open up like it did, I knew it was going to be his big gain, but his cut at the end was just crazy,'' Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy said.
On the ensuing drive, Franklin went for it on fourth-and-6 from the Michigan 39 and asked Sean Clifford to attempt a difficult pass to Parker Washington downfield and toward the sideline that fell incomplete.
''You get to a point form a score perspective, you're trying to win the game,'' Franklin said.
On the next play, Corum sprinted through a huge hole and broke away on a 61-yard run that gave the Wolverines a two-touchdown lead midway through the third.
Edwards scored twice and had career highs with 16 rushing attempts and 173 yards on the ground. Corum finished with 166 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
''The offensive line knows that if they give Blake and Donovan space, any kind of crack, they're going to make the most of it,'' Harbaugh said.
Michigan's Jake Moody made his fourth field goal early in the fourth for a 34-17 lead.
McCarthy was 17 of 24 for 145 yards with an interception that was deflected by an end, caromed off a defensive tackle and returned 47 yards by linebacker Curtis Jacobs to give Penn State a 14-13 lead with 4:27 left in the first half. McCarthy had a career-high 57 yards rushing.
Penn State's go-ahead pick-six followed Kaytron Allen's 1-yard touchdown run that was set up by Clifford's 62-yard run.
Clifford was 7 of 19 for 120 yards and was replaced due to an injury by freshman Drew Allar, a five-star recruit, with a 17-point deficit in the fourth.
THE TAKEAWAY
Penn State: The run defense that helped the team get off to an undfeated start was exposed.
''It hurts any time a team rushes for that amount of yards,'' Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. ''As a defensive line, we pride ourselves on stopping the run and we didn't do that.''
Michigan: Harbaugh's team no longer has to answer questions, or hear criticism, about beating inferior opponents.
''There's still things that keep us humble,'' he said.
HART RETURNS
Michigan running back Mike Hart, who left last week's game at Indiana with a medical emergency, returned to coach against Penn State.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Michigan slipped a spot in this week's AP Top 25 despite winning by 21 points at Indiana, but might move back up a little with the impressive win. The Nittany Lions' lopsided loss will likely lead to them plummeting in the poll.
UP NEXT
Penn State: Hosts Minnesota and No. 2 Ohio State over the next two weeks, giving it a chance to stay in the Big Ten race.
Michigan: After an open date, plays rival Michigan State at home aiming for its first win over coach Mel Tucker in three years with the Paul Bunyan Trophy at stake.
''We want Paul back,'' McCarthy said.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
S. Clifford
14 QB
120 PaYds, 74 RuYds
|
D. Edwards
7 RB
173 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 21 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|28
|Rushing
|3
|19
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|11-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|268
|563
|Total Plays
|51
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|418
|Rush Attempts
|22
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|7.6
|Yards Passing
|157
|145
|Comp. - Att.
|12-29
|17-24
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|9-61
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|53
|5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-53
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|157
|PASS YDS
|145
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|418
|
|
|268
|TOTAL YDS
|563
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|7/19
|120
|0
|0
|
D. Allar 15 QB
|D. Allar
|5/10
|37
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|6
|74
|0
|62
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|6
|19
|0
|9
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|6
|16
|1
|4
|
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Allar 15 QB
|D. Allar
|2
|-3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Wallace III 6 WR
|H. Wallace III
|3
|2
|57
|0
|48
|
M. Tinsley 5 WR
|M. Tinsley
|9
|5
|57
|0
|16
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|7
|3
|33
|0
|15
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Lambert-Smith 1 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Warren 44 TE
|T. Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brown 16 S
|J. Brown
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 11 LB
|A. Carter
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 44 DE
|C. Robinson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Elsdon 43 LB
|T. Elsdon
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jacobs 23 LB
|C. Jacobs
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. King 4 CB
|K. King
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 0 LB
|J. Sutherland
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ellis 2 S
|K. Ellis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
|J. Porter Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wheatley 6 S
|Z. Wheatley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Tarburton 46 DE
|N. Tarburton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. DeLuca 34 LB
|D. DeLuca
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izzard 99 DT
|C. Izzard
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Dennis-Sutton 33 DE
|D. Dennis-Sutton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ellies 91 DT
|D. Ellies
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 7 S
|J. Reed
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hardy 25 CB
|D. Hardy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 41 LB
|K. King
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Winston Jr. 21 S
|K. Winston Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Beamon 51 DT
|H. Beamon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. van den Berg 52 DT
|J. van den Berg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Estrella 86 WR
|J. Estrella
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bacchetta 97 P
|A. Bacchetta
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sharga 98 DE
|A. Sharga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 3 CB
|J. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vanover 56 DE
|A. Vanover
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|1/1
|27
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Amor 96 P
|B. Amor
|3
|43.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|4
|14.3
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|17/24
|145
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|16
|173
|2
|67
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|28
|166
|2
|61
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|7
|57
|0
|21
|
C. Stokes 23 RB
|C. Stokes
|4
|22
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|3
|3
|43
|0
|35
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|6
|5
|39
|0
|15
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|5
|4
|29
|0
|9
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|3
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|4
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
|L. Schoonmaker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Anthony 1 WR
|A. Anthony
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Green 22 DB
|G. Green
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moore 19 DB
|R. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Johnson 2 DB
|W. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morris 90 LB
|M. Morris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 5 DB
|D. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Okie 18 LB
|E. Okie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 33 DB
|G. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrell 32 LB
|J. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Paige 7 DB
|M. Paige
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moten 6 DB
|R. Moten
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Sainristil 0 DB
|M. Sainristil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Benny 26 DL
|R. Benny
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 28 DB
|Q. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Smith 58 DL
|M. Smith
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Upshaw 91 LB
|T. Upshaw
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|4/4
|37
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|2
|16.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|2
|2.5
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(15:00 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 25. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at MICH 29. PENALTY on PSU-J.Porter Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 44(14:44 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; J.Sutherland at MICH 50.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 50(14:11 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 50. Catch made by R.Wilson at MICH 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon K.Ellis at PSU 41.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 41(13:45 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to PSU 29 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sutherland at PSU 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 29(13:06 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to PSU 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Ellis J.Brown at PSU 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 24(12:26 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to PSU 24. Catch made by R.Bell at PSU 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Ellis at PSU 20.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 20(11:43 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to PSU 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson at PSU 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 17(11:09 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to PSU 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher at PSU 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 16(10:32 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to PSU 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 11.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MICH 11(9:54 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for D.Edwards.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MICH 19(9:48 - 1st) J.Moody 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Tarr Holder-B.Robbins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:43 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(9:43 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Colson M.Smith at PSU 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 26(9:05 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 26. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Green M.Paige at PSU 34.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 34(8:23 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Morris at PSU 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - PSU 33(7:45 - 1st) B.Amor punts 50 yards to MICH 17 Center-C.Stoll. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 17. Tackled by D.Hardy at MICH 17.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 17(7:35 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 17. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 17. Gain of 35 yards. C.Johnson ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 48(7:06 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to PSU 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; J.Porter at PSU 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 39(6:23 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to PSU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Dennis-Sutton at PSU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 34(5:50 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 34(5:41 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to PSU 34. Catch made by R.Wilson at PSU 34. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Reed at PSU 27.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - MICH 27(5:14 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to PSU 27. Catch made by B.Corum at PSU 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon J.Brown at PSU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 18(4:34 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for D.Edwards.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 18(4:24 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to PSU 13 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Elsdon at PSU 13.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - MICH 13(3:54 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to PSU 13. Catch made by R.Wilson at PSU 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; J.Brown at PSU 6.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 6(3:22 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to PSU 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher at PSU 2.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 2(2:49 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to PSU 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 5.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - MICH 5(2:10 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to PSU 5. Catch made by B.Corum at PSU 5. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at PSU 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MICH 14(1:31 - 1st) J.Moody 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Tarr Holder-B.Robbins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 56 yards from MICH 35 to the PSU 9. N.Singleton returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Welschof C.Loveland at PSU 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 28(1:20 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at PSU 31.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 31(0:50 - 1st) S.Clifford rushed to PSU 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell at PSU 29.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - PSU 29(0:03 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 29. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at PSU 29. Gain of yards. Tackled by G.Green at PSU 30. PENALTY on MICH-M.Morris Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PSU 34(0:01 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for P.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 4 - PSU 34(15:00 - 2nd) B.Amor punts 36 yards to MICH 30 Center-C.Stoll. Downed by M.Meiga.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30(14:49 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 30. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 30. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at MICH 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 35(14:22 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Tarburton at MICH 36.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - MICH 36(13:43 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 36. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 36. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.King at PSU 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 49(13:08 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to PSU 49. Catch made by B.Corum at PSU 49. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Porter at PSU 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 42(12:30 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to PSU 42. Catch made by R.Bell at PSU 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.DeLuca at PSU 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 41(11:51 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to PSU 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher at PSU 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 36(11:24 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to PSU 24 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.King Z.Wheatley at PSU 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 24(10:52 - 2nd) J.McCarthy rushed to PSU 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 16(10:12 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to PSU 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Porter at PSU 11.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 11(9:57 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to PSU 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at PSU 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MICH 4(9:23 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to PSU 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Van Den Berg at PSU 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MICH 2(9:01 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to PSU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher; A.Vanover at PSU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 1(8:42 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to PSU End Zone for 1 yards. B.Corum for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(8:29 - 2nd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 2nd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 25(8:29 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for P.Washington.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 25(8:24 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 25. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at PSU 34.
|+62 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 34(8:00 - 2nd) S.Clifford rushed to MICH 4 for 62 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MICH 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 4(7:45 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to MICH 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Colson; M.Smith at MICH 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PSU 2(7:02 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for P.Washington.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - PSU 2(6:57 - 2nd) S.Clifford rushed to MICH 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sainristil at MICH 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - PSU 1(6:18 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to MICH End Zone for 1 yards. K.Allen for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:11 - 2nd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 2nd) J.Pinegar kicks 56 yards from PSU 35 to the MICH 9. A.Henning returns the kickoff. Tackled by PSU at MICH 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 26(6:06 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 26(6:00 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to PSU 49 for 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Dennis-Sutton at PSU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 49(5:28 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Wilson.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 49(5:23 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to PSU 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson at PSU 41.
|Int
3 & 2 - MICH 41(4:43 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass INTERCEPTED at PSU 47. Intercepted by C.Jacobs at PSU 47. C.Jacobs for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:27 - 2nd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:27 - 2nd) G.Nwosu kicks 48 yards from PSU 35 to the MICH 17. Out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 35(4:27 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland J.Reed at MICH 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 46(3:58 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Tarburton T.Elsdon at MICH 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 46(3:25 - 2nd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 46. Catch made by C.Johnson at MICH 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon J.Sutherland at MICH 50.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - MICH 50(2:50 - 2nd) J.McCarthy rushed to PSU 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Carter J.Reed at PSU 37.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 37(2:18 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to PSU 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by H.Beamon at PSU 39.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - MICH 39(1:40 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell. PENALTY on PSU-J.Dixon Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 24(1:29 - 2nd) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for L.Schoonmaker.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 24(1:26 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to PSU 13 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PSU at PSU 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 13(1:23 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to PSU 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at PSU 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 10(0:53 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to PSU 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher at PSU 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MICH 5(0:37 - 2nd) B.Corum rushed to PSU 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson J.Sutherland at PSU 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - MICH 13(0:06 - 2nd) J.Moody 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Tarr Holder-B.Robbins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 25(0:02 - 2nd) S.Clifford kneels at the PSU 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 61 yards from MICH 35 to the PSU 4. N.Singleton returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Moody at PSU 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 20(14:53 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for B.Strange.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 20(14:45 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - PSU 20(14:40 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 20. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at PSU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 36(14:29 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith.
|+48 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 36(14:24 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 36. Catch made by H.Wallace at PSU 36. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MICH 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 16(14:00 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to MICH 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Benny; M.Smith at MICH 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 14(13:51 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to MICH 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Benny M.Morris at MICH 10.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PSU 10(13:30 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - PSU 17(13:20 - 3rd) J.Pinegar 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Stoll Holder-B.Amor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:15 - 3rd) J.Pinegar kicks 62 yards from PSU 35 to the MICH 3. A.Henning returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Wheatley at MICH 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 19(13:09 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon J.Sutherland at MICH 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 19(12:40 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 19. Catch made by R.Wilson at MICH 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland at MICH 25.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - MICH 25(12:01 - 3rd) J.McCarthy scrambles to MICH 33 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.King at MICH 33.
|+67 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33(11:28 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to PSU End Zone for 67 yards. D.Edwards for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:12 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.McCarthy steps back to pass. Catch made by R.Bell at PSU 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 52 yards from MICH 35 to the PSU 13. N.Singleton returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Rolder at PSU 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(11:08 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 25. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Green at PSU 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - PSU 33(10:53 - 3rd) K.Lee rushed to PSU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at PSU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 40(10:40 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for T.Warren.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 39(10:35 - 3rd) S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 41 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Morris at PSU 41.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - PSU 41(10:04 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 41. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 41. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by E.Okie at MICH 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 43(9:49 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to MICH 37 for yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 37. PENALTY on MICH-MICH Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - PSU 38(9:26 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for B.Strange.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 38(9:21 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to MICH 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at MICH 37.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - PSU 37(8:45 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to MICH 37. Catch made by N.Singleton at MICH 37. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by MICH at MICH 27. PENALTY on PSU-T.Warren Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 19 - PSU 48(8:18 - 3rd) S.Clifford scrambles to MICH 39 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Johnson at MICH 39.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - PSU 39(7:37 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for P.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+61 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39(7:31 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to PSU End Zone for 61 yards. B.Corum for 61 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:20 - 3rd) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 3rd) J.Moody kicks 62 yards from MICH 35 to the PSU 3. N.Singleton returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Pollard at PSU 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 13(7:17 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Okie at PSU 16.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 16(6:45 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 16. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 16. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MICH at PSU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 31(6:33 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 31(6:28 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|Sack
3 & 10 - PSU 31(6:20 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford sacked at PSU 29 for -2 yards (R.Moten)
|Punt
4 & 12 - PSU 29(5:40 - 3rd) B.Amor punts 43 yards to MICH 28 Center-C.Stoll. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 28. Tackled by R.Moore; D.Turner at MICH 33.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33(5:26 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Ellis at MICH 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MICH 36(4:56 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 36 for yards. Tackled by PSU at MICH 38. PENALTY on MICH-T.Keegan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - MICH 26(4:39 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to MICH 31 for 5 yards. D.Edwards FUMBLES forced by D.Ellies. Fumble RECOVERED by MICH-T.Keegan at MICH 31. Tackled by PSU at MICH 31.
|+14 YD
3 & 12 - MICH 31(3:49 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 31. Catch made by R.Bell at MICH 31. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Wheatley at MICH 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 45(3:18 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to MICH 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.DeLuca P.Mustipher at MICH 49.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 49(2:40 - 3rd) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 49. Catch made by A.Anthony at MICH 49. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by K.King at MICH 47.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - MICH 47(1:46 - 3rd) J.McCarthy scrambles to PSU 46 for 7 yards. J.McCarthy FUMBLES forced by D.Hardy. Fumble RECOVERED by MICH-MICH at PSU 46. MICH FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - MICH 46(1:41 - 3rd) B.Corum rushed to PSU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Isaac; D.Ellies at PSU 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 44(1:11 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to PSU 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Ellies K.Ellis at PSU 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 38(0:24 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to PSU 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Isaac at PSU 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICH 33(15:00 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to PSU 33. Catch made by C.Loveland at PSU 33. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at PSU 14. PENALTY on MICH-C.Loveland Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - MICH 38(14:42 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to PSU 35 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Carter at PSU 35.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - MICH 35(14:10 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for C.Loveland. PENALTY on PSU-P.Mustipher Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MICH 30(14:05 - 4th) PENALTY on MICH-M.Bredeson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 12 - MICH 35(14:05 - 4th) J.McCarthy pass complete to PSU 35. Catch made by D.Edwards at PSU 35. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Carter at PSU 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 14(13:39 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to PSU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon; C.Jacobs at PSU 13.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - MICH 13(12:52 - 4th) PENALTY on MICH-T.Keegan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 14 - MICH 18(12:31 - 4th) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy sacked at PSU 23 for -5 yards (C.Izzard)
|+4 YD
3 & 19 - MICH 23(11:46 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to PSU 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at PSU 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - MICH 27(11:07 - 4th) J.Moody 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Tarr Holder-B.Robbins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:00 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(11:00 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to PSU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at PSU 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 29(10:28 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to PSU 29. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at PSU 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PSU 37(10:01 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith. PENALTY on MICH-G.Green Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PSU 48(9:58 - 4th) PENALTY on PSU-H.Nourzad False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - PSU 43(9:58 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - PSU 43(9:55 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for PSU.
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - PSU 43(9:49 - 4th) D.Allar scrambles to PSU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Paige at PSU 47.
|No Gain
4 & 11 - PSU 47(9:11 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for N.Singleton.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 47(9:06 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to PSU 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson at PSU 48.
|+21 YD
2 & 11 - MICH 48(8:20 - 4th) J.McCarthy rushed to PSU 27 for 21 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson at PSU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 27(7:43 - 4th) B.Corum rushed to PSU 12 for yards. Tackled by J.Reed at PSU 12. PENALTY on MICH-L.Schoonmaker Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - MICH 37(7:21 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to PSU 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs K.King at PSU 27.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 27(6:39 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to PSU 31 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Izzard at PSU 31.
|+28 YD
3 & 14 - MICH 31(5:58 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to PSU 3 for 28 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at PSU 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MICH 3(5:08 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to PSU End Zone for 3 yards. D.Edwards for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:03 - 4th) J.Moody extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 4th) J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(5:03 - 4th) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by MICH at PSU 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 31(4:43 - 4th) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at PSU 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 40(4:37 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to PSU 40. Catch made by H.Wallace at PSU 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Green at PSU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - PSU 49(4:00 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for N.Singleton.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 49(3:55 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to PSU 49. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 49. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Johnson at MICH 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 42(3:44 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to MICH 42. Catch made by K.Allen at MICH 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by R.Moore at MICH 41.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PSU 41(3:23 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PSU 41(3:11 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar sacked at MICH 48 for -7 yards (M.Barrett; T.Upshaw)
|No Gain
4 & 16 - PSU 48(2:35 - 4th) D.Allar scrambles to MICH 48 for yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 47. PENALTY on MICH-MICH Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
4 & 11 - PSU 43(2:23 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to MICH 43. Catch made by P.Washington at MICH 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MICH at MICH 33.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33(2:17 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Winston Jr; A.Vanover at MICH 37.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MICH 37(1:47 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.King; D.Dennis-Sutton at MICH 37.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - MICH 37(1:03 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to MICH 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by Z.Wheatley at MICH 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 49(0:34 - 4th) C.Stokes rushed to PSU 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Winston Jr at PSU 45.
-
CAL
COLO
13
20
OT PACN
-
ARK
BYU
31
21
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
20
28
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
14
13
3rd 11:51
-
GRDWB
LIB
10
14
3rd 14:28 ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
31
28
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
MD
IND
14
17
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
3
10
3rd 7:36 ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
20
10
3rd 10:42 ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
20
14
3rd 11:03 CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
24
13
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
14
10
3rd 11:44 ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
28
3rd 14:50 SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
14
10
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
17
14
2nd 0:51 ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
10
27
2nd 4:00 ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
10
14
2nd 0:11 ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
14
7
2nd 0:49 FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
071.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
RICE
FAU
0
055.5 O/U
-4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
0
051 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
0
050.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
045.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
051 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
0
062.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
0
050.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
056 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
ND
0
054.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
038.5 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
0
069 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
AF
UNLV
0
050 O/U
+10
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
047 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:45pm FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
MRSHL
23
13
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
40
43
Final FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
70
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
34
40
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
30
10
Final CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
34
48
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
17
42
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
21
24
Final ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
42
52
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
13
17
Final ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
14
26
Final BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
49
21
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
17
41
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
20
14
Final
-
BUFF
UMASS
34
7
Final ESP3
-
UCONN
BALLST
21
25
Final ESP3