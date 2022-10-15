|
|
|MD
|IND
Maryland tops Indiana after Tagovailoa leaves with injury
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Following an injury to Taulia Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter, Billy Edwards Jr. stepped in and led a game-winning drive to lift Maryland past Indiana 38-33 Saturday.
After getting hit as he threw a pass, Tagovailoa was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury with just over 14 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Tagovailoa had been the Terrapins' main source of offense, throwing for 270 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a score.
After the game, Maryland coach Mike Locksley said Tagovailoa will be getting an MRI when the team returns home to College Park, Maryland.
In his place, Edwards entered the game with Maryland down 27-24 and immediately started making plays, scrambling for 10 yards on his first touch of the day. Although the initial drive ended in a punt, Maryland (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) quickly got the ball back after forcing an Indiana punt. A 31-yard run by Edwards got Maryland inside the Indiana 5-yard line and two plays later, Roman Hemby punched in the go-ahead score with just over five minutes left on the clock.
Edwards said he only had one thought go through his head when he got the word that he was entering the game:
''Time to go.''
On the ensuing possession for Indiana (3-4, 1-3), Connor Bazelak completed a short pass to Coby Andison but he was quickly met by Fa'Najae Gotay who forced a fumble which was recovered by Maryland. The Terrapins were able to add an insurance touchdown when Edwards ran it in himself from 3 yards out.
Edwards finished with no completions on three attempts but ran the ball five times for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Maryland grabbed momentum early in the first and third quarters as Bazelak threw interceptions on the first offensive play of each half. In the first half, Indiana received the kickoff before immediately turning it over, allowing Maryland to score just two minutes into the game.
The two interceptions by Bazelak contributed to the Terrapins winning the turnover battle 3-0. After the game, Hoosiers' coach Tom said the turnover difference decided the game.
''It's just frustrating, without question,'' Allen said. ''But got to do a better job protecting the football and it's just - takeaways, big deal on defense and protecting the ball is a huge deal on offense.''
TAKEAWAY
Maryland: Tagovailoa's health and availability over the coming weeks will be paramount for the Terrapins to remain competitive through their difficult November schedule.
Indiana: The Hoosiers' offense continued to struggle when it mattered most, struggling in the fourth quarter on Saturday after failing to score in the second half in each of its last two games. Down by four with five and a half minutes left, Indiana had the ball with a chance to put together a go-ahead drive, but a fumble on the second play of the drive allowed Maryland to take possession and bleed the clock.
UP NEXT
Maryland: Returns home to host Northwestern on Saturday.
Indiana: Travels to Piscataway, N.J., for a matchup with Rutgers.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. Tagovailoa
3 QB
270 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -11 RuYds, RuTD
|
C. Bazelak
9 QB
285 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -15 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|22
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|18
|10
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|442
|344
|Total Plays
|81
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|172
|36
|Rush Attempts
|40
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|1.1
|Yards Passing
|270
|308
|Comp. - Att.
|25-41
|29-42
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|10-94
|3-14
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.4
|3-49.7
|Return Yards
|23
|4
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|270
|PASS YDS
|308
|
|
|172
|RUSH YDS
|36
|
|
|442
|TOTAL YDS
|344
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|25/39
|270
|2
|0
|
B. Edwards Jr. 9 QB
|B. Edwards Jr.
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|17
|107
|1
|46
|
B. Edwards Jr. 9 QB
|B. Edwards Jr.
|5
|53
|1
|31
|
A. Littleton II 31 RB
|A. Littleton II
|5
|12
|0
|8
|
R. Brown 8 RB
|R. Brown
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
C. McDonald 23 RB
|C. McDonald
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|7
|-11
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Copeland 2 WR
|J. Copeland
|6
|4
|62
|0
|18
|
T. Felton 10 WR
|T. Felton
|4
|3
|41
|0
|26
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|7
|5
|41
|0
|15
|
C. Dippre 18 TE
|C. Dippre
|3
|2
|35
|1
|18
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|4
|4
|25
|0
|17
|
C. Dyches 84 TE
|C. Dyches
|6
|3
|24
|0
|11
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|3
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
S. Knotts 4 WR
|S. Knotts
|2
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
R. Jarrett 1 WR
|R. Jarrett
|5
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
O. Smith Jr. 15 WR
|O. Smith Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Gotay 9 LB
|F. Gotay
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCullough 19 LB
|A. McCullough
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brade 25 DB
|B. Brade
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. China-Rose 0 DL
|G. China-Rose
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Nchami 30 LB
|D. Nchami
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 3 DB
|D. Banks
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
G. Spraggins 21 LB
|G. Spraggins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Trader Jr. 12 DB
|D. Trader Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coley Jr. 6 DB
|C. Coley Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finau 54 DL
|A. Finau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilmot 15 DL
|R. Wilmot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bennett 2 DB
|J. Bennett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Akingbesote 99 DL
|T. Akingbesote
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Cowan 8 LB
|V. Cowan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bunyun 57 DL
|I. Bunyun
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Fuller 5 DL
|Q. Fuller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booker 31 LB
|A. Booker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Chibueze 92 DL
|H. Chibueze
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wheatland 44 LB
|C. Wheatland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hazel 14 DB
|I. Hazel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 40 DL
|T. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mosley 32 DB
|S. Mosley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Whitaker 17 DB
|L. Whitaker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barham 1 LB
|J. Barham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|1/2
|36
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|3
|41.3
|1
|44
|
A. Pecorella 98 P
|A. Pecorella
|2
|39.0
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Smith Jr. 15 WR
|O. Smith Jr.
|4
|30.0
|54
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|2
|11.5
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|28/41
|285
|3
|2
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|1/1
|23
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|14
|32
|0
|8
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|5
|20
|1
|14
|
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|7
|-4
|0
|3
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|4
|-15
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|7
|6
|99
|0
|40
|
C. Camper 6 WR
|C. Camper
|7
|6
|69
|1
|24
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|3
|3
|60
|1
|44
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
A. Coby 10 WR
|A. Coby
|3
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|2
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
A. Steinfeldt 84 TE
|A. Steinfeldt
|5
|3
|10
|1
|5
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|5
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Bomba 48 TE
|J. Bomba
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Casey 44 LB
|A. Casey
|6-4
|1.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 5 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Keys 7 DB
|C. Keys
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 10 LB
|M. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lanier 9 DB
|B. Lanier
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCullough 0 LB
|D. McCullough
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lucas Jr. 51 DL
|P. Lucas Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tevis 47 DL
|J. Tevis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Watley-Neely 12 DB
|L. Watley-Neely
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cox 91 DL
|L. Cox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hohlt 43 LB
|M. Hohlt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 LB
|A. Bryant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 13 DB
|T. Mullen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pierre 21 DB
|N. Pierre
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|2/2
|38
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Evans 94 P
|J. Evans
|3
|49.7
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|1
|43.0
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Delp 80 WR
|C. Delp
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - MD 29(14:54 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at IU 37 for -8 yards (A.Casey) T.Tagovailoa FUMBLES forced by A.Casey. Fumble RECOVERED by MAR-R.Hemby at IU 37. Tackled by IU at IU 37.
|+17 YD
2 & 18 - MD 37(14:26 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to IU 37. Catch made by C.Dippre at IU 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 20.
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - MD 20(13:48 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to IU 20. Catch made by R.Hemby at IU 20. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Fitzgerald at IU 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MD 3(13:11 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa rushed to IU End Zone for 3 yards. T.Tagovailoa for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:03 - 1st) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(13:03 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at IU 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - IND 26(12:41 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 26. Catch made by S.Shivers at IU 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Nchami; D.Banks at IU 27.
|+40 YD
3 & 8 - IND 27(12:15 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 27. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 27. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 33(11:59 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to MAR 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 28.
|Sack
2 & 5 - IND 28(11:37 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at MAR 31 for -3 yards (G.China-Rose)
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - IND 31(11:11 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 31. Catch made by E.Simmons at MAR 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 24.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - IND 24(10:36 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to MAR 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Bunyun at MAR 21.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IND 21(10:09 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at MAR 32 for -11 yards (MAR) PENALTY on IU-IU Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
2 & 21 - IND 32(10:06 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to MAR 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Booker at MAR 29.
|+9 YD
3 & 18 - IND 29(9:35 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 29. Catch made by S.Shivers at MAR 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by V.Cowan at MAR 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - IND 28(8:59 - 1st) C.Campbell 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IU Holder-IU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 61 yards from IU 35 to the MAR 4. O.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Haynes at MAR 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 19(8:48 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at MAR 27.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MD 27(8:29 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dippre.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - MD 27(8:24 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 27. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Keys at MAR 32.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MD 32(7:55 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 32. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 32. Gain of 15 yards. ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 47(7:23 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MD 47(7:18 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 47. Catch made by S.Knotts at MAR 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews; B.Jennings at IU 49.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - MD 49(6:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to IU 49. Catch made by C.Dyches at IU 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at IU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 38(6:13 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MD 38(6:03 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa rushed to IU 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Nofoagatoto'a at IU 40.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MD 40(5:27 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dyches.
|Punt
4 & 12 - MD 40(5:20 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 40 yards to IU End Zone Center-MAR. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20(5:15 - 1st) J.Lucas rushed to IU 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Wheatland at IU 18.
|Sack
2 & 12 - IND 18(4:49 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 8 for -10 yards (T.Akingbesote) PENALTY on IU-C.Bazelak Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
3 & 22 - IND 8(4:41 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to IU 22 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at IU 22.
|Punt
4 & 8 - IND 22(4:06 - 1st) J.Evans punts 49 yards to MAR 29 Center-IU. Fair catch by T.Still.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MD 29(3:59 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 29. Catch made by T.Felton at MAR 29. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.Keys at IU 45.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MD 45(3:27 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to IU 45. Catch made by T.Felton at IU 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at IU 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 35(2:59 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to IU 35. Catch made by R.Hemby at IU 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Keys at IU 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MD 27(2:36 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to IU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 26.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - MD 26(2:02 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to IU 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Casey; B.Fitzgerald at IU 27.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - MD 27(1:21 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to IU 27. Catch made by J.Jones at IU 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at IU 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 22(0:50 - 1st) R.Brown rushed to IU 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Tevis at IU 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - MD 18(15:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to IU 18. Catch made by C.Dippre at IU 18. Gain of 18 yards. C.Dippre for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:49 - 2nd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(14:49 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.Matthews.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 25(14:44 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 25(14:39 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|Punt
4 & 10 - IND 25(14:32 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 43 yards to MAR 32 Center-IU. T.Still returned punt from the MAR 32. Tackled by B.Bonds at MAR 44.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 44(14:22 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - MD 44(14:16 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 44. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 44. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.Lanier at IU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 38(13:46 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dyches.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MD 38(13:37 - 2nd) C.McDonald rushed to IU 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at IU 33.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MD 33(12:47 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
|No Good
4 & 5 - MD 41(12:42 - 2nd) C.Ryland 51 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 33(12:36 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at IU 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - IND 41(12:16 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Chibueze at IU 42.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IND 42(11:51 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Hazel at IU 42.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - IND 42(11:17 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at IU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 44(10:54 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - IND 44(10:45 - 2nd) C.Bazelak rushed to MAR 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by at MAR 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - IND 47(10:24 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to MAR 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Wilmot at MAR 44.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(10:04 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 44. Catch made by J.Henderson at MAR 44. Gain of 44 yards. J.Henderson for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:52 - 2nd) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 2nd) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the MAR End Zone. O.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Spegal at MAR 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 22(9:43 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 22. Catch made by S.Knotts at MAR 22. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Watley-Neely at MAR 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MD 31(9:14 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Casey; D.Elliott at MAR 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 33(8:36 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MD 33(8:27 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at MAR 37.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - MD 37(7:49 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 44 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Casey at MAR 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 44(7:16 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 44. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews; J.Tevis at MAR 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MD 48(6:40 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant; T.Mullen at MAR 49.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - MD 49(6:05 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at MAR 48.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MD 48(5:17 - 2nd) A.Pecorella punts 37 yards to IU 15 Center-MAR. Fair catch by C.Delp. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20(5:07 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 20. Catch made by J.Lucas at IU 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Mosley at IU 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - IND 29(4:45 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at IU 31.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 31(4:32 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 31. Catch made by D.McCulley at IU 31. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Nchami at IU 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - IND 29(4:04 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at IU 30.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - IND 30(3:56 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons. PENALTY on MAR-J.Barham Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on MAR-T.Still Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(3:52 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Still at IU 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - IND 44(3:22 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at IU 47.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IND 47(3:04 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Lucas.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - IND 47(2:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on MAR-MAR Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 43(2:53 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to MAR 48 for -5 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at MAR 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - IND 48(2:25 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 48. Catch made by C.Camper at MAR 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Whitaker at MAR 40.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - IND 40(2:01 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 40. Catch made by C.Camper at MAR 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 26. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Defensive Holding 5 yards declined. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26(1:56 - 2nd) D.McCulley pass complete to MAR 26. Catch made by C.Bazelak at MAR 26. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MAR 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - IND 3(1:51 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 3. Catch made by C.Camper at MAR 3. Gain of 3 yards. C.Camper for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:47 - 2nd) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 2nd) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the MAR End Zone. O.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Haynes at MAR 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 29(1:42 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 32 for 3 yards. T.Tagovailoa FUMBLES forced by A.Casey. Fumble RECOVERED by MAR-S.Anderson at MAR 32. Tackled by IU at MAR 32.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MD 32(1:03 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for T.Felton.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - MD 32(1:03 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 32. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 32. Gain of 8 yards. C.Dyches ran out of bounds.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MD 40(0:56 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 40. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 40. Gain of 18 yards. J.Copeland ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 42(0:50 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 42(0:42 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dyches.
|Sack
3 & 10 - MD 42(0:38 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 45 for -13 yards (B.Lanier)
|Punt
4 & 23 - MD 45(0:31 - 2nd) C.Spangler punts 44 yards to IU 11 Center-MAR. Fair catch by C.Delp.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Freeman kicks 64 yards from IU 35 to the MAR 1. O.Smith returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by N.Pierre at IU 45.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MD 45(14:51 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to IU 45. Catch made by R.Jarrett at IU 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at IU 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 33(14:26 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to IU 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at IU 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - MD 25(13:52 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to IU 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Casey; B.Fitzgerald at IU 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MD 17(13:29 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to IU 17. Catch made by D.Demus at IU 17. Gain of 17 yards. D.Demus for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:23 - 3rd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 46(13:17 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Lucas at MAR 50.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - MD 50(12:36 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 50. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 44(12:01 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to IU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Lucas at IU 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - MD 43(11:26 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to IU 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Pierre; B.Fitzgerald at IU 35.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MD 35(10:43 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to IU 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough; A.Casey at IU 35.
|+15 YD
4 & 1 - MD 35(10:06 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to IU 35. Catch made by J.Jones at IU 35. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Mullen at IU 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 20(9:48 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to IU 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at IU 18.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MD 18(9:11 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MD 18(9:01 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MD 26(8:56 - 3rd) C.Ryland 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:52 - 3rd) C.Ryland kicks 30 yards from MAR 35 to the IU 35. Out of bounds. PENALTY on MAR-C.Ryland Kickoff Out of Bounds 0 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35(8:52 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Nchami at IU 38.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - IND 38(8:33 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 38. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at IU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 49(8:13 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IND 49(8:08 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to MAR 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.China-Rose at MAR 48.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - IND 48(7:46 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 48. Catch made by C.Camper at MAR 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 42.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - IND 42(7:25 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to MAR 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Trader; H.Chibueze at MAR 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(7:02 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 40. Catch made by E.Simmons at MAR 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - IND 33(6:38 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to MAR 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.China-Rose at MAR 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 29(6:20 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 29. Catch made by D.McCulley at MAR 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - IND 23(5:47 - 3rd) D.Matthews rushed to MAR 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 19(5:21 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 19. Catch made by J.Bomba at MAR 19. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - IND 18(4:45 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 18. Catch made by J.Bomba at MAR 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at MAR 13.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - IND 13(4:06 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 13. Catch made by D.McCulley at MAR 13. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Still; D.Trader at MAR 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 8(3:36 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.Matthews.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IND 8(3:29 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IND 8(3:25 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Steinfeldt.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - IND 16(3:19 - 3rd) C.Campbell 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IU Holder-IU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:16 - 3rd) C.Campbell kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(3:16 - 3rd) C.McDonald rushed to MAR 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at MAR 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MD 26(2:48 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for O.Smith.
|-4 YD
3 & 9 - MD 26(2:42 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 26. Catch made by R.Hemby at MAR 26. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at MAR 22.
|Punt
4 & 13 - MD 22(1:59 - 3rd) C.Spangler punts 40 yards to IU 38 Center-MAR. C.Delp returned punt from the IU 38. Tackled by B.Brade at IU 42.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 42(1:49 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 42. Catch made by A.Steinfeldt at IU 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at IU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IND 47(1:22 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at IU 47.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - IND 47(0:58 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.Matthews. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Bazelak steps back to pass. Catch made by D.Matthews at IU 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at MAR 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46(0:53 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to MAR 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Still; T.Johnson at MAR 45. PENALTY on MAR-T.Johnson Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - IND 30(0:33 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 30. Catch made by C.Camper at MAR 30. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 6.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - IND 6(15:00 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 6. Catch made by J.Henderson at MAR 6. Gain of 4 yards. J.Henderson FUMBLES forced by B.Brade. Fumble RECOVERED by IU-J.Henderson at MAR 2. Tackled by MAR at MAR 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - IND 2(14:21 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to MAR End Zone for 2 yards. J.Henderson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:09 - 4th) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:09 - 4th) C.Campbell kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(14:09 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 25. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by IU at MAR 36. PENALTY on IU-IU Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 36(13:56 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott at MAR 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MD 38(13:23 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 38. Catch made by T.Felton at MAR 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Hohlt at MAR 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - MD 43(12:47 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 43. Catch made by R.Hemby at MAR 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at MAR 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MD 47(12:09 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 47. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at IU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 42(11:56 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to IU 34 for yards. Tackled by A.Bryant; D.Matthews at IU 34. PENALTY on MAR-A.Harris Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - MD 48(11:33 - 4th) B.Edwards rushed to IU 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 42(11:03 - 4th) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MD 42(10:57 - 4th) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MD 42(10:50 - 4th) A.Pecorella punts 41 yards to IU 1 Center-MAR. Downed by C.Harley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 1(10:41 - 4th) S.Shivers rushed to IU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by MAR at IU 1.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - IND 1(10:03 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons. PENALTY on MAR-T.Still Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 16(9:54 - 4th) S.Shivers rushed to IU 13 for -3 yards. Tackled by Q.Fuller at IU 13.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - IND 13(9:28 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 13. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at IU 17.
|-2 YD
3 & 9 - IND 17(8:54 - 4th) J.Lucas rushed to IU 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Nchami at IU 15.
|Punt
4 & 11 - IND 15(8:15 - 4th) J.Evans punts 57 yards to MAR 28 Center-IU. T.Still returned punt from the MAR 28. Tackled by L.Moore at MAR 39.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 39(8:05 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to MAR 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at MAR 44.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - MD 44(7:35 - 4th) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for D.Demus. PENALTY on IU-D.Matthews Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 42(7:36 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to IU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Cox at IU 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MD 39(7:11 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to IU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at IU 34.
|+31 YD
3 & 2 - MD 34(6:37 - 4th) B.Edwards rushed to IU 3 for 31 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MD 3(6:07 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to IU 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at IU 1.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - MD 1(5:45 - 4th) PENALTY on MAR-MAR False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - MD 6(5:42 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to IU End Zone for 6 yards. R.Hemby for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:35 - 4th) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:35 - 4th) C.Ryland kicks 59 yards from MAR 35 to the IU 6. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Felton at IU 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 49(5:29 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 49. Catch made by A.Coby at IU 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Coley at MAR 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - IND 42(5:10 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 42. Catch made by A.Coby at MAR 42. Gain of 4 yards. A.Coby FUMBLES forced by F.Gotay. Fumble RECOVERED by MAR-M.Nasili-Kite at MAR 38. Tackled by IU at MAR 38.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 38(5:02 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Lanier at MAR 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - MD 42(4:19 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at MAR 44.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - MD 44(3:31 - 4th) PENALTY on MAR-J.Branch False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+46 YD
3 & 9 - MD 39(3:22 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to IU 15 for 46 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 15(2:35 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to IU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Nofoagatoto'a at IU 12.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - MD 12(2:28 - 4th) B.Edwards rushed to IU 3 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at IU 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MD 3(2:21 - 4th) B.Edwards rushed to IU 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MD 3(2:15 - 4th) B.Edwards rushed to IU End Zone for 3 yards. B.Edwards for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:11 - 4th) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 4th) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(2:11 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by A.Steinfeldt at IU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at IU 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - IND 27(1:50 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 27. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at IU 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IND 36(1:38 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 36. Catch made by J.Henderson at IU 36. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Coley at IU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 48(1:32 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Steinfeldt.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - IND 48(1:26 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 48. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 48. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 27.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - IND 27(1:12 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 27. Catch made by C.Camper at MAR 27. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at MAR 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 3(1:00 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.Matthews.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - IND 3(0:57 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to MAR 3. Catch made by A.Steinfeldt at MAR 3. Gain of 3 yards. A.Steinfeldt for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MAR-H.Chibueze Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
|(0:54 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 4th) C.Freeman kicks onside 11 from IU 35 to IU 46. J.Copeland returns the kickoff. Tackled by IU at IU 46.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 46(0:53 - 4th) B.Edwards kneels at the IU 48.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - MD 48(0:27 - 4th) B.Edwards kneels at the IU 50.
-
4CLEM
FSU
34
21
4th 4:12 ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
36
30
OT ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
17
27
4th 2:21 SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
43
4th 4:01 BTN
-
NMEX
NMEXST
9
21
4th 7:04 FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
31
35
4th 10:12 ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
35
28
3rd 0:58 FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
3
10
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
AF
UNLV
7
0
1st 7:57 CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
1st 14:51 FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
MRSHL
23
13
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
40
43
Final FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
70
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
34
40
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
30
10
Final CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
34
48
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
17
42
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
21
24
Final ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
42
52
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
13
17
Final ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
14
26
Final BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
49
21
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
17
41
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
20
14
Final
-
BUFF
UMASS
34
7
Final ESP3
-
CAL
COLO
13
20
Final/OT PACN
-
UCONN
BALLST
21
25
Final ESP3
-
ARK
BYU
52
35
Final ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
49
52
Final CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
20
34
Final
-
GRDWB
LIB
20
21
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
31
52
Final ESP+
-
MD
IND
38
33
Final ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
9
24
Final ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
39
10
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
33
14
Final CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU